mTORC1-to-AMPK switching underlies β cell metabolic plasticity during maturation and diabetes

β Cells switch from mTORC1- to AMPK-dependent signaling during postnatal maturation. To identify pathways critical for β cell maturation, we performed RNA sequencing (RNAseq) on neonatal and adult β cells from mouse pancreata. Islets from MIP-GFP mice were harvested on postnatal days 6 and 45, dispersed, and β cells were isolated by fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) (Figure 1A). Principal component analysis (PCA) of these RNAseq data showed that the neonatal (P6) β cell replicates cluster together, away from the adult (P45) replicates (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127021DS1). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (28) showed that the neonatal β cell transcriptome is enriched for pathways regulating the cell cycle, whereas adult β cell transcriptomes are enriched for genes comprising the citrate (TCA) cycle and mitochondrial electron transport chain (Supplemental Figure 1C).

Figure 1 β Cells switch from mTORC1 to AMPK-dependent signaling during postnatal maturation. (A) Experimental paradigm for RNAseq on sorted pancreatic β cells in mice at P6 and P45. (B) Heatmap, showing the expression profile of genes related to mTORC1/AMPK signaling in β cells at P6 and P45. In this comparison, deepening colors represent progressively lower (blue) or higher (red) mRNA levels for any given gene (P < 0.05). (C) Representative pancreatic sections from WT mice at P6, P18, and 2 months of age stained for insulin (green) and p-rpS6 (red). Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Quantification (FACS) of the number of cells positive for both insulin and p-rpS6 in P7 and 2-month-old WT mice. Data shown are representative of 3 separate experiments. *P = 0.0178 (2-tailed unpaired t test). (E) Immunoblot representing an experiment repeated 3 times (n = 3 for each), showing total rpS6, p-rpS6 (Ser240/244), p-AMPK (Thr172), and total AMPK in neonatal and adult islets treated with either 2.8 mM or 16.7 mM glucose. β-Tubulin was used as loading control. Corresponding p-AMPK and total AMPK normalized to β-tubulin quantifications are adjacent. Five to 7 P6 mice and 1 adult mouse were used for each replicate. *P < 0.01 (unpaired t test corrected for multiple comparison using the Holm-Sidak method). (F) Representative pancreatic sections from WT mice at P6 and 2 months of age stained for Pdx1 (green) and p-AMPK (red), with DAPI (blue) counterstaining the nuclei. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Analysis of specific genes related to either β cell proliferation (Nek2, Cenpf, Cenpe, Mki67, Cdk1, Rfc5, Ccna2, and Pole) or β cell maturation (Ins1, Ins2, Ucn3, G6pc2, Ero1lb, Syt4, Pcsk1, and Mafb) confirmed that immature neonatal β cells have higher mRNA levels of proliferation markers, and that by adulthood this phenotype switches to one characterized by the induction of mRNA encoding indicators of maturation (Supplemental Figure 1D). This clearly evident switch confirmed the quality and reliability of our RNAseq data sets.

Further analysis of the RNAseq data revealed that the levels of mRNA encoding AMPK and mTORC1 pathway–regulated transcripts were markedly different between neonatal and adult β cells. Specifically, the expression of mTORC1 activator and effector genes was elevated in neonatal β cells, whereas genes in the AMPK pathway (Prkaa2 and Pten) were induced in adult β cells (Figure 1B).

We next assessed the activation of mTORC1 in pancreatic islets by immunofluorescence using the Ser240/244 phosphorylation of its downstream target rpS6 as readout. We found that mTORC1 is highly active in neonatal β cells, but that this activation is dramatically decreased around P18 and is undetectable in adult β cells (Figure 1C). FACS analysis confirmed this observation, showing that cells doubly positive for insulin and phospho-rpS6 (p-rpS6) comprised 20% of the cells in neonatal islets, but only 5% of the cells in adult islets (Figure 1D).

Of note, we also observed heterogeneous mTORC1 activity in cell types surrounding the islets of both neonatal and adult mice. Indeed, mTORC1 is a common controller of cellular energy metabolism, and its activation in exocrine cell types has been shown (18, 29), suggesting this observation was to be expected.

To further dissect the process of β cell maturation and the mechanism underlying mTORC1 inhibition in adult islets, we assessed the expression and activity of AMPK, an upstream regulator and inhibitor of mTORC1 (20, 21) in both neonatal and adult islets. In line with the RNAseq data, immunoblotting showed that total AMPK catalytic α subunit protein abundance is substantially lower in neonatal islets than adult islets (Figure 1E). Additionally, although AMPK activity (α subunit p-Thr172) in cultured islets was generally reduced by increasing extracellular glucose concentration (2.8 mM to 16.7 mM) as described previously (30, 31), both total and p-AMPK were consistently elevated in the β cells of adult versus neonatal islets (Figure 1E). These data indicate that β cells, which represent 60%–80% of mouse pancreatic islets (32), undergo a pronounced induction of both AMPK expression and activity during the neonatal-to-adult transition.

Moreover, the pattern of AMPK activity in the context of isolated islets was reciprocal to that of mTORC1. For example, whereas total and p-AMPK were increased in adult versus neonatal islets, the opposite was true for p-rpS6 (Figure 1E). Moreover, whereas p-AMPK was relatively reduced by switching adult islets from low to high glucose, mTORC1 activity measured concomitantly was relatively increased by this switch (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1E).

We also measured levels of p-AMPK (Thr172) in pancreatic sections, a convenient proxy for in situ AMPK activation, though we note that AMPK is also regulated by AMP, ADP, and direct allosteric mechanisms (19). Whereas no neonatal β cells stained for p-AMPK (n = 30 islets, 4 mice per group), adult β cells were robustly positive for p-AMPK by comparison (Figure 1F). All of these data together highlight the intriguing concept that the transition of pancreatic β cells from neonatal to adult life occurs in the context of a fundamental switch from mTORC1 to AMPK-dependent signaling.

Weaning from maternal milk induces the switch from mTORC1 to AMPK signaling in β cells. To investigate what regulates the reciprocal relationship between mTORC1 and AMPK signaling in maturing β cells, we analyzed both adult human and adult mouse islets that were treated for 12 hours with either everolimus (an mTORC1 inhibitor) or 5-aminoimiazole-4-carboxamide-1-β-D-ribofuranoside (AICAR, an AMPK activator) (19). As expected, everolimus treatment inhibited mTORC1 activity in β cells, as revealed by a dramatic reduction in specific rpS6 phosphorylation, but hardly altered AMPK phosphorylation. By contrast, AICAR treatment was sufficient to both activate AMPK and completely abrogate mTORC1 phosphorylation in both mouse and human islets (Figure 2, A and B, with associated quantifications in Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Taken together, these findings indicate that inhibiting mTORC1 activity is not sufficient on its own to activate AMPK in β cells, but that activating AMPK is sufficient to repress mTORC1. This unidirectional relationship supports the concept that AMPK, as in other systems, is a key repressor of mTORC1 in β cells. Indeed, its activation is responsible for shutting off mTORC1 signaling, triggering a key step in β cell maturation.

Figure 2 Weaning from maternal milk induces the switch from mTORC1 to AMPK signaling in β cells. (A and B) Representative immunoblots showing p-AMPK, p-rpS6, total AMPK, total rpS6, and β-tubulin in (A) adult human islets and (B) adult mouse islets after treatment with 1 mM AICAR or 40 μM everolimus for the indicated time (n = 3 for both human and mouse islets except only for the 3-hour AICAR treatment condition, where n = 2). (C) Experimental paradigm for the milk fat–supplemented diet (MFD), and immunofluorescence (IF) staining for insulin (green) and p-rpS6 (red) in representative pancreatic sections from P40 mice otherwise fed either standard chow (control) or the MFD. Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Original magnification, ×64. (D) Experimental paradigm for the MFD and associated representative Western blots (WB), showing p-AMPK, p-rpS6, total S6, and total AMPK in control and MFD mice. β-Tubulin was used as loading control. Quantification of p-AMPK/AMPK and AMPK/β-tubulin is shown below. **P = 0.0062 (unpaired t test corrected for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Sidak method). (E) Intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test in control and MFD mice (n = 7). *P < 0.05 (unpaired t test corrected for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Sidak method). (F) Percentage of Ki67+ and insulin+ cells in control and MFD islets (n = 3–5). ***P = 0.0002 (2-tailed unpaired t test).

The process of weaning, which in mice starts in the third week of life, is associated with decreased reliance on the consumption of fat-rich maternal milk in favor of an adult-type diet with a more carbohydrate-rich macronutrient composition (33). Given the role of mTORC1 as a nutrient-sensing kinase, we hypothesized that postnatal β cell maturation may represent an adaptation to the cessation of milk consumption, and that mTORC1 repression through AMPK activation may act as a physiological mediator of this process.

To test this hypothesis, we enabled mice to continue to consume a diet highly enriched for milk fat by giving them access to a milk fat–rich diet and supplementing this with daily milk fat gavage, beginning at P11–P13 and continuing through adulthood (P40). This allowed us to maintain high milk fat consumption in the mice during the period over which weaning normally occurs. Remarkably, allowing mice to continue assimilating milk fat throughout their entry into adulthood, a period during which this is usually declining, was sufficient to allow β cells to maintain neonatal levels of mTORC1 activity, which was otherwise completely repressed in the control mice (Figure 2C).

We next assessed the expression and phosphorylation of β cell AMPK and rpS6 in the islets of these mice. Unlike the AMPK activation seen in the islets of adult mice weaned onto standard chow, islets from mice that continued milk fat consumption past weaning displayed a marked suppression of AMPK phosphorylation, although not all the way to neonatal levels, despite the entry into adulthood (Figure 2D). Similarly, extending milk fat consumption past weaning tended to produce higher levels of p-rpS6 within the islets of adult mice, though this trend was not significant (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2C).

We also examined whether continuing milk fat consumption from the neonatal period into adulthood in mice impacts β cell function. Mice provided with milk fat by gavage from P11 into adulthood had lower serum glucose levels than did vehicle-treated control mice, both at baseline and during a glucose tolerance test, indicative of constitutively enhanced glucose clearance (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2D). Supporting this, β cell (INS+) area tended to be higher in milk fat-supplemented mice than in controls, though this trend was not statistically significant (Supplemental Figure 2E). Moreover, the percentage of proliferating (Ki67+) β cells was higher in the mice provided milk fat than it was in control mice (Figure 2F). We also found that mRNA levels for the maturity markers Ins1, Ins2, and Mafa were lower in the islets of the mice provided milk fat (Supplemental Figure 2F). Islet mRNA levels of Ucn3, by contrast, were not affected, although this is not surprising given that approximately 93% of β cells already express Ucn3 by P13, which is prior to weaning (1).

These data together highlight that continuing milk fat consumption from the neonatal period into adulthood in mice is sufficient to maintain an immature-cell phenotype, and strongly support the concept that shifting from fat to carbohydrate consumption during weaning is a previously unrecognized mechanistic driver of mTORC1-to-AMPK switching and consequent functional β cell maturation.

mTORC1 maintains the immature phenotype of pancreatic β cells. To definitively test whether mTORC1 is responsible for maintaining the immature phenotype of neonatal pancreatic β cells, we generated Rip-Cre Tsc1fl/fl (βTSC1-KO) mice, where TSC1, the upstream negative regulator of mTORC1, is deleted, leading to a constitutive activation of mTORC1 in β cells (Figure 3A). βTSC1-KO mice also carry a YFP allele, having been crossed onto a ROSA26-stop-EYFP line, with the latter serving as a lineage tracing tool to assess Cre expression and genomic recombination. All subsequent experiments were performed using βTSC1-KO mice or littermate (Tsc1fl/fl; or Tsc1+/+, Cre+) controls. We confirmed that Cre expression in βTSC1-KO mice is restricted to pancreatic β cells by demonstrating colocalization of insulin and YFP staining (data not shown). Transcriptional analysis confirmed that Tsc1 mRNA is significantly reduced in islets from βTSC1-KO mice versus those from control mice (Figure 3B). Confirming the direct consequence of deleting TSC1 specifically in β cells, approximately 85% of pancreatic β cells in βTSC1-KO mice had increased specific p-rpS6 staining intensity, indicative of upregulated β cell mTORC1 activity (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Measuring pancreatic INS+ area histologically showed that constitutive activation of mTORC1 in adult βTSC1-KO mice increases β cell mass (Figure 3C), mirroring what was seen in response to milk fat gavage.

Figure 3 mTORC1 maintains the immature phenotype of pancreatic β cells. (A) Genetic model for constitutive activation of mTORC1. (B) mRNA levels of Tsc1 in islets from control and βTSC1-KO mice (n = 7–9). ***P = 0.0002 (2-tailed unpaired t test). (C) Relative β cell areas in pancreatic sections from control and βTSC1-KO mice, measured as the ratio of insulin+ area/insulin+ cell number (n = 37–38 islets/group). ****P < 0.0001 (2-tailed unpaired t test). (D) GSEA, showing enrichment of disallowed genes in RNAseq data from βTSC1-KO islets (P < 0.05). (E) Heatmap, showing the transcriptional profile of β cell maturity markers in βTSC1-KO and control mice (P < 0.05). (F) Insulin secretion (percentage of insulin content) in a perifusion assay on βTSC1-KO and control islets exposed to 2.8 mM and 16 mM glucose (n = 4–5). *P < 0.05 (unpaired t test corrected for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Sidak method). (G) Model for inducing mTORC1 activation in adult mice. (H) Plasma insulin levels after glucose challenge in iTSC1-KO and control mice (n = 8–9). *P = 0.017, **P = 0.0012 (unpaired t test corrected for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Sidak method). (I) Intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test in iTSC1-KO and control mice (n = 10–11). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (unpaired t test corrected for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Sidak method).

To more fully determine whether constitutively activating mTORC1 recapitulates an immature islet phenotype in adult mice, we performed RNAseq on islets from adult βTSC1-KO and control mice. We first explored a list of β cell disallowed genes that are known to be upregulated in neonatal islets (2, 34). GSEA showed that adult βTSC1-KO islets were enriched for the expression of such genes (Figure 3D). Moreover, expression of key maturation genes (Ins1, Ins2, Unc3, G6pc2, Erol1b, Syt4, Pcsk1, and Mafa) was concomitantly reduced in adult βTSC1-KO islets when compared with control islets (Figure 3E). Assessment of MafA by immunostaining mirrored the transcriptional data, as MafA expression was reduced in the islets of βTSC1-KO versus control mice (Supplemental Figure 3C). Together, these data indicate that forcing β cell–specific mTORC1 activation in mice results in the expression of a transcriptional pattern, including critical genes, that is typical of neonatal islets.

In addition to sharing a transcriptional signature with neonatal β cells, βTSC1-KO islets were also functionally immature. For example, serum insulin levels in βTSC1-KO mice were higher, both after fasting and after glucose stimulation when compared with those of control mice (Supplemental Figure 3D). Correspondingly, βTSC1-KO mice had relatively lower fasting blood glucose levels (mean value of 83 mg/dL in βTSC1 KO vs. 109 mg/dL in control) and cleared injected glucose faster (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). Furthermore, analysis of dynamic insulin secretion ex vivo showed that βTSC1-KO islets have increased basal insulin secretion at low glucose concentrations but fail to significantly increase this secretion in response to glucose challenge, a behavior seen in immature β cells (Figure 3F).

To further confirm the ability of mTORC1 to elicit an immature phenotype in adult pancreatic β cells, we also crossed Tsc1fl/fl mice with those expressing the inducible MIP1-CreER driver in order to generate iTSC1-KO mice (Figure 3G). We first noted that treating adult iTSC1-KO mice with tamoxifen was sufficient to markedly induce p-rpS6 staining among β cells in pancreatic islets (57% stained for p-rpS6), indicative of strong mTORC1 activation (Supplemental Figure 3G). In assessing β cell function we noted that, similar to what was seen in both βTSC1-KO mice and WT mice maintained on dietary milk fat during their entry into adulthood, fasting blood glucose levels were lower after 3 weeks of tamoxifen administration in iTSC1-KO mice than in Tsc1fl/fl (no Cre) littermates (Supplemental Figure 3H). Moreover, serum insulin levels were higher, both after fasting and after 30 minutes of glucose stimulation, and injected glucose was correspondingly cleared more rapidly in iTSC1-KO mice versus controls (Figure 3, H and I). Together, these data show that inducing mTORC1 activation in adult β cells is sufficient to spontaneously revert them to an immature, neonatal-type functional state.

AMPK activation triggers a switch to oxidative metabolism in mature islets. In line with data from Yoshihara et al. (3), analysis of our RNAseq data from neonatal and adult pancreatic β cells (Supplemental Figure 1C) revealed an induction of TCA cycle and electron transport chain pathway genes during the transition to adulthood. Intriguingly, 9 out of the total 13 genes encoded by mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) were upregulated in adult pancreatic β cells during this transition. This included the genes encoding cytochrome c oxidase subunits I, II, and III; the NADH dehydrogenases 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6; and the ATP synthase F 0 subunit 6. The expression of other genes, including Uqcrh, Uqcrq, Cox5b, and Cox6a2, which are part of the mitochondrial respiratory chain, was also increased in adult versus neonatal pancreatic β cells (Figure 4A). Together, these data suggest that the maturation of pancreatic β cells is orchestrated in conjunction with increased mitochondrial function and oxidative metabolism.

Figure 4 AMPK activation triggers a switch to oxidative metabolism in mature islets. (A) Heatmap, profiling mitochondrial genes and genes related to ox-phos metabolism in P6 and P45 β cells (P < 0.05). (B) qPCR, showing the ratio of mtDNA to nuclear DNA in P6 and adult islets (n = 4–5). ****P < 0.0001 (2-tailed unpaired t test). (C) Relative Ppargc1a and Ppargc1b mRNA levels in P6 and adult islets (n = 4). *P = 0.016, **P = 0.0029 (unpaired t test corrected for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Sidak method). (D) Oxygen consumption rates for cultured neonatal and adult islets (Seahorse XF24), with data presented relative to baseline (n = 7–8). *P < 0.01, **P < 0.001, ***P < 0.0001 (unpaired t test corrected for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Sidak method). Oligo, oligomycin; Rot, rotenone; AA, antimycin A. (E) Heatmap, showing the transcriptional profile of mitochondrial genes those related to ox-phos metabolism in AMPKdKO control islets (P < 0.05). (F and G) Morphometric analysis of mitochondria in AMPKdKO and control β cells, showing (F) the number of mitochondria per 70 μm2 (n = 32–36), and (G) the volume density (mL%). n = 29–33 β cells per group. ****P < 0.0001 (2-tailed unpaired t test). (H) qPCR, showing the ratio of mtDNA to nuclear DNA in WT adult islets treated with 10 μM compound C (CC) (n = 3). ***P = 0.0003 (2-tailed unpaired t test). (I) Ppargc1a and Ppargc1b mRNA levels in the islets of control mice vs. those receiving milk fat throughout their development into adulthood (n = 3). MFD, milk fat–supplemented diet. **P = 0.0013 (unpaired t test corrected for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Sidak method).

To address the mechanism(s) leading to increased expression of mitochondrial genes, we assessed the ratio of mtDNA copy number per genomic DNA copy number by qPCR. mtDNA copy number in adult islets (mean of 444/cell) was approximately2 times higher than in neonatal ones (mean of 218/cell) (Figure 4B), suggesting that β cell maturation is tied to increased mitochondrial mass. Consistent with this concept, mRNA levels of 2 regulators of mitochondrial biogenesis, Ppargc1a (PGC1α) and Ppargc1b (PGC1β), were also higher in adult versus neonatal islets, suggesting that mitochondrial biogenesis is important for β cell maturation (Figure 4C).

Given that the abundance of mtDNA is tightly correlated with cellular respiratory activity (35), we sought to directly assess mitochondrial function by measuring oxygen consumption in neonatal and adult islets using a bioenergetic analyzer (Seahorse XF24). The glucose-stimulated increase in oxygen consumption was markedly higher in isolated adult versus neonatal islets, as was maximal oxygen consumption, which can be measured after treating islets with the mitochondrial uncoupler carbonyl cyanide-4-(trifluoromethoxy)phenylhydrazone (FCCP) (Figure 4D). These data confirm that the increase in β cell mitochondrial mass seen during the transition from neonatal to adult life is commensurate with a pronounced induction of mitochondrial activity.

AMPK activation is known to promote oxidative metabolism (36). We therefore hypothesized that AMPK activation might be responsible for the increase in β cell mitochondrial number and function that we saw during islet maturation. To investigate this possibility, we simultaneously eliminated both AMPK1 and AMPK2 (AMPKdKO) expression selectively in pancreatic β cells by crossing Prkaa1fl/fl/Prkaa2fl/fl mice with Ins-Cre (26) or Rip-Cre (37) mice. RNAseq of islets from adult AMPKdKO (Ins-Cre) and floxed (no Cre) control mice showed that the transcriptomic signatures of AMPKdKO islets were similar to those of WT neonatal islets, importantly including downregulation of the same set of mtDNA-encoded and respiratory pathway genes induced during normal adult β cell maturation (Figure 4E). Monitoring mitochondrial numbers by electron microscopy (EM) confirmed that adult AMPKdKO (Rip-Cre) islets have fewer and smaller mitochondria than those of controls (Figure 4, F and G). We also treated adult islets from WT mice with compound C, an AMPK inhibitor (38) to confirm our findings in AMPKdKO mice. Remarkably, compound C treatment for 24 hours reduced the number of mitochondria in adult islets, recapitulating the knockout phenotype (Figure 4H).

The importance of AMPK regulation during β cell maturation was also evident in our studies with milk fat supplementation. For example, WT mice that continued to consume milk fat throughout the period when weaning normally occurs had lower islet mRNA levels of Ppargc1a (no difference for Ppargc1b) than did mice weaned onto regular chow in a normal manner (Figure 4I). Taken together, our findings highlight the important role of cellular AMPK activation as a switch that is flipped in response to shifting patterns of macronutrient consumption and that turns on β cell oxidative metabolism, a hallmark of their adult phenotype.

T2D induces increased β cell mTORC1 activity and a reversion of pancreatic islets to an immature phenotype. Insulin resistance, a precursor of T2D, stimulates β cell proliferation in conjunction with hyperinsulinemia (39). Mice lacking functional leptin receptors (db/db) are profoundly obese and develop severe, symptomatic hyperglycemia that is often used to model T2D. Notably, db/db mice also exhibit a period of compensatory hyperinsulinemia prior to developing overt T2D (40, 41). Given that neonatal islets are also hyperproliferative and display increased insulin secretion, we wondered whether the phenotype of db/db mice might involve a reversion of pancreatic β cells back to a relatively immature phenotype. If so, we further wondered whether this reversion could stem from a switch between AMPK and mTORC1 signaling in the opposite direction from that seen during normal β cell maturation.

To test these hypotheses, we performed RNAseq on islets isolated from 4-week-old db/db mice and their WT littermates. We found that, in a manner reminiscent of neonatal islets, the expression of mTORC1 activators and mTORC1 effector genes was increased, while the expression of mTORC1 inhibitors and in particular Prkaa1, the gene encoding the AMPK α-1 subunit, was repressed in db/db islets versus controls (Figure 5A). Moreover, islet immunostaining (p-rpS6 at Ser240/244) showed that mTORC1 activity was higher in β cells from db/db mice than control mice (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 T2D induces increased β cell mTORC1 activity and a reversion of pancreatic islets to an immature phenotype. (A) Heatmap, showing the transcriptional profile of genes in the AMPK/mTORC1 pathway and those involved in β cell maturation in islets from db/db and control mice (P < 0.05). (B) Immunostaining for insulin (green) and p-rpS6 (red) in representative pancreatic sections from 4-week-old db/db and control mice. Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Insulin secretion (% of insulin content) in a perifusion assay on islets from 4-week-old db/db or control mice in the presence of 2.8 mM and 16 mM glucose (n = 4). *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001 (unpaired t test corrected for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Sidak method). (D) Oxygen consumption rates for db/db and control islets presented relative to baseline (n = 9–10 per group). Rot, rotenone; AA, antimycin A. *P < 0.05 (unpaired t test corrected for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Sidak method). (E) GSIS by control and db/db islets treated with 40 μM everolimus or 1 mM AICAR (n = 3) *P < 0.05 (unpaired t test corrected for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Sidak method). (F) Immunostaining for insulin (green) and p-rpS6 (red) in representative pancreatic sections from human donors with or without T2D. Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 50 μm. (G) Representative immunoblots for p-AMPK, p-rpS6, total AMPK, and total rpS6 in healthy donors (n = 4) or those with T2D (n = 3). GAPDH was used as loading control. Quantifications of p-AMPK and p-rpS6 normalized to total AMPK and rpS6, respectively, and total AMPK or rpS6 normalized to GAPDH are shown below. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001 (unpaired t test corrected for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Sidak method).

To more deeply probe the phenotype of islets in the context of T2D, the transcriptomes of db/db and control islets were analyzed using GSEA against a curated list of maturation genes (e.g., Ins2, Ucn3, G6pc2, Erol1b, and Pcsk1n). Each of these genes was downregulated in db/db versus control islets (Figure 5A). Together, these data support the concept that, as hyperglycemia emerges in db/db mice, mTORC1 activity increases and AMPK activity falls, leading to the downregulation of genes normally expressed in functionally mature β cells. These observations point to T2D as being a state characterized by a reversion of β cells towards an immature phenotype. Consistent with this view, db/db islets secreted more insulin than control islets (Figure 5C) and had both lower glucose-stimulated and maximal oxygen consumption rate (OCR) than did control islets, indicating reduced oxidative respiratory capacity in line with downregulated AMPK activity (Figure 5D).

To further explore the roles of AMPK and mTORC1 in diabetic islets, we used both everolimus and AICAR to modulate the activity of AMPK and mTORC1, respectively, in db/db islets from 12-week-old mice, and then assessed GSIS. Inhibiting mTORC1 with everolimus had no effect on insulin secretion from db/db mouse islets. By contrast, repressing mTORC1 activity by activating AMPK with AICAR resulted in enhanced insulin secretion at both 2.8 mM and 16.7 mM extracellular glucose (Figure 5E).

We also examined whether the relationship between mTORC1 and AMPK in islets translated to human subjects, including healthy individuals and those with T2D. Immunostaining for p-rpS6 (Ser240/244) revealed increased mTORC1 activation in islets from individuals with T2D (Figure 5F), a reactivation consistent with reversion to an immature phenotype, and matching observations in islets from db/db mice. We simultaneously assessed mTORC1 activation in isolated β cells sorted as previously described (42) from islets dispersed from the pancreata of healthy subjects and those with T2D. Immunoblots of this β cell–enriched population showed that whereas total rpS6 levels were similar between control samples and those from individuals with T2D, levels of p-rpS6 (Ser240/244) were increased in the context of T2D, mirroring what was seen by islet immunostaining. We similarly assessed activation of AMPK in sorted β cells and found that although there was less total AMPK in the context of T2D (P = 0.045, n = 3), levels of p-AMPK (Thr172) were specifically reduced as well (Figure 5G). These data reveal what we believe is a new mechanism, involving reactivation of a neonatal signaling pattern in β cells, that underlies β cell dysfunction in T2D spanning from mouse models to human subjects. Indeed, we show that islets from individuals with T2D are characterized by relative mTORC1 activation and AMPK inhibition.