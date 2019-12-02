CCL28-induced RARβ expression inhibits oral squamous cell carcinoma bone invasion

CCL28 treatment inhibits invasion and EMT in OSCC cells. To identify novel markers driving bone invasion of OSCC cells, using RT2 Profiler PCR Arrays, we first investigated chemokines regulated by RUNX3, proven to play a critical role in bone invasion of OSCC in our previous study (27). Among 89 chemokines, CCL28 mRNA expression was significantly upregulated in RUNX3-knockdown Ca9.22 gingival SCC cells (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125336DS1). Increased CCL28 protein levels were also confirmed in RUNX3-knockdown Ca9.22 and YD10B OSCC cells (Supplemental Figure 1A) and in the tumor tissues of RUNX3-knockdown Ca9.22 cell–injected mice obtained from our previous study (Supplemental Figure 1B). Our finding that CCL28 expression is regulated by RUNX3 was further verified by the downregulated CCL28 expression in OSCC cells with increased RUNX3 expression (Supplemental Figure 1C). The expression of CCL28 and its receptors, CCR3 and CCR10 (Supplemental Figure 2A), and the secretion of CCL28 (Supplemental Figure 2B) were detected in RUNX3-expressing Ca9.22 and YD10B and RUNX3-nonexpressing HSC2 and HSC3 OSCC cells. However, CCL28 treatment did not affect cell viability (Supplemental Figure 2C) and induce apoptotic and necrotic cell death (Supplemental Figure 2D) in OSCC cell lines. Interestingly, the invasion of Ca9.22 and YD10B cells was markedly inhibited by CCL28 treatment in the absence or presence of TGF-β, one of the abundantly stored growth factors in the bone matrix that is released by osteoclastic bone resorption (Figure 1A), whereas the invasion of RUNX3-nonexpressing HSC2 and HSC3 cells was not (Supplemental Figure 3A). In addition, CCL28 treatment inhibited the invasion promoted by RUNX3 overexpression in RUNX3-expressing Ca9.22 and YD10B cells but did not inhibit the invasion promoted by RUNX3 expression in RUNX3-nonexpressing HSC2 and HSC3 cells (Supplemental Figure 3B). In chicken chorioallantoic membrane (CAM) invasion assays using fluorescently labeled OSCC cells, CCL28 treatment reduced the number of Ca9.22 and YD10B cells invading below the CAM surface in the absence or presence of TGF-β (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 CCL28 inhibits invasion and EMT in OSCC cells. (A) Invasion of Ca9.22 and YD10B OSCC cells treated with CCL28 and/or TGF-β (mean ± SEM, n = 3). *P < 0.05 vs. cells without CCL28 and TGF-β; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.005 vs. TGF-β–only–treated cells by 1-way ANOVA with multiple-comparisons test. (B) Invasion of Ca9.22 and YD10B OSCC cells with CCL28 and/or TGF-β into the CAMs of fertilized eggs (mean ± SEM, n = 3). Representative images of CAM. Scale bars: 100 μm. Cells invaded into the mesoderm layer of CAMs are quantified by the mean fluorescence. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. cells without CCL28 and TGF-β; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.001 vs. TGF-β–only–treated cells by 1-way ANOVA with multiple-comparisons test. (C) Expression levels and cellular localization of E-cadherin and β-catenin in Ca9.22 and YD10B OSCC cells treated with CCL28 and/or TGF-β. Representative immunofluorescence images. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Expression levels of E-cadherin, β-catenin, and EMT-regulating transcription factors in Ca9.22 and YD10B OSCC cells treated with CCL28 and/or TGF-β. (E) Cytosolic and nuclear β-catenin levels in Ca9.22 and YD10B OSCC cells treated with CCL28 and/or TGF-β. (D and E) Representative Western blot images.

EMT is a developmental process that promotes the switching of tumor cells from an epithelial phenotype to a mesenchymal phenotype with invasive properties (28). Loss of E-cadherin and accumulation of β-catenin in the nucleus are considered fundamental hallmarks of EMT. TGF-β, a typical EMT inducer in cancer cells, reduces E-cadherin expression required for cell-cell adhesion and stimulates the nuclear localization of β-catenin for the transcription of EMT-related target genes (29, 30). Confocal imaging (Figure 1C) and Western blot analysis (Figure 1D) indicated that CCL28 treatment increased E-cadherin expression and blocked the downregulation of E-cadherin by TGF-β stimulation in Ca9.22 and YD10B OSCC cells. Furthermore, CCL28 treatment downregulated the EMT-related transcription factors Slug, Twist, and/or Snail (Figure 1D) and inhibited the translocation of β-catenin from the cytoplasm to the nucleus (Figure 1E) in both OSCC cell lines in the absence or presence of TGF-β. These results indicate that CCL28 expression is downregulated by RUNX3 in RUNX3-expressing OSCC cells, although CCL28 is expressed in all OSCC cells, and that CCL28 treatment inhibits cell invasion and EMT in RUNX3-expressing OSCC cells.

The CCL28/CCR10 axis inhibits OSCC cell invasion and is associated with oral carcinogenesis. Next, we investigated whether the blockade of CCL28 expression in Ca9.22 and YD10B OSCC cells could affect their invasion. Invasion was noticeably enhanced in Ca9.22 and YD10B cell lines transduced with CCL28-specific shRNAs compared with that in control cells transduced with corresponding nonspecific scrambled shRNAs but was inhibited by CCL28 treatment (Figure 2A). CCL28 is known as a functional ligand for CCR3 and CCR10 (31). We established CCR3- or CCR10-knockdown cells using Ca9.22 and YD10B OSCC cell lines and specific shRNA-containing lentiviral particles. OSCC cell invasion was not affected by CCR3 (Figure 2B) or CCR10 knockdown (Figure 2C). CCL28 treatment did not inhibit the invasion of CCR10-knockdown OSCC cells but still inhibited that of CCR3-knockdown cells. The results of CAM invasion assays supported the in vitro effect of CCL28 or CCR10 knockdown on the invasion of OSCC cells in the absence or presence of CCL28 (Figure 2D). These results suggest that the reduced CCL28 expression promotes the invasion of Ca9.22 and YD10B OSCC cells and that the release of CCL28 into the tumor microenvironment from OSCC cells and surrounding stromal cells can transmit the CCL28 signal into OSCC cells via CCR10, thereby inhibiting the invasion of Ca9.22 and YD10B OSCC cells.

Figure 2 CCL28 inhibits OSCC cell invasion via CCR10 and is associated with carcinogenesis and survival in patients. (A) Invasion of CCL28-knockdown OSCC cells. (B) Invasion of CCR3-knockdown OSCC cells. (C) Invasion of CCR10-knockdown OSCC cells. (A–C) OSCC cells were transduced with lentiviral particles with control shRNAs or 3 different shRNAs targeting CCL28, CCR10, or CCR3. Knockdown of CCL28, CCR10, or CCR3 in transduced cells was confirmed by Western blotting (top panels). Cell invasion is quantified as the number of invaded cells per field (mean ± SEM, n = 3). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005 vs. control shRNA–transfected cells without CCL28; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 vs. CCL28-, CCR3-, or CCR10-specific shRNA–transfected cells without CCL28 by 1-way ANOVA with multiple-comparisons test. (D) Invasion of CCL28- or CCR10-knockdown OSCC cells labeled with CFDA-SE and then suspended in a DMEM/Matrigel (4:1) mixture on the CAMs of fertilized eggs (mean ± SEM, n = 3). Representative images of CAM. Scale bars: 100 μm. Cells invaded into the mesoderm layer are quantified by the mean fluorescence. *P < 0.05 versus control shRNA–transfected cells without CCL28; #P < 0.01 vs. CCL28- or CCR10-knockdown cells without CCL28 by 1-way ANOVA with multiple-comparisons test. (E) CCL28, CCR3, or CCR10 mRNA levels in normal and HNSCC tissues. The data were obtained from the TCGA database. Box plots show the median and interquartile range. *P < 0.0001 vs. normal tissue by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for HNSCC patients with high or low expression of CCL28, CCR3, or CCR10 mRNA by the log-rank test.

Clinical data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database showed that compared with that in adjacent normal tissues, CCL28 gene expression was significantly downregulated in HNSCC tissues, whereas the gene expression of its receptors CCR3 and CCR10 was not significantly different (Figure 2E). Additionally, the overall survival of HNSCC patients with higher gene expression of CCL28 or CCR10, but not CCR3, was increased (Figure 2F). These results indicate that CCL28 and CCR10 are associated with carcinogenesis and prognosis in HNSCC patients.

CCL28 inhibits OSCC cell invasion by stimulating RARE-related transcriptional activity via CCR10 and upregulated RARβ expression. To determine the molecular mechanism underlying the anti-invasive activity of CCL28 via CCR10, we measured the activities of 45 pathways in Ca9.22 and YD10B OSCC cells and their CCR10-knockdown counterparts using Cignal Finder Reporter Arrays and described the expression levels of reporter genes as fold changes in CCL28-treated OSCC cells versus CCL28-untreated cells and in CCL28-treated CCR10-knockdown cells versus CCL28-untreated CCR10-knockdown cells. Interestingly, the expression of the reporter gene associated with retinoic acid response elements (RAREs) was enhanced by CCL28 treatment in Ca9.22 and YD10B cells but not by CCL28 treatment in CCR10-knockdown OSCC cells (Figure 3A). In the presence of endogenous retinoic acid (RA), the binding of RAR/retinoid X receptor (RXR) heterodimers to RAREs mediates the transcription of primary RA target genes, including RARB. RARβ, particularly its isoform RARβ2, has been shown to suppress tumors by inducing cell cycle arrest, differentiation, and apoptosis, and the silencing of RARβ and RARβ2 has been correlated with tumor grade in human cancers (32, 33). Analysis of TCGA HNSCC data set showed that CCL28 gene expression was significantly correlated with the expression of the RARβ gene and the RA signature corresponding to the sum of expression values of the genes that are regulated by agonists of RARs (Figure 3B). We confirmed that CCL28 treatment upregulated RARβ and RARβ2 protein expression in Ca9.22 and YD10B OSCC cells but not in HSC2 and HSC3 cells (Figure 3C). RARβ and RARβ2 protein expression was upregulated in CCL28-overexpressing Ca9.22 and YD10B OSCC cells and downregulated in CCL28-knockdown cells (Figure 3D). The upregulation of RARβ by CCL28 treatment was abrogated by CCR10 knockdown but not by CCR3 knockdown (Figure 3E). Treatment with the RARβ-selective antagonist LE135 or the inverse pan-RAR agonist BMS493 blocked CCL28-mediated inhibition of invasion in Ca9.22 and YD10B OSCC cells (Figure 3F). These results indicate that CCL28/CCR10 signaling inhibits OSCC cell invasion by inducing RARβ, particularly RARβ2, expression via RARE-related transcriptional activation.

Figure 3 The CCL28/CCR10 axis inhibits OSCC cell invasion by activating RAR signaling. (A) Representative pathway reporter array (n = 2) for wild-type and CCR10-knockdown (KD) OSCC cells in the absence or presence of CCL28 (20 ng/mL). Reporter gene activities in CCL28-treated cells were normalized by those in untreated cells and represented as fold changes. (B) Correlations between CCL28 mRNA expression and RARβ mRNA expression in patients with HNSCC by Pearson’s correlation analysis. Scatter plots represent normalized RSEM values for each gene. (C) RARβ and RARβ2 expression in response to CCL28 treatment (20 pg/mL) in Ca9.22, YD10B, HSC2, or HSC3 OSCC cells. (D) RARβ and RARβ2 expression in CCL28-overexpressing or CCL28-knockdown Ca9.22 or YD10B OSCC cells. (E) RARβ expression in response to CCL28 treatment (20 pg/mL) in CCR3- or CCR10-downregulated Ca9.22 or YD10B OSCC cells. (C–E) Representative Western blot images. (F) Invasion of OSCC cells treated with the RARβ-selective antagonist LE135 or the inverse pan-RAR agonist BMS493 in the presence of CCL28 (20 pg/mL) (mean ± SEM, n = 3). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.005 versus CCL28-untreated cells; #P < 0.05 and ##P < 0.01 versus CCL28-only-treated cells by 1-way ANOVA with multiple-comparisons test.

CCL28 induces RAR expression by decreasing RARα-HDAC1 interaction. Upon the binding of ligands, RARα controls the expression of RARβ at the transcriptional level (34). Thus, we determined whether RARβ expression could also be regulated by RARα in CCL28-treated Ca9.22 and YD10B OSCC cells. The protein level of RARα was elevated by CCL28 treatment as observed for RARβ and RARβ2. Treatment with a selective RARα antagonist, ER50891, blocked the upregulation of RARβ and its isoform RARβ2 in CCL28-treated OSCC cells (Figure 4A) and abrogated the inhibitory effect of CCL28 on OSCC cell invasion (Figure 4B). In addition, treatment with ER50891 or LE135 blocked the upregulation of E-cadherin and rescued the expression of EMT-related transcription factors as well as the nuclear translocation of β-catenin in CCL28-treated OSCC cells (Supplemental Figure 4). The expression of tumor suppressor genes, including RARB, is often inactivated by the methylation of upstream promoter regions of target genes and chromatin deacetylation in tumor cells (35). The RARB2 promoter is methylated in two-thirds of head and neck cancers and half of oral intraepithelial neoplasia cases. In head and neck cancer cell lines with the unmethylated RARB2 promoter, RARB2 silencing has been suggested to be involved in histone deacetylation (36). DNA methyltransferase (DNMT) and histone deacetylase (HDAC) are recruited to the transcriptional corepressor complex interacting with RARα on RAREs, blocking the expression of RARβ at the transcriptional level. In addition, DNMT and HDAC inhibitors have been shown to reactivate RARβ (37). Based on Western blotting and IP assays, CCL28 treatment decreased the interaction between RARα and HDAC1 but not the interaction between RARα and DNMT (Figure 4C). We further investigated the acetylation of histone H3 and recruited HDAC1 levels in the RARβ promoter region of CCL28-treated OSCC cells by ChIP–quantitative PCR. Acetylated histone H3 levels were increased and HDAC1 levels were decreased by CCL28 treatment (Figure 4D). These results suggest that CCL28 upregulates RARα-mediated transcription of RARβ by reducing HDAC1-induced epigenetic changes, thereby inhibiting EMT and invasion in OSCC cells.

Figure 4 CCL28 upregulates RARβ expression via RARα-mediated transcription by reducing the interaction between RARα and HDAC1. (A) RARβ and RARβ2 expression levels in OSCC cells treated with CCL28 (20 pg/mL) and/or the selective RARα antagonist ER50891 (ER). (B) Invasion of OSCC cells treated with CCL28 (20 pg/mL) and/or the selective RARα antagonist ER50891 (ER) (mean ± SEM, n = 3). *P < 0.001 versus CCL28-untreated control cells; #P < 0.005 and ##P < 0.001 versus CCL28-only-treated cells by 1-way ANOVA with multiple-comparisons test. (C) Interaction between RARα and HDACs or DNMT in OSCC cells treated with CCL28 (20 pg/mL). Immune complexes were obtained using a Pierce Co-IP kit. (A and C) Representative Western blot images. (D) Acetylated histone H3 levels and HDAC1 interaction at the RARB promoter region of OSCC cells treated with CCL28 (20 pg/mL). Histone modification (H3K9ac) and HDAC1 binding were analyzed by ChIP-qPCR. Data are presented as the percentage of the total chromatin input (% input), and graphs are representative.

CCL28 inhibits RANKL expression in OSCC and osteoblastic cells and RANKL-induced differentiation in osteoclast precursors. Cancer cells causing bone loss directly secrete RANKL or stimulate RANKL production in osteoblastic/stromal cells exposed to cancer cell–derived osteolytic factors. RANKL induces osteoclastogenesis by binding to its receptor RANK on osteoclast precursors, and the differentiated osteoclasts participate in bone resorption. RANKL is counteracted by its decoy receptor osteoprotegerin (OPG). Treatment with OPG inhibits bone invasion of OSCC cells by inhibiting osteoclastogenesis and cancer cell migration (38). CCL28 treatment significantly reduced the secreted levels of RANKL from Ca9.22 and YD10B OSCC cells but did not affect those of OPG, lowering the RANKL/OPG ratio (Figure 5A). These effects of CCL28 were not detected in HSC2 or HSC3 OSCC cells (Supplemental Figure 5A). Treatment with the selective RARα antagonist ER50891 and the RARβ antagonist LE135 prevented the reduction in RANKL levels secreted from CCL28-treated Ca9.22 and YD10B OSCC cells (Figure 5B). In the absence of OSCC cell–conditioned media containing osteolytic factors, CCL28 treatment reduced RANKL levels but did not affect OPG levels secreted from hFOB1.19 osteoblastic cells (Figure 5C). Treatment with OSCC cell–conditioned media elevated the secreted levels of RANKL and lowered those of OPG in osteoblastic cells. However, CCL28 treatment significantly restored the RANKL/OPG ratio by blocking elevated RANKL production (Figure 5D). In addition, CCL28 treatment inhibited RANKL-induced osteoclast formation in bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMMs) as osteoclast precursors (Figure 5E). In RANKL-treated BMMs, osteoclast formation was inhibited by conditioned media of CCL28-overexpressing OSCC cells but increased by conditioned media of CCL28-knockdown OSCC cells (Supplemental Figure 5B). These results indicate that CCL28 inhibits osteoclast formation by decreasing RANKL levels in both OSCC cells and osteoblasts, as well as by directly affecting RANKL-stimulated osteoclast precursors.

Figure 5 CCL28 treatment reduces the RANKL/OPG ratio in OSCC cells and osteoblasts and RANKL-induced differentiation of osteoclast precursors. (A) RANKL and OPG levels secreted by CCL28-treated OSCC cells into the culture media, and the RANKL/OPG ratio (mean ± SEM, n = 3). *P < 0.05 vs. CCL28-untreated cells by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) RANKL levels secreted by OSCC cells treated with the selective RARα antagonist ER50891 or the RARβ antagonist LE135 in the presence of CCL28 (mean ± SEM, n = 3). *P < 0.05 versus CCL28-untreated cells; #P < 0.05 versus CCL28-only-treated cells by 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons test. (C) RANKL and OPG levels secreted by CCL28-treated osteoblasts into the culture media, and the RANKL/OPG ratio (mean ± SEM, n = 3). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 versus CCL28-untreated cells by 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons test. (D) Secreted levels of RANKL and OPG by CCL28-treated osteoblasts in the presence of conditioned media (CM) from OSCC cell lines, and the RANKL/OPG ratio (mean ± SEM, n = 3). #P < 0.05 and ##P < 0.01 versus control cells without CM; *P < 0.05 versus CM-only-treated cells by 1-way ANOVA with multiple-comparisons test. (E) Osteoclast formation in CCL28-treated BMMs in the presence of RANKL (mean ± SEM, n = 3). Representative images at ×100 original magnification. *P < 0.05 versus RANKL-only-treated cells by 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons test.

CCL28 treatment inhibits OSCC-induced osteolysis in vivo. We further evaluated the in vivo activity of CCL28 using 2 murine models of cancer cell–mediated bone loss, calvarial and intratibial xenograft mouse models. In the calvarial model, subcutaneously injected cancer cells directly invade the calvarium by penetrating the basement membrane and induce osteolysis (39). Ca9.22 OSCC cells were inoculated in the calvaria of mice, and CCL28 was intraperitoneally injected 3 times per week. Indeed, tumor volume was suppressed by CCL28 administration in a dose-dependent manner and almost completely at 50 μg/kg (Figure 6A). Three-dimensional (3D) imaging (Figure 6B) and evaluation of bone volume over total volume (BV/TV) and bone surface density (BS/BV), which are bone morphometric parameters derived from micro-CT (μCT) scans (Figure 6C), showed that OSCC-induced osteolysis was significantly inhibited by CCL28 injection. Intraperitoneal administration of CCL28 at 50 μg/kg blocked the decrease in BV/TV and the increase in BS/BV by OSCC cell inoculation. CCL28 administration inhibited the serum levels of bone turnover markers, including calcium, tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase-5b (TRAP-5b), C-terminal cross-linking telopeptide of type I collagen (CTX), and alkaline phosphatase (ALP), in OSCC cell–inoculated mice (Figure 6D). H&E staining also showed that CCL28 administration inhibited tumor growth and bone invasion (Figure 6E). TRAP staining indicated a reduced number of TRAP-positive osteoclasts at the invasive front of the tumor in CCL28-treated mice compared with that in vehicle-treated mice (Figure 6, E and F). IHC analysis showed that CCL28 administration suppressed the expression of Ki67, a proliferation marker, and CD31, an endothelial cell marker, but induced the expression of RARβ (Figure 6G).

Figure 6 CCL28 treatment inhibits tumor growth and osteolysis in the calvaria of mice subcutaneously injected with OSCC cells. CCL28 was intraperitoneally administered to mice subcutaneously injected with Ca9.22 OSCC cells in the calvaria (n = 5 for control and n = 10 for experimental groups). (A) Tumor size (mean ± SEM). #P < 0.001 versus vehicle-treated mice by 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons test. (B) Representative CT 3D images of calvarial osteolytic lesions. (C) Bone morphometric parameters BV/TV and BS/TV (mean ± SEM). (D) Serum levels of bone turnover markers (mean ± SEM). (E) Representative images of H&E and TRAP staining in calvarial tissue sections. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Oc.S/BS determined from TRAP staining as the percentage of bone surface in contact with osteoclasts (mean ± SEM). (C, D, and F) #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, and ###P < 0.005 versus control mice; *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 versus OSCC cell–injected mice by 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons test. (G) Ki67, CD31, and RAR expression levels in calvarial tumor tissues of OSCC-injected mice. Left panel: Representative images of immunohistochemically stained tumor tissues. Scale bars: 100 μm. Graph shows quantified data. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 versus OSCC cell–injected mice by 1-way ANOVA with multiple-comparisons test.

Moreover, the increased CCL28 expression in OSCC cells reduced the invasive capability of cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 6A) and mitigated osteolysis in vivo. Compared with mice inoculated with cells with empty vector, mice inoculated with CCL28-overexpressing Ca9.22 cells exhibited reduced tumor volume and osteolysis (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C), and bone morphometric parameters, BV/TV and BS/BV, were recovered to control levels (Supplemental Figure 6D).

Oral cancer can metastasize to distant bone and induce osteolysis (1, 2). Thus, we evaluated OSCC-associated bone destruction and the effect of CCL28 injection using an intratibial xenograft model. Intraperitoneally administered CCL28 inhibited the emergence of osteolytic lesions in a dose-dependent manner following injection of YD10B OSCC cells into the tibial bone marrow of mice, as shown in 3D images (Figure 7A). Moreover, CCL28 administration rescued bone morphometric parameters by significantly inhibiting the decrease in BV/TV and trabecular number (Tb.N) values and increase in trabecular separation (Tb.Sp) and the structure model index (SMI) values mediated by OSCC cell inoculation (Figure 7B). CCL28 administration also inhibited the serum levels of bone turnover markers (Figure 7C), tumor volume and bone invasion (Figure 7, D and E), the number of TRAP-positive osteoclasts on the bone surfaces near the tumors (Figure 7, D and F), and the expression of Ki67 and CD31 (Figure 7G) but induced RARβ expression. These findings demonstrate that CCL28 prevents tumor growth and osteolysis and upregulates RARβ in vivo.

Figure 7 CCL28 treatment inhibits tumor growth and osteolysis in mice intratibially injected with OSCC cells. CCL28 was intraperitoneally administered to mice injected with YD10B OSCC cells into the bone marrow of the right tibia (n = 5 for control and n = 7 for experimental groups). (A) Representative CT 3D images of osteolytic lesions in the tibia. (B) Bone morphometric parameters (mean ± SEM). (C) Serum levels of bone turnover markers (mean ± SEM). (D) Representative images of H&E and TRAP staining in tibial tissue sections. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Tumor area determined from H&E staining as the percentage of the total tumor area per tissue area. (F) Oc.S/BS determined from TRAP staining as the percentage of bone surface in contact with osteoclasts (mean ± SEM). (B, C, E, and F) #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, and ###P < 0.005 versus control mice; *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 versus OSCC cell–injected mice by 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons test. (G) Ki67, CD31, and RARβ expression levels in tibial tumor tissues of OSCC-injected mice. Left panel: Representative images of immunohistochemically stained tumor tissues. Scale bars: 100 μm. Right panel: Ki67-positive cells, CD31-positive vessels, and RARβ-positive cells were counted in tumor tissues. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 versus OSCC cell–injected mice by 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons test.

Expression levels of CCL28, CCR10, and RARβ are closely associated with bone invasion and overall survival in patients with OSCC. Next, we estimated whether CCL28, CCR3, CCR10, and RARβ can serve as critical markers for OSCC bone invasion. The expression of these proteins was detected in 117 human OSCC tissues by IHC staining using specific antibodies (Figure 8A). The histoscores for the expression of CCL28, its receptors, and RARβ ranged from 1 to 100 in most normal oral mucosa, but the expression of these molecules fluctuated in oral cancer tissues (Figure 8B). Based on the histoscores, the expression of each molecule was graded as low (histoscore 0–100) or high (histoscore 101–300). CCL28 expression showed a close correlation with RARβ expression (Supplemental Table 2). The relationships between the expression of CCL28, its receptors, or RARβ and clinicopathologic characteristics in patients with OSCC are displayed in Table 1. Bone invasion was detected in 57.3% of 117 patients with OSCC and at a higher frequency than perineural and vascular invasion. Low CCL28, CCR10, and RARβ expression levels were highly correlated with bone invasion in patients with OSCC. In addition, patients with OSCC who had higher expression of CCL28, CCR10, or RARβ had significantly better overall survival, but the CCR3 expression level did not affect overall survival (Figure 8C). When CCL28, CCR3, CCR10, or RARβ expression was also categorized as low or high according to the median value of histoscore, high CCL28, CCR10, or RARβ expression was associated with a prolonged overall survival (Supplemental Figure 7). These results indicate that the possibility of bone invasion is higher in patients with OSCC with lower levels of CCL28, CCR10, or RARβ, leading to a poor prognosis.

Figure 8 Expression levels of CCL28, CCR10, or RARβ are closely associated with overall survival in 117 patients with OSCC. (A) Representative images of IHC staining of CCL28, CCR3, CCR10, and RARβ in normal oral mucosa and OSCC tissues. Scale bars: 100 μm. Magnified images of the boxed area are shown in the insets. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Frequency of histoscores in normal oral mucosa and OSCC tissues. (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curve of patients with OSCC stratified based on CCL28, CCR3, CCR10, or RARβ expression by the log-rank test.