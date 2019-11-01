Peritoneal GATA6+ macrophages function as a portal for Staphylococcus aureus dissemination

Bloodstream S. aureus infection expands from the liver into the peritoneal cavity. To induce bacteremia in our mouse model, we injected i.v. 5 × 107 S. aureus (Newman or USA300 strain). Previous work demonstrated that the majority of bacteria are captured within the liver (10). Here, intravital microscopy of the liver vasculature (Figure 1A) revealed that GFP S. aureus (green) was almost exclusively captured by F4/80+ Kupffer cells (purple) and by only a minority of Ly6G neutrophils (red) within 5 minutes and phagocytosed after 20 minutes (Supplemental Video 1), as previously reported (10). Although the majority of the bacteria were killed, a small percentage (approximately 10%) of staphylococci grew inside Kupffer cells (green dots becoming much larger after 8 hours vs. 5 minutes in Figure 1A) and formed intracellular microcolonies, as shown using higher magnification at 8 hours after infection (Figure 1B). We previously reported using 3D reconstruction and transparency of the Kupffer cells that bacteria were growing inside and not on the outside of the macrophage, demonstrating that they had been phagocytosed (10). Here, we confirmed these observations (data not shown). Over the first 24 hours, we observed a decrease of hepatic bacteria within the Kupffer cells, leaving small necrotic lesions devoid of bacteria and also loss of the podoplanin-positive mesothelium (blue) that covers the liver surface (Figure 1C). Isolation of Kupffer cells 30 minutes after infection revealed that some Kupffer cells harboring bacteria (yellow arrow) were able to prevent growth and eradicate the GFP signal over 6 hours. Other Kupffer cells (red arrow) were unable to eradicate the S. aureus, and the bacteria grew rapidly and ruptured the macrophage, spilling into the extracellular fluid in this cell culture system (Figure 1D and Supplemental Video 2). In vitro, about 60% of Kupffer cells eradicated bacteria (Figure 1E). Isolating the entire liver in situ 30 minutes after infection revealed that the bacteria overgrow the liver as we observed in vivo moving across the mesothelium (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127286DS1).

Figure 1 S.aureus escapes from liver Kupffer cells and grows into the peritoneal cavity. (A) SD-IVM images of GFP S. aureus (green) catching by Kupffer cells (F4/80; purple) 5 minutes (left; see also Supplemental Video 1) or 8 hours (right) after i.v. infection. Neutrophils are labelled in red (Ly6G). Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Enlarged view of a Kupffer cell (F4/80; purple) 8 hours after infection with growing GFP S. aureus (green) inside. Scale bar: 10 μm. (C) Representative images of SD-IVM of liver at indicated time points after i.v. infection. Mesothelium in blue (podoplanin-EF660), GFP S. aureus in bright green, and hepatocytes in dark green autofluorescence. Scale bar: 90 μm (n = 3 per time point). (D and E) Kupffer cells were isolated from mice infected with GFP S. aureus for 30 minutes, cultured, and imaged over 11 hours ex vivo. (D) Representative images of time-lapse videos (Supplemental Video 2). Scale bar is 60 µm. (E) Analysis of time-lapse videos, 4 FOV per mouse; shown is the mean ± SEM (n = 6 from 4 independent experiments). (F) Mice were infected i.v. with 5 × 107 CFU S. aureus. Blood was collected, peritoneal lavage was performed, and organs were harvested at the indicated time points from which CFU were determined. Shown is the geometric mean (n = 7–9 from 3 independent experiments), Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s post test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 compared with the 0.5-hour time point for each organ.

To determine the destination of bacteria released from the liver in vivo, a systematic assessment of the bacterial load in every organ over time was performed after i.v. injection of 5 × 107 S. aureus. Consistent with intravital imaging, over the first 18 hours of infection, the liver harbored the majority of bacteria (Figure 1F). An order of magnitude less were found in spleen and a further order of magnitude less in lung (data not shown). The profound sequestration of bacteria by liver resulted in only approximately 10,000 bacteria mL in the blood within 30 minutes, which further dropped to nearly sterile conditions at 18 hours (Figure 1F). Similar levels of S. aureus were seen in the kidney hovering at 10,000 bacteria/organ, and this value remained almost unchanged for 18 hours of infection suggesting only a tiny amount of bacteria and very little bacterial growth in this organ. In fact, the compartment with the most obvious increase in bacterial load was the peritoneal cavity. There were no bacteria detected in the peritoneal cavity over the first 12 hours, suggesting that S. aureus could not enter the peritoneum from the initial large bolus of bacteria injected into the bloodstream. After 24 hours, however, there was a significant and continuous rise in bacteria within the peritoneal cavity over the next 60 hours with bacteria persisting in this environment for at least 72 hours. At the beginning of phase 2, there was a small reemergence of bacteria in blood (back to 10,000 bacteria/mL) and a marked increase of infection in the kidney, of more than 1 million bacteria/kidney. By 72 hours after infection, this community-acquired S. aureus strain that has tropism for kidneys (16) was elevated in both the peritoneal cavity and kidneys (Figure 1F), more so than in nonperitoneal organs such as lungs (data not shown). In addition, we observed S. aureus in other peritoneal structures including the peritoneal wall and peritoneal visceral fat (Supplemental Figure 2) suggesting most peritoneal organs were infected (not just kidneys). The majority of animals succumbed to the infection at approximately 72 to 80 hours. The increased load of S. aureus in the kidneys could have come from the small increase in bacteria in blood, however, the remarkable increase in bacterial load in the peritoneal cavity was totally unexpected and therefore worthy of further examination.

Macrophages in the peritoneal cavity serve as an intracellular reservoir for S. aureus. A systematic assessment of the peritoneal cavity was performed with emphasis on the interplay between S. aureus and the innate immune cells found within this space. Figure 2A clearly shows that over the first 24 hours, no bacteria were free, and as such, any bacteria in the peritoneum were inside cells. There are 2 resident populations of peritoneal macrophages: the large GATA6+ and small GATA6– cells (17, 18). Over the first 24 hours after infection, most bacteria were phagocytosed by large peritoneal macrophages (LPMs; F4/80hi, GATA6+) and to a lesser extent by the less abundant small peritoneal macrophages (SPMs; F4/80intermed, GATA6–, MHCIIhi) (Figure 2B, gating strategy in Supplemental Figure 3). There is a massive reserve of resident LPMs as complete uptake of the bacteria was accomplished by fewer than 10% of the total cavity macrophages. Interestingly, no neutrophils (Ly6G+) were recruited at this time and so none contributed to early bacterial uptake (Figure 2, B and C). Also, only a few proinflammatory monocytes (Ly6Chi) were recruited 24 hours after infection (Figure 2, B and C). Confocal imaging of Cytospin slides visually confirmed bacteria associated with LPM and SPM 24 hours after infection (Supplemental Figure 4). Interestingly, the numbers of LPMs dropped very significantly over the next 72 hours of infection (Figure 2C), reminiscent of the macrophage disappearance reaction (19). Surprisingly, neutrophils only started appearing in the peritoneal cavity at 48 hours and in much greater amounts at 72 hours after infection (Figure 2C). Previous work from us and others has shown that administration of S. aureus directly into the peritoneal cavity (usually at very high concentrations) recruits neutrophils within 4 hours (20–22). In this bacteremia model, where bacteria came into the peritoneum via the liver Kupffer cells, it was only at the 48-hour time point that free extracellular bacteria were detected (Figure 2A) and neutrophils began to be recruited (Figure 2C). Much like the neutrophils, monocytes that rapidly become SPMs were also only recruited into the peritoneal cavity at 48 hours (Figure 2C). Between 48 and 72 hours, the recruited neutrophils as well as some monocytes and SPMs, took up the majority of bacteria with LPMs making up only a minor component (14%) (Figure 2B). At 72 hours, free bacteria within the peritoneal cavity decreased (Figure 2A; 72 hours) and began to appear on the surface of various organs unperturbed by washing the peritoneum (shown later).

Figure 2 S.aureus infects macrophages inside the peritoneal cavity. (A–C) Flow cytometry analyses of peritoneal lavage at indicated time points after infection. The LPM and SPM gating strategy is shown in Supplemental Figure 3. (A) Total counts of free GFP S. aureus, mean ± SEM (n = 2–4 from 2 independent experiments). (B) S. aureus cell localization inside the peritoneal cavity, mean percentage (n = 6 from 3 independent experiments). (C) Quantitative analyses for total cell count of LPMs, SPMs, monocytes, and neutrophils over infection time. Boxes extend from the 25th to 75th percentiles, whiskers show minimum to maximum, and lines indicate the median. n = 3–8 from at least 2 independent experiments, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s post test, *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01. (D and E) Peritoneal cells were harvested 46 hours after GFP S. aureus bloodstream infection, and F4/80+ macrophages or Ly6G+ neutrophils were isolated, cultured, and imaged ex vivo. (D) Representative images of time-lapse videos are shown (Supplemental Video 3). (E) Analysis of time-lapse videos, 4 FOV per mouse (n = 4 from 2 independent experiments).

To better understand the fate of S. aureus within the neutrophils and LPMs, these cells were harvested and separated at 48 hours after infection for in vitro experiments. Figure 2D highlights the spectacular dichotomy in S. aureus handling by the 2 cell types; peritoneal neutrophils positive for GFP bacteria retained the pathogens intracellularly with very little increase in GFP signal. In contrast, LPMs frequently became overgrown by the bacteria within 2 hours, with the bacteria ultimately erupting out of these cells (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Video 3) only to be taken up by more LPMs. This situation could very likely explain the significant drop in the number of these macrophages over the 72 hours of infection (Figure 2C). We hypothesized that S. aureus hijacked the LPMs within the peritoneum, limiting the neutrophilic and monocytic response and creating a portal for bacterial dissemination to other peritoneal organs.

Lack of GATA6+ peritoneal macrophages leads to less S. aureus dissemination to kidneys. GATA6+ is a specific transcription factor for the LPMs in hematopoietic cells and is not expressed in other macrophages including SPMs or Kupffer cells (18, 23, 24) and is also not found in renal phagocytic cells, monocytes, neutrophils, or neutrophils that migrated into the kidney (Supplemental Figure 5). To determine the role of LPMs within the peritoneal cavity, we used Lyz2-Cre GATA6fl/fl mice (GATA6-KOmye) that lack the majority of GATA6+ macrophages but have been reported to have no other phenotypic defects (18, 23, 24). Not surprisingly, compared with littermate controls, these mice did not show any difference in bacterial burden in the liver (Figure 3A), as the Kupffer cell population is not altered in GATA6-KOmye mice (24). In addition, the number of bacteria in the bloodstream was also near detection limits and not different between the 2 strains of mice (Figure 3B). At 48 hours after infection, however, we saw a significant 100-fold reduction in bacteria associated with kidneys of mice that lacked GATA6+ LPMs demonstrating a role for these cells in S. aureus dissemination to peritoneal organs (Figure 3C). At early time points of 12 hours after infection, no difference in bacterial burden was seen in the kidneys of the WT and GATA6-KOmye mice (Figure 3D), suggesting that small early kidney infection is unrelated to the peritoneal cavity or GATA6+ macrophages.

Figure 3 A lack of peritoneal macrophages results in more neutrophil recruitment and less dissemination of S. aureus to the kidneys. GATA6-KOmye mice or littermate controls were infected i.v. (A–H) or i.p. (I and J) for indicated time points with 5 × 107 S. aureus Newman strain. (A–E and J) Organs were collected and the CFU determined; the geometric mean is shown. n = 5–10 from at least 2 independent experiments, Mann-Whitney test, *P < 0.05. (F) S. aureus cell localization inside the peritoneal cavity determined by flow cytometry, mean percentage. n = 5 (WT) or 6 (GATA6-KOmye). (G and I) Neutrophil numbers in the peritoneal cavity assessed by flow cytometry. n = 5–6, mean ± SEM, unpaired t test, **P < 0.01. (H) Body weight loss, n = 6–9 from 3 independent experiments, mean ± SEM, unpaired t test, *P < 0.05.

Bacterial burden in the peritoneal cavity was the same in GATA6-KOmye mice and littermate controls (Figure 3E). With the lack of LPMs in these mice, however, the majority of S. aureus were found in neutrophils (Figure 3F) in part due to a large increase in neutrophil numbers (Figure 3G). Clearly, the bacteria were unable to disseminate as effectively when in neutrophils instead of GATA6+ macrophages. GATA6-KOmye mice also appeared healthier and lost less body weight than littermate controls (Figure 3H).

Direct injection of S. aureus into the peritoneal cavity caused a very significant early (4 hours) increase in neutrophils (1–2 million) into the peritoneal cavity (Figure 3I) with some kidney infection at 72 hours (Figure 3J) as previously described (25). In GATA6-deficient mice, the neutrophil influx was tripled (4–6 million), and less bacterial burden was noted in the kidneys 3 days after i.p. infection (Figure 3, I and J). When we measured the levels of neutrophil-recruiting chemokines, CXCL1, and CXCL2, within the peritoneal cavity, we were surprised to find very robust increases 4 hours after i.p. injection of S. aureus but not after the first 24 hours of i.v. injection of the bacteria (Supplemental Figure 6).

S. aureus infects the kidney primarily from the peritoneum not vasculature. The Leica Dive 2-photon intravital microscope (IVM) was used to visualize S. aureus in the microvasculature of the kidney, including that of glomeruli, which in adult mice are almost impossible to visualize with standard IVM due to their depth below the surface. We were also able to stitch images such that one could observe as many as 20 glomeruli simultaneously, which could then be magnified as needed and appear as small grey spheroids (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 7A). Despite massive sequestration of S. aureus in the hepatic microvasculature (Figure 1A), very few bacteria were observed adhered (stationary) in either the interstitial or glomerular microvasculature of the kidney (Supplemental Videos 4–6) in the first 30 minutes of infection. In addition, on rare occasions, we observed ingested bacteria in neutrophils attached to glomerular capillaries, but these cells then detached from the kidney vasculature and re-entered the mainstream of blood (Figure 4B and Supplemental Video 5). Neutrophils were never observed to undergo prolonged retention in the kidney vasculature. There was no persistent growth of S. aureus in any of the many glomeruli in the countless mice we imaged. In fact, we found only 1 glomerulus infected with S. aureus at 72 hours after infection (Supplemental Figure 7A). In addition, some studies suggest that CX3CR1+ renal phagocytes monitor the kidney microvasculature and catch Gram-negative bacteria and particulate material from the circulation (26, 27). In our imaging experiments, however, no CX3CR1+ renal phagocytes contained any bacteria in the first 30 minutes after i.v. infection (Supplemental Video 6), and flow cytometry data show that this does not change over time, never increasing above 0.5% (Supplemental Figure 7B). While the very few bacteria seen in the kidney using imaging are entirely in line with the very few CFU (104 CFU) detected over the first 24 hours, the lack of neutrophil recruitment and lack of bacteria in the different compartments of the kidney were not consistent with the increased bacterial load in kidneys 24 hours onward.

Figure 4 S.aureus infects the kidney initially on the capsule and then infiltrates into the interstitium. (A) Representative 2-photon stitched image from kidney around 150 μm deep where approximately 20 glomeruli can be seen (left). Vasculature including glomeruli appear in grey (AF680-albumin), tubules appear in dark yellow autofluorescence, and S. aureus is in bright green GFP (not visible). The right panel shows 3 enlarged glomeruli. (B) Two-photon IVM images from a glomerulus (Supplemental Video 5) during the first 10 minutes of i.v. infection with 5 × 107 S. aureus Newman. Vasculature (glomerulus) is shown in blue (Qtracker 655), tubules are autofluorescent in all channels and appear in brown around the glomerulus, neutrophils are labelled in red (Ly6G-PE), and GFP S. aureus appears in yellow inside a neutrophil (white arrow). (C) Representative stitched images from kidney surfaces at indicated time points after infection. Scale bar: 500 μm. S. aureus (bright green) is circled in white and an enlarged view of bacteria on the surface at 48 hours is shown. (D) 3D representation FOV of a kidney 48 hours after infection with GFP S. aureus (bright green) on the capsule (purple collagen/second harmonic generation [SHG]) and the vasculature in grey (AF680-albumin). (E) Representative FOV of a kidney 72 hours after infection, view from the bottom of the Z-stack. Tubules appear autofluorescent in brown, GFP S. aureus is bright green and indicated with white arrows. (F) Analysis of location of bacteria as determined using 2-photon IVM of the kidney. Six FOV per mouse were analyzed (n = 3–4 per time point).

Interestingly, there was no increase in adherent neutrophils within glomeruli or the interstitial microvasculature until 72 hours after infection (Supplemental Figure 8A). Neutrophils were retained in both glomeruli and the interstitial microvasculature of the kidney for approximately 2 to 3 minutes under basal conditions, and this value did not increase over time after infection (Supplemental Figure 8B) suggesting little evidence of inflammation in the renal vasculature. We also assessed renal leukocyte recruitment via flow cytometry of digested kidneys. These experiments revealed a minor increase in the total number of neutrophils in the kidney at 48 hours followed by dramatic recruitment at 72 hours after infection (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). It is noteworthy that very few neutrophils had ingested S. aureus during the first 24 hours, and even at 48 and 72 hours, only 15% of recruited neutrophils were positive for GFP S. aureus (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F), indicating poor access to the bacteria.

The blood neutrophil counts were also examined using flow cytometry to determine the number of neutrophils that had bound or ingested S. aureus. The number of GFP S. aureus–bearing neutrophils was consistently less than 0.1% of the total for the entire 72 hours after infection (Supplemental Figure 9) despite a huge increase in bacterial load associated with the kidneys. Together with the imaging showing no bacteria in the vasculature and these flow cytometry data, there was a lack of convincing support for the prevailing view that bacteria are reaching the kidney through the vasculature inside neutrophils or even as free entities.

Because the bacteria did not appear to be disseminating via the vasculature, we visualized the kidneys from the peritoneal aspect and in overview pictures, we saw increasing growth of bacteria on the renal capsule at 24 hours (not shown), 48 hours, and 72 hours (Figure 4C). Although at 24 hours the bacteria seemed to be in tiny colonies firmly adherent and sprinkled across the surface of the kidney capsule (not shown), these colonies grew noticeably at 48 hours forming biofilms with concentrated areas of intense fluorescence suggesting isolated areas of large colonies. Whereas this occurrence has not been reported in humans, it is unlikely these clumps of bacteria would be detected by ultrasound and other clinical approaches. It is noteworthy that the average bacterial load did not change significantly between 24 and 72 hours, and the bacteria seemed to be much less dispersed and in more concentrated clumps at later time points. Two-photon microscopy and the use of second-harmonic generation (denotes collagen) to delineate the location of the kidney capsule revealed bacteria attached to the surface and not below the capsule at 48 hours (Figure 4D and Supplemental Video 7), whereas at 72 hours, bacteria became visible deeper in the parenchyma (Figure 4E). By 72 hours, the infection had spread from the surface of the kidney to the interstitium but was almost never visible in glomeruli (Supplemental Figure 7A). Quantification of the total number of individual bacteria/bacterial clusters revealed that at 24 hours, all bacteria were on the renal capsule, while at 48 and 72 hours, there were increasing numbers of bacteria in the interstitium (Figure 4F). This observation suggested that bacteria were infecting the kidney from the outer surface inward via the peritoneal cavity. Consistent with this idea, it is well known that injection of bacteria directly into the peritoneal cavity leads to abscess formation initially on the kidney surface followed by invasion into the interstitium (16, 25), a frequently used model of renal failure. We also assessed cell death in the kidney and observed very little tubular cell death at 24 hours, but this was greatly increased at 48 and 72 hours (Supplemental Figure 8, G and H). Plasma creatinine was also measured as an index of glomerular filtration rate and impaired renal function, but the data showed no correlation with local infection. There was no increase in serum creatinine at any time point except at 24 hours (Supplemental Figure 4I). The temporary early increase in creatinine is consistent with our report that α-toxin released into the bloodstream from liver- sequestered S. aureus caused platelet aggregation in capillaries including kidney glomeruli leading to temporarily impaired filtration (28).

Eradication of the S. aureus reservoir in the peritoneal cavity with antibiotic-filled liposomes results in better survival. For bloodstream infections in humans, i.v. vancomycin, a potent antibiotic for S. aureus, is recommended for a minimum of 4 to 6 weeks, although success can be limited (5). In the present experiments, i.v. vancomycin administration for 1, 2, or 3 days starting 24 hours after infection (to mimic the clinical situation) had a marginal effect on the bacterial load associated with the kidney or the peritoneum at 72 hours (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 10A). Moreover, the number of dead tubular cells (Figure 5, B and C), weight loss (Supplemental Figure 10B), and survival (Figure 5D) were not improved. Interestingly, splitting of vancomycin dose and administering half i.v. and the other half into the peritoneal cavity reduced infection in the peritoneal cavity, reduced the number of bacteria and tubular damage in the kidneys, and significantly improved mortality rates (Figure 5, A–D). We previously reported that free vancomycin did not penetrate well into tissue macrophages (10). In contrast, vancomycin incorporated into liposomes (vancosomes), was voraciously taken up by Kupffer cells 30 minutes after infection helping to eradicate S. aureus inside these cells (10). However, the 30 minutes after infection protocol used in our previous study, while sufficient for proof of concept, is unlikely to be clinically relevant. Because the bacteria are released from the liver into the peritoneal cavity at approximately 8 hours, administering i.v. vancosomes at 24 hours would be too late. Therefore, we injected vancosomes i.p. at 24 hours and observed a massive uptake of these liposomes by peritoneal macrophages. It is worth noting that when liposomes were given i.p., they were able to access the vasculature where they were taken up by Kupffer cells but not by renal phagocytic cells (Supplemental Figure 11). Therefore, the vancosomes were not functioning within kidney macrophages.

Figure 5 Intraperitoneal liposomal vancomycin (vancosomes) targets tissue resident macrophages to eradicate infections and sustain survival. Mice were infected i.v. with 5 × 107 S. aureus Newman and treated 2 (24 hours plus 48 hours, A–C) or 3 times (24 hours plus 48 hours plus 72 hours, D) with either vancomycin i.v (red), vancosomes i.p. (blue), a combination of vancomycin i.v. plus i.p. (orange), or vancomycin i.v. plus vancosomes i.p. (green). (A) Seventy-two hours after infection, organs were harvested, peritoneal lavage was performed, and CFU were determined (n = 6–11 from 3 independent experiments). Data are presented as the geometric mean; Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s post test; *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01. (B) Representative 2-photon IVM images of kidneys 72 hours after infection with or without treatment 2 times. Dead tubular cells are stained with Sytox Orange (red), tubules appear in dark green autofluorescence. Scale bar: 75 μm. (C) Analysis of B. Number of Sytox Orange+ (dead) cells from 8 FOV per mouse, data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 3, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. (D) Survival curve of S. aureus-infected and treated mice (n = 4 mice per group from 2 independent experiments). Log-rank test compared with vancomycin i.v., *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01.

The profound reduction in bacterial load in the peritoneal cavity after vancosomes lowered the bacterial load in kidneys in 50% of mice (Figure 5A) and led to less kidney injury (Figure 5, B and C) and better survival (Figure 5D). Interestingly, some bacteria still managed to grow on the kidney capsule suggesting the vancosomes were less effective at killing extracellular bacteria. We observed better eradication of free bacteria with vancomycin and better eradication of intracellular bacteria with vancosomes (Supplemental Figure 10C). The combination of vancomycin i.v. and vancosomes i.p., which would be the most likely choice in a clinical trial, cleared all bacteria in the peritoneal cavity in all mice, and no bacteria reached the kidneys in more than 50% of mice (Figure 5A). When mice were treated with just 1 injection at 24 hours, the results were moderately less effective (Supplemental Figure 10A). Most importantly, mice treated with tandem vancosomes i.p. and vancomycin i.v. increased survival by 80% at 10 days despite only a 3-day antibiotic regimen (Figure 5D). These protocols could be readily translated into clinical practice in infected patients.