Immunogenomic analyses associate immunological alterations with mismatch repair defects in prostate cancer

dMMR mCRPC. Given the clinical need to identify and characterize dMMR tumors in APCs, we analyzed 127 mCRPC biopsies from a cohort of 124 mCRPC patients. For 85 patients, we had matched HNPC and CRPC samples (Figure 1). We first analyzed orthogonal assays for dMMR; these tests evaluated dMMR by (i) immunohistochemistry (dMMR_IHC); (ii) MSI by PCR (dMMR_MSI; Promega MSI Assay v1.2); (iii) targeted NGS of MMR pathway gene coding sequences (dMMR_MUT); (iv) MSI by NGS (dMMR_MSINGS). Overall, 10 patients had at least 1 tumor biopsy identified as having dMMR by IHC and/or MSI (8.1%, 10/124), and considered biomarker positive, with some patients having discordant results. Patient characteristics in the dMMR group and the comparator group were not dissimilar (Table 1).

Figure 1 Consort diagram. Assays performed on 2 different cohorts of sample patients from the Royal Marsden Hospital (RMH) and the Stand Up To Cancer/Prostate Cancer Foundation (SU2C/PCF) database. ML, mutational load; QC, quality control.

Table 1 Demographic and clinical characteristics of patients (n = 124) in the RMH cohort

In view of concerns regarding discordance between dMMR_IHC and dMMR_MSI, we then evaluated 698 unstable (of 3,214) microsatellites present in our previously published targeted gene sequencing panel consisting of the coding regions of 113 genes (0.6-Mb panel) and estimated MSINGS (14, 15). These analyses revealed that prostate cancers with dMMR_IHC or dMMR_MSI often, but not always, have higher mutational loads and higher dMMR_MSINGS scores, with our data indicating overall that the dMMR_MSI Promega assay was most likely to give discordant, presumed false-positive, results. Comparisons between the different assays are presented in Figure 2A (cases ranked by MSINGS score). Critically, there was no easily defined cutoff for the MSINGS data dividing tumors that were definitely dMMR from other cancers. However, a cutoff of 0.0244 with this targeted MSINGS panel had an AUC of 0.79, a sensitivity of 60%, and a specificity of 98% to predict MMR cases defined positive by IHC and/or MSI (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Comparative orthogonal analyses of dMMR in mCRPC. (A) Methods for detecting dMMR in 127 CRPC tumors from 124 patients with NGS available (samples sorted by MSINGS). From top to bottom: MSI by NGS (dMMR_MSINGS); mutational load per panel after SNP filtration; IHC for MLH1, PMS2, MSH2, MSH6 (blue marks absence of the protein); dMMR_MSI by PCR in blue. White indicates samples not assessable for analysis. Results for 1 dMMR patient are not shown, since MSINGS for this samples failed QC. (B) MSINGS score cutoff of 0.024 had sensitivity (SE) of 60% and specificity (SP) of 98% for predicting dMMR_IHC or dMMR_MSI, with an area under the ROC curve (AUC) of 0.79. ML ≥5.5 mutations had SE = 78% and SP = 72% for predicting dMMR_IHC or dMMR_MSI (AUC = 0.75). (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curves from diagnosis (left) according to MMR status (median OS [mOS], 8.5 years; interquartile range [IQR], 5.5–13.5 years for pMMR vs. 4.1 years; IQR, 2.9–8.0 years for dMMR; log-rank test P = 0.07). Kaplan-Meier survival curves from LHRH initiation (right), according to MMR status (mOS, 7.0 years; IQR, 5.3–13.5 years for pMMR vs. 3.8 years; IQR, 2.5–5.8 for dMMR; log-rank test, P = 0.003).

Impact of mismatch DNA repair defects on outcome from prostate cancer. The median overall survival (OS) for the dMMR_IHC/dMMR_MSI group was shorter than in the MMR-proficient (pMMR) group in univariate and multivariate analysis (3.8 vs. 7.0 years from start of luteinizing hormone–releasing hormone [LHRH]; adjusted hazard ratio (aHR), 4.09; 95% CI, 1.52–10.94; P = 0.005) as shown in Figure 2C and Table 2. Patients with pMMR and dMMR diseases were balanced in terms of clinical features, and no statistically significant differences were observed between the 2 groups in terms of radical treatments received, Gleason score, presence of metastatic disease at diagnosis, prostate-specific antigen (PSA), age, and stage at diagnosis (Table 1). Importantly, in this cohort of clinically aggressive tumors, 56% of the patients had metastatic disease at diagnosis.

Table 2 Multivariate Cox’s regression analyses for OS for 124 patients in the RMH cohort

Intrapatient dMMR heterogeneity in primary disease. Overall, for 85 patients we had both (matched, same patient) HNPC and CRPC samples available for analyses. Of these 85, 5 patients (5.88%) had evidence of IHC-negative foci within their primary disease samples acquired at diagnosis; 4 of these 5 (80%) had diffusely negative dMMR_IHC in mCRPC biopsies, with 1 patient progressing with MMR IHC–normal disease at mCRPC biopsy. Two of the 5 hormone treatment–naive prostate cancer (HSPC) samples with IHC-negative foci demonstrated the coexistence of IHC-positive prostate cancer, i.e., heterogeneous staining (Supplemental Figures 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121924DS1). In contrast, a single CRPC sample had MMR protein IHC heterogeneity, these biopsies having been acquired from a large pelvic mass arising from a previously irradiated prostate. These data indicate that dMMR can be focal in primary disease, but that having dMMR in primary disease strongly associates with developing dMMR CRPC.

PD-L1 expression and tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes in dMMR CRPC. We next evaluated whether dMMR mCRPC is enriched for programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) (CD274) protein expression, given the key role of this protein in regulating anticancer immune responses. We performed PD-L1 IHC with a validated antibody to the PD-L1 carboxy terminal domain (Cell Signaling Technology) on 51 mCRPC biopsies, with a pathologist blinded to dMMR status scoring membranous staining in tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 3). Five of 10 (50%) dMMR mCRPC samples were scored as PD-L1 positive (Figure 3B), while 4 of 41 (9.8%) pMMR tumors had some positive PD-L1 staining. Although the optimal staining cutoff and optimal assay for determining PD-L1 expression as it pertains to therapeutic responses remain controversial, these data indicate a higher likelihood of PD-L1 positivity in dMMR mCRPC (mixed-effects logistic regression model odds ratio [OR], 14; 95% CI, 2–84; P = 0.005), providing further evidence for dMMR as a potential predictive biomarker for immune checkpoint inhibition in lethal prostate cancer.

Figure 3 Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, molecular features, and PD-L1 expression of CRPC samples from RMH cohort. (A) Tumor-infiltrating T lymphocyte quantitation in 50 mCRPC biopsies, with MMR status according to the different orthogonal assays (MSI_MUT; MSI_IHC; MSI_MSINGS; mutation load), ordered from left to right by T cell infiltration score. A sample from 1 dMMR patient was not used for this analysis since it was a TURP sample taken at time of CRPC. Blue squares mark altered biomarker. (B) Stacked bar chart depicts proportion of PD-L1 immunohistochemical positivity (e.g., Supplemental Figure 3A) in samples reviewed by pathologists blinded to dMMR results in 51 mCRPC samples (n = 10 dMMR, n = 41 pMMR). (C) Dot plot showing the correlation between PD-L1 expression and T cell infiltration in mCRPC biopsies (n = 29). The y axis depicts total T cell infiltration defined as n of T cells/mm2 using a negative binomial regression model; there was an IRR of 3.91 (95% CI, 1.45–10.53; P = 0.007) for patients with PD-L1 > 0. Filled circles represent pMMR; open circles represent dMMR.

We next quantified the density of tumor-infiltrating T lymphocytes (D-TILs) in biopsies from patients in this cohort for whom we had sufficient tumor tissue. D-TILs was here defined as numbers of CD4+ cells, with and without FOXP3, and CD8+ lymphocytes per mm2 of tumor determined through 180 multispectral, multicolor immunofluorescence (IF) image cubes (×200 magnification; median of 3 images per case; n = 51 selected CRPC biopsies). Tissue sites included lymph node biopsies (n = 35), bone (n = 12), liver (n = 2), soft tissue metastases (n = 1), and 1 sample from transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP; the last sample was excluded from this analysis, as it was not metastatic). T cell infiltration was strikingly heterogeneous, ranging from 0 to 828 lymphocytes/mm2 (e.g., Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Ranking tumors by T cell density showed that 5 of the 9 (55.5%) dMMR_IHC/dMMR_MSI cases were allotted to the upper quartile of D-TILs in this cohort and 3 of these 5 cases had more than 10 mutations (>90th percentile; 113-gene panel). The remaining 4 dMMR_IHC/dMMR_MSI cases, however, did not show increased D-TILs relative to this cohort. These data suggest that some, but not all, mCRPC with dMMR_IHC/dMMR_MSI have higher D-TIL levels than tumors without dMMR (Figure 3A). Of the remaining pMMR samples in the upper quartile of D-TILs, none had pathogenic DNA repair defects by our targeted NGS panel; 2 pMMR samples in this group with high D-TIL levels showed deleterious mutations in other pathways (PIK3CA E542K; JAK1 E1051*). Overall, in this cohort of tumors analyzed for D-TILs, PD-L1 expression was associated with increased T cell infiltration in mCRPC samples (incidence rate ratio [IRR], 3.91; 95% CI, 1.45–10.53; P = 0.007; Figure 3C).

DNA mutation signatures and mutation load (SU2C/PCF cohort): DNA repair defects. We next evaluated the genomic and immunological features of mCRPC by analyzing exomes acquired from mCRPC biopsies by the SU2C/PCF International Prostate Cancer Dream Team (Figure 1). We first demonstrated that MSINGS generated by targeted panel analyses correlated with MSINGS acquired by analyzing exome sequencing data (r = 0.73, P < 0.0001) (Figure 4A). Surprisingly, in 254 exomes, as with the targeted NGS efforts, there was no clear MSINGS cutoff for MMR tumors, although tumors with detected MMR gene mutations frequently had the highest MSINGS score (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Immune and mutational signature characterization of mCRPC in the SU2C/PCF dataset (n = 254). (A) Correlation between MSINGS by targeted panel and by exome sequencing. (B) Association between MSINGS score and dMMR signature activity. (C) MSINGS score (top), MMR gene mutations (middle), and DNA mutational signature activity (bottom). MMR-dominant indicates tumors with >50% dMMR-related mutations. Biallelic loss-of-function (LOF) events (homozygous deletions, nonsynonymous mutations + LOH, or multiple nonsynonymous mutations) (n = 7), single-allele nonsynonymous mutations (n = 6), or germline mutations (n = 1) in canonical MMR genes (MSH2/6, MLH1, PMS2) are indicated (for details, see Supplemental Table 1).

Beyond mutations in canonical MMR genes, we hypothesized that signatures of mutational processes in individual tumors would shed light on DNA repair deficiencies (10, 16, 17) that may associate with distinct immunologic subtypes. To assess this, two independent groups from our team applied two different mathematical models to identify the mutational signatures present in each mCRPC biopsy utilizing either (i) Bayesian non-negative matrix factorization (NMF) (18) or (ii) non-Bayesian NMF (19). We identified 4 dominant mutational signatures that matched known Catalogue of Somatic Mutations in Cancer (COSMIC) mutational signatures, including dMMR-associated signatures (MMR6 and MMR26 matching to COSMIC signatures 6 and 26), homologous recombination deficiency–associated (HRD-associated) signatures (HRD3 matching to COSMIC signature 3), and aging-associated signatures (Aging1 matching to COSMIC signature 1), with cosine similarities of 0.96, 0.88, 0.89, and 0.99, respectively. Patients with germline mutations (n = 1), nonsynonymous somatic mutations (n = 6), or biallelic events (n = 7) in canonical MMR genes (total n = 14) had higher dMMR-associated DNA mutational signature activity (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C), which correlated with higher dMMR-associated mRNA expression signatures (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Patients with high MSINGS had predominant dMMR DNA mutation signatures (Figure 4C), and there was a strong correlation between dMMR mutational signature activity and MSINGS score (Figure 4B). Interestingly, however, some tumors without variants in MMR genes and with low MSINGS scores also had some evidence of dMMR-associated DNA mutation signatures. The significance of these dMMR signatures in such tumors is unclear.

Immune transcripts in metastatic prostate cancer (SU2C/PCF cohort). To interrogate the relationship between cancer genomics and the immune landscape, we next analyzed matched transcriptomes from 168 tumors (Figure 1) using CIBERSORT (20), a method developed to deconvolute immune cell populations from bulk transcriptome data using immune cell–associated signatures. From these data, we inferred overall immune infiltrate and relative immune cell populations in mCRPC biopsies (Figure 5A), and observed substantial variation in overall immune infiltrate–related transcripts among tumor biopsy sites, as well as heterogeneity in inferred immune cell populations. Overall, monocytes and macrophages were the most common inferred immune cell populations, with higher levels of M2-polarized versus M1-polarized macrophages. These relationships persisted when we examined bone and lymph node metastases separately (data not shown). Notably, the proportion of dMMR mutational signature activity, but not overall mutation load or MSINGS score, was positively associated with inferred total immune infiltrate based on transcriptome data (Pearson’s r = 0.24; P = 0.002; Figure 5, B–D). This association persisted when stratifying by biopsy site (bone metastases, r = 0.36, P = 0.008; lymph node metastases, r = 0.24, P = 0.05). Interestingly, inferred immune infiltrate also correlated with PD-L1 (Pearson’s r = 0.31; P = 5.1 × 10–5) and PD-L2 (Pearson’s r = 0.69; P = 1 × 10–24) mRNA expression (Figure 6, A and B).

Figure 5 CIBERSORT analyses quantifying 22 immune cell subtypes and overall inferred immune infiltrate in mCRPC tumors with available transcriptomes from the SU2C/PCF dataset (n = 168). (A) The y axis is an absolute quantification. We observed overall increased levels of M2-like macrophage signature relative to M1-like macrophages. (B) Association of dMMR mutational signature activity (proportion) with inferred immune infiltrate; the inferred Pearson’s correlation coefficient is 0.24 (P = 0.0017). (C) Association of mutational load with inferred immune infiltrate (Pearson’s ρ = 0.02, P = 0.77). (D) Association of MSINGS scores with immune infiltrate (Pearson’s ρ = 0.0066, P = 0.93).

Figure 6 Analyses of immune cell and immune checkpoint transcripts from the SU2C/PCF dataset (n = 168). Correlation between inferred immune infiltrate and (A) PD-L1 and (B) PD-L2 expression in mCRPC transcriptomes. (C) Strong correlation between CD8A expression and the geometric mean of the other 31 immune checkpoint-related genes (Pearson’s ρ = 0.81, P = 8.2 × 10–40).

Immune transcript landscape in dMMR CRPC transcriptomes (SU2C/PCF cohort). We next examined the expression levels of a curated set of genes associated with immune checkpoints (21) (n = 32; see Methods). The overall geometric mean of expression of these transcripts strongly correlated with CD8A expression (Figure 6C) in these mCRPC biopsies. We next correlated the expression of these 32 immune checkpoint–related genes with dMMR-associated mutational signature activity. To examine consistent associations of dMMR signatures with immune checkpoint gene expression independent of biopsy site (distribution in Supplemental Table 2), we focused our primary analysis on genes that passed multiple hypothesis testing (FDR < 0.1) in the overall analysis as well as statistical significance testing (P < 0.05) when stratified by biopsy site. This approach filtered out genes associated only in specific metastatic settings. Only 2 genes met these stringent criteria: the immune checkpoint molecule BTLA and the cytolytic molecule PRF1 (Figure 7, A–C). In bone metastases, the inhibitory myeloid receptor CD200R1 and the CD8+ T cell molecules CD8A and GZMA were also associated with dMMR signature activity, while CD276 (also known as B7-H3) was strongly negatively associated (FDR, <0.1) (Figure 7B). Interestingly, CD276 expression was the only immune gene strongly positively associated with the HRD mutational signature (FDR, <0.1). This association of B7-H3 expression with HRD was confirmed at a protein level by IHC (data not shown). When significance in each biopsy site was not required, the expression of 12 immune checkpoint genes was correlated with dMMR mutational signature activity (FDR, <0.1): CD28, CD200R1, BTLA, PRF1, TNFRSF9 (4-1BB), ADORA2A (A2A receptor), PDCD1LG2 (PD-L2), CD8A, IL10, CD80 (B7-H1), HAVCR2 (TIM-3), and CD274 (PD-L1).

Figure 7 Immune transcripts associated with dMMR mutation signature activity in mCRPC tumors from the SU2C/PCF dataset (n = 168). (A) Expression of immune checkpoint–related genes associated with dMMR mutation signature activity (32 immune checkpoint genes analyzed; Overall). (B) Expression of immune checkpoint–related genes associated with dMMR mutation signature cancers (32 immune checkpoint genes analyzed; Bone Metastases). (C) Expression of immune checkpoint–related genes associated with dMMR mutation signature activity (32 immune checkpoint genes analyzed; Lymph Node Metastases). (D) Discovery of immune mRNA transcripts associated with, in RNA-Seq analyses, dMMR mutation signature activity (762 immune transcript NanoString panel; Overall). (E) Discovery of immune mRNA transcripts associated with, in RNA-Seq analyses, dMMR mutation signature activity (762 immune transcript NanoString panel; Bone Metastases). (F) Discovery of immune mRNA transcripts associated with, in RNA-Seq analyses, dMMR mutation signature activity (762 immune transcript NanoString panel; Lymph Node Metastases).

We then applied this approach to an exploratory analysis of 762 immune-related genes (22) (Figure 7, D–F) in order to discover transcripts differentially overexpressed or underexpressed in dMMR tumors. We hypothesized that such transcripts might have a key role to play in anticancer inflammation and, if rigorously validated, could yield not only a better understanding of these processes, but novel anticancer therapeutic strategies. Overall, 89 genes were associated with dMMR signature activity after adjustment for multiple hypothesis testing when considering all biopsy sites (Figure 7D and Supplemental Table 3); 55 and 36 genes were associated in bone metastases and lymph node metastases, respectively (Figure 7, E and F, and Supplemental Tables 4–6). With the rigorous filters described above applied, 24 genes were consistently correlated with dMMR signature activity (Figure 7, D–F). This broader analysis suggested that dMMR may be associated with a more complex immune infiltrate; upregulated transcripts included genes generally associated with dendritic cells (FLT3), macrophages/myeloid cells (PIK3CG), and T cells (CD8A, BTLA).