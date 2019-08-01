Epithelial HIF-1α/claudin-1 axis regulates barrier dysfunction in eosinophilic esophagitis

Prolonged hypoxia leads to the suppression of HIF-1α signaling in esophageal epithelial cells. We first confirmed that esophageal epithelial cells were hypoxia responsive and screened a number of HIF target genes following short-term exposure to hypoxic cultures (4 and 18 hours)(Figure 1A). Here we observed increased expression of a number of known target genes, including PGK1, ADM, and VEGFA, following a short 4-hour hypoxic culture. Interestingly, both GLUT1 and ENO1 were increased at 4 hours but only reached statistical significance at 18 hours, suggesting there may be temporally distinct transcriptional regulation by HIFs in esophageal epithelial cells. We hypothesized that decreased HIF-1α signaling may be the result of prolonged hypoxic constraints on the esophageal epithelium in EoE-associated inflammation and contribute to barrier dysfunction. We examined HIF-1α protein expression in esophageal epithelial cells exposed to experimental hypoxia (1% O 2 ) compared with normoxic (21% O 2 ) cultures over a sustained period. Nuclear HIF-1α expression was transiently and significantly elevated in cultured esophageal epithelial cells (4 hours). However, this normalized by 24 hours, and following sustained hypoxic culture there was a significant decrease in nuclear HIF-1α protein (Figure 1B). HIF1A mRNA expression was also decreased following prolonged hypoxia (Figure 1B), with no observed effect on HIF2A or HIF1B (Figure 1C). To confirm the downstream consequences of HIF-1α suppression by sustained hypoxia, the expression of the well-known HIF target gene GLUT1 was examined, and protein levels were not changed at 4 or 24 hours after hypoxia; however, coincident with decreased HIF-1α, by 48 hours a decrease in protein and mRNA expression, mirroring HIF-1α, was observed (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Prolonged experimental hypoxia results in attenuated HIF signaling in esophageal epithelial cells in vitro. (A) Short-term experimental hypoxic cultures induce elevated expression of HIF target genes. (B) HIF-1α expression was assessed by Western blot of nuclear protein lysate from esophageal epithelial cells exposed to a time course (0, 4, 24, 48, 72 hours) of experimental hypoxia compared with duration-matched normoxic cells and quantified by densitometry. (B and C) mRNA expression of HIF1A (B), HIF2A, and HIF1B (C) was assessed by real-time RT-PCR in cells exposed to a time course (4, 24, 48 hours) of experimental hypoxia compared with duration-matched normoxic cells. (D) Known HIF signaling target GLUT1 protein was assessed by Western blot in whole-cell protein lysates from esophageal epithelial cells exposed to a time course (0, 4, 24, 48, 72 hours) of experimental hypoxia compared with duration-matched normoxic cells and quantified by densitometry. mRNA expression of GLUT1 was assessed by real-time RT-PCR in cells exposed to a time course (4, 24, 48 hours) of experimental hypoxia compared with duration-matched normoxic cells. For Western blots, a representative actin and a set of blots for a single time course are presented. Statistical significance was assessed using Students’ t test comparing time point–matched normoxic controls with hypoxic samples. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (n = 3–6 per group). Data are presented as means ± SEM and represent a minimum of 3 experimental repeats.

HIF-1α signaling is attenuated in patients with ongoing active EoE. To understand the potential role of the transcription factor HIF-1α in chronic allergic esophageal inflammation, we tested whether expression was altered in patients with EoE. We examined protein and mRNA HIF-1α expression in whole esophageal biopsies from patients with active EoE compared with controls and patients with inactive EoE and found a specific decrease in comparison with control subjects (Figure 2A). No change in mRNA expression of HIF2A or the cotranscriptional unit HIF1B was observed in active EoE (Figure 2B). To examine effects of attenuated HIF-1α on downstream signaling, a significant decrease of the HIF target gene GLUT1 at the protein and mRNA levels was confirmed in active EoE subjects compared with controls and inactive EoE (Figure 2C). These data implicate a potential role for dysregulated epithelial HIF signaling in the pathogenesis of EoE, likely not in the initiation, and led us to investigate the functional consequences of decreased esophageal epithelial HIF-1α.

Figure 2 HIF signaling is dysregulated in patients with active EoE. Whole esophageal pinch biopsies from patients undergoing endoscopy were obtained for molecular analysis. (A) HIF-1α protein was assessed by mesoscale assay, and HIF1A mRNA transcript expression was assessed by real-time RT-PCR. (B) HIF2A and HIF1B mRNA transcript expression was assessed by real-time RT-PCR and compared between active disease, inactive disease, and control subjects. (C) Known HIF signaling pathway target GLUT1 protein was assessed by Western blot and quantified by densitometry, and mRNA transcript expression was assessed by real-time RT-PCR and also compared between active disease, control subjects, and those with inactive disease. Statistical significance was assessed using the nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 (mean ± SEM, n = 5–10 per group).

Diminished HIF-1α signaling in physioxic esophageal epithelial cells leads to barrier dysfunction. To assess the functional consequences of diminished HIF-1α signaling in physioxic (physiologically normal oxygen) esophageal epithelial cells, we generated HIF1A-knockdown cells (HIF1A-KD) using shRNA technologies and confirmed approximately 90% protein depletion. To confirm the effects observed in these cells, we directly compared observations in 2 independent cell lines deficient in HIF-1α, comparing our generated HIF1A-KD cells with cells overexpressing a HIF1A that is deficient in HIF-1α transcriptional activity (HIF1A-DN). In a physiologically relevant, 3D air-liquid interface (ALI) model, barrier function in HIF1A-KD compared with shRNA control cells was assessed. Transepithelial electrical resistance (TEER) was significantly decreased (Figure 3A) and FITC flux was increased in HIF1A-KD cells (Figure 3A). To verify these findings, barrier and permeability in HIF1A-DN cells was assessed, and similar results were found, with increased paracellular permeability (FITC flux); however, the less sensitive, and differentially regulated, transcellular ion transport (TEER) was decreased (15%; P = 0.3), but not to a statistically significant degree (Figure 3B). This may reflect the differential regulation of ion transport and paracellular transport by HIF-1α in esophageal epithelial cells, or it could reflect the low sensitivity of the TEER resistance method compared with the paracellular FITC flux method.

Figure 3 HIF-1α attenuation mediates esophageal epithelial barrier dysfunction and diminishes claudin-1 expression. (A and B) Esophageal epithelial cell lines were generated by shRNA-mediated HIF-1α suppression (HIF1A-KD) (A) and overexpression of a transcriptionally inactive dominant-negative HIF-1α variant (HIF1A-DN) (B). These cells and respective controls (scrambled shRNA [shCtrl] or empty vector [evCtrl]) were grown at ALI, and epithelial barrier (TEER) (n = 3) and paracellular permeability (3-kDa FITC-dextran flux) were measured in vitro (n = 5–7). (C) Patients’ endoscopic esophageal pinch biopsies were assessed for mRNA expression of an array of claudin genes (n = 10). (D) HIF1A-KD and HIF1A-DN cells were examined for the expression of transmembrane junctional molecules. The dashed line represents control cells normalized to 1-fold. Heatmaps generated from normalized data (n = 3). (E) Western blotting confirmed claudin-1 protein loss in HIF1A-KD and HIF1A-DN cells, quantified by densitometry (n = 3). (F) Esophageal epithelial cells exposed to a time course (4, 24, 48, 72 hours) of experimental hypoxia compared with duration-matched normoxic cells were assessed for claudin-1 protein by Western blot in whole-cell lysates, and CLDN1 mRNA by real-time RT-PCR (n = 3–6). Statistical significance was assessed using Students’ t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Data are expressed as means ± SEM and represent a minimum of 3 experiments.

Loss of basal HIF-1α signaling results in a specific decrease in claudin-1 expression. To test the molecular mechanisms through which this epithelial barrier functional deficit occurs, we performed a targeted array analysis of transmembrane cell-cell adhesion molecules using both HIF1A-KD and HIF1A-DN cells and focusing specifically on molecules concomitantly altered in both lines. We first noted that normal human esophageal biopsies possess the primary claudin genes CLDN1, CLDN4, and CLDN7 (Figure 3C). We next assessed their mRNA expression in HIF1A-KD and HIF1A-DN cells cultured at ALI and observed a significant and selective decrease in the tight junction molecule CLDN1 (Figure 3D). We confirmed this specific claudin-1 effect at the protein level in both cell lines targeted for HIF-1α suppression (Figure 3E). In addition, we confirmed the CLDN1-specific decrease in HIF1A-KD epithelial cells grown in independent submerged cultures (CLDN1, 56% decrease, P < 0.01; CLDN4 and CLDN7, NS). Significant changes in desmoglein and cadherin molecules were observed in HIF1A-KD cells that were not observed in HIF1A-DN cells, and thus were not pursued further in these studies. Together these data suggest that basal HIF-1α expression is integral to esophageal barrier function and mediates it in part by controlling claudin-1 expression.

Prolonged hypoxia leads to decreased CLDN1 expression in esophageal epithelial cells. Given the suppression of HIF-1α signaling in the context of prolonged hypoxia and the relationship between HIF-1α and CLDN1, we assessed the effects of prolonged hypoxia on CLDN1 expression in esophageal epithelial cell cultures. A significant decrease in the expression of claudin-1 protein in cells in sustained hypoxia compared with time point–matched normoxic controls was detected, and this was confirmed by mRNA (Figure 3F). Together, these data support the distinguishing hypothesis that prolonged or sustained hypoxia in the esophageal epithelium leads to suppressed HIF-1α and decreased claudin-1 expression, and we suggest that this may occur in part through the dysregulation of HIF-1α–mediated CLDN1 expression and that it underlies the development of barrier dysfunction in EoE pathogenesis.

ChIP analysis confirmed CLDN1 as a direct HIF-1α target gene in stratified squamous esophageal epithelia. We next examined whether CLDN1 was a direct HIF-1α target gene in esophageal epithelial cells. First using chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP), we examined HIF-1α’s capacity to bind to the CLDN1 gene promoter. We identified 2 hypoxia-responsive elements (HREs) 224 bp and 588 bp upstream of the CLDN1 transcription start site. We observed significant enrichment for HIF-1α binding to the most proximal HRE1–224 (Figure 4A). We tested the specificity of this response by constructing HRE site mutants and assessing CLDN1-LUC promoter reporter construct activation. Consistent with the importance of the HRE1 site in ChIP, CLDN1-LUC expression was significantly decreased in the HRE1 site mutant (Figure 4A). These data confirm the importance of direct HIF-1α transcriptional activation of CLDN1, specifically through the CLDN1 promoter HRE1 site.

Figure 4 CLDN1 is a direct HIF-1α target gene, and claudin-1 protein is mislocalized in active EoE patients. (A) Proximal human CLDN1 promoter sequence identified 2 potential hypoxia-responsive elements (HREs). Transcription start site, +1. ChIP using a HIF-1α antibody on cells exposed to 4 hours of hypoxia compared with normoxia, followed by PCR using primers spanning HRE2 and HRE1 sites, was normalized to PCRs performed on ChIP product generated using an isotype IgG control antibody (n = 3). Luciferase activity in lysates transfected with full-length CLDN1 promoter (WT) compared with cells transfected with either mutated HRE site 1 or mutated HRE site 2. Luciferase data normalized to total cell protein content (n = 6). Statistical significance was assessed using an ordinary 1-way ANOVA with correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (B) Esophageal pinch biopsies from patients undergoing endoscopy were obtained and assessed for CLDN1 expression by real-time RT-PCR (n = 6–10 per group). Statistical significance was assessed using the nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis test with correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (C) Representative photomicrographs of claudin-1 immunolocalization. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Arrows depict dilated intercellular spaces in H&E-stained FFPE pinch biopsies from active EoE subjects compared with normal controls. Data are expressed as means ± SEM and represent a minimum of 3 experimental repeats.

CLDN1 expression is attenuated and claudin-1 protein is mislocalized in patients with EoE. To determine the clinical relevance of these findings, we measured HIF-1α/claudin-1 in human esophageal biopsies. CLDN1 mRNA was significantly decreased in active EoE compared with those with inactive disease and normal controls (Figure 4B). Immunohistochemical staining identified changes in claudin-1 protein pattern in comparison with normal tissues. Instead of the typical “chicken wire,” membrane pattern, EoE tissues were found to have decreased cell membrane expression (Figure 4C) that corresponded to areas of dilated intercellular spaces observed in H&E-stained tissues (Figure 4D).

Prolonged and sustained hypoxia mediated by chronic esophageal epithelial eosinophilia leads to dysregulated HIF-1α/CLDN1 signaling axis in an experimental mouse model of EoE. We next hypothesized that one contributor to esophageal hypoxia during EoE-associated inflammation were eosinophils themselves. We developed a mouse model of EoE (L2-IL5OXA) that results in significant esophageal eosinophilia, and by using major basic protein (MBP) immunohistochemistry we could identify eosinophils located throughout and intimately in contact with the epithelium, in addition to lamina propria (ref. 17 and Figure 5A). Colocalization of Hypoxyprobe-1+ hypoxic tissue staining with eosinophilia (Siglec-F) in the esophageal epithelium in L2-IL5OXA EoE mice was evident (Figure 5A). In vitro activated human eosinophils were capable of rapidly consuming oxygen (pO 2 measurements) from their local microenvironment when compared with nonactivated eosinophils (Figure 5A). To assess the effects of eosinophilic inflammation on tissue hypoxia in L2-IL5OXA EoE mice, we measured the area of Hypoxyprobe-1+ esophageal tissue. We elucidated a significant increase in the esophageal epithelium under hypoxic constraints compared with uninflamed WTOXA controls (Figure 5B). These findings implicate activated eosinophils and their chronic esophageal epithelial infiltration in the sustained hypoxic burden on the esophageal epithelium during EoE.

Figure 5 Prolonged and sustained hypoxia mediated by esophageal eosinophilia in experimental EoE leads to a dysregulated HIF-1α/CLDN1 signaling axis. (A) L2-IL5 transgenic mice and WT littermate controls were exposed to OXA-induced esophagitis and assessed for esophageal eosinophils using MBP immunohistochemistry or immunofluorescence for Siglec-F in conjunction with Hypoxyprobe-1 (Hx-1) (n = 3–9). Eosinophils were enumerated based on MBP staining per high-power field (HPF). Primary peripheral blood human eosinophils were isolated and stimulated in the presence or absence of PMA and assessed for oxygen consumption over time (minutes) (n = 3). Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) L2-IL5 transgenic mice and WT littermate controls were exposed to OXA-induced esophagitis and assessed for tissue oxygen tension by Hypoxyprobe-1 (Hx-1) immunofluorescent staining, which was quantified to measure the area of tissue under hypoxic constraints (n = 9 per group). Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Whole esophageal tissues from OXA-challenged L2-IL5 and WT littermate control mice were assessed for HIF-1α protein expression by Western blot and quantified by densitometry (n = 4–6). WT ODD-LUC and L2-IL5/ODD-LUC luciferase reporter mice were challenged with OXA-induced esophagitis and assessed by luciferase assay for HIF/luciferase activity relative to total tissue protein (n = 12). OXA-challenged L2-IL5 and WT littermate control mice were assessed for HIF1A and GLUT1 mRNA expression by real-time RT-PCR (n = 5). (D) OXA-challenged L2-IL5 and WT littermate control mice were assessed for histologic activity scores from H&E-stained esophageal tissues (n = 8–9). Scale bars: 50 μm (top); 20 μm (bottom). (E) Whole esophageal tissues were assessed for claudin-1 protein by Western blot and quantified by densitometry (n = 11), and were assessed for CLDN1 mRNA transcript expression by real-time RT-PCR (n = 5). Representative blot is presented. Statistical significance was assessed using Students’ t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Data are expressed as means ± SEM and represent a minimum of 3 experimental repeats.

Consistent with in vitro (Figure 1) and human subject (Figure 2) data, a significant decrease in HIF-1α signaling was observed in the L2-IL5OXA EoE mouse. Western blotting confirmed decreased HIF-1α protein and attenuated HIF activity using ODD-LUC HIF-reporter-L2-IL5OXA EoE mice compared with controls (ODD-LUC HIF-reporter-WTOXA). Congruent with active clinical EoE specimens, decreased HIF1A mRNA and downstream signaling through the known HIF target gene GLUT1 were confirmed (Figure 5C). The L2-IL5OXA EoE mice exhibited elevated histologic activity, including significant intraepithelial eosinophilic inflammation, dilated intracellular spaces, and basal cell hyperplasia (Figure 5D). Consistent with clinical EoE, a significant decrease in EoE mouse esophageal CLDN1 mRNA and protein was observed (Figure 5E). These data support our hypothesis that the HIF-1α/claudin-1 axis is dysregulated in EoE in response to chronic esophageal inflammation, and support the utility of the L2-IL5OXA EoE mouse in examining mechanisms of barrier dysfunction.

Conditional HIF-1α overexpression is protective in an EoE mouse model, and pharmacologic stabilization in human biopsies restores the HIF-1α/CLDN1 axis. Based on these findings, we speculated that HIF-1α stabilization might serve as a novel therapeutic intervention for EoE barrier dysfunction. To begin to address this, the L2-IL5OXA mouse EoE model was genetically modified to selectively overexpress HIF-1α in the esophageal epithelium. Here, mutated, non–oxygen-sensitive, and thus less degradable HIF-1α was overexpressed specifically in the esophageal epithelium using the cytokeratin/K14 promoter, crossed with the L2-IL5 mouse (K14Cre/LSL-HIF1A-dPA/L2-IL5). K14Cre/LSL-HIF1A-dPA/L2-IL5OXA mice experienced significantly attenuated epithelial histologic activity scores and eosinophilic inflammation compared with inflamed K14Cre-negative (K14Cre–) EoE controls (Figure 6A). Furthermore, claudin-1 protein and mRNA were significantly increased in comparison with inflamed K14Cre– EoE controls (Figure 6B). Confirming that this was associated with HIF-1α activity, increased expression of HIF target genes was observed in both K14Cre+ non–OXA-challenged and K14Cre+ OXA-challenged mice compared with K14Cre– controls (Table 1). Taking a pharmacologic approach in vitro, the pan-hydroxylase inhibitor dimethyloxalylglycine (DMOG) was used to stabilize HIF. Consistent with reports in other cells, esophageal epithelial cells exposed to DMOG showed increased GLUT1 and CLDN1 expression at 4 and 18 hours (Figure 6C). To test clinical applicability, human esophageal biopsies were treated with DMOG ex vivo. Tissue biopsies from both controls and active EoE subjects treated ex vivo with DMOG showed significantly increased expression of GLUT1 and CLDN1 (Figure 6D). Cumulatively, these data support the pursuit of HIF-1α–stabilizing therapies in addressing barrier dysfunction in EoE.

Figure 6 Genetic and pharmacologic stabilization of esophageal epithelial HIF-1α attenuates inflammation and barrier dysfunction in a mouse model of EoE via claudin-1 restoration. (A) Triple-transgenic L2-IL5+/LSL-HIF1A-dPA+/+/K14Cre+ and Cre– control mice were exposed to OXA-induced esophagitis (n = 5–21) and assessed for histologic activity scores from H&E-stained tissues. Esophageal eosinophils were assessed using MBP immunohistochemistry and enumerated by MBP+ staining per HPF. Representative H&E photomicrographs. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Mice were assessed for claudin-1 protein by Western blot, quantified by densitometry, and CLDN1 mRNA by real-time RT-PCR. (C) GLUT1 and CLDN1 mRNA were assessed by real-time RT-PCR in cells exposed to DMOG (1 mM) over a time course (4, 18 hours) (n = 6). (D) Patients’ endoscopic esophageal pinch biopsies were obtained and treated ex vivo with DMOG (500 μM) for 24 hours. Biopsies were harvested and assessed for GLUT1 and CLDN1 mRNA by real-time RT-PCR (n = 6). Statistical significance was assessed using Students’ t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Data are expressed as means ± SEM and represent a minimum of 3 experiments.