Oral immunotherapy tolerizes mice to enzyme replacement therapy for Morquio A syndrome

Ten regions in the GALNS enzyme were predicted as highly immunogenic in silico. To comprehensively profile the most immunogenic regions in the GALNS enzyme, we used algorithms designed to predict B and T cell epitopes (37, 38). Ten 20-mer peptides containing the immunogenic regions in the GALNS enzyme were selected: 5 peptides (A2, B3, G6, H7, and J1) were predicted to contain B cell epitopes and 3 peptides (D9, E8, and I10) were predicted as regions containing T cell epitopes. In addition, 2 peptide sequences (C4 and F5) were predicted to contain both B and T cell epitopes (Table 1). We also predicted the human HLA binding sites within the sequences of the 10 peptides (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125607DS1). The locations of the predicted peptides are displayed within the structural model of GALNS (Figure 1A), and the presence or absence of structural domains was confirmed (Table 1) (2, 39, 40).

Figure 1 Selection of immunodominant peptides within the GALNS enzyme. (A) Location of the synthetic peptides in the 3D structure of GALNS enzyme. Peptides A2 (blue), B3 (green), C4 (magenta), D9 (yellow), E8 (violet), F5 (orange), G6 (cyan), H7 (light blue), I10 (purple), and J1 (light green) are highlighted. The active site of the protein (C79) is shown in red. (B–F) Selection of immunodominant peptides after in vitro stimulation of splenocytes. MKC mice were treated with 16 intravenous weekly infusions of human GALNS (E, black dots) or PBS (P, red dots). Ten days after the last infusion, mice were euthanized and splenocytes were in vitro stimulated with GALNS or a single peptide. The background levels from unstimulated cells were subtracted. (B) Levels of splenocyte proliferation (n = 6 measurements from 2 different mice) and secretion levels of cytokines (C) IFN-γ, (D) IL-4, (E) IL-5, and (F) IL-13 (n = 9 measurements from 3 different mice). Data are shown as scatter plots with mean ± 95% CI. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 represent statistically significant differences between treated and untreated mice as determined by 2-tailed paired t test.

Table 1 Amino acid sequences of predicted GALNS synthetic peptides

Immunological evaluation of GALNS and synthetic peptides after ERT showed preferential immunogenicity. The combination of in silico predictions of immunogenic regions of GALNS with in vitro and in vivo experiments was aimed to select the best peptides as representative epitopes within GALNS. Here, we used a knockout Morquio A mouse model (MKC; Galns–/–), which corresponds to CRIM-negative patients having the strongest humoral and cellular responses against the therapy. MKC mice were treated with 16 intravenous weekly infusions of recombinant human GALNS or PBS. Cellular responses were measured by assessing splenocyte proliferation and secretion of proinflammatory cytokines after in vitro stimulation of isolated splenocytes with GALNS or individual peptides (Figure 1, B–F). Splenocyte proliferation in ERT-treated MKC mice was significantly higher than in PBS-treated control mice after in vitro stimulation of isolated splenocytes with peptide C4, E8, I10, or the GALNS enzyme (Figure 1B). In immunotolerance studies, it has been demonstrated that after the antigen is taken up in the gut by dendritic cells, and in the presence of tolerization, Th1 (IFN-γ) and Th2 (IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13) cytokine production is decreased. To differentiate the peptides’ capacity to modulate a Th1 or Th2 response, a profile of cytokines was characterized. IFN-γ was measured to define the Th1 response, and IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13 for the Th2 response (41). Levels of IFN-γ in GALNS-stimulated cells of ERT-treated MKC mice were significantly higher than PBS controls for peptides C4, E8, I10, and for GALNS (Figure 1C). High IL-4 secretion was observed with the 3 peptides (C4, E8, and I10) or with GALNS in ERT-treated mice. The differences were statistically significant when compared with PBS controls. Higher IL-4 secretion was detected after stimulation with GALNS or peptide I10 (Figure 1D). Only peptides C4 and I10 and GALNS protein induced relatively high secretion of IL-5 after the in vitro stimulation in ERT-treated mice compared with the PBS controls (Figure 1E). A significant increase in IL-13 secretion was observed exclusively with peptide I10 and GALNS after the in vitro stimulation (Figure 1F). As in proliferation assays, splenocytes secreted significantly more cytokines after in vitro stimulation only with peptides C4, E8, I10, or with GALNS in the ERT-treated MKC mice when compared with PBS control mice (Figure 1, C–F). In summary, peptide C4 induced the most IFN-γ secretion among the 10, even when compared with GALNS upon the in vitro stimulation (Figure 1C). These results suggested that peptides C4, E8, and I10 were the most immunogenic of the 10 examined.

Oral tolerance reduces cellular and humoral responses to GALNS ERT. We selected peptide I10 and the GALNS enzyme to induce oral tolerance, owing to the similarity of the in vitro responses to both. MKC mice received either GALNS or peptide I10 via oral gavage at 3 different doses (50, 100, or 500 μg) prior to the regular intravenous ERT regimen (tolerized group). Two control groups were given PBS (nontolerized groups). The positive control group was treated with ERT (nontolerized, treated) and the negative control group received intravenous PBS (nontolerized, untreated group) (Table 2). The effect of inducing GALNS tolerance was evaluated by measuring cellular and humoral responses in the mice treated with ERT. Cellular responses were evaluated by assessing splenocyte proliferation and secreted cytokines (IFN-γ, IL-4, IL-5, IL-10, and IL-13) after GALNS in vitro stimulation in the tolerized, nontolerized, and untreated groups. Mice fed with peptide I10 showed significantly less splenocyte proliferation after GALNS in vitro stimulation in 2 groups (50 or 500 μg) than nontolerized mice. The 3 groups of mice that received GALNS orally (50, 100, or 500 μg) presented a statistically significant decrease in splenocyte proliferation (Figure 2A). These results demonstrated that oral administration of peptides affected the cytokine profile in treated mice. Less IFN-γ was secreted in mice treated orally with peptide I10. The IFN-γ decrease was statistically significant (50 or 500 μg of peptide I10) when compared with the nontolerized group, suggesting modulation of the Th1 response. Interestingly, mice that received GALNS orally did not show any modulation in IFN-γ secretion after splenocytes’ in vitro stimulation with GALNS (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Effect of tolerance induction on cellular response after in vitro GALNS stimulation of splenocytes. Oral tolerance (OT) was induced by feeding MKC mice with 50, 100, or 500 μg of peptide I10 (red) or GALNS enzyme (blue). Control groups were fed with PBS (gray and purple). One week after the last oral dose, mice received 16 weekly intravenous infusions of human GALNS (red, blue, and gray) or PBS (purple). Ten days after the last infusion, mice were euthanized and splenocytes were in vitro stimulated with GALNS. The background levels from unstimulated cells were subtracted. The induction of tolerance was evaluated by (A) levels of splenocyte proliferation (data are shown as scatter plots with mean ± 95% CI. Each scatter plot represents the average of 3 measurements for each mouse, n = 3 mice per group), and secretion levels of (B) IFN-γ, (C) IL-4, (D) IL-5, (E) IL-10, and (F) IL-13. Quantitative data are represented as a box-and-whisker plot, with bounds from 25th to 75th percentile, median line, and whiskers ranging from 5th and 95th percentile values of the average of 2 measurements for each mouse, n = 3 mice per group. *Benjamini and Hochberg–adjusted P values represent statistically significant differences between tolerized and nontolerized (PBS-ERT) mice: (A) P < 0.04, (B) P < 0.025, (C) P < 0.04, (D) P = not significant (NS), (E) P < 0.03, and (F) P = NS. §Benjamini and Hochberg–adjusted P values represent statistically significant differences between ERT-treated mice and untreated (PBS-PBS) mice: (A) P < 0.03, (B) P < 0.008, (C) P < 0.04, (D) P = 0.04, (E) P < 0.02, and (F) P = 0.02.

Table 2 Groups of mice for the oral tolerance induction

IL-4 (Th2-biased cytokine) production by splenocytes after in vitro stimulation with GALNS was evaluated. The results showed a statistically significant decrease in the secreted IL-4 by splenocytes of the tolerized groups with 50 or 500 μg peptide I10, and with 100 or 500 μg GALNS when compared with the nontolerized treated mice. The difference in the IL-4 levels of the nontolerized untreated mice was statistically significant when compared with all groups except mice treated with 100 μg peptide I10 (Figure 2C). Inducing tolerance did not affect Th2 cytokine levels (IL-5 and IL-13). All tolerized groups showed elevated IL-5 and IL-13, but this was not significantly different from nontolerized mice (Figure 2, D and F). IL-10 is an immunoregulatory cytokine required to induce tolerance. IL-10 did not increase in some tolerized groups that showed inhibition in the GALNS-specific splenocyte proliferation or proinflammatory cytokine secretion. In contrast, significant IL-10 downregulation was observed in groups treated with 50 μg peptide I10 and 500 μg GALNS, compared with nontolerized mice. This divergent result may relate to the experimental system used (time of detection), or the observed induction of tolerance was IL-10 independent (42). Higher IL-10 in nontolerized mice could be a mechanism to counteract the inflammation from Th1 and Th2 responses induced after in vitro stimulation with GALNS (Figure 2, B and E).

The effect of oral tolerance on humoral response was examined by measuring the levels of specific IgG and IgE against GALNS. Plasma levels of GALNS-specific IgG were significantly lower in mice fed with 50 μg peptide I10 or 500 μg GALNS than in nontolerized mice (Figure 3A). GALNS-specific IgE in plasma was also reduced for mice treated with 50 μg peptide I10 or with 500 μg GALNS when compared with the nontolerized group (Figure 3B). In summary, we conclude that tolerization with either GALNS or peptide I10 could protect against harmful formation of both the enzyme-specific neutralizing IgG and anaphylaxis-inducing IgE antibodies during ERT, improving treatment efficiency.

Figure 3 Effect of tolerance induction on humoral response to GALNS. Oral tolerance (OT) was induced by feeding MKC mice with 50, 100, or 500 μg of peptide I10 (red) or GALNS enzyme (blue). Control groups were fed with PBS (gray and purple). One week after the last oral dose, mice received 16 weekly intravenous infusions of human GALNS (red, blue, and gray) or PBS (purple). The induction of tolerance was evaluated in plasma samples after 16 intravenous infusions by (A) levels of IgG specific for GALNS and (B) levels of IgE specific for GALNS. Quantitative data are represented as a box-and-whisker plot, with bounds from 25th to 75th percentile, median line, and whiskers ranging from 5th and 95th percentile values of the average of 2 measurements for each mouse, n = 3 mice per treatment group. *P < 0.01, Benjamini and Hochberg adjusted, for differences between tolerized and nontolerized (PBS-ERT) mice. §P < 0.02, Benjamini and Hochberg adjusted, for differences between ERT-treated mice and untreated (PBS-PBS) mice.

Altogether, these studies indicate that peptide I10 at a concentration of 50 μg and GALNS protein at a concentration of 500 μg have the strongest effect in ameliorating the immune responses to ERT.

Mesenteric lymph nodes play a role in oral tolerance to GALNS. To elucidate the tolerogenic role of gut-associated lymphoid tissue (GALT), we measured forkhead box P3 (Foxp3) and transforming growth factor β1 (Tgfb1) gene expression in mesenteric lymph nodes (MLNs) and Peyer’s patches (PPs) of tolerized and nontolerized mice. We detected upregulation of Foxp3 and Tgfb1 (molecules associated with immune suppression) in MLN samples, confirming that oral tolerance is GALT originated and requires MLNs (Figure 4, A and C). In contrast, Foxp3 and Tgfb1 did not show any change in expression in PPs of tolerized and nontolerized mice (Figure 4, B and D). This suggests that PPs are not required for oral tolerance (43).

Figure 4 Mesenteric lymph nodes play a role in oral tolerance to GALNS. RNA from MLNs and PPs of tolerized and nontolerized mice were used to perform quantitative RT-PCR analysis. Expression levels of Foxp3 were measured in (A) MLNs and (B) PPs. Expression levels of Tgfb1 were measured in (C) MLNs and (D) PPs. Fold change indicates the change in RNA transcripts of tolerized mice and nontolerized mice normalized by untreated (PBS-PBS) mice. Quantitative data are represented as a box-and-whisker plot, with bounds from 25th to 75th percentile, median line, and whiskers ranging from 5th and 95th percentile values of 9 measurements from 3 mice. *P < 0.025, Benjamini and Hochberg adjusted, for differences between tolerized and nontolerized (PBS-ERT) mice. The dotted horizontal line indicates 1-fold change.

Decreased circulating immune complexes after oral tolerance. Antibodies against proteins used for ERT often cause glomerulonephritis due to immune-complex deposits in the kidney. We measured plasma levels of circulating immune complexes (CICs) to evaluate whether oral tolerance had reduced neutralizing antibodies. As expected, CIC plasma levels were higher in the group that underwent ERT without tolerization (nontolerized treated mice, PBS-ERT). In contrast, the lowest levels were found in mice treated with vehicle (PBS) and in naive animals. Plasma CICs were reduced significantly in groups treated orally with 50 and 100 μg peptide I10 when compared with PBS-ERT mice (Figure 5). Our results show that oral tolerance induced with GALNS or peptide I10 can be used to prevent the development of type III hypersensitivity reactions in MKC mice treated with ERT.

Figure 5 Circulating immune complexes in plasma. Quantities of M complement proteins C1q, C3, C4, and C5 bound to circulating immune complexes (CICs) were measured using a Preceptor CIC ELISA kit. Oral tolerance was induced by feeding MKC mice with 50, 100, or 500 μg of peptide I10 (red) or GALNS enzyme (blue). Control groups were fed with PBS (gray and purple). One week after the last oral dose, mice received 16 weekly intravenous infusions of human GALNS (red, blue, and gray) or PBS (purple). Blood samples were obtained 10 days after the last infusion. Control naive MKC mice did not undergo any treatment (orange). Data are shown as scatter plots with mean ± 95% CI. Each scatter plot represents the average of 10 measurements from 5 mice. *P < 0.05, Benjamini and Hochberg adjusted, for differences between tolerized and nontolerized (PBS-ERT) mice. §P < 0.007, Benjamini and Hochberg adjusted, for differences between ERT-treated mice and untreated (PBS-PBS) mice.

Vacuole reduction in liver samples of tolerized Morquio A mice. To measure the effect of the oral tolerization protocol in the treated mice, we performed a pathological evaluation of GAGs in liver tissues. Sections were stained with toluidine blue and evaluated by light microscopy. The number of cells with cytoplasmic vacuoles and the total number of vacuoles were counted in 8 random microscopic high-power fields, as described in the Methods section (Figure 6, A–H). Vacuoles were observed in endothelial and Kupffer cells. The highest GAG score and vacuole number were in nontolerized, untreated control mice (PBS-PBS). Although PBS-ERT mice showed decreases in GAG score and vacuole number, their GAG levels were significantly higher than those in the tolerized mice. All tolerized groups showed a significantly lower GAG accumulation than the nontolerized or the untreated group. Improvements were observed in both GAG score (Figure 6I) and GAG vacuole number (Figure 6J). These results were confirmed by electron microscopy studies. At the ultrastructural level, sinusoidal endothelial cells and Kupffer cells demonstrated cytoplasmic vacuolar accumulation, with finely granular material consistent with GAG storage. Cells with the highest number of vacuoles were present in the untreated and nontolerized groups. No significant changes were seen in cellular organelles or lipid content (Figure 7).

Figure 6 Glycosaminoglycan (GAG) accumulation in liver. Light microscopic findings of toluidine blue–stained, 1-μm-thick sections of mouse liver from (A) PBS control group, (B) ERT nontolerized group, and groups tolerized with peptide I10 (C, 50 μg; D, 100 μg; and E, 500 μg) or GALNS (F, 50 μg; G, 100 μg; and H, 500 μg) prior to ERT. The red arrows and insets show GAG aggregates. Accumulation of GAGs was significantly higher in control groups (A and B) and much less in treated groups (D and H). Wild-type mouse cells do not have any GAG accumulation because they have a functional GALNS enzyme. Original magnification, ×100 and ×400 (insets). The number of cells with cytoplasmic vacuoles (I) as well as total number of vacuoles (J) were counted in 8 random microscopic high-power fields (×100). A score from 0 to 5 (0 = none, 1 = 1, 2 = 2–3, 3 = 4–5, 4 = 6–7, and 5 = 7) was assigned according to the number of cells containing vacuoles per high-power field. Quantitative data are represented as a box-and-whisker plot, with bounds from 25th to 75th percentile, median line, and whiskers ranging from 5th and 95th percentile values. *P < 0.05, Benjamini and Hochberg adjusted, for differences between tolerized and nontolerized (PBS-ERT) mice. §P < 0.05, Benjamini and Hochberg adjusted, for differences between ERT-treated mice and untreated (PBS-PBS) mice.

Figure 7 Ultrastructural demonstration of glycosaminoglycan (GAG) accumulation in liver. Electron microscopic findings of mouse liver from (A) PBS control group, (B) ERT nontolerized group, and groups tolerized with peptide I10 (C, 50 μg; D, 100 μg; and E, 500 μg) or GALNS (F, 50 μg; G, 100 μg; and H, 500 μg). The red arrows show GAG aggregates and distended lysosomal vacuoles. Accumulation of GAGs was significantly higher in control groups (A and B) and much less in treated groups (D and H). Original magnification, ×15,000. RBC, red blood cells; N, nucleus; L, lipid vacuole.

Reduction of KS in plasma samples of tolerized Morquio A mice. The primary biomarker of Morquio A treatment outcomes is KS. We measured plasma levels of KS to evaluate whether oral tolerance affected GAG levels in circulation. We found significantly higher plasma KS levels in the PBS-ERT group compared with each of the tolerized groups (Figure 8). The highest levels of KS were present in untreated mice (PBS-PBS).

Figure 8 Keratan sulfate (KS) levels in plasma. Quantities of KS in plasma were measured using a high-sensitivity KS ELISA kit. Oral tolerance was induced by feeding MKC mice with 50, 100, or 500 μg of peptide I10 (pink dots) or GALNS enzyme (blue dots). Control groups were fed with PBS (green and purple dots). One week after the last oral dose, mice received 16 weekly intravenous infusions of human GALNS (pink, blue, and green dots) or PBS (purple dots). Blood samples were obtained 10 days after the last infusion. Data are shown as scatter plots with mean ± 95% CI (n = 2–3 measurements for each mouse, n = 3 mice per group). *P < 0.05, Benjamini and Hochberg adjusted, for differences between tolerized and nontolerized (PBS-ERT) mice. §P < 0.05, Benjamini and Hochberg adjusted, for differences between ERT-treated mice and untreated (PBS-PBS) mice.

Altogether, these results suggest tolerance achieved by this protocol could reach improved therapeutic levels when compared with regular ERT.