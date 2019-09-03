Chronic stimulation drives human NK cell dysfunction and epigenetic reprograming

Chronic stimulation drives adaptive NK cell proliferation. Previous work in murine models has shown that tumor-induced CD8+ T cell dysfunction is predominantly driven by persistent TCR signaling during antigen engagement, and while microenvironmental factors may contribute, they are not sufficient to induce exhaustion (34, 35). Thus, we reasoned that we would be able to set up a simple system to study the effects of chronic activating receptor stimulation on primary NK cells cultured ex vivo and profile NK cell exhaustion. To test this hypothesis, we acquired 2 mAbs developed by R&D Systems. The first Ab (clone 134571; anti-NKG2C) is specific for NKG2C, and the second Ab (clone 131415; anti-NKG2A/C) is specific for both NKG2C and NKG2A, which is structurally similar to NKG2C but inhibits NK cell activation through recruitment of the tyrosine phosphatases SHP1 and SHP2 (42). Both Abs were shown to induce robust NK cell cytotoxicity in redirected lysis assays using Ab-coated P815 cells (43).

To test whether chronic NKG2C engagement can drive NK cell proliferation, we screened peripheral blood from healthy HCMV-seropositive donors to identify individuals with adaptive NK cell expansions (≥15% of all CD3–CD56dim NK cells having a CD57+NKG2C+ phenotype). PBMCs from these donors were depleted of T and B cells, and the remaining cells (consisting of monocytes and NK cells) were cultured for 7 days with 10 ng/ml IL-15 and either PBS, plate-bound IgG isotype control Ab, plate-bound anti-NKG2A/C Ab, or plate-bound anti-NKG2C Ab. We observed an enrichment of both CD57–NKG2C+ and CD57+NKG2C+ NK cells in anti-NKG2A/C Ab cultures relative to PBS and IgG isotype controls. Interestingly, we found that NKG2C surface expression was significantly lower on NK cells stimulated with the anti-NKG2C Ab relative to those stimulated with the anti-NKG2A/C Ab (Figure 1A). This effect may be due to downmodulation or internalization of NKG2C, a phenomenon that has been previously described upon NK cell stimulation with HLA-E:G peptide complexes (15, 44). For direct measurement of proliferation, we labeled NK cells with CellTrace dye prior to culturing and repeated these culture experiments. We observed significantly more cell division for CD57–NKG2C+, CD57+NKG2C–, and CD57+NKG2C+ NK cells in anti-NKG2A/C and anti-NKG2C Ab cultures relative to PBS and IgG isotype controls (Figure 1B). The increase in proliferation observed for the CD57+NKG2C– subset may be due to low NKG2C expression on these cells or could reflect cells that downmodulated NKG2C after stimulation. Collectively, our data show that IL-15 in combination with NKG2C stimulation is sufficient to drive adaptive NK cell proliferation.

Figure 1 Chronic stimulation through NKG2C expands adaptive NK cells. CD3/CD19-depleted PBMCs from HCMV-seropositive donors were cultured for 7 days with 10 ng/ml IL-15 and PBS, IgG2b isotype Ab, anti-NKG2A/C Ab, or anti-NKG2C Ab. (A) Representative FACS plots and summary data showing the percentages of NK cell subsets defined by expression of CD57 and NKG2C before and after a 7-day culture (n = 7). Results are from 3 independent experiments. (B) NK cells were labeled with CellTrace dye prior to culturing. Shown are FACS plots of representative donor cells stratified by CD57 and NKG2C expression and summary data (n = 6). Results are from 3 independent experiments. *P ≤ 0.05 by paired t test. P values for multiple group comparisons (A, each group vs. PBS; B, each group vs. IgG2b isotype Ab) were adjusted using the Hommel method.

IL-15 stimulation induces NKG2A expression on the surface of adaptive NK cells. The finding that NKG2C expression was lower on NK cells stimulated with the anti-NKG2C Ab relative to cells stimulated with the anti-NKG2A/C Ab led us to hypothesize that simultaneous engagement of NKG2A might prevent activation-induced NKG2C downmodulation. NKG2A and NKG2C are dichotomously expressed on freshly isolated peripheral blood NK cells from most individuals (45). However, previous studies have shown that common γ-chain cytokines including IL-2 and IL-15 can drive NKG2A upregulation on NK cells and CD8+ T cells (46, 47). To determine whether IL-15 can induce NKG2A expression on adaptive NK cells, we cultured CD3- and CD19-depleted (CD3/CD19-depleted) cells from HCMV-seropositive donors for 7 days with 10 ng/ml IL-15. We found that NKG2A expression increased over time on the surface of all NK cells stimulated with IL-15, including the CD57–NKG2C+ and CD57+NKG2C+ subsets (Figure 2). Similar percentages of NKG2C+ NK cells expressing NKG2A were observed in the anti-NKG2A/C Ab and anti-NKG2C Ab cultures that contained 10 ng/ml IL-15 (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125916DS1). Additionally, we observed continuous upregulation of NKG2A and a concomitant decrease in NKG2C on sorted NKG2C+ NK cells that were cultured with 10 ng/ml IL-15 (Supplemental Figure 2). Thus, IL-15 stimulation is sufficient to induce NKG2A expression on adaptive NK cells, and engagement of NKG2A may inhibit NKG2C downmodulation in response to stimulation through NKG2C. Although this coexpression explains the differences seen between the anti-NKG2A/C and anti-NKG2C Ab clones, an alternate hypothesis is that differences in affinity between the anti-NKG2A/C and anti-NKG2C Ab clones have an impact on the frequencies of NKG2C+ NK cells after plate-bound stimulation. However, this seems less likely, given the known properties of these Abs (43).

Figure 2 NKG2A is upregulated on the surface of NKG2C– and NKG2C+ NK cells during culture with IL-15. CD3/CD19-depleted PBMCs from HCMV-seropositive donors were cultured for 7 days with 10 ng/ml IL-15. FACS plots of cells from a representative donor are shown. Summary data (n = 5) show the frequencies of CD3–CD56+ NK cells gated by CD57 and NKG2C that expressed NKG2A before and after culturing. Results are from 2 independent experiments. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.001, by paired t test. P values of multiple comparisons (each culture day vs. day 0) were adjusted using the Hommel method. SSC, side scatter.

Chronically stimulated adaptive NK cells switch from a CD45RA+CD45RO– to a CD45RA–CD45RO+ phenotype. Activation of T cells with mitogens or allogeneic cells for extended periods of time in vitro leads to loss of CD45RA and concomitant gain of CD45RO (48). This switch in isoform expression is a feature of primed T cells with proliferative potential (48), and CD45RO is regarded as a marker for antigen-specific memory T cells. When analyzing freshly isolated NK cells from HCMV-seropositive donors, we observed uniformly high CD45RA expression and low CD45RO expression on the surface of both the NKG2C– and NKG2C+ NK cell subsets (Figure 3A). To determine whether NK cells exhibit a switch in CD45 isoform expression after chronic activation in our system, we analyzed CD45RA and CD45RO expression on NK cells from IgG isotype control, NKG2A/C and NKG2C stimulation cultures. NK cells from IgG isotype control cultures exhibited some skewing to a CD45RA–CD45RO+ phenotype, but generally maintained a CD45RA expression. In contrast, the majority of NK cells from NKG2A/C and NKG2C stimulation cultures switched to a CD45RA–CD45RO+ phenotype. When looking specifically at NKG2C+ NK cells, we found that CD45 isoform switching was evident in the vast majority NKG2C+ NK cells that were chronically stimulated with anti-NKG2A/C or anti-NKG2C Abs. Furthermore, the frequencies of NKG2C+ NK cells expressing CD45RO and the MFI of CD45RO were higher in anti-NKG2C Ab cultures relative to anti-NKG2C/A Ab cultures (Figure 3B). Using CellTrace dye to track proliferation, we found that CD45RA–CD45RO+ NK cells divided at a higher rate than did CD45RA+CD45RO– NK cells in all 3 culture conditions (Figure 3C). Together, our results show that chronic activating receptor stimulation in combination with IL-15 primes NK cells and induces CD45 isoform switching. Furthermore, CD45RA–CD45RO+ NK cells have a high proliferative potential.

Figure 3 Chronic stimulation of adaptive NK cells through NKG2C leads to a CD45 isoform switch. CD3/CD19-depleted PBMCs from HCMV-seropositive donors were cultured for 7 days with 10 ng/ml IL-15 and IgG2b isotype Ab, anti-NKG2A/C Ab, or anti-NKG2C Ab. (A) Representative FACS plots and summary data of the percentages of CD45RA+RO– and CD45RA–CD45RO+ NK cells within the CD3–CD56dimNKG2C– and CD3–CD56dimNKG2C+ subsets prior to culturing (n = 5). (B) Representative FACS plots and summary data on the percentages and MFIs of CD45RA and CD45RO on CD3–CD56+NKG2C– NK cells and CD3–CD56+NKG2C+ NK cells after a 7-day culture (n = 7). Results are from 3 independent experiments. (C) Summary data for CD45RA+CD45RO– and CD45RA–CD45RO+ NK cell proliferation after culturing (n = 5), as measured by CellTrace dye dilution. Results are from 2 independent experiments. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, and ***P ≤ 0.001, by paired t test. P values for multiple group comparisons (within the NKG2C– NK cell groups, within the NKG2C+ NK cell groups, and between the NKG2C– and NKG2C+ NK cell groups) were adjusted using the Hommel method.

Chronic stimulation induces checkpoint receptor expression on adaptive NK cells and leads to dysfunction. Whether chronic activation through stimulatory receptors is directly involved in the induction of LAG-3 and PD-1 expression on NK cells has not been reported to our knowledge. To address this question, we performed flow cytometry to assess LAG-3 and PD-1 expression on NKG2C– and NKG2C+ NK cells prior to culturing and from control IgG isotype Ab, anti-NKG2A/C Ab, and anti-NKG2C Ab cultures. When analyzing freshly isolated peripheral blood NK cells from HCMV-seropositive donors prior to culturing, we detected no LAG-3 or PD-1 expression on the surface of NKG2C– or NKG2C+ NK cells (Figure 4A). Although LAG-3 and PD-1 expression was moderately upregulated on NKG2C+ NK cells from control IgG isotype Ab cultures, NKG2A/C and NKG2C stimulation induced significantly higher checkpoint inhibitory receptor expression in terms of both frequency and MFI. Of note, the percentage of NKG2C+ NK cells expressing both LAG-3 and PD-1 was higher in anti-NKG2C Ab cultures relative to that observed in anti-NKG2A/C Ab cultures (Figure 4B). A representative example of the full gating scheme for flow cytometric analysis is shown in Supplemental Figure 3. To determine the degree of coexpression of NKG2C, CD45RO, LAG-3, and PD-1 on NK cells from control IgG isotype- and NKG2C-stimulated cultures, we performed t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (tSNE) analyses. By this method, we found that all 4 receptors were expressed by the same subset of NK cells (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Adaptive NK cells chronically stimulated through NKG2C upregulate LAG-3 and PD-1. CD3/CD19-depleted PBMCs from HCMV-seropositive donors were cultured for 7 days with 10 ng/ml IL-15 and IgG2b isotype Ab, anti-NKG2A/C Ab, or anti-NKG2C Ab. (A) Representative FACS plots and summary data of the percentages of LAG-3 and PD-1 expression on CD3–CD56dimNKG2C– and CD3–CD56dimNKG2C+ NK cell subsets prior to culturing (n = 7). (B) Representative FACS plots and summary data of the percentages and MFIs of LAG-3 and PD-1 on CD3–CD56+NKG2C– NK cells and CD3–CD56+NKG2C+ NK cells after culturing (n = 7). Results are from 3 independent experiments. (C) tSNE images of FACS data. tSNE plots represent a composite of NK cells from 3 donors stimulated with either IgG2b isotype or anti-NKG2A/C Ab. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.0001, by paired t test. P values for multiple group comparisons in B (within the NKG2C– NK cells groups, within the NKG2C+ NK cells groups, and between the NKG2C- and NKG2C+ NK cell groups) were adjusted using the Hommel method.

In addition to phenotypic characterization of chronically stimulated adaptive NK cells from HCMV-seropositive individuals, we analyzed intracellular IFN-γ production in NK cell subsets defined by the expression of NKG2C and LAG-3 in response to K562 myeloid leukemia cells. When comparing the NKG2C– and NKG2C+ NK cell subsets from freshly isolated cells before culturing, we observed higher frequencies of IFN-γ production within the NKG2C+ NK cell subset (Figure 5A), consistent with previous studies demonstrating an enhanced capacity for IFN-γ production by adaptive NK cells relative to canonical NK cells in response to K562 targets (49). However, when we compared NKG2C+LAG-3– NK cells with NKG2C+LAG-3+ NK cells from control IgG isotype Ab, anti-NKG2A/C Ab, and anti-NKG2C Ab cultures, we found lower levels of intracellular IFN-γ production by NKG2C+ NK cells that were LAG-3+ relative to those that were LAG-3– (Figure 5B). Of note, we did not observe a statistically significant defect in degranulation (as measured by surface CD107a expression) in NKG2C+LAG-3+ NK cells (Supplemental Figure 4). This finding agrees with those models of T cell exhaustion in which exhausted T cells still retain the ability to degranulate (25). Thus, our data show that adaptive NK cells from HCMV-seropositive donors are “primed” for the induction of inhibitory checkpoint receptors and dysfunction in response to chronic activating receptor engagement.

Figure 5 Chronically stimulated adaptive NK cells expressing LAG-3 exhibit impaired IFN-γ production. CD3/CD19-depleted PBMCs from HCMV-seropositive donors were cultured for 7 days with 10 ng/ml IL-15 and IgG2b isotype Ab, anti-NKG2A/C Ab, or anti-NKG2C Ab. (A) Representative FACS plots and summary data of intracellular IFN-γ levels in preculture CD3–CD56dimNKG2C– and CD3–CD56dimNKG2C+ NK cells cocultured with K562 targets at an E/T ratio of 2:1 (n = 4). Results are from 2 independent experiments. (B) NK cells after culturing were used as effectors in functional assays with K562 targets at an E/T ratio of 2:1. Shown are representative FACS plots and summary data of IFN-γ production by NK cell subsets stratified by NKG2C and LAG-3 expression (n = 4). Results are from 2 independent experiments. *P ≤ 0.05, by paired t test to compare LAG-3– and LAG-3+ NK cells in each condition.

We performed similar experiments comparing cultures containing 1 ng/ml IL-15 versus cultures containing 10 ng/ml IL-15 and 3 days of culture versus 7 days of culture. In combination with anti-NKG2A/C Ab stimulation, we found that 10 ng/ml IL-15 induced significantly higher expression of LAG-3, PD-1, and CD45RO on NKG2C+ NK cells relative to 1 ng/ml IL-15 (Supplemental Figure 5). These data suggest that the strength of cytokine signaling affects the degree to which adaptive NK cells are activated and checkpoint inhibitory receptors are induced (Supplemental Figure 5). Additionally, we set up 7-day culture experiments to test the effects of 10 ng/ml IL-15 in combination with IgG isotype control Ab, anti-NKG2A/C Ab, or anti-NKG2C Ab on NK cells from HCMV-seronegative donors. In contrast to the results observed with NK cells from HCMV-seropositive donors, NKG2C+ NK cells from HCMV-seronegative donors did not preferentially expand in anti-NKG2A/C Ab cultures. We observed a modest upregulation of LAG-3 on NKG2C+ cells after culturing, but no additive effect of NKG2A/C or NKG2C stimulation. Furthermore, NKG2C+ NK cells from HCMV-seronegative donors did not upregulate PD-1 in any culture condition, and we observed no decrease in intracellular IFN-γ production in cultures with anti-NKG2A/C or anti-NKG2C Abs (Supplemental Figure 6). Because most experiments were performed using CD3/CD19-depleted PBMCs, there was the potential that monocyte activation through engagement of Fc receptors could be a confounding factor. To address this issue, we sorted NKG2C– and NKG2C+ NK cells from the peripheral blood of HCMV-seropositive donors and cultured these cells for 7 days with 10 ng/ml IL-15 in combination with 2 different IgG isotype control Abs: anti-NKG2A/C Ab or anti-NKG2C Ab. As with the results obtained from CD3/CD19-depleted PBMC cultures, NKG2C downregulation, CD45 isoform switching, and upregulation of LAG-3 and PD-1 were evident on NKG2C+ NK cells stimulated with IL-15 in combination with agonist Abs (Supplemental Figure 7).

Chronic NKp30 and NKG2D stimulation in combination with IL-15 induces checkpoint inhibitory receptor expression on adaptive but not canonical NK cells. Once engaged, NKG2C propagates an activating signal through its association with the protein tyrosine kinase DNAX activation protein 12 (DAP12) (50). We sought to determine whether NKG2C engagement was unique or whether chronic stimulation through other activating receptors could also drive adaptive NK cell expansion, activation, and checkpoint inhibitory receptor expression. To test this, we prepared additional cultures using CD3/CD19-depleted cells from HCMV-seropositive donors and included plate-bound agonist Abs against NKp30 and NKG2D. NKp30 signals through CD3ξ (51). The signaling cascade downstream of the DAP12 and CD3ξ subunits is similar to the TCR signaling pathway and involves phosphorylation of multiple Src family kinases (52). In humans, NKG2D associates with DAP10 and signals through Vav1, RhoA, Rac1, and PLC-γ2 (53). We found that stimulation with agonist Abs against NKG2C, but not NKp30 or NKG2D, promoted the relative expansion of NKG2C+ NK cells (Figure 6A). Chronic stimulation by all 3 receptors induced higher frequencies of CD45 isoform switching in NKG2C+ NK cells relative to NKG2C– NK cells, with NKG2C engagement showing the strongest effect. Similarly, chronic stimulation individually through each of the 3 receptors induced LAG-3 and PD-1 expression preferentially on adaptive NKG2C+ NK cells (Figure 6B). Thus, our results show that adaptive NKG2C+ NK cells differ from canonical NKG2C– NK cells in their propensity to upregulate checkpoint inhibitory receptors in response to chronic activating receptor stimulation.

Figure 6 Chronic stimulation through NKp30 or NKG2D preferentially induces inhibitory checkpoint receptor expression on adaptive NK cells. CD3/CD19-depleted PBMCs from HCMV-seropositive donors were cultured for 7 days with 10 ng/ml IL-15 and either IgG2b isotype Ab, anti-NKG2A/C Ab, anti-NKG2C Ab, anti-NKp30 Ab or anti-NKG2D Ab. (A) Summary data of the frequencies of CD3–CD56+NKG2C+ NK cells in each condition. (B) Summary data of the percentages and MFIs of CD45RO, LAG-3, and PD-1 on CD3–CD56+NKG2C– and CD3–CD56+NKG2C+ NK cells in each condition (n = 5). Results are from 2 independent experiments. *P ≤ 0.05 and **P ≤ 0.01, by t test. P values of multiple group comparisons (A, each group vs. IgG isotype Ab; B, within the NKG2C– NK cell groups and within the NKG2C+ NK cell groups) were adjusted using the Hommel method.

Adaptive NK cells cocultured with HCMV-infected HUVECs exhibit checkpoint inhibitory receptor upregulation and dysfunction. Since all previous experiments were performed with plate-bound agonist Abs, we sought to determine whether a more physiologic stimulation could also drive upregulation of checkpoint inhibitory receptors and dysfunction. To this end, we infected HUVECs with a version of the TB40/e strain of HCMV that is engineered to express GFP. TB40/e is a highly ednotheliotropic and macrophage-tropic strain of the virus (54). CD3/CD19-depleted PBMCs from HCMV-seropositive donors were cocultured for 7 days with TB40/e-infected HUVECs or mock-infected HUVECs along with 10 ng/ml IL-15. We observed similar frequencies of NKG2C+ NK cells in mock-infected and TB40/e-infected HUVEC cocultures (Figure 7A). However, NKG2C+ NK cells from TB40/e-infected HUVEC cocultures were stimulated, as indicated by CD45 isoform switching (Figure 7B), and exhibited a marked upregulation of both LAG-3 and PD-1 (Figure 7C). Additionally, when NK cells from each coculture were used as effectors against K562 targets, we observed a significant impairment in IFN-γ production by NKG2C+LAG3+ NK cells relative to NKG2C+LAG3– NK cells from TB40/e-infected HUVEC cocultures (Figure 7D). We also performed these experiments using NK cells from HCMV-seronegative donors. Similar to what we observed with NK cells from HCMV-seronegative donors in plate-bound Ab experiments, we observed moderate upregulation of LAG-3 on the surface of NKG2C+ NK cells but no significant induction of PD-1. Furthermore, no difference in IFN-γ production was observed between NKG2C+LAG3+ and NKG2C+LAG3– NK cells from TB40/e-infected HUVEC cocultures (Supplemental Figure 8). Together, our data show that interaction with HCMV-infected cells can drive checkpoint inhibitory receptor upregulation and dysfunction in adaptive NK cells.

Figure 7 Adaptive NK cells cocultured with HCMV-infected HUVECs upregulate LAG-3 and PD-1 and exhibit impaired IFN-γ production. HUVECs were infected with a GFP-expressing TB40/e clinical strain of HCMV at a MOI of 0.5 or spun down in parallel without virus (mock-infected) and used for 7-day coculture experiments with CD3/CD19-depleted PBMCs from HCMV-seropositive donors (n = 4). Cultures contained 10 ng/ml IL-15. (A) Representative FACS plots and summary data of the percentages of CD3–CD56+NKG2C+ cells from mock-infected and TB40/e-infected HUVEC cocultures. (B) Representative FACS plots and summary data of the percentages of CD3–CD56+NKG2C– and CD3–CD56+NKG2C+ NK cells expressing CD45RO and CD45RO MFI on each cell subset (n = 4). (C) Representative FACS plots and summary data of LAG-3 and PD-1 expression on CD3–CD56+NKG2C– and CD3–CD56+NKG2C+ NK cells from mock- and TB40/e-infected HUVEC cocultures (n = 4). (D) Summary data of intracellular IFN-γ in CD3–CD56+ NK cells gated by NKG2C and LAG-3 expression from mock-infected and TB40/e-infected HUVEC cocultures stimulated with K562 cells at an E/T ratio of 2:1 (n = 4). Results are from 2 independent experiments. *P ≤ 0.05 and **P ≤ 0.01, by paired t test. P values of multiple group comparisons (A, 4 pairwise comparisons as shown; B, same comparisons as in A) were adjusted using the Hommel method.

Chronic NKG2C stimulation drives a program of epigenetic remodeling similar to that of exhausted CD8+ T cells. Several studies in mice have provided evidence for widespread epigenetic and transcriptional alterations in exhausted T cells (34–37). We sought to determine whether similar epigenetic changes were also evident in chronically stimulated adaptive NK cells. To this end, we performed whole-genome DNA methylation arrays on NK cells from HCMV-seropositive donors that were cultured for 7 days with control IgG isotype Ab, anti-NKG2C/A Ab, or anti-NKG2C Ab. We identified a strong signature of promoter-associated DNA hypomethylation in chronically stimulated cells. Many of these hypomethylated promoter regions matched to genes shown by either ATAC-Seq or RNA-Seq to be upregulated in exhausted mouse CD8+ T cells (34, 37). This included genes encoding signaling molecules (CCDC88A, FYN, LCK, PRKACB, SAMSN1), cytokines (CCL5, IFNG, IL21), transcription factors (GFI1, NFATC2, STAT5B, TOX, ZEB1), cell-cycle regulators (CDCA7, MCM3), inhibitors of NF-κB activity (TNFAIP3, TNIP3), GTP-binding proteins of the Ras superfamily (RAB27A, RABGAP1L, RASGRP3), and mediators of RNA splicing (HNRNPF, SRPK2) (Figure 8A). We also analyzed methylation levels within additional promoter regions associated with genes with altered expression in exhausted mouse CD8+ T cells that exhibited more variability between donors but still yielded a consistent pattern. Importantly, we observed hypomethylation within the promoter regions of LAG3, PDCD1, and TIGIT in NK cells stimulated with anti-NKG2A/C Ab or anti-NKG2C Ab relative to the IgG isotype control condition. Thus, the observed induction of checkpoint inhibitory receptors on NKG2C+ NK cells from HCMV-seropositive donors after chronic stimulation is epigenetically regulated. Several additional promoter regions that were hypermethylated after chronic NKG2C stimulation are notable and include FOXO1, FOXP1, SATB1, and TCF12, all of which encode transcriptional regulators. Promoter regions for several other genes encoding transcription factors (IKZF3, MEF2D, STAT3, ZBTB38) were hypomethylated after chronic NKG2C stimulation (Figure 8B). Additionally, we looked specifically at promoter regions for genes defined as belonging to the PD-1 signaling pathway as determined by gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA). Promoter DNA methylation varied among donors, but general hypomethylation was observed within this gene set (Figure 8C). Together, these data show that chronic NKG2C stimulation induces epigenetic reprograming toward an imprint indicative of cytotoxic lymphocyte exhaustion.