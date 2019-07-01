SIRT1 regulates metabolism and leukemogenic potential in CML stem cells

SIRT1 deletion has minimal effects on hematopoiesis in normal mice. To study the effect of SIRT1 deletion on normal hematopoiesis, we conditionally deleted SIRT1 in murine HSC by crossing SIRT1 exon-4 floxed (SIRT1fl/fl) mice with the Mx1-Cre strain (20). SIRT1 deletion was induced by activating Mx1-Cre by i.p. injections of polyinosine-polycytosine (Poly[I:C]) every other day for 7 doses. SIRT1fl/fl mice without Mx1-Cre were used as controls. BM cells from Mx1-Cre SIRT1fl/fl (Cre+, CD45.2) mice were transplanted into irradiated (800 cGy) CD45.1 congenic recipients to generate a cohort of mice with Mx1-Cre SIRT1fl/fl hematopoietic cells, and BM cells from Cre– mice were transplanted as controls. Mx1-Cre SIRT1fl/fl and control BM recipients received poly(I:C) starting 4 weeks after transplant and were analyzed 8 weeks later (Figure 1A). SIRT1 deletion was confirmed by quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (Q-RT-PCR) and genomic D NA PCR (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127080DS1). SIRT1-deleted mice did not show significant alteration in blood counts (Figure 1B) or in donor-derived mature cell populations compared with controls (Figure 1C). No significant difference in BM cellularity (Figure 1D) or long-term HSCs (LTHSCs) (Lin–Sca1+c-Kit+ [LSK], Flt3–CD150+CD48–) numbers were seen (Figure 1E), but short-term HSCs (STHSCs) (LSK,Flt3–CD150–CD48–) (P = 0.01) (Figure 1F) and multipotent progenitors (MPPs) (LSK, Flt3–CD150–CD48+) (P = 0.03) (Figure 1G) were increased in the BM of SIRT1-deleted mice compared with those in control mice. BM committed progenitor populations, granulocyte-macrophage progenitors (GMPs) (Lin–Sca1–c-Kit+CD34+FcγRII/IIIhi) (Figure 1H), and megakaryocytic-erythrocytic progenitors (MEPs) (Lin–Sca1–c-Kit+CD34–FcγRII/IIIlo) (Figure 1I) remained unaffected upon SIRT1 deletion. Upon secondary transplantation of BM from SIRT1-deleted mice, a modest increase in donor cell engraftment was seen compared with BM from control mice (Figure 1, J–L). Analysis of BM from secondary recipients obtained 20 weeks after transplantation did not show significant change in stem and progenitor populations (Supplemental Figure 1, C–G). Our results are consistent with those of Leko et al., showing that SIRT1 deletion did not affect HSC maintenance and long-term reconstitution in adult mice in the steady state (21), but are in contrast with other studies that show that SIRT1 deletion results in anemia, myeloid expansion, and lymphoid depletion, associated with DNA damage accumulation, gene expression changes associated with aging, and compromised hematopoiesis with increased HSC cycling and exhaustion in response to stress (22–24).

Figure 1 Minimal effects of Mx1-Cre mediated SIRT1 deletion on normal hematopoiesis. (A) Experimental strategy for studying the role of SIRT1 deletion in normal hematopoiesis. BM cells from Mx1-Cre SIRT1fl/fl mice were transplanted into irradiated (800 cGy) CD45.1 congenic recipients to generate a cohort of mice with Mx1-Cre SIRT1fl/fl hematopoietic cells. BM cells from Cre– SIRT1fl/fl mice were transplanted as controls. Mice were treated with i.p. injections of poly(I:C) starting 4 weeks after transplantation to induce SIRT1 deletion and analyzed 8 weeks later. (B) Peripheral blood WBC, neutrophil (NE), and lymphocyte (LY) counts at 8 weeks after SIRT1 deletion (n = 12 each). (C) Percentages of donor B cells, Gr1+Mac1+ myeloid cells, and T cells assessed by flow cytometry at 8 weeks. (D) BM cellularity at 8 weeks after SIRT1 deletion. (E–I) Effect of SIRT1 deletion on absolute numbers of BM LTHSCs (E), STHSCs (F), MPPs (G), GMPs (H), and MEPs (I) at 8 weeks after SIRT1 deletion. (J–L) Results of transplantation of BM cells into secondary recipients (n = 8 each). Percentages of donor cells (J), myeloid cells (K), and B cells (L) in peripheral blood at 5 through 16 weeks after secondary transplant. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, t test.

SIRT1 deletion impairs leukemia development in CML mice. To study the requirement of SIRT1 for CML development, we used a well-characterized and representative SCL-tTA/BCR-ABL transgenic mouse model of chronic-phase CML (25–27). In this model, tetracycline withdrawal leads to BCR-ABL expression in HSCs and development of a CML-like myeloproliferative disorder. SCL-tTA/BCR-ABL mice were crossed with Mx1-Cre SIRT1fl/fl mice to generate SCL-tTA/BCR-ABL Mx1-Cre SIRT1fl/fl mice (BA Mx1-Cre SIRT1fl/fl). BA SIRT1fl/fl mice lacking Mx1-Cre were used as controls. BM cells from BA Mx1-Cre SIRT1fl/fl (Cre+) or control (Cre–) mice were transplanted into irradiated congenic recipients to generate a cohort of mice with a similar time for onset of leukemia (28–30). Cre-mediated deletion of SIRT1 was induced by i.p. poly(I:C) injections, followed by withdrawal of tetracycline to induce BCR-ABL expression (Figure 2A). SIRT1 deletion profoundly inhibited CML development. Control mice developed progressive neutrophilic leukocytosis and increasing morbidity from leukemia after BCR-ABL induction, whereas BA Mx1-Cre SIRT1f/f mice did not develop evidence of morbidity and demonstrated significantly lower WBC (Figure 2B), neutrophil counts (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2A), and Gr1+Mac-1+ myeloid cell frequency at 14 weeks (Figure 2D), with increased lymphocyte frequency (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Mx1-Cre mediated SIRT1 deletion inhibits leukemia development in CML mice. (A) Experimental strategy for studying the role of SIRT1 deletion on CML hematopoiesis. BM cells from either BA Mx1-Cre SIRT1fl/fl or Cre– controls (both CD45.2) were transplanted into irradiated (800 cGy) CD45.1 congenic recipients (2 × 106 cells/mouse). Cre-mediated deletion of SIRT1 was induced by pIpC injection starting at 4 weeks after transplant, followed by tetracycline withdrawal to induce BCR-ABL expression. Mice were followed for CML and SIRT1 development and analyzed for BM and spleen stem/progenitors (shown in Figure 3). (B–D) Peripheral blood parameters were evaluated over time after SIRT1 deletion. Results for WBCs (B), neutrophils (C), and Gr1+Mac1+ myeloid cells (D) determined by flow cytometry. (E–I) Effect of SIRT1 deletion on spleen and BM parameters at 8 weeks, including spleen size (E), spleen weight (F), spleen cellularity (G), BM cellularity (H), and frequencies of CD45.2 donor cells, B cells, and myeloid cells by flow cytometry in BM (I) (n = 6 each). Error bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, t test.

The effect of SIRT1 knockdown on spleen and BM populations was evaluated in BA Mx1-Cre SIRT1fl/fl mice sacrificed at 8 weeks after polyinosinic:polycytidylic acid (pIpC) injection and BCR-ABL induction. SIRT1-deleted mice demonstrated significant reduction in spleen size (Figure 2E), weight (Figure 2F), and cellularity (Figure 2G) compared with controls. There was no significant change in BM cellularity (Figure 2H), but myeloid (Gr1+Mac1+) cells in the BM were significantly reduced compared with those in controls (Figure 2I). As previously shown, CML mice demonstrated reduced LTHSCs, STHSCs, and MEPs as well as increased MPPs and GMPs in the BM and massive expansion in all stem and progenitor populations in the spleen compared with normal mice, consistent with increased egress of stem cells from the BM to the spleen (Figure 3, A–J, and Supplemental Figure 2, C–L) (27). The absolute numbers and frequencies of all splenic primitive stem and progenitor populations were significantly reduced in SIRT1-deleted mice (Figure 3, A–E, and Supplemental Figure 2, C–G), whereas BM LTHSC, STHSC, and MEP populations were significantly increased in SIRT1-deleted mice (Figure 3, F–J, and Supplemental Figure 2, H–L). These observations indicate that SIRT1 deletion reverses several of the hematopoietic alterations observed in the spleen and BM of CML mice.

Figure 3 Mx1-Cre–mediated SIRT1 deletion inhibits CML stem and progenitor cells. (A–E) Effect of SIRT1 deletion on splenic stem and progenitor subpopulations, including LTHSCs (A), STHSCs (B), MPPs (C), GMPs (D), and MEPs (E), at 8 weeks after SIRT1 deletion (n = 6 each). (F–J) Effect of SIRT1 deletion on BM stem and progenitor subpopulations, including LTHSCs (F), STHSCs (G), MPPs (H), GMPs (I). and MEPs (J). Corresponding stem and progenitor cell populations from normal mice are shown for comparison. (K) Experimental strategy for checking long-term repopulating potential of LTHSCs following SIRT1 deletion. Donor LTHSCs (CD45.2) were selected from SIRT1-deleted and control primary recipient mice by flow cytometry and transplanted to sublethally irradiated (800cGy) secondary recipients (200 cells/mouse), together with 500,000 supporting BM cells (CD45.1) (n = 8–9 each). (L–S) Recipient mice were followed with serial blood counts and subsequently analyzed for BM stem and progenitor cells. Peripheral blood WBC counts and frequency of CD45.2 donor cells (M) in secondary recipients are shown. (N–S) Frequency (Freq.) of donor cells, including total CD45.2 (N), LTHSCs (O), STHSCs (P), MPPs (Q), GMPs (R), and MEPs (S) in secondary recipient BM. (T) Kaplan-Meier analysis of survival of SCL-tTA/BCR-ABL Mx1-Cre SIRT1fl/fl mice compared with Cre controls. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, t test, except Kaplan-Meier analysis.

To check the effect of SIRT1 deletion on in vivo repopulating ability, LTHSCs purified from BM of mice that received BA-Mx1-Cre SIRT1fl/fl or control cells were transplanted into secondary recipients (Figure 3K). Mice receiving SIRT1-deleted LTHSCs showed significantly reduced WBC counts (Figure 3L) and donor cell engraftment (Figure 3M). BM donor engraftment was not reduced (Figure 3N), but donor LTHSC engraftment in BM was significantly reduced compared with that in controls (Figure 3O), whereas other stem/progenitor populations were not affected (Figure 3, P–S). These results are consistent with the hypothesis that SIRT1 deletion results in reduced CML LSC regenerative potential.

A cohort of primary BA Mx1-Cre SIRT1fl/fl and control mice were followed for survival. SIRT1-deleted mice showed significantly increased survival compared with controls (Figure 3T). Cre+ mice showed significantly reduced percentages and absolute numbers of neutrophils and Gr1+Mac-1+ myeloid cells compared with Cre– controls, but developed neutrophilic leukocytosis with extended follow-up (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). The percentages of lymphocytes and CD19+B220+ B lymphoid cells relative to myeloid cells was significantly increased in Cre+ mice, but the absolute number of B cells was not increased (Supplemental Figure 3, E–H). Hematopoietic cells in Cre+ mice continued to demonstrate SIRT1 deletion in genomic DNA (Supplemental Figure 4A) and lacked SIRT1 mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 4B) at the time of development of leukocytosis.

Since poly(I:C) activates Mx1-Cre activity by inducing expression of type 1 interferons, which could also affect HSC cycling and leukemia progression (31), we developed an additional genetic deletion model to study SIRT1’s role in CML by crossing BCR-ABL (BA) mice with SIRT1fl/fl and UBC-Cre-ERT2 strains (tamoxifen inducible). BM cells from BA UBC-Cre-ERT2 SIRT1fl/fl (Cre+) or control (Cre–) mice (both CD45.2) were transplanted into irradiated (800 cGy) CD45.1 congenic recipients (2 × 106 cells/mouse) to generate a cohort of leukemic mice. SIRT1 deletion was induced by i.p. injection of tamoxifen daily for 5 days starting at 4 weeks after transplant, followed by withdrawal of tetracycline to induce BCR-ABL expression (Figure 4A). Effective SIRT1 excision was confirmed by PCR (Supplemental Figure 5A). UBC-Cre-ERT2 SIRT1fl/fl mice demonstrated significant reduction in peripheral blood (PB) WBC counts (Figure 4B), neutrophils (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 5B), and Gr1+Mac-1+ myeloid cells (Figure 4D) as well as significantly higher CD19/B200-positive B lymphocytes (Supplemental Figure 5C) compared with controls. Spleen weight (Figure 4E), cellularity (Figure 4F), and splenic stem and progenitor cells (Supplemental Figure 5, D–H) were significantly decreased in SIRT1-deleted mice. BM cellularity was not changed (Figure 4G), and Gr1+Mac-1+ myeloid cells were modestly reduced in the BM of SIRT1-deleted mice (Figure 4H). As in BA Mx1-Cre SIRT1fl/fl mice, SIRT1 deletion from BA UBC-Cre-ERT2 SIRT1f/f mice resulted in increases in BM LTHSCs, STHSCs, and MEP numbers (Figure 4, I–M). Therefore, the effects of SIRT1 deletion were consistent regardless of the model system used and the methods used for Cre induction.

Figure 4 UBC ERT2-Cre–mediated SIRT1 deletion inhibits CML hematopoiesis. (A) Experimental strategy for studying the effect of SIRT1 deletion on CML development using UBC ERT2-Cre/SIRT1fl/fl/BCR-ABL model: BM cells from either SCL-tTA-BCR-ABL UBC-ERT2-Cre SIRT1fl/fl or Cre– controls (both CD45.2) were transplanted into irradiated (800 cGy) CD45.1 congenic recipients (2 × 106 cells/mouse). Cre-mediated deletion of SIRT1 was induced by tamoxifen (TAM) injection (1 mg/mouse) starting at 4 weeks after transplant, followed by tetracycline withdrawal to induce BCR-ABL expression. Mice were sacrificed and analyzed 8 weeks after CML induction and SIRT1 deletion (n = 10 each). (B–D) Effect of SIRT1 deletion on blood parameters, including WBC (B), neutrophil counts (C), and donor Gr1+Mac1+ myeloid cell frequencies determined by flow cytometry (D) (n = 6–7). Effect of SIRT1 deletion on spleen weight (E), spleen cellularity (F), BM cellularity (G), and frequencies of donor B cells, myeloid cells, and T cells in BM by flow cytometry (H) at 8 weeks. (I–M) Effect of SIRT1 deletion on absolute numbers of BM LTHSCs (I), STHSCs (J), MPPs (K), GMPs (L), and MEPs (M). (N) Cell cycle analysis on LTHSC populations from BM using DAPI and KI67 labeling. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, t test.

The cell cycle status of BM LTHSCs was evaluated by Ki-67 and DAPI labeling (BA UBC-Cre SIRT1fl/fl). We observed a significant increase in the proportion of LTHSCs in the G 1 phase, but a decrease in LTHSCs in the G 0 phase after SIRT1 deletion, indicating that SIRT1 deletion leads to loss of quiescence (Figure 4N). A reduction in cells in the S-G 2 -M phase was also seen. Loss of quiescence may explain why LTHSC numbers were increased, but their repopulating ability was reduced, following SIRT1 deletion.

TKI treatment leads to additional suppression of CML hematopoiesis in SIRT1-deleted mice. We studied the effect of BCR-ABL TKIs on SIRT1-deleted CML mice. We have previously shown that TKI treatment does not affect SIRT1 expression in CML stem cells (6). SIRT1-deleted (BA Mx1-Cre SIRT1fl/fl) or control CML mice in whom BCR-ABL was induced for 10 weeks were treated with the potent BCR-ABL TKI nilotinib (NIL) (50 mg/kg/d) or vehicle for 4 weeks. Blood counts were monitored during treatment (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C) and mice sacrificed and analyzed after 4 weeks of treatment. NIL treatment resulted in marked reduction in spleen size (Figure 5A), weight (Figure 5B), and cellularity (Figure 5C) in control mice, and further modest reduction in these parameters was seen with NIL treatment of SIRT1-deleted mice. BM cellularity was increased upon NIL treatment in control mice, but not further increased on NIL treatment in SIRT1-deleted mice (Figure 5D). BM myeloid cells were reduced upon NIL treatment in control mice and further reduced in SIRT1-deleted mice (Figure 5E). NIL treatment significantly reduced splenic stem and progenitor cells (Figure 5, F–J), but increased primitive BM stem and progenitor cells (Figure 5, K–O), suggesting sensitivity of splenic stem and progenitor cells, but resistance of BM stem cells to TKI treatment. Treatment of SIRT1-deleted mice with NIL led to further reduction in LTHSCs and STHSCs in the spleen (Figure 5, F–J) and MPPs, MEPs, and GMPs in the BM (Figure 5, K–O) without change in BM LTHSC numbers, indicating that TKI treatment further inhibits primitive CML stem cells in the spleen and committed progenitors in the BM of SIRT1-deleted mice.

Figure 5 TKI treatment leads to enhanced inhibition of CML hematopoiesis in SIRT1-deleted mice. SIRT1-deleted or control CML mice were treated with NIL or vehicle control for a period of 4 weeks, starting 10 weeks after SIRT1 deletion and CML induction (n = 7 per arm). (A–E) Effects of NIL treatment on spleen size (A), spleen weight (B), spleen cellularity (C), BM cellularity (D), and frequency of Gr1+Mac1+ myeloid cells in BM (E). (F–J) Effect of NIL treatment on absolute numbers of splenic LTHSCs (F), STHSCs (G), MPPs (H), GMPs (I), and MEPs (J). (K–O) Effect of NIL treatment on absolute numbers of BM LTHSCs (K), STHSCs (L), MPPs (M), GMPs (N), and MEPs (O). Error bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, ordinary 1-way ANOVA, correcting for multiple comparisons by controlling the FDR using the 2-stage linear step-up procedure of Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli.

SIRT1 deletion inhibits expression of mitochondrial genes in CML stem/progenitor cells. We performed global gene expression analysis to obtain further insights into the mechanisms by which SIRT1 deletion exerts antileukemic effects in BCR-ABL mice. We performed RNA-Seq on BM LSK stem cells from SIRT1-deleted and control CML mice and identified differentially expressed genes (2× fold-change, P < 0.05, n = 1,063) (Figure 6A). Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) was performed to identify gene sets enriched in SIRT1-deleted versus control stem cells (32) (http://www.broadinstitute.org/gsea/). Gene sets most positively enriched in SIRT1-deleted stem cells included those related to UV response, HSC signatures, TP53 targets, and WNT and Notch signaling (Supplemental Table 2). The most negatively enriched gene sets in SIRT1-deleted CML stem cells included those related to Myc, mitochondria and oxidative phosphorylation, embryonic stem (ES) cells, ribosomes, proteasomes, and tumor invasiveness (Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 1). Indeed, of the top 25 downregulated gene sets, 10 were related to mitochondria and/or oxidative phosphorylation, and widespread and significant inhibition of expression of mitochondrial electron transport chain–related genes was seen in SIRT1-deleted CML stem cells (Figure 6C). Results from SIRT1-deleted and control CML LSKs were compared with an analysis of LTHSCs from CML and WT mice using RNA-Seq. It was notable that mitochondrial and/or oxidative phosphorylation gene sets were among the top enriched gene sets in CML compared with normal LTHSCs (Figure 6D). Moreover, there was a significant negative correlation (r2 = 0.37, P < 0.0001) between the normalized enrichment scores (NES) of gene sets enriched in CML versus normal stem cells and SIRT1-deleted versus control CML stem cells (Figure 6E), and 61 of the top 100 positively enriched gene sets in CML stem cells were negatively enriched in SIRT1-deleted CML LSCs (Supplemental Table 3). These results suggest that alterations in gene expression programs in CML stem cells are significantly reversed after SIRT1 deletion.

Figure 6 SIRT1 deletion inhibits mitochondrial gene expression in CML and normal hematopoiesis. (A) Volcano plot showing differentially expressed genes in SIRT1-deleted (SIRT1 KO) compared with control (WT) CML stem cells (LSK) on RNA-Seq analysis. 1,063 Differentially expressed genes (2× fold change and P < 0.05) are highlighted. (B) GSEA analysis of gene expression data showing significant negative enrichment (downregulation) of Myc targets, ribosomal, oxidative phosphorylation, mitochondria, and PGC-1α–related gene sets in SIRT1-KO compared with control CML stem cells. (C) Downregulation of mitochondrial electron transport chain complex genes in SIRT1-deleted compared with control CML stem cells (red signifies upregulation, and green signifies downregulation). (D) GSEA analysis of gene expression data showing significant positive enrichment (upregulation) of mitochondrial, oxidative phosphorylation, and ribosomal gene sets in CML compared with normal stem cells. (E) Pearson’s correlation of NES for the 3567 GSEA signatures derived from analysis of normal versus CML compared with SIRT1-KO versus WT stem cells. The highlighted box indicates gene sets that are most highly enriched in the CML LTHSC versus normal LTHSC analysis and negatively enriched in the SIRT1 WT versus SIRT1-KO LSK analysis, and the mitochondria-related gene sets present among these, are shown.

SIRT1 deletion results in reduced mitochondrial respiration in CML stem/progenitor cells. We investigated the effect of SIRT1 deletion on energy metabolism by performing extracellular flux analysis for cellular bioenergetics and glycolysis in c-Kit+ stem/progenitor cells selected from SIRT1-deleted and control CML and normal mice. Comparing CML and normal mice, we found significantly increased ATP-linked respiration, maximal mitochondrial respiration, and mitochondrial reserve capacity (Figure 7A), as well as increased maximal glycolysis and glycolytic reserve (Figure 7B), in c-Kit+ cells from CML mice compared with normal mice, consistent with recent reports that mitochondrial respiration is increased in CML stem cells (33). Next, comparing Cre+ SIRT1-deleted CML mice (BA UBC-Cre-ERT2 SIRT1f/f) and control Cre– CML mice, we observed that SIRT1-deleted CML c-Kit+ cells demonstrated significant reduced basal and maximal mitochondrial respiration and reduced mitochondrial reserve capacity compared with control CML c-Kit+ cells (Figure 7C). In contrast, SIRT1-deleted CML c-Kit+ cells did not demonstrate alteration in extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) parameters, including maximal glycolysis and glycolytic reserve, compared with control CML cells (Figure 7D). These results support an important role for SIRT1 in enhanced oxidative phosphorylation, but not in enhanced glycolysis in CML stem/progenitor cells. Unlike CML cells, c-Kit+ cells from normal SIRT1-deleted (UBC-Cre-ERT2 SIRT1f/f) mice did not demonstrate significant change in mitochondrial respiration (Figure 7E) or ECAR parameters (Figure 7F) compared with c-Kit+ cells from normal Cre– mice. These observations suggest that effects of SIRT1 deletion on mitochondrial respiration seen in CML were not observed in normal stem/progenitor cells in the steady state.

Figure 7 SIRT1 deletion inhibits mitochondrial respiration in CML and normal hematopoiesis. Analysis of OCR and ECAR was performed using Seahorse XF analyzer to assess mitochondrial respiration and glycolysis. (A) OCR was measured in CML (n = 3) and normal (n = 5) c-Kit+ cells with sequential addition of oligomycin (Oligo, complex V inhibitor), FCCP (a protonophore), and antimycin A (AntiA, complex III inhibitor), to analyze ATP-linked respiration, proton leak respiration, maximal respiratory capacity, mitochondrial reserve capacity, and nonmitochondrial respiration. The upper panel shows the OCR profiles for CML and normal c-Kit+ cells. The lower panel shows mitochondrial bioenergetic parameters calculated from extracellular flux analysis. Mito, mitochondrial, Res, reserve. (B) ECAR was measured in CML (n = 3) and normal (n = 5) c-Kit+ cells with serial addition of oligomycin, FCCP, antimycin A, and 2-DG to measure basal glycolysis, glycolytic reserve, FCCP-sensitive glycolysis, maximal glycolysis, and nonglycolytic ECAR. The upper panel shows the ECAR profiles for CML and normal c-Kit+ cells. The lower panel shows the calculated glycolytic parameters. Glyco, glycolysis. (C and D) OCR and ECAR in CML Cre– (n = 8) and CML Cre+ SIRT1-deleted (SIRT1-KO; n = 7) c-Kit+ cells. (E and F) OCR and ECAR in normal Cre– (n = 8) and normal Cre+ SIRT1-deleted (n = 7) c-Kit+ cells. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA correcting for multiple comparisons by controlling the FDR using the 2-stage linear step-up procedure of Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli. 3–6 assay replicate assays were performed for each sample.

TKI treatment does not inhibit mitochondrial respiration in murine and human CML stem/progenitor cells. To evaluate the effect of TKI on mitochondrial metabolism in LSCs, CML mice were treated with NIL for 2 weeks. c-Kit+ cells obtained from NIL-treated CML mice did not demonstrate significant changes in mitochondrial bioenergetics (Figure 8, A and B) or glycolytic parameters (Supplemental Figure 7A) compared with cells from vehicle-treated mice. These results suggest that increased mitochondrial respiration in murine CML stem/progenitor cells is BCR-ABL kinase independent.

Figure 8 SIRT1 and tyrosine kinase inhibition result in dual inhibition of mitochondrial respiration and glycolysis in human CML stem/progenitor cells. (A and B) OCR measurements in c-Kit+ cells from CML mice treated with NIL or vehicle (n = 7 each) for 2 weeks. (C and D) OCR (C) and ECAR (D) measurements in CP CML CD34+ cells (n = 4) after exposure to NIL (1 μM), TV39OH (5 μM), combination, or vehicle for 3 hours. (E–G) CML CD34+CD38–CFSEhi cells (n = 4) were exposed to NIL (1 μM) TV39OH (5 μM), combination, or vehicle for 72 hours. (E) Representative flow cytometry plots showing annexin V and CFSE expression. (F) Representative flow cytometry histograms showing CFSE fluorescence in CD34+CD38–CFSEhi cells. (G) Proliferation index measured based on analysis of CFSE fluorescence in CD34+CD38–CFSEhi cells. (H) Apoptosis in CD34+CD38–CFSEhi cells measured by annexin V labeling. (I) CP CML CD34+CD38– cells (n = 3) were exposed to vehicle, NIL (1 μM), TV39OH (5 μM), or combination for 72 hours and plated in methylcellulose progenitor culture. Colonies were enumerated after 14 days. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, ordinary 1-way ANOVA (G–I) or 2-way ANOVA (B–D) correcting for multiple comparisons by controlling the FDR using the 2-stage linear step-up procedure of Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli.

GSEA analysis of reported gene expression data for CD34+CD38– stem cells from CML patients with or without treatment with the TKI imatinib showed that TKI-treated CML stem cells did not demonstrate significant enrichment of mitochondrial- or oxidative phosphorylation–related gene sets compared with vehicle-treated controls (not shown) (34). We studied the effects of SIRT1 inhibition and TKI treatment on mitochondrial energetics in human CML CD34+ stem and progenitor cells. Our previous studies used the SIRT1 inhibitor, Tenovin 30 (TV30), which has recently been shown to have additional autophagy inhibitory effects that could affect mitochondrial mass and function independently of SIRT1. Therefore, for the current studies, we used a congener, Tenovin 39OH (TV39OH), which retains SIRT1 inhibitory effects, but does not have autophagy inhibitory properties (35). CML BM CD34+ cells were treated with TV39OH (5 μM), the TKI NIL (1 μM), or a combination. SIRT1 inhibition with TV39OH resulted in significant reduction in oxygen consumption rate (OCR) in CML CD34+ cells compared with vehicle controls (Figure 8C), without significantly affecting ECAR (Figure 8D), consistent with results obtained with SIRT1 deletion in murine CML stem cells. In contrast, NIL treatment did not affect OCR or ECAR in CML CD34+ cells compared with vehicle controls. These results indicate that increased mitochondrial respiration in human CML stem/progenitor cells is also kinase independent.

We evaluated the effect of treatment with NIL, TV39OH, or the combination on CML stem/progenitor cell viability and growth. CML CD34+CD38– stem/progenitor cells and CD34+CD38+ committed progenitors cultured for 72 hours with TV39OH or NIL both showed significant reduction of CML cell proliferation compared with controls, as measured by reduction in CFSE fluorescence (Figure 8, E–G). Treatment with TV39OH or NIL both significantly increased apoptosis of CML CD34+CD38– cells, and the combination resulted in significantly increased apoptosis compared with either agent alone (Figure 8, E and H). Similar results were seen for CML CD34+CD38+ cells (Supplemental Figure 7, B–E). TV39OH and NIL significantly inhibited CML CD34+CD38– cell colony–forming ability, and the combination of NIL and TV39OH led to further reduction in colony-forming capacity (Figure 8I). These results show that combined SIRT1 and BCR-ABL kinase inhibition can enhance suppression of human CML stem/progenitor cells.

PGC-1α regulates mitochondrial metabolism and contributes to TKI resistance in CML stem/progenitor cells. SIRT1 can deacetylate and activate the transcriptional coactivator PGC-1α to enhance mitochondrial DNA replication and gene expression and promote mitochondrial activity in response to energy needs (36). A PGC-1α–related gene set was enriched in stem/progenitor cells from CML compared with normal mice and downregulated in stem/progenitor cells from SIRT1-deleted compared with control CML mice (Figure 9A). Extracellular flux analysis of c-Kit+ cells isolated from CML mice following treatment with the PGC-1α inhibitor SR-18292 (45 mg/kg i.p.) for 14 days showed reduced OCR (Figure 9, B and C) without change in ECAR (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Although the PGC-1α inhibitor did not significantly affect CML hematopoiesis by itself, combined treatment with the PGC-1α inhibitor and NIL (50 mg/kg oral gavage) significantly reduced peripheral blood counts, donor engraftment, LSK and c-Kit+ cells in spleen, and donor LTHSCs in BM compared with NIL alone (Figure 9, C–K, and Supplemental Figure 8, B–M). We also evaluated the effect of in vitro treatment of CML CD34+ cells with the PGC-1α inhibitor SR-18292 (10–40 μM). We confirmed that this range of inhibitor concentrations was effective in increasing PGC-1α acetylation in K562 cells (not shown). Extracellular flux analysis demonstrated that treatment with the PGC-1α inhibitor reduced OCR in CML CD34+ cells without an effect on ECAR (Figure 9L and Supplemental Figure 8N). The PGC-1α inhibitor only modestly enhanced apoptosis and reduced colony-forming cell (CFC) potential of CML CD34+CD38– cells by itself, but in combination with NIL, significantly increased apoptosis and reduced CFC numbers compared with NIL alone (Figure 9, M and N). These results support an important role for PGC-1α in enhanced mitochondrial respiration in CML stem/progenitor cells. They also indicate that PGC-1α inhibition does not directly suppress CML hematopoiesis, but inhibits leukemic hematopoiesis in combination with TKI treatment.