The archaeal Dps nanocage targets kidney proximal tubules via glomerular filtration

Preparation of protein cage nanoparticles. S. solfataricus Dps, mouse heavy-chain ferritin, and virus-like particle derived from bacteriophage P22 were heterologously expressed using E. coli expression system and purified by previously described procedures with some minor modifications (43–46). Briefly, Dps and ferritin were cloned into the pET-30a(+) vector (Novagen). P22 scaffolding protein and coat protein (S39C mutant) were cloned into the first and the second multicloning sites of the pRSFDuet-1 vector. All constructs were transformed into ClearColi BL21(DE3) (Lucigen), which is an engineered E. coli strain that generates nonimmunostimulatory LPS. Transformed cells were grown on Miller’s LB medium at 37°C. Expression of proteins was induced by isopropyl β-d-thiogalactopyranoside when optical density at 600 nm of the culture media reached 0.6. The cells were harvested by centrifugation, and cell pellets were stored at –80°C until subjected to a protein purification process.

To purify protein cage nanoparticles, cell pellets were resuspended in lysis buffer (50 mM MES, 100 mM NaCl, pH 6.5 for Dps, 50 mM HEPES, 100 mM NaCl, pH 7.5 for ferritin, 50 mM sodium phosphate, 100 mM NaCl, pH 7.0 for P22). Lysozyme, DNase, and RNase were supplemented to final concentrations of 50, 60 and 100 μg/mL, respectively. The cell suspensions were incubated at room temperature for 30 minutes and then lysed by sonication. The cell debris was removed by centrifugation. Dps was purified from the supernatants by size-exclusion chromatography (10 × 300 mm Superose 6, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, in 20 mM NaCl, 20 mM Tris, pH 7.5). Eluted fractions corresponding to Dps protein were combined and dialyzed against a Tris buffer (20 mM Tris, 20 mM NaCl, pH 7.5) and then purified further by anion exchange chromatography (Mono Q; GE Healthcare Life Sciences) in a gradient of 20 to 1000 mM NaCl in 20 mM Tris, pH 7.5. Similarly, ferritin was purified by size-exclusion chromatography (50 mM HEPES, 100 mM NaCl, pH 7.5) followed by anion exchange chromatography in a gradient of 20 to 1000 mM NaCl in 20 mM Tris, pH 7.5. P22 was purified by ultracentrifugation of the lysis supernatant at 215,600 g (Piramoon Technologies, F50L-8 × 39 rotor) for 50 minutes through a 35% (wt/vol) sucrose cushion. The resulting protein pellets were resuspended in the lysis buffer and then purified by size-exclusion chromatography (16 × 600 mm Sephacryl S-500; GE Healthcare Life Sciences).

Dps, ferritin, and P22 protein cages were conjugated with Texas red maleimide, Alexa Fluor 405 succinimidyl ester, and Alexa Fluor 488 C 5 maleimide (Invitrogen), respectively. In some experiments, Dps protein cages were conjugated with Alexa Fluor 488 C 5 maleimide. For Dps, C126S mutant generated by site-directed mutagenesis was used for the dye conjugation. C126S Dps possesses 1 endogenous cysteine (Cys101) adjacent to the ferroxidase site (11). The protein (1.5 mg/mL in Dulbecco’s PBS [DPBS]) was mixed with Texas red maleimide dye in a stoichiometric ratio of 0.5 molar equivalent per subunit and reacted at room temperature for 4 hours with gentle rocking. The reaction was quenched with β-mercaptoethanol (1 mM final concentration), and then the protein was purified by size-exclusion chromatography with DPBS to remove unreacted dye. For conjugation of ferritin, the protein (2.5 mg/mL in 100 mM sodium bicarbonate buffer pH 8.5) was reacted with the Alexa Fluor 405 succinimidyl ester in a concentration of 3 molar equivalents per subunit at room temperature for 5 hours. The reaction was quenched with ethanoleamine (4 mM final concentration), and then the protein was purified by size-exclusion chromatography with DPBS to remove unreacted dye. For conjugation of P22, the protein (1.5 mg/mL in DPBS) was reacted with Alexa Fluor 488 maleimide in a stoichiometric ratio of 0.25 molar equivalents per subunit at room temperature for 4 hours. The reaction was quenched with β-mercaptoethanol (1 mM final concentration). Unreacted dye was removed by 2× ultracentrifugation at 215,600 g for 50 minutes. The protein pellet was resuspended in DPBS. UV-Vis absorbance spectra and fluorescence emission spectra of dye- conjugated protein cages were measured with a UV-Vis spectrometer (Agilent 8453) and a microplate reader (BioTek Synergy H1), respectively. Fluorescence dye per protein subunit ratio of the purified Dps, ferritin, and P22 determined from UV-Vis spectra were 0.38, 0.23, and 0.25, respectively. Dps (C126S) was also decorated with an alkyne group via chemical conjugation at Cys101 with N-propargyl bromoacetamide. N-propargyl bromoacetamide was synthesized as previously described (47). Dps protein (1.5 mg/mL in 100 mM HEPES, 50 mM NaCl, pH 6.5) was reacted with N-propargyl bromoacetamide (3.7 mM dissolved in DMF) at the ratio of 10-fold molar excess per protein subunit for 4 hours at room temperature. The modified protein was purified from the unreacted alkyne molecule by size-exclusion chromatography.

S. solfataricus Dps exhibits a catalase-like activity when Mn is bound to an active site of the protein subunits (2 Mn per subunit) (11, 25). Mn loading to Dps was performed following an established protocol (25). A stock solution of Mn (0.4 M) was prepared by dissolving MnCl 2 •4H 2 O in water. The Mn solution was added to Dps protein (1.5 mg/mL) in a stoichiometry of 4-fold Mn per Dps subunit, and the mixture was incubated at room temperature for 4 hours. Unbound Mn was removed by dialyzing the Dps solution against DPBS 2 times.

Animals. Male mouse strain C57BL/6J was obtained from the Jackson Laboratory. The endothelial-specific CreERT2 transgenic mice were generated by crossbreeding Tie2-CreER mice with Rosa26-TD-Tomato transgenic mice, as we described previously (48). Tamoxifen was injected i.p. into Tie2CreER/TD-Tomato mice once per day for 3 days at 50 μg/g body weight (T5648; MilliporeSigma) dissolved in 250 μL sunflower oil. Imaging was performed 1 week after tamoxifen induction. Lysozyme-EGFP transgenic mice, in which myeloid cells are marked with EGFP, were from our established colony (49). All mice were 8 to 12 weeks of age and weighed 20 to 30 g. Munich Wistar Frömter rats were from our established colony. All animals were given water and food ad libitum throughout the study. Mice were subjected to a single-dose, 5 mg/kg LPS i.p. injection (E. coli serotype, 0111:B4, MilliporeSigma). For therapeutic experiments, mice were injected with Dps at indicated doses (9 mg/kg, 18 mg/kg [~2 nmol Dps/30 g mouse] or 27 mg/kg) via tail vein immediately before LPS i.p. Control animals received an equal volume of PBS vehicle. Dps was freshly synthesized before each set of experiments and used within 2 weeks. Stability of Dps in PBS was confirmed using native gel Western blot analysis (Supplemental Figure 7F). For intravital imaging with Dps, ferritin, or P22, we titrated the dose of each nanoparticle according to their dye concentrations (4 nmol dye/mouse per each type of nanoparticles). The average numbers of dyes conjugated to each cage were as follows: 4.5/Dps cage, 5.4/ferritin cage, and 104.8/P22 cage. Neutral 3 kDa dextran (Texas red) and anionic 3 kDa dextran (Cascade Blue) were from Invitrogen, and 4 mg/kg body weight of each type of dextran was administered i.v.

Intravital 2-photon imaging and ex vivo tissue imaging. Live animal imaging was performed using an Olympus FV1000-MPE confocal/multiphoton microscope equipped with a Spectra Physics MaiTai Deep See laser and gallium arsenide 12-bit detectors. The system is mounted on an Olympus Ix81 inverted microscope stand with a Nikon 20× and 60× NA 1.2 water-immersion objective. The laser was tuned to 810-nm excitation and used for all studies. Animals were placed on the stage with the exposed intact kidney, liver, or calvarium placed in a coverslip-bottomed cell culture dish bathed in isotonic saline, as previously described (50). Other organs were primarily imaged ex vivo in this study. The rectal temperature was monitored using a thermometer. Two ReptiTherm pads (Zoo Med) and a heated water jacket blanket were used to maintain the temperature at around 36°C. Whole-organ ex vivo imaging was performed using a Leica MZ 12.5 stereomicroscope equipped with a Leica MC 170 HD digital microscope camera. Serum and urine fluorescence signals were measured using a CLARIOStar plate reader instrument.

Immunohistochemistry and click chemistry. To determine the distribution of alkyne-Dps, tissues were harvested from mice that received alkyne-Dps. Alexa Fluor 555 azide was conjugated to alkyne-Dps after tissue harvest using click chemistry. Tissues were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde, sectioned (10 μm), and deparaffinized. Tissues were incubated for 30 minutes with 100 mM Tris Base, 1 mM CuSO 4 , 100 mM ascorbic acid, 100 μM Alexa Fluor 555 azide (Molecular Probes), and 0.2% Triton X-100 at room temperature. Tissues were then washed in PBS with 0.1% Triton X-100 for 30 minutes × 3, counterstained with DAPI for 10 minutes, washed in PBS × 3, and imaged with an Olympus FV1000-MPE confocal/multiphoton microscope. For standard immunohistochemistry, the following primary antibodies were used for immunostaining: 8-hydroxy-2′-deoxyguanosine (8-OHdG) (Abcam, catalog ab10802), F4/80 (clone CI:A3–1; AbD Serotec), Ly6G (clone RB6-8c5, Affymetrix 14-5931), and B220 (catalog BD-550286).

Electron microscopy. Kidney tissues were fixed with 2% paraformaldehyde and 2% glutaraldehyde in phosphate buffer, followed by osmium tetroxide staining with a uranyl acetate replacement (UAR-EMS, Electron Microscopy Sciences). Specimen processing and transmission electron microscopy imaging were performed at the Indiana University Electron Microscopy Center using Tecnai G2 12 Bio Twin. For peroxisome staining, the alkaline DAB method was applied (51). Alkaline DAB solution consisted of 20 mg DAB (MilliporeSigma, D5905) dissolved in 5 mL of 0.01M Teorell-Stenhagen buffer (0.05M stock; 0.05M H 3 PO 4 , 0.057M boric acid, 0.035M citric acid, 0.345M NaOH, pH 10.5). Fixed tissues (50 μm vibrato sections) were incubated in alkaline DAB solution for 30 minutes; H 2 O 2 was then added at a final concentration of 0.15% and incubated for another 1 hour at 37°C, washed in PBS, and subsequently processed for imaging.

GPCR assay. The PRESTO-Tango constructs, developed by the Bryan Roth lab (52), were obtained from Addgene (catalog 1000000068). We first undertook sequencing verification for all of the 315 constructs and found that 2 constructs (BB3-Tango and DRD3-Tango) had mutations as compared with the original sequences. In the DRD3-Tango construct, there were mutations at position 528 bp (GAG to GGG; Glu to Gly) and at 704 bp (AAG to AGG; Lys to Arg). These mutations were corrected using mutagenesis. For BB3-Tango, there was 1 bp mutation at position 927 bp. The amino acid of this protein was not affected (TTC to TTT; Phe to Phe); thus, no mutagenesis was done. Next, using select plasmids, we verified the kinetics of the PRESTO-Tango, β-arrestin–recruitment assay system (Supplemental Figure 7, G and H). Finally, for the entire GPCR screening, 10,000 HTLA cells (HEK 293–derived cell line containing the stably integrated tTA-dependent luciferase reporter gene and a β-arrestin2-TEV fusion gene) were plated per well in 384-well poly-d-lysine–coated plates (Thermo Fisher) in 30 μL DMEM containing 10% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin. Plasmids were transfected overnight into the cells in quadruplicate at a concentration of 0.01 μg/well in 30 μL DMEM containing polyethylenimine (MilliporeSigma; 45 mL DMEM + 900 μL 1 mg/mL PEI). Dps/MnDps was diluted for 30 μL/well (~2.3 μg Dps/well) in fresh complete DMEM, and 30 μL was added to each well following transfection. Cells were incubated overnight, washed 3× with PBS, and incubated for 15 minutes with 30 μL/well BrightGlo (Promega) luciferase substrate. Luminescence was measured using a CLARIOStar plate reader instrument. Negative controls consisted of transfected cells with no Dps/MnDps. Kidney tissues were lysed in 0.4% N-dodecyl β-d-maltoside, and the detergent was removed using Detergent Removal Spin Columns (Pierce, Thermo Fisher) per the manufacturer’s protocol. Tissue lysates were diluted to 1:100 in DMEM + 10% FBS + 1% penicillin/streptomycin for use in the GPCR assay.

RNA-Seq. Kidneys were snap-frozen and RNA was extracted using QIAGEN Rneasy Plus Midi Kit with gDNA removal column. RNA quality was determined using Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer (median RIN value 7.4). Sequencing was done at the Indiana University Center for Medical Genomics Core. Illumina TruSeq Stranded mRNA HT (RS-122-21) was used for library construction. Sequence was performed with 2 × 75 bp paired-end configuration on HiSeq4000 using the HiSeq 3000/4000 PE SBS Kit, and the sequenced data were mapped to the mm10 genome using STAR RNA-Seq aligner. Uniquely mapped sequencing reads were assigned to mm10 refGene genes using featureCounts.

Data analysis. Data were analyzed for statistical significance and visualization with R software 3.4.3. RNA-Seq data were analyzed using edgeR. P values were adjusted with the FDR method as indicated. The following packages were used for data visualization: loess (Figure 1K), heatmap3 (Figure 4A), reactomePA::emapplot and enrichplot::cnetplot (Figure 4, B and C, and Figure 5, A–D), edgeR::glmLRT and plot (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D), edgeR::plotSmear (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F), and levelplot (Figure 6).

Western blotting. Kidney tissues were extracted with RIPA buffer with additional 5 mM EDTA, 5 mM EGTA, Halt protease inhibitors (Pierce), phosStop inhibitor (Roche), and benzonase nuclease (EMD Millipore). Total protein levels were determined using a modified Lowry assay (Bio-Rad). Equal amounts of kidney proteins (20 μg) were mixed with NuPAGE LDS sample buffer with 100 mM of DTT and separated by electrophoreses on NuPage 4%–12% Bis-Tris gels and transferred to PVDF membranes. Antibodies used included the following: catalase (Abcam, catalog ab209211), Nrf2 (MilliporeSigma, catalog SAB4501984), Hmox1 (Abcam, catalog ab13243), and actin (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., C-2, catalog sc-8432 AF680). Nuclear fractionation was done using the Subcellular Protein Fractionation Kit for Tissues (Thermo Scientific, catalog87790). Native gel Western blotting was done using blue native gel electrophoresis on 4% to 16% Native PAGE (Novex). Dps nanoparticles were titrated in 2-fold dilutions from 2.8 μg to 0.02 μg before loading on the gel. Samples were overlaid with blue cathode buffer and electrophoresed against cathode buffer at 150 volts for 2 hours. Proteins in the gel were stained using the fast Coomassie G-250 staining protocol (Novex).

Catalase assay. Total catalase activity was measured using the Cayman Chemical Catalase Assay Kit (catalog 707002) per the manufacturer’s instructions. The assay is based on the reaction with methanol in the presence of an optimal concentration of H 2 O 2 , and the formaldehyde produced was measured colorimetrically. Half of a mouse kidney was lysed in 1 mL sample buffer using the Bertin Instruments Minilys Personal Homogenizer at full speed for 45 seconds in Precellys 2 mL Hard Tissue Homogenizing Ceramic Beads CK28. Homogenate was then centrifuged for 5 minutes at 10,000 g (4°C), diluted 1:100, and immediately assayed.

PCR. RNA extraction from snap-frozen kidneys was performed using TRIzol, and the extracted RNA was reverse-transcribed using High Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Life Technologies). TaqMan gene expression assays used included Havcr1/KIM1 (Mm00506686_m1), Lcn2/NGAL (Mm01324470_ml), Eif2ak2 (Mm01235643_m1), Atf4 (Mm00515325_g1), and glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase (Mm99999915_g1). Real-time quantitative PCR amplifications were performed for 40 cycles using ViiA 7 Real-Time PCR systems. The ΔΔCt method was used to analyze the relative changes in gene expression.

Data availability. RNA-Seq data were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE131922).

Statistics. Data were analyzed for statistical significance and visualization with R software 3.4.3. Error bars show SD. For multiple comparisons, 1-way ANOVA followed by pairwise t tests was performed using the Benjamini and Hochberg method to adjust P values. All analyses were 2-sided, and a P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval. All animal protocols were approved by the Indiana University Institutional Animal Care Committee and conform to the NIH Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011).