CD33 recruitment inhibits IgE-mediated anaphylaxis and desensitizes mast cells to allergen

CD33 ligands displayed on antigenic liposomes suppress IgE-dependent degranulation of mast cells. To test the nanoparticle platform for suppressing mast cell activation, we used the human LAD2 mast cell line, which expresses CD33 and several other human Siglecs (Figure 1B). For liposomal nanoparticles formulated to display both antigen and CD33L, we selected trinitrophenol (TNP) as the antigen and a CD33L comprising a sialic acid analog with substituents on the sialic acid at the C-9 and C-5 positions that binds to CD33 with high affinity and selectivity (30). CD33L and TNP were covalently coupled to PEGylated lipid–1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphoethanolamine (PEG-DSPE) (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125456DS1). Liposomes with TNP only (TNP-LP), CD33L only (LP-CD33L), or both (TNP-LP-CD33L) were prepared by mixing all lipids prior to hydration and extrusion through controlled pore membranes (26, 30).

Liposomes with CD33L containing Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated (AF647-conjugated) lipid (Supplemental Figure 1C) bound strongly to CD33 expressed on Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells, but not to cells expressing CD33 without the conserved arginine (R119A) required for ligand binding (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E), or to CHO cells expressing various murine Siglecs (Supplemental Figure 1F). We observed that liposomes with CD33L bound strongly to LAD2 cells and that binding was blocked with CD33-blocking antibodies (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1, G and H).

To evaluate the impact of the CD33L on antigen-induced mast cell activation, we sensitized LAD2 cells with anti–TNP-IgE. Using calcium flux as a measure of activation, TNP-LP induced strong activation, and addition of the CD33 ligand TNP-LP-CD33L strongly suppressed activation (Figure 1D). Similarly, we found that TNP-LP strongly induced degranulation of LAD2 cells, as measured by the release of β-hexosaminidase (β-hex), which was suppressed when CD33L was present (Figure 1E).

To further assess the importance of presenting the antigen and CD33L on the same liposome, we compared TNP-LP, TNP-LP-CD33L, and a mixture of TNP-LP and liposomes containing only CD33L (LP-CD33L). While CD33L strongly suppressed degranulation when TNP and CD33L were presented on the same liposome (TNP-LP-CD33L), it had no significant inhibition of degranulation when present on separate liposomes (LP-CD33L) (Figure 1F). Furthermore, pretreatment of LAD2 cells with LP-CD33L had no impact on degranulation induced by TNP-LP, but promoted degranulation by TNP-LP-CD33L, negating the inhibitory impact of CD33L on the same liposome (Figure 1G). Likewise, pretreatment of LAD2 cells with anti-CD33 antibodies neither enhanced nor inhibited degranulation induced by TNP-LP, but promoted degranulation by TNP-LP-CD33L (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). These results suggest that prior addition of anti-CD33 or LP-CD33L ligates and sequesters CD33 and prevents its recruitment to the IgE-FcεRI complex by TNP-LP-CD33L, preventing the suppression of activation and degranulation by CD33L.

To test the generality to common food allergens, the major peanut allergen Ah2 and OVA were coupled to PEGylated lipid (26, 28). Because of the formulation, a density of 0.1 mole percentage of either PEGylated protein allergen was formulated into liposomes as Ah2-LP or OVA-LP with or without CD33L. Unlike TNP-LP, Ah2-LP and OVA-LP were able to induce maximum 15%–17% degranulation using LAD2 cells sensitized with atopic human serum from peanut-sensitized patients (PlasmaLab) or anti–OVA-IgE (clone 11B6), respectively. We attribute the lower extent of degranulation to reduced allergen cross-linking due to the lower density of the antigen compared with 0.4% TNP-PEG-DSPE. However, in both cases, degranulation was strongly suppressed if the CD33L was copresented with the antigen (Ah2-LP-CD33L or OVA-LP-CD33L) (Figure 1, I and J). Pretreatment of LAD2 cells using anti-CD33 antibodies neither enhanced nor inhibited degranulation induced by OVA-LP, but permitted degranulation induced by OVA-LP-CD33L, suggesting that anti-CD33 blocks recruitment of CD33 to the anti–OVA-IgE–FcεRI complex. (Supplemental Figure 2D).

We next asked whether treatment with TNP-LP-CD33L desensitized LAD2 cells to subsequent antigen challenge. LAD2 cells sensitized with anti–TNP-IgE were pretreated with buffer control or TNP-LP-CD33L for 1 hour, followed by washing and challenge with TNP-BSA (Biosearch Technologies). Cells pretreated with buffer alone showed a strong induction of degranulation, while those pretreated with TNP-LP-CD33L were completely desensitized to challenge by TNP-BSA (Supplemental Figure 3A).

To determine whether desensitization was antigen specific, we sensitized LAD2 cells with both anti–TNP-IgE and anti–OVA-IgE. The cells were first treated with buffer or TNP-LP-CD33L and then challenged with soluble OVA. Pretreatment with TNP-LP-CD33L partially inhibited degranulation induced by OVA (Supplemental Figure 3B), suggesting that desensitization was at least partially antigen specific (31). Using cells sensitized with both anti–TNP-IgE and anti–OVA-IgE, we assessed the amount of these IgEs remaining on the surface of mast cells using fluorescent TNP-LP (AF488) and OVA-LP (AF647) following treatment of the cells with TNP-LP, TNP-LP-CD33L, or LP-CD33L. We found that prior treatment of cells with TNP-LP or TNP-LP-CD33L abolished binding of TNP-LP (AF488) but had no impact on binding of OVA-LP (AF647) (Supplemental Figure 3C). Also, prior treatment with LP-CD33L had no impact on binding of either TNP-LP or OVA-LP. The results show that exposure to an antigenic (TNP) liposome either blocked or caused endocytosis of the respective IgE-FcεRI complex but had no effect of the surface presentation of an IgE to another antigen (32, 33).

Tg mice with mast cells expressing functional human CD33. In order to evaluate the impact of antigenic nanoparticles with CD33L in mouse models of anaphylaxis, we developed a Rosa26-Stopfl/fl-CD33–Tg mouse. cDNA encoding full-length human CD33 (GenBank: BC028152.1) was inserted into the Rosa26 locus through homologous recombination in PRX embryonic stem (ES) cells from a C57BL/6N background (34). The translation of CD33 under the CAG promoter was controlled by a Stopfl/fl cassette placed upstream of CD33, and translation could be monitored by a frt-flanked IRES-EGFP cassette placed downstream of CD33 (Supplemental Figure 4A). Insertion of the transgene into the Rosa26 locus was confirmed by both Southern blotting and PCR (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Mice with germline transmission of the Rosa26-Stopfl/fl-CD33 gene were maintained on a C57BL/6 background. To express CD33 on mast cells, the Rosa26-Stopfl/fl-CD33–Tg mice were crossed with Mcpt5-Cre mice (35, 36). Mice bearing the Mcpt5-Cre+/–R26-CD33+ genotype are referred to hereafter as CD33-Tg mice. Unless otherwise stated, Mcpt5-Cre–R26-CD33+ littermates were used as controls (control-Tg mice).

To characterize the expression of CD33, we analyzed peritoneal cells by flow cytometry. Compared with peritoneal mast cells from C57BL/6J mice, control-Tg mice showed no expression of the transgene as evidenced by the lack of GFP expression, but 90% of the mast cells from CD33-Tg mice were GFP+ (Figure 2, A and B). We found that control-Tg and CD33-Tg mice had similar mast cell numbers compared with the numbers detected in C57BL/6J mice (Figure 2C). Consistent with GFP expression, CD33 was expressed on peritoneal mast cells from CD33-Tg mice but not on other cell types from CD33-Tg mice or on any cells from control-Tg mice (Figure 2D). In contrast to human mast cells, which express several human Siglecs, peritoneal mast cells and bone marrow–derived mast cells (BMMCs) from C57BL/6J mice did not express detectable murine CD33 or any other murine Siglec (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). Fluorescent liposomes with CD33L bound strongly to peritoneal mast cells from CD33-Tg mice but did not bind to mast cells from control-Tg mice (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 Tg mice with mast cells expressing functional human CD33. (A) Flow cytometric analysis of GFP expression on representative peritoneal mast cells harvested from C57BL/6J, control-Tg (Mcpt5-Cre–Rosa26-Stopfl/fl-CD33+), and CD33-Tg (Mcpt5-Cre+/–Rosa26-Stopfl/fl-CD33+) mice. Mast cells were defined as PI–CD45+c-Kit+. Baseline GFP signal was determined by mast cells from C57BL/6J mice. (B) Quantification of the percentage of GFP+ peritoneal mast cells from mice of the 3 genotypes. Tg mice bearing 1 or 2 copies of CD33 were used. Both male and female mice 8 weeks or older were analyzed, with no difference observed. (C) Numbers of peritoneal mast cells from the same mice of the 3 genotypes as in B. (A–C) Results were compiled from 6 experiments. (D) Staining of peritoneal cells harvested from control-Tg or CD33-Tg mice with anti-CD33 (clone WM53) or isotype control, as analyzed by flow cytometry. (E) Binding of fluorescent liposome, with or without CD33L (20 μM), to peritoneal mast cells (c-Kit+FcεRI+CD45+). (F) Degranulation of CD33+ BMMCs induced by TNP-LP or TNP-LP-CD33L. (G) Cytokine induction of CD33+ BMMCs following treatment with TNP-LP (40 μM), TNP-LP-CD33L (40 μM), LP-CD33L (40 μM), or a mixture of TNP-LP and LP-CD33L (40 μM each). Supernatant from the unstimulated cells was subtracted as a background. (H) Degranulation of CD33+ BMMCs induced by TNP-LP or TNP-LP-CD33L (30 μM) in the presence of anti-CD33 (2 μg/ml). (I and J) Cytokine production of CD33+ BMMCs induced by TNP-LP or TNP-LP-CD33L (40 μM) in the presence of anti-CD33 (10 μg/ml). Supernatant from untreated cells was subtracted as a background. Results shown are representative of 3 (D–G) or 2 (H–J) independent experiments. (F–J) Values are plotted as the mean ± SD (n = 3 per condition). ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (F) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test (C and G–J).

To determine whether CD33 was functional in murine mast cells, BMMCs from CD33-Tg mice were prepared with IL-3–conditioned media (37). After 4 weeks of culturing, more than 90% of the cells were c-Kit+FcεRI+ and 20%–50% were CD33+GFP+ (Supplemental Figure 4F). These cells were then sorted to obtain 100% GFP+ BMMCs for in vitro experiments. Fluorescent liposomes with CD33L bound to GFP+ BMMCs but did not bind to GFP– BMMCs (Supplemental Figure 4, G and H).

In BMMCs sensitized with anti–TNP-IgE, we observed that TNP-LP strongly induced degranulation, but with copresentation of the CD33L (TNP-LP-CD33L), we found that degranulation was profoundly suppressed (Figure 2F). Similarly, induced release and production of TNF-α, IL-4, IL-6, and IL-13 by TNP-LP were strongly suppressed by copresentation of CD33L (Figure 2G). In contrast, CD33 on separate liposomes (LP-CD33L) did not enhance or inhibit TNP-LP–induced cytokine production (Figure 2G). Likewise, monoclonal anti-CD33 antibodies (clones P67.6 and WM53) neither caused cytokine production by themselves nor inhibited TNP-LP–induced degranulation or cytokine production, but rather permitted the induction of degranulation and cytokine production by TNP-LP-CD33L, abrogating the suppression mediated by CD33L (Figure 2, H–J). These results show that human CD33 functions as an inhibitory receptor on murine mast cells in a manner similar to that observed with human LAD2 cells (Figure 1).

Recruitment of CD33 suppresses IgE/FcεRI signaling. Antigen-mediated aggregation of IgE-FcεRI stabilizes the IgE-FcεRI complex in lipid rafts with Src kinases that initiate the signaling cascade (38). The immunoreceptor tyrosine–based activation motifs (ITAMs) in the cytoplasmic tails of the FcεRI receptor, when phosphorylated by Src kinases, recruit splenic tyrosine kinase (Syk), which leads to the phosphorylation of downstream kinases (7). To assess the role of CD33 recruitment on the signaling cascade, we performed Western blot analysis of selected kinases that result in degranulation (PLCγ-1 and PLCγ-2) and cytokine production (MEK, ERK, JNK, and AKT) (7, 39, 40). Indeed, we found that TNP-LP strongly induced Syk phosphorylation using LAD2 cells or CD33+ murine BMMCs sensitized with anti–TNP-IgEs. Recruitment of CD33 (TNP-LP-CD33L) resulted in a partial reduction of Syk phosphorylation in LAD2 cells (Figure 3, A and B) and CD33+ BMMCs (Figure 3C), which led to a profound reduction in phosphorylation of downstream kinases. LP-CD33L did not induce phosphorylation of any kinases in either LAD2 cells (Figure 3B) or BMMCs (Figure 3C), demonstrating that ligation of CD33 alone did not initiate or suppress signaling.

Figure 3 Recruitment of CD33 suppresses IgE/FcεRI signaling. (A) Phosphorylation of Syk, PLCγ1, MEK, and ERK in LAD2 cells after a 3-, 10-, or 30-minute stimulation using TNP-LP or TNP-LP-CD33L (2 μM), as evaluated by Western blotting. (B) Phosphorylation of Syk and ERK in LAD2 cells after a 10-minute stimulation using TNP-LP, TNP-LP-CD33L, or LP-CD33L (2 μM), as evaluated by Western blotting. (C) Phosphorylation of Syk, PLCγ1, PLCγ2, JNK, AKT, and ERK in CD33+ BMMCs cells after a 10-minute stimulation with TNP-LP, TNP-LP-CD33L, or LP-CD33L (2 μM), as evaluated by Western blotting. (A–C) Total Syk and ERK were used as loading controls. (D–F) Proposed mechanisms of IgE/FcεRI signaling induced by antigenic liposomes and recruitment of CD33 by CD33L. (D) TNP-LP stabilizes the anti–TNP-IgE–FcεRI complex in lipid rafts with Src kinases that initiate the FcεRI signaling cascade. We propose that CD33 has no basal impact on signaling, because it is not constitutively localized in the same microdomain with FcεRI. (E) TNP-LP-CD33L recruits CD33 to the anti–TNP-IgE–FcεRI immunological synapse. Our results suggest that the cytoplasmic ITIMs of CD33 were phosphorylated by Src kinases and then recruited tyrosine phosphatases such as Shp-1, which dephosphorylated Syk, and other kinases. (F) Proposed model showing that monoclonal anti-CD33 antibodies (or LP-CD33L) block recruitment of CD33 to the IgE-FcεRI complex and enable mast cell degranulation induced by TNP-LP-CD33L.

The results suggest that CD33 and FcεRI are not colocalized in the same membrane microdomain and that CD33 does not constitutively suppress FcεRI signaling (Figure 3D). We propose that when CD33 is recruited to the lipid rafts of the IgE-FcεRI complex by CD33L on antigenic liposomes, the cytoplasmic ITIMs of CD33 are phosphorylated by local Src kinases, resulting in the recruitment of tyrosine phosphatases such as Shp-1 (41, 42), which dephosphorylate kinases involved in the FcεRI signaling cascade (Figure 3E). Monoclonal anti-CD33 antibodies (or LP-CD33L) block the recruitment of CD33 to IgE-FcεRI, thereby enabling TNP-LP-CD33L–induced mast cell activation (Figure 1, F–H, and Figure 3F).

Suppression of IgE-mediated anaphylaxis. To determine whether antigenic liposomes with CD33L could suppress mast cell activation in vivo, we used a passive cutaneous anaphylaxis (PCA) model. Mice were sensitized in 1 ear with anti–TNP-IgE, while the other ear received a PBS mock injection. The next day, the mice were given liposomes in Evans blue dye (Figure 4A). In mice with mast cells that do not express CD33 (control-Tg and Mcpt5-Cre–R26-CD33+ mice), both TNP-LP and TNP-LP-CD33L induced vascular leakage in ears sensitized with anti–TNP-IgE (Figure 4, B and C). In contrast, in mice with mast cells expressing CD33 (CD33-Tg and Mcpt5-Cre+/–R26-CD33+ mice), TNP-LP induced vascular leakage in ears sensitized with anti–TNP-IgE, but TNP-LP formulated with CD33L (TNP-LP-CD33L) produced no significant vascular leakage in anti–TNP-IgE–sensitized ears (Figure 4, D and E). The results demonstrate that local mast cell activation is prevented when CD33L is codisplayed with antigen.

Figure 4 Suppression of IgE-mediated anaphylaxis. Display of CD33L on antigenic liposomes suppresses PCA and PSA in CD33-Tg mice (Mcpt5-Cre+/–Rosa26-Stopfl/fl-CD33+), but not in control-Tg mice (Mcpt5-Cre– Rosa26-Stopfl/fl-CD33+). Mice bearing 1 or 2 copies of the CD33 transgene were used. In I, Mcpt5-Cre+/– mice expressing human CD33 (CD33-Tg) were crossed with Ptpn6fl/fl mice to yield mice with mast cells expressing CD33 and no Shp-1 (CD33-Tg/Shp-1–KO). (A) Injection scheme for the PCA model. The genotypes of the mice were determined by PCR after the experiments. (B) Representative images of vascular leakage induced by TNP-LP or TNP-LP-CD33L (50 μg) in control-Tg mice. (C) Quantification of local mast cell activation (absorbance at 650 nm) induced by TNP-LP (50 μg, n = 14) or TNP-LP-CD33L (50 μg, n = 28) in control-Tg mice. (D) Representative images of vascular leakage induced by TNP-LP or TNP-LP-CD33L (50 μg) in CD33-Tg mice. (E) Quantification of local mast cell activation (absorbance at 650 nm) induced by TNP-LP (50 μg, n = 21) or TNP-LP-CD33L (50 μg, n =27) in CD33-Tg mice. (F) Injection scheme for the PSA model. (G–I) Decrease in rectal temperature induced by TNP-LP or TNP-LP-CD33L (150 μg) in control-Tg mice (G), CD33-Tg mice (H), and CD33-Tg mice lacking Shp-1 (I) that were sensitized with 10 μg anti–TNP-IgE. (G–I) Values are plotted as the mean ± SEM at the indicated time points. Data are from 1 experiment (G and I) or were compiled from 3 (H) or 9 sets of experiments (C and E). ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test (C and E), repeated-measures (RM) 2-way ANOVA (G and H), and RM 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test (I).

We used a passive systemic anaphylaxis (PSA) model to assess global mast cell activation. Mice were sensitized with anti–TNP-IgE, and the next day baseline rectal temperatures were measured, and mice were treated with liposomes (Figure 4F). We observed that TNP-LP strongly induced a decrease in rectal temperature that was dependent on the amount of anti–TNP-IgE given in the sensitization step and the dose of TNP-LP in the challenge step (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Mice remained sensitized to TNP-LP if the challenge was delayed for 7 days (Supplemental Figure 5C).

The impact of the CD33 ligand was minimal in mice with no expression of CD33 (control-Tg mice), since both TNP-LP and TNP-LP-CD33L induced a similar degree of systemic anaphylaxis (Figure 4G). In CD33-Tg mice, TNP-LP induced a degree of anaphylaxis similar to that seen in control-Tg mice (Supplemental Figure 5D). In contrast, TNP-LP-CD33L did not trigger systemic anaphylaxis in CD33-Tg mice (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 5E), demonstrating potent CD33L-mediated suppression of mast cell degranulation and anaphylaxis.

To investigate whether the tyrosine phosphatase Shp-1 is involved in CD33/CD33L-mediated inhibition of mast cell degranulation, CD33-Tg (Mcpt5-Cre+/–R26-CD33+) mice were mated with Ptpn6fl/fl mice (43). Since Ptpn6fl/fl mice produce no Shp-1 if cells express Cre recombinase, breeding Ptpn6fl/fl mice with CD33-Tg mice results in deletion of Shp-1 only in mast cells (CD33-Tg SHP-1–KO mice). As seen in Figure 4I, while TNP-LP-CD33L produced no anaphylaxis in CD33-Tg mice, it induced a level of anaphylaxis in the CD33-Tg Shp-1–KO mice that was similar to that induced in the control-Tg mice that expressed no CD33 (Figure 4I). These results suggest that Shp-1 plays a key role in CD33-mediated inhibition of mast cell degranulation (Figure 3E).

Antigenic liposomes with CD33 ligand desensitize mice to antigen challenge. We next assessed whether antigenic liposomes with CD33L could prevent anaphylaxis upon subsequent antigen challenge in the PSA model. Initial experiments varying the dose of TNP-LP-CD33L and time of antigen challenge demonstrated that profound desensitization could be achieved (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Optimal desensitization could be achieved with a single dose of TNP-LP-CD33L (containing 450 μg lipids and 600 pmol TNP) (Figure 5A). Treatment of TNP-LP-CD33L was well tolerated, without a significant decrease in rectal temperature, and subsequent challenges with TNP-LP caused no anaphylaxis, including challenge 24 hours later with a high dose of antigen (1% TNP-LP) that caused death in 7 of 9 untreated mice (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Antigenic liposomes with CD33L desensitize CD33-Tg mice to antigen challenge. (A) Injection scheme for desensitization to TNP. CD33-Tg mice were used in the TNP-LP-CD33L–treated group (red). Both CD33-Tg and control-Tg mice were used in the 2 untreated groups (black, gray). (B) Changes in rectal temperature induced by treatment or the challenges indicated in A. (C) Injection scheme to determine antigen specificity of desensitization. CD33-Tg mice were used in the OVA-LP-CD33L–treated group (red circles and squares). Both CD33-Tg and control-Tg mice were used in the untreated group (gray circles and squares). (D) Rectal temperature induced by the treatment or challenge illustrated in C. (B and D) Values are plotted as the mean ± SEM. (E) Injection scheme used to evaluate the impact of TNP-LP-CD33L on mast cell frequency and anti–TNP-IgE on mast cells. Control mice received 200 μl PBS. (F) Frequencies of mast cells from peritoneal fluid from mice treated in E. Mast cell frequencies were determined by c-Kit+CD45+PI– cells. (G) In vitro binding of fluorescent TNP-LP (20 μM) to peritoneal mast cells harvested from mice treated as illustrated in C. (H) MFI of fluorescent TNP-LP binding to peritoneal mast cells quantified in G. The background was determined using untreated cells from a naive mouse. (I) Serum anti–TNP-IgE quantified prior to and 6 hours and 24 hours after treatment with TNP-LP-CD33L (450 μg) using CD33-Tg mice sensitized with 10 μg anti–TNP-IgE. Control mice received 200 μl PBS. Data in B were compiled from 2 experiments. Data are representative of 2 (F–H) or 3 (I) independent experiments. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by RM 2-way ANOVA (B), RM 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test (D), and unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (F–I).

We next assessed the ability of antigenic liposomes with CD33L to desensitize mice to a common egg allergen, OVA (Gal d 2) (44) (Supplemental Figure 6C). In mice sensitized with anti–OVA-IgE, treatment with OVA-LP-CD33L (containing 150 μg lipid and 9 μg OVA) did not cause significant anaphylaxis, and subsequent challenges with OVA-LP 5.5 hours later or 5 mg OVA at 24 hours caused no anaphylaxis (Supplemental Figure 6D). The results demonstrate that treatment with antigenic liposomes with CD33L desensitizes mice to subsequent antigen challenge.

To determine whether the desensitization is antigen specific in vivo, mice sensitized with both anti–TNP-IgE and anti–OVA-IgE were treated with OVA-LP-CD33L, and after resting for 5.5 hours, the mice were challenged with either OVA-LP or TNP-LP (Figure 5C). We observed that treatment with OVA-LP-CD33L produced no anaphylaxis (Figure 5D, left). Upon subsequent challenge with OVA-LP, the treated mice had no significant anaphylaxis relative to the untreated controls, whereas challenge with TNP-LP induced anaphylaxis in both the untreated and treated mice (Figure 5D, right). While the degree of anaphylaxis was milder in the treated mice, the difference was not statistically significant. These results suggest that desensitization caused by antigenic liposomes with CD33L is antigen specific.

To investigate the mechanism of desensitization, anti–TNP-IgE–sensitized CD33-Tg mice were treated with 450 μg TNP-LP-CD33L or PBS. Six hours after treatment, peritoneal cells were collected and then incubated with fluorescent TNP-LP, and mast cells were analyzed by flow cytometry (Figure 5E). We observed that mast cell frequencies in the peritoneum were similar in PBS- and TNP-LP-CD33L–treated mice (Figure 5F). TNP-LP strongly bound to mast cells harvested from PBS-treated mice but did not bind significantly to mast cells harvested from TNP-LP-CD33L–treated mice (Figure 5, G and H). The results are consistent with results for LAD2 cells (Supplemental Figure 3C), which showed that TNP-LP-CD33L either causes endocytosis of the anti–TNP-IgE–FcεRI complex (32, 33) or remains bound to the complex on the mast cell surface, blocking binding of TNP-LP.

Since mice are passively sensitized with anti–TNP-IgE intravenously in the PSA model, we reasoned that the antigenic liposomes (TNP-LP-CD33L) might also bind the serum anti–TNP-IgE and alter its circulatory half-life. To assess this, we measured the serum levels of anti–TNP-IgE in PBS- and TNP-LP-CD33L–treated animals over time. In the PBS-treated animals, the serum half-life of anti–TNP-IgE was 6 hours, which was consistent with the reported half-life of infused IgE (45). In contrast, TNP-LP-CD33L accelerated the clearance of serum anti–TNP-IgE (Figure 5I). Thus, TNP-LP-CD33L has a direct impact on removing or blocking anti–TNP-IgE immobilized on mast cells and accelerates clearance of anti–TNP-IgE from the blood, precluding the resensitization of mast cells.

CD33 is expressed on human skin and lung mast cells and inhibits IgE-mediated airway bronchoconstriction. In view of the potent activity of CD33 in the suppression of mast cell activation in the murine models, we sought to extend the relevance to human mast cells. CD33 expression has been previously demonstrated on cultured human CD34+ or cord blood–derived mast cells (23, 46), gastrointestinal mast cells (47), healthy/neoplastic bone marrow mast cells, and lung mast cells (22, 48). We performed flow cytometry to evaluate the expression of CD33 and other Siglecs on human mast cells isolated from surgically derived samples of discarded human breast, foreskin, facial, and abdominal skin from 10 individuals. Consistently high expression levels of CD33 and Siglec-6, -7, and -8 were detected on human skin and low levels of CD22 and Siglec-5 in skin from all samples (Figure 6, A and B).

Figure 6 CD33 is expressed on human mast cells and inhibits IgE-mediated human airway bronchoconstriction. (A) Flow cytometric analysis of mast cells isolated from discarded human skin (c-KithiFcεRI+ gated on PI–CD45+CD3–CD19–CD56– cells) (left) and overlay of isotype control and anti-CD33 staining of gated mast cells (right). (B) MFI of antibody staining of Siglecs on mast cells isolated from skin that was discarded following surgical procedures (n = 1 to 10 donors). (C) Time course of the percentage of bronchoconstriction of hPCLSs. Lung slices were sensitized with human IgE (4 mg/ml, gray) or anti–TNP-IgE (10 μg/ml, black and red) with recombinant human SCF (200 ng/ml, R&D Systems) overnight. Slices were challenged with anti–human IgE (20 μg/ml, gray), TNP-LP (50 μM, black), or TNP-LP-CD33L (50 μM, red) over a 10-minute period. The airway luminal area over time was compared with the baseline luminal area and expressed as the percentage of bronchoconstriction. Values represent the mean ± SEM. (D) AUC induced by the indicated treatments. AUC values below 0 are plotted as 0. (E) Percentage of bronchoconstriction induced by the indicated agents at 10 minutes. (F) Following stimulation with the indicated reagents, the percentage of bronchoconstriction induced by CCh (0.1 mM) was measured. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test (D–F). Gating of skin mast cells in A is representative of the 10 donors. Data in C–F were compiled from 5 or 9 lung slices from 2 donors.

We next assessed whether endogenous CD33 expression levels were sufficient for TNP-LP-CD33L to inhibit IgE-FcεRI–dependent mast cell–mediated bronchoconstriction in human precision-cut lung slices (hPCLSs) ex vivo (49). As a positive control, we found that anti-IgE induced strong bronchoconstriction of slices sensitized with human IgE, and TNP-LP induced similar levels of bronchoconstriction in slices sensitized with anti–TNP-IgE. Strikingly, TNP-LP-CD33L suppressed bronchoconstriction to baseline levels (Figure 6, C–E) but had no effect on bronchoconstriction induced by subsequent addition of carbachol (CCh) (Figure 6F), demonstrating that the tissues remained capable of constriction. Collectively, these data demonstrate that endogenous levels of CD33 are sufficient to inhibit IgE-dependent activation of lung mast cells.