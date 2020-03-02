D1-mGlu5 heteromers mediate noncanonical dopamine signaling in Parkinson’s disease

D1 and mGlu5 receptors form heteromers in vitro. When coexpressed in HEK cells, D1 and mGlu5 receptors colocalized at the cell surface (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126361DS1). To assess a possible direct physical interaction between D1 and mGlu5 receptors, we performed BRET assays in this cell population. The energy donor Renilla luciferase 8 (Rluc8) was fused to the N-terminus of mGlu5 and the acceptor yellow fluorescent protein Venus to the N-terminus of D1 receptor (Rluc8-mGlu5 and Venus-D1, respectively). At a constant level of Rluc8-mGlu5 expression, the BRET signal increased hyperbolically as a function of the Venus-D1 acceptor expression level (fluorescence/luminescence ratio) (Figure 1A). Saturation of the BRET signal when all Rluc8-mGlu5 was bound to Venus-D1 revealed a specific interaction between the mGlu5 and D1 receptors in living cells. As nonradiative energy transfer requires close proximity (<75 Å) between the acceptor and the donor (12), these BRET experiments demonstrate that mGlu5 and D1 receptors are close enough to form heteromers. This saturable interaction was further confirmed by measuring the BRET signal between full-length mGlu5 and D1 receptors tagged in a C-terminal position with Nanoluciferase (Nluc) and Venus (mGlu5-Nluc and D1-Venus, respectively; Figure 1B). The C-terminal tails of mGlu5 and D1 receptors have been reported to mediate interactions with other GPCRs, such as the μ opioid one (13), or with NMDA receptors (14, 15). Deletion of mGlu5 C-tail did not alter correct expression of the receptor at the cell surface (Rluc8-mGlu5DelCtail; Supplemental Figure 1B), but prevented its interaction with D1 (Figure 1A). Now the BRET signal between Rluc8-mGlu5DelCtail and Venus-D1 receptors increased linearly with the latter’s expression levels (Figure 1A), most likely reflecting random collision between mGlu5DelCtail and D1 receptors. Consistently, coexpression of a plasma membrane–targeted mGlu5 C-tail (CD4-CtailmGlu5) as a dominant negative peptide decreased the BRET signal (Figure 1C), confirming the involvement of mGlu5 C-tail in the receptor interaction. Using the same methodology, we found that this heteromerization process is not random and only occurs between specific partners (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 Heteromerization between mGlu5 and D1 receptors in living cells. (A–C) BRET titration curves measured on HEK293 cells cotransfected with N- (A) or C-tagged (B) receptors. BRET signals were measured for increasing expression levels of acceptor (Venus-D1, A; or D1-Venus, B) at constant levels of donor expression (Rluc8-mGlu5, A; or mGlu5-Nluc, B). Results were analyzed by nonlinear regression on a pooled data set from 3 independent experiments, assuming a model with 1-site binding (GraphPad Prism 7). (A) BRET signals measured between Venus-D1 receptor and Rluc8-mGlu5 (purple curve) or Rluc8-mGlu5 deleted from its C-tail (Rluc8-mGlu5-DelCtail, black curve); b.u., BRET unit. (B) BRET signals measured between D1-Venus and mGlu5-Nluc, with (black curve) or without (purple curve) coexpression of mGlu5-Ctail fused to the CD4 membrane domain (CD4-CtailmGlu5). (C) Decrease of net BRET signal between D1-Venus and mGlu5-Nluc in cells coexpressing CD4-CtailmGlu5 (black) for identical D1-Venus/mGlu5-Nluc expression ratios. P = 0.0571, Mann-Whitney U test. (D–F) BiFC measured on transiently transfected HEK293 cells. (D) Schematic representation of BiFC principle. Nonfluorescent fragments from the Venus fluorescent protein (V1 and V2) are fused to putative interaction partners. Physical association triggers bimolecular fluorescent Venus complex. (E) BiFC images of receptors fused to nonfluorescent monomeric Venus split V1 or V2. Specificity was controlled in cells expressing D1-V1 or 5a-V1 together with CD8-V2 (last 2 rows). The green channel illustrates the expression of Venus complementation (V1 + V2), whereas DAPI and pmRFP fluorescences stain the nucleus and plasma membrane, respectively. Scale bar: 10 μm. (F) Quantification of complemented Venus fluorescence intensity at the membrane (colocalized with pmRFP) expressed as a percentage of whole-cell Venus fluorescence. Box and whiskers plots of 21 to 54 measurements. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, Kruskal-Wallis test. Box and whiskers plots: in this and the following figures: line, median; bounds: 25th to 75th percentiles; whiskers, minimum to maximum.

We further assessed the cellular localization of the D1-mGlu5 heteromer by BiFC assays, a protein fragment complementation method appropriate to visualizing GPCR oligomerization (16, 17) (Figure 1D). We fused complementary Venus1 (V1) and Venus2 (V2) fragments to the C-termini of D1 and mGlu5 receptors (D1-V1, D1-V2, mGlu5-V1, and mGlu5-V2, respectively; Figure 1E). As expected from BRET results, coexpression of D1-V1 and mGlu5-V2 in HEK cells resulted in the reconstitution of a fluorescent Venus protein, confirming the ability of these receptors to form heteromers (Figure 1E). Colocalization of Venus-fluorescence intensity with a red fluorescent plasma membrane protein (pmRFP) further highlighted a preferential expression of D1-V1/mGlu5-V2 heteromers at the cell surface, as 65.66% ± 12.57 % of total Venus fluorescence colocalized with pmRFP (Figure 1F). This cell-surface preferential expression of the heteromer was significantly lower than that of D1-V1/D1-V2 (73.35% ± 12.46 %) and was higher than that of mGlu5-V1/mGlu5-V2 homodimers (60.04% ± 12.62%, Figure 1F). Together, these data disclose the existence of D1-mGlu5 heteromers, preferentially localized at the cell surface of HEK cells.

D1 and mGlu5 receptors also formed heteromers in primary, cultured hippocampal neurons (Figure 2), which endogenously express these receptors (Supplemental Figure 1C) (18, 19). The BRET signal between mGlu5-Nluc and D1-Venus in hippocampal neurons was indeed significantly higher than the basal BRET measured in cells expressing the BRET donor alone (Figure 2, A and B). Because cultured hippocampal neurons form dendrites and spines, we were able to assess the relative localization of D1-mGlu5 heteromers in different cellular compartments, finding a higher BRET signal in dendritic shafts and spines compared with that in the cell soma (Figure 2A; see 535/480 ratio image in upper row, and quantification in Figure 2C; P < 0.05 for spines vs. soma). This subcellular pattern is reminiscent of the preferential distribution of native D1 and mGlu5 in spines and dendrites relative to perikaryal regions (20–22). We did not carry out this experiment in primary striatal cultures because the striatal neurons expressing both D1 and mGlu5 receptors (so-called medium spiny neurons) are aspiny in culture.

Figure 2 D1 and mGlu5 receptors form heteromers in neurons. (A–C) BRET imaging between mGlu5-Nluc and D1-Venus was measured in soma, dendrites, and spines of hippocampal neurons. (A) Single-cell BRET imaging in neurons expressing either mGlu5-Nluc and D1-Venus (top) or mGlu5-Nluc with DsRed as transfection reporter (bottom). Cells were identified by green or red fluorescence (left). Em480 and Em535 images were recorded, and the 535 nm/480 nm pseudo-colored ratio images were processed. Square areas are shown at a higher magnification in the insets, which are 3 μm × 3 μm. Cells are representative of 19 to 21 cells. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Quantification of the BRET signal intensity in soma from mGlu5-Nluc and D1-Venus transfected neurons compared with the basal BRET measured in neurons expressing mGlu5-Nluc alone (left). Box and whiskers plots of 19 to 20 measurements in the soma of neurons. ****P < 0.0001, Mann-Whitney U test. (C) netBRET between mGlu5-Nluc and D1-Venus in soma, dendrites, and spines. The average basal BRET in respective compartment has been subtracted from BRET measurements. Box and whiskers plots of n = 23 measurements in soma, n = 21 in dendrites, n = 11 in spines from neurons expressing mGlu5-Nluc and D1-Venus. #P < 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis test.

Functional properties of D1-mGlu5 heteromers. We next interrogated the functional consequences of D1-mGlu5 receptor heteromerization. Using a time-resolved fluorescence resonance energy transfer–based (TR-FRET–based) sensor, we measured extracellular conformational changes within the mGlu5 receptor homodimer (Figure 3A). Upon receptor and G-protein activation, the reorientation of the extracellular ligand–binding domains (ECDs) of the mGlu5 homodimer subunits resulted in a decrease of the FRET signal (23). Interestingly, in the absence of ligand, the proportion of mGlu5 receptors in active-like conformation increased hyperbolically as a function of the D1-Venus expression level (Figure 3B). This result revealed a D1 receptor–induced basal activation of the mGlu5 receptor that saturates (at around 30% of maximal mGlu5 activation rate) for high D1 receptor expression levels. D1 receptor coexpression did not affect the maximum effect (Emax) or the EC 50 of mGlu5 agonist (quisqualic acid) or antagonist (LY341495) (Figure 3, B and C). This conformational change of mGlu5 was triggered by its physical interaction with D1. Impairment of D1-mGlu5 interaction by coexpression of mGlu5-Ctail fused to the plasma membrane (CD4-CtailmGlu5, Figure 1B) significantly reduced the amount of mGlu5 receptors displaying an active conformation (Figure 3D), while receptors expression was not changed (Figure 3E). Consistently, mGlu5 sensor deleted from its C-tail (which cannot interact with D1, cf. Figure 1A) was not affected by D1 coexpression (Figure 3F). Hence, under basal conditions, D1-mGlu5 heteromerization favors an active conformation of mGlu5.

Figure 3 D1-mGlu5 heteromer favors Ca2+ signaling in vitro by enhancing basal activation and basal signaling of mGlu5 receptor. A TR-FRET–based sensor monitors mGlu5 receptor ECD conformation. (A) In the absence of ligand or in the presence of antagonist (LY341495), the proximity of TR-FRET donor and acceptor results in a high FRET signal. Agonist-induced (quisqualic acid [Quisq]) relative movement of the ECDs decreases the FRET signal (23). (B and C) Percentage of mGlu5 active conformation (B) with increasing amount of D1-Venus receptors in basal conditions (no ligand), with Quisq (10 μM) or with LY341495 (100 μM) (C) in the absence (blue) or presence (purple) of D1 receptor (corresponding to 279 ± 68 D1 fluorescence intensity [FI] on B) with increasing concentrations of Quisq (dark color) or LY341495 (light color). (D) mGlu5 basal activation when expressed alone (left), with D1 receptor (middle), or with D1 receptor and mGlu5Ctail as dominant negative peptide (right). *P < 0.05 vs. mGlu5 basal activation; #P < 0.05 vs. mGlu5 plus D1 receptor activation, unpaired t test (Mann-Whitney U test). Box and whiskers plots. (E) SNAP-mGlu5 and D1-Venus receptor expression levels were controlled by measurement of SNAP-Lumi4-Tb and Venus, respectively (FI). (F) Percentage of mGlu5-DelCtail active-conformation measured in absence (blue) or presence (purple) of D1 receptor with increasing concentrations of Quisq. (G) PLC activation is reported by new InsP production-induced decrease of HTRF signal between fluorescent-InsP and InsP-antibody (insert). (H) mGlu5-induced InsP production with increasing amount of D1 receptors in basal conditions (no ligand), with Quisq (10 μM), or with LY341495 (100 μM). InsP production was normalized to the maximal activity of mGlu5 in the presence of agonist. (I) Constitutive InsP production with increasing amount of mGlu5 receptor in absence (blue) or presence (purple) of a constant amount of D1 receptor (corresponding to 319 ± 4 D1 FI on H). Values are shown as mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments.

We next studied the functional consequences of D1-induced enhancement of mGlu5 receptors in active conformation. Since mGlu5 canonical coupling to Gq induces PLC pathway activation, we assessed phosphoinositide (PI) hydrolysis by measuring the production of inositolmonophosphate (InsP), which originates from the sequential dephosphorylation of inositol-1,4,5-trisphosphate (Figure 3G). For a constant expression of mGlu5 receptors, basal InsP levels increased hyperbolically as a function of the D1-Venus expression levels to reach 30% of the maximal agonist-induced InsP production (Figure 3H). Moreover, the slope of constitutive InsP production induced by increasing expression levels of mGlu5 was higher in the presence than in the absence of D1 receptor (Figure 3I). Hence, D1-mGlu5 heteromerization not only enhanced the rate of mGlu5 receptors in active-like conformation, but also the basal InsP production.

To further analyze the functional consequences of mGlu5 and D1 coexpression on their respective canonical signaling pathways (Gq- and Gs-preferential coupling, respectively), we generated a HEK cell line stably expressing 2 sensors, the GCaMP6 fluorescent calcium sensor and the Glo luminescent cAMP sensor (Figure 4A). While D1-like agonist (SKF81297) induced cAMP production but not Ca2+ release on cells expressing D1 alone (Figure 4, D and B, respectively), the coexpression of mGlu5 enabled a D1-like agonist-induced Ca2+ release (Figure 4B) without affecting the potency of SKF81297 to induce cAMP production (Figure 4D). This result suggested that an allosteric interaction between mGlu5 and D1 receptors allows the D1 receptor to signal through a Ca2+-release pathway. On the other side, the mGlu5 agonist quisqualate induced a similar Ca2+ response in the presence or absence of coexpressed D1 receptors (Figure 4C). In agreement with recent reports (24), we noticed that the mGlu5 agonist induced cAMP production when mGlu5 was expressed alone, and this property was not affected by D1 coexpression (Figure 4E). The application of SKF81297 did not induce Ca2+ release in cells expressing only D1 receptors (Figure 4F) or mGlu5 receptors (Figure 4G). In contrast, when both receptors were coexpressed, the coapplication of SKF81297 and a mGlu5 agonist (quisqualate 50 nM) produced an over 3-fold increase in Ca2+ release above baseline levels (Figure 4H). Taken together, these results suggest that the D1-mGlu5 heteromer has a signaling bias toward Ca2+-dependent pathways and mediates a synergistic activation of such pathways upon stimulation.

Figure 4 D1-mGlu5 heteromer creates an atypical D1 receptor–mediated intracellular Ca2+ release. (A) HEK cell line stably expressing GcAMP6 calcium indicator and Glo cAMP-sensor, cotransfected with mGlu5 and D1 receptors. (B–E) Ca2+ release and cAMP production were measured in cells transfected with mGlu5, D1, or mGlu5 plus D1 receptors. Values represent mean ± SEM of 3 or 4 independent experiments. Data are expressed as a percentage of the maximal Quisq- or SKF-induced effect. (B and C) Ca2+ release dose-response curve induced by (B) D1 agonist (SKF81297) and (C) mGlu5 agonist Quisq. (D and E) cAMP production dose response curve induced by (D) D1 agonist SKF81297 and (E) mGlu5 agonist Quisq. (F–H) Synergistic activation of Ca2+ release induced by D1 and mGlu5 receptors. Cells were transfected with D1 (F), mGlu5 (G), or both receptors (H). Ca2+ release is here expressed as a percentage of basal levels in each transfection condition. Values represent mean ± SEM of 2 to 4 independent experiments.

The biased Ca2+ signaling associated with D1 and mGlu5 coexpression could be driven by activation of Gq-type proteins by the heteromer. To specifically study Gq protein binding to the heterodimer, we used complemented donor-acceptor resonance energy transfer (CODA-RET) (25) combining BiFC and BRET (Figure 5A). We took advantage of the BiFC combinations described in Figure 1D to follow exclusively one signaling at a time, coming from D1-V1/D1-V2, mGlu5-V1/mGlu5-V2, or D1-V1/mGlu5-V2 (Figure 5B). BRET imaging revealed an interaction of the D1-mGlu5 heteromer with the Nluc-Gαq subunit of the Gαqβ12 heterotrimer (Figure 5C). Consistent with the canonical G-protein coupling described for those receptors, BRET imaging also showed a Gq interaction with mGlu5 homomers (Figure 5D), but not with D1 homomers (Figure 5E).

Figure 5 D1-mGlu5 heteromer is coupled to Gq protein. (A) CODA-RET enables exclusive monitoring of 1 dimer species of interest. (B–E) CODA-RET imaging monitored on HEK cells expressing the indicated complemented dimers. (B) The pseudocolor images quantify the BRET between the complemented Venus-dimer and Nluc-Gαq protein. (C–E) BRET titration curves were measured for increasing acceptor/donor ratio (Fluo/Lumi). Results were analyzed by nonlinear regression on a pooled data set from 3 independent experiments, assuming a model with 1-site binding (GraphPad Prism 7).

D1 and mGlu5 form abundant receptor complexes in the DA-denervated striatum. The biochemical properties of D1-mGlu5 heteromers are reminiscent of signaling features typical of DA-denervated striatal neurons, where D1 and mGlu5 functionally interact and activate ERK1 and ERK2 in a manner that requires PLC activity and Ca2+ release from intracellular stores (11). To search for D1-mGlu5 complexes in DA-denervated striatal neurons, we prepared mice with unilateral 6-hydroxydopamine (6-OHDA) lesions of the medial forebrain bundle (MFB) and then processed both intact and DA-denervated striatal tissue for PLA with antibodies against D1 and mGlu5. With in situ PLA, fluorescent-labeled complementary oligonucleotide probes bind to the amplicons (amplified DNA) at the sites of protein-protein interaction, producing distinct dots of high fluorescence on the tissue. Fluorescence dots were clearly detectable, although sparse in the intact striatum (Figure 6, A and B), and their abundance increased by approximately 2.5-fold in DA-denervated samples (Figure 6, C, D, and I; P < 0.05 for lesioned vs. intact striatum), indicating a higher association of mGlu5 with D1 receptors after nigrostriatal dopaminergic degeneration. The number of D1-mGlu5 puncta was further increased after a chronic dyskinesiogenic course of L-DOPA treatment (Figure 6, E, F, and I). Transgenic mice with a selective genetic ablation of mGlu5 in D1-expressing neurons (mGluR5KO-D1) did not exhibit a distinct signal (Figure 6, G–I), attesting the specificity of our PLA methodology.

Figure 6 Endogenous D1-mGlu5 clusters are increased in the DA-denervated striatum. Protein ligation assay (PLA) experiments were performed on intact (A and B) and DA-denervated (C–H, lesioned) striata of WT mice (A–F, WT, n = 7 per treatment condition) and mice with a selective KO of mGluR5 in D1 receptor–expressing neurons (mGluR5KO-D1; n = 7) (G and H). DA-denervated mice received daily s.c. injection of either L-DOPA (6 mg/kg) (E and F) or vehicle (saline, C and D, G and H) for 3 weeks. All L-DOPA–treated mice developed dyskinesia. (A–H) PLA were obtained with primary antibodies directed against mGlu5 and D1. Plus and minus probes that correspond to secondary antibodies allow rolling-circle amplification and detection of the amplicons by a fluorescence labeled probe (red dots). Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI. Scale bar: 10 μm. (I) Box and whiskers plots of the number of PLA signals (reds dots) per presized zone from WT and KO striatal sections in indicated conditions. Six ROI were analyzed per striatum to measure a mean value per animal. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, Mann-Whitney U test.

D1-mGlu5 synergistically activates PLC signaling in the DA-denervated striatum. mGlu5 is a Gq-coupled receptor, and its stimulation leads to PI hydrolysis via PLCβ (26). While stimulation of bona fide D1 receptors does not activate PLC, our data so far indicate that such a response would occur in the presence of D1-mGlu5 heteromers. To test this prediction, we used an ex vivo assay of PLC activity measuring the production of 3H-InsP (27) and compared the effects of D1/mGlu5 stimulation in DA-denervated or intact striata. For this assay, we used 6-OHDA–lesioned rats rather than mice because we needed a large amount of striatal tissue (see Methods). Striatal samples were incubated with the D1-like agonist SKF38393, the mGlu1/5 receptor agonist DHPG, or a combination in the presence of mGlu1 blockade (achieved using saturating concentrations of JNJ16259685). When applied alone, both SKF38393 and DHPG tended to enhance 3H-InsP levels in both intact and DA-denervated striata, but only the effect of SKF38393 in the lesioned striatum reached statistical significance (Figure 7A; SKF38393 vs. basal: 46% increase, P < 0.05). The coapplication of SKF38393 and DHPG produced a significant increase in 3H-InsP production in both intact and denervated samples, but the effect of agonist coapplication was markedly larger in the presence of DA denervation (Figure 7A, 141% vs. 70% increase above basal levels in lesioned vs. intact striatum, respectively; P < 0.001). This effect was blocked by coincubation with the mGlu5 antagonist MTEP (Figure 7A). In DA-denervated samples, the effect of SKF38393-DHPG coapplication was over 2-fold larger than the sum of changes produced by each agonist alone, indicating a synergistic activation of PLC signaling (Figure 7A). These data suggest that a concomitant increase in DA and Glu levels in the parkinsonian striatum would lead to a strong activation of PLC in cells expressing both D1 and mGlu5 receptors.

Figure 7 mGlu5 and D1 receptors interact to induce PLC signaling and ERK1/2 activation in the DA-denervated striatum. (A) InsP hydrolysis in intact (Int.) and lesioned (Les.) rat striatal slices. SKF38393 and DHPG synergistically activated PLC in the DA-denervated striatum. n = 4–13 tubes per treatment. Treatment: F(4,70) = 14.33, P < 0.001; side: F(1,70) = 9.40, P < 0.01; interaction: F(4,70) = 2.81, P < 0.05. Bonferroni’s test: *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001 vs. baseline of same group; ###P < 0.001 vs. all other treatments within same group (Les.); &&&P < 0.001 vs. same treatment of opposite group (Int.). (B) Sample areas for counting pERK1/2-positive cells in DM and VL striata (rat and mouse). (C–F) U73122 (U73) attenuates L-DOPA– (C and D) and SKF38393-induced pERK1/2 (E and F) in DA-denervated rat striatum (n = 5 per condition). (D and F) pERK1/2-immunostained rat striatal sections. Scale bar: 200 μm. C-DM: treatment: F(1,16) = 14.64, P < 0.01; side: F(1,16) = 106.6, P < 0.001; interaction: F(1,16) = 17.13, P < 0.001. C-VL: treatment: F(1,16) = 12.57, P < 0.01; side: F(1.16) = 146.1, P < 0.001; interaction: F(1,16) = 12.36, P < 0.01. E-DM: treatment: F(1,16) = 10.67, P < 0.01; side: F(1,16) = 212.7, P < 0.001; interaction: F(1,16) = 10.21, P < 0.01. E-VL: treatment: F(1,16) = 9.99, P < 0.01; side: F(1,16) = 65.29, P < 0.001; interaction: F(1,16) = 9.82, P < 0.01). Bonferroni’s test: **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001 vs. L-DOPA/SKF38393 + vehicle of Les. side; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, and ###P < 0.001 vs. L-DOPA/SKF38393 + vehicle/U73122 of Int. side. (G and H) U73122 attenuates D1-dependent pERK1/2 in DA-denervated striata from WT but not mGlu5KO-D1 mice (KO) (n = 6–8 mice per condition). (H) pERK1/2 immunostainings. Scale bar: 200 μm. G-DM: treatment: F(3,25) = 18.63, P < 0.001. G-VL: treatment: F(3,25) = 20.36, P < 0.001. Bonferroni’s test: ***P < 0.001 vs. WT: SKF38393 + vehicle.

Because striatal levels of both DA and Glu increase in PD shortly after the administration of L-DOPA (28, 29), we set out to examine the effects of PLC inhibition in unilaterally 6-OHDA–lesioned rats treated with L-DOPA using ERK1/2 activation as a molecular marker of aberrant D1-mGlu5–dependent signaling (11). Animals were perfusion fixed 30 minutes following the combined administration of L-DOPA and the systemically active, selective PLC inhibitor U73122, and cells immunoreactive for the active, phosphorylated form of ERK1/2 were counted in different regions of the motor striatum (Figure 7B, and see Methods). As expected (5), L-DOPA (6 mg/kg s.c.) produced a large induction of phosphorylated ERK1/2 in DA-denervated, but not intact, striata (Figure 7, C and D). Throughout the DA-denervated striatum, the effect of L-DOPA was substantially reduced in animals cotreated with U73122 (30 mg/kg i.p.; Figure 7, C and D). The magnitude of such reduction was comparable to that produced by MTEP in a previous study (30). In other groups of 6-OHDA–lesioned rats, we examined the effects of the selective D1- and D2-like agonists SKF38393 and quinpirole, respectively. While quinpirole did not have an inducing effect on ERK1/2 (data not shown), the D1 agonist SKF38393 (2 mg/kg s.c.) produced robust ERK1/2 activation throughout the DA-denervated striatum, and this response was substantially attenuated by U73122 (Figure 7, E and F). Next, we verified the effect of PLC inhibition on D1-dependent ERK1/2 activation using both WT and mGluR5KO-D1 mice. As expected (11), SKF38393 induced a large number of phosphorylated ERK1/2–positive (pERK1/2-positive) cells in the DA-denervated striatum of WT mice, and a significantly lower number in mGluR5KO-D1 mice (Figure 7, G and H). In WT mice, the effect of SKF38393 was significantly blunted by U73122 cotreatment (Figure 7, G and H). In contrast, there was no difference between vehicle and U73122 coadministration in lesioned mGluR5KO-D1 mice treated with SKF38393 (Figure 7G). These data indicate that the absence of mGlu5 receptor in D1-positive neurons occludes the molecular pathway through which U73122 attenuates the aberrant striatal activation of ERK1/2.

In summary, these data show that PLC signaling accounts for a considerable proportion of striatal ERK1/2 activation in parkinsonian animals treated with drugs that stimulate the D1 receptor. The residual, PLC-independent ERK1/2 activation most likely reflects the supersensitivity of D1-mediated cAMP/PKA signaling after DA denervation because this signaling response is not affected by the inhibition of either mGlu5 or PLC (11).

Inhibition of PLC or mGlu5 receptors reduces dyskinesias that depend on D1 receptor stimulation. Marked striatal activation of ERK1/2 by L-DOPA is a maladaptive molecular response causally linked with dyskinesia (31), and cotreatment with mGlu5 antagonists blunts both L-DOPA–induced ERK1/2 activation and L-DOPA–induced peak AIMs, that is, the most disabling dyskinesias appearing when brain levels of L-DOPA are high (9, 10). We therefore set out to examine potential antidyskinetic effects of PLC inhibition in parkinsonian rodents chronically treated with dopaminergic agents. Mice with unilateral 6-OHDA lesions sustained 3 consecutive drug-treatment periods using escalating doses of L-DOPA (3 and 6 mg/kg), SKF38393 (3 and 6 mg/kg), or quinpirole (0.1 and 0.5 mg/kg). With this protocol, the 3 different dopaminergic drugs induced similarly severe AIMs by the end of each treatment period, at which point we compared the effects of PLC inhibition with U73122 or selective mGlu5 antagonism with MTEP.

The peak severity of L-DOPA–induced AIMs was reduced by both U73122 and MTEP (Figure 8A; P < 0.05 for each compound versus vehicle at 20-80 minutes after L-DOPA administration) to a comparable extent (Figure 8B). Treatment with the D1-like agonist SKF38393 induced severe and sustained AIMs, which were significantly attenuated by U73122 and MTEP with a comparable temporal course (Figure 8, C and D). The D2 receptor agonist quinpirole can induce dyskinesia in rodents primed with L-DOPA or D1 agonists (32). We exploited this phenomenon to investigate the efficacy of U73122 or MTEP on dyskinesias that are mediated via the D2 receptor. When mice were challenged with quinpirole, alone or combined with U73122 or MTEP, neither the PLC inhibitor nor the mGlu5 receptor antagonist had any antidyskinetic action (Figure 8, E and F). The pattern of antidyskinetic effects by PLC inhibition and mGlu5 antagonism was identical in the rat model of LID, in which we also verified that pharmacological inhibition of PLC did not interfere with the antiakinetic (therapeutic-like) effect of the dopaminergic agents (see rat AIMs and motor test in Supplemental Figure 3). Moreover, using this model, we showed that pharmacological inhibition of muscarinic receptors with dicyclomine (33) did not have any antidyskinetic effect (see Supplemental Figure 3, J and K). This experiment rules out that the PLC activity contributing to LID is downstream of the Gq-coupled muscarinic receptor M1, which is abundantly expressed in striatal projection neurons (i.e., cells expressing active ERK1/2 upon treatment with L-DOPA or SKF38393 (5, 11).

Figure 8 MTEP and U73122 improve D1 receptor–dependent dyskinesias in WT mice, but have no effect in mGluR5KD-D1 mice. (A and B) L-DOPA–induced AIMs in WT mice. (A) Time course of AIMs (n = 11; repeated-measures [RM] 2-way ANOVA, treatment: F(2,20) = 13.6, P < 0.001; time: F(9,90) = 45.87, P < 0.001; interaction: F(18,180) = 4.49, P < 0.001). (B) Peak AIMs (n = 11; Friedman test (Fr) = 16.55, P < 0.001). (C and D) SKF38393-induced AIMs in WT. (C) Time course of AIMs (n = 11; RM 2-way ANOVA, treatment: F(2,20) = 17.28, P < 0.001; time: F(8,80) = 23, P < 0.001; interaction: F(16,160) = 5.05, P < 0.001). (D) Peak AIMs (n = 11; Fr = 11.45, P < 0.01). (E and F) Quinpirole-induced AIMs in WT. (E) Time course of AIMs (n = 11; RM 2-way ANOVA, treatment: F(2,20) = 1.48, P = 0.25; time: F(8,80) = 148.6, P < 0.001; interaction: F(16,160) = 2.16, P < 0.01). (F) Peak AIMs (n = 11; Fr = 4.97, P > 0.05). (G and H) L-DOPA–induced AIMs in mGluR5KD-D1 mice. (G) Time course of AIMs (n = 10; RM 2-way ANOVA, treatment: F(2,18) = 3.92, P = 0.31; time: F(9,81) = 20.56, P < 0.001; interaction: F(18,162) = 2.04, P < 0.05). (H) Peak AIMs (n = 10; Fr = 7.4, P < 0.05). (I and J) SKF38393-induced AIMs in mGluR5KD-D1 mice. (I) Time course of AIMs (n = 10; RM 2-way ANOVA, treatment: F(2,18) = 5.42, P < 0.05; time: F(8,72) = 17.33, P < 0.001; interaction: F(16,144) = 3.23, P < 0.001). (J) Peak AIMs (n = 10; Fr = 5, P > 0.05). (K and L) Quinpirole-induced AIMs in mGluR5KD-D1 mice. (K) Time course of AIMs (n = 10; RM 2-way ANOVA, treatment: F(2,18) = 2.51, P = 0.12; time: F(8,72) = 178.8, P < 0.001; interaction: F(16,144) = 2.98, P < 0.001). (L) Peak AIMs (n = 10; Fr = 1.4, P > 0.05). Bonferroni’s test or Dunn’s test (for peak AIMs): *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001 vs. DA receptor agonist + vehicle; #P < 0.05 and ###P < 0.001 vs. DA receptor agonist + MTEP.

We next set out to verify whether the antidyskinetic effects of U73122 or MTEP are mediated by neurons that coexpress both D1 and mGlu5 receptors. To this end, we applied the same protocol of 6-OHDA lesions and dopaminergic treatments to mGluR5KD-D1 transgenic mice, which display an almost complete loss of mGlu5 in striatal neurons expressing the D1 receptor (7) and a blunted striatal ERK1/2 response to D1 stimulation in a parkinsonian setting (11). Transgenic mGluR5KD-D1 mice responded to the 6-OHDA lesion in the same way as did WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), and they also showed a similar antiakinetic response to L-DOPA in a test of forelimb use (Supplemental Figure 4C). However, compared with their WT littermates, transgenic mGluR5KD-D1 mice developed significantly milder dyskinesias when treated with L-DOPA or SKF38393 (see Supplemental Figure 4, D and E; and F and G for a direct genotype comparison). When challenged with either U73122 or MTEP, mGluR5KD-D1 mice showed no further reductions in peak AIM scores, as elicited by either L-DOPA (Figure 8, G and H) or SKF38393 (Figure 8, I and J), although the duration of SKF38393-induced dyskinesia appeared shorter after cotreatment with either compound (Figure 8I; P < 0.05 at 120 minutes for both U73122 and MTEP vs. vehicle cotreatment in the SKF38393 experiment). In contrast, quinpirole-induced AIMs were as severe in mGluR5KD-D1 mice as in WT controls (cf. Figure 8, E and K, and Supplemental Figure 4, H and I) and remained completely unaffected by U73122 or MTEP cotreatment (Figure 8, K and L).

Taken together, these results demonstrate that, in parkinsonian animals treated with dopaminergic agents, the same pattern of antidyskinetic effects is obtained by antagonizing either mGlu5 or PLC signaling. These antidyskinetic effects occur downstream of D1 receptor stimulation and are mediated by neurons that coexpress D1 and mGlu5 receptors.