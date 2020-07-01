H. pylori infection alters repair of DNA double-strand breaks via SNHG17

Identification of H. pylori infection–induced lncRNA SNHG17. To identify lncRNAs associated with H. pylori infection, we analyzed lncRNA and mRNA expression in GES-1 normal gastric epithelial cells infected with the H. pylori standard strain NCTC11637. Three samples of H. pylori–negative normal gastric epithelial tissues, 6 samples of H. pylori–positive gastritis tissues, and 4 samples of H. pylori–positive gastric cancer tissues were collected for the microarray analysis of lncRNAs and mRNAs. As shown in Figure 1, A and B, systematic variations ﻿were screened in the expression of lncRNAs related to H. pylori infection status. To validate these results, quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis of 6 randomly selected lncRNAs from among the differentially expressed lncRNAs in H. pylori–infected GES-1 cells confirmed that the trend in the expression levels of these lncRNAs was consistent with the microarray results (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125581DS1). Some statistically marked overlapping dysregulated lncRNAs in the National Center for Biotechnology Information’s (NCBI) Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) GSE111762 and GSE111763 microarray data sets were identified (Supplemental Table 1A).

Figure 1 Identification of the H. pylori infection–induced lncRNA SNHG17. (A) Heatmap of lncRNAs expressed differentially in the nonmalignant gastric epithelial cell line GES-1 at 24 hours and 72 hours after infection with H. pylori (H.P.) standard strain NCTC11637 (MOI, 200:1). LncRNAs with expression change fold over 2 (0 hours vs. 72 hours) and gradually upregulated or downregulated during the process of H. pylori infection are visualized here using color from low (navy blue) to high (brick red). (B) Heatmap of lncRNAs expressed differentially in H. pylori–negative normal gastric epithelial tissues, H. pylori–positive gastritis tissues, and H. pylori–positive gastric cancer tissues. lncRNAs with expression change fold over 2 (normal group vs. tumor group) and gradually upregulated or downregulated with increased gastric mucosal lesion degree were screened. N, normal group; I, inflammation group; T, tumor group.

Aberrations in DNA damage repair are an important cause of genomic instability, a characteristic of most cancers (27, 28). To identify the lncRNAs related to H. pylori infection–induced genomic instability, genomic instability–related mRNAs differentially expressed in H. pylori–infected cells were selected for clustering with deregulated lncRNAs. The degree of coexpression, which is defined as the number of directly linked neighbors of an lncRNA, was ranked (Supplemental Table 1B). As shown in Supplemental Figure 1B, several lncRNAs were located at central nodes of the network. Therefore, based on the comparison of the overlapping lncRNAs in the 2 microarrays and the coexpression network, SNHG17 was selected, as this lncRNA was not only upregulated upon H. pylori infection, but also closely associated with genomic stability.

Characterization of SNHG17 expression in gastric tissues. qRT-PCR analysis showed that the expression level of SNHG17 was gradually upregulated with increased gastric mucosal lesion degree (Figure 2A). In addition, ISH in paraffin-embedded tissue sections revealed a gradual increase in the expression level of SNHG17, with an increase in the gastric mucosal lesion degree.

Figure 2 SNHG17 expression was increased by H. pylori infection. (A) qRT-PCR analysis of SNHG17 expression in normal stomach mucosa tissues (NG) (n = 10), intestinal metaplasia tissues (IM) (n = 15), dysaplasia tissues (Dys) ( n = 15), and gastric cancer tissues (AdCa) (n = 112). (B) Comparison of SNHG17 expression between H. pylori–negative and H. pylori–positive tissues. (C) SNHG17 expression was analyzed by qRT-PCR in gastric cancer samples and adjacent nontumor gastric tissues (n = 112). (D) Low and high SNHG17 expression in gastric cancer tissues and adjacent nontumor gastric tissues were analyzed based on the data above. (E) SNHG17 expression detected by ISH in paraffin-embedded tissue sections. N, normal tissues; T, tumor tissues. Scale bars: 200 μm. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, ANOVA (A); 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and C).

Moreover, we performed qRT-PCR analysis on 112 tumor/matched normal gastric cancer samples. Comparison between the H. pylori–negative and H. pylori–positive tissues showed a marked enhancement of SNHG17 expression upon H. pylori infection (Figure 2B). The results also confirmed that SNHG17 expression was significantly higher in cancerous tissues (Figure 2C) than in normal tissues and was upregulated in 74.11% of the gastric cancer patients (Figure 2D). No significant correlation was found between SNHG17 expression and the age or sex of the patients or the gastric cancer tissue differentiation degree. However, the SNHG17 expression level was correlated with the tumor node metastasis (TNM) stage (P = 0.013) and H. pylori infection (P = 0.034) (Supplemental Table 2). ISH in paraffin-embedded tissues further revealed higher SNHG17 expression in gastric cancer tissues than in adjacent tissues (Figure 2E). These results suggest that SNHG17 plays an important role in the progression of gastric cancer in addition to participating in the progression of stages upon H. pylori infection.

Furthermore, the SNHG17 expression level was markedly upregulated in gastric cancer tissue relative to that in normal tissue (Supplemental Figure 1D). Given that SNHG17 is a mature splicing transcript of a small nucleolar RNA (snoRNA) SNORA host gene, these snoRNAs were also analyzed based on the TCGA database. As shown in Supplemental Figure 1D, the expression levels of these snoRNAs were significantly increased in gastric cancer. Analysis of an additional public data set (GSE84787) further validated the upregulation of SNHG17 in gastric cancer samples versus matched normal gastric tissues (Supplemental Figure 1E). Kaplan-Meier Plotter (29) (http://kmplot.com/analysis) analysis revealed that the overall survival of gastric cancer patients with high SNHG17 expression was significantly poorer than that of gastric cancer patients with low SNHG17 expression (Supplemental Figure 1F). In conclusion, SNHG17 is an H. pylori–induced lncRNA and might be required for gastric cancer progression.

SNHG17 expression was increased by H. pylori infection. To determine whether H. pylori infection alters SNHG17 expression in vitro, we first measured SNHG17 expression after coculture of H. pylori with GES-1 cells and SGC-7901 gastric cancer cells. SNHG17 expression increased with H. pylori infection in a time- and dose-dependent manner (Figure 3A). In addition, the expression of intronic snoRNAs was upregulated with H. pylori infection (Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 3 SNHG17 expression was increased by H. pylori infection. (A) qRT-PCR analysis of SNHG17 expression in GES-1 (top) and SGC-7901 (bottom) infected with H. pylori for the indicated times with MOI 100:1 or for indicated MOIs with 6 hours. (B) qRT-PCR analysis of SNHG17 expression in GES-1 cells infected with “dead” H. pylori for 24 hours. Ctrl, control. (C) SGC-7901 cells were infected with H. pylori for 6 hours, after which bacteria were eradicated by antibiotic therapy and cells were allowed to recover for 24 hours. Then, qRT-PCR analysis of SNHG17 expression was performed. ET, eradication therapy. (D) RT-PCR analysis of SNHG17 expression in GES-1 cells infected with ΔcagA H. pylori for 24 hours. (E) CagA overexpression plasmid transfection into GES-1 cells induced increasing SNHG17 expression. (F) Fluorescence ISH of GES-1 cells performed using a Cy3-labeled SNHG17 probe (red). Nuclei were counterstained using DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 10 μm. Samples were assayed 3 times. (G) qRT-PCR analysis of SNHG17 expression in cytoplasmic (Cyto) and nuclear (Nuc) fractions of RNA in GES-1 cells infected with H. pylori. (H) Luciferase (LUC) activity in 293T cells transfected with the reporter construct as indicated. Mut, mutated. (I) ChIP-PCR analysis of p65-binding activity on the predicted sites in GES-1 cells infected with H. pylori. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, ANOVA (A–E and I); 2-tailed Student’s t test (H).

To investigate whether the effect of increasing SNHG17 expression is specific to viable H. pylori, we compared this capability between ethanol-killed and viable H. pylori. Only viable H. pylori efficiently induced SNHG17 expression, as determined by qRT-PCR (Figure 3B). Again, GES-1 cells were infected with H. pylori for 6 hours, bacteria were then eradicated by antibiotic therapy, and the cells were allowed to recover for 48 hours. Antibiotic eradication resulted in the recovery of SNHG17 expression to the baseline level (Figure 3C). These data revealed that the ability to increase SNHG17 expression was specific to viable H. pylori.

The pathogenicity of H. pylori is mainly due to its multiple virulence components, especially the most widely studied H. pylori virulence factor, CagA (26). We further revealed that the expression of SNHG17 was upregulated when cells were cocultured with clinically isolated strains positive for CagA expression (Supplemental Figure 2B). We next examined the ability of isogenic gene deletion mutants in the NCTC11637 strain background lacking the entire island (ΔcagPAI) to induce SNHG17 expression. As shown in Figure ﻿3D, mutants lacking the entire cagPAI exhibited no evident ability to induce SNHG17 expression. Moreover, transfection of a CagA overexpression plasmid induced SNHG17 expression in GES-1 cells (Figure ﻿3E), suggesting that CagA might be the critical virulence factor inducing the expression of SNHG17.

Characterization of SNHG17. Bioinformatics analysis confirmed that SNHG17 has no coding capacity (http://genome.ucsc.edu/) (Supplemental Figure 3A). According to the NCBI database, SNHG17 exists as several splice variant transcripts with a poly(A) tail structure. Primers were designed according to the NCBI sequence to amplify the full-length transcript of SNHG17. RT-PCR analysis of GES-1 cells infected with H. pylori revealed that the expression of SNHG17 resulted in 3 transcripts of different lengths (Supplemental Table 3). Among these transcripts, the full-length 818-nt transcript was the most abundant in GES-1 cells infected with H. pylori based on ﻿TA clone sequencing analysis. Therefore, the function of the 818-nt transcript was investigated in this study. The subcellular localization of SNHG17 was detected by RNA FISH. Cells treated with probe pools targeting SNHG17 exhibited staining in both the nuclear and cytoplasmic compartments (Figure 3F), which was further confirmed by RT-PCR analysis of SNHG17 in the nuclear and cytosolic fractions (Supplemental Figure 3B). We next quantified SNHG17 expression in the cytoplasmic and nuclear fractions of RNA from cells infected with H. pylori. SNHG17 expression increased in both the cytoplasmic and nuclear fractions of cells upon H. pylori infection, and the upregulation of SNHG17 among cytoplasmic RNA was more marked than that among nuclear RNA, indicating that both nuclear and cytoplasmic SNHG17 might play roles in H. pylori infection (Figure 3G).

The expression of SNHG17 was higher in a panel of gastric cancer cell lines than in GES-1 normal gastric epithelial cells (Supplemental Figure 3C). The SGC-7901 and AGS cell lines exhibited the highest expression of SNHG17 among these cell lines; therefore, in the following studies, we investigated the function of SNHG17 in SGC-7901 and AGS cells.

H. pylori activates various critical pathways, including NF-κB, β-catenin, and PI3K/AKT pathways (26–28), in gastric epithelial cells. Among these pathways, NF-κB pathway activation plays a critical role in the H. pylori–induced transformation from inflammation to cancer. In the present study, we demonstrated the activation of NF-κB upon H. pylori infection (Supplemental Figure 3D). Given that a previous ChIP-Seq assay with NF-κB p65 showed a strong signal at the SNHG17 locus (Supplemental Figure 3E), we concluded that NF-κB activation may participate in maintaining the high level of SNHG17 expression in H. pylori–infected cells. We identified an imperfect κB element spanning nt positions +509 to +518 with the sequence 5′-GGAAGCCTCC-3′ in intron 1 of the human SNHG17 gene. To confirm the activity of the binding sites, luciferase reporter plasmids containing WT and mutated NF-κB (NF-κB mut) binding sites were constructed (Supplemental Figure 3F). The reporter activity was decreased by single mutation of the NF-κB–binding site (Figure 3H), suggesting that NF-κB might promote the transcription of SNHG17. The results of the ChIP assays showed that the binding of NF-κB p65 to the SNHG17 promoter was significantly increased in H. pylori–stimulated GES-1 cells compared with that in unstimulated GES-1 cells (Figure 3I).

SNHG17 expression increased the accumulation of DSBs upon H. pylori infection and shifted DSB repair toward NHEJ. The results of the lncRNA-mRNA coexpression network analysis revealed that SNHG17 was coexpressed with many genomic stability–related mRNAs, indicating that SNHG17 might mediate H. pylori infection–induced DSBs. First, we depleted SNHG17 by siRNA in SGC-7901 cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). Knockdown of SNHG17 induced a decrease in the levels of phospho–histone H2AX (γ-H2AX), a marker of DSBs (Supplemental Figure 4B); this finding was supported by Western blot analysis results (Supplemental Figure 4C).

We further constructed SGC-7901 and AGS cell lines with stable knockdown of SNHG17 via shRNA targeting SNHG17 (Supplemental Figure 4D). Because SNHG17 was distributed in both the nuclear and cytosolic fractions of cells, SNHG17 distribution in the nuclear and cytosolic fractions of SNHG17-knockdown cells was also detected. As shown in Supplemental Figure 4E, SNHG17 levels in the nuclear and cytosolic fractions were both decreased. SNHG17 knockdown in gastric cancer cells resulted in a marked decrease in the formation of γ-H2AX foci upon H. pylori infection, as demonstrated by immunofluorescence and Western blotting (Figure 4 and Figure 5A). Moreover, SNHG17 knockdown also resulted in a marked decrease in ATM phosphorylation upon H. pylori infection, as demonstrated by immunofluorescence (Supplemental Figure 4F). In addition, knockdown of SNHG17 in SGC-7901 cells resulted in shorter comet tails than those in control cells in the neutral comet assay (Figure 5B).

Figure 4 SNHG17 knockdown decreased the accumulation of DSBs upon H. pylori infection. Representative photographs of γ-H2AX+ foci in the control and SNHG17-knockdown SGC-7901 (left) and AGS (right) cells infected with H. pylori. Original magnification, ×150 (left panels); ×180 (right panels). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 5. **P < 0.01, ANOVA.

Figure 5 SNHG17 knockdown decreased the accumulation of DSBs upon H. pylori infection. (A) Western blot analysis of phosphorylation of γ-H2AX in SNHG17-knockdown SGC-7901 (top) and AGS (bottom) cells infected with H. pylori. Samples were assayed 3 times. (B) H. pylori–induced DNA damage in control and SNHG17-knockdown SGC-7901 cells, as measured by the comet assay. Scale bar: 10 μm. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ANOVA. (C) SGC-7901–knockdown cells were infected with H. pylori for 6 hours, after which media were replaced with fresh media to allow the cells to recover. Western blotting analysis of phosphorylation of γ-H2AX was performed. Samples were assayed 3 times.

To analyze whether SNHG17 regulates DSB repair, we infected SGC-7901 with H. pylori for 6 hours and replaced the medium with fresh medium to allow the cells to recover. As shown in Figure 5C, the level of DNA damage gradually returned to the baseline level in the control cells after H. pylori infection, indicating efficient DSB repair; however, DNA repair was accelerated in SNHG17-knockdown cells.

Conversely, transiently overexpressing SNHG17 in normal gastric epithelial GES-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 5A) significantly enhanced the γ-H2AX levels (Figure 6, A and B). SNHG17 overexpression also resulted in a marked decrease in ATM phosphorylation upon H. pylori infection (Supplemental Figure 5B). Moreover, DNA repair was delayed in cells overexpressing SNHG17 (Figure 6C). Collectively, these data reveal the functional role of SNHG17 in DSB repair.

Figure 6 SNHG17 expression increased the accumulation of DSBs upon H. pylori infection. (A) Representative photographs of γ-H2AX+ foci in control and SNHG17 overexpression GES-1 cells infected with H. pylori. Original magnification, ×150. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 5. **P < 0.01, ANOVA. (B) Western blot analysis of phosphorylation of γ-H2AX in SNHG17-overexpressed GES-1 cells infected with H. pylori. Samples were assayed 3 times. (C) SNHG17-overexpressing GES-1 cells were infected with H. pylori for 6 hours, after which media were replaced with fresh media to allow the cells to recover. Western blot analysis of phosphorylation of γ-H2AX was performed. Samples were assayed 3 times. (D) GFP+ fraction of cells treated with SNHG17 siRNA indicated frequency of NHEJ repair or frequency of chromosomal DNA HR. I-SceI, an intron-encoded endonuclease. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 3. **P < 0.01, ANOVA.

To further explore the mechanistic insights into SNHG17-mediated regulation of DSB repair during H. pylori infection, we evaluated the selection of the NHEJ or HR repair pathway by the transfection of SNHG17-knockdown cells with a system that enables flow cytometric analysis of the repair pathway selection at I-SceI–induced DNA breaks (30, 31). The results shown in Figure 6D revealed the SNHG17-dependent shift in the selected repair pathway; compared with control cells, SNHG17-knockdown cells showed decreased NHEJ repair and increased HR repair.

Nuclear SNHG17 directly interacted with NONO to regulate the NHEJ pathway of DSB repair. Because SNHG17 was located in the nucleus and cytoplasm simultaneously, we attempted to explore the possibility that SNHG17 functions by physically interacting with proteins or miRNAs. A biotinylated SNHG17 RNA pull-down assay and subsequent mass spectrometry (MS) analysis of the differentially displayed bands revealed that NONO was the main protein bound to SNHG17 (Supplemental Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 4). NONO is a characterized RNA- and DNA-binding nuclear factor. In addition, previous studies have shown that NONO can participate in the NHEJ pathway of DSB repair and stabilize broken DNA ends (32, 33).

The association between SNHG17 and NONO was further supported by immunoblotting the proteins captured in the SNHG17 RNA pull-down assay (Figure 7A). Ultraviolet light–crosslinking RNA immunoprecipitation (UV-RIP) assays with a NONO-specific antibody confirmed the direct interaction between SNHG17 and NONO (Figure 7B). Then, native RIP was performed to confirm binding between SHNG17 and NONO (Figure 7B); this binding was strengthened by H. pylori infection (Figure 7C). Moreover, the colocalization of SNHG17 and NONO was enhanced by H. pylori infection (Figure 7D).

Figure 7 Nuclear SNHG17 directly interacts with NONO. (A) RNA pull-down analysis of the binding of SNHG17 with NONO in total protein extracted from SGC-7901 cells infected with H. pylori. Samples were assayed 3 times. (B) NONO UV-RIP or native RIP followed by qPCR analysis of copurified RNA in SGC-7901 cells with H. pylori infection. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 3. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) RNA pull-down analysis of the binding of SNHG17 with NONO in SGC-7901 cells infected with or without H. pylori. Samples were assayed 3 times. (D) Confocal microscopy images of SNHG17 stained with FISH probe (red) combined with immunofluorescence analysis of endogenous NONO (green) in SGC-7901 cells upon H. pylori infection. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. Experiments were performed 3 times.

We then sought to determine the SNHG17-binding sites within the NONO protein. NONO consists of 2 tandem RRM domains (Supplemental Figure 6B), putatively responsible for protein-protein interactions with itself or for sequence-specific RNA binding. Glutathione-S-transferase (GST) pull-down assays using biotin-labeled SNHG17 were performed. Protein fragments containing either RRM1 or RRM2 or containing both RRM domains were used for an in vitro SNHG17-binding assay (Supplemental Figure 6C). We noted that both RRM1 and RRM2 played a role in the binding of NONO to SNHG17 (Figure 8A).

Figure 8 Nuclear SNHG17 directly interacts with NONO to regulate NHEJ pathway of DSB repair. (A) RNA pull-down analysis of the binding of the purified GST-NONO-RRM1, GST-NONO-RRM2, and GST–full-length NONO (NONO-FL) protein to in vitro–transcribed SNHG17. Samples were assayed more than 3 times. (B) A series of SNHG17 deletion mutants were transcribed in vitro and were used to perform RNA pull-down assays. Samples were assayed more than 3 times. (C) A NONO-binding site was predicated at location 716–720 nt of SNHG17. RNA pull-down analysis of the binding of NONO with SNHG17 probe or mutant SNHG17 probe. Samples were assayed more than 3 times. (D) CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing–generated mutant SGC-7901 cells were validated by DNA sequencing. (E) NONO RIP followed by qPCR analysis of copurified RNA in CRISPR/Cas9 mutant SGC-7901 cells with or without H. pylori infection. (F) Distribution of primer pairs relative to the DSB created by I-SceI and quantification of NONO relative to the DSB by qRT-PCR. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 3. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test (E); ANOVA (F).

To identify the binding domain on SNHG17 required for its interaction with NONO, we generated different truncation mutants of SNHG17. RNA pull-down assay suggested that the region of SNHG17 between nt 603 and 818 is required for its physical interaction with NONO (Figure 8B). We further used the RBPDB (database of RNA-binding protein specificities) database to predict and analyze the RNA-binding loci on SNHG17 and found a NONO-binding site (AGGGA) spanning nt 716–720 of SNHG17 (Figure 8C). After mutation of the predicted binding site, the binding capacity of SNHG17 to NONO was significantly weakened (Figure 8C), and SNHG17 was hypothesized to directly bind the NONO protein at the nt 716 to 720 site.

CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technology was used to target the NONO-binding site at nt 716 to 720 in order to generate mutant SGC-7901 cells and assess the function of the binding site. The homozygous SNHG17 mutant was validated by DNA sequencing (Figure 8D). Mutation of the nt 716 to 720 sequence did not alter the expression levels of either SNHG17 or the snoRNAs (Supplemental Figure 6D) but inhibited the binding of NONO to SNHG17 (Figure 8E).

NONO-bound SNHG17 might participate in regulating DSB repair and shift DSB repair toward NHEJ. Next, we investigated whether NONO binds to the ends of DSBs. ChIP qPCR was used to determine the position of NONO relative to DSB ends with a single I-SceI restriction site in SGC-7901 cells. Primers located at increasing distances from the DSB ends were used to evaluate the binding position of NONO (Figure 8F). NONO was detectable as close as 384 to 612 bp to the DSB, with higher enrichment than the IgG control. This localization resembled that of the NHEJ factor Ku80, as previously reported (34). However, when the expression of SNHG17 was inhibited, the enrichment of NONO at the 384 to 612 bp region was decreased (Figure 8F).

To further investigate the mechanism underlying the regulation of DSB by the binding of SNHG17 and NONO, we investigated whether SNHG17 and NONO regulate each other’s expression levels. As shown in Supplemental Figure 6, E and F, knockdown of neither SNHG17 nor NONO influenced the expression of the other molecule. The Ku70-Ku80 heterodimer binds to DSB ends as the initial step in DSB repair. NONO was reported to immunoprecipitate with Ku70 and Ku80, which participate in the NHEJ pathway of DSB repair (35). Thus, we examined whether SNHG17 interacts with Ku70 and Ku80 and showed that SNHG17 did not immunoprecipitate with Ku70 or Ku80 (data not shown). This observation motivated us to propose that the physical association of SNHG17 and NONO might affect the interaction between NONO and Ku70/Ku80 upon H. pylori infection.

Cytoplasmic SNHG17 interacted with miR-3909 to regulate the HR pathway of DSB repair. Our evidence revealed that NHEJ activity was decreased and HR activity was increased in SNHG17-knockdown cells and that nuclear SNHG17 directly interacted with NONO to regulate the NHEJ pathway of DSB repair. We then investigated the mechanism by which SNHG17 regulates the HR pathway. As previously reported (6), expression of the central HR protein Rad51 was decreased upon H. pylori infection. We then investigated Rad51 expression in SNHG17-knockdown cells and showed that H. pylori infection decreased Rad51 expression and SNHG17 knockdown enhanced Rad51 expression, as shown in Figure 9A. The mechanism by which the Rad51 increase was induced by SNHG17 knockdown was further investigated. The Rad51 mRNA levels remained unaltered in SNHG17-knockdown cells (Supplemental Figure 7A), and SNHG17 knockdown did not influence the degradation of Rad51 mRNA in the presence of actinomycin D (Act D) (Supplemental Figure 7B). Western blot analysis after the addition of cycloheximide (CHX) to block translation indicated that SNHG17 knockdown did not affect the regulation of Rad51 protein translation (Supplemental Figure 7C). Taken together, these results indicate that the altered Rad51 level might be due to the regulation of Rad51 protein stability.

Figure 9 SNHG17 interacts with miR-3909. (A) Western blot analysis of Rad51 expression upon H. pylori with SNHG17 knockdown. Samples were assayed more than 3 times. (B) Western blot analysis of Rad51 in cells expressing the indicated shRNA in the presence or absence of MG-132 treatment. Samples were assayed more than 3 times. (C) Bioinformatics predicted miR-3909 and RING1-binding sites in SNHG17 sequence. Partial sequences of SNHG17 and RING1 3′ UTR are shown. (D) qRT-PCR analysis of the expression levels of pri-miR-3909, pre-miR-3909, and mature miR-3909 in SGC-7901 cells overexpressing SNHG17. (E) qRT-PCR analysis for SNHG17 expression in SGC-7901 cells transfected for 24 hours with miR-NC, miR-3909 mimics, miR-NC inhibitor, and miR-3909 inhibitor. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. n = 3. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

RING1 was reported to induce Rad51 degradation through the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway (UPP) (36). We found that MG-132 treatment increased the Rad51 level (Figure 9B), indicating that Rad51 is a target for degradation by the UPP. Recent accumulating evidence has shown that lncRNAs are regulated by miRNAs through mutual combination as competing endogenous RNAs (ceRNAs). The starBase, version 2.0 (http://starbase.sysu.edu.cn/index.php), bioinformatics website predicted that SNHG17 could bind to miR-3909 (Figure 9C), an miRNA-targeting RING1. Based on this prediction, we hypothesized that SNHG17 might act as a sponge upon H. pylori infection. Correspondingly, miR-3909 expression was demonstrated to decrease upon H. pylori infection (Supplemental Figure 7D).

miR-3909 expression was significantly decreased in cells overexpressing SNHG17 compared with that in control cells (Figure 9D). However, SNHG17 affected the expression of neither pri-miR-3909 nor pre-miR-3909, indicating that SNHG17-mediated regulation of miR-3909 expression likely occurs through a posttranscriptional mechanism. The effect of miR-3909 on SNHG17 expression was further analyzed by qRT-PCR. As shown in Figure 9E, the miR-3909 mimic significantly reduced SNHG17 expression; conversely, the miR-3909 inhibitor markedly increased SNHG17 expression, demonstrating reciprocal repression between SNHG17 and miR-3909.

To determine whether miR-3909 recognized the predicted target site within SNHG17, we constructed luciferase vectors expressing WT and mutant SNHG17 (in which the miR-3909–binding motif was mutated). Using dual luciferase assays, we found that transfection of the WT SNHG17 vector, but not the mutant SNHG17 vector, with the miR-3909 mimic significantly decreased luciferase activity (Figure 10A), indicating that miR-3909 can bind to SNHG17 through an miRNA recognition site.

Figure 10 SNHG17 interacts with miR-3909 to regulate HR pathway of DSB repair. (A) Relative firefly luciferase activity derived from psiCHECK2-SNHG17-WT or psiCHECK2-SNHG17-mut plasmid cotransfected with miR-3909 mimic into HEK293 cells for 48 hours. (B) Relative firefly luciferase activity derived from psiCHECK2-RING1-WT or psiCHECK2-RING1-mut plasmid cotransfected with miR-3909 mimic into HEK293 cells for 48 hours. (C) RIP with an anti-Ago2 antibody was used to assess endogenous Ago2 binding to RNA; IgG was used as the control. Levels of SNHG17 and miR-3909 were determined by qRT–PCR. (D) Western blot analysis was performed to test Rad51 protein expression after SGC-7901 cells were transfected with miR-3909 mimic or inhibitor for 48 hours. (E) Western blot analysis was performed to test RING 1 and Rad51 protein abundance after SGC-7901 cells were transfected with miR-3909 mimics and/or the SNHG17 overexpression vector. Samples were assayed more than 3 times. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 3. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s test.

Next, we performed reporter assays with a luciferase plasmid harboring the 3′ UTR sequence of RING1, which contains the predicted miR-3909–binding site. Furthermore, we constructed mutant reporter vectors containing a mutation in the miR-3909–binding sites (RING1-3′ UTR–Mut). These plasmids were cotransfected into HEK293T cells with the miR-3909 mimic. Reporter assays in 293T cells revealed miR-3909–dependent repression of the RING1 3′ UTR. The mutation abolished repression by miR-3909, indicating that miR-3909 specifically targeted the binding sites in the RING1 3′ UTR (Figure 10B).

To determine whether SNHG17 was included in miRNA-containing RNA-induced silencing complexes (RISCs), RIP experiments were performed in SGC-7901 cell extracts using an anti-Ago2 antibody. SNHG17 and miR-3909 were enriched in miRNA-containing RISCs that included Ago2 relative to their levels in control IgG immunoprecipitates, suggesting that the Ago2 protein bound directly to both SNHG17 and miR-3909 in SGC-7901 cells (Figure 10C). Consistent with the results of the above assay, Rad51 protein expression in SGC-7901 cells was decreased in the presence of the miR-3909 inhibitor (Figure 10D). Conversely, Rad51 expression levels increased after treatment with the miR-3909 mimics (Figure 10D).

To verify that SNHG17 interacted with miR-3909 as a ceRNA to regulate the activity of the RING1 3′ UTR, we examined the RING1 protein levels by Western blot analysis. Upregulation of SNHG17 promoted RING1 protein expression and thus decreased Rad51 protein expression, which was rescued by overexpression of miR-3909 (Figure 10E). These results strongly indicate that SNHG17 regulates RING1/Rad51 expression in a miR-3909–dependent manner.

SNHG17 knockdown regulated genome rearrangements in gastric cancer cells. Our results demonstrated that the nt 702 to 708 sequence of SNHG17 was complementary to the seed sequence of miR-3909 and that the nt 716 to 720 region was the NONO-binding site. The binding sites for miR-3909 and NONO were very close to each other, indicating that miR-3909 and NONO cannot bind to SNHG17 simultaneously. To further clarify the mechanism by which SNHG17 shifts DSB repair from the HR to the NHEJ pathway, Rad51 expression was investigated in SGC-7901 cells expressing SNHG17 with a mutated nt 716 to 720 sequence. Rad51 inhibition induced by H. pylori infection was not altered by the SNHG17 716 to 720 nt mutation (Figure 11A). In addition, the formation of γ-H2AX foci was increased in SNHG17 mutant–expressing SGC-7901 cells, as demonstrated by the immunofluorescence results (Figure 11B). Further, the expression of p-ATM is also increased in SGC-7901 cells with SNHG17 mutation (Supplemental Figure 8A). Moreover, the results of the comet assay showed that SNHG17 mutant–expressing SGC-7901 cells exhibited longer comet tails than control cells infected with H. pylori (Supplemental Figure 8B). The inhibition of DSB repair might be due to a deficiency in NONO binding. These results provide convincing evidence that the distinct mechanisms by which SNHG17 regulates the DSB pathway are spatially independent.

Figure 11 SNHG17 NONO–binding site mutation inhibited DSB repair. (A) Western blot analysis of Rad51 expression in SNHG17 mutant SGC-7901 cells infected with H. pylori. Samples were assayed more than 3 times. (B) Representative photographs of γ-H2AX–positive foci in SNHG17 mutant SGC-7901 cells infected with H. pylori. Original magnification, ×40. Experiment was conducted 3 times. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 5. **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Excessive NHEJ activity leads to frequent chromosome aberrations and genome rearrangements that might contribute to tumor progression (37). To determine whether the SNHG17-driven upregulation of NHEJ activity renders the gastric cancer cell line more prone to genomic instability, a chronic H. pylori infection model was constructed; chronic H. pylori infection is a strong risk factor for stomach cancer. To gain an overview of the landscape of genetic alterations that accumulated in the gastric cancer cell line SGC-7901 with chronic H. pylori infection, we performed whole-genome sequencing of the constructed chronic infection cell model. Short insertions and deletions (indels), chromosomal structural variations (SVs), fusion genes, and copy number variants (CNVs) were identified. We found that the genomes of SGC-7901 cells infected with H. pylori harbored significantly lower numbers of CNVs and higher numbers of indels, SVs, and fusion genes than did the genomes of SNHG17-knockdown SGC-7901 cells infected with H. pylori (Figure 12A).

Figure 12 SNHG17 knockdown regulated genome rearrangements in gastric cancer cells. (A) Short indels, chromosomal SVs, CNVs, and fusion genes detected by whole genome sequencing of the constructed chronic H. pylori infection SGC-7901 cell model. (B) Growth of SNHG17-knockdown SGC-7901 cells injected subcutaneously into nude mice (subcutaneous xenografts). n = 7. (C) Growth of chronic infection SGC-7901 cells injected subcutaneously into nude mice (subcutaneous xenografts). n = 10. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

The sequencing data showed that SNHG17 knockdown regulated chromosomal aberrations and genome rearrangements, a hallmark of cancer cells (38, 39). Thus, the growth of H. pylori–infected SGC-7901 cells was evaluated in vivo to assess whether SNHG17 could contribute to tumor progression. The growth of SNHG17-knockdown SGC-7901 cells in subcutaneous xenografts was not altered compared with that of control cells (Figure 12B). However, the growth of SNHG17-knockdown SGC-7901 cells with chronic H. pylori infection in subcutaneous xenografts was significantly inhibited compared with that of control cells (Figure 12C).

In summary, our study revealed an lncRNA, SNHG17, associated with H. pylori–infected gastric cancer that functions as a regulatory lncRNA to control the selection of the DSB repair pathway by facilitating the formation of the NHEJ DSB repair complex through interacting with NONO and by inhibiting HR activity through interacting with miR-3909 (Figure 13). Therefore, the results of this study show that SNHG17 is a lncRNA that affects gastric cancer cell genomic stability and might also be a biomarker for the early diagnosis and treatment of gastric cancer.