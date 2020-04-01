Small molecule JQ1 promotes prostate cancer invasion via BET-independent inactivation of FOXA1

JQ1 promotes prostate cancer cell invasion. To examine the effect of JQ1 on prostate cancer cell growth and invasion, we first determined the functional concentration of JQ1. We found that JQ1 inhibited prostate cancer cell growth in a dose-dependent manner, with an IC 50 of approximately 200 nM on LNCaP, C4-2, and 22Rv1 cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126327DS1). Cells treated with 200 nM JQ1 showed significant growth inhibition (Supplemental Figure 1B). Interestingly, we observed obvious JQ1-induced changes in cell morphology. JQ1-treated cells appeared to be astrocyte like, with fusiform or fibroblastic phenotypes characteristic of mesenchymal cells with elongated and more leading-edge protrusions (Figure 1A). This morphological change raises the possibility that JQ1 treatment may enhance cell invasion. Indeed, we observed a time- and dose-dependent increase in cell invasion in multiple prostate cancer cells following treatment with JQ1 (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1C). To further evaluate the effect of JQ1 on invasion, we examined additional JQ1-derived inhibitors. After assessing their functional concentration that could suppress c-Myc expression and reduce cell proliferation (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E), we found that all JQ1-derived inhibitors, including I-BET762, I-BET151, and OTX015, promoted cell invasion (Figure 1D). In accordance with increased protrusions and invasion, JQ1 significantly enhanced the formation of focal adhesions that are crucial for cell migration and invasion (Supplemental Figure 1F). Moreover, we measured JQ1-affected metastasis in mice that received a tail-vein injection of luciferase-labeled prostate cancer cells. JQ1 altered neither luciferase expression driven by a CMV promoter on a lentiviral vector in cells, nor luciferase activity (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H). Importantly, we found that JQ1 injection resulted in enhanced homing of luciferase-labeled cells into typical prostate cancer–metastasized organs such as lymph nodes and bone as well as other sporadic sites (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1I), indicating that JQ1 promoted prostate cancer cell metastasis. Moreover, JQ1 treatment in this metastatic mouse model led to poor survival in comparison with the vehicle-treated control (Supplemental Figure 1J). We used a prostate cancer transgenic mouse model (probasin-Cre–driven Pten-null mice) to determine whether JQ1 increases metastasis in this mouse model. We measured prostate cancer cell metastasis to the draining lumbar lymph nodes through immunohistochemical detection of AR-positive prostatic cells in lymph nodes. We found that AR protein levels were not increased by JQ1 (Supplemental Figure 1K), analogous to previous reports (11, 17). However, the number of AR-positive cells in the draining lumbar lymph nodes was increased after JQ1 treatment (Figure 1, F–H), indicating enhanced prostate cancer cell metastasis to the lymph nodes. Taken together, these results indicate that JQ1 promotes invasion and metastasis of prostate cancer.

Figure 1 JQ1 promotes invasion of prostate cancer cells. (A) Representative images of cell morphology 2 days after 200 nM JQ1 treatment. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Cell invasion was measured on the indicated days after 200 nM JQ1 treatment. Representative images of invasion are shown. Scale bars: 200 μm. n = 3 per group. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA. (C) Cell invasion was measured 3 days after 200 nM JQ1 treatment. Representative images of invasion are shown. Scale bars: 200 μm. n = 3 per group. ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test. abl, LNCaP-abl cells. (D) Cell invasion was measured 3 days after treatment with 200 nM of the indicated inhibitor. Representative images of invasion are shown. Scale bars: 200 μm. n = 3 per group. P > 0.05 (NS), *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 versus DMSO, by 1-way ANOVA. (E) 22Rv1-Luc cells were injected into SCID mice via the tail vein. JQ1 (10 mg/kg) was given daily by i.p. injection, and images were taken 7 weeks later. Metastatic sites with luciferase signal in different tissues were stained with an AR antibody. Representative images of AR staining are shown. Scale bars: 400 μm. (F) Probasin-Cre Pten-null mice of approximately 18 weeks of age were given 10 mg/kg JQ1 for 7 weeks. Draining lumbar lymph nodes were collected for AR immunohistochemical staining. The percentage of cancer-involved lymph nodes (AR staining–positive lymph nodes/total collected lymph nodes) is shown. (G) Representative AR staining in lymph nodes. Scale bars: 50 μm. (H) Quantitation of the percentage of AR-positive cells in lymph nodes. n = 8–9 per group. **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test.

JQ1 activates invasion pathways. To dissect the molecular events of JQ1-promoted invasion, we performed transcriptome profiling by RNA-Seq of JQ1-treated cells (Supplemental Figure 2A). Gene Ontology (GO) analysis revealed that a JQ1-upregulated gene profile was associated with biological processes such as cell migration and endocytosis, whereas a downregulated gene profile was associated with the cell cycle and transcription (Supplemental Figure 2B). We performed gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) to analyze hallmarks and pathways that were enriched upon treatment with JQ1 (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). In the top enrichment list, we found that JQ1 activated multiple invasion pathways such as TGF-β family signaling, EMT, chemokine signaling, focal adhesion, and actin cytoskeleton regulation (Figure 2A). Many key invasion genes in these pathways were confirmed to be upregulated by JQ1 treatment (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 JQ1 activates invasion pathways. (A) GSEA showed activated invasion pathways by JQ1. (B) JQ1 promoted the expression of invasion genes in the activated invasion pathways. n = 3 per group. ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test. (C) Cell invasion was measured 3 days after siRNA transfection. Representative images of invasion are shown. Scale bars: 200 μm. n = 3 per group. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, versus control siRNA (siCon), by 1-way ANOVA. (D) JQ1 promoted invasion in the absence of BET proteins. Invasion was measured 3 days after JQ1 treatment and siRNA transfection. Representative images of invasion are shown. Scale bars: 200 μm. n = 3 per group. ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA. (E) JQ1-activated invasion genes in the absence of BET proteins. mRNA levels were measured 3 days after JQ1 treatment and siRNA transfection. n = 3 per group. ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA.

The typical role of JQ1 in prostate cancer is to block BET proteins and AR signaling. Interestingly, JQ1-promoted invasion was unrelated to blocking of BET proteins or the AR, because knockdown of single BET, all BET proteins, or the AR did not promote invasion (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3A). In fact, when all BET proteins were suppressed, we detected a decrease in cell invasion ability, yet JQ1 still promoted invasion in the absence of all BET proteins (Figure 2D). Likewise, we found that knockdown of all BET proteins did not phenocopy JQ1 in activation of invasion and EMT genes, whereas JQ1 activated most invasion and EMT genes in the absence of all BET proteins (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 3B). Consistently, we observed that knockdown of BRD4, the key BET protein, regulated distinct pathways compared with JQ1 treatment (Supplemental Figure 4A), and JQ1 still activated similar invasion pathways including TGF-β family signaling and EMT, regardless of BRD4 expression levels (Supplemental Figure 4B). Taken together, these results suggest that JQ1 promotes prostate cancer invasion in a BET protein–independent manner.

To determine whether JQ1-activated invasion pathways contribute to enhanced invasion, we investigated TGF-β family signaling, as it plays crucial roles in promoting EMT and cancer cell invasion. We found that SMAD1 and SMAD5 (SMAD1/5) phosphorylation was significantly increased by JQ1 treatment (Figure 3A), suggesting that TGF-β family member BMP signaling was activated. Similar results showing that JQ1 promoted SMAD1/5 phosphorylation were obtained in multiple prostate cancer cells (Figure 3B). Furthermore, we observed a time-dependent increase in phosphorylated SMAD1/5 (p-SMAD1/5) as well as p-AKT, a kinase that can be activated by BMP, following treatment with JQ1 (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 5A). In addition, GSEA analysis showed that the response to the BMP (GO: 0071772) signature was positively enriched in JQ1-treated cells (Figure 3C). Moreover, we found that multiple JQ1-derived inhibitors activated BMP signaling and promoted expression of the mesenchymal marker vimentin (VIM) (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C), which is consistent with the role of BMP signaling in promoting EMT in cancer cells.

Figure 3 JQ1 activates BMP signaling. (A) Protein levels were measured in JQ1-treated LNCaP cells. (B) p-SMAD1/5 levels were measured in JQ1-treated cells. (C) GSEA showed that the response to the BMP signature was activated by JQ1. (D) The BMP signaling inhibitor LDN-212854 (LDN) impaired JQ1-induced upregulation of invasion genes. n = 3 per group. P > 0.05 (NS), **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA. (E) Levels of the indicated proteins after LDN-212854 and JQ1 treatment. (F) Cells were treated with 200 nM JQ1 and 2 μM LDN-212854 for 3 days, and invasion was measured. Representative images of invasion are shown. Scale bars: 200 μm. n = 3 per group. P > 0.05 (NS), ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA. (G) Levels of the indicated proteins after transfection with siALKs (siRNAs targeting ALK1, ALK2, and ALK3) and JQ1 treatment. (H) Cells were transfected with siALKs and treated with JQ1 for 3 days, and then cell invasion was measured. Representative images of invasion are shown. Scale bars: 200 μm. n = 3 per group. P > 0.05 (NS), ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA. (I) GSEA showed that the JQ1-activated BMP target gene signature was enriched in human metastatic prostate cancer tissues (GSE21035). A JQ1-activated BMP target gene signature was generated through a combination of JQ1-upregulated genes and BMP positively regulated genes (GSE96914). down, downregulated; up, upregulated.

We further investigated the role of BMP signaling in JQ1-promoted invasion. Through the BMP signaling inhibitor LDN-212854, we found that blocking BMP signaling significantly impaired the upregulation of JQ1-activated invasion genes and the EMT marker VIM (Figure 3D), suggesting that BMP signaling might play an important role in JQ1-promoted invasion. As expected, blocking BMP signaling, either through LDN-212854 or a siRNA against the BMP receptors ALK1, ALK2, and ALK3, significantly impaired JQ1-promoted invasion (Figure 3, E–H, and Supplemental Figure 5D). Next, we asked whether the JQ1-induced BMP signaling detected in cultured cells has any relevance to prostate cancer in humans. Notably, we identified 173 JQ1-induced BMP target genes whose signature was enriched in metastatic prostate cancer tissues as compared with primary cancer tissues (Figure 3I), supporting the idea that BMP signaling plays a role in prostate cancer metastasis. Taken together, our results indicate that JQ1-activated BMP signaling plays an important role in JQ1-promoted invasion.

JQ1 inhibits FOXA1 to promote prostate cancer cell invasion. To determine how JQ1 activates invasion pathways and genes, we searched for transcription factors that have binding sites on the promoter of JQ1-activated invasion genes using the oPOSSUM program (http://opossum.cisreg.ca/oPOSSUM3/) (18). We predicted a list of transcription factors that have potential binding sites on the promoters of 114 JQ1-activated invasion genes (Supplemental Figure 6A). Taking into account the expression levels of these transcription factors in cells (Supplemental Figure 6B), GSEA highlighted FOXA1 as a promising candidate. Subsequently, we found that JQ1-activated invasion genes were negatively regulated by FOXA1 (Figure 4A). Importantly, in addition to these invasion genes, GSEA showed that the regulated gene profile of JQ1 was also negatively regulated by FOXA1 (Figure 4B), indicating that JQ1 indeed inhibits FOXA1 activity. Interestingly, we found that many BMP ligands and receptors that contribute to BMP signaling activation were upregulated by JQ1 (Supplemental Figure 6C). FOXA1 also ranked as the top candidate among transcription factors responsible for JQ1 activation of BMP ligands and receptors (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). Furthermore, we found that FOXA1 indeed negatively regulated BMP ligands and receptors as well as the BMP signaling marker inhibitor of DNA binding 1 (ID1) (Supplemental Figure 6F), further supporting the idea that JQ1 inhibits FOXA1 in prostate cancer cells.

Figure 4 JQ1 represses FOXA1 to promote invasion. (A) GSEA showed that JQ1-activated invasion genes were repressed by FOXA1 (GSE58309). (B) GSEA showed that the FOXA1 signature was negatively enriched following JQ1 treatment. The FOXA1 gene signature was generated by GSE58309. (C) FOXA1 was negatively correlated with JQ1-activated invasion genes in patients’ prostate cancer tissues from the The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) data set. (D) FOXA1 knockdown impaired JQ1-induced upregulation of invasion genes. mRNA levels were measured 3 days after JQ1 treatment and siRNA transfection. n = 3 per group. P > 0.05 (NS), *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA. (E) FOXA1 knockdown promoted cell invasion, which was measured 3 days after JQ1 treatment and siRNA transfection. Representative images of invasion are shown. Scale bars: 200 μm. n = 3 per group. P > 0.05 (NS), **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA.

In addition, we compared JQ1-induced reduction of FOXA1 activity and BET protein activity. Activity was indicated by the expression of specific target genes regulated by FOXA1 or BRD2, BRD3, or BRD4 (Supplemental Figure 7A). We found that the dosages of JQ1 for inhibition of FOXA1- and BRD2/3/4-specific target gene expression were similar (Supplemental Figure 7B), reinforcing the notion that JQ1 inhibits FOXA1 as well as BET activity. Moreover, JQ1 inhibited FOXA1 activity and promoted invasion in a similar time-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 7C and Figure 1B). Consistent with the repressive role of FOXA1 in JQ1-activated invasion genes, we found a negative correlation between FOXA1 and JQ1-activated invasion genes in human prostate cancer tissues (Figure 4C). Moreover, in the absence of FOXA1, genes important for invasion were upregulated, and JQ1 failed to further activate the expression of these invasion genes in most cases (Figure 4D), reinforcing the idea that JQ1 inhibits FOXA1 activity to activate invasion genes. Likewise, we found that FOXA1 knockdown promoted invasion and that JQ1 failed to further promote invasion when FOXA1 was repressed (Figure 4E). Together, these results indicate that JQ1 inhibits FOXA1 to activate invasion genes and promote invasion.

JQ1 interacts with FOXA1 and inhibits binding of FOXA1 to repressors. Subsequently, we investigated how JQ1 inhibits FOXA1 to activate invasion genes. FOXA1 protein levels were largely unaffected by JQ1 treatment (Supplemental Figure 8A). Therefore, we speculated that JQ1 might interact with FOXA1 to block FOXA1 invasion suppressor function. The result of cellular thermal shift assays (CETSAs) supported the observation that JQ1 bound to FOXA1 and led to significant thermal stabilization of FOXA1 (Figure 5A). Indeed, through biotinylated JQ1 pull-down assays, we found that JQ1 interacted with both overexpressed Flag-tagged FOXA1 and endogenous FOXA1 in cell lysates as well as with purified FOXA1 protein (Figure 5, B–D). These results indicate that JQ1 interacts directly with FOXA1.

Figure 5 JQ1 interacts with FOXA1 to block associated repressor activity. (A) A CETSA was performed using LNCaP cells. (B) Biotin-JQ1 pull-down assay using lysates of 293T cells that overexpressed Flag-FOXA1 and Flag-BRD4. Biotin-azide was used as a control. (C) Biotin-JQ1 pull-down assay using LNCaP cell lysates. (D) Biotin-JQ1 pull-down assay using FOXA1 recombinant protein. (E) LNCaP cells were treated with JQ1 for 8 hours. IP was performed to measure FOXA1 binding to the indicated proteins. (F) ChIP-qPCR assay of FOXA1-interacting repressors at FOXA1-binding sites on the promoter of JQ1-activated invasion genes. n = 3 per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test. (G) FOXA1-interacting repressors regulated JQ1-activated invasion genes. n = 3 per group. P > 0.05 (NS), *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA.

Next, we performed ChIP assays to determine whether binding of JQ1 affects the binding of FOXA1 to its target genes. As shown in Supplemental Figure 8B, we did not observe an apparent reduction of FOXA1 binding to the promoter of its target invasion genes upon JQ1 treatment. Since FOXA1 is known to recruit corepressors and coactivators to regulate gene expression, we speculated that through interaction with FOXA1, JQ1 might disrupt FOXA1 binding to repressors, which would lead to reexpression of FOXA1-repressed invasion genes and promotion of cellular invasion ability. Among FOXA1-interacting proteins, TLE family member 3 (TLE3) (19, 20), histone deacetylase 7 (HDAC7) (21), and nuclear factor I C (NFIC) (22) have been shown to have a FOXA1 corepressor function and are implicated in the regulation of cell invasion. We found that these repressors were involved in the regulation of invasion genes that were repressed by FOXA1 (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). Knockdown of these repressors promoted expression of FOXA1-repressed invasion genes, whereas silencing of FOXA1 failed to further induce the upregulation of invasion genes in the absence of these repressors (Supplemental Figure 8E), indicating that TLE3, HDAC7, and NFIC play a role in FOXA1-induced repression of these invasion genes. Importantly, JQ1 inhibited FOXA1 binding to the repressors, such as TLE3, HDAC7, and NFIC (Figure 5E), resulting in a reduction in recruitment of these repressors to FOXA1-binding sites on the promoters of the invasion genes (Figure 5F) as assayed by ChIP–quantitative PCR (ChIP-qPCR). Moreover, in the absence of TLE3, HDAC7, and NFIC, JQ1 failed to further increase the expression of invasion genes (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 9A). Our results suggest that JQ1 interacts with FOXA1 to inhibit FOXA1 binding to corepressors, thus allowing the expression of FOXA1-repressed genes that are important for invasion and metastasis. In addition, not only was JQ1 capable of reducing binding of repressors to FOXA1, it could also reduce the protein levels of TLE3, HDAC7, and NFIC in multiple prostate cancer cell lines (Supplemental Figure 9B). JQ1 might reduce protein levels through regulation of their protein stability (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). Taken together, our results indicate that JQ1 inhibits the repressive activity of FOXA1 by interacting with FOXA1 to disrupt its binding to corepressors, thus allowing for the reexpression of genes important for invasion.