IL-6/JAK1 pathway drives PD-L1 Y112 phosphorylation to promote cancer immune evasion

The IL-6/JAK1 pathway positively regulates PD-L1 protein stability. To identify the signaling pathways that potentially affect the glycosylation and stabilization of PD-L1 in HCC, we selected pathways based on the following 3 criteria: (a) cytokine levels are increased in HCC patients with poor prognosis and are able to upregulate PD-L1 protein expression because PD-L1 glycosylation affects PD-L1 protein stability; (b) downstream tyrosine (Tyr) and Ser/Thr kinases interact directly with PD-L1, particularly those for which therapeutic inhibitors are approved and whose activities are blocked by these inhibitors; and (c) activated mutations are reported in HCC (Figure 1A). We intended to screen for HCC-related cytokines that may upregulate PD-L1 protein expression. To that end, we developed Hep 3B and SK-HEP-1 cancer stable cells that express exogenous PD-L1 independently of the transcriptional regulation of endogenous PD-L1 by first knocking down endogenous PD-L1 and then re-expressing FLAG-tagged PD-L1 using a cDNA construct driven by an exogenous CMV promoter (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126022DS1). PD-L1 expression in those cell lines, FLAG–PD-L1 WT–Hep 3B and FLAG–PD-L1 WT–SK-HEP-1 cells, was no longer regulated by the endogenous PD-L1 promoter and/or splicing events. If PD-L1 protein expression is upregulated by any cytokines in those cells, it likely occurs via posttranslational modifications.

Figure 1 The IL-6/JAK1 pathway positively regulates PD-L1 protein stability, and IL-6 and PD-L1 expression is positively correlated in tumor tissues from HCC patients. (A) Schematic of the strategy using the indicated criteria (1, 2, and 3) to identify pathways that potentially upregulate PD-L1 expression via posttranslational modifications. (B) Western blot (WB) analysis of exogenous PD-L1 expression in FLAG–PD-L1 WT–Hep 3B and WT–SK-HEP-1 cells stimulated with different cytokines for 18 hours. (C) WB analysis of exogenous PD-L1 expression in FLAG–PD-L1 WT–Hep 3B and WT–SK-HEP-1 cells under IL-6 stimulation (20 ng/mL) or cotreatment with the JAK1/2 inhibitor ruxolitinib (10 μmol/L) for 18 hours. (D) WB analysis of exogenous PD-L1 expression in FLAG–PD-L1 WT–Hep 3B cells with IL-6 stimulation (20 ng/mL) or cotreatment with ruxolitinib (10 μmol/L) for the indicated times. SE, short exposure; LE, long exposure. (E) WB analysis of exogenous PD-L1 expression in the presence or absence of IL-6 stimulation (20 ng/mL, 18 hours), ruxolitinib (10 μmol/L, 18 hours), or the proteasome inhibitor MG132 (10 μmol/L, 6 hours). (F) WB analysis of exogenous PD-L1 expression in FLAG–PD-L1 WT–SK-HEP-1 and WT–Hep 3B cells with knockdown of the indicated genes by siRNA. (G) Representative images of IL-6 and PD-L1 expression levels in tumor regions in HCC patients. Original magnification, ×400.

Multiple cytokines, including IFN-γ, C-C motif chemokine ligand 1 (CCL1), IL-6, macrophage colony-stimulating factor (M-CSF), chemokine (C-X-C motif) ligand 9 (CXCL9), CCL3, TNF-α, TNF-β, and platelet-derived growth factor-BB (PDGF-BB), are elevated in HCC patients with severe hepatitis and correlated with poor prognosis (21). Among them, IL-6 and TNF-α/β markedly enhanced the levels of exogenous PD-L1 protein expression in FLAG–PD-L1 WT–Hep 3B and WT–SK-HEP-1 cells (Figure 1B). The TNF/p65/CSN5 pathway has been shown to enhance PD-L1 expression by upregulating deubiquitination (9). In addition to the TNF family, our present findings suggested that IL-6 also upregulates PD-L1 protein expression with an unknown mechanism. Next, we examined PD-L1–binding partners of Tyr/Ser/Thr kinases by mass spectrometry and Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (Supplemental Figure 1B) and identified 2 kinases, Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) and tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2), which are directly downstream of IL-6 signaling (Table 1).

Table 1 Potential PD-L1–associated kinases identified from mass spectrometric analysis and Ingenuity Pathway Analysis that can be targeted by FDA-approved or commercially available inhibitors

A high percentage of genetic alternations in the JAK/signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) pathway (45.5%) has been reported in HCC (22, 23). Moreover, high levels of IL-6 in tumor regions are correlated with poor prognosis in advanced HCC (17). HCC patients with high plasma IL-6 levels exhibited significantly poorer overall survival (median, 8.0 vs. 13.9 months) compared with those with low IL-6 levels (18). This prompted us to further investigate whether PD-L1 expression is upregulated by the IL-6/JAK1 pathway, as HCC harbors a relatively high percentage (~7%) of gain-of-function JAK1 mutations (22). In addition, multiple IL-6/JAK1 pathway–blocking antibodies and inhibitors, e.g., the IL-6 antibody siltuximab, the IL-6 receptor antibody tocilizumab, and the JAK1/2 kinase inhibitor ruxolitinib, have been approved by the FDA (20, 24), which makes it easier to translate into the clinical setting. Indeed, PD-L1 protein expression was increased after IL-6 stimulation and decreased after treatment with ruxolitinib in FLAG–PD-L1 WT–Hep 3B and WT–SK-HEP-1 cells (Figure 1C). We observed similar results in parental human Hep 3B and SK-HEP-1 and mouse melanoma cells, suggesting that the endogenous PD-L1 is also under the same regulation (Supplemental Figure 2). In a time course experiment, IL-6–induced PD-L1 protein expression peaked at 12 hours after ligand stimulation (Figure 1D), which was similar to the previously reported protein half-life of PD-L1 (7). Treatment with ruxolitinib, a JAK1/2 kinase inhibitor, blocked IL-6–induced PD-L1 protein expression (Figure 1D, lanes 5–7 vs. 2–4), whereas the addition of the proteasome inhibitor MG132 restored PD-L1 expression (Figure 1E, lane 4 vs. 5). Moreover, knocking down JAK1 but not TYK2 reduced PD-L1 protein expression (Figure 1F). Taken together, these data suggested that the IL-6/JAK1 pathway upregulates PD-L1 expression and maintains PD-L1 protein stability in HCC cells likely through the proteasome pathway.

IL-6 and PD-L1 expression is positively correlated in tumor tissues from HCC patients, and high IL-6 plasma level is associated with poor prognosis. To further validate the IL-6 and PD-L1 relationship in human HCC tumors, we analyzed the correlation between IL-6 and PD-L1 expression in 183 HCC patient tumor tissues. As expected, patients with high IL-6 expression also had elevated PD-L1 expression in tumors (Figure 1G). Specifically, about 79% of tumor samples with high IL-6 expression exhibited strong PD-L1 staining, and 89% of those with low IL-6 expression exhibited weak or no PD-L1 staining (Table 2). These results suggested that IL-6 is physiologically significant and clinically relevant to PD-L1 expression in HCC.

Table 2 The association between IL-6 and PD-L1 level in HCC tissue samples

Previously, Shao et al. reported that high IL-6 level is associated with poorer prognosis of HCC patients (18). To further determine the clinical relevance of IL-6 level to the prognosis of HCC patients, we analyzed the plasma level of IL-6, clinicopathological features, and survival in 103 HCC patients from a different cohort (Supplemental Table 1). On the basis of this clinical cohort, we used the median value of IL-6 plasma level from control group (6 pg/mL) as a cutoff value to determine those with normal or low value versus those with high value in HCC patient cases. These results were the similar to those of previous studies (18, 25) in which advanced HCC staging and shorter median survival months (6.4 vs. 19.7 months) were observed in the cohort of HCC patients with high IL-6 plasma level. Together with results from prior studies, the current findings indicated that high IL-6 level in plasma/serum is correlated with poor prognosis of HCC patients, and that IL-6 expression is positively correlated with PD-L1 expression at tumor region in HCC patients.

Blocking IL-6/JAK1–mediated PD-L1 protein stability enhances the efficacy of anti–Tim-3 immunotherapy. Because blocking IL-6/JAK1 pathway abolished PD-L1 stability in vitro and IL-6 expression is positively correlated with PD-L1 expression in human HCC tumor tissues and poorer prognosis of HCC patients, we next asked whether neutralization of IL-6, which blocks IL-6/JAK1 pathway, downregulates PD-L1 expression and functionally mimics anti–PD-1/PD-L1 effects to reduce HCC tumorigenesis in vivo. In addition, previous studies have also shown that combined blockade of immune checkpoints was more effective in reversing T cell exhaustion and restoring antitumor immunity than single-agent treatment (2–4, 8). Coexpression of T cell immunoglobulin mucin-3 (Tim-3) and PD-1 on tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes is reported to be an indicator of T cell exhaustion, including that of CD8+ T cells, in the tumor microenvironment of HCC as well as other cancer types (26, 27). We further asked whether combining IL-6 antibody with other immune checkpoint therapies can enhance the therapeutic efficacy. We examined the effects of anti–IL-6 and anti–Tim-3 combination therapy in a Hepa 1-6 liver cancer immunocompetent mouse model (Figure 2A), which has been used in multiple cancer immunotherapy studies (28). Notably, combining IL-6 and Tim-3 antibodies reduced tumor growth and increased response rates much more significantly than did each treatment alone in immunocompetent mice bearing Hepa 1-6 tumors (Figure 2, B–D) without causing significant changes in kidney or liver function or body weights (Supplemental Figure 3). As expected, treatment with the IL-6 antibody decreased PD-L1 expression levels in the tumor regions (Figure 2E and Figure 3A). Notably, the regression of tumor growth was detected in the combination treatment group, and tumors were eradicated in 30% of mice (3/10) in that group in 3 treatment cycles (indicated by arrowheads in Figure 2B, combined group). Notably, no tumor recurrence was observed in these mice with complete response over 8 months (data not shown). The combination of anti–IL-6 and anti–Tim-3 not only downregulated PD-L1 but also markedly increased the population of granzyme B– and IFN-γ–positive CD8+ T cells in the tumor region (Figure 3, A–C). Importantly, we observed significantly improved overall survival rate compared with either antibody alone with only 3 treatment cycles (Figure 3D). Similar results were observed in a more aggressive B16F10 melanoma model (Supplemental Figure 4). These results indicated that blocking the IL-6 pathway downregulates PD-L1 expression and enhances efficacy of anti–Tim-3 immunotherapy.

Figure 2 Blocking IL-6/JAK1–mediated PD-L1 protein stability enhances the efficacy of anti–Tim-3 immunotherapy. (A) Schematic of the treatment schedule for the IL-6 and Tim-3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) combination therapy. (B) Growth of Hepa 1-6 tumors in mice treated with IL-6 mAb, Tim-3 mAb, or the combination. The number of mice that experienced tumor progression in each group is shown in parentheses. The gray box in each panel indicates the duration of treatment. (C) Representative images showing tumors harvested from mice bearing Hepa 1-6 tumors given IL-6 mAb, Tim-3 mAb, or the combination. Scale bar: 1 cm. (D) Weight of Hepa 1-6 tumors in mice given an IL-6 mAb, Tim-3 mAb, or both (n = 6). (E) Flow cytometric analysis of cell surface PD-L1 expression in Hepa 1-6 tumor region (non-CD45+ population) treated with the indicated regimens (n = 7). Relative fold change in the mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of PD-L1 is shown. Error bars represent ± SD. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA (D and E).

Figure 3 Anti–IL-6 and anti–Tim-3 combination therapy enhances the activity of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells in the tumor microenvironment and prolongs the survival rate of tumor-bearing mice. (A) Representative images of immunofluorescence staining for PD-L1, CD8, and granzyme B (GB) expressions in tumor regions in mice given the indicated treatment. Scale bar: 200 μm. Magnified images showing colocalization of CD8 and granzyme B signals. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) The percentage of granzyme B–positive CD3+CD8+ T cells in Hepa 1-6 tumors with the indicated treatments according to flow cytometry analysis (n = 7). (C) Percentage of IFN-γ–positive CD3+CD8+ T cells in tumor samples obtained from Hepa 1-6 tumor–bearing mice given the indicated treatments (n = 6). (D) Survival curves for the data shown in Figure 2B. Error bars represent ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA (B and C) and log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (D).

IL-6/JAK1 pathway upregulates PD-L1 expression by enhancing its association with N-glycosyltransferase STT3A. Encouraged by the downregulation of PD-L1 expression via neutralization of IL-6 and the impressive therapeutic efficacy from the combination of anti–IL-6 and anti–Tim-3 therapy in vivo, we sought to investigate the detailed molecular mechanisms. To this end, we first asked whether glycosylation is involved in IL-6/JAK1–mediated PD-L1 stabilization, since N-glycosylation maintains protein stability of PD-L1 (6, 7). We used a mutant PD-L1 in which 4 glycosylation sites (N35, N192, N200, and N219) on its extracellular domain are mutated to mimic the nonglycosylated form (ngPD-L1) (refs. 6, 7, and Figure 4A). Under IL-6 stimulation, PD-L1 WT protein expression was increased, but the increase was attenuated by the addition of ruxolitinib in FLAG–PD-L1 WT–Hep 3B and WT–SK-HEP-1 cells (Figure 4A, lanes 1–3). As expected, ngPD-L1 expression was not affected by IL-6 or ruxolitinib (Figure 4A, lanes 4–6). Similar results were observed in FLAG–PD-L1 WT–PD-L1 and ngPD-L1 melanoma cells with the same treatment (Supplemental Figure 5A). These results suggested that glycosylation is required for the IL-6/JAK1 pathway–enhanced PD-L1 protein stability in cancer cells.

Figure 4 IL-6/JAK1 pathway upregulates PD-L1 expression via N-glycosyltransferase STT3A. (A) WB analysis of exogenous PD-L1 expression in FLAG–PD-L1 WT or nonglycosylated PD-L1 (ngPD-L1) Hep 3B or SK-HEP-1 cells with or without exposure to IL-6 (20 ng/mL) and/or ruxolitinib (10 μmol/L) for 18 hours. Schematic diagram of ngPD-L1 mutants used in this study. The numbers indicate amino acid positions on PD-L1. Data show the relative fold change of PD-L1 protein normalized to the mock group (1 or 4) for each cell line (n = 3). Error bars represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA. (B) WB analysis of PD-L1 expression in HA59T control or STT3A-knockout (KO) cells with or without IL-6 stimulation (20 ng/mL, 18 hours).

To further explore the mechanism underlying IL-6/JAK1 pathway–mediated upregulation of PD-L1 expression via glycosylation, we searched for N-glycosyltransferases that may interact with PD-L1. Among the 15 N-glycosyltransferases identified as PD-L1–associated proteins (6), 7 are components of the oligosaccharyltransferase complex and are located in the ER (Supplemental Table 2). STT3 isoforms, the catalytic subunits of the oligosaccharyltransferase complex, are essential for PD-L1 glycosylation and protein stabilization (8). Therefore, we compared the ability of PD-L1 to form complexes with each of the STT3 isoforms. We found that STT3A associated with ngPD-L1 much more strongly than did WT PD-L1 by coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP; Supplemental Figure 5B). Knocking STT3A out or down also blocked IL-6/JAK1–induced PD-L1 expression in HCC and melanoma cells (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Notably, IL-6 enhanced the complex-forming ability of JAK1 and STT3A with ngPD-L1 and increased ngPD-L1 Tyr phosphorylation (4G10), which were attenuated by ruxolitinib treatment (Figure 5A, lane 2 vs. 1 and 3; Supplemental Figure 6A, lane 2 vs. 1 and 3). Activated JAK1 directly phosphorylated ngPD-L1 (see below in Supplemental Figure 8A). These results suggested that IL-6 modulates PD-L1 glycosylation initiation by enhancing JAK1/ngPD-L1 association, JAK1-driven Tyr phosphorylation, and STT3A recruitment.

Figure 5 IL-6 pathway enhances JAK1/ngPD-L1 and STT3A/ngPD-L1 complex formation. (A) IP followed by WB analysis of JAK1, STT3A, and ngPD-L1 tyrosine phosphorylation (4G10) in FLAG–ngPD-L1–SK-HEP-1 cells with or without exposure to IL-6 (20 ng/mL) and ruxolitinib (10 μmol/L) for 30 minutes. (B) JAK1 interacts with ngPD-L1 in ER lumen. Representative images of individual immunofluorescence staining of JAK1 and PD-L1 interaction in ER region in Hep 3B cells by Duolink assay. The red dots (JAK1/PD-L1 interaction) indicate their interaction. Green fluorescence (HSP90B1) was used as ER marker, and DAPI as a nuclear marker. (C) Schematic showing JAK1/PD-L1 interaction in the ER. IC, intracellular domain; TM, transmembrane domain; EC, extracellular domain. (D) Trypsin digestion of ER fractions with (group 3) or without (group 2) permeabilization in Hep 3B cells.

Because glycosylation initiation mainly occurs in the ER and JAK1 interacts with ngPD-L1, we further examined the localization of their interaction. Using commercially available JAK1 (Supplemental Figure 6B) and PD-L1 (ab205921; specifically recognizes the extracellular domain of PD-L1) antibodies, we detected colocalization of the PD-L1/JAK1 interaction (red dots) in the ER using an ER marker, HSP90B1 (green dots), by Duolink assay (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 6C). During protein glycosylation in the ER, the glycosylated region of PD-L1 (extracellular domain of PD-L1) is exposed to the ER lumen (Figure 5C and ref. 29). To further confirm whether JAK1 resides in the ER lumen, we explored an approach recently developed to validate the localization of a kinase in the ER (30). In brief, we used trypsin to digest the ER fractions with or without pre-permeabilization and then measured the protein levels of JAK1, the ER transmembrane protein IRE1α (cytosolic part), and the ER lumen protein HSP90B1, using the indicated antibodies (Supplemental Figure 7A; ref. 30). In the nonpermeable fraction (group 2), signals for the cytosolic domain of IRE1α were rapidly reduced after trypsinization, but the protein levels of JAK1 and HSP90B1 were maintained in 2 different cancer cell lines [Figure 5D, Triton X-100 (–), and Supplemental Figure 7B]. However, in the permeable fraction (group 3), no signals of cytosolic and luminal proteins were detected after trypsinization [Figure 5D, Triton X-100 (+), and Supplemental Figure 7B]. These results strongly suggested localization of JAK1 inside the ER lumen. Together, these findings suggested that the JAK1/PD-L1 interaction occurs inside the ER lumen and supported the notion that JAK1 is involved in PD-L1 glycosylation in the ER.

JAK1 phosphorylates PD-L1 at Y112 to enhance STT3A association with PD-L1 and induces glycosylation of PD-L1 to maintain its protein stability. After validating that JAK1 interacts with ngPD-L1, we further tested our hypothesis that JAK1 directly phosphorylates ngPD-L1. We performed an in vitro kinase assay and detected Tyr phosphorylation sites on immunoprecipitated exogenous PD-L1 from cells via mass spectrometric analysis. Results from in vitro kinase assay suggested that recombinant ngPD-L1 was strongly phosphorylated by JAK1 (Supplemental Figure 8A). Mass spectrometric analysis also identified only one Tyr phosphorylation site (Y112) on PD-L1, which is a highly conserved residue across different species (Supplemental Figure 8B). Mutation of PD-L1 Y112 to phenylalanine (F) abrogated phosphorylation as shown by an in vitro kinase assay (Figure 6A, lane 3 vs. 5). To recapitulate IL-6/JAK1–mediated phosphorylation of PD-L1 Y112 (p-Y112) in vivo, we generated 2 monoclonal antibodies against PD-L1 p-Y112, 10A5.2 and 6G3.1 (Supplemental Figure 8C). Higher levels of phosphorylated ngPD-L1 were pulled down from cells using both PD-L1 p-Y112 antibodies under IL-6 stimulation. In contrast, treatment with ruxolitinib or phosphorylated Y112 PD-L1 blocking peptide (hot peptide) abrogated the increase in IL-6–mediated phosphorylation of ngPD-L1 Y112 (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 9A). Interestingly, in ER fractionation after IL-6 stimulation, the 6G3.1 antibody pulled down higher levels of phosphorylated ngPD-L1, and this was accompanied by increased JAK1 protein levels (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). These results indicated that IL-6 may induce JAK1 translocation to the ER region and that IL-6–activated JAK1 phosphorylates ngPD-L1 at Y112.

Figure 6 JAK1 phosphorylates PD-L1 at Y112 and upregulates PD-L1 expression. (A) In vitro kinase assay and WB analysis of tyrosine phosphorylation (4G10) of recombinant PD-L1 WT and PD-L1 Y112F protein. Data show relative fold change of tyrosine phosphorylation on PD-L1 protein normalized to PD-L1 WT protein with JAK1 kinase (#3). (B) Cell lysates were subjected to IP followed by WB analysis to determine PD-L1 protein levels in SK-HEP-1 ngPD-L1 cells treated with or without IL-6 (20 ng/mL, 30 minutes) and ruxolitinib (10 μmol/L, 30 minutes) using the indicated antibodies, which were preincubated with cold or hot PD-L1 peptides (p-Y112). (C) WB analysis of exogenous PD-L1 expression in FLAG–PD-L1 WT–SK-HEP-1 or Y112F–SK-HEP-1 cells with or without exposure to IL-6 (20 ng/mL, 18 hours), ruxolitinib (10 μmol/L, 18 hours), and/or MG132 (10 μmol/L, 6 hours). SE, short exposure; LE, long exposure. (D) Flow cytometric analysis of cell surface PD-L1 level in FLAG–PD-L1 WT–SK-HEP-1 or Y112F–SK-HEP-1 cells with or without exposure to IL-6 and/or ruxolitinib (n = 3). Data show relative fold change in the MFI of PD-L1. Error bars represent mean ± SD. ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA (A and D).

To determine whether PD-L1 p-Y112 is required for IL-6/JAK1–induced PD-L1 stability through glycosylation, we generated FLAG–PD-L1 Y112F–expressing HCC cells by the above-described dual expression method (Supplemental Figure 1A). Notably, exogenous PD-L1 protein expression was significantly reduced in the Y112F cells (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Moreover, the Y112F mutation did not affect the protein expression in ngPD-L1 (Supplemental Figure 10A). These results further supported that Y112 is required to maintain protein stability in glycosylation steps. Consistent with our results described above, PD-L1 mRNA level was not affected by the Y112F mutation (Supplemental Figure 10C). As expected, IL-6 stimulation and/or treatment with ruxolitinib had no effect on the levels of total PD-L1 Y112F protein (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 10B, lanes 7–10) or membrane-bound PD-L1 Y112F (Figure 6D) compared with their effects on PD-L1 WT expression (Figure 6, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 10B, lanes 1–6). However, treatment with MG132 increased PD-L1 Y112F protein expression (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 10B, lane 12 vs. 7). Taken together, these results suggested that the IL-6/JAK1 pathway requires Y112 phosphorylation to maintain PD-L1 stability via glycosylation.

The results above indicated that STT3A enhances PD-L1 protein expression via the IL-6/JAK1 pathway and associates with phosphorylated ngPD-L1 (Figure 4B and Figure 5A). Compared with PD-L1 WT, binding of STT3A to the PD-L1 Y112F mutant was substantially reduced, supporting the notion that IL-6/JAK1–phosphorylated PD-L1 at Y112 recruits STT3A for glycosylation (Figure 7A). Given that glycosylation is required to maintain PD-L1 stability by preventing its ubiquitination (7), we also examined the turnover rates of PD-L1 treated with or without ruxolitinib and PD-L1 Y112F mutant in both HA59T and Hep 3B HCC cells. The results indicated that Y112F mutation or ruxolitinib treatment induced faster turnover of PD-L1 compared with control (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 10D). Consistently, we detected more ubiquitination of PD-L1 Y112F than PD-L1 WT in the presence of MG132 (Figure 7C). These results suggested that PD-L1 Y112 phosphorylation plays an important role in PD-L1’s interaction with STT3A and in its glycosylation initiation process and subsequent protein stabilization.

Figure 7 Phosphorylation of PD-L1 Y112 enhances STT3A association with PD-L1 and maintains PD-L1 stability. (A) FLAG–PD-L1 WT or Y112F–transfected 293T cells with exposure to MG132 (10 μmol/L, 6 hours) were subjected to IP followed by WB analysis to determine the STT3A levels with the indicated antibodies. (B) Top, cycloheximide (CHX; 50 μmol/L) chase assays of PD-L1 protein turnover rates in FLAG–PD-L1 WT–HA59T cells treated with or without ruxolitinib (10 μmol/L) and FLAG–PD-L1 Y112F–HA59T cells without ruxolitinib by WB analysis (n = 3). Error bars represent mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc honestly significant difference test. (C) WB analysis of PD-L1 WT and Y112F protein ubiquitination level in 293T cells treated with or without MG132 (10 μmol/L, 6 hours) with the indicated antibodies. HA-Ubi, antibody against HA ubiquitination.

PD-L1 Y112 phosphorylation is required for liver cancer tumorigenesis in immunocompetent mice. Next, we asked whether PD-L1 Y112 phosphorylation governs PD-L1–driven cancer immune evasion in vivo and whether blocking the IL-6/JAK1/PD-L1 Y112 phosphorylation/STT3A signaling axis reduces PD-L1 expression level and enhances immune surveillance. To this end, we first generated Hepa 1-6 mouse hepatoma cells stably expressing PD-L1 WT or Y112F using the dual expression method. IL-6 stimulation increased and treatment with ruxolitinib decreased the total PD-L1 protein only in WT (Figure 8A, lanes 1–3) but not mutant Y112F (Figure 8A, lanes 4–6), supporting the notion that phosphorylation of Y112 in WT PD-L1 contributes to stabilization of PD-L1 in Hepa 1-6 cells.

Figure 8 PD-L1 Y112F mutation reduces PD-L1 expression in Hepa 1-6 without affecting tumorigenesis in immunodeficient mice. (A) WB analysis of exogenous PD-L1 expression in FLAG–PD-L1 WT or Y112F–Hepa 1-6 cells with or without exposure to IL-6 (20 ng/mL) and/or ruxolitinib (10 μmol/L) for 18 hours. Data show relative fold change of PD-L1 protein normalized to the mock group (1 or 4) in each cell line (n = 3). (B) Tumor growth of PD-L1 WT–Hepa 1-6 or Y112F–Hepa 1-6 cells in immunodeficient (NSG) mice (n = 6). (C) Tumor weight (left) and images of tumors (right) harvested from NSG mice inoculated with PD-L1 WT–Hepa 1-6 or Y112F–Hepa 1-6 cells. Scale bar: 1 cm. (D) Flow cytometric analysis of cell surface PD-L1 expression on PD-L1 WT–Hepa 1-6 or Y112F–Hepa 1-6 tumors (n = 5). The relative fold change in the MFI of PD-L1 is shown. Error bars represent ± SD. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA (A), repeated-measures ANOVA (B), and Mann-Whitney test (C and D).

To further validate the above phenomenon in vivo, we injected FLAG–PD-L1 WT or Y112F–Hepa 1-6 cells into both immunodeficient (nonobese diabetic/severe combined immunodeficient, IL-2 receptor γ chain−/− null [NSG] mice) and immunocompetent mice. The PD-L1 WT and Y112F–Hepa 1-6 tumors from NSG mice exhibited similar growth and weight compared with WT tumors (Figure 8, B and C); however, the levels of PD-L1 expression were lower in the Y112F tumors than in WT tumors (Figure 8D). In contrast, we observed striking tumor regression (Figure 9, A and B) and no relapsed tumors for over 11 months (Figure 9C) in immunocompetent mice bearing PD-L1 Y112F compared with those with PD-L1 WT tumors. Moreover, more activated CD8+ (granzyme B+) T cells were present, and PD-L1 expression levels were much lower in Y112F tumors than in WT tumors (Supplemental Figure 11A). Similar but less profound results were observed in mice bearing tumors derived from PD-L1 WT– or Y112F–expressing B16F10 melanoma cells (Supplemental Figure 11, B and C). To further determine whether the CD8+ tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte–driven (TIL-driven) killing effect is reduced by the IL-6/JAK1/PD-L1 Y112 phosphorylation axis in cancer cells, we performed TIL coculture assay using PD-L1 WT and Y112F–Hepa 1-6 cells (Figure 9D). The PD-L1 WT–Hepa 1-6 cells had an increased survival rate under coculture with isolated and reactivated TILs in presence of IL-6 (Figure 9E). This effect was abolished by the addition of PD-L1 neutralizing antibody. As expected, IL-6 stimulation had no effect on the survival of PD-L1 Y112F–Hepa 1-6 cells cocultured with TILs, supporting the critical role of the IL-6/JAK1/PD-L1 Y112 phosphorylation axis in cancer cell immune evasion from CD8+ TILs. Together, these results indicated that PD-L1 Y112 phosphorylation is crucial for maintaining PD-L1 stabilization and its immune checkpoint function. Therefore, blocking the IL-6/JAK1/PD-L1 Y112 phosphorylation signaling axis should reduce PD-L1 expression and enhance immune surveillance in the tumor microenvironment.

Figure 9 PD-L1 Y112 phosphorylation is required for liver cancer tumorigenesis in immunocompetent mice. (A) Individual tumor growth. (B and C) Representative images (B) and survival curves (C) of PD-L1 WT–Hepa 1-6 or Y112F–Hepa 1-6 cells in immunocompetent (C57BL/6J) mice (n = 6). One mouse in the PD-L1 Y112F group died accidentally at day 145. Scale bar: 1 cm. (D) Schematic of CD8+ tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) and tumor cell coculture assay. (E) TIL coculture assay. Hepa 1-6 PD-L1 WT and Y112F cells were cocultured with activated CD8+ TILs from Hepa 1-6 tumor–bearing mice for 48 hours with or without IL-6 (20 ng/mL), PD-L1 antibody, or IgG control antibody. Cells were subjected to crystal violet staining (n = 4). Error bars represent ± SD. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, log-rank Mantel-Cox test (C) and 1-way ANOVA (E).

Collectively, our results indicate that IL-6–activated JAK1 interacts with and phosphorylates nonglycosylated PD-L1 at the Y112 residue in the ER, where the Y112-phosphorylated PD-L1 increases its association with the glycosyltransferase STT3A to initiate glycosylation. The glycosylated PD-L1 is stabilized and enhances the cancer immune escape from T cells in tumor microenvironment (Figure 10).