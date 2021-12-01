MIF but not MIF-2 recruits inflammatory macrophages in an experimental polymicrobial sepsis model

Study design. The primary objective of this study was to identify functional differences between the cytokine MIF and its structural homologue MIF-2 and their regulatory influence on 2 macrophage subsets in septic mice. We developed Mif-2–/– mice and elucidated the functional characteristics of MIF-2 and MIF in comparative studies using Mif–/– and WT mice. All mice were generated in a C57BL/6J background and all parameters of genetically modified mice were compared with littermate controls. Mice were age-matched within 2 weeks for each experiment. For surgical experiments, at least 4 animals were included in each group and sample sizes were predetermined based on previous experience using a minimum of 3 mice per group. After inducing sepsis in mice, the animals were randomized into separate groups for cell or protein administration, and where possible, treatment groups were blinded until statistical analysis.

Mice. Mif–/– mice lacking the entire Mif gene (promoter and 3 exons) and maintained in the pure C57BL/6J background have been described previously (51). We generated a constitutive Mif-2–/– mouse strain as previously described (44). Cxcr2tm1Mwm mice (37) (also known as mIL-8Rh-, stock number 002724) were obtained from the Jackson Laboratory. C57BL/6 WT controls and breeding pairs of Cx3cr1GFP and Tnfa–/– mice were purchased from Charles River Laboratories. To generate LysM-Cre Miffl/fl mice, mice expressing Cre recombinase under the LysM promoter were intercrossed with Miffl/fl mice (51). LysM-Cre+/– Miffl/fl, LysM-Cre+/+, and Miffl/fl mice were bred and included as experimental controls.

All mouse strains were bred and maintained in the Yale School of Medicine animal facility. All experiments were performed in 6- to 12-week-old animals that were age matched (within 2 weeks) for each experiment.

CLP model of polymicrobial sepsis. CLP surgery was performed as described previously (52). Briefly, a midline laparotomy incision was made, the cecum exteriorized, and 80% of the cecum was ligated and through-and-through punctured with a 21G needle followed by extrusion of a small drop of fecal contents. The cecum was then returned to the peritoneal cavity, and the incision was closed in 2 layers (muscle and skin). For sham surgeries, the cecum was exteriorized and returned to the peritoneum without ligation or puncture. Mice received 1 mL warm PBS solution (s.c.) immediately after surgery and buprenorphine analgesia at 4- to 12-hour intervals. Postoperatively, mice were monitored for survival, disease score (0, bright, alert, responsive; 1, slightly lethargic; 2, lethargic and hunched; 3, very lethargic and shaky; 4, dead), and surface body temperature, which was measured with an infrared thermometer.

Measurements of MIF, MIF-2, CCL2, CK levels, and CFUs. At 0, 4, 9, and 22 hours after surgery, blood was drawn from mice by retroorbital bleeding and prepared in separator tubes (BD Pharmingen). MIF and MIF-2 levels were measured in plasma or cell-free peritoneal lavage by ELISA (16).

CK levels in plasma collected at 22 hours after surgery were measured with the CK reagent set (Pointe Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. For determination of CFUs, heparinized whole blood was collected 22 hours after surgery, serially diluted with sterile water, plated on BBL agar plates (BD Pharmingen), and incubated at 37°C for 24 hours. Bacterial colonies were then counted.

MIF and CCL2 levels were measured in SPM/LPM cell culture supernatants after 0, 2, 6, or 12 hours with LPS (Sigma-Aldrich L2630, 100 ng/mL) using CCL2 ELISA (eBioscience) or MIF ELISA (Abcam), respectively, according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Flow cytometry and cytometric bead array. Mice were euthanized at 22 hours after surgery. Abdominal fur was removed and 3 mL sterile ice-cold PBS injected twice into the peritoneal cavity. The abdomen was gently massaged and the fluid aspirated. After red blood cell lysis by ACK lysing buffer (Lonza), cells were labeled at 4°C for 20 to 30 minutes in FACS buffer in the presence of mouse FC block (clone 2.4G2, 553141, BD Pharmingen) with the following fluorophore-conjugated antibodies: CD11b–Alexa Fluor 700 (clone M1/70, 56-0112-82), F4/80–eFluor 450 (clone BM8, 48-4801-82), CD19-APC (clone eBio1D3, 17-0193-82), CD44-APC (clone IM7, 17-0441-82), CXCR4-APC (clone 2B11, 17-9991-82) (prior antibodies from eBioscience); Gr1-FITC (clone RB6-8C5, 108405), CD3-PECy7 (clone 17A2, 100219), CXCR2-PerCP (clone SA045E1, 149605), CD11c-PeCy7 (clone N418, 117317), CD3-APCCy7 (clone 17A2, 100221), CD19-APCCy7 (clone 6D5, 115529), CD45-APC (clone 30-F11, 103111), CD45-PE (clone 30-F11, 103105), CD45-PerCP (clone 30-F11, 103129) (prior antibodies from BioLegend); SiglecF-PE (clone E50-2440, 562068, BD Pharmingen), or CD74-PE (clone ln-2, sc-6262 PE, Santa Cruz Biotechnology). For intracellular cytokine staining, the cells were then fixed, permeabilized using Foxp3 fix/perm buffer (eBioscience) for 30 minutes, and labeled with the following fluorophore-conjugated antibodies: TNF-α–PE (clone MP6-XT22, 12-7321-41, eBioscience), IL-1α–PE (clone ALF-161, 503203, BioLegend), IL-1β–PE (clone 166931, IC4013P, R&D Systems), and Ki67–PE-Cy7 (clone SolA15, 25-5698-82, Invitrogen/Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cell proliferation was assessed by intracellular staining of proliferation marker Ki67. Flow cytometry was performed on an LSRII cytometer (BD Pharmingen) and analyzed with Flow Jo software (Tree Star).

To determine absolute peritoneal cell counts, peritoneal cells were isolated from mice after CLP or sham surgery by peritoneal lavage as described in the prior paragraph. After red blood cell lysis, cells were surface stained at 4°C for 20 to 30 minutes in FACS buffer in the presence of mouse FC block with fluorophore-conjugated antibodies. After surface staining, CountBright absolute counting beads (Invitrogen/Thermo Fisher Scientific) were added to every sample and the samples analyzed by flow cytometry on an LSRII cytometer.

Cytokine levels in the blood plasma and peritoneal lavage of WT, Mif–/–, and Mif-2–/– mice were measured by flow cytometry using the mouse inflammation LEGENDplex Multi Analyte Flow Assay Kit (BioLegend).

Cytospin. Peritoneal lavage was obtained from mice 22 hours after CLP surgery and cells stained for flow cytometry as described above. SPMs and LPMs were sorted by FACS and spun onto slide chambers with a cytocentrifuge (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Subsequently, slides were stained with Wright-Giemsa stain (Merck Millipore) according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. ImageJ software (NIH) was used to analyze the cell size of SPMs and LPMs.

RNA-Seq and differential gene expression analysis. Sequencing and expression analysis were performed individually on SPMs and LPMs from triplicate samples. SPMs and LPMs were isolated by FACS of peritoneal lavage from 6 independent donor mice after sham or CLP surgery constituting 1 sample. Total RNA was extracted using the RNeasy Plus Mini MinElute Cleanup Kit (Qiagen). Total RNA quality was determined by estimating the A 260 /A 280 and A 260 /A 230 ratios using a NanoDrop spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and RNA integrity was verified by Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer based on the relative abundance of 18S and 28S rRNA. Twelve sequencing libraries were produced by the Illumina TruSeq stranded protocol for 76-bp paired-end sequencing using Illumina HiSeq 2500. Adapter sequences, empty reads, and low-quality sequences were removed. The nucleotides at the 5′ and 3′ end with a quality score below 20 for each read were trimmed using in-house scripts, and read pairs with either end shorter than 45 bp after trimming were discarded. Reads passing quality control were aligned using Tophat v.2.0.13 (53) to perform spliced alignment of the reads against to the reference UCSC mouse genome and transcript annotation. Only the reads that mapped to a single unique location within the genome, with a maximum of 2 mismatches in the anchor region of the spliced alignment, were reported in these results. We used the default settings for all other Tophat options. Tophat alignments were then processed by Cufflinks v2.2.1 (54) to quantify the abundance of each transcript. The transcript abundance was measured in fragments per kb of exon per million mapped fragments (FPKM) to normalize the read count of a transcript by both its length and library size. These normalized transcript abundances then were analyzed to identify differential gene expression between conditions using Cuffdiff (55) with default options. After differential gene expression analysis, the significantly differentially expressed genes in the SPM-sham, LPM-sham, SPM-CLP, and LPM-CLP groups were chosen using a cutoff of FDR-controlled P value less than 0.05. The significantly differentially expressed identified from SPM-sham versus LPM-sham were compared with the those identified from SPM-CLP versus LPM-CLP. These comparisons revealed 2629 genes to be differentially regulated between SPM and LPM under the sham condition and 1653 genes to be differentially regulated between SPM and LPM only under the CLP condition (Supplemental Figure 6). Next, 223 genes were found to be differentially regulated between SPMs and LPMs and showed opposite regulation in sham versus CLP conditions (Supplemental Figure 6). Overlapping genes (3991 genes) were then analyzed for the differential expression of cytokines, chemokines, chemokine receptors, and MIF/MIF-2–related receptors between SPM and LPM in both sham and CLP conditions with a cutoff value of fold-change greater than 0.7. FPKM values of differentially expressed genes were visualized in heatmaps and z score normalized. Gene expression data files are available upon publication in the International MIF Consortium database (http://www.biochemmcb.rwth-aachen.de/mif_consortium_ public/index.php).

Quantitative real-time PCR. Messenger RNA from WT and Mif–/– SPMs and LPMs was extracted by the RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen) and cDNA synthesis was performed with the QuantiTect Reverse Transcription Kit (Qiagen) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Complementary DNA was subject to quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) using SYBR Green Master Mix (Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.). Using the following specific primer pairs, the expression of Ccl2, Il1a, Il1b, Tnfa, and Gapdh was determined: 5′-TTCTTCGATTTGGGTCTCCTTG and 5′-GTGCAGCTCTTGTCGGTGAA (for Ccl2); 5′-TCTATGATGCAAGCTATGGCTCA and 5′-CGGCTCTCCTTGAAGGTGA (for Il1a), 5′-GAAATGCCACCTTTTGACAGTG and 5′-TGGATGCTCTCATCAGGACAG (for Il1b), 5′-GCGGCCACAGAAAACACTC and 5′-CTCCCAATGGTCAAGGCATC (for Tnfa), 5′-AATGGATTTGGACGCATTGGT and 5′-TTTGCACTGGTACGTGTTGAT (for Gapdh). GAPDH was used as a reference gene. Data were analyzed with the comparative cycle time (CT) method.

In vitro confirmation of SPM and LPM cytokine phenotype. To assess cytokine production, SPMs and LPMs were isolated from the peritoneal cavities of WT mice after 20 hours of LPS challenge (i.p., 6 mg/kg, Sigma-Aldrich, L2630). SPMs and LPMs then were sorted via FACS as previously described and seeded (1 × 105 cells/well) into 96-well plates in culture media (RPMI + L-glutamine, 10% FBS, 1% penicillin-streptomycin) followed by stimulation with 100 ng/mL LPS (Sigma-Aldrich, L2630). We measured the cell supernatant cytokine levels at different time points using the mouse inflammation LEGENDplex Multi Analyte Flow Assay Kit.

Recombinant MIF and MIF-2 and pseudo-(E)LR mutagenesis. Recombinant mouse MIF, MIF-2, and mutant proteins were produced and purified as previously described (19), including modifications described in a previous study (56). Briefly, recombinant proteins were expressed in E. coli and purified by anion exchange chromatography (Q-Sepharose) followed by reversed-phase chromatography (C18 column) and acetonitrile gradient elution. The eluted proteins were lyophilized, refolded, and confirmed to have very low endotoxin content (<1.9 EU/μg protein, reference E. coli 055:B5). Mouse pseudo-(E)LR mutant MIFR11A–D44A was generated by site-directed mutagenesis, expressed, and purified as previously described (38). Mouse pseudo-(E)LR mutant MIF-2A11R–G44D was produced using a synthetic oligonucleotide optimized for E.coli expression. The MIF-2A11R–G44D coding DNA was cloned into pUC57, subcloned into the pET-11b expression vector, and expressed in BL21DE3 Gold cells (16).

In vitro and in vivo migration assays. In vitro macrophage migration studies were conducted in Transwell migration chambers (8 μm pore size, Corningen) with thioglycollate-elicited peritoneal macrophages. Cells were stimulated with recombinant MIF, MIF-2, MIFR11A–D44A, MIF-2A11R–G44D (200 ng/mL) and allowed to migrate toward CCL2 (10 ng/mL) in the presence of different MIF proteins for 22 hours. Macrophages migrated through the insert pores to the opposite side of the insert membrane and remained adherent there. After 22 hours, the inserts were washed with PBS and nonmigrating cells remaining on the upper surface of the insert were removed with a cotton swab. Migrated cells adherent to insert were fixed and stained with Wright-Giemsa stain according to the manufacturer’s recommendations, counted, and the chemotactic index calculated by dividing the number of migrated macrophages in the presence of the cytokines by the number of migrated macrophages of the chemokinesis control (no cytokines).

In vivo macrophage migration was studied in WT mice after 12 mg/kg LPS (Sigma-Aldrich, L2630) injection (i.p.). Recombinant MIF, MIF-2, and MIFR11A–D44A proteins (1 mg/kg) were i.p. administered 6 hours after LPS injection (Sigma-Aldrich, L2630). Mice were euthanized 12 hours after protein administration and peritoneal cells were collected by peritoneal lavage. Cells then were stained with CD11b–Alexa Fluor 700 (clone M1/70, 56-0112-82, eBioscience), F4/80–eFluor 450 (clone BM8, 48-4801-82, eBioscience), and CD45-PerCP (clone 30-F11, 103129, BioLegend). The number of migrated SPMs after protein injection was quantified by flow cytometry. As the vehicle control, WT mice were injected with PBS instead of recombinant proteins.

Antibodies and antagonists. Anti-CCL2 studies were conducted by injecting mice with anti-CCL2 antibody (R&D Systems, AF-479-NA, i.p., 25 μg/kg) 2 hours before LPS challenge (Sigma-Aldrich, L2630, i.p., 12.5 mg/kg). CXCR2 blockade was with the CXCR2 antagonist (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, SB225002, i.p., 10 mg/kg; ref. 57) 2 hours before LPS injection (i.p., 12.5 mg/kg). Vehicle controls received PBS or DMSO. Peritoneal lavage SPM content was evaluated by flow cytometry 18 hours after LPS injection.

Adoptive transfer of SPMs. Peritoneal lavage cells were collected from WT and Mif–/– mice 22 hours after i.p. LPS injection (12.5 mg/kg) and SPMs and LPMs isolated by FACS (FACSAria II cytometer, BD Pharmingen) employing the antibodies CD11b–Alexa Fluor 700 (clone M1/70, 56-0112-82, eBioscience), F4/80–eFluor 450 (clone BM8, 48-4801-82, eBioscience), and CD45-PerCP (clone 30-F11, 103129, BioLegend). Approximately 0.75 × 106 SPMs/mouse and 0.5 × 105 LPMs/mouse then were i.p. injected into recipient Mif–/– mice that had undergone CLP surgery 2 hours prior to injection. Mif–/– mice injected with vehicle (PBS) served as controls. Subsequently, mice were monitored for survival, disease score, and surface body temperature as described above. Additional adoptive transfer studies were performed in which SPMs/LPMs of Tnfa–/– mice and WT SPMs/LPMs were isolated via FACS and injected into Mif–/– recipient mice that had undergone CLP surgery 2 hours earlier.

Adoptive transfer of CellTracker Orange–labeled SPMs. SPMs isolated by FACS from the LPS-conditioned peritoneal cavities (12.5 mg/kg, i.p.) of Cxcr2–/–, Cd74–/–, or WT mice were labeled with CellTracker Orange CMFDA dye (Invitrogen) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, 1 × 106 cells were incubated with 1 μM dye in warm PBS for 30 minutes at 30°C. After staining, the cells were washed and resuspended in 1 × PBS. Next, 1 × 106 cells then were injected into WT or Mif–/– recipient mice through the retroorbital plexus. Two hours later, the recipient mice were challenged with LPS (12.5 mg/kg, i.p.), and peritoneal lavage fluid was obtained 18 hours later. After red blood cell lysis (ACK lysis buffer, Sigma-Aldrich), the cells were surface stained with CD45-PerCP (clone 30-F11, 103129, BioLegend), CD11b–Alexa Fluor 700 (clone M1/70, 56-0112-82, eBioscience), CD115-APC (clone AFS98, 135510, BioLegend), Gr1-FITC (clone RB6-8C5, 108405, BioLegend), and F4/80–eFluor 450 (clone BM8, 48-4801-82, eBioscience) at 4°C for 30 minutes and analyzed by flow cytometry on an LSRII cytometer (BD Pharmingen) and analyzed with Flow Jo software (Tree Star).

Statistics. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments (unless stated otherwise), and statistical analyses were conducted using GraphPad Prism software. Results are expressed as mean ± SEM. Statistical tests for each graph are described in figure legends. P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Study approval. All experimental procedures were approved by the Yale University IACUC and conducted in accordance with the IACUC’s guidelines.