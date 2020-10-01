Transcriptional frameshifts contribute to protein allergenicity

RDD gap rates correlate with the differential allergenicity of 3 legumes. We began by analyzing mismatches between the genomes and transcriptomes of 3 legumes: the highly allergenic peanut (Arachis hypogea), the moderately allergenic soybean (Glycine max), and the rarely allergenic green bean (Phaseolus vulgaris); see Supplemental Methods for the bioinformatics method (ref. 19; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126275DS1). We first calculated the RDD gap rates (i.e., the overall TI gap burden) following the method depicted in Figure 1A. With this calculation, we showed that A and T omissions were significantly more frequent in the peanut than in the soybean and rarest in the green bean, thus mirroring their allergenicity (Figure 1B). In the peanut, gaps more commonly affected A and T repeats, and the RDD gap rate increased with the length of the repeats despite their decreasing frequency (Figure 1C). In peanuts, when comparing the composition of bases flanking A and T gaps with those around As and Ts unaffected by transcription errors, we observed that the 5 to 6 bases surrounding gapped As and Ts appeared to influence the presence of the TI events (Figure 1D). The most influential bases were those downstream of As and upstream of Ts (see Supplemental Figure 1 for the Multiple EM for Motif Elicitation [MEME] analysis of DNA motifs observed at each specific gap position; http://meme-suite.org/doc/overview.html).

Figure 1 RDD gap rates in legumes. (A) Method of calculation of the RDD gap rates. (B) RDD gap rates related to the numbers (indicated as n) of A and T repeats for peanut, soybean, and green bean. (C) Peanut RDD gap rates related to the numbers of A and T repeats. (D) Base composition surrounding (–10 and +10) RDD gap positions (b0). t test, Welch’s t test and Mann-Whitney U tests with Holm-Bonferroni correction: *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. (B and C) Box-and-whisker plots: box, interquartile range; bar, median; whiskers, 95% CI.

Frameshifted RNAs translate into cationic peptides. The in silico translation of single-base omissions from peanut mRNA sequences showed a modest, but highly significant, increase in the percentage of basic aa and a profound decrease in that of acidic aa (Figure 2A); these variations are consistent with the genetic code containing relatively more codons for basic than acidic aa. When combined, these changes cause a 2-to-3 log increase in the isoelectric point of the TI peptides translated from the sequence downstream of a gap (Figure 2B). We then evaluated the impact of deleting each codon as a function of the first base of the next codon, assuming an equal probability for the 4 bases. Taking into account the peanut codon usage bias and the aa composition of the canonical proteins, we calculated the probabilities of gain, loss, or conservation of each aa (Table 1). Subsequently, we estimated the theoretical composition of peanut proteins translated from frameshifted RNA and found that more than 90% of both observed basic aa gains and acidic aa losses were explained by this simple calculation (Table 2). Therefore, because of the biased degeneracy of the genetic code that favors basic (i.e., positively charged aa), the consequence of frameshifts occurring at any given position and affecting any base is the potential translation of a cationic segment. The small difference in the predicted versus the observed upward shift in the isoelectric point is likely due to all bases not being equally affected by TI gaps, as shown above (Figure 1A).

Figure 2 Theoretical and observed aa sequence compositions in peanut TI variants. (A) The in silico translation of peanut RNA with identified gaps showed that peptides translated from frameshifted RNA contained 4.4% acidic aa and 16% basic aa. Mole percentages were calculated using Pepstats from EMBOSS. (B) Impact of aa composition on the isoelectric point of TI peptides. Welch’s t test with Holm-Bonferroni correction. (B) Box-and-whisker plot: box, interquartile range; bar, median; whiskers, 95% CI.

Table 1 Changes in aa composition in proteins translated from frameshift are explained by probabilities of gain, loss, and conservation of residues

Table 2 Predicted and observed aa composition in peanut canonical and TI peptides

The RDD gap patterns and predicted aa composition of TI peptides are different in allergen versus nonallergen coding transcripts. To better understand the RDD gaps at the individual transcript level, we compared the RDD profiles in 11 of the 17 peanut allergens recognized by the International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS) whose genomic sequences are sufficiently annotated with those of 10,224 transcripts encoding peanut proteins not currently recognized as allergens (Table 3). We did not include 6 allergens in this analysis because of the high stringency constraints of our bioinformatics protocols: a perfect match to the respective DNA reference sequence was unavailable for Ara h 11, 12, 16, and 17; the position coverage was insufficient for Ara h 5; and Ara h 4 is, in fact, an isoform of Ara h 3 (20).

Table 3 Comparison of allergen and nonallergen transcripts for peanut

To summarize, we detected several essential differences between mRNAs coding for allergens and those translated into nonallergen proteins. The expression levels of peanut allergen-coding transcripts (ACTs) were significantly higher than those of nonallergen-coding transcripts (NACTs) (Table 3). ACTs encoded significantly smaller proteins and had a significantly higher gap rate compared with NACTs (Table 3). Finally, the aa composition of TI variants translated from gaps occurring in ACTs was significantly different from that of NACTs. Indeed, TI variants from peanut ACTs contained a significantly lower number of hydrophobic aa and had a higher proportion of hydrophilic, basic, and acidic aa compared with those encoded by peanut NACTs.

To verify that these observations were also valid for other allergens, we repeated the same calculations for 2 other familiar sources of food allergens (soybeans and sesame seeds) and one major environmental allergen, the Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus house dust mite (Tables 4, 5, and 6 and Supplemental Methods). In these 3 allergen sources, we found the same high-density patterns of RDD gaps spanning the entire ACT as in peanut allergens. Similarly, their ACTs also had a significantly higher expression level and translated into significantly smaller proteins compared with NACTs. Finally, we observed the same differences in TI peptide aa composition between ACTs and NACTs, with only some exceptions: in the sesame, for example, the percentage of hydrophilic aa was not significantly different between ACTs and NACTs. Using in silico translation of TI gaps from both ACTs and NACTs, we verified that the 2-log increase in the TI peptide isoelectric point was, indeed, the consequence of gaps in all 4 allergen sources (data not shown).

Table 4 Comparison of allergen and nonallergen transcripts for soybean

Table 5 Comparison of allergen and nonallergen transcripts for sesame

Table 6 Comparison of allergen and nonallergen transcripts for D. pteronyssinus house dust mite

Together, our observations indicate that, in all these 4 distinct allergen sources, transcripts encoding allergens translate into a higher, albeit variable, number of TI variants containing a cationic TI peptide at its carboxy terminal end.

The TI variants of Ara h 2, but not the canonical allergen itself, induce the production of specific IgE in mice. To experimentally verify the hypothesis that TI variants translated from gapped RNA contribute to protein allergenicity, we first focused on the peanut because of the well-established central role played by a single allergen (Ara h 2; UniProt Q6PSU2; LOC112707245 on the A. hypogea genome and 100% identical to our genome assembly) in about 90% of peanut-allergic human patients (21). The transcripts encoding Ara h 2 contain 13 RDD gaps (Figure 3A). We produced recombinant Ara h 2 (rAra h 2) in its canonical sequence and 3 of its TI variants (v36, v38, and v40) translated from frameshifted cDNA constructions (Figure 3B). These 4 purified proteins were injected without adjuvant, at a 1-week interval, into groups of 8 BALB/cByJ mice (400 μg each) (Figure 3C); control rodents received only buffer vehicle injections. We then measured the levels of IgM, IgG, and IgE directed against either the canonical (Figure 3D) or TI variants (Figure 3E) of Ara h 2 at various time points. All 4 proteins induced significant increases in Ara h 2 IgM and IgG levels relative to controls (Figure 3D). The increased subclasses of IgG were mainly IgG1 (Supplemental Figure 2). Only the injection of the 3 TI variants increased IgE reactivity against both the canonical rAra h 2 (Figure 3D) and its 3 variants (Figure 3E). In contrast, similar injections of the canonical rAra h 2 caused no detectable increase in Ara h 2 sIgE reactivity (Figure 3D). Seventy-six days after the first injection, we challenged mice with their respective sensitizing proteins. We evaluated symptomatic allergic reactions, as we previously described, by a total allergy score, the level of scratching during the first 30 minutes after injection, and the decrease in body temperature (22). All 3 TI variants of Ara h 2 induced clinical allergic reactions after their respective sensitization, which were significantly more pronounced than those recorded in control or canonical rAra h 2–injected mice (Figure 3F).

Figure 3 Evaluation of the immunogenicity of canonical and TI variants of Ara h 2. (A) Distribution of 13 TI gap events over the Ara h 2 mRNA (red lines); the major Ara h 2 epitopes are shown in blue boxes, and they are numbered according to the recommended nomenclature (43). The aa sequences of Ara h 2 epitopes are shown in white boxes. (B) Proteins injected. The same color for each respective protein is used in B, D, E, and F. (C) Immunization protocol. (D) Canonical Ara h 2–specific antibodies. (E) Ara h 2 TI variant–specific antibodies. Black, control mice; red, mice sensitized with Ara h 2; green, Ara h 2–v36; yellow, Ara h 2–v38; and blue, Ara h 2–v40 (C and D). Data shown in D and E are represented as mean + SEM, and lines in E correspond to means minus those of Ara h 2–sensitized mice. (F) Total allergy, body temperature, and scratching scores after challenge in sensitized mice. Data are represented as mean + SEM (G) IgE Western immunoblotting of rAra h 2 and the 3 TI variants with sera of mice immunized with Ara h 2–v36 (left), v38 (middle), and v40 (right). Inhibition by the canonical rAra h 2 is indicated by +. Single experiment with 8 mice per sensitization group; t test, Welch’s t test and Mann-Whitney U tests with Holm-Bonferroni correction: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (F) Box-and-whisker plot: box, interquartile range; bar, median; whiskers, 95% CI.

Although sensitizations with the canonical rAra h 2 did not induce a detectable increase in circulating sIgE, a challenge with this protein led to a clinical response that was significantly more noticeable than that of nonsensitized controls (Figure 3F). This observation was not surprising, as canonical Ara h 2 injections induced the production of specific IgG and adoptive transfer experiments have shown previously that clinical signs of allergy can also be IgG mediated in mice (23–25).

We then used direct and inhibition Western immunoblotting with canonical Ara h 2 as an inhibitor to verify the sIgE elicited by TI variants recognized the TI or the canonical segments of the Ara h 2 variants. We found that the canonical rAra h 2 nearly extinguished sIgE reactivity toward the canonical rAra h 2, while it only reduced — but did not suppress — that present against TI variant linear epitopes (Figure 3G). With this set of experiments, we established that it is the TI variants of an allergen, and not its canonical version, that induce the sIgE production and clinical signs of allergy in sensitized mice; furthermore, we confirmed that the sIgE from Ara h 2–sensitized mice reacted with linear epitopes located on both canonical and TI segments of the TI variants.

Adding a cationic TI peptide to the carboxy terminal end of a nonallergenic protein is sufficient for eliciting the production of sIgE in mice. We next tested to determine whether the induction of sIgE could be experimentally induced against a nonallergenic protein by adding a TI peptide to its carboxy terminal end. We selected a peanut protein (ARR17L encoded by a gene in our A. hypogea genome assembly 100% identical to LOC107470167 in the Arachis duranensis genome encoding a 2-component response regulator ARR17 like; see Supplemental Methods); it is of a size similar to that of Ara h 2 (20 kDa), has no aa sequence identity with any known allergen, and is encoded by a transcript without any identifiable RDD gaps. We thus produced 2 recombinant ARR17L proteins: one with the added carboxy terminal cationic TI peptide (ARR17L-TIP) and one with the noncationic peptide resulting from the corresponding canonical translation (ARR17L-CAN) (Figure 4). Three injections, at a 1-week interval, of 400 μg of either ARR17L chimera elicited the production of sIgM and sIgG against the respective chimera, but sIgE rose significantly only against the ARR17L-TIP (Figure 4). Therefore, the mere addition of a cationic TI peptide to the carboxy terminus of a nonallergenic protein appears sufficient to induce the production of sIgE after injection into mice without any adjuvant.

Figure 4 Effect of the addition of a TI peptide to a nonallergenic protein. Levels of specific Igs directed against ARR17L-TIP (TI peptide) and ARR17L-CAN (corresponding canonical sequence) in mice sensitized by intraperitoneal injection on days 0, 7, and 14. Single experiment with 5 mice per sensitization group. Paired t test and Wilcoxon’s signed rank test with Holm-Bonferroni correction: *P < 0.05. Box-and-whisker plot: box, interquartile range; bar, median; whiskers, 95% CI.

The concomitant, but not the sequential, injections of TI variants of Ara h 2 induce the production of sIgE. A high diversity of TI variants appears to be a general characteristic of ACTs compared with NACTs (Tables 3–6). This finding implies that, in any given allergen preparation, several TI variants of the same canonical allergen will coexist. We thus questioned whether the different TI variants might “cooperate” to induce the production of sIgE.

In Figure 5, we show that injections of a cocktail of 3 TI variants and the canonical protein, each at a dose 4-fold lower (100 μg) than that used in the experiment reported in Figure 3 and Figure 4 (400 μg per injection), significantly increased the production of Ara h 2–specific IgM, IgG, and IgE. In contrast, the sequential injections, at the same 1-week interval, of each TI variant to achieve the same cumulative dose only caused a substantial (P < 0.05) increase in Ara h 2–specific IgM and IgG without detectable sIgE. These data suggest that the TI variants present in ACTs have a cooperative effect on the production of sIgE. Therefore, the injection of either a single TI variant at a high dose (400 μg) or the combination of 3 TI variants and the canonical Ara h 2 at low doses (100 μg each) is sufficient to induce the production of IgE without the need for any adjuvant.

Figure 5 Comparison of the effect of combined or sequential injections of TI peptides. Ara h 2 antibody levels in control mice and those injected with a combined dose of 400 μg (100 μg of each of 4 TI proteins) or the sequential injection of 400 μg of each protein at a 1-week interval. Single experiment with 10 mice per sensitization group; t test, Welch’s t test, and Mann-Whitney U test with Holm-Bonferroni correction. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Box-and-whisker plot: box, interquartile range; bar, median; whiskers, 95% CI.

The removal of low-abundance cationic proteins from bovine whey markedly reduces its ability to cause IgE production in mice. Bioinformatic data indicated that TI events in the peanut only affected a minute percentage (less than 0.5%) of transcribed mRNAs; assuming that all TI-containing transcripts would be translated, we estimated that TI variants represent less than 4% of the total peanut protein content. As these TI variants are predicted to be cationic, their separation and removal based on a higher isoelectric point are therefore possible.

To test such a method of TI variant depletion, we selected whey (i.e., lactoserum), a milk derivative devoid of caseins. Bovine whey was separated using ion-exchange chromatography into 2 fractions with an isoelectric cutoff set at 7.4. We first calculated that the fraction with an isoelectric point higher than this cutoff represented less than 5% of whey proteins, a finding consistent with our previous calculation of the proportion of TI variants among peanut proteins (see above). This cationic fraction with a high isoelectric point had a profile in SDS-PAGE that was different from those of the total whey and the low isoelectric point noncationic fraction (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Differential allergenicity of whey fractions separated by their charges. (A) Coomassie staining of SDS-PAGE with 10 μg of either total, noncationic (isoelectric point < 7.4), or cationic (isoelectric point > 7.4) whey fractions. W, whey; C, cationic; NC, noncationic. (B) Gastric administration and blood sampling schedule of whey, cationic, and noncationic fractions. (C) Serum sIgE response in BALB/cByJ mice that had ingested the same 60 μg of either total, cationic, and noncationic whey fractions. (D) IgE response of mice given either 3.5 mg of total whey or 150 μg of cationic and noncationic whey fractions. Single experiment with 36 mice (C) and 106 mice (D). Mann-Whitney U paired and unpaired tests. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

In a first experiment, a low dose (60 μg) of either total, cationic, or noncationic whey fractions was administered to mice intragastrically to closely mimic the physiological conditions of milk exposure (Figure 6B). Remarkably, at that dose, only the cationic whey fraction — but not the total or noncationic fractions — induced a statistically significant increase in sIgE relative to that of control mice on day 55 (Figure 6C).

As there were notable interindividual variations in the IgE response to this cationic whey fraction, we conducted a second experiment in which a higher number of mice were given either a high dose (3.5 mg) of total whey or a 25-fold lower dose (150 μg) of either cationic or noncationic whey fractions. We showed that the low dose of cationic whey induced the production of sIgE at the same level as that induced by the 25-fold higher amount of total whey (Figure 6D). In contrast, the ingestion of the low dose of noncationic whey led to significantly lower sIgE production, with a titer plateauing between 35 and 42 days, while that observed for total or cationic whey continued to increase over time significantly (Figure 6D). A limitation of our fractionation method, however, is that we cannot exclude that the noncationic whey fraction might still contain some TI variants, as the addition of a cationic TI peptide might not always be sufficient to shift an entire variant’s isoelectric point above that of our 7.4 cutoff point. Together, our results suggest that proteins that trigger sIgE production in response to the ingestion of whey are present in this food’s cationic fraction, which should include the TI variants of whey allergens. Nevertheless, we cannot eliminate the possibility that a difference in the identity of the proteins present in the cationic and anionic fractions also might have contributed to the notable difference seen in immunogenicity.

The analysis of RDD gap patterns in the peanut transcriptome leads to the discovery of 2 prevalent allergens for peanut-allergic humans. To identify allergens that we believe to be previously unreported, we screened the available peanut transcriptome for mRNAs encoding proteins not known currently as allergens, but that had an expression level, an RDD gap profile, and a TI segment aa composition suggesting that the translated canonical protein could be an allergen in peanut-allergic human patients. We discovered a transcript with 12 RDD gaps and a gap density comparable to that of Ara h 2 (13 gaps spanning 312 nucleotides coding for a 19 kDa protein). The canonical sequence of this believed to be novel peanut allergen (NPA) encodes a predicted 23.4 kDa protein with a suspected S26 type I signal peptidase domain (NCBI CD06530; Figure 7A). In the peanut wild ancestor A. duranensis, the LOC107473664 gene encodes this protein, which we designated as NPA23. This NPA23 has no sequence homology with any of the known peanut allergens, but it contains very short aa sequences shared with 4 allergens in the Allergome database (http://www.allergome.org/) (Figure 7A). Two of these allergens are uncommon, but there could be a potential crossreactivity of NPA23 with the cat allergen Fel d 2.0101 and the dog allergen Can f 3.0101. The canonical NPA23 protein was produced in E. coli and purified as a single product forming several oligomers, as shown by SDS-PAGE in Figure 7B. We found the sera of all 10 children with clinical peanut allergy (among our patients; Table 7) to have detectable sIgE against this NPA23 on immunoblots, while only 1 in 5 atopic patients without a peanut allergy and none of 5 healthy controls had such detectable reactivity (Figure 7B). Of potential clinical relevance was the observation that the atopic child with detectable NPA23-sIgE was, in fact, clinically allergic to cats.

Figure 7 Discovery of 2 peanut allergens (NPA) using their TI profiles. (A) Genomic and protein sequence characteristics of NPA23. The table lists the known allergens with sequence similarity to NPA23 in the Allergome database. (B) First lanes on the left: Coomassie blue staining showing purified NPA23 protein (4 μg). The upper bands are believed to be NPA23 multimers. Center and rightmost lanes, IgE Western immunoblotting with sera of peanut-allergic and peanut-tolerant children (atopic and nonatopic controls). (C) sIgE directed toward recombinant NPA23 using sera of peanut-allergic (n = 52) and peanut-tolerant patients (atopic and nonatopic subjects; n = 44) measured by ELISA.

Table 7 Characteristics of the human patient sera

Using the same approach, we found another peanut transcript with 47 RDD gaps, which encoded a putative 27.2 kDa canonical protein (NPA27) with no sequence identity with any of the known allergens. This NPA27 contained a thaumatin-like domain (NCBI CD09218, TLP-PA) that explains its low-sequence homology with 4 other allergens (Supplemental Figure 3). In the peanut wild ancestor Arachis ipaensis, the LOC107629116 gene encodes the NPA27. We produced recombinant NPA27 in E. coli, and this allergen was recognized by serum sIgE from peanut-allergic patients, albeit at an intensity and frequency lower than that of NPA23 (Supplemental Figure 3).

To more precisely estimate the prevalence of IgE seropositivity to the NPA23 and NPA27, we tested a larger group (including previous patients tested above by immunoblotting) of peanut-allergic and tolerant children by ELISA (Table 7). We detected sIgE against NPA23 and NPA27, respectively, in the serum of 24 of 52 (46%) and 25 of 52 (48%) peanut-allergic children and 10 of 38 and 8 of 38 (26% and 21%) peanut-tolerant atopic children, but in none of the 6 healthy children (Figure 7C); these proportions were significantly higher in peanut-allergic than in peanut-tolerant atopic and control children (P < 0.01 and P < 0.03 for NPA23 and NPA 27, respectively). If we were to use a cutoff of a mean ± 2 SD of the IgE concentration obtained in peanut-tolerant atopic children, the proportion of children with positive sIgE reactivity against NPA23 would be 18 of 52 (35%) peanut-allergic but only 2 of 38 (5%) peanut-tolerant atopic children. Similarly, that toward NPA27 would be above this threshold in 12 of 52 (23%) peanut-allergic but only 3 of 38 (8%) peanut-tolerant atopic children. Therefore, both immunoblotting and ELISA results concur in demonstrating that both NPA23 and NPA27 are 2 prevalent, yet minor, peanut allergens.

The sIgE of peanut-allergic children recognizes both canonical and TI segments of Ara h 2. We hypothesized that if TI proteins were responsible for the development of peanut allergy in human patients, some of their sIgE should be directed against the cationic carboxy terminal TI segment of the Ara h 2 TI protein variants.

We first tested sIgE reactivity against both the canonical Ara h 2 and 3 of its TI variants in a cohort of 51 children with clinically proven peanut allergy as well as 37 peanut-tolerant atopic children and 6 healthy controls (among our patients; Table 7). In peanut-tolerant atopic or healthy controls, we found sIgE above the cutoff (mean + 2 SD of peanut-tolerant children) against rAra h 2 and its v36, v38, and v40 variants in 1 of 37 (3%), 2 of 43 (5%), 1 of 39 (3%), and 2 of 38 (3%) children, respectively (data not shown). In contrast, we found sIgE against rAra h 2 and its v36, v38, and v40 variants in 30 of 37 (81%), 37 of 51 (73%), 33 of 46 (72%), and 34 of 42 (81%) of peanut-allergic children, respectively (Figure 8A).

Figure 8 sIgE against canonical and TI variants of Ara h 2. (A) Serum sIgE reactivity of 52 peanut-allergic children toward Ara h 2 and its 3 TI variants measured by ELISA. (B) Percentage of inhibition by canonical Ara h 2 of the IgE reactivity to the canonical and v36, v38, and v40 Ara h 2 variants in 10 peanut-allergic patients. Paired t test and Wilcoxon’s signed rank test with Holm-Bonferroni correction. **P < 0.01.

The difference among the sIgE levels against each of the 4 proteins was highly significant (P < 10-6) between peanut-tolerant and peanut-allergic children. In the 7 peanut-allergic children without detectable rAra h 2 sIgE by ELISA, we found sIgE to the v40 variant in only 1 patient. Finally, the sIgE binding to the v40 variant was significantly higher than that measured against the canonical Ara h 2, despite this particular TI variant missing 1 of the 8 Ara h 2 immunodominant epitopes (26).

We then conducted ELISA inhibition experiments using the sera of 10 peanut-allergic children. These inhibition assays showed that an excess of canonical Ara h 2 inhibited significantly more of the reactivity to the identical canonical protein than that against its 3 TI variants (Figure 8B). These observations were confirmed using a 2-fold higher or lower concentration of inhibiting canonical Ara h 2 (data not shown). Of note is that the proportions of IgE specific for the TI segment of each TI variant varied between patients (Table 8). These inhibition experiments indicated that, on average, 20% of IgE bound the TI segment of Ara h 2.

Table 8 Percentages of IgE directed toward the TI segment of each TI variant in 10 peanut-allergic children measured by ELISA

Together, these observations suggested that, as in mice, some of the sIgE of peanut-allergic humans recognize both the canonical and TI Ara h 2 variants. Furthermore, the sIgE reactivity against the TI segment of an Ara h 2 variant was always associated with one against the canonical segment.

Children with IgE-negative milk allergy have detectable IgE against the cationic TI protein–enriched fraction of lactoserum. Children with milk allergy are diagnosed after the development of clinical signs upon the ingestion of milk and their resolution with the avoidance of dairy products (Table 9). While most of the children with clinical milk allergy have detectable sIgE (IgE-positive milk allergy), some do not (the so-called IgE-negative milk allergy or non–IgE-mediated milk allergy). We hypothesized that the lack of detection of sIgE in children with IgE-negative milk allergy could be due to an insufficient amount of TI proteins in the standard milk extract used for sIgE detection by ELISA. As shown in the preceding sections, TI variants of allergens are cationic, so we processed bovine whey (lactoserum) based on an isoelectric point of 7.4 to separate its anionic from its cationic fraction. We tested by ELISA the sera of 7 children with IgE-negative milk allergy, 7 with IgE-positive milk allergy, and 10 controls for IgE directed against these 2 lactoserum fractions. As shown in Figure 9, the ratio of cationic-to-anionic IgE reactivity was significantly higher in IgE-negative than in IgE-positive milk-allergic children (P < 0.005) and other allergic children (P < 0.05). This observation suggests that in the IgE-negative milk allergic children, the previously undetectable IgE are directed more often against the cationic fraction of lactoserum enriched in low-abundance TI allergens than to its anionic fraction that contains proteins translated from canonical sequences.

Figure 9 IgE reactivity of milk-allergic children to charge-separated whey fractions. Sera from children (n = 7) with a clinical allergy to milk but undetectable milk-specific IgE using standard milk extracts (IgE– milk allergy) were found to have, in fact, IgE that reacted more to the TI protein–enriched cationic fraction of whey than to its anionic fraction containing the canonical proteins. The reverse was seen in children with milk allergy and detectable milk-specific IgE (n = 7) and children with other allergies (n = 7); ratios from nonatopic children (n = 3) were inconclusive. t test with Holm-Bonferroni correction. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Box-and-whisker plot: box, interquartile range; bar, median; whiskers, 95% CI.