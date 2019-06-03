Ligand-based design identifies a potent NUPR1 inhibitor exerting anticancer activity via necroptosis

Ligand-based design and synthesis of TFP-derived compounds

Drug design via targeting NUPR1. The first step in the development of TFP-derived compound was to carry out a ligand-based rational design in silico, also known as “indirect” drug design. In brief, starting from the structure of TFP, we defined models of the target regions of NUPR1 that are prone to coordinate this ligand, although in a context of high molecular flexibility. To this aim, molecular dynamic (MD) simulation of NUPR1 was performed, and short fragments of the protein (up to 7 amino acid residues) were used as receptors for molecular docking of TFP. These relatively small protein-ligand anchoring locations were completed with docking of additional fragments of NUPR1, and the resulting complexes were further refined by MD simulations. The complexes obtained (Figure 1A), which mimic highly flexible and possibly transient protein binding locations, were used as models to (a) identify the most important chemical moieties of TFP in the interaction with NUPR1 and (b) design modifications of the drug within this template ligand. The results showed that the phenothiazine and the attached trifluoromethyl group are important for TFP to maintain coordination with the protein, with average binding energy of –7.0 kcal/mol for the parent ligand. The rest of the ligand structure is progressively less critical in anchoring to NUPR1, and may provide entropic more than enthalpic contributions to the binding. On these bases, molecular modifications were explored in the propyl linker between the phenothiazine and piperazine ring, and in the methyl group attached to the latter (Figure 1B). Variations in the length of the linker were not significantly effective in improving the docking of TFP-derived compounds, due to a reduction in the enthalpic component of the binding. This left the methyl group as the most suitable region to modify for obtaining new, active analogs of TFP for inhibiting NUPR1, and we focused our synthetic effort on changing this methyl group. Improvements in the binding energies with the methyl group substitution were up to –0.5 kcal/mol, although the improvements depended on the specific modification and showed a typical uncertainty of the same order of the variation estimated.

Figure 1 Synthesis of the compounds, and docking and biophysical characterization of NUPR1 to the TFP-derived compounds. (A) Docking of TFP to short fragments of NUPR1 sequence (in different colors), mimicking potential binding locations. The phenothiazine and trifluoromethyl groups of TFP are critical for anchoring, whereas the rest of the structure contributes less. (B) Example of simulation of ZZW-115 (a single representative structure is shown in gray) in complex with sequence segments of NUPR1 (ensembles are in gradients of color, from red to blue); the labels indicate the central protein residue for each of the two 7-residue fragments. (C) Structure of the synthesized TFP-derived compounds. (D) Fluorescence ANS spectra in the presence or absence of ZZW-115 (left) and ZZW-119 (right) for the complex between both molecules (black) and for that obtained from the addition of the spectra of both isolated molecules: NUPR1 and the TFP-derived compound (blue). Experiments were performed in 20 mM sodium phosphate pH 7.0 at 25°C. (E) Calorimetric titrations corresponding to the interaction of ZZW-115 (left) and ZZW-119 (right) with NUPR1. Thermograms (thermal power as a function of time) are shown on the top, and binding isotherms (ligand-normalized heat effects as a function of molar ratio) are shown on the bottom. Experiments were performed at 25°C in sodium phosphate 20 mM, pH 7, 2% DMSO, with 20 μM NUPR1 in the calorimetric cell and 200 μM compound in the titrating syringe, using an Auto-iTC200 instrument (MicroCal-Malvern Panalytical).

Compound synthesis. The structures of the synthesized TFP-derived compounds ZZW-111, ZZW-112, ZZW-115, and ZZW-116 are presented in Figure 1C. All the target compounds can be prepared starting from 2-(trifluoromethyl)-10H-phenothiazine, which was coupled with 1,3-dibromepropane and further various piperazine analogs to afford the TFP analog bearing different functional groups in the piperazine moiety (Figure 1C). Moreover, the hydrochlorides of these compounds (ZZW-119, ZZW-120, and ZZW-124) were also synthesized to obtain the corresponding water-soluble candidates (Figure 1C).

Fluorescence, NMR, circular dichroism, and isothermal titration calorimetry studies of the candidate compounds

Fluorescence. With the TFP-derived compounds predicted in silico in hand, we screened the selected compounds following a fluorescence-based strategy to identify the hits that could bind to NUPR1: (a) acquisition of the intrinsic fluorescence spectra of NUPR1 (which only contains 2 Tyr residues) either in the absence or presence of the TFP derivatives; and (b) acquisition of the fluorescence spectra of the probe ANS (8-anilinonaphtalene-1-sulfonic acid) when NUPR1 was either isolated in solution or in the presence of the compounds. In the 2 strategies we were trying to monitor whether there were changes in the environment around, respectively, the 2 Tyr residues in NUPR1, or around where ANS binds to NUPR1 (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127223DS1). By using both fluorescent approaches we were able to show that (a) the region around Tyr30 and Tyr36 of NUPR1 changed its conformation in the presence of any of the ZZW compounds (Supplemental Figure 1A); and (b) ANS fluorescence also varied in the presence of the TFP derivatives, indicating that ANS competes with the compounds for solvent-exposed hydrophobic patches of NUPR1. The above results revealed that NUPR1 bound to any of the compounds, and that binding occurred around the 30s region of the sequence and altered some solvent-exposed hydrophobic patches of NUPR1.

CD. We also acquired far-UV circular dichroism (CD) experiments with the selected compounds ZZW-116 and ZZW-115. The presence of DMSO, used to prepare the stock solutions of the compounds, precluded the acquisition of many of the CD spectra (either that of the isolated compound or in the presence of NUPR1), as it absorbs strongly at short wavelengths. The aim of using CD as a spectroscopic probe was to determine whether NUPR1 modified its secondary structure in the presence of the compounds. The results with ZZW-115 and ZZW-116 (Supplemental Figure 1B) indicate that none of the compounds changed the secondary structure of the protein (as it is further confirmed by the NMR results).

NMR. Once we had spectroscopically determined that there was binding between NUPR1 and the compounds, we aimed to verify whether the NUPR1 binding region was the same as that observed for TFP (29). Thus, 2D1H-15N-HSQC NMR experiments were carried out with 15N-labeled NUPR1. For all compounds, we found that there were no changes in the chemical shifts of the cross-peaks of NUPR1 (Supplemental Figure 1C), but rather variations in the intensities of the cross-peaks upon addition of any of the compounds (Supplemental Figure 1D). This indicated that NUPR1 remained disordered upon binding to the compounds and no new secondary or tertiary structures were acquired. The protein residues whose cross-peak intensities were affected upon addition of the ZZW compounds are indicated in Table 1. When compared with TFP, all compounds affected the intensities of the cross-peaks of a similar set of residues, namely those around the 20s region and those at the C terminus of the protein. Aside from TFP-derived compounds, ZZW-111 and ZZW-112 showed the largest number of protein residues of NUPR1 affected in the binding. Thus, we concluded that there was binding between the compounds and NUPR1, and that this binding was not unspecific, since only a subset of residues was affected.

Table 1 Thermodynamic parameters of the binding reaction, and NUPR1 resonances affected by drug binding (changes in relative intensity with respect to R82)

Isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC). The interaction between TFP-derived compounds and NUPR1 was further studied by ITC, the gold-standard technique in binding-affinity determination. The affinity, enthalpy, and stoichiometry of binding were determined at 25°C. From the thermogram (thermal power as a function of time), the binding isotherm (ligand-normalized heats as a function of the molar ratio) was obtained through integration of the individual heat effect associated with injection of each ligand solution. We used a nonlinear least squares regression analysis employing a model that considered a single binding site in NUPR1 to estimate binding parameters such as dissociation constant, binding enthalpy, and stoichiometry. All compounds exhibited dissociation constants in the low micromolar range (Table 1). Among them, ZZW-115 was the strongest binder, with a dissociation constant close to 2 μM (Figure 1E).

Effect of TFP-derived compounds on pancreatic cancer cell growth

Treatment of MiaPaCa-2 (a traditional cell line), 02.063 and LIPC (basal subtype), Foie8b (derived from a liver metastasis), and HN14 (classical subtype) cells with compounds ZZW-112, ZZW-116, ZZW-120, and ZZW-124 showed an effect on cell growth close to that induced by TFP, whereas treatment with ZZW-111 and ZZW-119 was 2 to 3 times more efficient in decreasing cell growth. Remarkably, treatment with ZZW-115 was around 10 times more efficient than treatment with TFP (Figure 2A and Table 2). These data strongly suggested that (a) the effect of these TFP-derived compounds is independent of the subtype of pancreatic cancer cells; (b) ZZW-115 was the most efficient compound to kill the pancreatic cancer cells; (c) ZZW-111 and ZZW-119 had an intermediate activity compared with TFP; and (d) ZZW-112, ZZW-116, ZZW-120, and ZZW-124 had an antiproliferation activity similar to TFP. Moreover, ZZW-115 antitumor activity was tested on a panel of 11 primary PDAC-derived cells and it was found to be efficient in killing cancer cells, with an IC 50 in the range of 0.84 μM (ANOR) to 4.93 μM (HN14), a very small therapeutic window (Figure 2B). These in vitro results are therefore in agreement with the ITC measurements, which showed that ZZW-115 induced the greatest affinity and resulted in the best anticancer activity. RNA-seq data showed that NUPR1 expression is systematically overexpressed in PDAC cells, but small differences among cell lines were founded. Finally, NUPR1 expression was plotted against the AUC after ZZW-115 treatment and no significant correlation was found (Figure 2C). In this regard, we cannot cluster cell lines in low/high expression or low/high sensibility.

Figure 2 TFP-derived compounds have antitumoral effect due to NUPR1 inhibition. (A) Viability upon a 72-hour treatment with TFP-derived compounds of pancreatic cancer cells MiaPaCa-2, 02-063, LIPC, Foie8b, and HN14. (B) Viability of a panel of 11 additional pancreatic cancer cells upon a 72-hour treatment with ZZW-115. (C) NUPR1 expression values by RNA-seq are plotted against AUC. Data were statistically analyzed by simple linear regression and r2 and P values calculated. (D) Chemogram assays to test the sensitivity of the MiaPaCa-2–resistant cells to gemcitabine (Gem.) or oxaliplatin (Oxa.) after ZZW-115 treatment. (E) Viability of 2 NUPR1-WT clones and 3 NUPR1-KO clones PDAC cells upon a 24- or 72-hour treatment with 15 μM ZZW-115, or at increasing concentrations. (F) Viability of cell lines U87, A375, U2OS, SaOS-2, HT29, SK-CO-1, LS174T, H1299 and H358, HepG2, PC3, THP-1, Daudi, Jurkat and MDA-MB-231 at increasing concentrations of ZZW-115. AUC obtained from integration. Statistical significance: *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 compared with 0 hours of treatment; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, and ###P < 0.001 compared with NUPR1-WT clones (2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s post hoc test). Data represent mean ± SEM, n = 3 (with technical triplicates).

Table 2 IC 50 of TFP-derived compounds on PDAC-derived cells

Since resistance to chemotherapy is a common issue that oncologists must face when treating patients with PDAC, we used the MiaPaCa-2 cell line, which has become resistant to the 2 chemotherapeutic agents oxaliplatin or gemcitabine, to assess whether resistance to them is also conferring resistance to ZZW-115. Remarkably, ZZW-115 treatment of resistant MiaPaCa-2 cells showed the same sensitivity as the parental cells, as demonstrated in Figure 2D. We therefore suggest that the antitumor effect of ZZW-115 is not influenced by resistance to other drugs and may affect some other intracellular pathways.

Finally, to verify that ZZW-115 displays its anticancer activity by targeting NUPR1, we incubated Panc1 cells with wild-type (NUPR1-WT) or inactivated NUPR1 (NUPR1-KO) in the presence of ZZW-115. As shown in Figure 2E, NUPR1-KO cells are significantly more resistant to ZZW-115 treatment at different time points after challenging them with increasing concentrations of the compound. For example, after 72 hours of treatment with 15 μM ZZW-115, only 15.01% ± 4.58% of NUPR1-WT cells survived compared with 84.60% ± 3.84% of NUPR1-KO cells. These results indicated that ZZW-115 was probably exerting its effect by binding to NUPR1. Although it is not unambiguously proved that NUPR1 is the only protein that ZZW-115 could target, our results showed that targeting NUPR1 may be the main mode of action of ZZW-115, and the ligand-protein binding contributed to its antitumor effect.

Altogether, the data showed that ZZW-115 was capable of efficiently killing the pancreatic tumor cell lines by targeting NUPR1, with no distinction regarding the PDAC subtype or even if the cells are resistant to the classical drugs currently used in clinical practice.

ZZW-115 inhibits the growth of other tumor-derived cells

Since NUPR1 is overexpressed in several (if not all) tumors, we evaluated the effect of the treatment in cellular lines derived from other different tumor at increasing concentrations of ZZW-115. Treatment of cells such as U87 (glioblastoma), A375 and B16 (melanoma), U2OS and SaOS-2 (osteosarcoma), HT29, SK-CO-1, and LS174T (colon cancer), H1299 and H358 (lung cancer), HepG2 (hepatocarcinoma), PC-3 (prostate cancer), THP-1 (acute monocytic leukemia), Daudi (lymphoma), Jurkat (acute T cell leukemia), and MDA-MB-231 (breast cancer) demonstrated that ZZW-115 was efficient to kill these tumor cells with an IC 50 in the range of 0.42 μM (Hep2G cells) to 7.75 μM (SaOS-2 cells) (Figure 2F). These data showed that ZZW-115 could be potentially active for treating cancers from various tissues by targeting NUPR1.

ZZW-115 inhibits the growth of pancreatic xenografted tumors in vivo

Because the compound ZZW-115 was the most efficient candidate for treating cancer cells in vitro, we selected it to treat MiaPaCa-2 cell–xenografted mice. We applied a protocol similar to that previously used for validating TFP in vivo (29). When tumors reached 200 mm3 we started a daily treatment for 30 days with 5, 2.5, 1.0, or 0.5 mg/kg ZZW-115.The control group received an equivalent volume of vehicle solution. As expected, tumor volumes increased in an exponential manner in control mice (from 217.7 ± 16.7 mm3 to 1790.7 ± 97.0 mm3 during the 30 days of observation). In contrast, when the mice were injected with 5 mg/kg ZZW-115, the tumors stopped growing a few days after treatment and their size decreased progressively, almost disappearing at the end of the treatment (from 205.9 ± 23.7 mm3 to 134.2 ± 106.8 mm3; 27.4 ± 4.6 mm3 when excluding the outlier mouse). In the outlier mouse the tumor showed a decrease in growth, but it did not disappear completely (Figure 3, A–C). Moreover, mice treated with 2.5 mg/kg showed a tumor growth from 191.9 ± 23.7 mm3 to 779.6 ± 189.8 mm3 at 30 days (603.9 ± 27.6 mm3 when excluding 1 outlier mouse), tumors from mice treated with 1.0 mg/kg grew from 269.5 ± 27.6 mm3 to 1045.4 ± 266.1 mm3, and those treated with 0.5 mg/kg grew from 238.6 ± 29.6 mm3 to 1574.6 ± 237.4 mm3. These data clearly show a dose-dependent effect with almost no significant outcome in animals treated with the lowest doses. Notably, contrary to what we observed for the TFP treatment (29), we did not find any appreciable neurological side effects, including in a 30-day treatment period using 10 mg/kg (data not shown). Moreover, in an independent group treated with 5 mg/kg, we stopped the treatment after 30 days and followed the tumor growth for an additional 30 days. The results presented in Figure 3D show that the growth arrest on the tumors was dependent on ZZW-115 administration, since the remaining tumor started growing again after suspension of the drug administration. Three additional primary PDAC-derived cells (LIPC, AOIPC, and HN14) were xenografted and treated for 30 days with 5 mg/kg ZZW-115 and we observed that tumor volume decreased (Figure 3E). Moreover, immunocompetent C57BL/6 mice were orthotopically implanted with Panc02 cells and treated with 5 mg/kg ZZW-115 for 30 days, and we observed that tumor size was almost unmeasurable in some cases (Figure 3C). Histological analysis of the tumors after 30 days of treatment with ZZW-115 showed obvious areas of necrosis, as shown in Figure 3F. Numerous apoptotic cells were also observed.

Figure 3 ZZW-115 has strong antitumoral effect in vivo. NMRI-Foxn1nu/Foxn1nu mice (nude mice) xenografted with MiaPaCa-2 cells were separated into 5 groups of 6 mice and treated daily for 30 days with 0.5% DMSO in physiologic serum (control group) or 5, 2.5, 1.0, or 0.5 mg/kg ZZW-115 compound. Tumor volume was measured every 5 days. Mean of the volume of each treatment (A) and individual volume of each mouse (B) are shown. For each treatment, statistical significance is **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001 (1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s post hoc test). (C) Representative pictures of mice from control and 5 mg/kg ZZW-115 treatment groups. (D) Tumor volume of 5 mice treated with 5 mg/kg ZZW-115 measured after an additional 30 days without treatment; the arrow indicates the day the treatment was stopped. Student’s 2-tailed unpaired t test. (E) Tumor volume of nude mice xenografted with PDAC cells or C57BL/6 mice orthotopically implanted with Panc02 cells, and treated with 5 mg/kg ZZW-115 or vehicle. Tumor volume after 30 days of treatment (n = 6). (F) Representative pictures of histologic sections of the tumor xenografts or tumors from PDX1-Cre KrasG12D Ink4afl/fl, PKI mice (both from control or 5 mg/kg ZZW-115–treated mice). Scale bar: 500 μm. (G) Necrotic area in PKI mice, calculated for n = 9 mice. For each treatment, statistical significance is **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001 (Student’s 2-tailed unpaired t test).

We then evaluated the effect of ZZW-115 on the PDX1-Cre KrasG12D Ink4afl/fl mouse model. This animal model can spontaneously develop an aggressive PDAC that leads to death at the age of 9 to 10 weeks. We started the daily ZZW-115 treatment (5 mg/kg) at week 5 of life and then sacrificed the mice at the end of week 8. Importantly, the pronecrotic effect induced by ZZW-115 was still noticeable after 3 weeks of treatment in PDX1-Cre KrasG12D Ink4afl/fl mice (Figure 3F). The percentage of necrotic area in the tumors was calculated by histological analysis after H&E staining. We found a significant increase of necrosis in ZZW-115–treated mice, from 10% to 43% of the surface area in some tumors, whereas in the PDAC from the untreated mice these areas ranged from 0% to 3.5% (Figure 3G). We concluded that ZZW-115 could disrupt tumor growth (at low doses) and could reduce tumor size (at high doses) for the xenografted tumors, without obvious neurological side effects in the mice.

ZZW-115 induces pancreatic cell death by necrosis and apoptosis

Although ZZW-115 treatment kills cancer cells and decreases the size of the xenografted pancreatic cancer tumors, details of its molecular mechanism are unknown. Prompted by our results described above, we measured necrotic and apoptotic effects throughout LDH release and caspase 3/7 activity, respectively, in several pancreatic primary cancer cells. Upon ZZW-115 treatment, we found that LDH release was significantly higher in ZZW-115–treated cells than in control cells in a concentration-dependent manner as presented in Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 2A. Similarly, caspase 3/7 activity was also greater in ZZW-115–treated cells (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 2B). These experiments demonstrated that ZZW-115 exerted both pronecrotic and proapoptotic effects. We used flow cytometry after colabeling cells with annexin V and PI to measure apoptosis and necrosis, respectively, in ZZW-115–treated cells. Treatment with ZZW-115 increased necrotic and apoptotic events (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 3A), which agrees with the data concerning LDH release and caspase 3/7 activity, respectively. Moreover, analysis of the nuclear shape of PI-stained cells corroborates the combination of proapoptotic and pronecrotic effects of ZZW-115 treatment (Supplemental Figure 3B). Altogether, these findings indicate that ZZW-115 treatment induced cell death by both mechanisms: necrosis and apoptosis. Interestingly, pretreatment of MiaPaCa-2 cells with the pan-caspase inhibitor Z-VAD-FMK and/or the necrosis inhibitor Nec-1 prevented LDH release (Figure 4D). For example, in a 5-μM ZZW-115 treatment, the LDH was reduced to 70% with Z-VAD-FMK pretreatment, 52% with Nec-1 pretreatment, and 46% with the combination of both inhibitors. At the same concentration of ZZW-115, pretreatment with Z-VAD-FMK drastically inhibited the caspase 3/7 activity, whereas Nec-1 pretreatment did not affect it (Figure 4E). In line with these results, we performed rescue experiments on a panel of PDAC primary cells by incubating them with increasing concentrations of ZZW-115 in combination with either Z-VAD-FMK or Nec-1, or both. Our results show that both inhibitors can improve cell viability, the treatment with Nec-1 being more efficient, indicating that ZZW-115 induces necroptosis and apoptosis by independent mechanisms (Figure 4F).

Figure 4 ZZW-115 induces cell death by necrosis and apoptosis in vitro. A panel of pancreatic cancer cell lines was incubated using 3 or 5 μM ZZW-115 for 24 hours and (A) LDH release and (B) caspase 3/7 activity were measured. Statistical significance is *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001 compared with untreated group (2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s post hoc test). (C) Flow cytometry analysis of annexin V/PI staining following 24 hours of treatment with 5 μM ZZW-115. A representative experiment of the dot plot profile of cells is shown (n = 3). MiaPaCa-2 cells were incubated from 0.5–5 μM ZZW-115 in the presence or absence of Z-VAD-FMK (20 μM) or/and Nec-1 (40 μM) for 24 hours, and (D) LDH release and (E) caspase 3/7 activity were measured. Statistical significance is *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 compared with control group (2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s post hoc test). (F) Chemogram assays were done on pancreatic cancer cell lines with increasing concentrations of ZZW-115 in the presence or absence of Z-VAD-FMK (20 μM) or/and Nec-1 (40 μM) for 24 hours. AUC was calculated by integration. Statistical significance is **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001 compared with ZZW-115–treated cells (2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s post hoc test). MiaPaCa-2 cells were incubated in 5 μM ZZW-115 compound or 8 nM paclitaxel in the presence or absence of Z-VAD-FMK (20 μM), and (G) caspase 3/7 activity and (H) LDH release were measured. MiaPaCa-2 cells were incubated in 5 μM ZZW-115 or 8 nM paclitaxel in the presence or absence of Nec-1 (40 μM), and (I) caspase 3/7 activity and (J) LDH release were measured. Statistical significance is *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 compared with ZZW-115–treated cells; #P < 0.05 and ##P < 0.01 compared with paclitaxel-treated cells (2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s post hoc test). Data represent mean ± SEM, n = 3.

We compared ZZW-115 to paclitaxel, a standard proapoptotic drug used in PDAC treatment, to elucidate whether their effects overlapped. To this end, we measured LDH release and caspase 3/7 activity at different times. Both drugs used alone induced similar caspase activity and, as expected, Z-VAD-FMK almost completely prevented caspase activity, showing that both compounds stimulated caspase-dependent apoptosis to a similar extent in PDAC cells (Figure 4G). Interestingly, LDH release was 5 times lower in paclitaxel-treated cells compared with ZZW-115–treated cells, and incubation with Z-VAD-FMK had a significant effect, reducing LDH release in both the paclitaxel and ZZW-115 treatments (Figure 4H). Remarkably, pretreatment with Nec-1 did not reduce the caspase activation in either the ZZW-115 or the paclitaxel treatment (Figure 4I). However, and most importantly, incubation with Nec-1 induced a significant rescue in ZZW-115–treated cells but not in paclitaxel-treated cells (Figure 4J). Our data support the idea that ZZW-115 treatment strongly induces programmed cell death by both necrosis and apoptosis with little, if any, interdependency between the 2 pathways.

ZZW-115 treatment induces metabolic failure

ATP production is essential for most cellular processes, and its monitoring is a good marker to understand the metabolic changes occurring during cell death. In this regard, we evaluated the ATP content in ZZW-115–treated cells. Remarkably, we found that the levels of ATP were significantly reduced in cells treated with ZZW-115 in a concentration-dependent manner on a panel of PDAC-derived primary cells (Figure 5A), as well as on other cancerous ones (Supplemental Figure 4A). Consequently, we investigated whether this decrease in the intracellular ATP content might be the result of reduced efficiency of the mitochondrial metabolism or anaerobic glycolysis. We evaluated different mitochondrial parameters such as basal respiration, maximal respiration, spare capacity, and ATP production by mitochondrial respiration, as reflected in the oxygen consumption rate (OCR). We measured the OCR in MiaPaCa-2 cells after 4, 8, and 24 hours in the presence of ZZW-115 (Figure 5B). When OCR in MiaPaCa-2 cells was compared with untreated cells, we observed a time-dependent variation in mitochondrial respiration, with a substantial decrease of all mitochondrial parameters after 8 hours of incubation with ZZW-115. Interestingly, the mitochondrial respiration failure induced by ZZW-115 treatment is not specific to the PDAC cells, as it was also found in other cancer cell lines (Supplemental Figure 4B). Since O 2 -dependent ATP production was also affected in ZZW-115–treated cells, we evaluated energy production by anaerobic glycolysis, measuring the extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) by the proton efflux into the media during lactate release. These experiments demonstrated that the cells shifted to anaerobic glycolytic metabolism between 4 and 8 hours after ZZW-115 treatment (Figure 5C), similar to the shift observed following a mitochondrial failure (31). This switch is transitory because cells rapidly metabolize their glycolytic reserve in a time-dependent manner, also losing their glycolytic capacity. Glycolytic capacity failure after ZZW-115 treatment was also confirmed in various pancreatic primary cancer cells, as well as in other cancer cell lines (Supplemental Figure 4C). By calculating the total ATP production by the 2 different pathways, we observed a significant time-dependent decrease of ATP production from mitochondrial metabolism, as well as a transient increase of glycolytic ATP production with a significant decrease of total ATP production after 8 hours of treatment (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 ZZW-115 treatment induces a decrease in ATP production and induces a ROS overproduction. (A) ATP content measured in a panel of pancreatic cancer cell lines incubated at 3 or 5 μM ZZW-115 for 24 hours. (B) OXPHOS metabolism, reflected by oxygen consumption rate (OCR) levels for basal respiration (B. resp.), maximal respiration (M. resp.), spare capacity (Spare cap.), and ATP production (ATP prod.) and (C) anaerobic glycolytic metabolism reflected by extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) levels for glycolysis (Glyco.), glycolytic capacity (G. cap.), and glycolysis reserve (G. res.) were measured in MiaPaCa-2 cells treated with 3 μM ZZW-115 compound for 4, 8, or 24 hours. (D) ATP production by OXPHOS and anaerobic glycolysis were determined in MiaPaCa-2 cells treated with 3 μM ZZW-115 for 4, 8, or 24 hours. Statistical significance is *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001 for OXPHOS or glycolysis compared with control cells; #P < 0.05 and ###P < 0.001 for total ATP compared with control cells (2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s post hoc test). (E) ROS production was detected using MitoSOX Red by flow cytometry analysis on a panel of pancreatic cancer cell lines incubated with ZZW-115 at 3 μM. Statistical significance: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 compared with control cells (Student’s 2-tailed unpaired t test). (F) MiaPaCa-2 cells were incubated at a ZZW-115 concentration range of 0.5–5 μM in the presence or absence of Z-VAD-FMK (20 μM) or/and Nec-1 (40 μM) for 24 hours, and ATP content was measured. (G and H) MiaPaCa-2 cells were incubated with 5 μM ZZW-115 or 8 nM paclitaxel in the presence or absence of Z-VAD-FMK (20 μM) or Nec-1 (40 μM), and ATP content was measured. Statistical significance: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 compared with ZZW-115–treated cells; #P < 0.05 and ###P < 0.001 compared with paclitaxel-treated cells (2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s post hoc test). Data represent mean ± SEM, n = 3.

It is well-known that mitochondrial dynamics are related to the cell death pathways. Mitochondrial dysfunction, including decreased respiration and oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS), metabolic shift toward glycolysis, and increased mitochondrial ROS formation, leads to the activation of prosurvival or prodeath pathways, depending on the stimulus (32). We were interested in understanding whether mitochondrial ROS production was involved in cell death induced by ZZW-115. To answer this question we measured superoxide formation by using MitoSOX labeling and found a significant increase in the ROS formation (Figure 5E). Moreover, in the PDAC cell lines panel, ROS production is positively correlated with cell sensibility and inversely correlated with ATP production. To better understand the relation between cell death and metabolism failure, we performed experiments in ZZW-115–treated MiaPaCa-2 cells, in which we measured the ATP content after pretreatment with Z-VAD-FMK or/and Nec-1. Our results showed that the ATP content could be restored by inhibiting both necrosis and apoptosis (Figure 5F). Nec-1, which showed the most efficient rescue capacity after ZZW-115 treatment, also demonstrated a stronger ability to restore the ATP content. Moreover, Nec-1 pretreatment of ZZW-115–treated cells was able to increase anaerobic glycolysis, whereas no improvement was found in the mitochondrial metabolism (Supplemental Figure 5). Our results showed that Nec-1 is not able to rescue mitochondrial metabolic activity, meaning that the mitochondrial disruption takes place before the activation of the necroptosis. Consequently, RIP1 activation may not be upstream of mitochondrial dysfunction after ZZW-115 treatment. These data have been validated with siRNAs. We also compared paclitaxel treatment with ZZW-115 treatment to elucidate whether their effects on ATP content were similar. As expected, both isolated drugs induced a time-dependent decrease in the ATP content (Figure 5, G and H), the effect being greater with ZZW-115 and starting after 4 hours of treatment. More interestingly, both cell death inhibitors were capable of restoring the ATP content in ZZW-115–treated cells, whereas only the Z-VAD-FMK inhibitor was capable of increasing ATP content in paclitaxel-treated cells.

Taken together, these results strongly support a model in which, under ZZW-115 treatment, induced cell death is the consequence of a decrease of ATP production by the mitochondria accompanied by an increase of mitochondrial ROS production with a transient metabolic shift toward anaerobic glycolysis. In agreement with our previous data, inhibition of apoptosis, and mainly necrosis by Nec-1 incubation, can restore metabolic functions and ATP content (33).