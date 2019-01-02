Effective NY-ESO-1–specific MHC II–restricted T cell receptors from antigen-negative hosts enhance tumor regression

NY-ESO-1–reactive TCRs isolated from a nontolerant host. The aim was to isolate NY-ESO-1–reactive TCRs with MHC II restriction from a T cell repertoire unaffected by any tolerance mechanisms implicated by NY-ESO-1 expression in the host. For this purpose, we employed ABabDR4 mice, which were generated to rearrange human TCRs with HLA-DR4 restriction and do not express the human tumor antigen NY-ESO-1. ABabDR4 mice were shown to express a diverse CD4+ T cell repertoire and are thus a useful model for raising human TCRs in a nonhuman and therefore nontolerant host (19).

To elicit T cell responses against NY-ESO-1, we immunized ABabDR4 mice with the peptide NY-ESO-1 116 , which has been described as immunogenic in an HLA-DR4 restriction setting and has no sequence homology in mice (10). A distinct CD4+ T cell response to NY-ESO-1 116 but not to an irrelevant peptide appeared upon peptide restimulation of blood from immunized ABabDR4 mice (Figure 1A). To confirm natural processing of the NY-ESO-1 116 epitope, we also immunized ABabDR4 mice with NY-ESO-1 full-length DNA. Similarly, CD4+ T cells responded specifically to NY-ESO-1 116 (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 NY-ESO-1–reactive TCRs generated from ABabDR4 mice. (A) PBLs from an ABabDR4 mouse immunized with NY-ESO-1 116 peptide or NY-ESO-1 DNA were pulsed with NY-ESO-1 116 or irrelevant peptide and were stained intracellularly after overnight incubation. The results shown are representative of >10 (Peptide imm.) and 3 (DNA imm.) mice. (B) For sorting by flow cytometry, NY-ESO-1–reactive CD4+ T cells were labeled by the IFN-γ capture method following NY-ESO-1 116 restimulation (TCR-3598/3598_2) or by DR4/NY-ESO-1 116 tetramer staining following a 1-week culture period in the presence of 10–8 M NY-ESO-1 116 (TCR-3600 and -5712) or αCD3/CD28 beads (TCR-5713). (C) Splenocytes from an ABabDR4 mouse immunized with NY-ESO-1 DNA were pulsed with NY-ESO-1 116 or irrelevant peptide and stained intracellularly after 6 hours of incubation. (D) Human CD4+ T cells were transduced with NY-ESO-1–reactive TCRs isolated from CD4+ T cells shown in B and stained with DR4/NY-ESO-1 116 tetramer and for mouse TCRβ constant region (mTCRβ). α and β sequences of NY-ESO-1–reactive TCRs are listed in Table 1. Plotted cells were gated on lymphocytes, live cells, and CD3+ cells (A and B), and CD4+ cells (C and D). Results are representative of 2 independent experiments (C and D). Values represent percentages. See also Supplemental Figure 1.

To isolate NY-ESO-1–reactive TCRs, we used splenocytes from NY-ESO-1 116 or NY-ESO-1 DNA–immunized ABabDR4 mice. First, NY-ESO-1–reactive CD4+ T cells were labeled by the IFN-γ capture method and isolated by flow cytometry (Figure 1B). Two predominant TCRα and 3 predominant TCRβ chains were identified, which were matched by combinatorial expression and DR4/NY-ESO-1 116 tetramer staining and revealed TCR-3598 and TCR-3598_2 (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120391DS1). Three subsequent TCR isolations were conducted from DR4/NY-ESO-1 116 tetramer–stained and sorted cells after 1-week in vitro expansion and yielded one predominant TCRα and -β chain combination each — TCR-3600, -5712, and -5713 (Figure 1B and Table 1). As ABabDR4 mice were boosted several times, narrowing the T cell response to a few clones that may be of optimal affinity is an expected outcome (21). Although the TCRs were isolated from cells labeled by different methods (IFN-γ capture method or DR4/NY-ESO-1 116 tetramer), the final prerequisite for all TCRs to enter further analysis was positive DR4/NY-ESO-1 116 tetramer staining.

Table 1 V/J gene segments and CDR3 regions of α and β chains of ABabDR4-derived TCRs

Of note, all identified TCRβ chains used the TCRβ variable 2 (TRBV2) gene segment. To confirm that the immune response to NY-ESO-1 116 is dominated by the TRBV2 gene segment, we stained peptide-restimulated splenocytes from an immunized ABabDR4 mouse for TRBV2 and IFN-γ. Exclusively TRBV2+ CD4+ T cells responded to NY-ESO-1 116 (Figure 1C).

Human peripheral blood leukocytes (PBLs) were retrovirally transduced with the TCRs containing mouse constant regions (22) and stained with DR4/NY-ESO-1 116 tetramer (Figure 1D). In the TCR-3598_2–transduced sample, not all mouse TCRβ+ (mTCRβ+) CD4+ T cells bound the DR4/NY-ESO-1 116 tetramer. This phenomenon was also observed in transduced Jurkat 76/CD4 cells that did not express endogenous TCRs (Supplemental Figure 1) and was therefore not primarily due to formation of mixed TCR dimers composed of endogenous and transduced TCR chains, but was at least partly due to inefficient tetramer binding. Taken together, 5 different NY-ESO-1–reactive TCRs were identified from 4 immunized ABabDR4 mice.

NY-ESO-1–reactive TCRs isolated from human CD4+ T cells. To compare the NY-ESO-1–reactive TCRs derived from ABabDR4 mice with TCRs from humans, in whom NY-ESO-1 is a self-protein potentially leading to a skewed CD4+ T cell repertoire, we isolated TCRs from human CD4+ T cells. Based on the dominant TRBV2 gene segment usage of the NY-ESO-1–reactive CD4+ T cells in ABabDR4 mice (Table 1), we enriched human PBLs from an HLA-DR4+ donor for CD4+ T cells expressing TRBV2 and cultured them in the presence of NY-ESO-1 116 . CD4+ T cells depleted of TRBV2+ cells were cultured in the same manner as control. After 2 weeks, more than 2% of the CD4+ T cells stained with DR4/NY-ESO-1 116 tetramer, while only few cells stained in the TRBV2-depleted fraction (Figure 2A). From 2 similar in vitro cultures, DR4/NY-ESO-1 116 tetramer+ CD4+ T cells were sorted by flow cytometry, and TCR sequences were isolated. In total, 6 functional TCRs were identified by combinatorial expression of single TCRα and -β chains and subsequent DR4/NY-ESO-1 116 tetramer staining (Supplemental Figure 2). Five TCRs, named NY1–NY5, were chosen for further analyses (Table 2). CD4+ T cells transduced with those TCRs were stained with DR4/NY-ESO-1 116 tetramer (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 NY-ESO-1–reactive TCRs generated from CD4+ T cells from human donors. (A) PBLs from an HLA-DR4+ donor were enriched by magnetic cell sorting for CD4+ T cells expressing TRBV2 and cultured in the presence of 2 μM NY-ESO-1 116 and irradiated CD4– cells as feeders. As a control the CD4+ fraction depleted of TRBV2+ cells was cultured in the same manner. After 2 weeks, NY-ESO-1–reactive CD4+ T cells were stained with DR4/NY-ESO-1 116 tetramer and sorted by flow cytometry for isolation of the TCR chains. One of 2 similar in vitro cultures is shown. Cells were gated on lymphocytes, live cells, CD3+ cells, and CD4+ and CD8– cells. (B) Human CD4+ T cells were transduced with the NY-ESO-1–reactive TCRs, which were identified by combinatorial expression (Supplemental Figure 2) and stained with DR4/NY-ESO-1 116 tetramer and for mTCRβ. The results are representative of 2 independent experiments. α and β sequences of NY-ESO-1–reactive TCRs are listed in Table 2. The untransduced sample is the same as that shown in Figure 1D, since experiments in Figure 1D and 2B were performed in parallel. Plotted cells were gated on lymphocytes, live cells, and CD3+ and CD4+ cells.

Table 2 V/J gene segments and CDR3 regions of α and β chains of human-derived TCRs

ABabDR4-derived TCRs recognized NY-ESO-1 more efficiently than human-derived TCRs. First, we tested the NY-ESO-1–reactive TCRs for function by coculturing TCR-transduced CD4+ T cells with NY-ESO-1 116 –loaded or NY-ESO-1–transduced cell lines. NY-ESO-1 protein expression by the transduced or naturally expressing melanoma cell lines was confirmed by Western blot analysis, and IFN-γ–pretreated melanoma cell lines showed HLA-DR expression comparable to that in the untreated lymphoblastoid B cell line (LCL) BSM (Figure 3, A and B). All TCRs recognized the HLA-DR4+ melanoma cell line FM3 loaded with NY-ESO-1 116 (Figure 3C). However, the NY-ESO-1–transduced lines FM3 and BSM (HLA-DR4+) were recognized by all ABabDR4-derived TCRs but not, or to a lesser extent, by the human-derived TCRs. The recognition of the NY-ESO-1–transduced lines was blocked by αHLA-DR antibody, confirming HLA-DR4–mediated recognition (Figure 3C). Taken together, TCRs from both settings were able to recognize loaded NY-ESO-1 116 , but ABabDR4-derived TCRs were better at recognizing processed NY-ESO-1 in transduced cell lines.

Figure 3 ABabDR4-derived TCRs recognized NY-ESO-1 more efficiently than human-derived TCRs. (A) Protein lysates from cell lines used for coculture experiments in C and D were assessed for the presence of NY-ESO-1 protein. β-Actin was stained as protein loading control. (B) Melanoma cell lines pretreated with IFN-γ and the LCL BSM were stained for HLA-DR (dark gray) or isotype control (light gray) and were measured by flow cytometry. (C and D) TCR-transduced CD4+ T cells were cocultured with the LCL BSM (HLA-DR4+) and the melanoma cell lines FM3 (NY-ESO-1–, HLA-DR4+), FM6 (NY-ESO-1+, HLA-DR4–), FM82, and FM56 (NY-ESO-1+, HLA-DR4+). Cell lines FM3-NY and BSM-NY were transduced to express NY-ESO-1; BSM was transduced with mCherry (BSM-mCh) as a control. NY-ESO-1 116 (NY116), PMA and ionomycin (P/I), and blocking antibody αHLA-DR or αHLA-ABC were added where indicated. After overnight incubation, IFN-γ or IL-2 was measured in the supernatant. Mean values of intra-assay duplicates with SD are shown. The results are representative of 3 independent experiments performed with PBLs from different donors (B, C, and D).

Next, we analyzed the NY-ESO-1–reactive TCRs for recognition of naturally NY-ESO-1–expressing melanoma cell lines. Four of 5 ABabDR4-derived TCRs (3598_2, 3600, 5712, and 5713) recognized the NY-ESO-1– and HLA-DR4–expressing melanoma cell lines FM56 and FM82, while 2 of the human-derived TCRs (NY2 and NY3) recognized, albeit weakly, the melanoma cell line FM56 (Figure 3D). Again, αHLA-DR antibody blocked recognition. As expected, the NY-ESO-1–negative cell line FM3 and the HLA-DR4–negative cell line FM6 were not recognized, and addition of PMA/ionomycin elicited IFN-γ secretion in all samples (Figure 3D).

To investigate the peptide sensitivity of the NY-ESO-1–reactive TCRs, we tested TCR-transduced CD4+ T cells in a peptide titration assay with NY-ESO-1 119–133 (NY-ESO-1 119 ), comprising the epitope recognized by all TCRs. All ABabDR4-derived and 2 human-derived TCRs showed recognition up to 10–10 M NY-ESO-1 119 with EC 50 values between 1.5 × 10–9 and 2.1 × 10–9, while 3 human-derived TCRs were less sensitive and showed recognition up to 10–9 M NY-ESO-1 119 with EC 50 values between 9.8 × 10–9 and 4.1 × 10–8 (Figure 4A). ABabDR4-derived TCRs elicited higher maximal IFN-γ concentrations than the human-derived TCRs. Further, we analyzed TCR-transduced CD4+ T cells for DR4/NY-ESO-1 116 tetramer MFI, taken as a rough measure of TCR affinity (Figure 4B). While MFI for mTCRβ constant region, representing TCR expression level, was similar in both TCR groups, ABabDR4-derived TCRs displayed higher DR4/NY-ESO-1 116 tetramer MFI. This was also the case for TCR-transduced Jurkat 76/CD4+ T cells, in which mixed TCR dimers do not play a role, because endogenous TCR expression is lacking (Figure 4B). Taken together, the results indicate that ABabDR4-derived TCRs more efficiently recognized NY-ESO-1–positive cell lines and showed on average higher functional activity compared with the human-derived TCRs.

Figure 4 ABabDR4-derived TCRs showed higher functional activity compared with human-derived TCRs. (A) TCR-transduced CD4+ T cells were cocultured with K562/DR4 cells loaded with decreasing concentrations of NY-ESO-1 119 (NY119). After overnight incubation, IFN-γ was measured in the supernatant. The data were fitted in 3-parameter dose-response curves. (B) TCR-transduced CD4+ T cells or Jurkat 76/CD4 (Jurkat) cells were stained with DR4/NY-ESO-1 116 tetramer and for mTCRβ as shown for CD4+ T cells in Figure 1D and Figure 2B and analyzed for MFI. t test was performed for statistical analysis. *P < 0.05. The results are representative of 3 (A) and 2 (B) independent experiments.

ABabDR4-derived TCR-3598_2 showed no alloreactivity or cross-reactivity. To analyze the NY-ESO-1–reactive TCRs for potential MHC alloreactivity, we cocultured TCR-transduced CD4+ T cells with a panel of 14 LCLs expressing different MHC I and II molecules (Supplemental Table 1). Four ABabDR4-derived TCRs (TCR-3598, -3600, -5712, and -5713) and 1 human-derived TCR (TCR-NY4) reacted to 2 or more LCLs (Figure 5). Which MHC molecule was recognized by the cross-reactive TCRs was not further analyzed. The ABabDR4-derived TCR-3598_2 did not react to any LCL. Further analysis with peptide-loaded K562 cells expressing different HLA-DR molecules showed that recognition by TCR-3598_2 was restricted to HLA-DR4 (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 5 ABabDR4-derived TCR-3598_2 showed no alloreactivity. TCR-transduced CD4+ T cells were cocultured with a panel of LCLs expressing different MHC class I and II molecules (Supplemental Table 1). As a positive control, PMA and ionomycin were added to the T cells. After overnight incubation, IL-2 was measured in the supernatant. Background, defined as the highest cytokine secretion observed for untransduced T cells, is indicated by the dotted line. Mean values of intra-assay duplicates with SD are shown. In the grid below, cross-reactions to LCLs are marked by an X. The results are representative of 3 independent experiments performed with PBLs from different donors. See also Supplemental Figure 3.

For further analysis of potential cross-reactivity, we identified the recognition motifs of the NY-ESO-1–reactive TCRs. NY-ESO-1 119 was sequentially mutated to alanine at each position, and recognition by the TCRs was tested (Figure 6A). An amino acid was rated as a recognition site when the response to the respective alanine exchanged peptide was less than one-third as compared with the unchanged NY-ESO-1 119 . In total, 9 different recognition motifs were identified from the 10 TCRs. While all TCRs required the K in the sixth position, all but TCR-5713 required the E in the seventh position, and all but TCR-NY5 required the F in the eighth position. Of note, there was no clear-cut difference in recognition by the ABabDR4-derived compared with the human-derived TCRs (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 ABabDR4-derived TCR-3598_2 showed no cross-reactivity. (A) TCR-transduced CD4+ T cells were cocultured with K562/DR4 cells that were loaded with NY-ESO-1 119 containing single alanine exchanges at 10–7 M. After overnight incubation, IFN-γ concentration (conc.) was measured in the supernatant. An amino acid was identified as a recognition site when the response to the respective alanine exchanged peptide was less than one-third as compared with the unchanged NY-ESO-1 119 as indicated by the dotted line. (B) TCR-3598_2–transduced CD4+ T cells were incubated with K562/DR4 cells loaded with 50 different peptides (Supplemental Table 2) containing the recognition motif -L-K-E-F. Peptides were included if they had a predicted affinity to HLA-DR4 of less than 500 nM and are present in the human but not the mouse proteome. After overnight incubation, IFN-γ was measured in the supernatant. (C) TCR-3598_2-transduced CD4+ T cells were incubated with HLA-DR4+ BSM transduced to express XRRA1 (XR) or NY-ESO-1 (NY). NY-ESO-1 116 and PMA and ionomycin were added where indicated. Shown are IL-2 levels in the supernatant after overnight incubation. Mean values of 3 independent experiments with SD (A) or mean values of intra-assay duplicates with SD (B and C) are shown. The results are representative of 2 independent experiments performed with PBLs from different donors (B and C).

As in the ABabDR4 mouse TCRs are negatively selected on mouse and not human self-peptides, peptides that are not present in the mouse are potentially cross-reactive. TCR-3598_2, which did not show alloreactivity in the LCL coculture, was further tested for peptides containing its recognition motif (X-X-X-X-L-K-E-F-X-X-X-X-X-X-X; Supplemental Table 2). From 50 tested peptides, one peptide, X-ray radiation resistance-associated protein 1 (XRRA1) 729–743 was recognized at 10–6 M but not 10–7 M by TCR-3598_2 (Figure 6B). To exclude that this cross-reaction is relevant in a physiological setting where XRRA1 must be processed and loaded onto MHC II, we cocultured TCR-3598_2–transduced CD4+ T cells with full-length XRRA1-transduced HLA-DR4+ BSM cells. XRRA1-transduced BSM cells were recognized only when loaded externally with NY-ESO-1 116 , while NY-ESO-1–transduced BSM cells were recognized as expected (Figure 6C). Thus, no relevant cross-reactivity of TCR-3598_2 was detected.

NY-ESO-1–specific MHC I– and II–restricted TCRs synergize in tumor regression. To confirm the functionality of TCR-3598_2 in an in vivo setting, we set up a model of ATT in which tumor-bearing mice were treated with NY-ESO-1–specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in combination. One month after DR4xRag–/– mice received a subcutaneous injection of fibrosarcoma cells (Tet-TagLuc-NY-ESO-1-HHD clone 1), tumors were palpable, and the mice were treated with TCR-3598_2–transduced CD4+ T cells and CD8+ T cells transduced with a TCR recognizing NY-ESO-1 157–165 on HLA-A2, named TCR-ESO (3). Thus, in this model CD8+ T cells recognize only antigen-presenting HHD (HLA-A2-H-2Db chimeric) on cancer cells but not antigen cross-presented by tumor stromal cells, while CD4+ T cells recognize only antigen cross-presented by stroma cells, since HHD is only present on the cancer cells and HLA-DR4 is only present on the host cells. As controls, NY-ESO-1–specific CD4+ or CD8+ T cells alone or CD4+ and CD8+ T cells expressing an irrelevant TCR were given. TCR transduction rates were at least 23%, and the phenotype of CD4+ T cells was central memory (CD62L+, CD44+), while the phenotype of CD8+ T cells was partly central memory and effector/effector memory (CD62L–, CD44+; Supplemental Figure 4). In group 1, which received NY-ESO-1–specific CD4+ T cells alone, tumor growth slowed down, while in group 2, which received NY-ESO-1–specific CD8+ T cells alone, 4 of 10 tumors regressed (Figure 7A). In control group 4, which received CD4+ T cells transduced with an irrelevant TCR together with NY-ESO-1–specific CD8+ T cells, 5 of 8 tumors regressed, while all tumors grew out in groups 5 and 6, which received a combination of irrelevant CD4+ and CD8+ T cells or no T cells, respectively. Only in group 3, which received a combination of NY-ESO-1–specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, did all tumors (10 of 10) regress (Figure 7A). Although eventually antigen-negative variants grew out in most mice of this group, survival was significantly longer (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 7 TCR-3598_2–transduced CD4+ T cells in combination with TCR-ESO–transduced CD8+ T cells caused tumor regression. (A) Tumor-bearing mice were treated with TCR-3598_2–transduced CD4+ T cells and/or TCR-ESO–transduced CD8+ T cells on day 30, when the tumors were palpable. TCR-1367–transduced CD4+ and/or CD8+ T cells were injected as controls (CD4/CD8-irrelevant) where indicated. Shown are tumor sizes on the indicated days after tumor cell injection. Results from 2 independent experiments were combined. (B) Adoptively transferred CD8+ and CD4+ T cells were detected in the blood 9 days after treatment. Group numbers refer to A. Each dot represents data derived from one individual mouse. One-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test was performed for statistical analysis. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005. (C) CD11b+ stromal cells isolated from tumor material were recognized by TCR-3598_2–transduced CD4+ T cells. As positive controls, CD11b+ stromal cells were loaded with NY-ESO-1 116 or anti-CD3/CD28 activator beads (act. beads) were added to the T cells. Intra-assay duplicates with mean values are shown. The results are representative of 3 independent experiments. See also Supplemental Figures 4–8.

Analysis of the T cells in peripheral blood of the treated mice revealed a higher number of CD8+ T cells in group 3, which received NY-ESO-1–specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in combination, compared with all other groups. Also CD4+ T cell numbers were higher in group 3 compared with groups 4 and 5, which received irrelevant CD4+ T cells (Figure 7B). Moreover, more CD8+ and CD4+ T cells were found within the tumors of mice in group 3, which received NY-ESO-1–specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in combination, compared with groups 1 and 2, which received only NY-ESO-1–specific CD4+ or CD8+ T cells, and compared with the control group, which received irrelevant CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 6). To investigate the persistence of the adoptively transferred cells, we challenged mice from group 3 with injection of Tet-TagLuc-NY-ESO-1-HHD clone 1 cells into the flank opposite the regressed tumor (Supplemental Figure 7). All mice (4 of 4) rejected the tumor cells, while control mice, which were not treated previously, developed tumors.

Finally, we cocultured TCR-transduced CD4+ T cells with CD11b+ stromal cells purified from a control-treated tumor to analyze cross-presentation of NY-ESO-1 from tumor cells (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 8). The two ABabDR4-derived and 2 human-derived TCRs that performed best in the peptide sensitivity assay (Figure 4A) were selected for analysis. TCR-3598_2–transduced CD4+ T cells, used in the tumor model, recognized the CD11b+ stromal cells (Figure 7C), as well as CD4+ T cells transduced with the ABabDR4-derived TCR-5713 and one of both tested human-derived TCRs (TCR-NY3) (Supplemental Figure 8). Peptide-loaded CD11b+ cells elicited cytokine secretion by all TCR-transduced CD4+ T cells, and αCD3/CD28-activating beads elicited responses in the untransduced CD4+ T cells as well. Taken together, the results demonstrate the in vivo functionality of TCR-3598_2 in a mouse model of ATT.