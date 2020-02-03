Notch inhibition overcomes resistance to tyrosine kinase inhibitors in EGFR-driven lung adenocarcinoma

Gefitinib treatment in human lung adenocarcinoma cells with the gatekeeper mutation EGFRT790M induces changes in several cancer-associated genetic signatures. To identify molecular changes upon gefitinib treatment in lung cancer cells harboring the EGFRT790M mutation that confers resistance to first-generation TKIs, we used the previously described human EGFR-driven lung adenocarcinoma PC9GR cell line (EGFRT790M) that is resistant to gefitinib (18). Gene set enrichment analysis using the Molecular Signatures Database Hallmark Gene Set Collection (19, 20) of data obtained by RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) of PC9GR cells treated with vehicle or gefitinib showed that among the 50 signatures, only 1 was upregulated (HALLMARK_KRAS_SIGNALING_DN) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126896DS1). Accordingly, among the 8 downregulated gene sets in gefitinib-treated cells, we found HALLMARK_KRAS_SIGNALING_UP (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1). This suggests that in PC9GR cells, gefitinib decreases the activity of the KRAS signaling pathway, a well-known EGFR downstream pathway (21).

Figure 1 Inhibition of Notch signaling hampers tumor growth in EGFRT790M/L858R mice. (A) PC9GR cells were starved for 18 hours and then treated for 6 hours with vehicle (DMSO) or gefitinib (1 μM). RNA was extracted from cells and subjected to RNA-Seq. The KRAS-associated gene set was downregulated in PC9GR cells treated with gefitinib (n = 3 per genotype; FDR < 0.001). NES, normalized enrichment score. (B) Immunoblotting of the indicated proteins in lungs from control mice and in EGFRT790M/L858R-driven tumors (n = 4). The controls were littermates of EGFRT790M/L858R mice that were not induced with doxycycline (n = 2) or CCSP-rtTA mice treated with doxycycline (n = 2). (C) Tumor area as a percentage of total lung area of mice treated with methocel and IgG (vehicle; n = 6), with γ-secretase inhibitor (DBZ; n = 6), or with anti-NOTCH1 and anti-NOTCH3 antibodies (NRR1/NRR3; n = 5) was determined by staining tissue sections with H&E. (D) H&E and immunohistochemical staining of lung tumors from the same mice as in C. The dot plots show the percentage of positive cells in the corresponding immunohistochemically stained sections. They correspond to the analysis of 5 fields (original magnification, ×10) per tumor. Scale bars: 100 μm; Inset scale bars: 25 μm. Values correspond to the average ± SEM. Statistical significance in C and D was determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01.

We previously reported that the Notch pathway plays a major role in KRAS-driven lung adenocarcinoma, and that its inhibition fully stops tumor growth in this setting (14). Therefore, we hypothesized that gefitinib’s effects in PC9GR cells harboring the EGFRT790M gatekeeper mutation could be enhanced by Notch inhibition.

Inhibition of Notch signaling hampers tumor growth in EGFRT790M/L858R mice. Before directly testing this hypothesis, we studied the Notch pathway activation in EGFR-driven lung tumors in vivo, by crossing EGFRT790M/L858R (22) and lung-specific CCSP-rtTA–transgenic mice (23) to obtain mice in which EGFRT790M/L858R expression in lungs can be induced by treatment with doxycycline (EGFRT790M/L858R mice, hereafter). After 8 weeks of doxycycline treatment, mice developed bronchial and peripheral EGFRT790M/L858R-driven tumors that are resistant to first-generation EGFR TKIs, such as gefitinib (22). Western blot analysis showed that N1ICD, the processed and active form of NOTCH1, and HES1, a Notch target gene, were strongly expressed in EGFRT790M/L858R-driven tumors compared with normal lung tissue from control mice (either littermates with the same genotype but not treated with doxycycline, or CCSP-rtTA–transgenic mice treated with doxycycline) (Figure 1B). This finding is similar to what was observed in the KrasG12V mouse model (14), and suggests that the Notch pathway may play a similar role in both tumor types.

Because the NOTCH1 and NOTCH3 receptors promote KrasG12V-driven lung adenocarcinoma, whereas NOTCH2 has a tumor suppressive role (12, 13, 24), we analyzed their expression in EGFRT790M/L858R-driven lung adenocarcinoma. The transmembrane forms of NOTCH1 and NOTCH3 (i.e., before cleavage by γ-secretase) were strongly expressed in tumor samples compared with controls (Figure 1B), whereas NOTCH2 expression was comparable in both groups (Figure 1B). Although the level of the transmembrane forms of NOTCH receptors does not reflect Notch activity, and NOTCH3 can be a direct target of NOTCH1 in some circumstances, this finding suggests that both NOTCH1 and NOTCH3 are mediators of the Notch pathway in EGFR-driven tumors in vivo.

To test whether Notch pathway activity is necessary for the growth of EGFR-driven tumors, we treated EGFRT790M/L858R mice with doxycycline for 8 weeks to induce tumor formation, and then randomly assigned them to 3 groups: (i) control group, treated with vehicle and IgG antibody control; (ii) GSI group, treated with dibenzazepine (DBZ), a potent and selective GSI; and (iii) anti–NRR1/NRR3 group, treated with blocking antibodies against NOTCH1 and NOTCH3, according to previously described treatment regimens (25–27). After 5 weeks of treatment, tumors represented more than 40% of the lung area in the control group, but only 20% and 10% in the DBZ and anti–NRR1/NRR3 groups, respectively (Figure 1C). This indicates that the Notch pathway is required for EGFRT790M/L858R-driven tumor growth. Body weight was comparable in the 3 groups (Supplemental Figure 1A), suggesting the absence of the intestinal toxicity reported by other studies using regimens that led to stronger Notch inhibition (28).

As expected, analysis of protein expression by immunohistochemistry (IHC) of tumors from anti–NRR1/NRR3– or DBZ-treated mice showed fewer HES1-positive cells than in the vehicle-treated control group, implying that these treatments effectively inhibited the Notch pathway (Figure 1D). Moreover, the percentage of Ki67-positive cells was lower in tumors from the anti–NRR1/NRR3 and DBZ groups than the control group, indicating that Notch activity promotes cell proliferation in EGFRT790M/L858R-driven tumors (Figure 1D). Because the MAPK and AKT pathways are crucial downstream players of the EGFR signaling pathway (21), we also analyzed the expression of p-ERK and p-AKT in the same samples. The percentage of p-ERK–positive cells was similarly reduced by treatment with the anti-NRR1 and -NRR3 antibodies and with DBZ compared with control (Figure 1D), consistent with previous observations (13, 14). Conversely, the percentage of p-AKT–positive cells was comparable in all groups (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Notch inhibition overcomes resistance to gefitinib in EGFRT790M/L858R-driven lung adenocarcinoma. To study whether pharmacological inhibition of the Notch pathway in vivo had any impact on the resistance to gefitinib conferred by the gatekeeper mutation EGFRT790M, we randomized EGFRT790M/L858R mice (after 8 weeks of doxycycline treatment) in 4 treatment groups: (i) vehicle (control), (ii) gefitinib, (iii) DBZ, and (iv) gefitinib plus DBZ. For simplicity we decided to inhibit the Notch pathway hereafter only with a GSI.

As before, body weight was comparable in the different groups after the 5 weeks of treatment, suggesting that these drugs were well tolerated alone or in combination (Supplemental Figure 2A). In agreement with the previous findings (Figure 1C), tumor tissue occupied 42% of the lung in the control group, whereas it was decreased to 23% in the DBZ group (Figure 2A). As expected, gefitinib alone did not have any antitumor effect in EGFRT790M/L858R mice (52% of lung was tumor tissue). Conversely, the DBZ plus gefitinib combination led to a very significant reduction of the tumor area compared with DBZ alone (tumor tissue covered only 10% of the total lung area) (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Notch inhibition sensitizes mouse EGFRT790M/L858R-driven tumors to gefitinib. (A) Tumor area as a percentage of the total lung area in sections of lung tissue from mice treated with methocel (vehicle; n = 9), with γ-secretase inhibitor (DBZ; n = 10), with gefitinib (n = 7), or with a combination of DBZ and gefitinib (n = 8), as determined by staining tissue sections with H&E. (B) The numbers of lung adenocarcinomas in the same mice as in A. (C) H&E and immunohistochemical staining of tumors from the same mice as in A. The dot plots show the percentage of positive cells in the corresponding immunohistochemically stained sections. They correspond to the analysis of 5 fields (original magnification, ×10) per tumor. Scale bars: 100 μm; Inset scale bars: 25 μm. Values correspond to the average ± SEM. Statistical significance in A–C was determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001. In panel A, the comparison between gefitinib and DBZ single treatments was also significant. In panel C, the difference between gefitinib alone and DBZ alone for HES1 and p-ERK staining was also significant (P ≤ 0.05 and P ≤ 0.01, respectively).

Histopathological analysis of lung adenocarcinoma samples (i.e., nonbenign tumors, Supplemental Figure 2B) showed that the single treatments had no effect on the lung adenocarcinoma number compared with control (i.e., vehicle-treated mice) (Figure 2B). Importantly, animals treated with the combination of gefitinib and Notch inhibition had significantly fewer lung adenocarcinomas than vehicle-treated ones (a mean of 10 lung adenocarcinoma per mouse vs. 31 in the control, Figure 2B).

IHC analysis showed that the percentage of HES1-, Ki67-, p-ERK–, and p-AKT–positive cells was comparable in tumors from the gefitinib group and from controls (Figure 2C). By contrast, the percentage of HES1-, Ki67-, and p-ERK–positive cells was reduced in tumors from DBZ-treated mice (Figure 2C), as before (Figure 1D), although in this case the difference was not significant for p-ERK. The percentage of HES1-, Ki67-, and p-ERK–positive cells tended to be lower in mice treated with the gefitinib and DBZ combination compared with DBZ-treated mice, particularly for p-ERK. Finally, the percentage of p-AKT–positive cells was comparable in the DBZ, gefitinib, and control groups, but interestingly, it was significantly reduced in the gefitinib plus DBZ group compared with control mice (Figure 2C).

Altogether, these data demonstrate that inhibition of Notch signaling by DBZ restores sensitivity to treatment with gefitinib in EGFRT790M/L858R-driven lung adenocarcinoma in vivo.

Notch inhibition overcomes resistance to gefitinib in lung adenocarcinoma patient–derived xenografts with EGFRT790M/L858R mutations. These results were very encouraging; however, it is considered that the best strategy for testing innovative cancer treatments is the combination of genetic mouse models and patient-derived xenograft (PDX) preclinical models (29). Therefore, we developed a lung adenocarcinoma PDX that harbors the EGFRT790M/L858R mutations, like our transgenic mouse model. One week after subcutaneous grafting of the PDX, nude mice were randomized in 4 groups as before: (i) vehicle alone (control), (ii) gefitinib, (iii) DBZ, and (iv) gefitinib plus DBZ. Tumor growth was monitored for 30 days (i.e., the treatment duration). As expected, the EGFRT790M mutation conferred resistance to gefitinib. On the other hand, DBZ inhibited tumor growth, and strikingly, the DBZ and gefitinib combination almost totally blocked tumor growth (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Notch inhibition sensitizes human EGFRT790M/L858R-driven lung adenocarcinoma to gefitinib. (A) Growth of PDX lung adenocarcinoma EGFRT790M/L858R implanted in the right flanks of nude mice treated with vehicle (methocel, n = 5), DBZ (n = 5), gefitinib (n = 4), or a combination of DBZ and gefitinib (n = 5). The y axis shows the fold increase in tumor size versus day 0. (B) H&E and immunohistochemical staining of tumors from the same mice as in A. The dot plots show the percentage of positive cells in the corresponding immunohistochemically stained sections. For each treatment to the analysis of 5 fields (original magnification, ×10) per mouse. Scale bars: 100 μm; Inset scale bars: 25 μm. Values correspond to the average ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA in A and 1-way ANOVA in B followed by Tukey’s post hoc test in both cases. **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001. In panel A, the differences between gefitinib single treatment and DBZ or the combination were also significant (P ≤ 0.001 and P ≤ 0.0001, respectively). In panel B, the difference between vehicle and DBZ was also significant for all staining (P ≤ 0.01 for HES1 and P ≤ 0.0001 for Ki67, p-ERK, and p-AKT). Finally, the comparison between gefitinib and DBZ in Ki67 staining was also significant (P ≤ 0.05).

As before, IHC analysis of tumors showed that DBZ (alone or in combination with gefitinib) efficiently decreased the percentage of HES1-positive cells compared with control (Figure 3B). Tumor cell proliferation (Ki67-positive cells) was reduced by DBZ alone, and this effect was increased by addition of gefitinib. Similarly, the percentage of p-ERK–positive cells was decreased by treatment with DBZ alone and even more by the DBZ and gefitinib combination compared with control. This indicated that the DBZ and gefitinib combination was more effective in reducing MAPK signaling than Notch inhibition alone. Finally, the percentage of p-AKT–positive cells also was efficiently and similarly reduced by DBZ and by the DBZ plus gefitinib combination.

Altogether, our results provide strong preclinical evidence for the likely therapeutic benefit of combining Notch inhibition and gefitinib in patients with TKI-resistant EGFR-driven lung adenocarcinoma harboring the gatekeeper mutation EGFRT790M.

Combining EGFR TKIs and Notch inhibitors synergistically decreases HES1 expression. Our previous analysis showed that the DBZ and gefitinib combination is more efficient than each single treatment in reducing MAPK and AKT pathways. Previous reports, including work from our laboratory, identified HES1 as an important positive MAPK regulator in KRAS-driven lung adenocarcinoma (13, 30). Moreover, HES1 has a similar effect on AKT signaling in T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) (31). Therefore, we hypothesized that HES1 could be an important mediator of p-ERK and p-AKT upon treatment with the DBZ and gefitinib combination. As the percentage of HES1-positive cells was similar in tumors from mice treated with DBZ alone and the DBZ plus gefitinib combination in both preclinical models (Figure 2C and Figure 3B), we analyzed HES1 signal intensity in the same samples. Importantly, HES1 signal intensity was significantly lower in tumors from mice treated with the DBZ and gefitinib combination than from mice treated with DBZ alone in the PDX model, and followed a similar trend in EGFRT790M/L858R mice (Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 4 Combining EGFR TKIs and Notch inhibitors synergistically decreases HES1 expression. (A) Immunohistochemical staining of HES1 in tumors from EGFRT790M/L858R mice treated with methocel (vehicle; n = 9), DBZ (n = 10), gefitinib (n = 7), or with a combination of DBZ and gefitinib (n = 8). (B) Immunohistochemical staining of HES1 in tumors from EGFRT790M/L858R PDX implanted in nude mice and treated with vehicle (methocel, n = 5), DBZ (n = 5), gefitinib (n = 4), or the combination (n = 5). In A and B, the dot plots show quantification of the intensity of the staining from the analysis of 5 fields (original magnification, ×10) per mouse. Scale bars: 100 μm; Inset scale bars: 25 μm. (C) Immunoblotting of the indicated proteins in PC9GR cells treated with vehicle (DMSO), DBZ (250 nM), and/or gefitinib (1 μM). This is a representative image of 3 different experiments. (D) Proliferation of PC9GR cells transfected with a nontargeting siRNA (siNT) or siRNA targeting HES1 (siHES1) and treated with vehicle (DMSO) or gefitinib (15 nM) for 72 hours. The data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 3 in all groups). (E) Immunoblotting of the indicated proteins in CHO cells transfected with pBabe empty vector or pEGFRT790M/L858R and treated with vehicle (DMSO) or DBZ (250 nM) and/or gefitinib (1 μM). This is a representative image of 2 different experiments. Values correspond to the average ± SEM. Statistical significance was analyzed by 1-way ANOVA in A and B and 2-way ANOVA in D followed by Tukey’s post hoc test in all cases. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ****P ≤ 0.0001. In panel A, the difference between gefitinib alone and DBZ alone is also significant (P ≤ 0.05). In panel B, the difference between vehicle and gefitinib is also significant (P ≤ 0.05). In panel D, the differences between vehicle and gefitinib alone or vehicle and siHES1/gefitinib or gefitinib and siHES1 were also significant (P ≤ 0.01, P ≤ 0.0001, and P ≤ 0.0001, respectively).

To further validate our data, we analyzed HES1 expression by Western blotting in PC9GR cells (previously used for the RNA-Seq analysis, Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1) after incubation with the different drugs alone or in combination. In agreement with our in vivo observation, HES1 expression was strongly reduced in cells exposed to the DBZ and gefitinib combination (Figure 4C).

Then, to explore HES1’s role in PC9GR cells, we depleted HES1 using a pool of siRNAs targeting HES1 mRNA (siHES1) (Supplemental Figure 3). Of note, proliferation of siHES1-treated cells was impaired compared with control cells transfected with the nontargeted siRNA (siNT), and this effect was potentiated in the presence of gefitinib (Figure 4D).

To test whether the gefitinib effect was mediated by EGFR, we used the Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell line that is naturally null for EGFR and was previously used for EGFR gain-of-function analyses (32). Interestingly, HES1 expression was not affected by cotreatment with DBZ and gefitinib in CHO cells transfected with empty vector, but was reduced in CHO cells that express EGFRT790M/L858R protein (Figure 4E). We concluded that EGFR is needed for HES1 expression reduction by the DBZ and gefitinib combination.

Taken together, our data indicate that the DBZ and gefitinib combination synergistically reduces the expression of HES1, a major driver in lung adenocarcinoma.

p-STAT3 directly binds to the HES1 promoter and inhibits its expression. Previous studies have shown a benefit of combining EGFR TKIs and Notch inhibitors in TKI-sensitive cells, but the underlying mechanism was not fully elucidated (15–17). On the basis of the EGFR-dependent HES1 decrease in EGFRT790M/L858R-expressing CHO cells upon incubation with the DBZ and gefitinib combination, we hypothesized that a common mechanism could be involved in the response to TKI treatment in TKI-sensitive and -resistant lung adenocarcinoma cells. An increase in the phosphorylation of STAT3 protein, dependent on both JAK and FGFR activities, is reported in sensitive lung adenocarcinoma cells upon treatment with first-generation (erlotinib) and second-generation (afatinib) TKIs (33–35); hence, we investigated whether this also occurred in TKI-resistant cells.

Indeed, analysis of STAT3 phosphorylation status in PC9GR cells showed an increase in p-STAT3 levels upon gefitinib treatment (Figure 5A). This effect was partially inhibited by cotreatment with PD173074 or ruxolitinib, pan-inhibitors of FGFR and JAK pathways, respectively. Moreover, the combination of both inhibitors reduced p-STAT3 to levels lower than in control nontreated cells (Supplemental Figure 4). Furthermore, we found that in the human HES1 and mouse Hes1 gene promoters, consensus binding sites for p-STAT3 (i.e., TTNNNNNAA) (36) are close to RBPJ sites (i.e., where the Notch transcription complex binds) (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). To test whether p-STAT3 binds directly to the human HES1 promoter in PC9GR cells, we performed chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) experiments using antibodies against p-STAT3 and against NOTCH1, which is known to bind to the HES1 promoter (positive control). NOTCH1 bound to the HES1 promoter, and this interaction was reduced by incubation with DBZ (Figure 5B). Importantly, p-STAT3 bound to the HES1 promoter only when cells were coincubated with gefitinib and DBZ (Figure 5B). To determine whether p-STAT3 binding was critical for HES1 downregulation (Figure 4C), we incubated PC9GR cells with the various drug combinations after siSTAT3 treatment that efficiently reduced both p-STAT3 and STAT3 expression (Figure 5C). Coincubation with gefitinib and DBZ strongly reduced HES1 protein levels in control siNT-treated cells (Figure 5C), but strikingly, the same cotreatment resulted in no appreciable change in HES1 levels in siSTAT3-treated cells (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 p-STAT3 directly binds to the HES1 promoter and inhibits its expression. (A) Immunoblotting of the indicated proteins in PC9GR cells treated with vehicle (DMSO), DBZ (250 nM) and/or gefitinib (1 μM). This is a representative image of 3 different experiments. (B) ChIP analysis of the binding of NOTCH1 and p-STAT3 to the HES1 promoter in PC9GR cells treated as in A (n = 2 per treatment). (C) Immunoblotting of the indicated proteins in PC9GR cells transfected with a nontargeting siRNA (siNT) or siRNA targeting STAT3 (siSTAT3) and treated with vehicle (DMSO) or DBZ (250 nM) and/or gefitinib (1 μM). This is a representative image of 2 different experiments.

Altogether, these findings support the notion that p-STAT3 decreases HES1 protein levels by acting as a transcriptional repressor at the HES1 promoter.

Notch inhibition overcomes resistance to osimertinib in human lung adenocarcinoma cells harboring the EGFRC797S mutation. Because various TKIs increase p-STAT3 levels in lung adenocarcinoma cells (33–35), we asked whether the p-STAT3–dependent mechanism observed for gefitinib also applied to osimertinib. To this end, we used the PC9GROR cell line (previously generated from PC9GR cells) that is resistant to osimertinib and harbors the gatekeeper mutation EGFRC797S (18).

First, Western blot analysis of PC9GROR cells incubated with DBZ and/or osimertinib showed that p-STAT3 levels increased upon osimertinib treatment. Accordingly, the combination of DBZ and osimertinib reduced HES1 protein levels (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Notch inhibition sensitizes EGFRC797S cells to osimertinib. (A) Immunoblotting of the indicated proteins in PC9GROR cells treated with vehicle (DMSO), DBZ (250 nM) and/or osimertinib (250 nM). (B) PC9GROR cells were injected subcutaneously in the right flank of nude mice. The mice were then treated with vehicle (methocel, n = 8), DBZ (n = 8), osimertinib (n = 8), or the combination of DBZ and osimertinib (n = 7). The y axis shows the tumor growth fold increase versus day 0. Values correspond to the average ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. **P ≤ 0.01. In panel B, the differences between DBZ and the combination or between osimertinib and the combination were also significant (P ≤ 0.01 and P ≤ 0.05, respectively).

To test whether DBZ resensitized EGFRC797S mutant human lung adenocarcinoma cells to osimertinib in vivo, we grafted PC9GROR cells subcutaneously in mice, and 2 weeks later, we treated them with DBZ and/or osimertinib for 3 weeks. Body weight remained comparable in the different treatment groups (Supplemental Figure 6A). Osimertinib alone had no significant effect on growth of PC9GROR cell xenografts (Figure 6B), while it strongly inhibited the growth of PC9GR xenografts (Supplemental Figure 6B). Similarly, DBZ showed no effect on growth of PC9GROR cell xenografts, but importantly, tumor growth was strongly inhibited in mice treated with the osimertinib and DBZ combination (Figure 6B).

This finding demonstrates that treatment with DBZ restores sensitivity to osimertinib in human lung adenocarcinoma cells harboring the EGFRC797S mutation, confirming and extending our previous observations that DBZ sensitizes TKI-resistant tumors to TKIs.

Nirogacestat overcomes resistance to gefitinib in human lung adenocarcinoma cells harboring the EGFRT790M mutation. To strengthen the translational impact of our work, we wanted to confirm the Notch-inhibitor-sensitizing effect using a GSI under clinical trials. We chose nirogacestat because a recently finished phase II trial showed that it has promising effects in patients with desmoid tumors, is well tolerated, and can be used for long-term treatments (37).

We randomized mice with subcutaneous PC9GR cell xenografts in 6 treatment groups: (i) vehicle, (ii) DBZ, (iii) nirogacestat, (iv) gefitinib, (v) DBZ plus gefitinib, and (vi) nirogacestat plus gefitinib. Because gefitinib has some effect in PC9GR cells in vitro (Figure 4D), we used 10 mg/kg instead of the previously used dose of 20 mg/kg. This lower concentration had a mild, nonsignificant effect on tumor growth compared with vehicle. Like in PC9GROR cells, the GSIs alone (DBZ and nirogacestat) did not have any effect. Conversely, gefitinib in combination with DBZ or nirogacestat strongly inhibited tumor growth (Figure 7A), as observed in mice harboring PDX and EGFRT790M/L858R-driven tumors treated with the gefitinib and DBZ combination.

Figure 7 High HES1 protein levels correlate with poor progression-free survival and relapse in EGFR-mutated lung adenocarcinoma patients under TKI treatment. (A) PC9GR cells were injected subcutaneously into nude mice. The mice were then treated with vehicle (methocel, n = 6), DBZ (n = 6), nirogacestat (n = 6), gefitinib (n = 6), or the combination of DBZ and gefitinib (n = 7), or the combination of nirogacestat and gefitinib (n = 7). The y axis shows the tumor growth fold increase versus day 0 and the x axis the days after treatment. Values correspond to the average ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. ****P ≤ 0.0001. The differences between DBZ and the combination DBZ/gefitinib or nirogacestat/gefitinib were also significant (P ≤ 0.0001 and P ≤ 0.001, respectively), as was the difference between nirogacestat and the combination DBZ/gefitinib or nirogacestat/gefitinib (P ≤ 0.0001 for both). The difference between gefitinib alone and the combination DBZ plus gefitinib was also significant (P ≤ 0.01). (B) PC9GR cells were injected subcutaneously in nude mice. The mice were then treated with vehicle (methocel, n = 5), nirogacestat (n = 6), gefitinib (n = 6), or the combination of DBZ and gefitinib (n = 7). The y axis shows the percentage of surviving animals and the x axis the days after treatment. Statistical significance was determined by the Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test. Vehicle vs. gefitinib (P = 0.3), vehicle vs. nirogacestat (P = 0.93), vehicle vs. the combination (P = 0.02), gefitinib vs. the combination (P = 0.05), and nirogacestat vs. the combination (P = 0.02). (C) Progression-free survival of EGFR TKI–treated patients with EGFR-mutated lung adenocarcinoma (n = 75) according to HES1 expression assessed by immunohistochemical staining (low HES1 = 0–2.50 HES1 score; high HES1 = 2.51–5.00 HES1 score). Statistical significance was determined by the Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test. (D) Representation of the change in HES1 immunohistochemical staining intensity score in patient samples before treatment (dots) and after relapse (arrowheads). Statistical significance was determined by paired 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Moreover, Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of mice treated or not with nirogacestat and/or gefitinib showed that the survival rate was comparable in mice treated with vehicle, nirogacestat, or gefitinib alone, although it tended to be higher in the gefitinib group (Figure 7B). By contrast, the nirogacestat plus gefitinib combination increased survival compared with all other groups (median survival after treatment started: 24, 26.5, 32, and 39 days for vehicle, nirogacestat, gefitinib, and nirogacestat + gefitinib, respectively). For this analysis, we used only nirogacestat because at the used dose we could administer DBZ only for 5 weeks (26), while nirogacestat is well tolerated in patients for more than 2 years (37). As before, body weight was not significantly different in all groups during the experiment (Supplemental Figure 7).

These results show that the combination of gefitinib and nirogacestat increases the survival of mice xenografted with human lung adenocarcinoma cells that carry the EGFRT790M mutation conferring resistance to EGFR TKIs.

High HES1 protein levels correlate with poor progression-free survival and relapse in patients with EGFR-mutated lung adenocarcinoma treated with TKIs. Our findings showed that HES1 has a key role in the resistance of EGFR-driven lung adenocarcinoma to TKI therapy. To strengthen this observation, we analyzed the correlation between progression-free survival (PFS) and nuclear HES1 protein levels in 75 patients with lung adenocarcinoma harboring EGFR mutations and treated with TKIs. We found that patients with low nuclear HES1 expression had a median PFS of 14 months, whereas patients with high nuclear HES1 expression had a median PFS of 7 months (hazard ratio 2.77, 95% CI 1.4–5.5, P = 0.006) (Figure 7C). Moreover, analysis of HES1 protein in tumor biopsy samples from patients with lung adenocarcinoma harboring EGFR activating mutations and treated with TKIs taken at diagnosis and after disease progression showed that HES1 nuclear levels were increased in samples obtained at relapse in 6 of the 7 patients (P = 0.034) (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 8).

These findings extend our previous study (14) and suggest a crucial role for HES1 in the relapse of patients with EGFR-driven lung adenocarcinoma under treatment with TKIs.