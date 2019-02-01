Commentary 10.1172/JCI125779

Neutrophil-derived microRNAs put the (DNA) breaks on intestinal mucosal healing

Eóin N. McNamee

Mucosal Inflammation Program, School of Medicine, University of Colorado – Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. Institute of Immunology, Department of Biology, Maynooth University, County Kildare, Ireland.

Address correspondence to: Eóin N. McNamee, Institute of Immunology, Department of Biology, Maynooth University, County Kildare, Ireland. Phone: 353.1.708.6369; Email: eoin.n.mcnamee@mu.ie.

Find articles by McNamee, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published January 14, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 2 on February 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(2):499–502. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125779.
Copyright © 2019, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published January 14, 2019 - Version history

A predominant feature of intestinal inflammation is the accumulation of neutrophils, which dictates a fine balance between epithelial repair or progression to chronic inflammation. While the processes of mucosal healing are well studied, how neutrophils advance an inflammatory insult towards epithelial neoplasia is less understood. In this issue of the JCI, Butin-Israeli et al. outline a mechanism whereby neutrophils control epithelial fitness and genomic instability via delivery of miR-23a–and miR-155–containing microparticles. Localized delivery of antisense oligonucleotides targeting miR-23a and miR-155 reversed this genomic instability and accelerated mucosal healing. This mechanism of neutrophil-derived microRNA shuttling opens up new therapeutic potential to enhance epithelial healing and limit mucosal injury.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
500 Page 499 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement