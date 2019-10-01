Identifying and targeting pathogenic PI3K/AKT/mTOR signaling in IL-6 blockade–refractory idiopathic multicentric Castleman disease

Clinical description of 3 cases of IL-6 blockade–refractory iMCD. Three iMCD patients who were refractory to IL-6 blockade and received multiple rounds of multi-agent cytotoxic chemotherapy presented to our care in need of a novel therapeutic approach. Clinical information is summarized in Table 1. In-depth target identification was performed in the index case (iMCD-1), and orthogonal methods for validation of candidate therapeutic targets and further target discovery were performed across all 3 patients (iMCD-1, iMCD-2, and iMCD-3) (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Study schema. Flow of 3 IL-6 blockade–refractory iMCD patients (iMCD-1, iMCD-2, iMCD-3) with TAFRO syndrome for whom translational studies were performed and sirolimus was administered. Sirolimus trough was maintained at 5–10 ng/mL. iMCD clinical assessment included MCD Overall Symptom Score, Clinical Benefit Response, and Cheson Criteria.

Table 1 Demographics, disease history, and treatment history for iMCD-1, iMCD-2, iMCD-3

iMCD-1 is a 25-year-old male who initially presented in 2010 with a week-long history of constitutional symptoms, multicentric lymphadenopathy, and abdominal pain progressing rapidly to anasarca, organomegaly, thrombocytopenia, eruptive cherry hemangiomatosis, and multi-organ failure. Lymph node biopsy revealed histopathology consistent with iMCD, including notable hypervascularization (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126091DS1). Staining for HHV-8 was negative, and serum IL-6 was 6 pg/mL (normal: < 5 pg/mL). iMCD-1’s clinicopathological features were consistent with the TAFRO clinical subtype of iMCD (4). Over 3.5 years, iMCD-1 experienced 5 acute disease flares and 8 prolonged hospitalizations (Figure 2A); the first 3 flares were previously reported (16). Of note, both corticosteroids and rituximab induced temporary partial improvements of symptoms for 1 month each, and bortezomib (velcade)-dexamethasone-thalidomide-adriamycin-cyclophosphamide-etoposide-rituximab (VDT-ACE-R) induced 15- and 16-month remissions before severe relapses. VDT-ACE-R was given to treat the fifth episode of multiple organ system failure, but further disease control and a new maintenance strategy were needed as all previous strategies (corticosteroids, rituximab, siltuximab, VDT-siltuximab) failed to prevent relapse.

Figure 2 Clinical course and elevation of VEGF-A and sIL-2Rα prior to disease flare for iMCD-1. (A) Select laboratory values, dates of initiation of disease flares (dotted vertical lines; defined by hypoalbuminemia (< 3.5 g/dL), elevated CRP (> 10 mg/L), anemia (hemoglobin < 13.5 g/dL), renal dysfunction (creatinine > 1.3 mg/dL), constitutional symptoms, and fluid accumulation), and treatment regimens administered throughout iMCD-1’s disease course (n = 1). CRP closely parallels disease status. IVIg, intravenous immunoglobulin; ACE, doxorubicin (adriamycin)-cyclophosphamide-etoposide; VDT, bortezomib (velcade)-dexamethasone-thalidomide; CRP, C-reactive protein. (B) Serum levels of sIL-2Rα (normal < 1022 pg/mL) and VEGF-A (normal < 86 pg/mL) from 1 year before to 1 year after iMCD-1’s fifth disease flare (onset indicated by dotted vertical line; duration by shaded region), with CRP included for reference. Arrows indicate when sIL-2Rα and VEGF-A rose above the ULN.

iMCD-2 is a female who presented at 17 years of age with severe constitutional symptoms, effusions, cytopenias, renal dysfunction, hypoalbuminemia, and multicentric lymphadenopathy with iMCD histopathology, including hypervascularization (Table 1, Supplemental Figure 1). She was diagnosed with the TAFRO subtype of iMCD and initially treated with doxorubicin-bleomycin-vinblastine-dacarbazine combination chemotherapy and tocilizumab, which induced a clinical response. Tocilizumab was continued for maintenance. Two and a half years after beginning tocilizumab, she had a disease recurrence involving anemia, fatigue, arthralgia, and generalized lymphadenopathy. An alternative to cytotoxic chemotherapy to induce remission was desired.

iMCD-3 is a female who presented at 61 years of age with nausea, vomiting, constitutional symptoms, lymphadenopathy, fluid retention, renal failure requiring hemodialysis, and pulmonary failure requiring mechanical ventilation. A lymph node biopsy demonstrated iMCD histopathology and was noted to have increased vascularization (Table 1, Supplemental Figure 1). Her clinical features were consistent with the TAFRO subtype of iMCD. She received rituximab and tocilizumab, which induced a clinical response, and was maintained on tocilizumab for 2 years. Then, she experienced recurrence of fatigue, anasarca, splenomegaly, and lymphadenopathy while on tocilizumab.

Although iMCD is considered an IL-6–driven disorder, IL-6 blockade failed to induce a response during 3 flares for iMCD-1 and failed to prevent relapses in all 3 patients. The lack of response to IL-6 blockade in these patients and others strongly suggests that additional signaling pathways may be important to disease pathogenesis in a portion of patients.

Identification of a candidate therapeutic target. To identify additional candidate therapeutic targets for IL-6 blockade–refractory iMCD, we performed a series of molecular and cellular immunological studies, beginning with iMCD-1, who had extensive clinical data and biospecimens available. Analyses of 13 serum inflammatory markers measured in the months preceding iMCD-1’s fifth flare revealed that levels of soluble IL-2 receptor alpha chain (sIL-2Rα), a marker of T cell activation, rose above the upper limits of normal (ULN) 20 weeks before onset of flare and peaked at 10-fold above the ULN during flare (Figure 2B). sIL-2Rα levels were also 3- to 4-fold above the ULN when measured during 2 previous flares. Our analyses of 13-analyte inflammatory marker data measured in the months preceding the fifth flare identified VEGF-A as the only other inflammatory marker that rose above the ULN before flare. VEGF-A levels approached the ULN 8 weeks before the flare and peaked at 3-fold above the ULN during flare (Figure 2B). VEGF-A levels were also 2- to 4-fold above the ULN when measured during 2 previous flares. This observation is consistent with iMCD-1’s VEGF-A–associated clinicopathological manifestations — cherry hemangiomatosis, capillary leak syndrome, and lymph node hypervascularization. None of the other 11 clinically measured serum inflammatory markers demonstrated a consistent upward trend prior to flare onset (Supplemental Figure 2).

Based on the longitudinal measurement of select serum inflammatory markers, serum-based proteomics was next pursued to screen a larger panel of analytes for differential expression between flare and remission in order to identify additional candidate targets. The Myriad-RBM DiscoveryMAP proteomic platform, which quantifies the levels of 315 analytes, revealed that sIL-2Rα and VEGF-A were 2 of the most elevated serum proteins at the onset of both flares for which samples were available compared with a remission sample. sIL-2Rα was 5-fold (average log 2 [flare/remission]: 2.38) greater in flare than remission and the 15th most upregulated analyte (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 1). VEGF-A was the most upregulated cytokine and the sixth most upregulated analyte (average log 2 [flare/remission]: 3.52) during flare (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 1). The longitudinal changes preceding disease flare and upregulation in sIL-2Rα and VEGF-A during flares suggested a possible pathogenic role for T cell activation and VEGF-A in iMCD-1’s disease flares.

Figure 3 Serum proteomics and pathway analyses identify VEGF-A, sIL-2Rα, and PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling as candidate therapeutic targets for iMCD-1. (A) Heatmap of the analytes whose levels increase (blue) or decrease (orange) by at least 2-fold in the same direction between flare and remission for iMCD-1’s third and fifth flares, as measured by Myriad RBM DiscoveryMAP (n = 1). Analytes are presented in ascending order from left to right based on the log 2 (flare/remission) fold-change at the fifth flare, compared with remission. Key provides the color intensity for a given fold change. (B, C) Enrichment analysis, using Enrichr, of Myriad RBM DiscoveryMAP gene sets for metabolic pathways for iMCD-1. Results of the top 5 enriched gene sets (FDR < 0.01, rank ordered by combined score) from the (B) third flare and (C) fifth flare when proteins with log 2 (flare/remission) greater than 2 were analyzed for KEGG pathway gene sets. Colored cells represent gene members in specific pathways that were found to be greater than 4-fold up (blue) or 4-fold down (orange) during flare compared with remission.

To identify candidate targetable pathways central to both T cell activation and VEGF-A expression, we performed enrichment analysis of DiscoveryMAP data for analytes with a log 2 -fold change greater than 2 during flare. Analysis using the Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) database identified 35 and 33 significant pathways (FDR < 0.01) for iMCD-1’s third and fifth flares, respectively. PI3K/Akt signaling was the only signaling pathway in the top 5 most-enriched pathways for both flares and the only signaling pathway identified that included both sIL-2Rα and VEGF-A (Figure 3, B and C and Supplemental Table 2). We then sought to identify drug classes that decrease expression in vitro of the elevated analytes identified through DiscoveryMAP; enrichment analysis using the Library of Integrated Network-based Cell Signature 1000 database identified 17 unique compounds with FDR < 0.01 that were likewise predicted to decrease VEGF-A expression (Supplemental Table 3). Compounds inhibiting PI3K/Akt/mTOR were the most represented (5 compounds). Two compounds target MEK and the remaining each had unique targets (Supplemental Table 3). These results indicated that PI3K/Akt/mTOR may be a targetable pathway linking T cell activation and VEGF-A expression. To discover additional candidate pathways, we used an orthogonal proteomics platform, SomaLogic SOMAscan, which measures 1129 analytes, to analyze plasma samples obtained at the same time as those analyzed by DiscoveryMAP. Ingenuity Pathway Analysis of analytes with at least a 2-fold change (log 2 [flare/remission] ≥ 1) between flare and remission identified canonical pathways associated with PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling as top pathways for both flares (Supplemental Table 4 and Supplemental Table 5). Together, these 3 separate analyses triangulated on PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling as a candidate pathway central to the increased T cell activation and VEGF-A expression identified through serum proteomics.

Investigation and inhibition of a candidate therapeutic target. Next, we investigated whether the candidate therapeutic targets identified from proteomic analyses in iMCD-1 were present across all 3 cases (iMCD-1, iMCD-2, iMCD-3). To determine if there was increased T cell activation during disease flare in the 3 IL-6 blockade–refractory patients, we performed flow cytometry on PBMCs obtained from all 3 patients during relapse and 3 age-matched healthy controls. These analyses revealed a significantly decreased CD4+/CD8+ T cell ratio (Supplemental Figure 3) and a significantly increased proportion of CD38+ (activated) CD8+ T cells during flare compared with healthy controls (Figure 4, A and B). Activated CD8+ T cells coexpressing CD38 and HLA-DR also trended higher in patients during flare compared with controls (P = 0.0513) (Figure 4, A and C) (16). The increased T cell activation observed by flow cytometry is consistent with proteomic findings and specific to CD8+ T cells as no differences were observed in CD4+ T cell populations (data not shown).

Figure 4 Increased CD8+ T cell activation, VEGF-A levels, and mTOR signaling in IL-6 blockade–refractory iMCD. (A–C) Flow cytometry of PBMCs gated for live nonnaive CD8+ T cells. PBMCs were obtained from iMCD-1, iMCD-2, and iMCD-3 at onset of a relapse of flare (n = 3, represented by iMCD-1 flare), and from 3 age-matched healthy controls (Healthy control). Nonnaive CD8+ T cells were gated for expression of CD38 and HLA-DR. The percentage of cells within the gated regions is provided for each (black rectangle: CD38+; red rectangle: CD38+HLA-DR+). Mean with SEM is presented. Unpaired 1-tailed Student’s t test was performed between the 3 iMCD flare samples and 3 age-matched healthy controls. No abnormalities were observed in the CD4+ T cell population (data not shown). (D) Circulating VEGF-A levels were measured for iMCD-1 and iMCD-3 at the time of relapse as part of routine clinical care; VEGF-A for iMCD-2 was measured with a clinical grade assay (ARUP Laboratories) (n = 3). Healthy control range (9–86 pg/mL) is shown. (E–I) Immunohistochemistry was performed on lymph node tissue and representative images are provided of a reactive (Reactive) (E), an autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome (ALPS) (F), and an iMCD (iMCD) (G) lymph node immunostained (brown) in parallel with an antibody against phosphorylated ribosomal protein S6 (phospho-S6), a marker of mTOR activation, and counterstaining with hematoxylin (blue) (scale bars: 300 μm). (H) Quantification of germinal center staining intensity and (I) quantification of interfollicular staining intensity, shown as the percentage of pixels stained positive, as well as the breakdown of weak, medium, or strong staining, for reactive (green circle; n = 6), ALPS (red square; n = 5), and iMCD (blue triangle; n = 3). Dot plots along with the means are presented. Statistical significance was tested by comparing the centered log-transformed ratios by a 1-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. *P < 0.05.

In 2 patients (iMCD-1, iMCD-2), the proportions of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were also measured in lymph node tissue by flow cytometry as part of their clinical evaluations. No statistical tests could be performed to compare these cases against normal lymph node proportions due to the sample size of 2; the mean and SD of a historic normal control group are provided for reference (17). Consistent with what was seen in circulation, the proportions of CD8+ T cells were higher in both cases (iMCD-1: 29%; iMCD-2: 15%) than the mean plus 1 SD in a historic normal control group: 10% ± 3.3% (17). The proportions of CD4+ T cells (iMCD-1: 32%; iMCD-2: 17%) and CD4+/CD8+ T cell ratios (iMCD-1: 1.1; iMCD-2: 1.1) were lower in both cases than the mean minus 1 SD in a historic normal control group: 48% ± 12.8% and 4.5 ± 1.38, respectively (17). The increased proportion of CD8+ T cells relative to CD4+ T cells in circulation and lymph node is consistent with an expanding population of activated CD8+ T cells.

To determine if iMCD-2 and iMCD-3 had elevated circulating VEGF-A levels similar to iMCD-1 (348 pg/mL) during relapse, serum VEGF-A levels were measured for both patients at the time of relapse. iMCD-2’s VEGF-A level (165 pg/mL) was approximately 2 times the ULN (86 pg/mL), and iMCD-3’s VEGF-A level (1727 pg/mL) was greater than 20-fold above the ULN (Figure 4D). As was observed with iMCD-1, iMCD-2 and iMCD-3 also demonstrated clinicopathologic features associated with elevated VEGF-A, such as hypervascularized lymph nodes (Supplemental Figure 1) and capillary leak syndrome. The average lymph node vascularity score (average: 2.67/3) for these 3 cases was the highest score among the 5 histopathological features (atrophic germinal centers, plasmacytosis, vascularity, hyperplastic germinal centers, follicular dendritic cell prominence) graded by a panel of expert hematopathologists (Table 1).

Based on the shared features of increased CD8+ T cell activation and circulating VEGF-A levels across all 3 cases and the identification of PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling as a candidate central signaling pathway underlying these abnormalities in iMCD-1, we hypothesized that PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling would be increased in patients’ lymph node tissue. We quantified levels of phosphorylated ribosomal protein S6 (phospho-S6), a read-out for mTOR activity (18), in diagnostic lymph node tissue from all 3 cases to determine if PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling is elevated during disease flare. Nonspecific reactive and autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome (ALPS) lymph nodes were included as comparators. Reactive nodes were chosen to reflect lymphoproliferation due to a nonspecific immune reaction, whereas ALPS was chosen as a positive control because it has clinical and lymph node histopathological overlap with iMCD (19), involves pathologically increased PI3K/Akt/mTOR activity (14), and responds clinically to mTOR inhibition (20). Quantification of positive staining proportions revealed that phospho-S6 is significantly and specifically elevated in the interfollicular space of all 3 IL-6 blockade–refractory iMCD-TAFRO cases, but not in the germinal centers, compared with reactive nodes (Figure 4, E–I). Further, phospho-S6 expression levels in these iMCD-TAFRO cases are similar in magnitude and distribution to those observed in ALPS, a disease known to involve hyperactive mTOR signaling (14) and for which mTOR inhibition is standard of care (20). These findings confirm that the activity of the PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway is increased in iMCD-TAFRO cases and suggests that PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling may be a pathogenic mechanism in IL-6 blockade–refractory iMCD-TAFRO.

Given these findings and that these patients had relapsed on prior regimens, all 3 patients were started on the mTOR inhibitor sirolimus (3 mg/day), an immunomodulatory and antiproliferative drug and what we believe to be a novel therapy for iMCD. Dosing was modulated to achieve trough levels of 5–10 ng/mL, consistent with dosing for ALPS (20). The 3 patients experienced a significant decline in activated CD8+ T cells between pretreatment flare samples and remission samples on sirolimus (Figure 5, A–C), similar to levels found in age-matched healthy controls. Following initiation of sirolimus, VEGF-A levels remained in the normal range for iMCD-1 (Figure 2A), trended slightly downwards in iMCD-2 (Figure 5D), and declined dramatically in iMCD-3 from 20-fold above the ULN to within the normal range (Figure 5E).

Figure 5 Decreased T cell activation and VEGF-A levels following therapeutic inhibition of mTOR in IL-6 blockade–refractory iMCD. (A–C) Flow cytometry of PBMCs gated for live nonnaive CD8+ T cells. PBMCs from iMCD-1, iMCD-2, and iMCD-3 at onset of a relapse of flare (n = 3, represented by iMCD-2 flare), as per Figure 4A–C, were compared with PBMCs after a remission was achieved with mTOR inhibition for all 3 patients (represented by iMCD-2 remission). Nonnaive CD8+ T cells were gated for expression of CD38 and HLA-DR. The percentage of cells within the gated regions is provided for each (black rectangle: CD38+; red rectangle: CD38+HLA-DR+). Paired 1-tailed Student’s t test was performed between the 3 iMCD flare samples and 3 remission samples, P < 0.05. (D–E) Circulating VEGF-A levels were measured by a clinical grade assay (ARUP Laboratories) for iMCD-2 (D) and as part of routine clinical care for iMCD-1 (data presented in Figure 2B) and iMCD-3 (E) at the time of relapse and at 3 subsequent time points after sirolimus was initiated. Healthy control range for both VEGF-A assays was 9–86 pg/mL. (F) Plot displaying the percentage change in baseline symptom score as determined by the MCD-related overall symptoms score for iMCD-1, iMCD-2, and iMCD-3 (n = 3).

These cellular and molecular changes corresponded with achievement of durable symptomatic response (10) and clinical benefit response criteria (21) for all 3 patients, using 2 different previously published criteria for assessing response in iMCD (Table 2). iMCD-1, iMCD-2, and iMCD-3 met the durable symptomatic response criteria of at least a 50% improvement in MCD-related Overall Symptom Score (MCD-OSS) (10) with changes in MCD-OSS from presirolimus of –100%, –66%, and –75%, respectively (Figure 5F). Responses are durable and ongoing in iMCD-1, iMCD-2, and iMCD-3, as of July 2019, for 66, 19, and 19 months, respectively. Both patients (iMCD-2 and iMCD-3) for which lymphadenopathy was present and a lymph node/tumor response could be assessed by Cheson criteria (22) obtained a complete response. Due to rapid clinical deterioration, iMCD-1 had received multi-agent cytotoxic chemotherapy, which induced a complete lymph node/tumor response and partial clinical response, prior to beginning sirolimus, making it impossible to assess lymph node/tumor response criteria with regard to sirolimus. Following chemotherapy, iMCD-1 had low-grade persistent symptoms with an MCD-OSS of 6 before sirolimus was started. However, with continuous sirolimus and immuno-repletive dosing of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) (500 mg/kg/month) for rituximab-associated hypogammaglobulinemia, iMCD-1 has been in a 66-month complete remission as of July 2019, 8 times longer than the average of the previous remission durations (7.6 months), which had also been induced by multi-agent chemotherapy and previously maintained with IL-6 blockade and chemotherapy. Both VEGF-A and sIL-2Rα remained in the normal range for the last 66 months (data not shown).

Table 2 Clinical and laboratory features before and after sirolimus administration and clinical benefit responses for iMCD-1, iMCD-2, and iMCD-3

Transition of therapy from tocilizumab to sirolimus monotherapy in the midst of a mild relapse of disease activity (MCD-OSS: 12) for iMCD-2 resulted in improved hemoglobin levels, fatigue, anorexia, and arthralgia, and shrinkage of enlarged lymph nodes. The patient has felt well enough to return to full-time university coursework. Replacement of tocilizumab with sirolimus monotherapy during a moderate relapse of disease activity (MCD-OSS: 24) for iMCD-3 relieved fatigue and splenomegaly, lessened fluid accumulation, and shrank lymph node size. All 3 patients report feeling well on sirolimus with no relapses and no significant complications. While iMCD-1 initially experienced oral ulcers as a side effect, they resolved after 4 months. These results indicate that PI3K/Akt/mTOR is an actionable therapeutic target and that sirolimus is capable of extending remission and abrogating disease activity in IL-6 blockade–refractory iMCD.