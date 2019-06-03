G-CSF partially mediates effects of sleeve gastrectomy on the bone marrow niche

Loss of bone and BMAT with VSG is independent of body weight, diet, and sex. To model the conditions in which bone loss is most commonly observed with VSG in humans, we induced obesity in male C57BL/6J mice with 8 weeks of high fat diet (HFD) prior to sham or VSG surgery. In addition, we controlled for independent effects of HFD on bone metabolism (19, 20) by returning a subset of mice to a normal chow diet (NCD) after surgery. Whereas VSG decreased body weight and fat mass of HFD-fed animals 8 weeks after surgery (Figure 1A), simply switching mice from HFD to NCD caused a substantial reduction of body weight and fat mass that largely masked potential effects of VSG within this treatment group (Figure 1A). Although effects of VSG on body weight and fat mass were dependent on diet, VSG caused a consistent loss of trabecular and cortical bone in both NCD and HFD groups (Figure 1, B and C). Specifically, VSG mice had decreased trabecular bone volume fraction (Tb. BV/TV), trabecular bone mineral density (Tb. BMD), and trabecular number (Tb. N), whereas spacing between trabeculi was increased (Tb. Sp) (Figure 1B). In addition, cortical area (Ct. BA/TA) and thickness (Ct. Th) were reduced by VSG (Figure 1C). Although mechanical unloading of bone with weight loss is commonly thought to decrease bone mass (21), we did not observe a correlation between body weight and mid-tibial Ct. BA/TA or with Tb. BV/TV (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126173DS1). Next, we evaluated mechanical properties of bone using a 4-point bending assay and observed that VSG reduces stiffness and maximum load of femurs (Figure 1D), which indicates that bones from VSG mice not only have reduced mass, but are weaker and thus are at higher risk for bone fracture.

Figure 1 Loss of bone and BMAT after VSG is independent of mechanical unloading and diet. After consumption of HFD for 8 weeks, male C57BL/6J mice at 12 weeks of age received sham or VSG surgery. Each group was then fed NCD or HFD for a further 8 weeks. (A) Body weight and fat mass were measured before euthanasia (n = 6 for NCD+Sham; n = 7 for NCD+VSG; n = 6 for HFD+Sham, and n = 9 for HFD+VSG). (B) Tibial Tb. BV/TV, Tb. BMD, Tb. N, and Tb. Sp were measured with μCT. (C) Mid-tibial Ct. BA/TA and Ct. Th (n = 5 for NCD+Sham; n = 6 for NCD+VSG; n = 4 for HFD+Sham, and n = 5 for HFD+VSG). (D) Femoral stiffness, yield load, and maximum load in HFD-fed mice (n = 8 for Sham and n = 7 for VSG). (E) Representative sections from proximal and distal tibiae were stained with H&E and are shown at ×200 magnification. Scale bars, 100 μm. (F) Tibial BMAT was visualized and quantified relative to total bone volume within the indicated regions (n = 5 for NCD+Sham, n = 6 for NCD+VSG, n = 4 for HFD+Sham, and n = 5 for HFD+VSG). Growth plate (G/P) to tibia/fibula junction (T/F J). Distal tibia is T/F J to distal end. Box and whisker plots show a central median line, boxed 25th and 75th quartiles and the whiskers mark the range. Differences between treatments were evaluated by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (A–D and F). P values in panels were adjusted across the experiment for multiple testing using limma package in R with FDR method. *Statistical difference at P < 0.05.

Counter to the commonly observed inverse relationship between bone mass and marrow adiposity (16), VSG causes almost complete loss of ‘regulated’ BMAT in proximal tibia (growth plate to tibia/fibular junction; ref. 22), and about ~30% depletion of ‘constitutive’ BMAT in distal tibia (Figure 1, E and F; ref. 22). Interestingly, there is a strong positive correlation between distal tibial BMAT and cortical bone mass, but not with gonadal white adipose tissue (gWAT), suggesting that VSG regulates the bone marrow niche independently of effects on adiposity (Supplemental Figure 1B). VSG of female mice causes almost identical effects to those observed in male mice on body weight, fat mass, cortical bone mass, and BMAT. However, loss of trabecular bone with VSG is milder in female mice, and a moderate correlation between body weight and cortical bone mass is observed (Supplemental Figure 1, C–H). To investigate the potential roles of estrogen and body weight in the VSG-induced bone loss, ovariectomized (OVX) mice received either sham or VSG, and tibial bone variables were determined 8 weeks after surgery. VSG caused a robust loss of Ct. BA/TA and Ct. Th in OVX female mice (Supplemental Figure 1I). Although VSG did not further decrease Tb. BV/TV or Tb. BMD, the basal trabecular bone mass was greatly diminished by OVX and further loss might not have been possible (Supplemental Figure 1J). Importantly, the changes in cortical bone mass with VSG were independent of changes in body weights after ovariectomy.

Because production and secretion of gut peptides are often changed by VSG, and glucagon-like peptide 1R (GLP-1R) and GLP2 peptides have been linked to bone resorption and formation (23, 24), we also examined impact of these alleles on effects of VSG. We observed that effects of VSG on bone mass and BMAT were still observed in mice lacking proglucagon (the gene that encodes GLPs; Gcg–/–) or glucagon-like peptide-2 receptor (Glp2r–/–), or in Gcg–/– mice in which the locus is reactivated in intestine to restore plasma GLP-1 concentrations (Supplemental Figure 2, Supplemental Figure 3). Effects on loss of bone and BMAT in Glp2r–/– mice are independent of food intake, since pair-feeding of sham mice to consumption of food by VSG mice did not alter these variables (Supplemental Figure 3). Taken together, these results demonstrate that VSG-induced loss of bone and BMAT is independent of body weight, diet, food intake, sex, Gcg, and Glp2r.

VSG causes rapid loss of bone and BMAT in both lean and obese mice. To evaluate how rapidly the effects of VSG occur, we evaluated bone endpoints at 1, 2, and 4 weeks after sham or VSG surgery on lean mice exclusively fed a NCD. In this model, VSG causes a transient decrease of body weight 1 and 2 weeks after surgery with a parallel reduction of fat mass (Figure 2A). VSG caused a significant decrease of cortical and trabecular bone mass as early as the second week of surgery, with further loss 4 weeks after surgery. This effect of VSG held true for Ct. BA/TA and Ct. Th., as well as Tb. BV/TV, Tb. BMD, and Tb. N, and increased Tb. Sp (Figure 2, B and C). We also found that loss of proximal and distal tibial BMAT occurred as early as 1 week after surgery (Figure 2, D and E), with effects persisting for at least 8 weeks (Figure 1, E and F). Thus, effects of VSG on loss of BMAT are independent of white adipose tissue since in this lean cohort of mice loss of fat mass was transient (Figure 2A). Next, we evaluated how rapidly VSG influences mice fed a HFD for 8 weeks. Consistent with the well-known benefits of VSG in weight reduction and type 2 diabetes amelioration (5), we observed a significant decrease of body weight and fat mass in the VSG group as early as 1 or 2 weeks after surgery, without change in the lean body mass (Supplemental Figure 4A). Glucose homeostasis was improved 2 and 4 weeks after VSG (Supplemental Figure 4B). Consistent with the observation in mice fed NCD, trabecular bone loss was observed 2 weeks after surgery and was decreased further by 4 weeks (Supplemental Figure 4C), whereas cortical bone loss in obese mice was not observed until 4 weeks after surgery (Supplemental Figure 4D). Circulating bone turnover markers TRACP5b and CTX-1 were significantly higher 4 weeks after surgery in these obese mice (Supplemental Figure 4E), which is consistent with circulating turnover markers in obese VSG patients (25, 26). Effects of VSG on proximal and distal tibial BMATs were also very rapid, with loss observed 2 weeks after surgery (Supplemental Figure 4F).

Figure 2 VSG causes rapid loss of bone and BMAT in lean mice. Male mice on a NCD received sham or VSG surgery at 12 weeks of age and were euthanized 1, 2, or 4 weeks later. (A) Body weight and fat mass were determined at indicated times (n = 20 for Sham and n = 40 for VSG at 1 week; n = 12 for Sham and n = 30 for VSG at 2 weeks; n = 7 for Sham and n = 18 for VSG at 4 weeks). (B) Ct. BA/TA and Ct. Th were measured by μCT. (C) Tb. BV/TV, Tb. BMD, Tb. N, and Tb. Sp were also determined (n = 5 for Sham and n = 9 for VSG at 1 week; n = 5 for Sham and n = 12 for VSG at 2 weeks; n = 7 for Sham and n = 8 for VSG at 4 weeks). Representative sections from proximal (D) and distal (E) tibiae 1 or 2 weeks after surgery were stained with H&E and are shown at ×200 magnification. Scale bars, 100 μm. Decalcified tibiae were stained with osmium tetroxide and volume of BMAT determined for both locations relative to total bone volume (n = 10 for Sham; n = 9 for VSG at 1 week and n = 11 for VSG at 2 weeks). *Statistical difference at P < 0.05 by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test (A–C) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (D and E). P values across A to C were adjusted for multiple testing using limma package in R with FDR method.

Loss of bone after VSG is due to decreased bone formation and impaired mineralization. Since cortical and trabecular bone losses are first observed 2 weeks after VSG in both lean and obese mice, we decided this time point would be the optimal period to use histomorphometry to evaluate mechanisms by which VSG influences bone mass. In our analyses of bones from lean mice, VSG does not appear to alter development or turnover of bone cells because osteoblast number and osteoclast surface were unchanged by VSG at this time point (Figure 3A). We then explored whether bone loss might be secondary to elevated bone resorption. This hypothesis is supported by an increase in the circulating marker of osteoclast number, tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase 5b (TRACP5b), which is increased robustly 1 and 2 weeks after surgery and remains elevated compared with sham 4 weeks after surgery (Supplemental Figure 5A). However, femoral expression of TRACP5 (Acp5) and receptor activator of nuclear factor kappa-Β (RANK, Tnfrsf11a) mRNAs were not different 1 week after surgery (Supplemental Figure 5A). This tenet is also supported by our observation of a protective effect from alendronate (AL), an inhibitor of osteoclast function (27), that decreased osteoclast number and surface and blocked the cortical and trabecular bone loss with VSG (Supplemental Figure 5, B–D). On the other hand, elevated bone resorption was not supported in these lean mice by changes in circulating C-terminal telopeptide of type 1 collagen (CTX-1) and RANK ligand (RANKL; Supplemental Figure 5E). Thus, we looked further into whether bone formation might be impaired by VSG. Although osteoid surface was not statistically altered, the width of the osteoid seam was significantly increased in VSG mice (Figure 3B), suggesting a possible mineralization defect. We ruled out a causative effect through altered calcium homeostasis since serum parathyroid hormone, calcium, vitamin D, and phosphate concentrations were not influenced by VSG or by alendronate treatment (Supplemental Figure 5F).

Figure 3 Loss of bone after VSG is due to decreased bone formation and impaired mineralization. Male mice on a NCD received either sham or VSG surgery at 12 weeks of age and were euthanized 2 weeks later. Mice were intraperitoneally injected with calcein (20 mg/kg) 9 and 2 days prior to euthanasia. (A) Tibial bone surface (BS) and osteoblast number (Ob. N) were determined on H&E-stained decalcified sections and calculated by Bioquant software. Tibial osteoclast surface (Oc. S) was determined from decalcified TRAP-stained sections and normalized by bone surface (n = 9 for each group). (B) Undecalcified femurs were embedded in plastic, sectioned, and stained with Masson Trichrome to calculate osteoid surface (S)/bone surface (BS) and osteoid width. Arrows indicate the borders of osteoid surface (n = 10 for Sham and n = 11 for VSG). (C) Calcein-labeled mineralized femurs were sectioned and fluorescence was visualized. Distance between calcein incorporation into mineralized matrix is shown by arrows. (D) Analyses of fluorescent double-labeled surface was used to calculate bone formation rate, mineral apposition rate, and osteoid maturation time using Bioquant software (n = 10 for Sham and n = 11 for VSG). (E) Expression of Sp7, Alpl, and Bglap mRNAs from whole femur tissue was analyzed by qPCR and normalized by the expression of the geometric mean of housekeeping genes Hprt, Rpl32A, and Tbp (n = 5 for Sham and n = 9 for VSG at 1 week; n = 5 for Sham and n = 12 for VSG at 2 weeks). *Statistical difference for indicated comparisons at P < 0.05 by 2-sample t test (A, B, and D) and 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test (E). P values across A to D were adjusted for multiple testing using limma package in R with FDR method.

To further explore altered bone formation as a mechanism, dynamic histomorphometry was performed after injections of calcein given 9 and 2 days prior to euthanasia (Figure 3C). Importantly, 2 weeks after VSG, double-labeled bone surface, bone formation rate, and mineral apposition rate (MAR) were all decreased in VSG mice, whereas the osteoid maturation time was extended (Figure 3D). Furthermore, genes associated with osteoblast differentiation and activity, including osterix (Sp7), alkaline phosphatase (Alpl), and osteocalcin (Bglap), were suppressed as early as the first week after VSG (Figure 3E). However, expression of runt-related transcription factor 2 (Runx2) and osteopontin (Spp1) mRNAs were unchanged by VSG (Supplemental Figure 5G). One possible mediator of VSG effects is adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), which promotes osteoblast differentiation as well as the osteoclast differentiation cytokine, receptor activator of nuclear factor kappa-Β ligand (RANKL) (28). Whereas there was a trend toward decreasing circulating concentrations of ACTH early after surgery, ACTH is unlikely to play an intermediary role since it returned to baseline 4 weeks after VSG (Supplemental Figure 5H). Although further experiments will be required to clarify whether osteoclast activity is important for loss of bone with VSG, our data strongly support a model in which bone formation and mineralization are impaired by VSG.

Bone mass after VSG is inversely correlated with myeloid cell expansion. Bone is a closed physical space, thus the rapid depletion of bone mass and BMAT by VSG is likely associated with expansion of other cell types. Based on the morphology of cells within Figure 1E, we hypothesized that VSG causes expansion of hematopoietic cellularity. We collected femurs from the mice with sham or VSG surgeries for 8 weeks and performed differential counts on Wright-Giemsa–stained bone marrow touch preparations in a blinded manner. The populations included cells of myeloid, erythroid, lymphocyte, monocyte, and eosinophil lineages. We found that the proportion of myeloid cells was increased, whereas the proportion of erythroid cells was decreased by VSG (Figure 4, A and B). Moreover, the ratio of myeloid versus erythroid cellularity was inversely correlated with Ct. BA/TA (Figure 4B). Consistent with the expansion of myeloid cells in bone marrow, the proportion of circulating neutrophils was increased by VSG, and was inversely correlated with Tb. BV/TV and Ct. BA/TA (Figure 4C). We considered whether wound-healing or inflammation after VSG caused the increase of neutrophils; however, the following observations did not support this hypothesis. The transient increase of interleukin 6 (IL-6) and total white blood cell (WBC) number 1 week after VSG returned to baseline levels by 2 weeks, and circulating tumor necrosis factor α (TNF-α) was not influence by VSG surgery (Supplemental Figure 6A). Consistent with these observations, Ridelman et al. showed that circulating biomarkers, including monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 (MCP-1/CCL2), keratinocyte chemoattractant (KC), and TNF-α, were unchanged by VSG in mice fed NCD or HFD diet (29). Furthermore, the neutrophils persisted at higher levels for at least 8 weeks after VSG (Figure 4C; Supplemental Figure 6B), whereas the monocyte and lymphocyte populations were not different (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D), suggesting that a neutrophil-stimulating factor might be the cause.

Figure 4 Bone mass after VSG is inversely correlated with myeloid cell expansion. Male mice at 4 weeks of age were fed a 60% HFD for 8 weeks and then received either sham or VSG surgery. Mice remained on a HFD until euthanasia 8 weeks after surgery. (A) Wright-Giemsa staining was performed on a femoral bone marrow touch preparation. Representative pictures at ×1000 magnification are shown. Scale bars, 20 μm. Yellow arrows show neutrophils and their myeloid precursors; red arrows show erythroid cells. (B) Blind counting of myeloid and erythroid cells was performed by a board-certified pathologist. Linear regression on the relationship between myeloid/erythroid cell ratio and Ct. BA/TA was performed (n = 15 for Sham and n = 10 for VSG). (C) Circulating proportion of neutrophils versus total white blood cells (WBCs) was calculated after performing a CBC. Linear correlations between neutrophil proportion and Tb. BV/TV or Ct. BA/TA are shown (n = 20 for Sham and n = 22 for VSG). (D) Hematocrit was calculated from the CBC. Linear regression demonstrates the positive correlation between hematocrit and Tb. BV/TV (n = 28 for Sham and n = 14 for VSG). *Statistical difference for indicated comparisons at P < 0.05 by 2-sample t test (B–D).

Consistent with the decrease of erythroid cellularity in bone marrow, the hematocrit of VSG mice was reduced and was positively correlated with Tb. BV/TV (Figure 4D). One possible mechanism for anemia is vitamin B 12 deficiency since absorption of this nutrient is dependent on intrinsic factor, which is produced by the stomach. Surprisingly, we do not detect vitamin B 12 deficiency 4 weeks after VSG (Supplemental Figure 6E). Whereas a decrease of red blood cell number and hemoglobin was observed 1 week after VSG, microcytic anemia was not observed until 2 weeks after VSG (Supplemental Figure 6F). Although circulating iron concentrations were unchanged through 4 weeks after VSG (Supplemental Figure 6G), further experiments will be required to establish the mechanistic basis underlying the anemia.

We next tested whether the VSG surgical procedure or wound healing process itself might cause a nonspecific immunological reaction resulting in effects on bone mass and the marrow niche. Thus, we performed an additional pilot cohort that included a so-called staple sham group, which involved stomach incision and suturing, and staples onto the stomach, but without decreasing the stomach volume (Supplemental Figure 6, H and I). The staple sham surgery did not influence cortical or trabecular bone mass, nor did it influence BMAT in proximal and distal tibia. These data indicate that the bone and BMAT loss caused by VSG is not associated with the surgical procedure but is instead related to the decrease of stomach volume.

VSG in mice and young female patients rapidly increases circulating G-CSF, which in mice is sufficient to cause loss of bone and BMAT. In our consideration of possible mechanisms by which VSG influences the bone marrow niche, G-CSF caught our attention because of its ability to inhibit osteoblast function and impair endosteal bone formation (30), to stimulate myelopoiesis and to increase circulating neutrophils (31, 32). Consistent with this notion, we observed that circulating G-CSF concentrations are rapidly increased in mice during the week following VSG, and remain elevated for at least 8 weeks (Figure 5A). To explore whether G-CSF is also regulated by VSG in humans, we obtained plasma from young obese female patients (17–20 years) before and at various times after surgery. G-CSF in circulation was transiently increased 1 and 3 months after surgery, with a return to baseline levels at 6 and 12 months (Figure 5B). Unfortunately, bone mass measurements were not made on this patient population.

Figure 5 VSG in mice and humans rapidly increases circulating G-CSF, which in mice is sufficient to cause loss of bone and BMAT. (A) Circulating G-CSF levels in male C57BL/6J mice were measured at 1, 2, 4, and 8 weeks (right panel) after sham or VSG surgery (Sham, n = 5 and VSG, n = 9 at 1 week; Sham, n = 5 and VSG, n = 11 at 2 weeks; Sham, n = 7 and VSG, n = 12 at 4 weeks; Sham, n = 10 and VSG, n = 16 at 8 weeks). (B) Female young patients underwent VSG surgery. Circulating G-CSF concentrations before (n = 22) and at 1 (n = 22), 3 (n = 17), 6 (n = 12), and 12 (n = 4) months after surgery. (C–G) C3H/HeJ mice at 12 weeks of age were implanted with osmotic minipumps containing saline (–) or recombinant murine G-CSF (+) (3 μg/mouse). Animals were sacrificed 4 weeks after implantation (n = 5 for each group). (C) Circulating G-CSF concentrations at 4 weeks. (D) Tibial trabecular characteristics including Tb. BV/TV, Tb. BMD, Tb. N, and Tb. Sp. The inverse correlation between Tb. BV/TV and circulating G-CSF concentrations is shown. (E) Ct. BA/TA and Ct. Th were measured. Linear regression reveals the inverse correlation between Ct. BA/TA and circulating G-CSF concentrations. (F) Proximal and distal tibial BMAT volume was determined by osmium staining and μCT. (G) Representative H&E-stained sections from proximal and distal tibiae with ×200 magnification are shown. Scale bars, 100 μm. *Statistical difference for indicated comparisons at P < 0.05 by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test (A), Wilcoxon matched-pair signed rank test (B), and 2-sample t test (C–F). P values across C to F were adjusted for multiple testing using limma package in R with FDR method.

Inflammatory cytokines are a well-known stimulus to increase production of G-CSF (33, 34). To investigate whether G-CSF elevation might be caused by an inflammatory response to infection, we treated HFD-fed mice with antibiotics for postsurgical weeks 1 through 4 and found that serum G-CSF concentrations were still elevated by VSG. Importantly, circulating bone turnover markers TRACP5b and CTX-1 (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B) were also higher, indicating that effects of VSG on G-CSF and bone loss are independent of inflammation.

To test whether elevated G-CSF is sufficient to mimic effects of VSG on the bone marrow niche, we used mouse models in which we increased circulating concentrations of G-CSF by overexpression of its gene, Csf3, or by implantation of an osmotic mini-pump that releases exogenous G-CSF. The C3H/HeJ mouse strain was chosen as an ideal model because bone mass and BMAT are higher than C57BL/6J at baseline (22). First, we injected AAV-Csf3 via tail vein to overexpress G-CSF and AAV-Egfp was injected as a control. Viral delivery of Csf3 caused a dramatic increase of circulating G-CSF in the weeks following infection (Supplemental Figure 7C) and decreased cortical and trabecular bone mass in a manner dependent on G-CSF concentration (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). Moreover, at these supraphysiological concentrations of G-CSF, bone marrow adipocytes were almost completely depleted from BMAT depots of the proximal and distal tibia (Supplemental Figure 7F). As expected (32, 35), AAV-Csf3 caused increased circulating neutrophils and splenomegaly (Supplemental Figure 7G), which was also observed after VSG (Supplemental Figure 7H). High circulating G-CSF concentrations were well-tolerated, and differences in body weight, random blood glucose levels, and liver weight were not observed (Supplemental Figure 7I). In summary, ectopic delivery of Csf3 caused high G-CSF concentrations, which were sufficient to closely mirror effects of VSG on bone mass, BMAT, and hematopoiesis.

To determine whether the elevated concentrations of G-CSF observed after VSG are also sufficient to influence the bone and marrow niche, we implanted osmotic mini-pumps filled with saline or G-CSF (3 μg/mouse) for 4 weeks. Circulating G-CSF concentrations varied from 0.6 ng/ml to 2.8 ng/ml (Figure 5C), which is within the range found after VSG in mice (Figure 5A). Importantly, these concentrations of exogenous G-CSF were sufficient to reduce trabecular bone mass in a concentration-dependent manner, with decreases in Tb. BV/TV, Tb. BMD, and Tb. N, and increases in Tb. Sp (Figure 5D). Similar concentration-dependent results were observed for loss of Ct. BA/TA and Ct. Th (Figure 5E). Although not altered by VSG, histological analyses revealed that G-CSF administration increased osteoclast and osteoblast number per bone surface (Supplemental Figure 7J). Consistent with all other VSG cohorts of lean and obese mice, TRACP5b was increased in those mice with the highest circulating G-CSF, whereas the CTX-1 was largely unchanged in response to G-CSF administration (Supplemental Figure 7K). Finally, we also observed that exogenous G-CSF decreased BMAT in both proximal and distal tibia (Figure 5, F and G). Taken together, these data provide strong evidence that induction of G-CSF by VSG is sufficient to mediate many of the VSG effects on the bone and marrow niche.

VSG causes bone loss through mechanisms independent of G-CSF. To determine whether G-CSF is required for effects of VSG, we performed sham or VSG surgeries on global G-CSF (Csf3) knockout (Csf3–/–) mice and their wild-type (WT) littermates. Whereas VSG increased circulating G-CSF in WT animals for postsurgical weeks 1 through 4, plasma concentrations of G-CSF were barely detectable in knockout mice under any condition (Figure 6A; Supplemental Figure 8A). As expected from our prior findings (Figure 1, Figure 2), VSG did not alter body weight in NCD WT mice, and this observation held true for Csf3–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 8B). Consistent with the bone loss induced by G-CSF overexpression or exogenous administration, knockout of endogenous Csf3 increases the Ct. BA/TA (Figure 6B), and tended to increase Tb. BV/TV and Tb. BMD relative to WT animals (Figure 6C), suggesting that baseline bone mass is set, in part, by circulating G-CSF concentrations. However, deficiency of Csf3 did not prevent loss of cortical or trabecular bone induced by VSG (Figure 6, B–D), suggesting that mechanisms independent of G-CSF are also able to mediate bone loss.

Figure 6 G-CSF is not required for VSG-induced bone loss, but is necessary for complete effects on circulating neutrophils and BMAT. Female Csf3–/– mice and their littermates (WT) at 12 weeks of age received a sham (–) or VSG (+) surgery and were euthanized 4 weeks later. (A) Circulating G-CSF concentrations 1 week after surgery. (B) Ct. BA/TA and Ct. Th were measured by μCT. (C–D) Tb. BV/TV, Tb. BMD, Tb. N, Tb. Th, and Tb. Sp were determined (A–D: n = 9 for WT+Sham; n = 9 for WT+VSG; n = 14 for Csf3–/–+Sham and n = 9 for Csf3–/–+VSG). (E) Circulating neutrophil number at the indicated times after surgery (n = 10 for WT+Sham; n = 12 for WT+VSG; n = 15 for Csf3–/–+ Sham and n = 15 for Csf3–/–+VSG at 1 week; n = 9 for WT+Sham; n = 11 for WT+VSG; n = 15 for Csf3–/–+Sham, and n = 13 for Csf3–/–+VSG at 2 weeks; n = 6 for WT+Sham; n = 8 for WT+VSG; n = 10 for Csf3–/–+Sham, and n = 7 for Csf3–/–+VSG at 4 weeks). Representative H&E sections from (F) proximal and (G) distal tibiae at ×200 magnification are shown (n = 10 for WT+Sham; n = 8 for WT+VSG; n = 14 for Csf3–/–+Sham, and n = 7 for Csf3–/–+VSG). Scale bars, 100 μm. Decalcified tibiae were stained with osmium tetroxide and BMAT volume determined by μCT and normalized by bone marrow (BM) volume. *Statistical difference for indicated comparisons at P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (A–D and F–G) and 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test (E). P values across the experiment were adjusted for multiple testing using limma package in R with FDR method.

G-CSF is partially required for VSG to increase circulating neutrophils and deplete BMAT. We next evaluated whether G-CSF is required for effects of VSG on other aspects of the bone marrow niche, including hematopoiesis and marrow adiposity. As expected, VSG stimulates a robust increase in circulating neutrophils at 1, 2, and 4 weeks after surgery in WT mice (Figure 6E). Whereas the baseline number of neutrophils is lower in Csf3–/– mice, VSG still increases circulating neutrophils to approximately 30% of controls at each of these time points, suggesting that the induction of myelopoiesis by VSG partially requires G-CSF (Figure 6E). Although anemia was not as severe in this cohort, perhaps because of mixed genetic background, both WT and Csf3–/– mice had reductions of mean corpuscular hemoglobin, with the decrease being greater in the Csf3–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 8C). Finally, we evaluated the effects of VSG on BMAT. Similar to the increase observed in cortical and trabecular bone mass, Csf3 deficiency is associated with a trend of induction in regulated BMAT of proximal tibia (Figure 6F). Whereas VSG almost completely depleted BMAT in proximal tibia of WT mice, VSG only reduced BMAT in proximal tibia of Csf3–/– mice by about 50% (Figure 6F). Importantly, VSG did not cause any loss of constitutive BMAT of distal tibia in Csf3–/– mice (Figure 6G), consistent with G-CSF playing an intermediary role in this process. Taken together, these data indicate that endogenous G-CSF, in addition to its well-known effects on myelopoiesis, impairs development of bone marrow adipocytes and accrual of bone. Although G-CSF is not required for VSG to stimulate bone loss, endogenous G-CSF is required for a subset of VSG effects on the bone marrow niche, including full expansion of circulating neutrophils and depletion of BMAT.