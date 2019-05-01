Staphylococcus aureus drives expansion of low-density neutrophils in diabetic mice

Elevated glucose levels correlate with more severe S. aureus infection. We used 2 murine diabetes models, streptozotocin-induced (STZ-induced) (type 1 diabetes) and obese db/db (type 2 diabetes), to study the effect of diabetes on the systemic response to a S. aureus bloodstream infection. In each model, diabetic mice had a nonfasting glucose level greater than 450 dg/ml, whereas levels in the nondiabetic control mice were less than 200 dg/ml. Mice were infected i.v. with 5 × 107 CFU S. aureus (USA300, SF8300). CFU were enumerated in the kidneys 48 hours after infection, and mortality was monitored for 14 days. We observed increased mortality in both the STZ (P = 0.0011) and db/db (P = 0.0241) models as compared with mortality rates for the nondiabetic controls (Figure 1, A and B). Of note, this enhanced mortality did not correlate with a difference in bacterial CFU recovered from the kidneys 48 hours after infection (Figure 1, C and D). To confirm that increased mortality was a consequence of elevated glucose in the diabetic host, we treated db/db mice with the insulin-sensitizing PPARγ agonist rosiglitazone for 1 week prior to infection to reduce circulating glucose levels (Figure 1E). We found that rosiglitazone significantly reduced mortality (P = 0.0041) following infection with S. aureus, without affecting bacterial burden in the kidney (Figure 1, F and G).

Figure 1 Diabetic mice are more susceptible to infection with S. aureus. (A) Survival of C57BKS and db/db mice infected i.v. with 5 × 107 CFU S. aureus (n = 15 mice per group). (B) Survival of C57BL/6 control or STZ-treated mice infected i.v. with 5 × 107 CFU S. aureus (n = 20 mice per group). (C and D) Numbers of S. aureus CFU recovered from the kidneys 48 hours after infection. (E) Glucose levels in the blood of mice treated with rosiglitazone or DMSO (n = 10 mice per group). (F) Survival of db/db mice treated with rosiglitazone or DMSO for 7 days prior to infection with 5 × 107 CFU S. aureus (n = 20 mice per group). (G) Numbers of S. aureus CFU recovered from the kidneys of db/db mice 48 hours after infection. All data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. Statistical significance was determined by log-rank test (A, B, and F) and Mann-Whitney U test (C, D, and G). Bars indicate the median.

Enhanced NET release in diabetic mice. Neutrophils in a diabetic host, or in the presence of elevated glucose levels, are increasingly prone to forming NETs, which are composed of DNA, citrullinated histones, enzymes, and antimicrobial peptides. In the diabetic population, NET release has been shown to impair wound healing in mice, and the presence of NETs in the serum correlates with nonhealing wounds in patients (15, 16). As neutrophils also release NETs in response to bacterial infection, we hypothesized that S. aureus infection would result in increased systemic NET release in diabetic mice. Complexes of neutrophil elastase (NE) and double-stranded DNA have been used as a measurement of NET formation and quantified by ELISA (15). We observed significant increases (P = 0.0003) in serum NE-DNA complexes in diabetic mice infected i.v. with S. aureus for 24 hours, whereas significant increases were not observed in the nondiabetic control mice (Figure 2A). AT, once released by S. aureus, binds to ADAM10 on the surface of platelets. AT-bound platelets induce NET production when bound to circulating neutrophils (17). Consistent with these findings, neutralization of AT with the monoclonal antibody MEDI4893* significantly reduced the number of NE-DNA complexes in the serum 48 hours after infection in diabetic animals (Figure 2B). Increased AT-dependent NET production was confirmed 48 hours after infection by increased citrullinated histone H3 (H 3 Cit) in the liver as detected by Western blotting and visualization of liver sections stained with anti-Ly6G to mark neutrophils and anti-H 3 Cit (Figure 2, C and D). Importantly, neutralization of AT significantly increased the survival (P = 0.0255) of diabetic mice, but not nondiabetic control mice, infected with S. aureus (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126938DS1). We concluded that systemic infection of the diabetic host led to an AT-dependent increase in circulating NETs, with therapeutic blockade of AT significantly improving survival after infection.

Figure 2 NET induction in response to S. aureus. (A) ELISA measurement of NETs in the serum of C57BKS and db/db mice with or without infection (24 h) with S. aureus. (B) ELISA measurement of NETs in the serum of db/db mice treated with MEDI4893* or c-IgG and infected with S. aureus (24 h). (C) Western blot of liver tissue taken from mice treated with MEDI4893* or c-IgG 24 hours prior to infection (48 h) with S. aureus. (D) Confocal micrographs of livers isolated from naive or infected db/db mice 48 hours after infection with S. aureus. Original magnification, ×40. (E) Survival of db/db mice treated with MEDI4893* or c-IgG 24 hours prior to infection with 5 × 107 CFU S. aureus (n = 15 mice per group). All data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. n ≥10 per group (A and B); n ≥5 per group (C and D). Statistical significance was determined by Mann-Whitney U test (A and B) (bars represent the median) and log-rank test (E).

LDNs correlate with increased NET release. Like macrophages, neutrophils can be separated into different classes on the basis of functional characteristics. Tsuda et al. demonstrated that a severe burn altered the phenotype of circulating neutrophils, altering TLR expression, cytokine production, and their ability to drive macrophage polarization (18). An altered neutrophil phenotype correlated with an inability of the animals to survive S. aureus infection. Neutrophils can also be separated by density. High-density neutrophils (HDNs) are antitumor, phagocytic cells, whereas LDNs are considered protumor, phagocytosis-defective cells (19). Although Tsuda et al. did not measure the density of neutrophils isolated from S. aureus–susceptible mice, the shape of the nuclei in these neutrophils was similar to that of nuclei in low-density cells (19, 20). We found striking differences in the shapes of the nuclei in neutrophils taken from nondiabetic mice and diabetic mice, with the nuclei in cells isolated from diabetic mice more closely resembling the ringed nuclei reported in LDNs (Supplemental Figure 2).

Hyperproduction of NETs is a characteristic of LDNs, and we hypothesized that higher numbers of LDNs in infected diabetic mice were responsible for the increases in NETs (21). To test this hypothesis, we collected blood from C57BKS and db/db mice 48 hours after i.v. infection and analyzed it for the presence of LDNs. The amount of LDNs in the blood of infected db/db mice was significantly increased compared with numbers in the blood of uninfected db/db mice (P < 0.0001) as well as infected C57BKS control mice (P = 0.0003) (Figure 3A). Increases in LDNs were not observed in C57BKS mice following infection (Figure 3A). We observed similar increases in STZ-induced diabetic mice but not in C57BL/6 control mice (Supplemental Figure 3). Enhancement of LDNs after infection was dependent on glucose levels, as lowering glucose levels with rosiglitazone prior to infection significantly (P = 0.0116) reduced LDN numbers 48 hours after infection (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 LDNs in diabetic mice. (A) FACS analysis of CD45+CD11b+ cells in the blood of C57BKS and db/db mice showed increased LDNs in infected db/db mice. (B) FACS analysis of LDNs in the blood of db/db mice treated with DMSO or rosiglitazone and infected with S. aureus for 48 hours. (C) Western blot analysis of secondary and tertiary granule content in HDNs and LDNs isolated from db/db mice 48 hours after infection. (D) FACS analysis of LDNs in the blood of naive db/db mice or db/db mice treated with MEDI4893* or c-IgG 24 hours prior to infection (48 h) with S. aureus. (E) FACS analysis of the neutrophil numbers in the blood of mice treated with MEDI4893* or c-IgG 24 hours prior to infection (48 h) with S. aureus. All data representative of at least 3 independent experiments. n ≥10 per group (A, B, D, and E); n ≥5 per group (C). Statistical significance was determined by Kruskal-Wallis followed by Dunn’s test (A and D) and Mann-Whitney U test (B and E). All data are represented as individual points, with the bar representing the median.

To ensure that we were not simply observing degranulated neutrophils, we isolated LDNs and HDNs from the blood of infected db/db mice and measured the amount of lactoferrin (secondary granules) and MMP9 (tertiary granules) by Western blotting. Consistent with previous work (19), we detected equivalent amounts of both lactoferrin and MMP9 in each cell type, indicating that LDNs have a granular content similar to that of HDNs (Figure 3C). Since neutralizing AT prevented systemic NET release (Figure 2B), we questioned whether AT influenced the number of LDNs. We measured LDNs in the blood of db/db mice passively immunized with c-IgG or MEDI4893* twenty-four hours before infection with S. aureus. We observed a significant reduction in LDNs in mice prophylactically treated with MEDI4893* (Figure 3D), whereas the overall numbers of neutrophils were not affected (Figure 3E) 48 hours after infection, indicating that AT contributes to the increase in LDNs.

TGF-β drives expansion of the LDN population. Next, we attempted to determine additional important mechanisms driving enhanced LDN and NET formation in diabetic mice. TGF-β has been implicated as a central regulator of neutrophil phenotype and in tumor models can drive a phenotypic switch from HDNs to LDNs (19, 20). To test the importance of TGF-β in the regulation of neutrophils in diabetic mice, we treated blood from nondiabetic and diabetic mice with TGF-β. We observed that addition of TGF-β to diabetic blood significantly increased (P = 0.0021) the number of LDNs, whereas there was no difference in LDNs when TGF-β was added to the blood of nondiabetic mice (Figure 4A). Additionally, prophylactic treatment of diabetic mice with a TGF-β–neutralizing antibody 24 hours prior to infection with S. aureus resulted in a significant reduction (P = 0.0003) in the number of LDNs in the bloodstream, whereas bacteria numbers in the kidneys were similar between the groups (Figure 4, B and C). Survival was also significantly improved (P = 0.0072) by neutralizing TGF-β (Figure 4D). Visualization of H 3 Cit in the liver revealed a loss of NETs when TGF-β was neutralized (Figure 4E). Thus, these data suggest that TGF-β promotes LDN formation and that reducing LDNs by blocking TGF-β could promote survival after infection.

Figure 4 LDNs are driven by TGF-β signaling. (A) FACS analysis of CD45+CD11b+ cells in the low-density fraction of whole blood treated ex vivo with albumin or TGF-β. (B) FACS analysis of LDNs in the blood of db/db mice treated with anti–TGF-β or c-IgG and infected for 48 hours with S. aureus. Bars represent the median. (C) Numbers of S. aureus CFU recovered from the kidneys of db/db mice treated with anti–TGF-β or c-IgG and infected for 48 hours with S. aureus. Bars represent the median. (D) Survival of db/db mice treated with anti–TGF-β or c-IgG and infected for 14 days with S. aureus (n = 20 mice per group). (E) Confocal micrographs of liver tissue from mice 48 hours after infection with S. aureus. Original magnification, ×40. All data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. n ≥10 per group (A–C); n ≥5 per group (E). Statistical significance was determined by Mann-Whitney U test (A–C) and log-rank test (D).

Activation of TGF-β by integrin α v β 8 drives LDN formation. TGF-β is secreted as a pro-form protein that needs to be activated in order to function. Binding of pro–TGF-β by α v β 8 integrin on DCs has been linked to its activation (22). To determine whether S. aureus infection influences the expression of α v β 8 integrin, we isolated innate immune cells from the livers of C57BKS and db/db mice 24 hours after infection and analyzed the expression of α v β 8 by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 4). The numbers of integrin β 8 + inflammatory monocytes and DCs increased significantly (P = 0.0015 and P < 0.0001, respectively) in the livers of db/db mice, but not C57BKS mice, following infection (Figure 5A). Interestingly, while integrin expression increased on the surface of monocytes, it was the overall number of DCs that increased, not the density of β 8 (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 α v β 8 Activity leads to expansion of the LDN population. (A) FACS analysis of β 8 expression on inflammatory monocytes (iMonos) and DCs in the liver. (B) FACS analysis of β 8 increased on cells from db/db mice following 24 hours of infection with S. aureus. (C) FACS analysis of LDNs in the blood of db/db mice 48 hours after infection with S. aureus. Bars represent the median. (D) Numbers of S. aureus CFU recovered from the kidneys of db/db mice 48 hours after infection. Bars represent the median. (E) Survival of db/db mice following infection with S. aureus (n = 20 per group). All data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. n = 5 per group (A); n ≥10 per group (C–E). Statistical significance was determined by Mann-Whitney U test (A), Kruskal-Wallis followed by Dunn’s test (C and D), and log-rank test (E).

To determine the functional relevance of integrin α v β 8 in this model, mice were prophylactically treated with antibodies neutralizing α v β 6/8 , α v β 6 , or c-IgG and then infected with S. aureus. Forty-eight hours after infection, we found that LDN numbers were significantly decreased (P = 0.0090) in the bloodstream of mice treated with α v β 6/8 -neutralizing antibody compared with those treated with c-IgG (Figure 5C). Neutralization of α v β 6 alone did not reduce the numbers of these cells. We also noted that integrin inhibition did not affect the numbers of bacteria in the kidneys 48 hours after infection (Figure 5D). Survival was significantly improved in the mice treated with anti-α v β 6/8 antibody as compared with the c-IgG– or anti-α v β 6 –treated mice (Figure 5E). Therefore, consistent with direct neutralization of TGF-β, inhibition of the integrin responsible for activating this pathway improved survival in diabetic mice.

AT drives TGF-β activation. As neutralization of either AT or TGF-β blocked increases in LDNs, we hypothesized that AT influenced LDN numbers by affecting the TGF-β signaling pathway. Activation of SMAD signaling is commonly used as a surrogate measurement of active TGF-β signaling (23). We therefore analyzed phosphorylated SMAD (p-SMAD) levels in the lives of diabetic and nondiabetic mice infected (24 h) with S. aureus. We observed significantly increased levels of p-SMAD in the livers of infected diabetic mice compared with levels in naive diabetic (P < 0.0001) and infected nondiabetic (P = 0.0338) mice (Figure 6A). In diabetic mice, MEDI4893* significantly reduced (P < 0.0001) p-SMAD levels in the liver, indicating that AT was contributing to the activation of TGF-β signaling (Figure 6B). We found that neutralization of AT did not alter the numbers of α V β 8 -expressing innate immune cells (Figure 6C). Therefore, we conclude that AT influences the activation of TGF-β, although the mechanism is independent of α v β 8 expression on the surface of innate immune cells.

Figure 6 AT drives TGF-β activation. (A) ELISA measuring SMAD2/3 activation in the livers of naive or S. aureus–infected (48 h) C57BKS and db/db mice. (B) ) ELISA measuring SMAD2/3 activation in the livers of naive or S. aureus–infected (48 h) db/db mice prophylactically treated with MEDI4893* or c-IgG. (C) FACS analysis of β 8 expression on inflammatory monocytes and DCs in the livers of naive or S. aureus–infected (48 h) db/db mice prophylactically treated with MEDI4893* or c-IgG. All data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. n ≥10 per group. Statistical analysis was determined by Kruskal-Wallis followed by Dunn’s test (A–C). Bars represent the median.

Altered gene and protein expression in LDNs. While our data indicate that AT activation of TGF-β signaling is important for the increases in LDNs, we sought to better understand what leads to increased NET release by LDNs. We purified LDNs and HDNs from infected mice and ran gene expression as well as mass spectrometric (MS) analyses on isolated cell membranes to identify surface-expressed proteins. We found a large number of both genes and proteins that were significantly up- or downregulated in LDNs compared with expression levels in HDNs (Figure 7, A and B). Consistent with the role that TGF-β plays in the development of LDNs, we observed increases in both gene and protein levels of TGF-β–induced protein in LDNs (data are available in the repositories Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO], GSE122195, and PRoteomics IDEntifications [PRIDE], PXD012176). Pathway analysis revealed significant upregulation in pathways such as those for platelet activation and GPCR signaling (Figure 7C). Platelet activation in response to AT has previously been shown to induce NET release by neutrophils, therefore, we focused on developing a deeper understanding of how GPCR activation could result in enhanced NET release by LDNs (17).

Figure 7 Altered PTEN expression in LDNs. (A) Volcano plots demonstrating significantly up- and downregulated surface proteins in LDNs as compared with HDNs. (B) Volcano plots demonstrating significantly up- and downregulated RNA expression in LDNs as compared with HDNs. (C) Pathway analysis based on gene expression. (D) MS analysis of GPCRs on the surface of HDNs and LDNs. Bars show the minimum and maximum. (E) Signaling pathway altered in LDNs. (F) FACS analysis of AKT phosphorylation in HDNs and LDNs isolated from the blood of db/db mice 48 hours after infection with S. aureus. Bars represent the median. (G) Western blot analysis of PTEN expression in HDNs and LDNs isolated from the blood of db/db mice 48 hours after infection with S. aureus. (H) Survival of db/db mice treated daily with the PTEN inhibitor VO-OHpic (iPTEN). All data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. n ≥10 per group. Statistical significance was determined by Mann-Whitney U test (F) and log-rank test (H).