Antibody Fc effector functions and IgG3 associate with decreased HIV-1 risk

HIV-1 Env IgG-mediated phagocytosis and FcγRIIa engagement correlates with decreased HIV-1 risk in a human HIV-1 vaccine efficacy trial. Given the high response rate and broad dynamic range in the magnitude of ADCP in a pilot study of HVTN 505 immunogenicity (4), we designed an antibody function immune correlates analysis to test the prespecified hypothesis that anti–HIV-1 Env IgG ADCP and engagement of FcγRIIa correlates with decreased HIV-1 acquisition risk. The response rate and magnitude of these antibody functions were determined in a blinded case control study of 125 uninfected and 25 infected vaccinees at 4 weeks after the final vaccination (month 7) (infection cases were diagnosed between month 7 and month 24). Env IgG ADCP was elicited in 88.0% (81.8%–92.3% CI) of vaccine recipients, with a median ADCP score of 8.1 (range 0.9–20.4) for uninfected vaccinees and a median ADCP score of 4.0 (range 0.45–14.1) for infected vaccinees (Figure 1, A and B). The response rate for HIV-1 Env Con S gp140 FcγRIIa was 98.7% (Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126391DS1). In a regression analysis controlling for age, race, behavior risk, and body mass index (BMI), the primary hypothesis outcomes of IgG ADCP and FcγRIIa responses to HIV-1 Env glycoprotein Con S gp140 were both inversely correlated with HIV-1 acquisition risk (Table 1). Notably, a virus sieve signature previously reported for this trial (4) was detected using the Env Con S gp140 sequence (Supplemental Figure 3). To test whether these antibody functions were independent correlates of HIV-1 risk, ADCP and FcγRIIa were assessed as univariate variables while controlling for CD4+ and CD8+ T cell polyfunctionality score (PFS). With this adjustment, FcγRIIa and ADCP remained significantly correlated with reduced HIV-1 acquisition risk and there was no interaction with CD8+ T cell polyfunctionality (Figure 1, A and B, and Table 1).

Figure 1 ADCP, FcγRIIa, and IgG3 significantly correlate with decreased HIV-1 risk. HIV-1 Env Con S gp140 ADCP magnitude (score) (A), FcγRIIa binding MFI (B), and IgG3 breadth score (C) by infected/uninfected outcome. ADCP (OR = 0.47, P = 0.001), FcγRIIa (OR = 0.48, P < 0.001), and Env IgG3 breadth (OR = 0.326, P < 0.001) were inversely correlated with HIV-1 acquisition risk. Box-and-whisker plots show the median line and interquartile ranges. n = 125 uninfected, 25 infected participants.

Table 1 Primary hypothesis analysis of risk for HIV-1 acquisition among HVTN 505 vaccinees

HIV-1 Env IgG3 correlates with decreased HIV-1 risk in a human HIV-1 vaccine efficacy trial. Since we and others previously reported that HIV-1–specific IgG3 antibodies have improved ADCP activity over IgG1 (19) and that HIV-specific IgG3 correlated with reduced HIV-1 acquisition, (20), we next examined the role of IgG3 as an exploratory hypothesis in this study. Vaccine-matched gp140 IgG3 response rates were high, ranging from 55% to 90% (Supplemental Figure 2). Notably, Env IgG3 breadth (odds ratio [OR] = 0.326, P < 0.001; OR = 0.365, P value < 0.001 with cellular adjustment), as well as individual Env IgG3 measurements significantly correlated with reduced risk of HIV-1 acquisition (Figure 1C and Table 2). V1V2 IgG3 response rates were very low (<20%) (Supplemental Figure 2) and were not included in the test for association with HIV-1 acquisition.

Table 2 IgG3 analysis of HIV-1 acquisition among HVTN 505 participants

IgA modifies the association of antibody-mediated phagocytosis and FcγRIIa function with HIV-1 risk. We previously demonstrated that HIV-1 Env–specific plasma IgA correlated with increased HIV-1 risk (i.e., associated with decreased vaccine efficacy) in the RV144 clinical trial and reported that certain specificities may inhibit antibody Fc effector functions (17, 18). To determine the role of HIV-1 Env IgA in this study, we examined whether vaccine-elicited IgA responses modified the correlation of antibody function with HIV-1 acquisition risk. In vaccinees with low-to-undetectable plasma HIV-1 Env gp140–specific IgA responses, the association of ADCP and FcγRIIa binding with risk of HIV-1 acquisition was significantly decreased; the OR for ADCP and FcγRIIa was 0.16 and 0.37 (P = 0.01 and P < 0.001), respectively (Figure 2, A and B). The OR of 0.16 for ADCP (Table 3) in the presence of low/undetectable Env IgA is the lowest significant correlate of risk among the immune correlates reported to date for this trial (5, 6). We also examined whether IgA modified the correlations of Env IgG3 with HIV-1 acquisition risk, and saw no significant interaction.

Figure 2 Envelope-specific IgA modifies the association of ADCP and FcγRIIa with HIV-1 risk. HIV-1 envelope Con S gp140 ADCP magnitude (score) (A) and FcγRIIa binding MFI (B) by infected/ uninfected outcome, stratified by Env IgA positivity. The associations between ADCP/FcγRIIa and HIV-1 acquisition risk are stronger among vaccinees without detectable Env IgA than those with detectable Env IgA (ADCP OR = 0.16, P = 0.006; FcγRIIa OR = 0.37, P < 0.001). The interaction is significant for ADCP (ratio of ORs = 4.3, P = 0.039) but not for FcγRIIa (ratio of ORs = 1.5, P = 0.43). ADCP and FcγRIIa did impact risk in IgA-positive participants (ADCP IgA+ OR = 0.68, P = 0.011; FcγRIIa IgA+ OR = 0.56, P < 0.001). Statistics are summarized in Table 3. P values were calculated using the Wald test. Box-and-whisker plots show the median line and interquartile ranges. n = 125, uninfected, 25 infected participants.

Table 3 Assessment of risk stratified by serum IgA positivity

Secondary and exploratory analyses. In addition to the primary hypothesis, we tested an array of HIV-1–specific Env proteins for FcγRIIa and FcγRIIIa engagement. These variables were examined as univariate parameters in a predefined secondary-tier (Table 4) or exploratory-tier (Table 5) analysis with significance defined as a P value of less than 0.05 and Q value of less than 0.2, to adjust for multiple comparisons, in part prioritized based on outcomes from the binding antibody correlates analysis (6). To understand whether there was an interplay of cellular and humoral responses, we next examined antibody interactions with polyfunctional HIV-1–specific CD4+ T cells and CD8+ T cells. Although several of the secondary- and exploratory-tier analytes met significance cutoff for univariate analyses (P < 0.05, Q < 0.2), none maintained significance following adjustment for cellular responses and corrections for multiple comparisons, suggesting that any effect driven by binding against these antigens was predominantly associated with one of the other significant correlates. It is worth noting that all measurements for FcγR binding were unidirectional; no significant OR for FcγRIIa or FcγRIIIa exceeded 1, meaning none were associated with increased HIV-1 acquisition. Similarly to the primary-tier analysis, there were no significant interactions of these antibody-FcR interactions with measurements of CD8+ T cell functions. Since obesity was implicated in increasing infection risk in the context of influenza vaccination (21) and was reported to negatively impact seroprotection in the context of hepatitis B vaccination (22, 23), we also explored the role of BMI (≥30 kg/m2) in modulating the correlation of antibody function and HIV-1 acquisition. There was no significant effect of BMI (P > 0.05 by Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test and Q > 0.2).

Table 4 Secondary-tier analysis of HIV-1 acquisition among HVTN 505 vaccinees

Table 5 Exploratory-tier analysis of HIV-1 acquisition among HVTN 505 participants

Systems immunology analysis: multiple immune responses among vaccinees contribute to potential protection. To determine if a complex relationship existed between all known immune measures established to influence HIV-1 acquisition risk in HVTN 505, a principal component analysis (PCA) and SuperLearner approaches were applied (Figure 3). Variables included in the PCA analysis (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 3), were immune responses associated with HIV-1 acquisition risk in this study or prior studies: Env CD8+ T cell PFS (5), Env-specific IgA (5), gp41- and Env-specific IgG (5), V2-specific IgG (5), ADCP, Env IgG3, and binding to FcγRIIa. The first 2 principal components together accounted for 63% of the total variance. The first principal component (PC1) included high Env- and gp41-specific IgG, ADCP, IgG3, and binding to FcγRIIa, while PC2 included high CD8+ T cell polyfunctionality, high Env-specific IgG3, and low Env-specific IgA (Supplemental Table 2). Higher PC1 was inversely correlated with HIV-1 risk (OR = 0.366, P < 0.001), and higher PC2 was also inversely correlated with HIV-1 risk (OR = 0.409, P ≤ 0.001) in a multivariate analysis (Figure 3A). IgG3 contributed to both PC1 and PC2 (Supplemental Table 1). We also tested interaction between PC1 and PC2 in a regression model and found evidence for a potential synergistic effect between the two (ratio of ORs = 1.653, P = 0.040). To further test whether HIV-1 infection risk in this cohort could be predicted from multiple humoral and cellular immune responses together, we utilized a SuperLearner (24) approach to predict HIV-1 infection in vaccinees from all measured immune responses (i.e., CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, IgG, IgA, IgG3, ADCP, FcγRIIa, and FcγRIIIa) (not conditioning on being univariate correlates) and baseline variables (age, BMI, behavioral risk score). In this model, where a cross-validated area under the curve (CV-AUC) of 1.00 would be perfect prediction and 0.50 would be random prediction, the overall prediction based on baseline variables and all immune measurements CV-AUC was 0.748 (95% CI 0.652–0.844) (Figure 3B). By differentiating the importance of different classes in variables (including functional antibody measures such as FcR binding and ADCP), IgG binding, IgA binding, IgG3 binding, T cell measures, and permutations combining these measures), it was observed that (i) IgG and IgA improved prediction compared with baseline variables alone; (ii) adding IgG3 variables improved prediction modeling more than (i); (iii) adding T cell variables enhanced prediction better than (i, ii); and (iv) adding functional antibodies to T cells improved prediction. The individual cellular immune measurement that best predicted HIV-1 acquisition was polyfunctional CD8+ T cells and the individual humoral immune measurement that best predicted HIV-1 acquisition was Env IgG3 breadth. Finally (v), combining T cell and antibody variables further enhanced prediction more potently than (i, ii, iii, or iv) alone, signifying that each of these immune measures is predictive of HIV-1 risk in this model.

Figure 3 Multiple immune responses among vaccinees contribute to HIV-1 acquisition risk. (A) Principal components analyses with a scatterplot of the first (PC1) and second (PC2) principal components are shown. In A, summary variables are assessed as described in Supplemental Table 2, with major contributors described in the legend of this figure. Each measurement from an infected vaccinee is represented by a red dot and each measurement from an uninfected vaccinee is represented by a black circle. Ellipses representing 95% confidence regions are shown. **Principal components were significantly inversely correlated with HIV-1 risk (PC1: OR = 0.366, P < 0.001 and PC2: OR = 0.409, P < 0.001). (B) Prediction accuracy of SuperLearner models for different marker sets (all models adjust for the baseline variables age, BMI, and behavioral risk score). CV-AUC is the cross-validated area under the receiver operating characteristic curve. The 95% CI to the right of 0.5 indicates the ability to predict HIV-1 acquisition. Fx Ab = functional antibody variables ADCP, FcγRIIa, FcγRIIIa; no markers = model with baseline variables only. P values were calculated using the Wald test. n = 125 uninfected and 25 infected participants.

To further examine the relationship of vaccine-elicited immunity across humoral and cellular responses, we modeled vaccine immune responses at different levels that most strongly correlated with decreased HIV-1 risk (Figure 4). The antibody function of ADCP and Env IgG3 at month 7, i.e., 4 weeks after the last vaccination, when cut at above and below the median response magnitude stratified vaccinees into vaccine efficacy (VE) greater than zero and VE near zero at about the same strength as the cut by Env CD8+ T cell PFS (ref. 5 and Figure 4, A–C). VE is defined as 1 minus the relative risk (vaccine vs. placebo) of infection by month 24. In particular, based on a causal inference method that estimates VE in subgroups of vaccine recipients defined by an immune response measurement if assigned vaccine, VE for vaccinees with an ADCP response above the median response magnitude was estimated to range from 62% to 79% and VE for vaccinees with an Env IgG3 breadth score above the median was estimated to range from 69% to 83%, with identical estimates for Env CD8+ T cell PFS (Figure 4C). The causal inference method accounts for uncertainty in statistical inferences due to potential bias stemming from analyzing postrandomization subgroups (25). The 95% estimated uncertainty interval surrounding these ranges of estimates for Env IgG3 breadth score, which accounts for uncertainty both due to sampling variability and to potential selection bias, is 43% to 97% (Figure 4C). This result is remarkable in that it reveals the potential strength of antibody Fc effector function and Env IgG3 on impacting HIV-1 vaccine efficacy.

Figure 4 Antibody Fc effector function, IgG3, and CD8+ T cells stratify vaccinees into vaccine efficacy greater than zero and at (or near) zero. The ADCP immune measurement stratifies vaccinees into vaccine efficacy >0 (VE [1]) (black lines) and vaccine efficacy near 0 (VE [0]) (red lines), similar to CD8+ T cell Env polyfunctionality score. Ignorance intervals (solid lines) and 95% estimated uncertainty intervals (EUIs) (dashed lines) for VE by subgroup of vaccinees were defined by cutting above and below the median response magnitude of each of the immune response measurements of ADCP, FcγRIIa, and CD8 Env method of Gilbert et al. (25). Each panel assumes no (A), medium (B), or high (C) potential selection bias. The amount of potential selection bias is specified by a model that varies defined sensitivity parameters over the range [0, 0], [–0.5, 0.5], or [–1, 1], respectively. n = 25 infected and 125 uninfected participants.

Human host genotype, FcγRIIa GA/AA, related to antibody-mediated phagocytosis correlated with reduced HIV-1 acquisition. Following screening (discussed in Methods), 7 single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in the FcγRIIa gene were chosen for assessing the effect of modification on the correlates of ADCP and FcγRIIa binding with HIV-1 acquisition risk. Following corrections for multiple comparisons, an intron SNP (FCGR2A-intron13-645-G/A [rs2165088]) was found to modify the correlate of ADCP with HIV-1 acquisition risk (interaction P value = 0.003 and Q value = 0.006, Figure 5 and Table 6). Participants with the GG genotype had the same odds of HIV-1 acquisition regardless of ADCP (OR = 1.14, P = 0.726), while participants with GA/AA genotypes had an ADCP-associated reduced risk of HIV-1 acquisition (OR = 0.16, P = 0.0005). Notably, these findings withstood adjusting for cellular responses (OR = 1.47, P = 0.36 for GG and OR = 0.24, P = 0.005 for GA/AA, interaction P value = 0.006; Figure 5 and Table 6). That FcγRIIa SNPs significantly modified the correlation of ADCP with HIV-1 infection risk demonstrates that the interplay of host FcR genetics in the population and vaccine-elicited immune responses can impact the outcome of HIV-1 vaccine efficacy trials.

Figure 5 Host genetics (FcγRIIa SNPs) significantly modified the correlation of ADCP with HIV-1 infection risk. **Interaction P = 0.0006 and Q value = 0.026, *within genotype group P < 0.05 after adjusting for all covariates and 2 cellular variables. P values were calculated based on the Wald test. Con S gp140 phagocytosis (A), FcγRIIa binding (B), and Env IgG3 (C) associations with FCGR2A-intron13-645-G/A. Q value was adjusted for 7 × 2 statistical tests with respect to 7 FcγRIIa SNPs and 2 primary Fc effector functions. In the first analysis, we adjusted for age, race, behavior risk, and BMI. In the second analysis, in addition to adjusting these covariates, we also adjusted for 2 cellular responses, Env CD4+ T cell polyfunctionality score (PFS) and Env CD8+ T cell PFS. Box-and-whisker plots show the median line and interquartile ranges. There are 9 infected and 60 uninfected vaccinees with the GG genotype and 16 infected and 62 uninfected in the GA/AA genotype group.

Table 6 Host genetic analysis of risk for HIV-1 acquisition among HVTN 505 participants

Although the SNP-effect modification on the correlate of FcγRIIa binding with HIV-1 acquisition risk was not significant (interaction P value = 0.07), the correlate of FcγRIIa binding with HIV-1 acquisition risk was observed only in the vaccine recipients who carried GA/AA genotypes (OR = 0.3, P = 0.011 or OR = 0.48, P = 0.071 with adjusting for cellular responses). Similarly to ADCP and FcγRIIa, the association of IgG3 and HIV-1 acquisition risk was significantly lower in the FCGR2A-intron13-645-GA/AA participants (OR = 0.25, P = 0.002). However, there was also a trend for the GG genotype (OR = 0.42, P = 0.086, unadjusted for cellular measurements) (Figure 5 and Table 6).

Antibody effector function significantly correlated with lower viral load setpoint in breakthrough infections. Although it is known that vaccine-elicited CD8+ T cells can exert selective pressure on HIV-1 infection in breakthrough human vaccinees (26), it is unknown if antibody Fc effector functions can play a protective role after acquisition in humans. We examined the relationship of the magnitude of antibody Fc effector functions with the viral load (VL) setpoint in those vaccinees who became infected (Table 7). VL setpoint was calculated as the mean plasma HIV-1 RNA level 10 to 20 weeks after diagnosis. Three regression models were performed for the 2 primary immune variables prespecified in the case control analysis in order to examine each one individually as well as in a combined model. While ADCP was found not to associate with VL setpoint in either model, FcγRIIa correlated with lower VL setpoint in both the individual and combined models (Figure 6). Remarkably, there was an estimated 0.53 log 10 lower VL setpoint (95% CI 0.06–1.00 log 10 lower) per standard deviation (SD) increase in HIV-1 Env IgG binding to FcγRIIa (P = 0.027). In separate models controlling for the same terms, IgG3 breadth and CD8+ T cell Env polyfunctionality were not observed to influence VL setpoint (P = 0.963 and P = 0.565, respectively).

Figure 6 Host setpoint viral load negatively correlates with FcγRIIa binding. FcγRIIa and representative imputed viral load setpoint (A and B) and observed viral load (measured as RNA copies/mL) (C) are displayed. Each standard deviation increase in FcγRIIa associated with a 0.53 log 10 viral load decrease in viral load setpoint (P = 0.027, 95% CI = 0.06 to 1.00, linear regression shown in A). Dichotomized cases and viral load are displayed (B), with time since infection and median in C. For FcγRIIa low-binding participants, n = 13 (at baseline), 14 (at week 2), 5 (at week 4), 10 (at week 6), 11 (at week 8), 9 (at week 10), 8 (at week 12), 6 (at week 14), 7 (at week 16), 5 (at week 20), 2 (at week 24), 2 (at week 28), 2 (at week 32), and 2 (at week 36). For FcγRIIa high-binding participants, n = 12 (at baseline), 13 (at week 2), 9 (at week 4), 9 (at week 6), 8 (at week 8), 9 (at week 10), 6 (at week 12), 7 (at week 14), 8 (at week 16), 8 (at week 20), 9 (at week 24), 7 (at week 28), 6 (at week 32), 5 (at week 36), 4 (at week 40), 4 (at week 44), 4 (at week 48), 2 (at week 64), 3 (at week 56), and 2 (at week 72). Box-and-whisker plots show the median line and interquartile ranges. P values were calculated using the Wald test.