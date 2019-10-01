Type I IFN protects cancer cells from CD8+ T cell–mediated cytotoxicity after radiation

Abrogation of type I IFN signaling in cancer cells enhanced tumor response to IR. To investigate the effects of type I IFN signaling in cancer cells, we prevented this signaling in 4 murine cancer cell lines: MC38 (colorectal carcinoma), B16F10 (melanoma), KPC (pancreatic cancer), and LLC (lung carcinoma). These cell lines vary in provoking a readily detectable immune response with infiltrating T cells (MC38), to intermediate responses (B16F10 and LLC), to those excluding T cells (KPC). IFNAR, the receptor for type I IFNs, is composed of 2 subunits, IFNAR1 and -2. To genetically abrogate its signaling, we used CRISPR/Cas9 methodology to inactivate Ifnar1. The Ifnar1-KO cell lines failed to respond to exogenous type I IFN by induction of the IFN-stimulated genes Ifit1 and Ifi44 (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127458DS1). There was no difference in growth in culture between Ifnar1-KO and parental B16F16, KPC, and LLC cells, while Ifnar1-KO MC38 cells grew faster in tissue culture than their WT counterpart MC38 cells (Supplemental Figure 1, C–F). In syngeneic C57BL/6 mice, tumors derived from the parental cells and the Ifnar1-KO cell lines grew at comparable rates without treatment (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Ifnar1 KO in cancer cells enhances tumor response to IR. Tumors in C57BL/6 mice derived from the indicated cancer cell lines with or without Ifnar1 KO, including MC38 (A and B), B16F10 (C and D), KPC (E and F), and LLC (G and H) cells, received 0 Gy or the indicated single doses of IR. (A, C, E, and G) Tumor volume. Note that once mice had been culled due to reaching the ethically acceptable limit for tumor volume, the tumors from those mice no longer were included in the mean tumor volume calculation. (B, D, F, and H) Kaplan-Meier survival curves from the same experiment. n = 7–18 in control groups and 8–20 in irradiation groups. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. Comparison of 2 means was performed by the Mann-Whitney U test. Survival comparison between groups were performed using log-rank test (NS: P ≥ 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

We next examined the effect of IR. Clonogenic survival after radiation in tissue culture was equivalent for each Ifnar1-KO and parental cell line pair (Supplemental Figure 1, G–J). The extent of cellular apoptosis and cell cycle delay after radiation was equivalent for WT and Ifnar1-KO MC38 cells (Supplemental Figure 1, K and L). In contrast, substantial differences were found following IR of tumors. IR doses were chosen based on the radioresistance of each tumor model, with 10 Gy for MC38 and LLC, 20 Gy for B16F10, and 15 Gy for KPC. Administration of a single dose of 10 Gy IR led to a transient growth delay in WT MC38 tumors, with regression followed by recurrence. In comparison, tumors derived from Ifnar1-KO MC38 cells substantially regressed following radiation, and strikingly, 50% of mice remained tumor free (Figure 1A; growth of individual tumors is shown in Supplemental Figure 2). Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of these data revealed comparable differences (Figure 1B; median survival, 44 vs. 24 days, P < 0.001). In the 3 other models, the Ifnar1-KO tumors displayed significantly greater growth delay after IR compared with WT tumors, but without cure (Figure 1, C–H). Overall, genetic abrogation of type I IFN signaling in cancer cells enhanced the tumor response to IR.

The enhanced response of Ifnar1-KO tumors to IR is mediated by CD8+ T cells. To evaluate whether an immune response played a role in these responses to IR, we performed an analogous experiment with MC38 tumors in immune-incompetent CD-1 nude mice. The host immune system is known to make an important contribution to IR-induced tumor control in the MC38 model (4, 16, 30). WT MC38 tumors in CD-1 nude mice exhibited growth retardation following IR, although to a lesser extent than in immunocompetent C57BL/6 mice. No significant differences in tumor control or host survival were found between WT and Ifnar1-KO MC38 tumors in the immunocompromised mice after radiation (Figure 2, A and B), implicating the host immune system as a factor affecting the increased sensitivity of Ifnar1-KO tumors to IR.

Figure 2 The enhanced response of Ifnar1-KO tumors to IR is mediated by CD8+ T cell immunity. MC38 tumors (WT and Ifnar1-KO) grown in CD-1 nude mice were treated with 0 Gy (n = 7–8) or 10 Gy (n = 13–14) IR. (A and B) Tumor volumes and mouse survival were assessed and summarized. C57BL/6 mice bearing subcutaneous WT (C) or Ifnar1-KO (D) MC38 tumors were subjected to the following treatments: 0 Gy IR; 10 Gy IR on day 0 plus isotype control Abs (10 Gy + iso); 10 Gy IR plus anti-CD8α Ab; and 10 Gy IR plus anti-NK1.1 Ab. Abs were administered on days –1, 2, 5, 8, and 11. n = 8–10. WT (C) or Ifnar1-KO (D) tumors with either CD8+ T cells or NK cells depleted were compared with tumors receiving isotype control Abs. (E) Growth of WT and Ifnar1-KO MC38 tumors following 10 Gy IR with CD8+ T cell depletion. (F) Mean volume of tumors on day 8 after IR was compared in WT and Ifnar1-KO mice. C57BL/6 mice with completely regressed Ifnar1-KO MC38 tumors after IR were rechallenged with WT or Ifnar1-KO MC38 cell on the other flank. (G) Growth of tumors following reinoculation. n = 4–6. Data show mean ± SEM (A–E and G) and mean ± SD (F). Comparison of 2 means was performed by the unpaired Student’s t test when data were normally distributed, and the Mann-Whitney U test when they were not or their normality could not be evaluated. Comparison of means of more than 2 groups was performed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (NS: P ≥ 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

Both CD8+ T cells and NK cells, the 2 main populations of antitumor effector cells, can mediate the elimination of cancer cells in a tumor. To determine the contribution of these populations to the enhanced response to radiation of Ifnar1-KO tumors, we evaluated the effect of radiation on the growth of MC38 tumors with depletion of either population. Consistent with the results with IR alone (Figure 1A), IR plus isotype control Ab treatment led to significant retardation of growth of both WT and Ifnar1-KO tumors. With CD8+ T cell depletion the growth delay in response to IR was significantly reduced in WT MC38 tumors, and it was almost completely abolished in Ifnar1-KO tumors (Figure 2, C and D; depletion validated in Supplemental Figure 3). More importantly, no significant differences in tumor radiation response were found between WT and Ifnar1-KO MC38 tumors in CD8+ T cell–depleted mice, suggesting that CD8+ T cells are the main effector cells (Figure 2, E and F). NK depletion did not have evident effects on Ifnar1-KO tumors after IR, though there was a minor but not significant reduction of tumor response in WT MC38 tumors (Figure 2, C and D). Ifnar1-KO tumors in mice with NK cell depletion still showed substantially greater response to IR than WT tumors (Figure 2F). In results similar to those obtained with the MC38 model, T cell depletion in mice bearing tumors substantially reduced the growth delay after IR in the WT and Ifnar1-KO B16F10 and KPC tumors (Supplemental Figure 3, E–H). Collectively, these results suggest that the enhanced response of Ifnar1-KO tumors to IR is predominantly mediated by CD8+ T cell immunity.

We now asked whether mice in which Ifnar1-KO MC38 tumors had regressed retained systemic antitumor immunity to challenge with either WT or Ifnar1-KO cancer cells. Notably, neither WT nor Ifnar1-KO MC38 cells grew in mice that had previously rejected Ifnar1-KO tumors (Figure 2G). These data indicate that rejection was a systemic response involving memory. They also suggest that rejection was not due to recognition of a novel antigen presented by the Ifnar1-KO cells.

CD8+ T cells infiltrating Ifnar1-KO tumors did not have augmented cytotoxic capacity or reduced exhaustion. To understand how abrogation of type I IFN signaling in cancer cells led to better tumor control, we characterized CD8+ T cells in tumors from WT or Ifnar1-KO MC38 tumors after IR. The percentages of tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells were not markedly different at the time of radiation or 4 days later. By 6 days after radiation, the Ifnar1-KO MC38 tumors had increased infiltration of CD8+ T cells and a much smaller percentage of cancer cells, consistent with the decreasing volumes of Ifnar1-KO tumors at that time (Figure 1A and Figure 3, A and B). Although the percentages of CD8+ T cells infiltrating the different tumors were similar, the Ifnar1-KO tumors had elevated percentages with Ki-67 expression (Figure 3, C and D). Nonetheless, there was only a modest increase in the percentage of granzyme B–positive CD8+ T cells compared with those from WT tumors (Figure 3, C and E). At the later time, the percentage of granzyme B–positive CD8+ T cells had decreased in both groups. We evaluated the response of CD8+ T cells isolated from the tumors to stimulation (by PMA, ionomycin, and brefeldin A) in culture. CD8+ T cells from WT and Ifnar1-KO MC38 tumors isolated over a range of times after IR exhibited comparable IFNG induction in response to stimulation (Figure 3, F and H). There was a trend toward increased Ki-67 expression in CD8+ T cells from Ifnar1-KO tumors, but the differences were not statistically significant (Figure 3, F and G). Although granzyme B–positive CD8+ T cells were not as abundant in the other 3 models as in MC38 tumors, there was no significant increase in either granzyme B– or Ki-67–positive CD8+ T cells after IR in these Ifnar1-KO tumors (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D).

Figure 3 Characterization of infiltrating CD8+ T cells from Ifnar1-KO and WT MC38 tumors. WT or Ifnar1-KO MC38 tumors in C57BL/6 mice were subjected to 0 Gy or 10 Gy IR. On day 0, before IR, and days 4 and 6 after IR, tumors were harvested and disaggregated for cell type profiling using flow cytometry. (A and B) Percentages of tumor cells and CD8+ T cells among the total live cells. n = 5–6. (C) Representative flow cytometry plots characterizing gated CD8+ T cells, with Ki-67 on the y axis displayed against granzyme B on the x axis. (D and E) Percentages of Ki-67– and granzyme B–positive CD8+ T cells in WT or Ifnar1-KO tumors with or without IR. n = 5–6. CD8+ T cells isolated from WT or Ifnar1-KO MC38 tumors on days 0, 2, 4, and 6 following 10 Gy IR, were stimulated with PMA, ionomycin, and brefeldin A for 4 hours, and assessed by flow cytometry (representative plot shown in F). (G and H) Percentages of Ki-67– or IFNG-positive CD8+ T cells. n = 3–4. Data represent mean ± SD. Comparison of 2 means was performed by the Mann-Whitney U test (NS: P ≥ 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01).

We next examined T cell exhaustion using 2 markers (PD-1 and T cell Ig and mucin domain 3 [TIM-3]) in CD8+ T cells, whose ligands (PD-L1 and LGALS9) are known to be expressed in some cancer cells from solid tumors. Most of the CD8+ T cells were PD-1 positive (75%–90%) in WT and Ifnar1-KO MC38 tumors, with a transient decrease on day 4 after IR in Ifnar1-KO tumors (Supplemental Figure 4, B, E, and F). In B16F10 and LLC tumors, there were many fewer cells expressing PD-1 than in MC38 tumors, but still no significant differences in the percentage of CD8+ T cells expressing PD-1 or TIM-3 between WT and Ifnar1-KO tumors were found. The paucity of T cells in the KPC model precluded their analysis. Overall, our experiments uncovered no evidence that Ifnar1 KO in cancer cells led to consistently increased numbers of CD8+ T cells, enhanced expression of markers for cytotoxic capacity, or reduced exhaustion in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells.

Ifnar1-KO cancer cells are more susceptible to CD8+ T cell–mediated killing. Since we found little alteration in CD8+ T cell numbers or functional markers in Ifnar1-KO compared with WT tumors, we next asked whether Ifnar1-KO cancer cells were more susceptible to CD8+ T cells. In culture, WT and Ifnar1-KO MC38 cells were incubated with CD8+ T cells isolated from either WT or Ifnar1-KO tumors. The Ifnar1-KO MC38 cells were substantially more susceptible to killing by both CD8+ T cell populations than the WT cells (Figure 4A). Similar results were obtained with WT and Ifnar1-KO B16F10 cells using CD8+ T cells from their tumors (Supplemental Figure 5A). Since irradiation of these cancer cells leads to cell cycle arrest and lack of viability, but only low levels of apoptosis, and since T cell killing is driven by apoptosis, we used apoptosis as an endpoint to ask whether irradiated Ifnar1-KO cancer cells were also more susceptible to apoptosis. We found that CD8+ T cells isolated from irradiated MC38 tumors generated significantly increased apoptosis of irradiated Ifnar1-KO MC38 cells than of irradiated WT MC38 cells (Figure 4B). Thus, Ifnar1-KO cancer cells were more vulnerable to CD8+ T cell–mediated killing in culture.

Figure 4 Ifnar1-KO MC38 tumor cells are more susceptible to CD8+ T cell–mediated killing. WT and Ifnar1-KO MC38 cells were cocultured with CD8+ T cells derived from either WT or Ifnar1-KO MC38 tumors at a ratio of CD8+ T cells/tumor cells of 3:2 for 48 hours. (A) Percentage of cell killing. n = 4. Irradiated MC38 cells (WT or Ifnar1-KO) were cocultured with CD8+ T cells derived from irradiated WT or Ifnar1-KO MC38 tumors at a ratio of 3:2. Cells in medium supplemented with Caspase-3/7 Green detection reagent were imaged with an epifluorescence microscope. (B) The percentage of tumor cells becoming caspase-3/7+ following interaction with CD8+ T cells was evaluated. n = 4. GFP-tagged WT MC38 cells and mCherry-tagged Ifnar1-KO MC38 cells at a ratio of 1:1 were injected subcutaneously into C57BL/6 mice. Established tumors were subjected to 0 Gy or 10 Gy IR on day 0. On days 3 and 5, and 22 for irradiated tumors, the percentages of GFP- and mCherry-positive cells in the CD45-negative population were assessed by flow cytometry (representative plot in C and summary in D). n =4. Tumors formed from a mixture of cells (MC38 WT-GFP + Ifnar1-mCherry, 1:1) were subjected to the following: 0 Gy, 10 Gy (day 0) + isotype control Abs; 10 Gy + anti-CD8 Ab; and 10 Gy + anti-NK1.1 Ab. The distribution of GFP versus mCherry cells in the CD45-negative live population on day 3 was assessed by flow cytometry (representative plot in E and quantification in F). n = 5. Data represent mean ± SD. Comparison of 2 means was performed by the Mann-Whitney U test. Comparison of means of more than 2 groups was performed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (NS: P ≥ 0.05, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001).

Next, we asked whether there were similar susceptibility differences in the immune microenvironment in vivo. GFP-tagged WT MC38 cells and mCherry-tagged Ifnar1-KO MC38 cells were coinjected into C57BL/6 mice subcutaneously at a 1:1 ratio. As shown in Figure 4, C and D, these mixed tumors retained the same ratio of cell types after growth in syngeneic mice. In contrast, following IR, Ifnar1-KO–mCherry cells were almost completely absent from tumors, with WT-GFP cells making up the majority of the CD45-negative cells. To determine whether CD8+ T cells contributed to the disparity in Ifnar1-KO cell survival after IR, we depleted CD8+ T cells with Ab. This partially restored the proportion of Ifnar1-KO cells to that before radiation. Depletion of NK cells had no effect (Figure 4, E and F). Similar results were found in the B16F10 model (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Thus, in vivo as in vitro, Ifnar1-KO cancer cells showed greater susceptibility to CD8+ T cell–mediated killing than WT cells.

Serpinb9 is the key mediator of enhanced susceptibility of Ifnar1-KO cancer cells. Cancer cell resistance to CD8+ T cell killing can be mediated through a variety of intrinsic mechanisms, including upregulation of immune checkpoints, granzyme inhibitors, or antiapoptotic factors, and downregulation of MHC class I molecules (31–35). To search for candidate genes underlying the enhanced susceptibility of Ifnar1-KO cancer cells, we generated a panel of 12 plausible candidates for an initial survey. We stipulated that a suitable candidate would be induced (or suppressed) in cancer cells by IR. Table 1 shows that 5 candidate genes were significantly induced by IR, with additional genes excluded due to failure to be either induced or expressed in less than 20% of MC38 cells (Supplemental Figure 6). We also stipulated that expression would be reduced in Ifnar1-KO cells compared with WT for those genes mediating resistance to killing or increased for MHC class I (here, H2-K1). Of the candidates examined, only Serpinb9 met these criteria in both the MC38 and B16F10 models, and thus we concentrated our efforts on Serpinb9 (Table 1 and Figure 5).

Figure 5 Flow cytometry profiling of candidate mediators. The abundance of PD-L1, LGALS9, and H-2Kb on the surface of cells from either WT or Ifnar1-KO tumors on day 4 following 0 Gy or IR administration was assessed by flow cytometry in tumors from the indicated cell lines. (A) Cells stained with FMO were negative controls (gray line); WT cells are represented in black and Ifnar1-KO in red. (B–D) Percentages of PD-L1– (CD274), LGALS9-, and H-2Kb–positive cells. n = 5–6, except for KPC cells, where n = 1 due to the necessity of pooling samples to obtain sufficient material for analysis. Data represent mean ± SD.

Table 1 Screening of candidate mediators

Previous studies have shown that SERPINB9 directly inhibits granzyme B, a major effector of CD+ 8 T cell cytotoxicity, and leads to resistance to cytolytic T cell killing in cancer cells, making it a plausible candidate (32, 36). SERPINB9 mRNA levels correlated with IFN gene expression signatures in a variety of cancers in the TCGA database (Figure 6A). We confirmed that Serpinb9 RNA was induced in a dose-dependent fashion after exposure to type I IFN in the 4 cancer cell lines studied here (Figure 6, B–F). This upregulation was transient following time-limited exposure to type I IFN (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B) but was prolonged after IR of cancer cells in tissue culture over 72–120 hours (Supplemental Figure 7, C–E). Irradiated tumors had greater expression of SERPINB9 as assessed by immunohistochemistry (Supplemental Figures 8 and 9). Exposure to type I IFN failed to induce Serpinb9 in Ifnar1-KO MC38 or B16F10 cells. Induction of Serpinb9 by IR was reduced by approximately 50% in the Ifnar1-KO cells. Inhibition of JAK1 also abrogated the induction of Serpinb9 by type I IFN in WT cells. Inhibition of JAK1 also reduced the induction of Serpinb9 by IR in WT, but not in Ifnar1-KO, cells (Figure 6, E and F). Together these results suggest that Serpinb9 is a downstream mediator of type I IFN signaling in cancer cells.

Figure 6 Serpinb9 is induced by type I IFN signaling in cancer cells. (A) The correlation of SERPINB9 expression with IFN signature genes in 16 different human cancer types from the TCGA database was evaluated by Pearson’s correlation. Pearson’s correlation coefficients (r) are indicated. P values for all comparisons were less than 0.0001. (B) Serpinb9 expression in cancer cells (MC38, B16F10, KPC, and LLC) after exposure to type I IFN (50 U/mL) over 48 hours. n = 3. (C and D) Serpinb9 expression in MC38 and B16F10 cells after exposure to the indicated concentration of type I IFN (0–500 U/mL) after 4 hours. n = 3. (E and F) Serpinb9 expression in MC38 and B16F10 cells (WT vs. Ifnar1-KO) at 4 hours after exposure to type I IFN (50 U/mL) or 72 hours after IR (10 Gy for MC38 and 20 Gy for B16F10 cells) with or without ruxolitinib. Dimethyl sulfoxide (final v/v 0.5%) or ruxolitinib (final concentration 2.5 μM) was added to the medium 1 hour before IFN or IR treatment and remained in the medium through the experiment. n = 4–6. (G and H) Serpinb9 and Ifnb1 expression in WT cells and WT MC38 cells transfected with nontargeting shRNA lentivirus (NTshRNA), and IRF1-knockdown (KD), IRF3-KO, and STING-KO MC38 cells at 72 hours after 10 Gy. n = 4. Gene expression was assessed by RT-qPCR. All mRNA expression levels were normalized to β-actin. (I) Scheme for induction of Serpinb9 in cancer cells after type I IFN or IR treatment. Data represent mean ± SD. Comparison of means was performed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (NS: P ≥ 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

IR can activate STING resulting in activation of IFN transcriptional factors (IRFs) (37, 38), potentially leading to Serpinb9 transcription. Both IRF1 and IRF3 were induced by IR in MC38 cells, and both IRF1 knockdown and IRF3 KO diminished Serpinb9 induction after IR, but only IRF3 KO affected Ifnb1 induction (Supplemental Figure 10 and Figure 6, G and H). Sting KO reduced Serpinb9 induction after radiation. Thus, augmented levels of Serpinb9 after IR may result from induction of type I IFN as well as IFN signaling–independent mechanisms, as schematized in Figure 6I.

To determine whether induction of Serpinb9 contributes to resistance to antitumor immunity after IR, we used 2 approaches: genetic elimination of Serpinb9 via CRISPR/Cas9 (SB9 KO) and Serpinb9 overexpression in Ifnar1-KO and Serpinb9-KO cells through lentiviral transfection, which led to Serpinb9 levels comparable to those after type I IFN induction in WT cells (Supplemental Figure 11, A and C). These cells had equivalent clonogenic cell survival after IR in culture (Supplemental Figure 11, B and D).

CD8+ T cell killing is effected by granzymes including granzyme B, which gain access to the target cell through cell permeabilization by perforins. In vitro, the enhanced killing of Ifnar1-KO MC38 cells by CD8+ T cells was abolished by Z-AAD-CMK, a granzyme B–specific inhibitor (Figure 7A). Ifnar1-KO cells with Serpinb9 overexpression showed a significant reduction in killing compared with cells with control vector (Figure 7B). Moreover, these cells had equivalently increased percentages of permeable cells upon coculture with CD8+ T cells, suggesting that abrogation of type I IFN signaling with or without Serpinb9 overexpression in cancer cells does not affect their recognition or permeabilization by CD8+ T cells (Figure 7C). Thus, overexpression of Serpinb9 in Ifnar1-KO cancer cells reversed their augmented susceptibility to CD8+ T cell–mediated killing.

Figure 7 Overexpression of Serpinb9 in Ifnar1-KO cancer cells reduces enhanced killing by CD8+ T cells in vitro. WT and Ifnar1-KO MC38 cells were cocultured with CD8+ T cells isolated from WT MC38 tumors for 48 hours with or without Z-AAD-CMK. CD8+ T cells were treated with Z-AAD-CMK (100 μM) for 30 minutes prior to coculture. Z-AAD-CMK remained in the medium through the experiment. (A) Percentage of cell killing. n = 4. MC38 cells (WT, Ifnar1-KO + vector, and Ifnar1-KO + Serpinb9 overexpression [SB9 OE]) were cocultured with CD8+ T cells isolated from WT MC38 tumors. (B) Percentage of cell killing. n = 4. MC38 cells (WT, Ifnar1-KO + vector, and Ifnar1-KO + SB9 OE) were cocultured with either control medium or CD8+ T cells isolated from WT MC38 tumors for 4 hours with propidium iodide (50 μg/mL) in the medium. (C) Percentage of propidium iodide–positive cells following coculture. n = 4. Data represent mean ± SD. Comparison of means was performed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (NS: P ≥ 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

In vivo, Serpinb9-KO MC38 tumors spontaneously regressed in C57BL/6 mice after subcutaneous inoculation. Their growth was rescued by CD8+ T cell depletion or by reexpression of Serpinb9 (Figure 8A). The mice that had rejected the Serpinb9 MC38 tumors also rejected WT and Ifnar1-KO MC38 cells after rechallenge, suggesting that novel antigens in the KO cells were not responsible for rejection (Figure 8B).

Figure 8 Serpinb9 is a mediator for the enhanced response of Ifnar1-KO tumors to IR. (A) Growth of WT, SB9 KO (with or without CD8+ T cell depletion), SB9 KO + vector, and SB9 KO + SB9 OE MC38 tumors. n = 6–8. C57BL/6 mice with complete regression of SB9 KO MC38 tumors were rechallenged with WT or Ifnar1-KO MC38 cells on the opposite flank. (B) Growth of tumors following reinoculation along with growth data for WT and Ifnar1-KO MC38 tumors in naive mice from Figure 2G. n = 4–6. (C) Volumes of B16F10 tumors (WT, Ifnar1-KO, and SB9 KO) following 0 Gy or 20 Gy IR. n = 6–7. 20 Gy WT vs. 20 Gy SB9 KO: P <0.05. 20 Gy-Ifnar1-KO vs. 20 Gy-SB9 KO: NS. (D) Volumes of KPC tumors (WT and SB9 KO) following 0 Gy (n = 5–7) or 15 Gy (n = 5–6) IR. MC38 and B16F10 tumors (WT, Ifnar1-KO + vector, and Ifnar1-KO + SB9 OE) grown in C57BL6 mice were treated with 0 Gy or 10 Gy IR for MC38 and 20 Gy IR for B16F10. (E and F) Tumor growth. n = 5–6. Data represent mean ± SD in A and B, and mean ± SEM in C–F. Comparison of 2 means was performed by the Mann-Whitney U test (NS: P ≥ 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01).

In contrast, growth of Serpinb9-KO B16F10 tumors was equivalent to that of WT tumors (Figure 8C). Since Serpinb9 was not essential for tumor growth in B16F10 cells, we used these tumors to examine the effect of IR. Following IR, Serpinb9-KO B16F10 tumors had a prolonged tumor growth delay equivalent to that of irradiated Ifnar1-KO B16F10 tumors (Figure 8C). Serpinb9-KO KPC tumors also exhibited a similarly enhanced response to IR (Figure 8D). Most importantly, reintroduction of Serpinb9 expression in Ifnar1-KO cancer cells abrogated their enhanced response to IR. Serpinb9 restoration did not affect Ifnar1-KO MC38 or B16F10 tumor growth without treatment (Figure 8, E and F). Collectively, our results reveal what we believe to be a previously unrecognized link between activation of type I IFN signaling in cancer cells and induction of Serpinb9, which protects cancer cells from CD8+ T cell–mediated cytotoxicity after irradiation.

Ifnar1-KO tumors exhibited greater response to anti–PD-L1 than WT. PD-L1 is known to be induced by IFNs, although this has been attributed to IFNG (39–42). Our panel of Ifnar1-KO cancer cells expressed PD-L1 at approximately the same extent as their WT counterparts, albeit with considerable variation among cell lines (Figure 5, A and B). Because anti–PD-L1 Abs enhance IR-induced antitumor immune responses (27, 28), we asked whether addition of anti–PD-L1 to IR would further improve the outcomes of mice bearing Ifnar1-KO tumors. Despite high percentages of cancer cells in the MC38 model expressing PD-L1, anti–PD-L1 only had a minor, not statistically significant, additional effect in WT MC38 tumors with or without IR (Figure 9, A and B). In contrast, anti–PD-L1 substantially extended the survival of mice bearing Ifnar1-KO tumors and further improved their outcomes when combined with IR (Figure 9, C and D). The majority of mice bearing Ifnar1-KO MC38 tumors experienced complete regression following IR plus anti–PD-L1 treatment, with significant improvement of survival compared with mice with WT tumors. Anti–PD-L1 similarly delayed tumor growth in the B16F10 model, but not in the KPC model (Figure 9, E–J, and Supplemental Figure 12). Thus, in some but not all experimental models, we observed significantly greater regression of Ifnar1-KO or Serpinb9-KO tumors with or without IR in response to anti–PD-L1.