Genomic and epigenomic EBF1 alterations modulate TERT expression in gastric cancer

EBF1 TF expression is negatively associated with TERT. To investigate TERT expression in GC, we queried RNA-Seq profiles of primary GCs from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) consortium (n = 415 GCs, n = 35 normal samples), in-house databases of primary tumors (n = 18 tumor/normal [T/N] pairs of GCs), and GC cell lines (n = 63). We found that TERT was significantly upregulated in GC samples compared with normal samples (P = 1.9, Figure 1A × 10–10; Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126726DS1) and exhibited variable expression across GC lines (Supplemental Figure 1B). TERT overexpression was greater in GCs with chromosomal instability (CIN) or microsatellite instability (MSI) compared with genome-stable (GS) or EBV-positive tumors (Figure 1A). These results are consistent with previous independent studies reporting increased TERT expression in GC (see Discussion and refs. 22–24). To determine the prevalence of TERT promoter point mutations in GC, we surveyed whole-genome sequences (WGSs) of 212 GCs and matched normal samples (25) but detected no mutations at previously reported TERT mutational hotspots (C228T and C250T), consistent with previous reports that TERT promoter hotspot mutations are rare in GC (18).

Figure 1 EBF1 TF expression is negatively associated with TERT. (A) Expression of TERT in normal gastric (n = 35) and GC samples (n = 415) from TCGA consortium. Q values were determined by Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test with FDR multiple testing correction. RSEM, RNA-Seq by expectation-maximization (https://github.com/deweylab/RSEM). (B) Correlation of mRNA levels between TERT and TFs (ENCODE ChIP-Seq database) at genomic regions flanking the TERT TSS. Correlation coefficients were computed using the normalized expression matrix from TCGA. *Q < 0.05, **Q < 0.01, and ***Q < 0.001, by Pearson’s correlation test with FDR multiple testing correction. (C) A significant negative correlation was found between TERT and EBF1 mRNA levels in the South Korean and Singapore cohorts. Top: microarray data for 96 GC samples from the Korean cohort (median-centered, log-transformed). Bottom: microarray data for 185 GC samples from the Singapore (SG) cohort (log 2 expression level). P values were determined by Pearson’s correlation test. (D) Graph shows EBF1 and TERT expression levels based on RNA-Seq data for 63 GC lines. FPKM, fragments per kilobase per million mapped reads. (E) TaqMan qPCR validation of EBF1 expression levels using in-house normal stomach tissues. (F) EBF1 expression levels in normal gastric organoids (microarray). RMA, robust multiarray average. (G) Western blot analysis of EBF1 protein expression in GC lines. Ctrl, control. (H) Expression of EBF1 in normal gastric (n = 35) and GC samples (n = 415) from TCGA. P value was determined by Wilcoxon’s rank sum test. (I) EBF1 immunohistochemistry for GC tissues and normal gastric epithelium. Left: normal gastric epithelium with EBF1 expression (brown); middle: GC cells with EBF1 expression in 15% of the tumor cells (brown); right: intestinal-type GC cells with complete loss of EBF1 expression, endothelial cells and lymphocytes in the tumor stroma were EBF1+ (brown). Original magnification, x40. Red arrows indicate stained cells. (J) Distribution of immunohistochemical scores for EBF1 protein expression in 51 GCs and matched normal tissues, connected by black lines. P value was determined by 2-sided t test. (A and H) For the box-and-whisker plots, the lines within boxes indicate the median, the bounds of the boxes indicate the upper and lower quartiles, the whiskers indicate the minimum and maximum values, and the separated points indicate outliers.

We sought to identify trans-acting TFs that regulate TERT in GC. Hypothesizing that TERT-regulatory TFs should exhibit genomic occupancy of the TERT promoter region and also systematic relationships with TERT expression, we proceeded to correlate TERT expression levels (inferred from TCGA GCs) against the expression patterns of 26 TFs predicted to bind around the TERT transcription start site (TSS) (± 10 kb). These 26 factors were identified on the basis of their predicted ability to bind to the TERT promoter region using ChIP-Seq data from the ENCODE ChIP-Seq database (https://genome.ucsc.edu/ENCODE/3). Confirming the utility of this approach, this analysis reidentified several previously known TERT regulators, such as MYC (TERT activator) and MXI1 (TERT repressor) (26, 27). Notably, we observed that TERT expression levels were negatively correlated with the EBF1 TF, ranking second in significance among the putative TERT-regulatory TFs (R = –0.20, P = 1.2 × 10–5; Figure 1B). We extended our analysis to 2 other GC expression microarray cohorts and again observed similar significant negative correlations between TERT and EBF1, thus validating this observation in independent cohorts (Figure 1C).

Historically studied as a TF in B-lineage immune cells, EBF1 expression has been recently described in solid tumors such as breast cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and glioblastoma (28, 29). To explore EBF1 expression in stomach tissues, we mined the Genotype–Tissue Expression (GTEx) database (https://www.gtexportal.org/home/) and observed that EBF1 is expressed in many human tissues and cell types including stomach (Supplemental Figure 1C and ref. 30). To confirm that EBF1 is expressed in GC epithelial cells, we compared EBF1 and TERT RNA-Seq expression levels across a panel of 63 GC cell lines. GC cell lines with high EBF1 expression exhibited no or low TERT transcript levels, whereas the majority of cell lines lacking EBF1 expression displayed high TERT expression (Figure 1D). EBF1 mRNA expression in stomach was further confirmed by TaqMan quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis of a diverse collection of gastric-related samples, including primary normal gastric tissues (n = 6), GC cell lines (n = 4); gene expression analysis of TCGA normal gastric tissues (RNA-Seq, n = 39); data from 2 additional public data sets (31, 32); and analysis of normal gastric organoids (n = 6) (Figure 1, E and F, Supplemental Figure 1, D–G, and ref. 33) . To confirm EBF1 expression at the protein level, we performed Western blotting using anti-EBF1 antibodies validated by both predicted protein size (Figure 1G, left and middle) and siRNA-knockdown assays (Figure 1G, right). We confirmed endogenous EBF1 protein expression in cell lines showing high EBF1 transcript levels and low EBF1 protein expression in cell lines expressing low levels of EBF1 transcripts.

Compared with normal gastric tissues, EBF1 transcripts were significantly downregulated in GC (TCGA samples, P = 0.012; Figure 1H) — a pattern opposite that of TERT transcript levels. To confirm EBF1 protein expression in primary GCs, we performed EBF1 immunohistochemical analysis on a panel of GCs and matched normal tissues. This analysis revealed EBF1 expression in scattered nuclei of normal gastric epithelium and GC cells (Figure 1I), ranging from 0% to 25% of cells (Figure 1J). Similar to the gene expression data, primary GCs exhibited significantly lower EBF1 immunohistochemical scores than did normal gastric tissues (P = 0.0008, n = 51 T/N pairs; Figure 1J). When compared with GCs with different clinicopathological characteristics, EBF1 loss was more frequent in diffuse-type GCs and poorly differentiated GCs (P = 0.001 and P = 0.002 respectively, n = 109 patients; Supplemental Table 1). We also observed a trend toward more frequent EBF1 loss in patients with a higher number of lymph node metastases (P = 0.052, n = 109 patients; Supplemental Table 1).

EBF1 is transcriptionally silenced in GC via repressive histone modifications and DNA methylation. To explore potential mechanisms underlying EBF1 downregulation in GC, we found a promoter occupancy/expression correlation similar to that depicted in Figure 1B, but this time analyzing the EBF1 instead of the TERT promoter region. Correlation of TFs predicted to bind the EBF1 promoter region (± 2.5 kb) to EBF1 mRNA expression levels revealed a strong negative correlation of EBF1 with 2 polycomb-repressive complex 2 (PRC2) subunits: EZH2 (R = –0.44, P < 0.00001) and SUZ12 (R = –0.29, P = 2.4 × 10–10) (Figure 2A). We queried EZH2 and SUZ12 ChIP-Seq data from the ENCODE database and found EZH2 and SUZ12 occupancy at the EBF1 promoter in various cell types (Figure 2B). As PRC2 is known to catalyze the H3K27me3-repressive histone mark, we performed H3K27me3 ChIP-Seq analysis and confirmed H3K27me3 enrichment at the EBF1 TSS locus in EBF1-low (AGS, IM95, and SNU484) but not EBF1-high GC cells (YCC11) (Figure 2B). Given that histone modifications and DNA methylation often cooperate to regulate gene expression (34), we also evaluated DNA methylation levels at the EBF1 promoter using Illumina 450K DNA Methylation Arrays. We found that EBF1-low cell lines had high to moderate levels of EBF1 promoter DNA methylation (high, AGS and IM95; moderate, SNU484), whereas the EBF1-high cell line YCC11 showed no EBF1 promoter DNA methylation.

Figure 2 EBF1 is transcriptionally silenced in GC via repressive histone modifications and DNA methylation. (A) Correlation of mRNA expression levels between EBF1 and TFs at genomic regions flanking the EBF1 TSS. Correlation coefficients were computed using the normalized expression matrix from TCGA (n = 415 tumors, n = 35 normal samples). *Q < 0.05, **Q < 0.01, and ***Q < 0.001, by Pearson’s correlation test with FDR multiple testing correction. (B) H3K27me3, EZH2, and SUZ12 signals flanking the EBF1 TSS. Top: RNA-Seq tracks depict EBF1 expression in GC lines. Bottom left: H3K27me3, EZH2, and SUZ12 enrichment. Yellow bar indicates the EBF1 promoter (TSS ± 2.5 kb). Bottom right: DNA methylation levels of GC lines. Colored graph shows the average β value of 12 CpG probes in the 5′-UTR and TSS of EBF1. EZH2 and SUZ12 ChIP-Seq data are from the ENCODE database. Layered signals from multiple cell lines are shown for EZH2 (H1 human embryonic stem cells [H1-hESCs], human mammary epithelial cells [HMECs], human umbilical vein endothelial cells [HUVECs], normal human astrocytes [NHAs], normal human epidermal keratinocytes [NHEKs], and normal human lung fibroblasts [NHLFs]). The SUZ12 profile is from H1-hESCs. (C) EZH2 and EBF1 expression levels in SNU484 cells after drug treatment. (D) DNA methylation 450K array data from TCGA. Data were plotted for the top and bottom 25th percentiles of EBF1-expressing samples (n = 191). (E) In-house DNA methylation 450K array data for 18 T/N GC pairs. Heatmap shows GCs with or without loss of EBF1. (D and E) Data are from 12 CpG probes in the 5′-UTR and TSS region of EBF1. (F) Response patterns of EBF1 and TERT mRNA levels following drug treatments. (C and F) Control cells were treated with DMSO. *Q < 0.05, by 2-sided t test with FDR multiple testing correction. qPCR results are shown as the mean ± SD of technical triplicates. All data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (G) H3K27me3 enrichment at the EBF1 locus from GC cell lines with DMSO, 5-aza, and GSK126 treatment. Red arrows indicate a decrease in H3K27me3 enrichment.

We explored whether targeting EZH2, the catalytic subunit of PRC2, might reactivate EBF1. Knockdown of EZH2 by siRNA in the GC lines AGS and SNU484 caused a 3.2- to 7.5-fold increase in EBF1 mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). We then tested the effects of EZH2 pharmacologic inhibition using 2 distinct EZH2-inhibitory compounds, GSK126 and GSK343 (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2C). In SNU484 cells, EZH2 inhibition was accompanied by a 40- to 87-fold increase in EBF1 expression levels. However, in AGS cells, EZH2 monoinhibition did not induce similarly strong changes in EBF1 expression. To further explore this observation, we noted recent studies have shown that multiple epigenetic pathways often act in a coordinated and combinatorial manner to repress target promoters. For example, EZH2 requires histone deacetylases (HDACs) to silence targets (35), and EZH2 can directly control DNA methylation by recruiting DNA methyltransferase (DNMT) (34). We thus explored whether EBF1 might also be regulated by DNMTs and HDACs. Examination of methylation array data from 191 GCs from the TCGA consortium revealed higher levels of EBF1 promoter DNA methylation in GCs with low EBF1 expression (i.e., higher β values), whereas GCs with high EBF1 expression exhibited lower DNA methylation levels (i.e., lower β values; Figure 2D). We observed a similar trend in a pairwise fashion in an in-house cohort of GCs with matched normal samples (n = 18 T/N pairs; Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2D; the same 12 CpG probes were measured in both cohorts). The degree of the β value methylation differences is fully consistent with definitions of hypermethylation by other independent studies (36, 37). For orthogonal validation of the β value DNA methylation levels, we performed quantitative DNA methylation assays (MethylLight) in 8 T/N pairs to determine EBF1 promoter DNA methylation levels (4 pairs with the highest methylation levels in GCs and 4 pairs randomly selected from GCs with low methylation levels; Supplemental Figure 2E). The quantitative DNA methylation results were concordant with patterns from the 450K DNA methylation β values. Taken collectively, these results suggest that approximately half (40%–55%) of primary GCs with loss of EBF1 expression have high levels of EBF1 promoter methylation.

To determine whether epigenetic drug combinations might affect EBF1 expression, we performed single-, double-, and triple-agent combination treatments of AGS and SNU484 cells with EZH2 inhibitors (GSK126), DNMT inhibitors (5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine [5-aza]), and the HDAC inhibitor trichostatin A (TSA). Treatment of AGS and SNU484 cells with 5-aza caused reexpression of EBF1 that was approximately 4-fold and 22-fold over levels in control cells, respectively (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2F), suggesting that the magnitude of EBF1 reexpression induced by 5-aza is cell line specific, which is supported by an independent study of GC cell lines (38). For HDAC inhibition, similar EBF1 increases were achieved by treatment with either TSA or vorinostat, a more specific HDAC inhibitor (Supplemental Figure 2G and ref. 39). Notably, compared with single-agent treatments, combinatorial epigenetic therapies consistently induced substantially higher levels of EBF1 expression, demonstrating that EBF1 is inactivated in GC through diverse epigenetic pathways (PRC2, DNA methylation, and HDAC). Supporting this hypothesis, in AGS cells a triple combination of epigenetic therapies (5-aza plus TSA plus GSK126) induced the most dramatic EBF1 upregulation relative to single- and dual-agent treatments (Figure 2F).

We also asked whether epigenetic treatment affected EBF1-associated histone modifications and/or DNA methylation. Using H3K27me3 ChIP-Seq, we confirmed decreased H3K27me3 signals at the EBF1 locus after treatment with either GSK126 or 5-aza in 2 cell lines (Figure 2G). Quantitative DNA methylation analysis of both cell lines before and after 5-aza treatment also confirmed significant decreases in DNA methylation levels after treatment with 5-aza but not GSK126 (Supplemental Figure 2H). However, we did not observe convincing alterations in H3K27ac signals after epigenetic treatment (Supplemental Figure 2I). It is possible that our experimental conditions and selection time points may have been too short to observe changes in H3K27ac or, alternatively, that inhibition of EZH2 (by GSK126) or DMNT (by 5-aza) may not be sufficient to alter H3K27ac patterns. Taken collectively, these results suggest that EBF1 is transcriptionally silenced in GC through a combination of repressive histone modifications and DNA methylation.

Besides the EBF1 promoter, we also investigated distal cis-regulatory element regions upstream and downstream of EBF1 (TSS +100 kb/–1000 kb). We identified 43 potential enhancers associated with the EBF1 locus. Of these 43, we found that 5 predicted enhancers (Supplemental Figure 2J, blue highlights) had differential H3K27ac signals between EBF1-high cell lines (LMSU and Hs746T) and EBF1-low cell lines (AGS and SNU484) (P < 0.05, 1-sided Student’s t test). Supporting their designation as enhancer elements, these 5 enhancers were also associated with increased H3K4me1 and ATAC-Seq (assay for transposase-accessible chromatin using sequencing) signals in EBF1-high cell lines, but not in EBF1-low cell lines, and 3 of these enhancers exhibited significant interactions with the EBF1 promoter in public databases of Promoter Capture Hi-C (pcHi-C) data (Supplemental Figure 2J; arc lines; P < 0.01; promoter/capture point: green bar; ref. 40).

The EBF1 TF negatively regulates TERT and oncogenic development in vitro and in vivo. Consistent with EBF1 being a TERT repressor, enhancement of EBF1 reexpression by combinatorial epigenetic therapies also caused TERT silencing in both cell lines (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2F). To specifically test whether EBF1 regulates TERT, siRNA-mediated depletion of endogenous EBF1 using either pooled or independent EBF1 siRNAs in YCC11 cells, which express high EBF1 levels, resulted in 2.3- to 3-fold increases in TERT RNA levels, as determined by TaqMan qPCR assays (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3A). Notably, this degree of TERT induction is comparable to expression levels associated with TERT promoter hotspot mutations (41). Using telomeric repeat amplification protocol (TRAP) assays, we also confirmed that EBF1 knockdown caused 1.8- to 7.9-fold increases in telomerase activity (Figure 3B). These results were replicated and confirmed in 2 additional GC cell lines (Hs746T and HGC27), each using 2 independent EBF1 shRNAs (Supplemental Figure 3B). In the reciprocal experiment, we induced overexpression of EBF1 in AGS, SNU484, and IM95 cells, which express low or no EBF1. Western blotting confirmed increased levels of EBF1 protein in the EBF1-transduced cell lines (Figure 3C), and EBF1 overexpression resulted in a 26% to 46% decrease in TERT mRNA levels (Figure 3D). Similarly, using TRAP assays, we confirmed that EBF1 overexpression caused a 30% to 40% decrease in telomerase activity (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3C). These findings suggest that EBF1 is a negative regulator of TERT in GC.

Figure 3 EBF1 TF negatively regulates TERT and oncogenic development in vitro and in vivo. (A) Individual si-EBF1 silencing caused TERT overexpression in YCC11. Two individual EBF1 siRNAs were used (left) and resulted in TERT upregulation (right) in YCC11. (B) TRAP assay showed an increase in telomerase activity caused by overexpression of TERT via EBF1 knockdown. (C) Western blotting showed increased EBF1 protein levels after overexpression in GC lines. (D and E) EBF1 overexpression caused TERT reductions and a decrease in telomerase activity. (F and G) Cell proliferation capacity after EBF1 overexpression in GC cell lines. Proliferation assays and monolayer colony formation assays showed a dramatic decrease in cell proliferation capacity after EBF1 overexpression. (H and I) In vivo effects of EBF1 overexpression on tumorigenesis. (H) NOD/SCID mouse tumor volumes after injection of either endogenous EBF1 (vector, blue) or EBF1-overexpressing (EBF1-OE) AGS GC cells. Tumor volumes were measured every 3 days. n = 6 mice per group. (I) Image of harvested tumors after an experimental period of 10 weeks. Tumor sizes are shown in centimeters. #Q < 0.05, by 2-sided t test with FDR multiple testing correction (A, B, and D). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-sided t test (E, F, and H). Error bars indicate the SD. RT-PCR results are shown as the mean ± SD of technical triplicates. All data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

To assess whether EBF1 plays a functional role in GC, we performed proliferation and monolayer colony formation assays and found that overexpression of EBF1 in multiple cell lines dramatically reduced cellular proliferation and monolayer colony formation (Figure 3, F and G). In vivo, we tested NOD/SCID xenograft mice injected with AGS cells with or without EBF1 overexpression. After 41 days, the tumors formed from EBF1-overexpressing GC cells were significantly smaller than those formed from control cells (Figure 3, H and I). The tumor growth–inhibiting effect of EBF1 was sustained throughout the entire experimental period of approximately 10 weeks. To identify biological pathways affected by EBF1 overexpression, we sequenced the transcriptomes of EBF1-overexpressing cells. Using the Genomic Regions Enrichment of Annotations Tool (GREAT) algorithm (42), we found that genes downregulated by EBF1 overexpression were enriched in pathways related to chromosomal organization, reassuringly including TERT (Supplemental Figure 3D, left). Reciprocally, we found that genes upregulated by EBF1 overexpression, including FAS, HIF1A, and AIFM2, were enriched in pathways such as cell death regulation (Supplemental Figure 3D, right).

EBF1 exhibits dominant-negative mutations in GC. To obtain further evidence of EBF1 disruptions in GC, we investigated whether EBF1 exhibits somatic DNA mutations that might alter EBF1 function. We queried exome- and whole-genome sequencing data for 459 GCs from public and in-house data sets and identified 14 GCs with EBF1 coding missense mutations (Figure 4A). Of these, 50% of the mutations were localized to the EBF1 DNA–binding domain (DBD), targeting highly conserved sequence residues (Supplemental Figure 4A). To distinguish passenger from driver mutations, we individually cloned the EBF1 DBD mutations and expressed the EBF1 mutants in 2 GC cell lines that normally do not express EBF1 (AGS and SNU484). In both cell lines, Western blotting confirmed comparable expression levels of both WT and mutant EBF1 proteins (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4B). Proliferation and monolayer colony formation assays showed that WT EBF1 dramatically reduced cellular proliferation and monolayer colony formation (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). In contrast, the EBF1 mutants Q196P and R209Q had a proliferative capacity similar to that of empty vector controls, demonstrating that Q196P and R209Q mutations are sufficient to abolish EBF1 activity. I139T, R111W, and R242W/Q mutants exhibited a proliferative capacity similar to that of WT EBF1 and were designated passengers.

Figure 4 EBF1 exhibits dominant-negative somatic mutations in GC. (A) Distribution of EBF1 coding mutations in 14 GC patients with annotated functional domains. Each dot represents 1 patient. (B) Western blotting revealed equal levels of EBF1 protein abundance after overexpression of WT and mutant EBF1 in AGS cells. (C and D) Proliferation assays (C) and monolayer colony formation assays (D) showed cell proliferation capacity after overexpression of WT and mutant EBF1 in GC cells. Error bars indicate SD. (E) 3D structural analysis of EBF1 and missense mutations. The x-ray crystal structure reveals that 2 EBF1 protomers (green and cyan ribbons) are predicted to dimerize and bind to DNA (orange ribbon with blue ladders). Purple sticks and labels indicate the positions of GC-associated missense mutations on 3 functional domains. HLH, helix-loop-helix. (F and G) Alterations of DNA-binding loop flexibility by EBF1 mutations. (F) EBF1 DBDs are represented by green ribbons. Purple sticks indicate the position of 4 missense mutations. The 3 orange beads mark Cα atoms of R63, N172, and P205. Double helix shows the relative orientation of DNA in the complex. (G) Distance distributions of specified Cα atoms obtained from MD simulations of unbound EBF1 DBD. Vertical dashed lines indicate the distances measured from x-ray crystal structures. (H) EMSAs showed that Q196P or R209Q mutated recombinant EBF1 protein did not have DNA binding to probes containing EBF1-binding motifs. (I) Western blots showed similar protein levels of WT EBF1, Q196P-mutant EBF1, and combined WT plus Q196P-mutant EBF1 after overexpression. Proliferation assay (J) and monolayer colony formation assay (K) showed cell proliferation capacity after overexpression. Error bars indicate SD. (L) Gene expression levels (RNA-Seq) of AGS cells after retroviral infection with either empty vector (black), WT EBF1 (blue), Q196P-mutant EBF1 (red), or combined WT plus Q196P-mutant EBF1 (purple). Expression levels of EBF1 and TERT are shown.

To investigate the structural impact of Q196P and R209Q mutations on EBF1 activity, we performed 3D structural analysis and molecular dynamic (MD) simulations. Mapping of the Q196P and R209Q mutations to EBF1-DNA complex structures revealed that these residues are probably not directly involved in DNA contact or DNA recognition (Figure 4, E and F). Using MD simulations to investigate the effect of these mutations at the atomic level, we determined that both WT and mutant EBF1 DBDs are predicted to exhibit similar integrity and stability under both unbound and DNA-bound states (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). However, during the unbound EBF1 simulations, the Q196P and R209Q mutants showed loss of intramolecular hydrogen bonds in the DBD GH loop (aa 193–210), which would be predicted to cause greater loop flexibility and a longer time to attain a proper DNA-binding conformation (Figure 4G). Also, compared with the WT EBF1 DBD, we found that the Q196P and R209Q mutants had energetically less favorable associations with DNA (Supplemental Table 2). These results suggest that Q196P and R209Q EBF1 DBDs are likely to bind less stably to DNA compared with WT EBF1. To confirm this prediction, we performed EMSAs using recombinant EBF1 proteins. Compared with WT EBF1, Q196P- or R209Q-mutated EBF1 did not display DNA binding to probes containing EBF1-binding motifs (Figure 4H).

The EBF1 mutations observed in GC were heterozygous, indicating that EBF1-mutated GCs may still express a WT copy of EBF1. However, EBF1 has been shown to function as a dimer (43), raising the possibility that the Q196P and R209Q mutations may function as dominant-negative isoforms. To test this possibility, we induced co-overexpression of WT and Q196P EBF1 in AGS cells. We found that cells coexpressing WT and Q196P EBF1 had compromised proliferation rates, decreased monolayer colony formation, and reduced TERT mRNA levels, intermediate between EBF1 WT and Q196P-mutant cells (Figure 4, I–L, and Supplemental Figure 4G). These results suggest that certain EBF1 DBD mutations have dominant-negative activity.

EBF1 binds to a TERT 5′ proximal cis-regulatory element. To determine whether EBF1 occupies cis-regulatory elements at the TERT promoter, we performed EBF1 ChIP-Seq in EBF1-expressing GC cell lines (HGC27, Hs746T, YCC11, and AGS with endogenous EBF1). We also analyzed AGS cells overexpressing either WT EBF1 or the EBF1 DNA–binding mutants. Motif analysis of the EBF1 ChIP-Seq peaks revealed that the top-ranked de novo consensus binding motif matched previously known EBF1 factors (Figure 5A and refs. 44, 45). We identified 2 EBF1-binding peaks in the TERT 5′ proximal region, at –2.3 kb and –4 kb, both with EBF1-binding motifs (hereafter referred to as peak 1 and peak 2, respectively) (Figure 5B). We observed no EBF1 binding at peaks 1 or 2 in cell lines lacking endogenous EBF1 or in cells overexpressing mutant EBF1 (Q196P or R209Q), further demonstrating that certain EBF1 DBD mutations have decreased DNA-binding capacity (Figure 5B). Besides peak 1 and peak 2 at the TERT 5′ proximal region, expanded analysis of the TERT genomic locus did not reveal significant or consistent EBF1 binding at other distal regions, suggesting that peaks 1 and 2 are the predominant EBF1-binding regions at TERT in GC (Supplemental Figure 5A).

Figure 5 EBF1 binds to a TERT 5′ proximal cis-regulatory element. (A) De novo binding motif analysis of 2 GC cell lines revealed significant enrichment of EBF1-binding motifs. An EBF1 consensus motif from the HOMER database is shown. P values were calculated using a hypergeometric test. (B) EBF1 ChIP-Seq data showed EBF1 binding to the TERT 5′ proximal region (highlighted by a yellow bar) in 4 GC cell lines (HGC27, Hs746T, YCC11, and AGS with endogenous EBF1) and also in AGS cells overexpressing WT EBF1 but not Q196P- or R209Q-mutant EBF1. DNA-binding motifs (dashed lines) of EBF1 were identified within these regions. (C) Gene expression (RNA-Seq) and H3K27ac and H3K4me1 enrichment signals at the TERT locus for primary tumor and matched normal samples and GC cell lines. The green and yellow highlights indicate EBF1-binding peaks 1 and 2 in the TERT 5′ proximal region, respectively. Gray highlight indicates a previously described distal TERT regulatory element. (D) Line plots show detected cis interactions from the capture point (blue) at the TERT TSS to EBF1-binding peaks 1 and 2 (green and yellow bars, respectively) and the distal TERT-regulatory element. Interaction strength in units of reads per million (RPM) is represented in the y axis. (E) CapSTARR-Seq showed reporter activity at EBF1-binding peak 2. Black bar indicates the cloned TERT 5′ proximal region. Peaks within the yellow highlighted area indicate reporter activity in 2 GC cell lines. Q values were calculated using a Poisson distribution statistical test.

To determine whether the TERT 5′ proximal region containing peaks 1 and 2 has properties of an enhancer element, we then mapped potential cis-regulatory elements and chromatin features associated with the TERT 5′ proximal region using Nano-ChIP-Seq histone profiles (46). Specifically, we compared GC cell lines expressing high and low TERT transcription levels and also primary GCs relative to matched normal tissues (Figure 5C and sequencing statistics in Supplemental Table 3). Concentrating on H3K27ac and H3K4me1 modifications corresponding to activity and enhancer marks, respectively (47), we reidentified a previously described TERT-regulatory element 21 kb upstream of the TERT TSS, supporting the reliability of our data (Figure 5C, gray bar, and ref. 48). Notably, we observed increased H3K27ac and H3K4me1 signals at peak 2 in primary GCs compared with matched normal tissue (Figure 5C, yellow bar) and also in cell lines with high TERT expression (KATO III and SNU16) compared with cell lines with low TERT expression (SNU719, YCC11, and YCC10). H3K27ac signals were also observed at peak 1 in the TERT-expressing lines KATO III and SNU16. To determine whether chromatin accessibility at the TERT locus correlates with TERT transcription, we performed ATAC-Seq on 6 GC cell lines with high or low TERT expression. We observed higher levels of chromatin accessibility across the TERT locus (including the 5′ proximal region containing peaks 1 and 2) in cell lines with high TERT expression (Supplemental Figure 5B, blue bar) and lower levels of chromatin accessibility in cell lines with low TERT expression. To assess whether DNA modifications, such as 5-methylcytosine (5mC) and 5-hydroxymethyl (5hmC), also correlate with TERT expression, we next performed 5mC and 5hmC profiling on cell lines with high or low TERT expression. However, we did not observe 5mC or 5hmC signals in this proximal element with EBF1-binding peaks, in cell lines with either high or low TERT expression (Supplemental Figure 5D and see Discussion). It is possible that TERT expression in GC is uncorrelated with DNA methylation levels or, alternatively, that because TERT is a low-expression gene (49), changes in TERT DNA methylation were below the limits of detection of the 5mc and 5hmc profiling methods used in this study.

We asked whether the TERT TSS might interact with the peak 1 and 2 regions via chromatin interactions (50). Applying Capture-C technology on 4 GC cell lines (AGS, SNU16, SNU484, and YCC11) targeting the TERT TSS, we confirmed that both peaks 1 and 2 had chromatin interactions with the TERT TSS (Figure 5D and see Methods). However, despite occurring more distal to the TERT TSS, peak 2 showed stronger TSS interactions compared with peak 1. This suggests that although both peaks 1 and 2 may contribute to TERT regulation, peak 2 may play a stronger role, consistent with peak 2 having stronger epigenomic signals of enhancers (Figure 5C). To determine whether peak 2 had properties of a functional enhancer, we also applied CapSTARR-Seq technology, a high-throughput technique for functional testing of candidate enhancer elements (see Methods). Using this approach, peak 2 was confirmed to have enhancer activity (SNU16, Q = 1.58 × 10–8; OCUM1, Q = 7.9 × 10–12; Figure 5E). Interestingly, although YCC11 is a cell line expressing low levels of TERT, we observed similar levels of cis interactions compared with cell lines expressing high levels of TERT (SNU16, SNU484, and AGS), supporting recent studies showing that many cis interactions are largely stable and preformed (51, 52). To explore global chromatin interaction landscapes in the TERT locus, we also performed Hi-C chromatin conformation profiling in cell lines with high (SNU16) and low (SNU719) TERT expression. Hi-C interactions at the TERT locus were higher in SNU16 cells than in SNU719 cells (Supplemental Figure 5C).

Genomic alterations of the TERT 5′ proximal region in primacy GC. In other cancers, large-scale genomic alterations at the TERT locus (e.g., translocations, copy number variants) have been shown to deregulate TERT expression (19, 20). To investigate whether the TERT 5′ proximal region containing peaks 1 and 2 might be associated with genomic alterations in vivo, we examined structural variants (SVs) at the TERT locus in 212 primary GCs and 62 cell lines (25). We identified 2 GCs (P990489 and HK-PFG144T) and 1 GC cell line (LMSU) that had somatic deletions or rearrangements affecting the TERT 5′ proximal region including peaks 1 and 2 (Figure 6). In GC P990489, the deletion was a highly focal 1-kb deletion, occurring at –3.5 to –4.4 kb, coinciding with peak 2 (Figure 6A), whereas LMSU cells harbored a genomic rearrangement deleting both peak 1 and peak 2 (Figure 6B). For both GC P990489 and LMSU cells, the 5′ TERT alterations were orthogonally confirmed by Sanger sequencing (Figure 6, C and D). At the expression level, GC P990489, harboring a deletion of the TERT 5′ proximal region, had the second-highest level of TERT overexpression in our in-house cohort (>8 fold higher compared with matched normal samples) (Figure 6E), and LMSU GC cells had high TERT mRNA expression, ranking 11th in our in-house panel of 63 gastric cell lines (Supplemental Figure 1B). We also performed telomere length measurements and observed an increase in GC P990489 telomere lengths compared with those of matched normal tissue (Figure 6F). The third GC (HK-PFG144T) also harbored a deletion affecting both peaks (Supplemental Figure 6A). These results suggest that in certain GCs, the TERT 5′ proximal region containing peaks 1 and 2 is associated with genomic deletions and/or rearrangements, which are predicted to delete and rearrange EBF1-binding sites.

Figure 6 Genomic alterations of the TERT 5′ proximal region in primacy GC. (A) Somatic large-scale genomic deletion affecting EBF1-binding peak 2 in GC T990489. Tracks 1 and 3: aligned read coverage from WGS profiles. Tracks 2 and 4: distribution of aligned reads. Red reads in track 4 have larger-than-expected inferred sizes and therefore indicate possible deletions. Lower coverage in track 3 with respect to track 1 at the same loci supports the existence of a somatic genomic deletion. Purple box indicates the genomic deleted region. (B) Translocation disrupting the TERT 5′ proximal region (including both EBF1-binding peaks 1 and 2) in LMSU cells. Blue bars indicate breakpoints of the translocation. Dark pink tracks depict H3K27ac signals. (C and D) Validation of somatic genomic deletion/translocation of the TERT 5′ proximal region in GC T990489 and LMSU lines via Sanger sequencing. (E) Log-transformed fold change of TERT expression in 18 GCs with respect to matched normal samples. GC P990489 is highlighted in yellow. (F) Telomere lengthening was observed in GC T990489 by Southern blotting and densitometric analysis. (G) The CRISPR-deleted region is indicated by scissors (top). Graph shows a comparison of TERT expression between WT YCC11 clones (black bars) and clones (C1, C2, C3) with CRISPR-mediated homozygous deletions at the TERT 5′ proximal region (brown bars). (H) Comparison of TERT expression between WT clones (black) and clones with mutations in at least 1 allele in 1 or both EBF1-binding motifs (blue). (I) Deletions/translocations that overlapped with the TERT 5′ proximal region are shown for 2 GC cases, 1 GC cell line, and 10 cases of other cancer types. Vertical red and yellow lines highlight EBF1-binding peaks 1 and 2. *Q < 0.05, by 2-sided t test with FDR multiple testing correction (G and H). RT-PCR results are shown as the mean ± SD of technical triplicates. Figures are representative of 3 independent experiments.

To functionally test the role of peak 1 and peak 2 in TERT regulation, we performed CRISPR-mediated genomic deletion of both peaks 1 and 2 in a GC cell line (YCC11) expressing low levels of TERT. Data from multiple single-cell clones, with homozygous deletion of both TERT regions, consistently showed upregulated TERT expression compared with intact clones (P < 0.05; Figure 6G). We further introduced CRISPR-mediated point mutations to disrupt the EBF1-binding motifs of both regions in YCC11 cells (see Methods). After sequence verification (Supplemental Figure 6B), we analyzed single-cell clones with mutations in at least 1 allele in either or both of the peak 1 and peak 2 EBF1-binding motifs (i.e., peak 1, heterozygous; peak 2, heterozygous; peaks 1 and 2, heterozygous; peak 2, homozygous). Using qPCR to access TERT expression, we detected higher TERT expression levels across all the mutated clones compared with levels in WT clones (P < 0.05; Figure 6H). These results suggest that both peaks probably contribute to TERT regulation.

To determine whether the TERT 5′ proximal region is also associated with genomic alterations in other cancers, we surveyed published studies across 32 cancer types (19, 53) and identified 10 more cases with genomic rearrangements affecting the TERT 5′ proximal region. These included 2 chromophobe renal cell carcinomas (KICH, TCGA), 1 urothelial bladder cancer (BLCA, TCGA), 2 sarcomas (SARC, TCGA), 2 hepatocellular carcinomas (LIHC, TCGA), and 3 neuroblastomas (NBL) (Figure 6I), suggesting that the TERT 5′ proximal region is associated with genomic alterations in other cancer types besides GC. Notably, in a total of 13 cases, genomic alterations affected both peaks 1 and 2 in 11 cases and peak 2 in 2 cases, indicating the importance of both peaks in contributing to TERT regulation.