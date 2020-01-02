Deregulating MYC in a model of HER2+ breast cancer mimics human intertumoral heterogeneity

HER2 signaling increases MYC phosphorylation at Ser62 and protein stability. Signaling pathways downstream of activated HER2, including RAS/ERK and PI3K/AKT, have been shown to stabilize MYC protein in several cell systems (35, 36). To directly examine whether HER2 activation regulates MYC posttranslationally in breast cancer, we generated stable cell lines using the nontransformed mammary epithelial cell line MCF10A engineered to express Neu8142 (MCF10A-Neu8142), which has a deletion mutation in its extracellular domain to allow it to constitutively form an activated HER2 dimer (37); conversely, control MCF10A (MCF10A-Ctrl) cells were generated with an empty vector. Neu expression was confirmed through reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126390DS1). Western blot analysis revealed an increase in the endogenous MYC protein level in MCF10A-Neu8142 compared with MCF10A-Ctrl (Figure 1A, Western), while MYC mRNA was not significantly altered (Figure 1A, graph). Previously, the MYC 5′ UTR and 3′ UTR have been shown to harbor sequences that can affect MYC mRNA translation and stability (38–40). To test whether Neu8142 could increase MYC protein independently of this mechanism, we utilized expression of adenoviral MYC (Ad-MYC) that lacks most of the 5′ and 3′ UTR sequences and observed increased ectopic MYC protein but not mRNA levels in Ad-MYC–infected MCF10A-Neu8142 cells (Supplemental Figure 1B). Furthermore, we examined the half-life of MYC protein in these cells. MYC protein half-life was increased from 22 minutes in MCF10A-Ctrl cells to 71 minutes in MCF10A-Neu8142 cells (Figure 1B). MYC stability is highly regulated in cells and MYC protein is usually quickly degraded, with a half-life of only 20–30 minutes (11, 41). MYC is significantly stabilized in tumor-derived cell lines, including Burkitt’s lymphoma–derived lines that have impaired posttranslational regulation of MYC and show a 2- to 6-fold increase in MYC half-life (14, 23, 41–44). Based on these studies, we believe the observed 3-fold increase in MYC stabilization in NeuNT-expressing cells is likely to have substantial biological impact through MYC’s oncogenic functions. Consistent with its deregulated stability, MCF10A-Neu8142 cells lack the normally tight peak of MYC expression in response to mitogen stimulation, with a higher baseline MYC expression in starved conditions and a slower downregulation following peak expression (Supplemental Figure 1C). Together, these results demonstrate that HER2 activation posttranslationally stabilizes MYC.

Figure 1 HER2 regulates MYC protein stability and phosphorylation at Ser62. (A) Western and quantitative RT-PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis in MCF10A-Ctrl and MCF10A-Neu8142 cells showing endogenous MYC protein (representative Western blots [n = 3], left) and mRNA levels (right graph, mean ± SEM, n = 3). (B) Western blot and MYC half-life calculation in MCF10A-Ctrl (top) and MCF10A-Neu8142 cells (bottom) infected with Ad-MYC. Representative Westerns and mean half-life ± SD indicated, from 2 independent experiments. CHX, cycloheximide. (C) Western blot of MCF10A-TR-MYC-Ctrl and MCF10A-TR-MYC-Neu8142 cells treated with doxycycline for 24 hours. Representative (n = 3) expression of ectopic MYC protein levels and p-S62-MYC levels are shown and quantified. (D) Immunofluorescence images of 2 human HER2+ breast tumors and patient-matched normal region adjacent to tumor 1. Scale bars: 50 μm. See Supplemental Figure 1D for quantification of these and additional tumors and normal tissues.

Since Ser62 phosphorylation has been previously associated with increased MYC stability (23, 24), we examined this phosphorylation site in response to Neu8142 expression. We observed increased p-S62-MYC in MCF10A-TR-MYC-Neu8142 cells compared with MCF10A-TR-MYC control cells, which lacked Neu (Figure 1C). To determine if a similar increase in Ser62 phosphorylation is present in primary HER2+ breast cancer patient samples, we obtained 4 HER2+ breast tumors chosen at random from the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) patient biobank by a clinical pathologist and examined expression of p-S62-MYC in the tumors and adjacent normal regions present in 2 of the tumors. Three of these tumor samples showed increased phosphorylation of MYC at Ser62 relative to matched available adjacent ducts (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1D), and combined with our previous HER2+ patient tumor data (23, 24), we found that the majority of the HER2+ breast tumors we examined (6 of 10) showed high p-S62-MYC relative to matched normal tissue. To more robustly investigate the expression of p-S62-MYC in HER2+ patient tumors, and its relationship with tumor versus stromal cells, HER2 expression, and proliferation, we obtained a tissue microarray (TMA) containing 76 patient tumors with 75 HER2+ cases and 1 HER2– tumor and 2 cores per case (Supplemental Figure 2A). We performed cyclic immunofluorescence and single-cell image segmentation and image cytometry to assess cellular expression of p-S62-MYC, the epithelial tumor marker cytokeratin 19 (CK19), HER2, and the proliferation marker, Ki-67, in the tumors (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). We found that almost all tumor cells expressed CK19, and we used CK19+ cells to examine p-S62-MYC levels in tumor and nontumor fractions (Figure 2A). p-S62-MYC–positive cells were determined based on bimodal cellular expression gates (Supplemental Figure 2C). We found that the frequency of p-S62-MYC–positive cells was higher in the tumor cell fraction in all cases that showed some p-S62-MYC–positive staining (71 of 75) (Figure 2, B and C). We observed that most of the HER2+ cases had tumor cells with variable levels of HER2 expression, and we sought to understand the relationship between the level of HER2 expression and p-S62-MYC positivity. We created gates for HER2hi, HER2med, and HER2lo tumor cell populations (Supplemental Figure 2D) and compared the frequency of p-S62-MYC–positive cells among these populations in tumors that contained at least 2% HER2hi and/or HER2med cells (67 of 71 cases, Figure 2D). We found that p-S62-MYC positivity correlated with HER2 expression levels, being significantly higher in HER2hi versus HER2med populations, and significantly higher between HER2med and HER2lo populations (Figure 2, E and F). Similarly, Ki-67 expression, marking proliferating cells, was positively correlated with HER2 and p-S62-MYC expression, with Ki-67–positive cells being significantly higher in cells positive for p-S62-MYC and for HER2hi and HER2med (Figure 2, G and H).

Figure 2 MYC phosphorylation is elevated in HER2+ patient tumors and correlated with HER2 expression. (A) Immunofluorescence images of 2 human HER2+ breast tumors from a TMA of 75 HER2+ patients with local disease showing CK19 (green) and p-S62-MYC (red) expression, with DAPI staining nuclei (blue); insets show higher magnification. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) TMA tumor images were segmented for single cells and cells were classified as part of the tumor (CK19+) or nontumor stromal (CK19–) compartment. The frequency of p-S62-MYC positivity is compared between the compartments, with tumors arranged by the Z-score of frequency difference (n = 71 assessable cores). SDs calculated from comparing frequencies between patient-matched cores (patients with one sample are grouped to right, arranged by p-S62-MYC frequency in tumor cells). (C) A patient-paired vertical scatterplot showing p-S62-MYC+ cell frequency between the nontumor stroma and tumor compartments of patients (n = 71). (D) Immunofluorescence images showing expression of CK19 (green), HER2 (red), and DAPI staining (blue) in patient tumors from A. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) The frequency of p-S62-MYC+ tumor cells is compared between the HER2hi, HER2med, and HER2lo fractions of each tumor containing at least 2% HER2hi/med tumor cells (n = 67). Tumors are arranged by the cumulative Z-score of p-S62-MYC frequency between HER2hi, HER2med, and HER2lo fractions. SDs shown between patient-matched cores (patients with one sample are grouped to right, arranged by the frequency of p-S62-MYC+ cells in the HER2hi fraction). (F) A patient-paired vertical scatterplot showing p-S62-MYC+ cell frequency between the HER2hi, HER2med, and HER2lo tumor cell fractions (n = 67). (G) The frequency of Ki-67+ cells is compared between HER2hi, HER2med, and HER2lo fractions as in F. (H) The frequency of Ki-67+ cells is shown between the p-S62-MYC–positive and –negative tumor fractions (n = 71). ****P < 0.001 by Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test, indicating significant differences in frequency between compartments (C and F–H).

Taken together, these results indicate that HER2 pathway activity can posttranslationally increase Ser62 phosphorylation and MYC protein stability in HER2+ breast cancer cells, and that this direct relationship is prominent in patient tumors, where p-S62-MYC levels are upregulated in tumor cells and positively correlated to the level of HER2 expression and to cell proliferation.

Coexpression of deregulated MYC and activated Neu in the mammary epithelium accelerates tumorigenesis. Since HER2 signaling can posttranslationally stabilize MYC, we investigated the in vivo cooperativity of MYC and HER2 under physiological levels of expression of each oncogene. We generated Rosa-LSL-Myc;LSL-NeuNT;Blg-Cre (MYC;NeuNT) mice by crossing Rosa-LSL-Myc mice that express Cre-inducible MYC from the ROSA26 locus, which results in constitutive expression but at physiological levels relevant to human disease (33), with LSL-NeuNT (NeuNT) mice (34), which carry 1 Cre-inducible allele of activated Neu, and with β-lactoglobulin–Cre (Blg-Cre) transgenic mice for mammary-specific Cre expression in late pregnancy and during lactation (45) (Figure 3A). Compared with hormone receptor–positive breast cancer, HER2+ breast cancer has been shown to be enriched in parous women at younger ages (46), as well as in women with a recent pregnancy (47), particularly for HER2+ER– cases, suggesting that the postpartum skewing of Blg-Cre has some relevance to human HER2+ disease. NeuNT is a mutant form of rat HER2, which harbors a point mutation in the transmembrane region leading to autodimerization of the receptor, and functions similarly to Neu8142. We confirmed mammary-specific expression of Cre in these MYC;NeuNT mice by PCR with recombination primers (Supplemental Figure 3A) and also by crossing Rosa-LSL-Myc;Blg-Cre (MYC) mice with the Rosa-LSL-LacZ reporter mice. β-Gal staining demonstrated that the Cre expression was restricted to luminal epithelial and myoepithelial cells in the mammary gland during pregnancy and maintained after pregnancy in the parous gland (Supplemental Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Deregulated MYC accelerates HER2 tumorigenesis in vivo. (A) Schematic showing the mouse strains crossed to generate the MYC;NeuNT (Rosa-LSL-Myv;LSL-NeuNT;Blg-Cre) mice. (B) Mammary gland tumor incidence from MYC (Rosa-LSL-Myc;Blg-Cre), NeuNT (LSL-NeuNT;Blg-Cre), and MYC;NeuNT (Rosa-LSL-Myc;LSL-NeuNT;Blg-Cre) mice. (C) Immunofluorescence images of p-S62-MYC in normal mammary gland from the MYC and MYC;NeuNT mice; and mammary tumors from MYC;NeuNT mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of p-Ser62-MYC was measured in p-Ser62-MYC–positive cells and compared between each mouse strain shown in C (n = 5 normal mammary gland/tumors per mouse strain). Asterisks denote significant differences in MFI: *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA corrected for multiple comparisons. (E) qRT-PCR of Myc mRNA levels in MYC (n = 4) and MYC;NeuNT (n = 6) normal mammary glands, as well as MYC;NeuNT mammary tumors (n = 6). Asterisks denote significant differences in expression: *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, Kruskal-Wallis test corrected for multiple comparisons. NS, not significant. (F) Images of representative (n = 45) chromogenic IHC for HER2 and ERα in MYC;NeuNT mammary tumors and adjacent normal mammary gland. Scale bars: 50 μm. (G) Representative H&E staining of macro and micro lung metastasis in MYC;NeuNT mice (n = 40). Scale bars: 200 μm. (H) GSEA results examining gene sets related to human ERBB2 breast tumors (left) and ERBB signaling (right), comparing MYC;NeuNT tumors with normal mammary gland. See Supplemental data set 2 for full GSEA results. NES, normalized enrichment score.

To investigate a role for deregulated MYC and activated Neu in mammary tumor development, we monitored female mice that had passed through 2 cycles of pregnancy/lactation in order to activate Blg-Cre expression around 10–12 weeks of age. We compared tumor-free survival of the MYC;NeuNT mice relative to MYC and NeuNT mice, all in a BL6/129S1/FVB mixed genetic background. Mice bearing only the deregulated MYC did not develop mammary tumors by 64 weeks after Blg-Cre activation, consistent with our previous work using Rosa-LSL-Myc;WAP-Cre mice (33) where we found low-level expression of wild-type MYC from the ROSA locus to be insufficient to drive tumorigenesis (Figure 3B). NeuNT mice developed tumors between 28 and 44 weeks after Blg-Cre activation, with 50% penetrance. Coexpression of deregulated, physiological levels of MYC with activated Neu accelerated tumorigenesis, and these MYC;NeuNT mice were found to rapidly develop mammary tumors between 4 and 12 weeks after Blg-Cre activation, at 65% penetrance. These tumorigenic effects of deregulated MYC and Neu were also observed in FVB background mice, where MYC;NeuNT tumor penetrance was even higher, at 94% (Supplemental Figure 3C).

To investigate whether NeuNT posttranslationally regulates MYC in vivo, we analyzed p-S62-MYC levels in the mammary glands of non–tumor-bearing MYC and MYC;NeuNT mice, as well as in tumors from the latter group. We found that p-S62-MYC levels are increased in the mammary gland of MYC;NeuNT mice compared with MYC mice before tumorigenesis occurs (Figure 3, C and D), whereas MYC mRNA levels were unchanged (Figure 3E). In MYC;NeuNT tumors, both MYC mRNA and p-S62-MYC protein were increased, consistent with increased proliferation and epithelial content, and aligning with our observations of high p-S62-MYC levels in HER2+ patient tumors (Figure 3, C–E). These results indicate that deregulated HER2 signaling in vivo can posttranslationally stabilize MYC, generating a more stable transcriptionally active form of MYC (48, 49), associated with accelerated tumorigenesis.

Prior studies on NeuNT mice indicated that the NeuNT gene is frequently amplified in developing mammary tumors (37). We assessed NeuNT amplification in the MYC;NeuNT and NeuNT mammary tumors to determine whether deregulated MYC expression affects NeuNT gene amplification. In tumors with coexpression of deregulated MYC and activated NeuNT, we found that NeuNT gene amplification occurred in approximately 70% of tumors, at a similar frequency to that in NeuNT tumors, although the copy number ranged from 4 to 12 copies in MYC;NeuNT tumors compared with the tumors driven by NeuNT without ectopic MYC, in which NeuNT gene copy number ranged from 20 to 120 copies (Supplemental Figure 3D and Table 1). MYC;NeuNT mammary tumors showed high membrane staining for HER2/Neu by immunohistochemistry (IHC) (Figure 3F and Table 1). Similar to the NeuNT model, all MYC;NeuNT tumors were negative for ERα, whereas non-neoplastic mammary epithelial cells adjacent to the tumors showed ERα expression (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 4C). Functionally, beyond showing reduced tumor-free survival (see Figure 3B), MYC;NeuNT tumors were more metastatic at the endpoint, with a 55% rate of metastasis to the lung and/or liver compared with a 7% metastatic rate for NeuNT endpoint tumors (Figure 3G and Table 1). Together, these data indicate that the MYC;NeuNT mice are an in vivo model of aggressive ER–HER2+ breast cancer.

Table 1 Characterization of Myc;NeuNT and NeuNT tumors

Multiple molecular and histologic subtypes are present in MYC-NeuNT tumors. We next performed gene expression profiling on 14 MYC;NeuNT tumors, 4 NeuNT tumors, and 4 control (no Cre) normal mammary glands by RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) to characterize the molecular characteristics of this murine model of amplified-HER2 breast cancer. Using gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (50) we queried breast cancer–related gene sets and all gene sets in the oncogenic signatures gene set collection (C6) and curated gene set collection (C2) of the molecular signature database (MsigDB) (51) (Supplemental data set 2) and found that the most-enriched gene set in the C2 database was one encompassing genes upregulated in ERBB2-driven murine tumors, and similarly, a gene set upregulated by activated ERBB2 in human breast cancer cells was one of the top-enriched gene sets in the C6 database (Figure 3H and Supplemental data set 2).

It is well understood that breast cancer is a heterogeneous disease, with intertumoral heterogeneity being observed even within breast cancer subtypes (e.g., HER2+) (52–54). We therefore performed unsupervised hierarchical clustering on normalized gene expression data with the 14 MYC;NeuNT tumors and 4 NeuNT tumors to examine the heterogeneity within our MYC;NeuNT model. This analysis revealed 3 distinct tumor clusters, which we refer to as group 1 (G1), group 2 (G2), and group 3 (G3) tumors (Figure 4A). Histopathologic analysis by 2 different pathologists, blinded to genotype, revealed distinct associations between molecular groups (Figure 4A) and tumor histology (Figure 4B); the majority of G1 tumors showed an invasive ductal carcinoma of not otherwise specified (IDC-NOS) histology, the most common form of invasive breast cancer that accounts for 55% of breast cancer incidence upon diagnosis, while the rest of the G1 tumors showed an invasive cribriform histology. G2 tumors were marked by an invasive micropapillary carcinoma histology, which is a very aggressive form of breast cancer and usually mixed in with IDC-NOS, with a very high rate of lymph node metastasis. G3 tumors showed pleiomorphic and metaplastic histology, which is a malignancy characterized by the histologic presence of 2 or more cellular types, commonly a mixture of epithelial and mesenchymal components, which was evident in our model with areas of spindle-like, squamous, and IDC-NOS histology (Figure 4B). Patients with metaplastic breast cancer have worse outcomes and 5-year survival rates. Interestingly, this third molecular group of metaplastic carcinomas was only observed in the MYC;NeuNT model. An extended histological analysis by the pathologists of 99 MYC;NeuNT tumors supported our initial observed histologic distribution, showing that G3 tumors identified by morphology occurred at a rate of 30% in MYC;NeuNT mice, but were not observed in the NeuNT model (n = 16) (Figure 4C and Tables 2 and 3). NeuNT tumors were either of IDC-NOS or micropapillary histology, consistent with their molecular clustering into G1 and G2 by gene expression data (see Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Deregulated MYC expands intertumoral heterogeneity. (A) Unsupervised hierarchical clustering of 14 MYC;NeuNT mammary tumors (“MycNeu”) and 4 NeuNT mammary tumors (“Neu”), as indicated, by gene RNA-Seq expression. Three main clusters emerged, marked as group 1 (G1), group 2 (G2), and group 3 (G3) tumors. Histology of the tumors is denoted by color. (B) Representative H&E images of mammary gland tumors from MYC;NeuNT and NeuNT mice used for RNA-Seq in A showing the range of observed histologies. Scale bars: 200 μm. (C) Observed frequencies of different tumor histologies in MYC;NeuNT (n = 99) and NeuNT (n = 16) mice.

Table 2 Differential protein expression in MYC;NeuNT tumor subtypes

Table 3 Histopathology of NeuNT tumors

Tumors unique to MYC;NeuNT have an increased epithelial-mesenchymal transition phenotype and aggressive behavior. An examination of the top 1000 upregulated genes in the MYC;NeuNT tumors versus normal mammary gland revealed that G3 tumors share only 5.4% of their top upregulated genes with either G1 or G2 tumors, whereas G1 and G2 tumors share a majority of their upregulated genes (62.5% shared, Figure 5A), further supporting G3 tumors as a unique MYC-driven subgroup. We used GSEA to identify molecular pathway differences between G3 tumors and G1 and G2 tumors. Consistent with their histology, G3 tumors showed enrichment of gene sets related to human metaplastic breast carcinoma, as well as genes related to increased breast cancer invasion, epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), and EGF signaling, whereas HER2 (ErbB2) signaling was found to be reduced compared with G1 and G2 tumors (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 4A). Consistent with enrichment of EMT-related genes, gene sets related to ZEB1, Snail, and TGF-β signaling were also enriched (Supplemental Figure 4B). IHC also revealed that G3 tumors had increased basal marker staining including cytokeratin 14 (KRT14), as well as showing higher levels of phosphorylated EGF receptor (p-EGFR) staining (Figure 6A and Table 2). While still positive for HER2, G3 tumors generally showed less robust HER2 staining than G1/G2 tumors, consistent with GSEA results showing enrichment of HER2 signaling genes in G1/G2 tumors compared with G3 tumors (Figure 5B, Figure 6A, and Table 2). NeuNT tumor IHC was consistent with their G1 or G2 molecular and histologic features, including low p-EGFR (Supplemental Figure 4C and Table 3).

Figure 5 Group 3 MYC;NeuNT tumors show distinct gene expression. (A) Venn diagram showing the overlap of the top 1000 upregulated genes in each tumor group versus normal mammary gland. (B) GSEA results comparing gene sets related to breast tumor behavior and signaling between G3 and G1/G2 MYC;NeuNT tumors. See Supplemental data set 2 for full GSEA results. ES, enrichment score; NES, normalized ES.

Figure 6 Group 3 MYC;NeuNT tumors are phenotypically and functionally distinct. (A) Representative IHC images of cytokeratin 14 (KRT14), p-EGFR, and HER2 in the 3 different MYC;NeuNT tumor groups. Scale bars: 100 μm. See Table 2 for full data set summary. (B) A heatmap comparing expression of 45 lineage-correlated genes in tumors from the 3 groups, including 15 luminal genes, 15 basal/myoepithelial genes, and 15 mesenchymal genes. MYC;NeuNT tumors are marked with an “M”; NeuNT tumors with an “N.” (C) Representative immunofluorescence and IHC images showing ZEB1, TWIST1, and EMP3 in G1 (n = 3) and G3 (n = 8) tumors. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) The average mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) for ZEB1 and TWIST1 expression in MYC;NeuNT G1 (n = 3) and G3 (n = 8) tumors. Asterisks denote significant differences in MFI: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) Kaplan-Meier plot comparing overall survival between the 3 groups of MYC;NeuNT tumors, and an estimator of significance comparing G3 with G1/G2 tumors, P < 0.0001.

To better understand the difference in tumor cell states among these molecular groups, and the contribution of deregulated MYC to unique tumor cell identity, we examined the expression of 45 genes related to different differentiation states that have been shown to be enriched in luminal, basal, or mesenchymal differentiated breast cancer cell lines (55–59), using a publicly available gene expression data set (60). A heatmap comparing expression of these 45 genes across all transcriptionally profiled MYC;NeuNT tumors revealed that G1 tumors are marked by high levels of luminal gene expression, with low basal and mesenchymal gene expression (Figure 6B). G2 tumors showed mixed expression of all 3 lineages, whereas G3 tumors were marked by low luminal gene expression and high levels of mesenchymal gene expression, including both strong ZEB1 expression and high expression of some basal genes, including KRT14 (Figure 6B). We examined the expression of some of these EMT markers by immunofluorescence and found that consistent with the gene expression data, G3 tumors expressed higher protein levels of ZEB1 and TWIST1, and stronger IHC staining for the epithelial cell–specific EMT marker EMP3 (Figure 6, C and D). Furthermore, G3 tumors were functionally distinct from the other groups with regard to tumor-associated mortality and showed a significantly reduced survival to study endpoint compared with mice bearing the G1 or G2 tumors (Figure 6E). Together, these data suggest that the deregulated MYC expressed in this model can promote the development of a distinct subtype of NeuNT tumors that possess unique pleiomorphic and metaplastic histology, increased basal and mesenchymal differentiation, high EGFR signaling, and reduced overall survival (Figure 6E).

We next sought to determine whether the mesenchymal subtype (G3) arose via progression from a more epithelial subtype or if it initiated as a distinct tumor phenotype. To test this, we examined the phenotypes of 25 small (2–3 mm diameter) tumors, examining tumor histology and KRT14, cytokeratin 5 (KRT5), and p-EGFR expression. This analysis revealed that even at an early stage, a subset of MYC;NeuNT tumors had a distinct metaplastic histology, with squamous and mesenchymal areas and high expression of the basal KRT14, KRT5, and p-EGFR markers (Figure 7A and Table 4). Further, the distribution of early-lesion histologies matched that of later-progressed tumors (Figure 7B and Table 4). These data suggest that the addition of low constitutive MYC expression to the NeuNT model promotes the initiation of a third histologic subtype, where subtype features are present within preinvasive lesions, similar to the human disease (61, 62). This model may therefore provide a unique resource to examine early events that generate distinct HER2+ERα– breast cancer subtypes.

Figure 7 Small tumors recapitulate phenotypes observed in late tumors. (A) Representative H&E images and IHC for KRT14, KRT5, ERα, and p-EGFR in small tumors (diameter < 4 mm) from MYC;NeuNT mice, n = 25. Three recurrent histologies were observed and 3 distinct patterns of KRT14, KRT5, ERα, and p-EGFR expression. Scale bars: 1 mm (H&E) and 100 μm (IHC). (B) Pie chart showing the frequency of different histologies in 25 small tumors from MYC;NeuNT mice. See Table 4 for data set summary.

Table 4 Small Myc;NeuNT tumor histology shows early distinct subtypes

MYC;NeuNT molecular groups are observed in human HER2+ER– tumors. We next examined whether the intertumoral heterogeneity observed in our mouse model is representative of subgroups of human HER2+ breast cancer observed in the patient population. We focused on HER2+ER– patient tumors because of the lack of ER expression in our mouse model (see Figure 3F). We obtained gene expression data for 133 HER2+ER– primary patient tumors from the METABRIC breast cancer study (52) and normalized this gene expression to our mouse model expression data using ComBat (63). Unsupervised clustering of these normalized data resulted in the mouse tumors distributing with the human samples in 2 of the 3 main human tumor clusters that emerged (Figure 8A). Interestingly, this clustering separated G3 MYC;NeuNT tumors from G1/G2 tumors, with the G3 tumors clustering with a distinct set of human tumors that contained the majority of the claudin-low-subtype tumors. This subtype is marked by pronounced mesenchymal gene expression including vimentin and EMT-promoting genes. Demonstrating that these markers and the claudin-low subtype are enriched in both the G3 murine tumors and the cluster 3 human tumors supports the unique phenotypic identity of these tumor subsets. Further, claudin-low tumors are enriched for metaplastic histology, a younger age of onset, higher tumor grade, large tumor size, more extensive lymphocytic infiltrate, and importantly, worse overall survival (64), further correlating with our G3 MYC;NeuNT tumors.

Figure 8 Myc;NeuNT molecular groups are observed in human HER2+ER– tumors. (A) Unsupervised clustering of 133 HER2+ER– primary patient tumors from the METABRIC study (green, red) and 18 MYC;NeuNT and NeuNT tumors (blue) using ComBat-normalized gene expression data and subsequent WARD clustering. Three major clusters are labeled as cluster 1, cluster 2, and cluster 3, with red text marking patients with a claudin-low subtype designation. (B) GSEA results examining gene sets related to breast tumor behavior and subtype, comparing cluster 3 and cluster 1/2 tumors. See Supplemental data set 2 for complete GSEA results. ES, enrichment score; NES, normalized ES.

Additional analysis of the third human HER2+ER– molecular cluster with GSEA, using a set of 57 breast phenotype–related gene sets and gene sets in the MsigDB C2 (51) (Supplemental data set 2) revealed similar enrichments to those observed in the G3 MYC;NeuNT mouse tumors (see Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 4A), including pathway enrichment relating to invasive breast carcinoma, metaplastic breast carcinoma, EMT, and basal (myoepithelial) gene expression (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 5A). Similar to G3 mouse tumors, human tumors in cluster 3 showed enrichment of gene sets related to the claudin-low subtype. These characteristics align with the aggressive G3 MYC;NeuNT tumor behavior, supporting the accurate modeling of cluster 3 human HER2+ER– tumors, which are enriched for claudin-low subtype designations. We compared overall survival between patients from the 3 major clusters of HER2+ER– tumors, but observed no significant differences in outcome (Supplemental Figure 5B), which may be confounded by different patient treatment histories.

MYC;NeuNT intertumor heterogeneity allows evaluation of subgroup-specific therapeutic responses. We were interested to see if subgroup-specific responses to targeted therapy existed in the MYC;NeuNT model. We evaluated MYC;NeuNT tumor response to the HER2/EGFR–targeted kinase inhibitor lapatinib. We followed a modified protocol from Spector et al. in which they demonstrated that continuous b.i.d. dosing of 100 mg/kg lapatinib could achieve an 18 μM peak plasma concentration (65). In a phase I study of lapatinib, 13 μM plasma concentration was achieved in patients by 500 mg b.i.d. dosing (study EGF10027, https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT00359190). We reduced the dosing schedule from b.i.d. to daily administration in order to reduce toxicity and to reduce peak plasma concentrations toward those observed in patients. Tumor-bearing mice were enrolled when tumors reached 100 mm3 and treated daily with 100 mg/kg lapatinib or vehicle for 30 days, at which point histological analysis was used to designate each tumor’s histologic subgroup. We found that G3 tumors, marked by metaplastic and/or pleiomorphic histology and higher EGFR signaling, had significantly better responses to lapatinib compared with G1 and G2 tumors, whereas no significant differences in growth rate were observed between these groups under vehicle treatment (Figure 9A). Response to lapatinib was associated with reduced MYC phosphorylation at Ser62, which was observed in all tumors but most pronounced in G3 tumors (Figure 9, B and C). Consistent with the enhanced efficacy of lapatinib in G3 tumors, a significant reduction in Ki-67 staining was observed in G3 tumor cells compared with vehicle control–treated mice, and compared with G1/G2 tumors, which showed no significant differences in Ki-67 positivity versus vehicle control (Figure 9, B and C).

Figure 9 Subtype-specific responses to therapy are overcome by MYC-targeted agents. (A) Graph showing the change in tumor volume in MYC;NeuNT tumors over 30 days of treatment (Tx) with lapatinib or vehicle, using endpoint histological analysis to determine tumor molecular group (G1, G2, and G3; see Figure 2A). Asterisks denote significant differences in tumor volume (n shown on graph): *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test. NS, not significant. (B) Representative immunofluorescence (IF) images of p-S62-MYC expression in MYC;NeuNT tumors after lapatinib or vehicle treatment (top) and IHC staining for Ki-67 in MYC;NeuNT tumors (bottom); n and quantification indicated in C. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Plots showing MFI for p-S62-MYC (top) and percentage Ki-67+ cells (bottom) in lapatinib-treated versus vehicle-treated MYC;NeuNT tumors, separating G3 tumors (green) from G1/G2 tumors (black) based on endpoint histology. Asterisks denote significant differences in cell MFI/Ki-67+ (n shown on plot): **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA corrected for multiple comparisons. (D) Graph showing MYC;NeuNT tumor volume over time following treatment with DT1154 (DT, 100 mg/kg b.i.d.) or vehicle for 30 days. Asterisks denote significant differences in tumor volume comparing DT1154-treated tumors to vehicle: ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) Representative immunofluorescence images of p-S62-MYC and Ki-67 in MYC;NeuNT tumors after DT1154 or vehicle treatment. Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) Plots showing MFI for p-S62-MYC (top) and percentage Ki-67+ cells (bottom) comparing DT1154- versus vehicle-treated MYC;NeuNT tumors, comparing groups as in C. Asterisks denote significant change in MFI/Ki-67+ (n shown on plot): **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA corrected for multiple comparisons. (G) Representative IHC for p-ERK and p-AKT in MYC;NeuNT tumors after DT1154 or vehicle treatment, n = 6–7. Scale bars: 100 μm. (H) Plot showing the percentage of p-ERK– and p-AKT–positive cells in tumors following DT1154 and vehicle treatment. Tumor groups are marked by color as in C. Asterisks denote significant differences in positive cell frequency (n shown on plot): ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Pharmacological activation of PP2A overcomes subgroup-specific therapeutic responses. The differential responses to lapatinib observed among MYC;NeuNT tumor groups speak to the unique pathway activity and regulatory network structure between these distinct molecular groups of HER2+ER– mammary tumors and highlight the challenge that intertumoral heterogeneity presents to the successful use of targeted therapeutics. We reasoned that such subgroup-specific sensitivities may be circumvented by the simultaneous downregulation of multiple oncogenic signaling pathways. While combinations of kinase inhibitors can theoretically achieve this endpoint, such strategies often elicit high toxicity, limiting their use. Our group has pursued an alternative approach to this problem though the pharmacological reactivation of protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A). PP2A inactivation is found in many cancers, including breast cancer, where its role of dephosphorylating and downregulating the activity of kinases and oncogenes involved in cell survival and proliferation is lost, supporting the malignant state. In particular, dephosphorylation of AKT, ERK, and MYC is carried out by PP2A, which promotes the degradation of MYC via the proteasome (66, 67). We hypothesized that using a new small-molecule activator of PP2A (SMAP) (68, 69), DT1154, may decrease S62-MYC phosphorylation while simultaneously downregulating other oncogenic pathways, providing therapeutic benefit in the MYC;NeuNT model. We treated tumor-bearing MYC;NeuNT mice with the SMAP, DT1154 (100 mg/kg b.i.d. by oral gavage for 30 days), and found that all MYC;NeuNT tumor subtypes robustly responded to DT1154 (Figure 9D) at doses far below the published maximum tolerated dose in mice (>800 mg/kg) (68, 70). In all tumors, DT1154 significantly downregulated p-S62-MYC levels and significantly reduced Ki-67 positivity, with no significant differences in these biomarkers between G1/G2 and G3 tumors (Figure 9, E and F). Further, DT1154 substantially attenuated the expression of p-AKT and p-ERK by IHC in DT1154-treated tumors compared with vehicle-treated controls (Figure 9, G and H). Together, these data suggest that PP2A activation and the simultaneous inhibition of MYC and other oncogenic signaling pathways may represent an effective strategy to inhibit HER2+ tumor growth independently of HER2+ tumor phenotype.