Stromal integrin α11 regulates PDGFRβ signaling and promotes breast cancer progression

Generation of Itga11-deficient MMTV-PyMT mouse model. Itga11-knockout mice (Itga11tm1Dgul) (35) were backcrossed into an FVB/N background (Harlan Laboratories) for 6 generations, and then crossed with MMTV-PyMT FVB/N transgenic mice expressing polyoma middle T antigen oncogene under mouse mammary tumor virus promoter [Tg(MMTV-PyVT)634Mul] for 6 generations (34). All animals were kept within the accredited Mouse Facility and Transgenics GIGA platform of the University of Liège (Liège, Belgium) in specific pathogen–free conditions. Genotyping was performed by PCR of tail genomic DNA as previously described (58). Primer sequences for Itga11 and PyMT are presented in Supplemental Table 4. Tumor growth was assessed by measurement of the tumor volume (V = length × width2 × 0.4) twice a week and the tumor mass at sacrifice. Tumor measurement started at week 5 after birth and continued until week 14 for WT and KO groups. For the “KO late” group, Itga11-deficient mice were left longer than 14 weeks (maximum until week 18), until they reached the same tumor volume as WT mice at 14 weeks.

For transplantation experiments, matched WT PyMT tumors (11 weeks old, 2-mm fragments) were engrafted into fat pads of FVB/N Itga11-WT or -KO mice (aged 10–12 weeks), and tumor volumes were estimated twice a week.

Cell isolation from mouse and human samples. Mouse CAFs (mCAFs) and PyMT tumor cells (PyMT) were isolated from PyMT mice as previously described (59). Late carcinoma tumor samples were surgically removed at week 14. Samples were cut into small pieces and enzymatically digested with a collagenase solution for 45 minutes at 37°C (collagenase type IA, Clostridium histolyticum, Sigma-Aldrich, Belgium). After filtration and centrifugation of cell suspension, the pellet was washed, resuspended, and cultured in medium defined below. Cells were plated for 30 minutes to let fibroblasts adhere. The supernatant containing tumor cells was then removed and plated in a separate flask. All PyMT tumor cells were positive for cytokeratin. Primary cultured CAFs were used at early passages (until passage 5 and for no longer than 14 days of culture). CAFs were positive for vimentin and negative for cytokeratin. Human CAFs (hCAFs), isolated in a similar way, were derived from women undergoing a mammectomy with the following tumor characteristics: hCAF1 (99% estrogen receptor–positive, 25% progesterone receptor–positive and HER2-negative), hCAF2 (95% estrogen- and progesterone receptor–positive and HER2-negative), hCAF3 and hCAF4 (triple-negative). Primary cells were isolated by preparation of a single-cell suspension from tumor fragments (1–3 mm3) followed by culture plate adherent passaging. They were positive for vimentin (100%) and negative for cytokeratin. Primary hCAF2–4 were used until passage 4. The hCAF1 were immortalized after infection with a pBABE retroviral vector expressing the hTERT open reading frame (hTERT hCAF1) and used until passage 8.

Cell culture and siRNA transfection. CAFs, PyMT tumor cells, and human BC cell lines (MCF-7, MDA-MB-231, and SKBr3, obtained from ATCC) were cultured in DMEM (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 10% FBS, l-glutamine (2 mM), penicillin (100 U/mL), and streptomycin (100 μg/mL) at 37°C and humidified in a 5% CO 2 atmosphere until they reached 90%–100% confluence. Human primary blood (HUVEC) and lymphatic (HMVEC-D) endothelial cells were cultured in EGM2 and EGM2-MV medium (Lonza, Verviers, Belgium), respectively. All cells were mycoplasma-free. All human cell lines described above were authenticated before use (Leibniz Institute DSMZ). For ITGA11/Itga11 downregulation, cells at 60%–70% confluence were transfected for 48 hours before experiments with INTERFERin siRNA transfection reagent (Polyplus) and Mouse or Human SMARTpool: ON-TARGETplus Itga11 siRNA (Dharmacon) (20 nM) in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS. ON-TARGETplus Non-targeting Control Pool (Dharmacon) was used as negative transfection control. ITGA11/Itga11 downregulation was confirmed after 48–72 hours by Western blot. For Western blot and coimmunoprecipitation experiments, cells were used at 90%–100% confluence after 3 days of seeding. For immunofluorescence confocal detection, low-confluence cells (20%–30%) were used 20 hours after seeding. For PDGF-BB stimulation, high-confluence cells were serum-starved for 2 hours, followed by PDGF-BB stimulation (R&D Systems) (10 ng/mL). For imatinib experiments, high-confluence cells were serum-starved for 2 hours and pretreated with imatinib (LC Laboratories) (5 μM) for 1.5 hours followed by PDGF-BB stimulation.

Bioinformatics analysis. Meta-analysis of global gene expression data in the Oncomine database (60) (Compendia Bioscience, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA) was performed using primary filters for “breast cancer” and “cancer vs. normal analysis,” sample filter for “clinical specimens,” and data type filter for “mRNA” data sets (8 data sets representing 2415 patients). Patients of all ages, sexes, disease stages, or treatments were included. Data were acquired in an unbiased manner by compiling of all the Oncomine studies with significantly altered ITGA11 expression at the threshold settings (P = 0.05, fold change = 1.5, and gene rank = all) (60). Significant studies in which at least 1 analyzed group was composed of 3 patients or fewer were excluded. All data are reported as log 2 median-centered intensity in the Oncomine database. The data sets were exported from Oncomine and analyzed in GraphPad Prism version 7 software.

The gene expression profiles of GSE8977 (61), GSE9014 (62), GSE14548 (63), GSE33692 (64), GSE41228 (36), and GSE68744 (65) were obtained from the NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (66), and data were recalculated using the GEO2R analytical tool (67). The log 2 -transformed expression values of ITGA11 were exported from GEO2R and analyzed in GraphPad Prism. Identification of genes whose expression profiles were best correlated with ITGA11 mRNA levels was performed by interrogation of gene expression data sets contained at cBioPortal and Breast Cancer Gene-Expression Miner (bc-GenExMiner). bc-GenExMiner contains 36 data sets including 5861 BC patients (68). cBioPortal was used to explore the TCGA breast (69) and METABRIC (70) cohorts. For each of these 3 patient cohorts (referred to as TCGA, METABRIC, and GenExMiner), genes with Pearson’s correlation coefficients greater than 0.5 were selected and classified as being ITGA11-coexpressed genes. The intersections of coexpressed genes from the 3 cohorts were analyzed using the Venny 2.1 online tool. Kaplan-Meier curves were generated with the Kaplan-Meier plotter website (http://kmplot.com/analysis/), using a database of public microarray data sets (71). Automatic cutoff scores were selected during queries; overall survival (OS) and distant metastasis–free survival (DMFS) were selected. Log-rank P values were computed as previously described (71). Integrative coexpression network was analyzed in the TCSBN database as previously described (38).

Histological analysis. Mouse tumor and lung samples were formalin-fixed (4%) and paraffin-embedded. Sections of 6 μm thickness were counterstained with H&E and mounted with Eukitt medium for light microscope observation. For desmoplasia analysis, a Van Gieson staining was performed by incubation of slides with Weigert’s iron hematoxylin solution followed by Van Gieson staining (Sigma-Aldrich, Belgium). Slides were scanned using the NanoZoomer 2.0-HT system (Hamamatsu, Belgium), and automatic quantification was performed with the image analysis toolbox of MATLAB 8.3 software (MathWorks Inc.). Desmoplasia was expressed as collagen density normalized to total tumor area. For metastasis quantification, 6 lung sections, each taken at a distance of between 6 μm and 10 μm, were analyzed for each mouse. Metastatic index was calculated by division of the tumor lung area by the total lung area.

Immunofluorescence studies. For colocalization studies on mouse samples, cryosections embedded in OCT (6 μm thickness) were fixed in acetone at –20°C for 10 minutes, followed by rehydration and blocking in Protein Block, Serum-Free Solution (Dako, Agilent) for 10 minutes. Primary and secondary antibodies (references and dilutions in Supplemental Table 5) were incubated sequentially in Antibody Diluent with Background Reducing Components (Dako, Agilent). Slides were mounted in DAPI Fluoromount-G (SouthernBiotech) and analyzed within 48 hours after staining. For integrin α11 and PDGFRβ colocalization on human samples, cryosections of human carcinoma and the associated normal breast tissues were analyzed for the following groups: ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) and invasive ductal carcinomas (IDCs) of luminal A and B, HER2, and TNBC cancers (68 patients). For detection of integrin α11 on human samples, the anti-human Mab203E1H5 antibody was produced (72) (antibody deposited under Patent Application EP18155716, European Patent Office). All samples were analyzed by confocal Olympus Fluoview 1000 microscopy in Kalman filter mode with a ×20-magnification objective. For image analysis and quantification, protein expression hotspots were identified within tumor sections (at least 6 stromal fields per sample), and integrin α11, PDGFRβ, and colocalization densities were quantified by specifically designed algorithm in MATLAB 8.3 software. The proximity analysis was performed by identification of the Euclidean distance from each pixel belonging to integrin α11+, PDGFRβ+, and colocalized positive areas to tumor nodules. Pictures lacking defined tumor areas were excluded. For triple colocalization, the proximity of tenascin C to the colocalized integrin α11/PDGFRβ areas was calculated as described above. For immunofluorescence studies on CAFs, low-confluence cells (20%–30%) were fixed in methanol/acetone mixture (80/20) at –20°C for 10 minutes, followed by rehydration and blocking in Innovex Background Buster (Innovex Biosciences) for 10 minutes. Cells were incubated with primary and secondary antibodies as described above. Samples were analyzed by confocal Olympus Fluoview 1000 microscopy in Kalman filter mode with a ×60-magnification oil immersion objective.

Collagen contraction assay. For each replicate, 2 × 105 cells were suspended in 700 μL of native collagen solution (2 mg/mL) buffered at pH = 7.5 (rat tail Collagen I, Corning) and seeded in a 12-well plate pretreated with 2% BSA solution. After collagen polymerization at 37°C, gels were detached carefully from the well border, and medium supplemented with 5% FBS was added. Collagen lattice contraction was monitored for 96 hours by taking of pictures daily with an LAS-4000 image analyzer (Fujifilm, Belgium). Gel area was measured by ImageJ (NIH) software, and the percentage of gel reduction was calculated by subtraction of the gel area for each day from the gel area at time 0 hours.

Spheroid invasion assay. For fluorescence cell tracking, CAFs and tumor cells were incubated for 30 minutes in serum-free medium with CellTracker Green CMFDA or Orange CMRA (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Spheroids were prepared by seeding of 500 CAFs or 1000 tumor cells (homospheroids) or a mixture of both (heterospheroids) in 200 μL of DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and containing 20% of carboxymethylcellulose 4000 cP (Sigma-Aldrich). Cells were seeded in round-bottom nonadherent 96-well plates (CELLSTAR, Greiner Bio-One) for 24 hours for spheroid formation. The following day, single spheroids were collected from wells, centrifuged, and suspended in 500 μL/well of native collagen solution (2 mg/mL; rat tail Collagen I, Corning) at pH 7.5 and seeded in collagen-precoated 12-well plates (15 spheroids per well; 2 wells per condition). After collagen polymerization, 500 μL of DMEM supplemented with 2% FBS was carefully added. For PDGF-BB stimulation, spheroids were treated with recombinant human PDGF-BB (10 ng/mL; R&D Systems). In some assays, imatinib (LC Laboratories) and SP600125 (Sigma-Aldrich) were added (5 μM). Spheroids were analyzed after 20 hours of culture, and image acquisition was performed by epifluorescence Nikon Eclipse Ti microscope (×10-magnification objective). Image analysis was performed as previously described (73). Cell invasion was automatically quantified by specifically designed algorithm in MATLAB 8.3 software. Data were expressed as the maximal distance of cell invasion from the spheroid border.

RNA extraction and quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR analysis. Total tumor RNA was extracted using the RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen GmbH). RNA was quantified and purity checked with the ND-1000 NanoDrop spectrophotometer (NanoDrop Technologies). Quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR was performed on reverse-transcribed RNA (First Strand cDNA Synthesis kit, Roche) with LightCycler480 Probes Master kit (Roche) and the Universal Probe Library system (Roche) using specific primers (Eurogentec). Data were normalized to mouse TBP. Primer nucleotide sequences are indicated in Supplemental Table 4.

Western blot and coimmunoprecipitation analysis. For protein extraction, frozen tumor samples or fresh cells were suspended in Lysis Buffer (Cell Signaling Technology) supplemented with Complete protease and PhoStop phosphatase inhibitor cocktails (Roche). Tumor samples were homogenized with the MagnaLyser system (Roche), while cell samples were scraped on ice. After centrifugation at 14,000 g for 10 minutes at 4°C, proteins were quantified with the DC protein assay kit (Bio-Rad Laboratories). Tumor (100 μg) or cell extracts (20 μg) were separated by SDS-PAGE under reducing conditions. PVDF membranes (PerkinElmer Life Sciences) were incubated for 1 hour in 5% nonfat dry milk or BSA PBS solution, followed by overnight incubation with primary antibodies. Antibodies and dilutions are indicated in Supplemental Table 5. Immunocomplexes were detected with an ECL-Plus enhanced chemiluminescence system and visualized with an image analyzer (LAS-4000; Fujifilm, Belgium). Band densities were quantified with Quantity-One software (Bio-Rad Laboratories). For loading control, membranes were incubated with HSC-70 antibody. For phosphorylation experiments, membranes were stripped in Restore Western Blot Stripping Buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific), reblocked, and reincubated with antibodies for total protein detection. For coimmunoprecipitation analysis, 700 μg of protein extracts were immunoprecipitated overnight with PDGFRβ antibody (clone 2B3, Cell Signaling Technology) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Protein complexes were resuspended in Dynabeads Protein G solution (50 μL; Thermo Fisher Scientific) and incubated for 8 hours at 4°C. Protein-bead complexes were collected from a magnet system, washed, and resuspended in Lysis Buffer and heated for 5 minutes at 95°C. Samples were next analyzed by Western blot. Total protein extracts, CAF KO, IgG, and input samples were used as immunoprecipitation controls.

Statistics. Unless otherwise stated, statistical analysis was performed with SigmaPlot and GraphPad Prism software, and results are expressed as mean ± SEM. For 2-group comparison, 2-tailed unpaired t test or Mann-Whitney test was performed. For multiple-group comparison, 1-way ANOVA or Kruskal-Wallis tests were performed with the multiple-comparison post hoc correction as indicated. Equality-of-variance test between groups and Shapiro-Wilk normality test were performed, and statistical tests were chosen accordingly. Graphs show exact P values or asterisks P less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval. All animal experiments were conducted at the GIGA Animal Facility of the University of Liège (ULiège; Belgium) in accordance with the Federation of European Laboratory Animal Science Associations and the local ethical committee at ULiège. Cryosections of human BC samples and related normal associated tissues (n = 68 including 11 DCIS, 14 IDC luminal A, 17 IDC luminal B, 11 IDC HER2, and 15 IDC TNBC) were provided by the Biobank of the University Hospital of Liège for a retrospective study in accordance with current legislation and recommendations of the Ethical Committee of the University Hospital of Liège.