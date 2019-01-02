Commentary 10.1172/JCI125471

High-affinity T cell receptors for adoptive cell transfer

Ariel Isser1 and Jonathan P. Schneck2,3

1Department of Biomedical Engineering,

2Department of Pathology, Medicine and Oncology, and

3Immunology Program, Institute of Cellular Engineering, Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jonathan Schneck, Department of Pathology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 733 N. Broadway, Miller Research Building Room 639, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.614.4589; Email: jschnec1@jhmi.edu.

First published December 10, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 1 on January 2, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(1):69–71. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125471.
Copyright © 2019, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published December 10, 2018 - Version history

Adoptive cell transfer (ACT) of engineered T cell receptors (TCRs) for cancer immunotherapy has evolved from simple gene transfer of isolated TCRs to various affinity enhancement techniques that overcome limitations imposed by central and peripheral tolerance on TCR affinity. In the current issue of the JCI, Poncette et al. used mice with human TCRαβ and HLA gene loci to discover CD4+ TCRs of optimal affinity for cancer testis antigen (CTA) NY-ESO-1. They combined this TCR with a previously discovered NY-ESO-1–specific CD8+ TCR in an ACT fibrosarcoma tumor model to demonstrate the importance of T cell help in mediating antitumor responses.

