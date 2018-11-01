Immunogenomic analyses associate immunological alterations with mismatch repair defects in prostate cancer

Corrigendum Free access | 10.1172/JCI125184

BACKGROUND. Understanding the integrated immunogenomic landscape of advanced prostate cancer (APC) could impact stratified treatment selection. METHODS. Defective mismatch repair (dMMR) status was determined by either loss of mismatch repair protein expression on IHC or microsatellite instability (MSI) by PCR in 127 APC biopsies from 124 patients (Royal Marsden [RMH] cohort); MSI by targeted panel next-generation sequencing (MSINGS) was then evaluated in the same cohort and in 254 APC samples from the Stand Up To Cancer/Prostate Cancer Foundation (SU2C/PCF). Whole exome sequencing (WES) data from this latter cohort were analyzed for pathogenic MMR gene variants, mutational load, and mutational signatures. Transcriptomic data, available for 168 samples, was also performed. RESULTS. Overall, 8.1% of patients in the RMH cohort had some evidence of dMMR, which associated with decreased overall survival. Higher MSINGS scores associated with dMMR, and these APCs were enriched for higher T cell infiltration and PD-L1 protein expression. Exome MSINGS scores strongly correlated with targeted panel MSINGS scores (r = 0.73, P < 0.0001), and higher MSINGS scores associated with dMMR mutational signatures in APC exomes. dMMR mutational signatures also associated with MMR gene mutations and increased immune cell, immune checkpoint, and T cell–associated transcripts. APC with dMMR mutational signatures overexpressed a variety of immune transcripts, including CD200R1, BTLA, PD-L1, PD-L2, ADORA2A, PIK3CG, and TIGIT. CONCLUSION. These data could impact immune target selection, combination therapeutic strategy selection, and selection of predictive biomarkers for immunotherapy in APC. FUNDING. We acknowledge funding support from Movember, Prostate Cancer UK, The Prostate Cancer Foundation, SU2C, and Cancer Research UK.

Charles L. Sawyers’s conflict-of-interest statement was not included in the manuscript. The correct statement is below.

CLS reports coinventorship on patents on enzalutamide (US 7,709,517B2; US 8,183,274B2), licensed to Pfizer, and apalutamide (US 8,445,507; US 9,388,159), licensed to Johnson & Johnson. CLS serves on the board of directors of Novartis, is a cofounder of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, and is a science advisor to Agios, BeiGene, Blueprint Medicines, Column Group, Foghorn Therapeutics, Housey Pharmaceutical Research Laboratories, Nextech, KSQ Therapeutics, Petra Pharma Corp., and PMV Pharma. CLS was a cofounder of Seragon Pharmaceuticals, purchased by Genentech/Roche in 2014.

The authors regret the error.