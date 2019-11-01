Stromal integrin α11 regulates PDGFRβ signaling and promotes breast cancer progression

Genetic Itga11 ablation in mice delays tumor growth and drastically reduces metastasis. We used the transgenic polyoma middle T oncogene–induced (PyMT-induced) mouse model (FVB/N genetic background), which accurately reproduces the stepwise progression of human BC with high metastatic dissemination to lungs (34). This model was also chosen for its high content of desmoplasia and infiltrating stromal cells, particularly fibroblasts at all stages of tumor progression. We first assessed integrin α11 expression, at both the mRNA and the protein level, at different time points of PyMT primary tumor development. A progressive increase of α11 expression was evidenced from hyperplastic nodules (5 weeks) to carcinoma tumors (10–14 weeks) (Figure 1, A and B). Itga11-deficient mice (Itga11–/– FVB/N genetic background) were crossed with PyMT mice, resulting in 2 groups of female mice, hemizygous for PyMT transgene: PyMT Itga11+/+ (WT) and PyMT Itga11–/– (KO). Phenotypically, Itga11-deficient mice show dwarfism, increased mortality, and defective incisors (35) that were maintained in the generated PyMT Itga11-KO mice. Itga11 genetic ablation led to a significant delay in the appearance of palpable tumors (Figure 1C) and reduction of tumor growth (Figure 1, D and E). The average time for tumor appearance in 50% of mice was 8 weeks in WT mice and 12 weeks in KO mice (Figure 1C). Tumor volume at sacrifice (week 14) was reduced more than 5-fold (Figure 1, D–F) in KO PyMT mice compared with WT PyMT mice. A tumor growth delay of about 3 weeks was observed between the 2 genotypes when a group of KO PyMT mice was left for longer than 14 weeks (“KO late”), until tumors reached a volume of 1000 mm3 as observed in WT mice at 14 weeks (Figure 1G). This group was monitored until week 18. WT PyMT tumors were characterized by large and dense tumor lobules with high collagen content (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125890DS1). In contrast, KO PyMT tumors were composed of small lobules intermingled with adipose tissue and less collagen deposition (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Strikingly, Itga11 deficiency dramatically reduced metastasis formation (Figure 2, A–C). At week 14, a twice-lower incidence of pulmonary metastases was seen in KO mice (40% of KO mice vs. 100% of WT mice) (Figure 2B). Importantly, such defect in lung metastasis incidence was still pronounced at later time points (KO late group: >14 weeks) when tumors reached a volume of 1000 mm3 (Figure 2, B and C). Note that only KO and KO late mice with metastasis (5 of 12 and 4 of 8 mice, respectively) were taken into account for metastatic index determination (Figure 2C).

Figure 1 High integrin α11 expression associates with tumor progression in PyMT mouse breast tumor model. PyMT breast tumors analyzed at different stages: hyperplasia, adenoma, early carcinoma, and late carcinoma (5, 7, 10, and 14 weeks, respectively). (A) Quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR of Itga11 mRNA levels. Median of 5–6 tumors normalized to TBP. One-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple-comparisons test. (B) Western blot of ITGA11 protein levels. Median of 3 tumors normalized to HSC-70. One-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple-comparisons test. (C) Kaplan-Meier plot showing the appearance of palpable tumors in PyMT Itga11+/+ (WT) (n = 19) and Itga11–/– (KO) mice (n = 19). Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (D) Tumor growth kinetics (n = 19 WT, n = 19 KO mice, 2 tumors per mouse). Two-way ANOVA test with Holm-Šidák multiple-comparisons test. (E) Tumor mass at 14 weeks. Median of tumor mass (n = 38 WT, n = 30 KO tumors). Mann-Whitney test. (F) Representative pictures of tumors at sacrifice. (G) Kaplan-Meier plot showing tumor growth delay in KO mice. Data are presented as the percentage of WT (n = 19) and KO (n = 29) mice reaching 1000 mm3 of tumor volume. Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (H) Representative images of H&E staining of tumors. Scale bars: 2 mm (original); 0.5 mm (zoom). ***P < 0.001.

Figure 2 High integrin α11 expression associates with metastasis. (A) Representative images of H&E staining of lungs issued from PyMT WT and KO mice. Scale bars: 1 mm (original); 250 μm (zoom). (B and C) Lung metastasis in mice at sacrifice (14 weeks for WT and KO groups and when tumors reached a 1000-mm3 volume for the “KO late” group). Results are expressed as percentage of mice with lung metastasis (B) and median of metastatic index (lung tumor area/total lung area) analyzed in mice bearing metastasis (C); n = 12 (WT); n = 5 (KO); n = 4 (KO late). One-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test.

Integrin α11 defines a subset of PDGFRβ+ CAFs. Immunohistochemical (IHC) stainings were conducted on primary PyMT tumors at different stages (Figure 3A). Anti-α11 antibody specificity was assessed using Itga11-deficient PyMT tumors (Figure 3A). Integrin α11 positivity was easily detected at week 10 and intense at week 14 (Figure 3A). As expected, integrin α11 staining was mostly restricted to the stromal compartment, confirmed also by the absence of association with pan-cytokeratin (Supplemental Figure 1C). Remarkably, integrin α11 strongly colocalized with PDGFRβ and was poorly associated with other stromal markers such as αSMA, PDGFRα, NG2 (Figure 3A), FAP, or FSP1 (Supplemental Figure 1D). Notably, PDGFRβ staining was concomitantly detected in early tumors with NG2 (weeks 5 and 7), a pericyte marker (Figure 3A). A computerized quantification revealed that 60% of total α11+ cells were positive for PDGFRβ, while a low proportion of these cells were also positive for another marker: PDGFRα (<9%), αSMA (<9%), FAP (<23%), FSP1 (<6%), or NG2 (<12%) (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 1D). Thus, integrin α11 is mainly expressed by PDGFRβ+ CAFs. Accordingly, higher levels of PDGFRβ mRNAs (Figure 3B) and proteins (Figure 3C) were detected in PyMT tumors compared with hyperplastic tissues. In sharp contrast to its counterpart isoform, PDGFRα expression was poorly modulated during PyMT tumor progression and not related to integrin α11 expression (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F).

Figure 3 Integrin α11 defines a PDGFRβ+ CAF subpopulation, and its expression is increased during tumor progression. (A) Representative pictures of H&E and immunofluorescence staining of PyMT mice at different stages (left panel) and PyMT Itga11-WT and -KO mice at late stage (14 weeks) (right panel). Immunofluorescence confocal pictures show the costaining of integrin α11 (red) and αSMA, PDGFRα, or PDGFRβ (green). Nuclei stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 50 μm. The percentages of cells positive for integrin α11 and a second marker compared with the total number of α11+ cells are indicated (“Colocalization”). Colocalization was determined by a computerized method on more than 12 stromal fields per tumor (n = 8 for each genotype). (B and C) Quantification of Pdgfrb mRNA levels (quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR, data normalized to TBP) (n = 6) (B) and protein levels (Western blot, data normalized to HSC-70) (n = 3) (C) in PyMT tumors. Representative pictures of Western blots are shown in the right panel. One-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple-comparisons test.

To determine whether tumor-resident CAFs or other host integrin α11+ cells are responsible for the observed phenotype, Itga11-WT PyMT tumors were engrafted into Itga11-WT and -KO receiver mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). Similar tumor growth and mass (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C) were observed in both receiver mice. Histologically, transplanted tumors showed indistinguishable large and invasive tumor lobules (Supplemental Figure 2D) with strong stromal integrin α11/PDGFRβ expression (Supplemental Figure 2E). This demonstrates that integrin α11+ resident CAFs are sufficient to promote tumor progression in an environment proficient or deficient in Itga11.

ITGA11 expression is increased in human BCs. To determine whether integrin α11 expression is altered in human BC, a meta-analysis of publicly available gene expression data using the Oncomine database was performed. We compared ITGA11 expression in 2415 BC versus 261 normal adjacent BC samples from 8 data sets. ITGA11 was found overexpressed in BC samples (gene median rank 2476.0, P = 1.92 × 10–10) in 7 of the 8 data sets included in the meta-analysis (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 1). Further analyses showed increased ITGA11 mRNA levels in BC samples including invasive ductal BC (Figure 4, B–D, G and H), invasive lobular BC (Figure 4B), invasive BC (Figure 4, B, E, and F), ductal BC in situ (Figure 4D), tubular BC (Figure 4C), and mixed lobular and ductal BC (Figure 4B) as compared with the corresponding normal breast tissues (P < 0.05). The high variance of ITGA11 expression observed in some tumor groups might result from interindividual and intratumoral heterogeneities.

Figure 4 Integrin α11 expression is increased in human breast cancers. (A) Meta-analysis data of integrin α11 differential expression in BCs versus breast normal tissues. Oncomine microarray database was used to analyze ITGA11 mRNA expression, and meta-analysis was performed on 12 analyses from 7 microarray data sets (2375 patients). Data are shown as median rank of ITGA11 expression through each data set analysis. P value for ITGA11 was determined using the median-ranked analysis of BC versus normal tissues. (B–H) Differential expressions of ITGA11 mRNA in the 7 data sets included in the meta-analysis (Normal, normal adjacent breast tissue; IC, invasive breast carcinoma; IDC, invasive ductal breast carcinoma; IDC-L, mixed lobular and ductal breast carcinoma; IDC-T, invasive ductal breast carcinoma–tubular type; ILC, invasive lobular breast carcinoma). Median and interquartile range (10th and 90th percentiles). Two-sided t test for 2-class differential expression analyses and Pearson’s correlation for multiclass analyses. FDR-corrected P values. (I and J) Kaplan-Meier plots showing the overall survival (I) and distant metastasis–free survival (J) for ITGA11 expression (probe: 23335_at). Log-rank P values calculated with the Kaplan-Meier plotter website.

Oncomine analysis of additional cancer data sets confirmed ITGA11 overexpression in several types of cancer relative to matched normal tissue, including lung, pancreas, colorectal, and gastric cancers (Supplemental Figure 3).

In addition, Kaplan-Meier analysis of BC patients stratified by ITGA11 mRNA levels showed that high ITGA11 mRNA levels (probe 23335_at) were correlated with lower overall (Figure 4I) and distant metastasis–free (Figure 4J) survival than were low ITGA11 mRNA levels. Similar results were obtained with 2 other ITGA11 probes (222899_at and 1554819_a_at). Collectively, these in silico data suggest that increased ITGA11 mRNA levels observed in human BC associate with a worse prognosis.

ITGA11 expression correlates with a stromal gene signature in human BC. Given the stromal integrin α11 expression, we used Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) microarray data sets to analyze the global gene expression in microdissected human BC specimens: GSE14548, GSE33692, GSE41228 (36), and GSE68744 (Figure 5, A–D). Elevated ITGA11 expression was found in the stromal compartment as compared with the epithelia of both ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) and invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC)/invasive breast carcinoma (Figure 5, A–D). Furthermore, microarray data sets (GSE8977, GSE9014, and GSE14548) comparing stroma microdissected from normal breast and BC samples unveiled a significantly increased ITGA11 expression in cancerous stroma (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C).

Figure 5 Integrin α11 expression correlates with a stromal gene signature in human BC. (A–D) ITGA11 mRNA expression in microdissected stromal and epithelial compartments from ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) and invasive ductal (IDC)/invasive breast (IBC) carcinoma issued from GSE14548 (A), GSE41228 (B), GSE33692 (C), and GSE68744 (D) data sets. The log 2 -transformed ITGA11 expression values were exported from GEO2R and analyzed in GraphPad Prism. Significance was assessed by paired 2-tailed t test (normal distribution) and Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed-rank test (non-normal distribution). (E) Venn diagram depicting the overlap and number of genes associated with ITGA11 expression in BC across 3 genomic data sets (TCGA, METABRIC, and GenExMiner). (F) Reactome pathway-enriched analysis showing biological processes and pathways correlated with ITGA11-associated gene signature (top 20 significant pathways). Red dotted line, FDR-adjusted Q value = 0.05. (G) Targeted heat matrix showing correlation between ITGA11 and 12 selected genes representing different tumor-associated cell populations. Data mining was performed using bc-GenExMiner 4.1. Color scale depicts Pearson’s correlation coefficients from –1 (dark blue, strong negative correlation) to +1 (dark red, strong positive correlation).

Next, we searched for genes whose expression profile was best correlated (Pearson’s correlation coefficient > 0.5) to ITGA11 mRNA levels in BC samples. Data mining was conducted in 3 BC cohorts using cBioPortal (TCGA breast and METABRIC) and the bc-GenExMiner genomic tool (36 data sets including 5861 BC patients). For each cohort (TCGA, METABRIC, and GenExMiner), genes with Pearson’s correlation coefficients greater than 0.5 were selected and intersected (Figure 5E and Supplemental Table 2) to produce a single list of coexpressed genes (n = 51) defined as the ITGA11-associated gene signature. Pathway enrichment analysis using the Reactome knowledgebase (37) revealed that pathways significantly (FDR Q value < 0.05) enriched in ITGA11-associated gene signature included at least extracellular matrix organization, collagen degradation, integrin cell surface interactions, and signaling by PDGF (Figure 5F and Supplemental Table 3).

To further characterize the cell subset expressing ITGA11 in human BC, we correlated its mRNA expression levels with 12 genes representative of different tumor-associated cell populations. In bc-GenExMiner analysis, ITGA11 mRNA levels poorly correlated with epithelial markers (E-cadherin/CDH1: Pearson’s r = 0.01), pericyte markers (chondroitin sulfate proteoglycan NG2/CSPG4: r = 0.16), and endothelial markers (PECAM1: r = 0.04) (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 4D). In contrast, stronger correlations were observed with several markers of activated fibroblasts, including αSMA (ACTA2: r = 0.41), PDGFRβ (PDGFRB: r = 0.47), FAP (r = 0.58), lysyl oxidase (LOX: r = 0.61), fibrillar collagens (COL1A1: r = 0.53; COL3A1: r = 0.45; COL5A1: r = 0.63), and collagen type X (COL10A1: r = 0.69). In line with the in vivo data, ITGA11 correlated with PDGFRB, but not with PDGFRA (r = 0.28). Similar results were confirmed in TCGA breast and METABRIC cohorts. In addition, the TCSBN database (38) was used to analyze the integrative coexpression landscape of integrin α11 with query genes (CDH1, ACTA2, CSPG4, PDGFRA, and PDGFRB) in normal and tumoral breast tissues (Supplemental Figure 5). Again, a high ITGA11 coexpression with stromal markers was found in BC tissues compared with the normal ones. Among the neighbor genes of the ITGA11 cluster, we found many matrix-related proteins: collagens (COL3A1, COL4A2, COL6A3, COL10A1, COL11A1, and COL12A1), fibronectin (FN1), thrombospondin 2 (THBS2), lumican (LUM), laminin A4 (LAMA4), and entactin (NID1), as well as functional proteins such as NOX4, PDGFRB, and LRP1 (Supplemental Figure 5).

Integrin α11/PDGFRβ density associates with a poor outcome in human BC. We next performed double immunostaining of integrin α11 and PDGFRβ in human BC samples and the associated normal tissues of DCIS and IDC (n = 68 of different BC subtypes) (Figure 6A). Densities of integrin α11 or PDGFRβ were 2- to 3-fold higher in IDC tumors compared with DCIS (Figure 6, B–D). The increase in integrin α11 and PDGFRβ colocalization (percentage of positive cells per tumor area) was more pronounced in IDC versus DCIS (5-fold increase). This was particularly evident in more aggressive BC molecular subtypes (HER2 and TNBC). In line with the mouse study, more than 70% of α11+ CAFs were positive for PDGFRβ and more than 60% of PDGFRβ+ CAFs were positive for α11 in IDC tumors (Figure 6, E and F). This further supports the concept that integrin α11 is mainly expressed by a subpopulation of PDGFRβ+ CAFs in human BC. Next, we analyzed the association between this α11/PDGFRβ–positive CAF subset and patient outcome. A positive correlation between the double α11/PDGFRβ positivity and high proliferation rate (percentage Ki67) was detected (Figure 6G). Furthermore, higher α11/PDGFRβ stromal density was associated with high tumor grade, metastasis, and patient mortality (Figure 6, H–J). The analysis of the spatial distribution of α11+, PDGFRβ+, and double-positive cells (Figure 6K) revealed that α11/PDGFRβ double positivity was mostly associated with juxta-epithelial fibroblasts (high frequency at short distances).

Figure 6 Integrin α11/PDGFRβ density is associated with a poor clinical outcome in BC. (A) Representative confocal pictures of immunofluorescence costaining of integrin α11 (red) and PDGFRβ (green) in human breast samples: tumor tissues and normal associated tissues from patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) and invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC) of luminal A and B, HER2, or triple-negative (TNBC) breast cancers. Scale bar: 50 μm. Nuclei stained with DAPI (blue). (B–D) Quantification of density of integrin α11 (B), PDGFRβ (C), and their colocalization (D) on BC samples. Data are presented as percentage of stained area normalized to total tumor area. n = 68 patients (n = 11 DCIS, n = 14 IDC luminal A, n = 17 IDC luminal B, n = 11 IDC HER2, n = 15 IDC TNBC). One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s (B) and Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons tests (C and D). (E and F) Overall percentage of integrin α11/PDGFRβ–positive cells normalized to total integrin α11+ (E) or PDGFRβ+ cells (F). Minimum 6 stromal fields per tumor, n = 68 patients. Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test. (G) Correlation of integrin α11/PDGFRβ colocalization density from D with percentage of Ki67 in human BC. n = 68 patients. Pearson correlation analysis. (H–J) Association of integrin α11/PDGFRβ colocalization density with BC grade (H), metastasis (I), and survival (J) outcomes. n = 68 patients. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons (J) and Mann-Whitney (H and I) tests. (K) Quantification of spatial enrichment of integrin α11 (red), PDGFRβ (green), and colocalization (yellow) areas versus tumor areas in human BC samples. Data are presented as frequency of stained pixels as a function of the distance to tumor areas. n = 56 stromal fields. Significance between the distribution curves was determined by Kolmogorov-Smirnov test within the distance range of 0–100 μm.

Integrin α11–expressing CAFs promote in vitro tumor cell invasion in response to PDGF-BB. The in vivo and in silico studies revealed a strong association between integrin α11 and PDGFRβ in BC stroma. We next performed Western blot analyses on several mouse and human primary cells and established cell lines: primary mouse PyMT CAFs (mCAFs) and cancer cells (PyMT), primary human breast CAFs (hCAFs), human blood (HUVEC) and lymphatic (HMVEC) endothelial cells, and MDA-MB-231, MCF-7, and SKBr3 human BC cells (Supplemental Figure 6A). Both mCAFs and hCAFs showed high integrin α11 expression levels, while other stromal and tumor cells had undetectable levels of this integrin. For functional investigations in vitro, 2 approaches were used: (a) CAFs were isolated from WT (mCAF WT) and KO (mCAF KO) PyMT late carcinomas; and (b) ITGA11 expression was downregulated (knockdown [KD]) in WT CAFs issued from PyMT tumors or human BC CAFs through siRNA technology (mCAF/hCAF CTRL and KD). The overall efficiency of integrin knockdown was greater than 80% (Supplemental Figure 6B). Those different CAF populations were tested for their ability to remodel a collagen matrix and promote cell invasion (Figure 7, A–F, and Supplemental Figure 6, C–H). While WT CAFs contracted the collagen lattice to >80% of its original size, KO mCAFs achieved less than 60% of gel reduction within 96 hours (Supplemental Figure 6C). Similarly, α11-silenced CAFs (mCAFs and hCAF1 KD) displayed impaired collagen contraction capacity (70% in CTRL mCAF/hCAF1 vs. 40% in mCAF KD and 50% in hCAF1 KD) (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). Next, we evaluated the impact of integrin α11 on CAF invasion in spheroids embedded in a 3D collagen matrix, a model implying ECM remodeling by proteases. Integrin α11 deficiency impaired CAF invasion into the matrix under basal conditions (Control) (Figure 7, A–C). Interestingly, when stimulated with PDGF-BB, the main ligand of PDGFRβ, mCAFs and hCAF1 showed a strong increase in CAF invasion with a higher degree of response to PDGF-BB for α11+ CAFs compared with deficient ones (Figure 7, A–C). These data suggest that α11– CAFs are less sensitive to PDGF-BB stimulation than their WT counterpart. These findings were confirmed with 3 other primary hCAFs (hCAF2–4) issued from hormone-positive or TNBC BC patients (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C).

Figure 7 Integrin α11–expressing CAFs promote in vitro tumor cell invasion in response to PDGF-BB. (A–C) Representative spheroid pictures of red-tracked WT and KO mCAFs (A), CTRL and KD mCAFs (B), and CTRL and KD hCAF1 (C) after 20 hours of invasion in a 3D collagen matrix stimulated with PDGF-BB (10 ng/mL). Scale bars: 200 μm. Zoomed pictures (×2) are in lower right panels. Cell invasion quantification is presented in bottom panels. Data are expressed as maximal distance of invasion from the spheroid border (Lmax). n = 5–20 (A); n = 5–8 (B); n = 6–15 (C). Representative of 3 independent experiments. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. (D–F) Representative homo- and heterospheroid pictures of green-tracked PyMT tumor cells and red-tracked WT and KO mCAFs (D) and green-tracked MCF-7 and MDA-MB-231 tumor cells and red-tracked CTRL and KD hCAF1 (E and F) after 20 hours of seeding in collagen. Scale bars: 200 μm. Zoomed pictures (×2) in lower right panels. Bottom panels correspond to tumor cell invasion quantification (Lmax). n = 5–18 (D); n = 8–19 (E); n = 5–13 (F). Representative of 3 independent experiments. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test.

We next evaluated the impact of integrin α11+ CAFs on tumor cell invasion upon PDGF-BB stimulation. To address the heterogeneity issues, CAFs were coculture with tumor cells with distinct molecular and invasive properties: mCAFs with PyMT tumor cells (low hormone sensitivity, more invasive) (Figure 7D) or hCAF1–4 with MCF-7 (high hormone sensitivity, less invasive) and MDA-MB-231 cells (hormone insensitivity, more invasive) (Figure 7, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 7, D–I). As previously seen in CAF homospheroids, α11+ CAFs in heterospheroids were more invasive than α11-deficient ones (Supplemental Figure 6F). Tumor cell coculture with CAFs in heterospheroids resulted in increased tumor cell invasion as compared with that observed in homospheroids. Moreover, integrin α11+ CAFs had a higher capacity to promote tumor cell invasion than α11-deficient CAFs (Figure 7, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 6G). Importantly, PDGF-BB treatment strongly enhanced tumor cell invasion when tumor cells were cocultured with α11+ CAFs (Figure 7, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 6G), but not to α11-deficient CAFs. These data point to the incapacity of α11-deficient CAFs to promote tumor cell invasiveness via PDGF signaling. Notably, while CAFs were sensitive to PDGF-BB stimulation (Figure 7, A–C), tumor cell invasion was not affected by PDGF-BB treatment in homospheroids (Figure 7, D–F). The invasive promoting effects of CAFs were comparable for all tumor cell types (2 human and 1 murine) and CAFs used (4 human and 1 murine) (Figure 7 and Supplemental Figure 7, D–I).

To investigate whether CAF-derived integrin α11 promotes tumor cell invasion by a direct cell-cell contact or through soluble factor production, we analyzed tumor cell invasion in homospheroids treated with conditioned medium derived from WT or KO CAFs prestimulated or not with PDGF-BB (Supplemental Figure 6H). CAF-derived conditioned medium did not improve tumor cell invasion in the absence or the presence of PDGF-BB for both WT and KO CAFs. Thus, α11+ CAFs require cell-cell contacts or a juxtaposition to tumor cells to promote their invasion.

Integrin α11 promotes the activation of PDGFRβ and JNK downstream signaling. For mechanistic investigation, we evaluated the impact of integrin α11 on PDGFRβ activation and its downstream signaling. We first determined whether integrin α11 takes part in a molecular complex with PDGFRβ by coimmunoprecipitation (Figure 8A). While no α11/PDGFRβ complex was detected under basal conditions, a complex was formed within 5 minutes, peaked at 10 minutes, and persisted until 60 minutes upon PDGF-BB stimulation of WT CAFs. Given the key role of CrkII (herein named CRK) as a connector between tyrosine kinase receptors (RTKs), integrins, and downstream effectors (39, 40), we searched for CRK in immunoprecipitates. In WT CAFs, a ligand-dependent recruitment of CRK in the complex formed with PDGFRβ was detected 5 minutes after stimulation and maintained concomitantly with the presence of integrin α11. In sharp contrast, the association of CRK in a molecular complex with PDGFRβ was reduced and transient (until 30 minutes) in KO CAFs, while the total amount of CRK protein was not modulated in comparison with the WT condition (Figure 8A). Immunofluorescence staining on CAFs revealed integrin α11 clustering at focal adhesions in the absence or presence of PDGF-BB stimulation. Under basal conditions, PDGFRβ showed a diffuse distribution within WT and KO CAFs, while it colocalized within α11+ focal adhesions upon PDGF-BB stimulation. KO CAFs displayed diffuse and less organized PDGFRβ staining at the cell surface, even after PDGF-BB treatment (Figure 8B).

Figure 8 Integrin α11 interacts with PDGFRβ in a ligand-dependent manner. (A) Western blot kinetics of PDGFRβ coimmunoprecipitation with integrin α11 and CRK in response to PDGF-BB (10 ng/mL) after 0, 5, 10, 30, and 60 minutes of treatment in WT and KO mCAFs. Total extracts are shown in the corresponding lower panels. (B) Confocal immunofluorescence colocalization of integrin α11 (red) and PDGFRβ (green) before (Control) and after treatment with PDGF-BB (10 ng/mL) for 10 minutes in WT and KO mCAFs. Nuclei counterstained with DAPI. Scale bars: 40 μm.

We next evaluated integrin α11 implication in PDGFRβ activation and downstream mediator phosphorylation (Figure 9, A and B). In WT CAFs, a robust PDGFRβ phosphorylation was detected after PDGF-BB stimulation, peaking from 5 minutes to 30 minutes and then gradually decreasing by 60 minutes (Figure 9, A and B). The highest difference in PDGFRβ phosphorylation between WT and KO CAFs was seen with Y771, while the classical Y751 residue was not affected by α11 deficiency (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 8A). Accordingly, no difference was detected in AKT, ERK, or PLCG1 phosphorylation between the two CAF genotypes (Supplemental Figure 8A). A drastic reduction of JNK and SRC phosphorylation was detected in KO cells (Figure 9, A and B). Given CRK interaction with PDGFRβ (Figure 8A), we investigated the phosphorylation of this adaptor molecule at the Y221 residue, a negative regulatory site of protein activity (41). Upon PDGF-BB stimulation, CRK was phosphorylated at Y221 in both WT and KO cells, confirming its recruitment by the receptor. Interestingly, CRK inactivation through Y221 phosphorylation and intramolecular folding was more pronounced in KO CAFs, suggesting a reduced CRK activation (Figure 9, A and B). To exclude the implication of PDGFRα, another partner of the CRK molecule, we investigated PDGFRα phosphorylation at the Y762 residue, the docking site for CRK (42). Upon PDGF-BB stimulation, no increase in Y762 phosphorylation was seen, excluding PDGFRα implication in CRK activation in these cells (Supplemental Figure 8B).

Figure 9 Integrin α11 regulates PDGFRβ downstream activation and promotes tenascin C expression in CAFs. (A) Western blot of protein phosphorylation for PDGFRβ (Y771), CRK (Y221), SRC (Y416), and JNK (T183/S185) after 0, 5, 10, 30, and 60 minutes of PDGF-BB (10 ng/mL) stimulation in WT and KO mCAFs. (B) Quantified kinetics of PDGFRβ, CRK, SRC, and JNK protein phosphorylation from A. Data are presented as normalized ratio between phosphorylated and total proteins. n = 7 (Y771-PDGFRβ); n = 4 (Y221-CRK); n = 3 (Y416-SRC); n = 4 (T183/Y185-JNK) of independent experiments. Two-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple-comparisons test. (C) Western blot of protein phosphorylation for PDGFRβ (Y771), CRK (Y221), SRC (Y416), and JNK (T183/S185) after PDGF-BB (10 ng/mL) stimulation in WT mCAFs pretreated or not with imatinib (5 μM) for 1.5 hours. (D) Confocal immunofluorescence staining of integrin α11 (red) and tenascin C (TNC) (green) in WT and KO mCAFs. Nuclei stained with DAPI. Scale bar: 40 μm. (E) Western blot analysis of tenascin C expression before or after PDGF-BB (10 ng/mL) stimulation in WT and KO mCAFs pretreated or not with imatinib (5 μM) or SP600125 (5 μM) for 20 hours. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

The direct contribution of PDGFRβ in CRK, SRC, and JNK phosphorylation in WT cells is further supported by the pharmacological blockade of their phosphorylation with imatinib, an inhibitor of PDGFRβ kinase activity (Figure 9C and Supplemental Figure 8C). We next investigated a target of PDGFRβ and JNK signaling, the proinvasive matricellular protein tenascin C (43, 44). Under basal conditions, a high amount of tenascin C was produced by WT CAFs, which was strongly promoted by PDGF-BB (Figure 9, D and E). Conversely, KO CAFs produced a low amount of tenascin C (Figure 9D), even after PDGF-BB stimulation (Figure 9E). Pharmacological inhibition of PDGFRβ and JNK signaling abolished PDGF-BB–induced tenascin C expression in WT CAFs, without affecting KO CAFs (Figure 9E). To further confirm the relevance of tenascin C, we analyzed human BC samples for a triple colocalization (Figure 10, A–C). Tenascin C, α11, and PDGFRβ were strongly coexpressed, particularly in IDC tumors when compared with normal associated tissues and DCIS (Figure 10A). Tenascin C expression was strongly correlated with the double receptor colocalization, particularly in IDC HER2 and TNBC subtypes (Figure 10B). Furthermore, we measured the mean distance separating extracellular tenascin C–positive areas and α11/PDGFRβ–positive regions. An enrichment of tenascin C was detected at the proximity of α11/PDGFRβ–positive areas (Figure 10C).

Figure 10 Integrin α11/PDGFRβ density is associated with tenascin C enrichment in human BC. (A) Representative immunofluorescence pictures of integrin α11 (red), PDGFRβ (green), and tenascin C (TNC) (pink) costaining in human breast samples: normal associated breast tissue, ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), and invasive ductal carcinomas (IDC) from luminal A and B, HER2, or TNBC patients. Scale bar: 50 μm. Nuclei stained with DAPI. (B) Correlation of integrin α11/PDGFRβ colocalization density with TNC expression on human BC samples from A. Data are presented as percentage of density (stained area/total tumor area). n = 18 patients (n = 6 DCIS, n = 3 IDC luminal A, n = 3 IDC luminal B, n = 3 IDC HER2, n = 3 IDC TNBC). Pearson correlation analysis. (C) Spatial enrichment of TNC versus integrin α11/PDGFRβ colocalized areas in BC samples from A and B. Data are presented as mean of the Euclidean distance of TNC to colocalized areas. n = 18 patients. Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test.

Functional assays in the spheroid model were conducted to validate the implication of the PDGFRβ pathway in CAF invasion and CAF-induced tumor cell invasion. Pharmacological inhibition of PDGFRβ and JNK by imatinib and SP600125, respectively (Figure 11, A and C), blocked PDGF-BB–mediated CAF invasion. Importantly, tumor cell invasion in homospheroids was not affected by PDGFRβ or JNK inhibition (Figure 11, B and D). However, tumor cell invasion in heterospheroids with WT CAFs was completely restored to the control baseline by both PDGFRβ and JNK inhibition. Collectively, these findings demonstrate that integrin α11–modulated PDGFRβ/JNK signaling in CAFs is an important pathway to promote cancer cell invasiveness.