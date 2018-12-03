Advertisement

Retraction Free access | 10.1172/JCI126075

Regenerating new heart with stem cells

Piero Anversa, Jan Kajstura, Marcello Rota, and Annarosa Leri

Published in Volume 128, Issue 12 on December 3, 2018
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(12):5676–5676. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126075.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Category: Review Series

Abstract

This article discusses current understanding of myocardial biology, emphasizing the regeneration potential of the adult human heart and the mechanisms involved. In the last decade, a novel conceptual view has emerged. The heart is no longer considered a postmitotic organ, but is viewed as a self-renewing organ characterized by a resident stem cell compartment responsible for tissue homeostasis and cardiac repair following injury. Additionally, HSCs possess the ability to transdifferentiate and acquire the cardiomyocyte, vascular endothelial, and smooth muscle cell lineages. Both cardiac and hematopoietic stem cells may be used therapeutically in an attempt to reverse the devastating consequences of chronic heart failure of ischemic and nonischemic origin.

Authors

Piero Anversa, Jan Kajstura, Marcello Rota, Annarosa Leri

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2013;123(1):62–70. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI63068

Citation for this retraction: J Clin Invest. 2018;128(12):5676. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126075

An investigative committee at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital recently concluded that the microscopy images in Figure 1A were compromised, and the corresponding author did not identify the primary data supporting this figure. In accordance with the institutional recommendation, the JCI is retracting this article.

