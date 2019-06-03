Ferroptotic cell death and TLR4/Trif signaling initiate neutrophil recruitment after heart transplantation

Mice. C57BL/6 (B6), B6 TLR4-deficient, B6 CD14-deficient, B6 Trif-deficient, B6 IFNAR-deficient, B6 Tie2-Cre, and B6 Myh6-Cre mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. B6 RIPK3-deficient mice were obtained from Genentech. B6 TLR4-floxed mice were provided by T. Billiar (University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA), and B6 IRF3/-5/-7 triple–deficient mice were provided by M. Diamond (Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, USA). B6 LysM-GFP mice were provided by M. Miller (Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, USA), who had originally obtained them from K. Ley (La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology, La Jolla, California, USA). B6 RIPK3-deficient, B6 TLR4-floxed, and B6 LysM-GFP mice were bred at our facility. B6 TLR4-floxed mice were intercrossed with B6 Tie2-Cre or B6 Myh6-Cre mice to generate animals that lacked expression of TLR4 on vascular endothelial cells and cardiomyocytes, respectively. Some recipients were treated with vehicle; Nec-1 (4 mg/kg i.v. 1 hour before and i.p. 2 hours after reperfusion) (MilliporeSigma); Fer-1 (10 mg/kg i.p. 1 hour before reperfusion) (Santa Cruz Biotechnology); Z-VAD-FMK (10 mg/kg i.p. 1 hour before reperfusion) (Santa Cruz Biotechnology); recombinant mouse IFN-α A protein (104 units i.p. 1 hour before reperfusion) (R&D Systems); or anti–mouse Ly6G antibodies (500 μg i.p. on day –1, 250 μg i.p. on days 0 and 1) (clone 1A8, Bio X Cell), as indicated for specific experiments. Six- to ten-week-old male and female mice were used for the studies. Sex-matched mice were used for the transplantation procedures.

Heart transplantation. Cardiac grafts were harvested from WT B6 or various gene-deficient donor mice and transplanted into the right neck of B6 LysM-GFP or B6 CD45.1+ hosts as previously described (9).

Bone marrow transplantation. Bone marrow–chimeric mice were generated as previously described (54). Briefly, bone marrow was harvested from the femurs of donor mice, and T lymphocytes were depleted via negative selection with anti-CD90–labeled magnetic microbeads. Recipient mice were lethally irradiated (10 Gy) and subsequently received 1 × 107 T cell–depleted donor bone marrow by i.v. injection. Bone marrow chimeras were used as heart donors at least 90 days after the bone marrow transplantation. We have previously reported that this regimen results in near-complete replacement of hematopoietic cells in the heart (54).

IRI. For closed-chest IRI, 2- to 4-month-old B6 mice were anesthetized with sodium pentobarbital, intubated, and mechanically ventilated. The heart was exposed through a midline incision, and an 8-0 prolene suture was placed around the proximal left coronary artery to maximize the ischemic area. The suture was then threaded through a 1-mm piece of polyethylene tubing, forming a loose snare to serve as the arterial occluder. Each end of the suture was exteriorized through the thorax and stored in a subcutaneous pocket. The skin was then closed over the exteriorized suture ends with a 5-0 prolene suture. Instrumented mice were allowed to recover for 2 weeks prior to induction of ischemia. Ischemia was induced after anesthetizing the animals with inhaled 1.5% isoflurane. The skin was opened over the subcutaneous pocket and the exteriorized suture exposed. The suture ends were dissected away from the subcutaneous tissue, and tension was exerted until ST-segment elevation was seen on the ECG. Ischemia was confirmed by visualizing wall motion abnormalities using simultaneous echocardiography. Following 90 minutes of ischemia, tension was released, and the suture ends were placed back into the subcutaneous pocket. The skin was then closed. Sham animals underwent an identical procedure with the exception that tension was not placed on the suture ends. Vehicle or Fer-1 (0.25 mg i.p.) was administered 24 and 2 hours before IRI.

Echocardiography. The mice underwent echocardiography in the Washington University Mouse Cardiovascular Phenotyping Core facility using the VisualSonics 770 Echocardiography System. 2D and M-mode images were obtained in the long- and short-axis views. Ejection fraction and LV dimensions were calculated using edge-detection software and standard techniques. The akinetic region was calculated by measuring the area of the akinetic portion of the LV myocardium and normalizing it to the area of total LV myocardium. Measurements were performed on 3 independently acquired images per animal by investigators who were blinded to the experimental groups.

Triphenyltetrazolium chloride staining. Hearts were harvested, perfused with 20 ml ice-cold PBS, and sliced into 4 pieces using a razor blade. Myocardial slices were then immersed in 1% triphenyltetrazolium chloride (TTC) (MilliporeSigma) diluted in 0.9% sodium chloride and incubated for 30 minutes on an agitator at 37°C. Slices were then fixed in 10% formalin and imaged on a Zeiss stereomicroscope. Quantification of the infarct area was performed using ImageJ software (NIH) in a blinded fashion.

Immunostaining and Picrosirius red staining. For histological analyses, tissues were fixed in 2% paraformaldehyde (PFA) overnight at 4°C, dehydrated in 70% ethyl alcohol, and embedded in paraffin. Sections (4-μm thick) were cut and stained with Picrosirius red using standard techniques. Picrosirius red staining was quantified using ImageJ software. For all immunostaining assays, tissues were fixed in 2% PFA overnight at 4°C, embedded in OCT, infiltrated with 30% sucrose, frozen, and 12-μm cryosections cut. The following primary antibodies were used: Ly6G (clone 1A8) 1:100 (BD Biosciences) and cleaved caspase-3 (clone 5A1E) 1:1000 (Cell Signaling Technology). Immunofluorescence was visualized using appropriate secondary antibodies on a Zeiss confocal microscopy system. For all experiments, at least 4 sections from 4 independent samples were analyzed in a blinded fashion.

Flow cytometric analysis. Heart tissue was prepared for flow cytometry as previously described (10). Cells were stained with fluorochrome-labeled anti-CD45 (clone 30-F11, eBioscience); anti-CD31 (clone MEC13.3, BD Biosciences); anti-feeder cells (clone mEF-SK4, Miltenyi Biotec) (55); DAPI (Thermo Fisher Scientific); and isotype control antibodies.

Neutrophil chemotaxis. Neutrophils were isolated from the bone marrow of B6 mice by negative selection as previously described (10). Neutrophils (106 neutrophils), suspended in 100 μl complete RPMI medium containing 10% FBS, were placed in the upper chamber of a Transwell (6.5 mm, 3-μm pore size, polycarbonate membrane, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Recombinant CXCL2 (c452-M2-010; 100 ng/ml; R&D Systems) and/or Fer-1 (100 μM) were added to complete RPMI medium in the lower chamber. After a 2-hour incubation period at 37°C in 5% CO 2 , cells collected from the bottom chamber were counted in 10 μl complete RPMI medium using a hemocytometer.

Intravital 2-photon microscopy. Intravital imaging of cardiac grafts was performed using a custom-built 2-photon microscope running ImageWarp version 2.1 acquisition software (A&B Software) as previously described (9). For time-lapse imaging of neutrophil trafficking in cardiac grafts, we averaged 15 video-rate frames (0.5 seconds per slice) during the acquisition to match the ventilator rate and minimize movement artifacts. Each plane represents an image of 220 × 240 μm in the x and y dimensions. Twenty-one sequential planes were acquired in the z dimension (2.5-μm each) to form a Z-stack. Each individual neutrophil was tracked from its first appearance in the imaging window and followed up to the time point at which it dislocated more than 20 μm from its starting position. To visualize coronary vessels and determine whether neutrophils were intravascular or extravascular, we i.v. injected 50 μl PBS containing 15 μl 655-nm nontargeted Q-dots (Thermo Fisher Scientific) immediately before imaging. To determine the percentage of extravasated neutrophils, the number of extravascular neutrophils was divided by the sum of intravascular and extravascular neutrophils. Multidimensional rendering and manual cell tracking were done with Imaris (Bitplane). Data were transferred and plotted in GraphPad Prism 6.0 for creation of the graphs.

MS analyses of phosphatidylethanolamine and its oxidation products. Lipids were extracted using the Folch procedure (56), and phosphatidylethanolamines (phospholipids) were analyzed by LC-MS/MS (15) using normal phase [Luna 3 μm Silica (2), 100 Å, 150 × 2.0 mm; Phenomenex] at a flow rate of 0.2 ml/minute on a Dionex Ultimate 3000 HPLC System (Thermo Fisher Scientific) at 35°C. Gradient solvents A: propanol/hexane/water (285:215:5, v/v/v) and B: propanol/hexane/water (285:215:40, v/v/v) containing 10 mM ammonium acetate were used. The column was eluted for 0 to 23 minutes with a linear gradient from 10% to 32% B; 23–32 minutes from 32% to 65% B; 32–35 minutes from 65% to 100% B; 35–62 minutes held at 100% B; 62–64 minutes from 100% to 10% B followed by equilibration from 64 to 80 minutes at 10% B. MS and MS2 analysis was performed on a Q-Exactive hybrid quadrupole orbitrap mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) in negative ion mode at a resolution of 140,000 for the full MS scan and 17,500 for the MS2 scan in a data-dependent mode. Analysis of data was performed using the software package Compound Discoverer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) with an in-house–generated analysis workflow and oxidized phospholipid database. Phospholipids were filtered by retention time and confirmed by fragmentation analysis.

MS analyses of eicosanoids, docosanoids, and oxidized metabolites of linoleic acid. MS analyses of signaling eicosanoids, docosanoids, and oxlams were performed using a charge-switch strategy by derivatization with N-(4-aminomethylphenyl) pyridinium (AMPP) and subsequent LC-MS/MS with multiple reaction monitoring (MRM) and accurate mass determination of diagnostic product ions as previously described (57).

IRI ex vivo (Langendorff preparations). Hearts from vehicle control and Fer-1–treated (0.25 mg i.p. injected 24 and 2 hours before harvest) B6 mice were isolated and perfused at a constant pressure of 70 mmHg with modified Krebs-Henseleit buffer. After a 20-minute stabilization period, hearts were subjected to no-flow ischemia (t = 0 minutes) for 30 minutes followed by reperfusion (t = 30 minutes) for up to 60 minutes (t = 90 minutes). To assess the degree of cardiomyocyte injury after IRI ex vivo, we measured CK release in the effluent collected every 5 minutes during reperfusion using a commercially available CK assay kit (catalog 326-10; Sekisui Diagnostics) according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. CK activity was normalized for dry heart weight, and data are expressed as units per gram of cardiac tissue.

Statistics. Differences between groups were compared using a 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test. Multiple means were compared using a 1-way ANOVA followed by post hoc Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. A P value of less than 0.05 was indicative of a statistically significant difference. Data were analyzed using GraphPad Prism, version 6.0–7.0 (GraphPad Software) and are presented as dot plots or box-and-whisker plots generated in GraphPad Prism. Statistical tests and exact sample sizes used to calculate statistical significance are stated in the figure legends.

Study approval. Animal experiments were approved by the Institutional Animal Studies Committee at Washington University. Animals received humane care in compliance with the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals prepared by the National Academy of Sciences (National Academies Press, 2011) and published by the NIH and with the Principles of Laboratory Animal Care formulated by the National Society for Medical Research.