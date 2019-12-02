HLA-B27–mediated activation of TNAP phosphatase promotes pathogenic syndesmophyte formation in ankylosing spondylitis

AS MSCs derived from the enthesis involved in spinal ankylosis exhibit accelerated mineralization in a Runt-related transcription factor 2–independent manner. Multipotent MSCs have the capacity for self-renewal and differentiation into multiple mesenchymal lineages, including osteoblasts, adipocytes, and chondrocytes (16). Here, we established an ex vivo cell culture model from MSCs within the enthesis involved in spinal ankylosis of 3 AS patients (AS MSCs) to study the activation of the stromal progenitor cells in AS. We compared these cells with MSCs from non-AS controls who underwent traumatic surgery (control MSCs) at a similar site (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125212DS1). These cells adopted a fibroblastic-like morphology (Supplemental Figure 1A) and expressed surface markers characteristic of MSCs (Supplemental Figure 1B). They possessed trilineage differentiation potential as assayed by specific standard induction methods (Supplemental Figure 1C and ref. 17).

AS MSCs and control MSCs were cultured in defined osteogenic induction media to assess their osteogenic potential. Remarkably, alizarin red S (ARS) staining for calcium deposition and von Kossa staining for phosphates showed a significantly accelerated rate of mineralization in the 3 AS MSCs compared with the 3 control MSCs (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2). Generally, the deposition of calcium phosphate crystals suggests the differentiation of MSCs into osteoblasts regulated by Runt-related transcription factor 2 (Runx2) (18). The Wingless (Wnt) and bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) (19, 20) pathways are important for normal MSCs’ commitment to osteoblastogenesis through Runx2. However, we found that neither of these pathways contributed to the accelerated mineralization in the ex vivo AS MSCs culture or in vivo BM specimens from AS patients (Supplemental Figure 3). In addition, although accelerated mineralization was observed in AS MSCs, Runx2 expression was comparable between AS MSCs and control MSCs (Figure 1C). Furthermore, Runx2 knockdown in AS MSCs by 2 independent shRNAs (Figure 1D) did not affect the accelerated mineralization (Figure 1, E and F). Likewise, the expressions of Runx2 downstream osteoblastic markers, including osteoadherin, osteocalcin, and collagen 1A1 (Col1), were not higher in AS MSCs compared with control MSCs after osteogenic induction (Figure 1, G–I). These results suggest that Runx2-independent acceleration in mineralization, but not mature osteoblastogenesis, may contribute to the pathological phenotype of AS MSCs after osteogenic induction.

Figure 1 Runx2-independent accelerated mineralization in AS MSCs. (A) ARS staining of enhanced mineralization in AS MSCs cultured under osteogenic conditions at the indicated days compared with control MSCs. (B) Quantification of ARS staining showing the differential rate in mineralization between AS MSCs and control MSCs at the indicated days. (C) RT-qPCR of Runx2 mRNA levels in AS MSCs and control MSCs at days 0 and 7 under osteogenic induction. (D–F) MSCs were transduced with lentiviral vectors carrying 2 independent shRNAs against Runx2 (shRunx2) or control shRNA (shCtrl) under osteogenic conditions. (D) RT-qPCR showing the knockdown efficiency by shRunx2 in AS MSCs and control MSCs at day 7 under osteogenic induction, normalized to the value of control MSCs expressing shCtrl. (E) ARS staining showing the effects of Runx2 knockdown on the mineralization of AS MSCs and control MSCs with quantification (F) at day 18 under osteogenic induction. (G) Immunofluorescence staining of AS MSCs and control MSCs at day 14 under osteogenic induction with DAPI (blue) and osteoadherin-specific antibody (green). (H and I) RT-qPCR of collagen 1A1 (H) and osteocalcin (I) mRNA levels in AS MSCs and control MSCs at days 0 and 7 under osteogenic induction. All experiments were done in the AS patient group using AS MSCs (derived from A1, A2, and A3 with experimental triplicates) and in the control group using control MSCs (derived from C1, C2, and C3 with experimental triplicates). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s honestly significant difference (HSD) test. Representative images from AS (A1) MSCs and control (C3) MSCs are shown in E and G. Scale bars: 200 μm (A and E); 20 μm (G).

Enhanced expression of TNAP is essential for abnormal mineralization in AS MSCs. To investigate further the regulatory mechanism of accelerated mineralization in AS MSCs, we analyzed gene expressions between AS MSCs and control MSCs after osteogenic induction at days 0, 3, and 7 by microarray analyses. One hundred fifty-three genes and 109 genes were upregulated and downregulated, respectively (consistently >2-fold in AS MSCs at 3 time points) in comparison with the control MSCs, after osteogenic induction (Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). The distribution of the 10 most significant terms in the biological process ontology was obtained by Gene Ontology (GO) analysis (Supplemental Figure 4A). Results of the Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) of gene networks involved in osteogenesis pathways are shown in Figure 2A. Further validation of these genes involved in osteogenesis revealed that elevation of tissue-nonspecific alkaline phosphatase (TNAP) expression (Supplemental Figure 4, B–R, and Figure 2, B and C) and elevation of alkaline phosphatase (ALP) activity (Supplemental Figure 5A) were most closely linked with accelerated mineralization in AS MSCs compared with control MSCs, both before and after osteogenic induction. ALP is a large superfamily of ubiquitous ectoenzymes that catalyze dephosphorylation and transphosphorylation reactions. They include 4 isoenzymes — TNAP and placental, germ cell, and intestinal ALP — encoded by separate genes. Among them, TNAP is encoded by the ALPL gene and distributed in liver/bone/kidney tissues with alternative splicing transcript variants. It hydrolyzes the anti-mineral factor pyrophosphate into procalcifying inorganic phosphate to promote mineralization (21–23).

Figure 2 Enhanced expression of TNAP is essential for abnormal mineralization in AS MSCs. (A) IPA of differentially expressed genes involved in osteogenesis between AS MSCs and control MSCs. (B and C) TNAP mRNA (B) and protein levels (C) in AS and control MSCs at the indicated days after osteogenic induction. (D) ARS staining of AS MSCs or control MSCs treated with TNAP inhibitors (100 μM levamisole, 100 μM beryllium sulfate, or 1 μg/mL pamidronate) under osteogenic induction with quantification (E). (F and G) TNAP mRNA (F) and protein levels (G) were suppressed by 2 shRNAs against TNAP in AS MSCs at day 7 under osteogenic induction. (H) ARS staining of AS MSCs expressing shTNAP or shCtrl under osteogenic induction with quantification (I). (J) ARS staining of control MSCs transduced with a control vector (pLAS2w) or vector overexpressing TNAP (pLAS2w-TNAP) with quantification (K). (L) Immunoblot shows TNAP protein expression in control MSCs transduced with pLAS2w or pLAS2w-TNAP. (M) ARS staining of AS MSCs and control MSCs cultured in GM with or without BGP at day 18 with quantification (N). All statistical data in the AS patient group and control group are from AS MSCs (A1, A2, and A3) and control MSCs (C1, C2, and C3), respectively, with 3 experimental repeats. Data are the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (2 groups) or 1-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s HSD test. Representative images from AS (A1) MSCs and control (C3) MSCs are shown in D, H, and M. Scale bars: 200 μm (D, H, J, and M).

To determine the role of TNAP in the abnormal mineralization of AS MSCs, we treated osteogenic cultures with uncompetitive (levamisole or pamidronate) (22, 23) and competitive (beryllium sulfate) (24) TNAP inhibitors. Notably, accelerated mineralization in AS MSCs was blocked effectively by TNAP inhibitors (Figure 2, D and E). A similar reduction of accelerated mineralization in AS MSCs was observed when the expression of TNAP was silenced by 2 independent shRNAs against TNAP (Figure 2, F–I, and Supplemental Figure 5B). Moreover, TNAP overexpression via lentiviral transduction in control MSCs showed enhanced mineralization (Figure 2, J–L). To demonstrate whether spontaneous mineralization occurred in AS MSCs, we cultured MSCs in growth medium (GM) in the presence of β-glycerophosphate (BGP; a substrate of TNAP for mineralization) (ref. 21 and Figure 2, M and N). As expected, MSCs cultured in GM did not calcify. However, AS MSCs exhibited spontaneously accelerated mineralization in the presence of BGP, suggesting that TNAP upregulation in AS MSCs was sufficient to enhance spontaneous mineralization in the presence of its substrate only. Similar results were demonstrated in 3 additional AS MSCs (Supplemental Table 4 and Supplemental Figure 6). Taken together, these results demonstrate that the enhanced expression of TNAP is essential for accelerated and spontaneous mineralization in AS MSCs.

TNAP blockade inhibits new bony appositions induced by AS MSCs in NOD-SCID mice. Next, we established an AS MSC–based in vivo disease model to mimic pathological bony appositions, which was used to test the therapeutic potential of TNAP inhibitors. For this purpose, AS MSCs delivered in fibrin were implanted in the eroded right lamina of the lumbar spine segment (L4–5) after the decortication procedure to promote new bone ingrowth (25), which mimicked the pathophysiological scenario of microtrauma in AS. Entheses are regarded as sites of microtrauma resulting from increased biomechanical stress, in which new bone appositions tend to fill in the erosion of the cortical bone, joining the deeper bone in the eroded ends of ligaments (26, 27). Notably, NOD-SCID mice implanted with AS MSCs, but not control MSCs, developed new bony appositions (Figure 3A). Spinal tissues from implanted sites showed that AS MSCs formed bone-like tissues bridging with host bone, which consisted of bone-forming cells wrapped with osteoid, osteocytes within lacunae, and osteochondral-like tissues. In contrast, the implanted control MSCs only formed fibrous-like tissues, without bone-like or osteochondral tissues (Figure 3B). The time sequence of the development of new bony appositions in NOD-SCID mice implanted with AS MSCs is shown in Supplemental Figure 7. Furthermore, ectopic bony appositions induced by the implantation of AS MSCs were blocked when TNAP was silenced by shRNAs in contrast to control shRNA-transduced AS MSCs (Figure 3C). Consistently, the oral administration of TNAP inhibitors largely abrogated new bony appositions in NOD-SCID mice implanted with AS MSCs (Figure 3D), but did not alter the overall bone mineral density (Supplemental Figure 8). The quantitative volumes of new bony appositions between groups are shown in Figure 3E. Moreover, the administration of drugs did not induce whole-body weight loss (Supplemental Figure 9) or other systemic toxicity. These results suggest that TNAP blockade inhibits new bony appositions induced by AS MSCs in NOD-SCID mice.

Figure 3 TNAP blockade inhibits new bony appositions induced by AS MSCs in NOD-SCID mice. (A, C, and D) Representative images of lumbar spine micro-CT of NOD-SCID mice implanted with AS MSCs (derived from A1, A2, and A3 with triplicates in each group) or control MSCs (derived from C1, C2, and C3 with triplicates in each group) in the artificial cortical defect of the right lamina of lumbar spine segment L4–5 (A); with AS MSCs (derived from A1, A2, and A3 with triplicates in each group) transduced with shCtrl or shTNAP (C); or with AS MSCs (derived from A1, A2, and A3 with triplicates in each group) plus daily oral administration of H 2 O (n = 9), levamisole (10 mg/kg) (n = 9), beryllium sulfate (7.5 mg/kg) (n = 9), or pamidronate (0.3 mg/kg) (n = 9) (D). Images were taken 3 weeks after implantation. Longitudinal view over L4–6 (left), longitudinal view at high magnification over L4 (middle), and cross-sectional view over L4 (right) are shown. New bony appositions are highlighted by a red rectangle (middle) and white arrow (right). (B) Representative H&E staining images showing MSC-implanted sites (arrowhead-dotted areas) in the spinal tissues. AS MSCs (A1) formed new woven bone apposition (asterisks) bridging with host bone (HB), with some osteochondral-like tissues surrounding the newly formed bone (white arrow), while control MSCs (C3) formed fibrous-like tissues (black arrow) in direct contact with host bone. Higher-magnification views of areas in red rectangles in upper panels are shown in lower panels (scale bars: 200 μm). (E) The quantitative volumes of new bony appositions (mm3) between groups (A, C, and D). Data are the mean ± SEM (n = 9 in E). ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (2 groups) or 1-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s HSD test.

TNAP in BM and serum from AS patients is elevated significantly compared with that from controls, and serum bone-specific TNAP levels are associated with radiographic severity in AS patients. Next, we examined whether the enhanced expression of TNAP could be detected in the BM and peripheral blood of AS patients. Immunohistochemical (IHC) staining of BM specimens (Supplemental Table 5) revealed the increased expression of TNAP in the BM of AS patients compared with normal individuals and non-AS patient controls (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). IHC double staining showed that most TNAP-positive cells were of the monocyte (CD68+) or myeloid (myeloperoxidase-positive) lineages, or were MSCs (CD44+) (Figure 4, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 10, C–E). These results imply that the enhanced expression of TNAP is involved in the accelerated mineralization of ex vivo AS MSC cultures, as is present in the immune cells/stromal cells of in vivo BM specimens from AS patients.

Figure 4 TNAP in the BM from AS patients is enhanced significantly in comparison with controls. (A) IHC staining of the BM from AS patients (A1 and A2) and normal controls (C4 and C5) with a TNAP-specific antibody. Inset represents high magnification of the boxed area. (B–D) Double IHC staining of BM sections from AS patients (A1 and A2) with TNAP antibody (in brown) and the indicated second primary antibodies (in blue). The colocalizations of TNAP/CD68 (monocyte lineage) (B), TNAP/myeloperoxidase (MPO) (myeloid lineage) (C), and TNAP/CD44 (MSC) (D) were visualized as dark purple. Inset represents high magnification of the boxed area; top image is the microscopic image, and bottom image is the composite pseudocolored image by spectral unmixing technique with a spectral library (staining with TNAP antibody in brown and secondary antibody in blue). The colocalizations of TNAP/CD68, TNAP/MPO, and TNAP/CD44 are presented as turquoise. Scale bars: 100 μm (A–D).

To determine whether enhanced TNAP levels could be detected in the peripheral blood of AS patients, we measured the serum levels of bone-specific TNAP (BAP) to exclude interference of TNAP from the liver and kidney using samples from 2 separate cohorts: one was a Taiwanese cohort that included 104 AS patients and 50 healthy controls, and the other was a British cohort with 184 AS patients. Their demographic characteristics and the comparative differences between the subgroups/cohorts are shown in Supplemental Tables 6–8. The percentages of AS patients with increased serum BAP levels (>20.2 μg/L) in the Taiwanese and British cohorts were 9.61% and 25.54%, respectively. Overall, serum BAP levels were significantly higher in AS patients than in healthy controls (12.954 ± 5.538 μg/L and 6.296 ± 2.110 μg/L; P < 0.001) in the Taiwanese cohort, while serum BAP levels in AS patients were 17.607 ± 8.055 μg/L in the British cohort.

We then tested whether serum BAP levels were correlated with clinical parameters. Radiographic severity was measured by the modified Stoke Ankylosing Spondylitis Spinal Score (mSASSS). Remarkably, there were significant positive correlations between serum BAP levels and radiographic severity in AS patients (P < 0.05 for both cohorts by mSASSS) (Table 1). Likewise, to clarify the relative contributions of various risk factors that might be used to predict radiographic severity in AS patients, multivariate regression analyses were performed. The results showed that serum BAP levels, disease duration, and C-reactive protein (CRP) were independent risk factors in the Taiwanese cohort; while in the British cohort, serum BAP levels, disease duration, and male sexual phenotype were independent risk factors (Table 2). Notably, serum BAP levels and disease duration were the 2 common predictors for radiographic severity, regardless of the cohort analyzed. Next, we performed the retrospective subgroup analysis of 37 AS patients in the Taiwanese cohort who had a longitudinal follow-up of radiographic change (Supplemental Table 9). In this longitudinal AS subgroup analysis, we found that serum BAP levels and CRP were 2 independent risk factors for the prediction of yearly radiographic progression in AS patients (Table 3). To summarize, the analyses of Taiwanese and British cohorts validated our experimental findings regarding the importance of TNAP in AS, and also demonstrated that the serum BAP level may be a prognostic biomarker to predict a high-risk group of AS patients with a propensity for radiographic progression.

Table 1 Correlations between serum levels of BAP and clinical parameters of AS patients in Taiwanese cohort and British cohort

Table 2 Multivariate linear regression analysis for prediction of radiographic severity in AS patients of Taiwanese and British cohorts

Table 3 Multivariate linear regression analysis for prediction of yearly radiographic change in longitudinal AS subgroup of Taiwanese cohort

Upregulation of the transcription factor RARB promotes the expression of TNAP in AS MSCs. To investigate further the upstream regulatory mechanism of enhanced TNAP expression in AS MSCs, we analyzed the microarray data using the category of transcription factors with at least a 2-fold change at 2 or more time points in AS MSCs compared with control MSCs. There were 36 differentially expressed genes in this category (Figure 5A). We also used online software (PROMO and MALGEN on the ALGGEN server) to predict the binding of 44 transcription factors to the ALPL promoter (Supplemental Figure 11A). By combining these 2 computational analyses, we identified 2 transcription factors present in both analyses, retinoic acid receptor-β (RARB) and leukocyte-enhancing factor 1 (LEF1), which are potential regulators of TNAP expression in AS MSCs. Quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR and immunoblot analyses (Figure 5, B–E) revealed that only RARB expression was increased in AS MSCs under osteogenic induction. More importantly, TNAP expression (Figure 5, F and G) and ALP activity (Supplemental Figure 11D) were reduced in MSCs depleted of RARB by 2 independent shRNAs (Supplemental Figure 11, B and C), consistent with a previous report showing that the RARB–retinoic X receptor heterodimer binds to a retinoic acid–responsive element in the promoter region of ALPL in a human osteoblastic osteosarcoma line (28). Furthermore, the enhanced mineralization in AS MSCs was inhibited by RARB knockdown (Figure 5, H and I). These data documented that RARB is an upstream transcription factor that promotes enhanced TNAP in AS MSCs.

Figure 5 RARB is an upstream regulator that promotes TNAP expression in AS MSCs. (A) Differential gene expression of transcription factors between AS MSCs and control MSCs under osteogenic induction at the indicated days. (B–E) Expression of transcription factors RARB and LEF1 in AS and control MSCs measured by RT-qPCR (B and C) and immunoblotting (D and E). (F and G) RT-qPCR (F) and immunoblot analyses (G) showing reduced TNAP expression in AS or control MSCs transduced with 2 shRNAs against RARB at day 7 under osteogenic induction compared with the effects of shCtrl. (H) ARS staining of mineralization in AS or control MSCs expressing shRARB or shCtrl under osteogenic induction with quantification (I). All experiments were done in the AS patient group using AS MSCs (derived from A1, A2, and A3 with experimental triplicates) and/or in the control group using control MSCs (derived from C1, C2, and C3 with experimental triplicates). Data are the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s HSD test. Representative immunoblots from AS (A1) MSCs and control (C3) MSCs are shown in G and H. Scale bar: 200 μm (H).

HLA-B27 mediates the upregulation of the RARB/TNAP axis in AS MSCs. Because AS is strongly associated with HLA-B27 (1), we investigated whether this genetic trait contributed to the upregulated RARB/TNAP axis in AS MSCs. First, we performed HLA-B knockdown in AS MSCs by using 2 independent shRNAs (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). Interestingly, the enhanced mineralization in AS MSCs was inhibited by the 2 independent shRNAs against HLA-B (Figure 6, A and B), accompanied by the decreased expressions of RARB and TNAP (Figure 6C). Notably, HLA-B27 overexpression via the lentiviral transduction of control MSCs (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 12C) induced enhanced mineralization (Figure 6, E and F) and increased the protein levels of RARB and TNAP (Figure 6G). These results demonstrated the causative relationship of the genetic HLA-B27 trait in triggering abnormal RARB/TNAP axis to promote enhanced mineralization of AS MSCs.

Figure 6 HLA-B27 mediates the upregulation of the RARB/TNAP axis in AS MSCs. (A) ARS staining of mineralization in AS MSCs transduced with shHLA-B or shCtrl under osteogenic induction with quantification (B). (C) Immunoblot analyses showing the expression of RARB and TNAP in AS MSCs expressing shHLA-B or shCtrl at day 7 under osteogenic induction. (D) Immunoblot showing HLA-B27 expressions of control MSCs transduced with pLAS2w or pLAS2w-HLA-B27. (E) ARS staining of control MSCs transduced with control lentiviral vector (pLAS2w) or a vector expressing HLA-B27 (pLAS2w-HLA-B27) with quantification (F). (G) Immunoblot analyses showing RARB and TNAP expressions in control MSCs transduced with pLAS2w or pLAS2w-HLA-B27. All experiments done in the AS patient group and the control group are from AS MSCs (A1, A2, and A3) and control MSCs (C1, C2, and C3), respectively, with at least 2–3 experimental repeats. Data are the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (2 groups) or 1-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s HSD test. Representative images from AS (A1) MSCs are shown in C. Scale bars: 200 μm (A and E).

The HLA-B27–mediated activation of the p-IRE1/sXBP1 pathway upregulates the RARB/TNAP axis in AS MSCs. Results from the HLA-B27–transgenic rat model suggested that misfolding of the HLA-B27 heavy chain (HC), whose formation of dimer structure in disulfide-linked complexes was dependent on the unpaired cysteine at position 67 (Cys67), can result in upregulated endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress and the unfolded protein response (UPR), and lead to AS development (29–31). We thus examined whether HLA-B27 misfolding and UPR pathways participated in the upregulation of the RARB/TNAP axis in AS MSCs. We used the conformation-specific antibody HC10 to immunoprecipitate the free unfolded or misfolded MHC class I HCs that were not assembled with β 2 -microglobulin (32), subsequently performing immunoblotting analysis with HLA-B27–specific antibody. Our results showed that there were substantial accumulations of disulfide-linked HLA-B27 HC dimers (misfolded) and HLA-B27 HC monomers (unfolded) in AS MSCs (Figure 7A), which were not observed in control MSCs. Moreover, HC10-reactive HCs were associated with the expression of the ER chaperone binding immunoglobulin protein (BiP), a global marker of UPR (30), in AS MSCs, but not in control MSCs. We then investigated the molecules involved in the 3 main UPR pathways, the PERK/activating transcription factor 4 (ATF4)/CCAAT enhancer–binding protein–homologous protein (CHOP) pathway, the inositol-requiring 1 (IRE1)/spliced X-box–binding protein 1 (sXBP1) pathway, and the activating transcription factor 6 (ATF6) pathway (ref. 33 and Supplemental Figure 13, A–F). Increased mRNA levels of ATF4 and sXBP1 were observed in AS MSCs compared with control MSCs. Because ATF4 is a downstream target of PERK, we treated AS MSCs with a PERK inhibitor to determine the association of the PERK/ATF4/CHOP pathway in the enhanced mineralization of AS MSCs. However, the enhanced mineralization of AS MSCs was not affected by treatment with a PERK inhibitor (Supplemental Figure 13, G and H). Phosphorylated IRE1 (p-IRE1) catalyzes the excision of introns from unspliced XBP1 (uXBP1) mRNA, resulting in a frameshift in the XBP1 coding sequence into sXBP1, which is more transcriptionally active (31). We found that the expression of p-IRE1/sXBP1 was elevated in AS MSCs compared with control MSCs (Figure 7, B and C). Notably, the knockdown of HLA-B in AS MSCs decreased the expression of p-IRE1/sXBP1 (Figure 7D), while HLA-B27 overexpression in control MSCs enhanced the expression of p-IRE1/sXBP1 (Figure 7E). These data suggest that the p-IRE1/sXBP1 axis is the downstream target of HLA-B27 in AS MSCs. Moreover, prediction of transcription factor binding by online software (PROMO and MALGEN on the ALGGEN server) revealed that XBP1 may bind to the RARB promoter. A chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assay further revealed the significant binding of sXBP1 at multiple regions spanning fragments 1, 2, 3, 6, and 7 in the RARB promoter in AS MSCs (Figure 7F). Consistently, knockdown of XBP1 by 2 independent shRNAs in AS MSCs under osteogenic induction (Supplemental Figure 14, A–C) caused reduced expression of RARB/TNAP (Figure 7G) as well as the abolished mineralization of AS MSCs (Figure 7, H and I). Additionally, we overexpressed HLA-B7, which does not have unpaired Cys67 in its extracellular domain and thus does not misfold in control MSCs (refs. 29–31 and Supplemental Figure 15, A and D). As expected, no significant enhancement of the p-IRE1/sXBP1/RARB/TNAP axis and mineralization was found (Supplemental Figure 15, B–E). These data indicate that HLA-B27 misfolding mediates the activation of the p-IRE1/sXBP1/RARB/TNAP pathway and plays an important role in accelerating the mineralization of AS MSCs.