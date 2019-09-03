LEAP2 changes with body mass and food intake in humans and mice

Validation of commercially available LEAP2 ELISA kit. The original report characterizing LEAP2 as an endogenous GHSR antagonist used an in-house sandwich ELISA assay to measure plasma LEAP2 in mice, demonstrating a 67% reduction following a 24-hour fast, with partial restoration within 1 hour of refeeding (41). To extend these findings to different metabolic conditions and to humans, we first validated a commercially available LEAP2 ELISA kit from Phoenix Pharmaceuticals. This kit uses a competitive immunoassay in which a biotinylated LEAP2 peptide competes with LEAP2 peptide standard or LEAP2 peptide in the sample for binding to a polyclonal LEAP2 antibody. As the full-length peptide sequences of mature LEAP2 from humans and mice are identical (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125332DS1), the same kit was used for both human and mouse samples. Increasing concentrations of the peptide standard dose dependently and fully competed with the biotinylated LEAP2 for binding to the LEAP2 antibody, indicating that the LEAP2 levels determined for the samples are specific to LEAP2 (Supplemental Figure 1B). Furthermore, concentrations of LEAP2 peptide from an additional source (Peptide International; catalog PLP-4405-s) estimated using the kit matched fairly well the expected concentrations, as determined from adding a known quantity of peptide to a known volume of assay buffer (Supplemental Figure 1C). Spiking mouse plasma containing endogenous LEAP2 with increasing amounts of LEAP2 peptide sourced from either Peptide International or Phoenix Pharmaceuticals caused an upward parallel shift in the concentration curves otherwise determined using the same amounts of LEAP2 peptide in assay buffer, indicating that the kit recognized both the added LEAP2 and endogenous LEAP2 (Supplemental Figure 1C). Additional validation of the kit included demonstration of a similar reduction in plasma LEAP2 concentrations upon fasting in mice, as published by the Kaplan group (ref. 41; see below).

Plasma LEAP2 increases in obese mice and falls after weight loss. A DIO mouse model was used to assess regulation of LEAP2 by body mass. Individually housed 4-week-old male C57BL/6N mice were provided ad libitum access to high-fat diet (HFD) or standard chow for 16 weeks. As compared with standard chow–fed mice, those fed HFD gained more body weight (Figure 1A) and developed higher fat mass and higher lean mass (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) over the 16 weeks. Plasma LEAP2 was higher by 92% in obese mice than in lean mice (Figure 1B). In contrast, plasma acyl-ghrelin was lower by 44% in obese mice (Figure 1C). We also compared plasma LEAP2 levels in each mouse to the corresponding plasma acyl-ghrelin levels, generating a plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio. Obesity increased the plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio by 3.3-fold (Figure 1D). Plasma LEAP2 positively correlated with fat mass (Figure 1E) and body weight (Supplemental Figure 2C). Plasma acyl-ghrelin negatively correlated with fat mass (Figure 1F) and body weight (Supplemental Figure 2D). LEAP2 mRNA expression in liver and jejunal mucosal cells of obese mice did not differ from that in lean mice (Supplemental Figure 2E), suggesting that the higher plasma LEAP2 in obese mice is likely not due to transcriptional upregulation.

Figure 1 Responses to chronic HFD and weight loss in mice. Body weight curves of mice fed chow (lean) or HFD (obese) for 16 weeks (A). Ad libitum–fed plasma LEAP2 (B), plasma acyl-ghrelin (C), and plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio (D). Relationships of plasma LEAP2 (E) and plasma acyl-ghrelin (F) with fat mass. Body weights measured at 8 and 12 weeks in a separate cohort fed chow for 12 weeks (lean), HFD for 12 weeks (obese), or HFD for 8 weeks to induce obesity followed by chow for 4 weeks to induce weight loss (G). Inset shows body weight curves of the 3 groups throughout the study period. Arrows in the inset indicate the 8- and 12-week time points for measuring the following: plasma LEAP2 (H), plasma acyl-ghrelin (I), and plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio (J). Relationship of plasma LEAP2 (K) and plasma acyl-ghrelin (L) with fat mass at 12 weeks. Plasma LEAP2 replotted from H to facilitate analyzing plasma LEAP2 changes over time within the lean and obese groups (M). Data were analyzed by 2-way repeated measures ANOVA followed by Šidák’s post hoc test (A), Student’s unpaired t test (B–D and M), Pearson’s correlation coefficient (r) (E, F, K, and L), 1-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s post hoc test (G–I), or 1-way ANOVA on ranks with post-hoc Dunn’s test (J). n = 10–12 (A–F); n = 9–11 (G–M). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Next, we tested to determine whether the increased plasma LEAP2 and decreased acyl-ghrelin in DIO can be reversed by weight loss. A separate cohort of individually housed 4- to 5-week-old male C57BL/6N mice were fed HFD for 8 weeks to induce obesity and then either allowed to remain on HFD for 4 more weeks or switched back to standard chow for 4 weeks to induce weight loss. After switching to standard chow, the obese mice lost significant body weight, so that their weights were statistically indistinguishable from the body weights of lean mice maintained on chow for 12 weeks (Figure 1G). The body weight loss was accompanied by significant loss of fat mass (Supplemental Figure 3A), but not lean mass (Supplemental Figure 3B). Plasma LEAP2 was higher in obese mice at 8 weeks than in lean mice (Figure 1H). Plasma LEAP2 fell significantly in the weight loss group after 4 weeks on chow when compared with obese mice that were continued on HFD, and levels were statistically indistinguishable from those of lean mice maintained on chow for the full 12 weeks (Figure 1H).

Plasma acyl-ghrelin was lower in obese mice at 8 weeks than in lean mice, although it did not differ among groups when measured at 12 weeks (Figure 1I). We also analyzed the coordinate changes in plasma LEAP2 and acyl-ghrelin by calculating the plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio. At 8 weeks, obese mice exhibited a higher LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio than lean mice (Figure 1J). Weight loss caused a fall in the LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio (Figure 1J). The fall in fat mass of the weight-loss group was accompanied by a fall in plasma LEAP2, contributing to a positive correlation of plasma LEAP2 with fat mass at 12 weeks (Figure 1K). Plasma LEAP2 also was positively correlated with body weight at both 8 weeks and 12 weeks (Supplemental Figure 3, C and E). Plasma acyl-ghrelin showed a trend for a negative correlation (P = 0.068) with fat mass at 12 weeks (Figure 1L) and a negative correlation with body weight at both 8 weeks and 12 weeks (Supplemental Figure 3, D and F). Interestingly, plasma LEAP2 in obese mice at 12 weeks was higher than the concentrations measured in the same mice at 8 weeks, indicating that plasma LEAP2 continues to increase with further increases in body weight (Figure 1M).

Overall, these data indicate that in mice, plasma LEAP2 is positively correlated with body weight and fat mass, whereas acyl-ghrelin is negatively correlated with those parameters, leading to an elevated plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio in obesity. Furthermore, diet-induced weight loss can reverse obesity-associated increases in plasma LEAP2 and the plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio.

Plasma LEAP2 falls with fasting in mice. Next, we assessed the impact of fasting on plasma LEAP2 in mice. We measured plasma LEAP2 and acyl-ghrelin in 9- to 13-week-old male C57BL/6N mice that were either fed ad libitum or fasted for 24 hours. Fasted mice had lower body weights (Figure 2A) and blood glucose (Figure 2B). They also had lower plasma LEAP2 (Figure 2C). Liver LEAP2 mRNA was unchanged (Figure 2D). However, as noted previously (11, 13, 49), plasma acyl-ghrelin was higher in fasted mice (Figure 2E). These coordinated changes in plasma LEAP2 and acyl-ghrelin, which were similar to those reported by the Kaplan lab (41), shifted the plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio to a much lower level in fasted mice (Figure 2F). Thus, these data indicate that in mice, fasting, similarly to diet-induced weight loss, reduces plasma LEAP2 and increases plasma acyl-ghrelin, thus lowering the plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio.

Figure 2 Responses to a 24-hour fast in lean mice. Body weight (A), blood glucose (B), plasma LEAP2 (C), liver LEAP2 mRNA expression (D), plasma acyl-ghrelin (E), and plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio (F) in lean adult mice fed standard chow ad libitum or fasted for 24 hours. Data were analyzed by Student’s unpaired t test. n = 10. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Plasma LEAP2 increases in response to oral glucose administration in mice. Since plasma acyl-ghrelin is negatively regulated by oral glucose and blood glucose (11, 14, 50–52), we tested to determine whether an acute increase in blood glucose due to glucose gavage leads to an increase in plasma LEAP2 and LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio. Eight- to twelve-week-old male C57BL/6N mice fasted 24 hours received 2 g/kg glucose or the same volume of water by gavage, and blood samples were collected after 1 hour. Two weeks later, the mice underwent the same procedure, again receiving water or 2 g/kg glucose in a crossover fashion. Oral glucose increased blood glucose (Figure 3A) and plasma LEAP2 (Figure 3B) and decreased plasma acyl-ghrelin (Figure 3C). Plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio increased by 2-fold (Figure 3D). Blood glucose positively correlated with plasma LEAP2 (Figure 3E) and negatively correlated with plasma acyl-ghrelin (Figure 3F). Overall, these data indicate that in mice, oral glucose administration and/or the ensuing increase in blood glucose raises plasma LEAP2 and lowers plasma acyl-ghrelin, elevating the plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio.

Figure 3 Responses to oral glucose administration and to induction of hyperglycemia using STZ model of T1DM in mice. Blood glucose (A), plasma LEAP2 (B), plasma acyl-ghrelin (C), and plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio (D) in mice 1 hour after oral administration of either water or 2 g/kg glucose following a 24-hour fast. Relationship of plasma LEAP2 (E) and plasma acyl-ghrelin (F) to blood glucose in those mice. Blood glucose (G), plasma LEAP2 (H), plasma acyl-ghrelin (I), and plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio (J) in mice 6 days after treatment with STZ or vehicle. Con, control. Data were analyzed by Student’s unpaired t test (A–D and G–J) and Pearson’s correlation coefficient (r) (E and F). n = 10–12. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

Plasma LEAP2 is higher in mouse T1DM model. Next, we modeled T1DM by administering streptozotocin (STZ) (150 mg/kg body weight, i.p.) to 8- to 10-week-old male C57BL/6N mice. Six days later, body weight was lower (Supplemental Figure 4A) and blood glucose was higher (Figure 3G) in STZ-treated mice versus vehicle-treated mice. Plasma LEAP2 (Figure 3H) was higher in diabetic mice, as was plasma acyl-ghrelin (Figure 3I), which is in line with several previous studies (14, 38–40, 53, 54). The parallel STZ-induced increases in plasma LEAP2 and acyl-ghrelin translated to an unaltered mean plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio (Figure 3J). Liver LEAP2 mRNA expression was unaltered by STZ treatment (Supplemental Figure 4B). Thus, hyperglycemia as induced in the STZ T1DM mouse model raises plasma LEAP2, but as it does not reciprocally lower plasma acyl-ghrelin, the plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio remains unchanged.

Obesity is associated with higher plasma LEAP2 and lower plasma acyl-ghrelin in humans. Next, we assessed plasma LEAP2 and acyl-ghrelin in a cohort of adults of both sexes and spanning several BMI categories (cohort 1: n = 90: lean [n = 30, BMI ≤ 25 kg/m2], overweight [n = 33, BMI > 25 to 30 kg/m2], and obese [n = 27, BMI > 30 kg/m2, including n = 9 with BMI > 40 kg/m2]; see Supplemental Figure 5 and Supplemental Methods for more details). Fasted plasma LEAP2 concentrations (but not acyl-ghrelin) were also available from an additional n = 15 adults with obesity (BMI > 35 kg/m2) to create an expanded cohort of n = 105 adults (cohort 1Ex: lean [n = 30, BMI ≤ 25 kg/m2], overweight [n = 33, BMI > 25 to 30 kg/m2], and obese [including n = 21, BMI > 30 to 40 kg/m2 and n = 21, BMI > 40 kg/m2]).

Fasted plasma LEAP2 was greater, fasted plasma acyl-ghrelin was lower, and fasted plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio was greater with greater BMI (Figure 4, A–C). Fasted plasma LEAP2 positively correlated with several clinical parameters associated with adverse metabolic consequences of obesity, including BMI, percentage of body fat, fasting plasma glucose, homeostatic model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR), fasting serum triglycerides, visceral adipose tissue (AT) volume (VAT), VAT/subcutaneous AT volume (SCAT) ratio, and intrahepatocellular lipid (IHCL) content, but not with SCAT (Figure 4, D–L). Relationships of fasted plasma acyl-ghrelin and fasted plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio with these parameters were also assessed (see Supplemental Figures 6 and 7, where these correlations appear alongside the just-discussed correlations with fasted plasma LEAP2, for comparison). As a result of lower plasma acyl-ghrelin in humans with obesity, fasted plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio had even stronger positive correlations with BMI, percentage of body fat, and HOMA-IR than did plasma LEAP2 alone (Supplemental Figure 6). Plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio was positively correlated with plasma glucose (P = 0.086), but not with serum triglycerides (Supplemental Figure 6). Unlike LEAP2, there were no significant correlations between fasted plasma acyl-ghrelin or fasted plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio with VAT, SCAT, VAT/SCAT ratio, or IHCL (Supplemental Figure 7). Furthermore, there were no significant correlations of fasted plasma LEAP2, acyl-ghrelin, or LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio with tibialis anterior or soleus intramyocellular lipid (IMCL) content (data not shown).

Figure 4 Changes associated with obesity in fasted humans. Fasted concentrations of plasma LEAP2 (A), plasma acyl-ghrelin (B; as assessed using 2-site University of Virginia acy-ghrelin ELISA), and plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio (C) in a cohort of adults across BMI categories. Relationships of fasted plasma LEAP2 with BMI (D), percentage of body fat (E), plasma glucose (F), HOMA-IR (G), serum triglycerides (H), VAT (I), SCAT (J), VAT/SCAT ratio (K), and percentage of IHCL (L). All data in this figure are from cohort 1, except those depicted in A and D, which are from cohort 1Ex. Data in panel L are represented in semi-logarithmic scale (log 10 x axis). Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA on ranks with post hoc Dunn’s test (A–C) or Spearman’s correlation coefficient (r S ) (D–L). n = 21–33 (A–C); n = 105 (D); n = 90 (E and F); n = 84 (G and H); n = 41 (I–K); and n = 40 (L). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Overall, these data indicate that similarly to obesity in mice, obesity in humans is associated with higher plasma LEAP2, lower plasma acyl-ghrelin, and, in turn, a higher plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio. Furthermore, plasma LEAP2 is positively correlated with several adverse metabolic parameters associated with obesity, including BMI, percentage of body fat, HOMA-IR, fasting plasma glucose and serum triglycerides, VAT volume, and IHCL content.

Food intake increases plasma LEAP2 in humans with obesity. Next, we independently measured plasma LEAP2 and acyl-ghrelin in samples collected from a cohort of women with obesity (n = 20, BMI > 35 kg/m2) and age-matched normal-weight women (control; n = 12, BMI < 25 kg/m2) to highlight the impact of food intake on plasma LEAP2 and acyl-ghrelin (cohort 2; see Supplemental Figure 8 and Supplemental Methods for more details). These women were in a study designed primarily to assess impact of obesity on brain activation in response to food images; the imaging part of that study is published (55). Plasma LEAP2 and acyl-ghrelin were measured in these women after an overnight fast (0 hours) and again postprandially (1.5 hours after the start of a standard 337 kcal meal, which was consumed during a 1-hour allocated meal time).

Similarly to those in cohort 1, the cohort 2 women with obesity had higher plasma LEAP2 compared with normal-weight women (Figure 5A). Indeed, fasted plasma LEAP2 concentrations positively correlated with BMI (Figure 5B). Meal ingestion did not change plasma LEAP2 of normal-weight women, but did increase plasma LEAP2 in women with obesity (P = 0.08; Figure 5A). This postprandial change in plasma LEAP2 (ΔLEAP2 0 to 1.5 hours) positively correlated with BMI (Figure 5C). Also, similarly to what occurred in cohort 1 (and as expected; refs. 56–58), plasma acyl-ghrelin of cohort 2 women with obesity was lower than that of normal-weight women (Figure 5D), with plasma acyl-ghrelin concentrations negatively correlating with BMI (Figure 5E). However, plasma acyl-ghrelin did not change with food intake in either the normal-weight women or women with obesity (Figure 5D), in contrast to what occurred in other clinical studies (18, 49, 56). Finally, just as observed in cohort 1, plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio was greater in cohort 2 women with obesity as compared with normal-weight women (Figure 5F). However, these plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratios did not change postprandially in the cohort 2 groups (Figure 5F).

Figure 5 Changes associated with food intake in humans. Plasma LEAP2 (A) at 0 hours (after an overnight fast) and 1.5 hours (light gray) after eating a 377 kcal standard meal in normal weight women (BMI < 25 kg/m2) and in women with obesity (BMI > 35 kg/m2) (cohort 2). (B) Relationship of fasted plasma LEAP2 (0 hours) with BMI in cohort 2. (C) Relationship of the postprandial change in plasma LEAP2 (from baseline to 1.5 hours after the start of feeding; ΔLEAP2 0 to 1.5 hours) with BMI in cohort 2. (D) Corresponding plasma acyl-ghrelin concentrations (Millipore assay) of cohort 2. (E) Relationship of fasted plasma acyl-ghrelin (0 hours) with BMI in cohort 2. (F) Changes to LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio in cohort 2. (G) Plasma LEAP2 at 0 hours, 1 hour (light gray), and 2 hours (dark gray) after consuming a 600 kcal liquid meal in adults with obesity (BMI > 35 kg/m2) (cohort 3). (H) Relationship of the postprandial change in plasma LEAP2 (from baseline to 2 hours after food intake; ΔLEAP2 0 to 2 hours) with BMI in cohort 3. Corresponding serum insulin (I), and plasma glucose (J) concentrations of cohort 3. Relationships of plasma LEAP2 with serum insulin (K) and plasma glucose (L) at baseline (0 hours), 1 hour, and 2 hours after consumption of the diet in cohort 3. Data in panel I are represented in semi-logarithmic scale (log 10 y axis). Data were analyzed by 2-way repeated measures ANOVA followed by Šidák’s post hoc test (A, D, and F), Pearson’s correlation (r) (B and E), Spearman’s correlation (r s ) (C, H, K, and L), or 1-way repeated measures ANOVA on ranks with post hoc Dunn’s test (G, I, and J). n = 12 for normal weight women; n = 20 for women with obesity (A–F); n = 20 (G–L). Data in G, I, and J are represented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

We also examined the effect of food intake in a separate cohort of adults with obesity, including many considering Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) surgery (cohort 3, see Supplemental Figure 9 and Supplemental Methods for more details; notably, plasma acyl-ghrelin was unavailable for cohort 3). After ingestion of a 600 kcal liquid meal, plasma LEAP2 was higher by 2 hours postprandially (Figure 5G). Similarly to the 1.5-hour postprandial correlations in cohort 2 (Figure 5C), the 2-hour postprandial change in plasma LEAP2 (ΔLEAP2 0 to 2 hours) in cohort 3 also positively correlated with BMI (Figure 5H). Serum insulin and plasma glucose were higher by 1 hour postprandially (Figure 5, I and J). Plasma LEAP2 measured at baseline (0 hours) and at 1 hour and 2 hours postprandially did not correlate with serum insulin (Figure 5K), but did positively correlate with plasma glucose (Figure 5L).

Thus, plasma LEAP2 increases to a greater degree postprandially in individuals with higher BMI. Also, similarly to what occurred in mice, plasma LEAP2 is positively correlated with blood glucose in humans.

RYGB and VSG surgery reduce plasma LEAP2 in humans. We determined changes in plasma LEAP2 following RYGB in 2 cohort 3 subsets and following VSG in a cohort 2 subset by comparing the baseline data (Figure 5) to postbariatric surgery data for those participants in whom both data sets were available.

Cohort 3A had overnight-fasted plasma LEAP2 measurements both before and at approximately 3 months after RYGB surgery (n = 14 from cohort 3; see Supplemental Figure 9 and Supplemental Methods for more details), while n = 8 of these patients were also studied at approximately 2 years after RYGB. BMI fell from baseline at both post-RYGB time points, with a 31.5% ± 3.7% weight loss by 2 years (Figure 6A). Fasted plasma LEAP2 was significantly lower at 2 years after RYGB, but not at 3 months after RYGB (Figure 6B). Analysis of the baseline data together with the 2-year post-RYGB data showed positive correlations between fasted plasma LEAP2 with BMI (P = 0.096) and plasma glucose (P = 0.01) (Figure 6, C and D).

Figure 6 Effects of RYGB and VSG in humans with obesity. BMI (A) and fasted plasma LEAP2 (B) at baseline and at approximately 3 months (n = 14) and 2 years (n = 8) following RYGB (cohort 3A). Relationships of fasted plasma LEAP2 with BMI (C) and plasma glucose (D) before and 2 years after RYGB surgery in cohort 3A. Plasma LEAP2 (E) in adults before (baseline) and approximately 3 months after RYGB surgery before (time 0 hours) and 2 hours after ingestion of a 600 kcal liquid meal in cohort 3B (n = 11). BMI (F) at before (baseline) and at approximately 12 to 18 months following VSG surgery (cohort 2A). Plasma LEAP2 (G), acyl-ghrelin (H) (Millipore assay), and LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio (I) in women with obesity before (baseline) and approximately 12 to 18 months after VSG surgery before (time 0 hours) and 1.5 hours after the start of consuming a standard 337 kcal meal following an overnight fast (cohort 2A). n = 7 (F–I). Data were analyzed by mixed effects ANOVA, followed by Šidák’s post hoc tests (A and B), Spearman’s correlation (r s ) (C and D), 2-way repeated measures ANOVA with Šidák’s post-hoc test (E and G–I), and Students paired t test (F). Data in graphs (A, B, and E–I) are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

Cohort 3B had baseline (5 to 6 hours after usual breakfast at home) and postprandial LEAP2 measurements both before and approximately 3 months after RYGB surgery, when mean percentage of weight loss was 18.3 ± 2.0 (n = 11 from cohort 3; see Supplemental Figure 9 and Supplemental Methods for more details). Plasma LEAP2 increased by 2 hours after consumption of the 600 kcal liquid meal, with no effect of RYGB surgery on the postprandial increase (feeding state × visit interaction, P = 0.52; effect of feeding state, P = 0.017) (Figure 6E). Furthermore, both baseline and 2 hours postprandial plasma LEAP2 significantly decreased after RYGB surgery (overall effect of visit independent of feeding state, P = 0.055) (Figure 6E).

Cohort 2A had measurement of plasma LEAP2 and acyl-ghrelin after an overnight fast (0 hours) and 1.5 hours after the start of a standard 337 kcal meal, both before and approximately 12 to 18 months after VSG surgery (n = 7, women with obesity from cohort 2; see Supplemental Figure 8 and Supplemental Methods for more details). Mean percentage of weight loss was 28.8% ± 2.7% by approximately 12 to 18 months after VSG surgery (Figure 6F). Postprandial change in plasma LEAP2 by 1.5 hours after consumption of the meal varied with VSG surgery (feeding state × visit interaction P = 0.07), with a statistical trend toward a postprandial increase in LEAP2 observed before VSG surgery (P = 0.06), but not at approximately 12 to 18 months after VSG surgery (P = 0.94) (Figure 6G). Furthermore, the 1.5 hours postprandial plasma LEAP2 was significantly lower after VSG surgery when compared with before VSG surgery (Figure 6G). In contrast, both 0 hours and 1.5 hours postprandial plasma acyl-ghrelin significantly decreased approximately 12 to 18 months after surgery (overall effect of visit independent of feeding state, P = 0.009), with no feeding-dependent change in acyl-ghrelin during either visit (Figure 6H). For cohort 2A, neither VSG nor consuming the standard meal affected mean plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio, nor was a feeding state × visit interaction observed (Figure 6I).

These data indicate that plasma LEAP2 decreases in humans after 2 different types of weight loss surgery. RYGB lowers fasted plasma LEAP2 by 2 years after surgery and postprandial plasma LEAP2 by 3 months after surgery, but does not alter the magnitude of the meal-induced increase in plasma LEAP2. VSG lowers postprandial plasma LEAP2 (as compared with the baseline postprandial state) and also prevents the meal-induced increase in plasma LEAP2. VSG also lowers plasma acyl-ghrelin regardless of meal status, leading to no overall change in plasma LEAP2/acyl-ghrelin molar ratio by approximately 12 to 18 months after VSG.

LEAP2 acts as a GHSR antagonist and inverse agonist that hyperpolarizes arcuate NPY neurons. To further characterize LEAP2 effects on GHSR action, we performed whole-cell patch-clamp recordings of arcuate hypothalamic NPY neurons, which highly express GHSRs and mediate some of acyl-ghrelin’s orexigenic efficacy (45, 47, 48, 59–61), in brain sections prepared from NPY-hrGFP mice (Figure 7, A–D). Similarly to previous reports (45, 46), application of ghrelin (100 nM) depolarized NPY neurons (change of mean membrane potential was 6.7 ± 0.7 mV; Figure 7, E and H). In contrast, application of LEAP2 (100 nM) hyperpolarized NPY neurons (change of mean membrane potential was –8.0 ± 0.6 mV; Figure 7, F and H). Addition of ghrelin (100 nM) failed to alter NPY neuron membrane potential in brain slices pretreated with LEAP2 (100 nM; change of mean membrane potential was 0.3 ± 0.2 mV; Figure 7, G and H). Furthermore, addition of 100 nM LEAP2 reversed ghrelin-induced membrane depolarization in all ghrelin-responsive NPY neurons examined (change of mean membrane potential with ghrelin application = 7.5 ± 0.6 mV [Figure 7, I and J] vs. change in mean membrane potential with addition of LEAP2 = –9.3 ± 1.1 mV [Figure 7, I and J]). Notably, application of LEAP2 to ghrelin-exposed NPY neurons hyperpolarized (by –5.1 mV and –4.0 mV) 2 of the 6 examined NPY neurons further from the starting resting membrane potential measured before the addition of ghrelin. Thus, these data suggest that LEAP2 not only acts as a powerful GHSR antagonist that can incapacitate acyl-ghrelin–induced activation of arcuate NPY neurons, but also functions as a GHSR inverse agonist that disables GHSR constitutive activity and, in so doing, hyperpolarizes NPY neurons and prevents acyl-ghrelin from activating them.