Patrolling monocytes promote the pathogenesis of early lupus-like glomerulonephritis

ABIN1-deficient mice develop mesangioproliferative GN. Proliferative forms of lupus nephritis carry a high risk of progression to end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and are characterized by glomerular hypercellularity and matrix accumulation with Ig and complement deposits (31). Histological examination of H&E-stained kidney tissue from ABIN1-deficient mice revealed diffuse global hypercellularity and matrix accumulation, with multifocal endocapillary proliferation and scattered pyknotic nuclei (Figure 1A). Disease progressed over time, as assessed by proteinuria and the increasing size of the affected glomeruli of ABIN1-deficient mice, a quantitative measure that correlated well with the histopathological grade and severity of nephritis in the mice (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125116DS1) (32). Jones methenamine silver (JMS) and periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) staining revealed global and segmental endocapillary proliferation and increased mesangial matrix, whereas Ki67-staining highlighted the markedly increased number of proliferating cells in glomeruli (Figure 1A). Although diseased glomeruli also contained significantly increased numbers of CD45+ leukocytes, the majority of Ki67+ cells were identified as DESMIN+ mesangial cells (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). Consistent with an IC-mediated form of GN, the glomeruli of ABIN1-deficient mice showed strong staining for IgG and C3 (Figure 1D). Older mice developed more severe glomerular changes, including capsular adhesions and obliteration of the glomerular architecture (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Increased GN severity was paralleled by lethality (Figure 1E), however, the residual glomerular filtration rate (GFR) of approximately 40% to 70% suggested that kidney injury was probably not the sole cause of death (Supplemental Figure 1F).

Figure 1 Progressive mesangioproliferative GN in Tnip1–/– mice. (A–D) Kidney pathology and function in 16-week-old Tnip1+/+ and Tnip1–/– mice as analyzed by (A) histology based on H&E, JMS, and PAS staining and staining for Abs against Ki67, (B) measurement of protein concentration in urine, (C) measurement of average glomerulus size, and (D) IF of kidney using Abs against C3 and IgG. Representative images of glomeruli are shown (scale bars: 20 μm). (E) Survival of Tnip1+/+ and Tnip1–/– mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM (B) or ± SD (C). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test (B and C) and Mantel-Cox test (E). Symbols represent data from individual mice.

Collectively, these parameters confirm the diagnosis of a progressive, mesangioproliferative form of GN accompanied by IC deposits, following a disease process akin to proliferative forms of human lupus nephritis. Given the experimental constraint of increased lethality of the older mice, we focused on 12- to 16-week-old mice, in which the GN pathology was significant and could be quantified by proteinuria and glomerular size.

Lupus nephritis is mediated via nucleic acid–recognizing TLRs. As mentioned above, different lines of evidence indicate an important role of TLRs in lupus, particularly TLR7 and TLR9, which recognize nucleic acids (3–6, 10, 13). Thus, we tested the role of TLR7 and TLR9 in nephritis development in ABIN1-deficient mice. In these studies, we included MyD88, the common signaling molecule of TLR7 and TLR9, which we had also used as bait to identify ABIN1 as part of the TLR signaling complex (22, 33, 34). Consistent with a major role of MyD88-dependent signal transduction in lupus nephritis, we found that Tnip1–/– Myd88–/– mice were protected from inflammatory disease symptoms including GN, proteinuria, formation of autoreactive Abs, and splenomegaly, as well as from early lethality (Figure 2, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 2 Signaling of nucleic acid–recognizing TLRs promotes mesangioproliferative GN. (A–C) Kidney pathology and function of 16-week-old mice of the indicated genotypes as analyzed by (A) histology based on H&E staining and staining for Abs against C3 and IgG, (B) measurement of average glomerulus size, and (C) measurement of protein concentration in urine. Representative images of glomeruli are shown (scale bars: 20 μm). (D) Levels of anti–dsDNA Ig and ANA Ig in serum from 16-week-old mice of the indicated genotypes. Data represent the mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Symbols represent data from individual mice.

Neither deletion of TLR7 nor TLR9 alone produced significant benefits for GN, although splenomegaly was ameliorated (for TLR7), and anti-dsDNA Ig and antinuclear Ab Ig (ANA Ig) levels in the serum were reduced (for TLR7 and TLR9) (Figure 2, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Importantly, combined deletion of both receptors led improved survival and a marked reduction of disease symptoms including kidney pathology, proteinuria, serum levels of anti-dsDNA and ANA Ig, glomerular IC deposits, and splenomegaly (Figure 2, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). We note that the adverse effect of deletion of TLR9 alone observed in some lupus models, most likely mediated by (unexplained) upregulation of pathogenic TLR7, was not observed in Tnip1–/– mice (35, 36). Still, from a therapeutic standpoint, data obtained from various mouse models suggest that interference with both nucleic acid–recognizing receptors is the most efficacious.

GN proceeds independently of lymphocytes, autoreactive Abs, and C3. Using fetal liver–chimeric mice, we previously showed that lupus-like disease in ABIN1-deficient mice is mediated by hematopoietic cells (22). To investigate the function of lymphocytes and the impact of B cell–derived Abs, we crossed Tnip1–/– mice with Rag1-deficient mice, which lack mature T and B cells (37). Interestingly, despite the absence of Ig deposits, all pathological criteria characterizing GN, as well as systemic disease parameters, were maintained in the Tnip1–/– Rag1–/– mice, including glomerular C3 deposits, increased glomerular size, proteinuria, reduced survival, and splenomegaly (Figure 3, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). We note that similar results related to IC-independent GN development were also obtained in lupus-prone MRL/lpr mice, in which Ig secretion was genetically prevented (38). Given the deposition of C3 in the glomeruli of Tnip1–/– Rag1–/– mice in the absence of Ig and a possible function of the alternative complement pathway, we crossed ABIN1-deficient mice with mice deficient for C3, the common component of classic and alternative complement pathways (39). Still, neither deletion of C3 alone nor the combined deletion of Rag1 and C3 resulted in objective histological improvement of GN or a reduction of proteinuria or splenomegaly compared with Tnip1 deletion alone, although Tnip1–/– C3–/– mice showed slightly improved survival compared with that of Tnip1–/– Rag1–/– mice. (Figure 3, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Collectively, these data demonstrate that GN and other disease parameters reflected by reduced survival and splenomegaly in ABIN1-deficient mice proceed largely independently of autoreactive Abs and C3-mediated complement activation, suggesting that other mechanisms drive glomerular inflammation and tissue injury, at least during these earlier stages of mesangioproliferative GN.

Figure 3 Mesangioproliferative phase of GN proceeds independently of glomerular IC and C3. (A–C) Kidney pathology and function of 12-week-old mice of the indicated genotypes as analyzed by (A) histology based on H&E staining and staining for Abs against C3 and IgG, (B) measurement of average glomerulus size, and (C) measurement of protein concentration in urine. Representative images of glomeruli are shown (scale bars: 20 μm). Symbols represent data from individual mice. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

PMos represent a major immune cell type in inflamed glomeruli. Given our findings that T and B cells are dispensable for the development of GN, the most likely candidates driving disease were innate immune cells. Various immune cell types, including monocytes, neutrophils, macrophages, and DCs, have been identified in diseased kidneys of patients with SLE and in mouse models (for a review, see ref. 40). To identify innate immune cell types with potential function in GN in ABIN1-deficient mice, we used a panel of Abs to identify markers that could be used (a) for identification of immune cells with glomerular localization and (b) for phenotyping and cell sorting using flow cytometry. Two markers, CD43 and F4/80, were found to be particularly informative. CD43 is expressed at high levels on T cells and PMos, whereas F4/80 is primarily expressed on tissue macrophages (41). We identified cells expressing these antigens in the kidneys of ABIN1-deficient mice, however with a marked difference in localization. Although CD43+ cells localized almost exclusively in glomeruli, F4/80+ cells were found primarily in the tubulointerstitium (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 3A). Flow cytometric analysis of single-cell populations isolated from the kidneys showed an overall increase of CD11b+ cells in the kidneys of ABIN1-deficient mice, which was largely due to a population of CD43hiF4/80lo PMos (Figure 4B). A more detailed flow cytometric analysis confirmed the typical phenotype of PMos (CD43hiCD11c+F4/80loMHC-II–) along with other myeloid cell types, including Ly6Ghi neutrophils, F4/80hi macrophages, CD11c+F4/80loMHC-IIhi DCs, and Ly6Chi classic monocytes (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 3B). We note that the expression of CD11c on PMos sets these cells apart from a previously described glomerular macrophage population described in the NZM2328 model (42). While we observed a particularly marked increase of PMos in ABIN1-deficient mice, we also detected an increase in neutrophils, whereas the numbers of F4/80hi tissue macrophages, classic inflammatory Ly6Chi monocytes, and DCs were only marginally or not increased (Figure 4C). Cell-sorting and cytology analyses confirmed the classic morphology of neutrophils (Ly6Ghi), macrophages (F4/80hi), as well as the typical, relatively immature morphology of PMos (F4/80loCD43hi) (25) (Supplemental Figure 3C). Just like the overall disease phenotype in ABIN1-deficient mice, the increase of PMos and neutrophils in the kidneys was due to bone marrow–derived cells (BMDCs), as revealed by BM-chimeric mice (Supplemental Figure 4A). PMo identity was further confirmed by mRNA analysis of ontogeny markers, which showed the expected high expression of Nr4a1, Cebpb, and Csfr1 (CD115) and low expression of macrophage markers such as Fcgr1 (CD64), Mafb, Runx1, Flt3, Ccr7, and Kit (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). As a further confirmation of their identity as PMos, we found that these cells were largely absent from NR4A1-deficient mice, which have a select defect in PMo generation (see below). Interestingly, increased numbers of PMos were also detected in the PB of ABIN1-deficient mice (or mice reconstituted with BM from ABIN1-deficient mice), whereas the numbers of their progenitor cells, i.e., Ly6Chi monocytes and neutrophils, were not affected (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4, D and E)(43).

Figure 4 TLR-dependent accumulation of PMos in glomerular capillaries of Tnip1–/– mice. (A) Kidney histology (IHC) images (scale bars: 50 μm) and (B) flow cytometric analysis of cells isolated from kidneys of 12-week-old Tnip1+/+ and Tnip1–/– mice. (C) Total numbers of CD43+ PMos, F4/80hi macrophages, Ly6G+ neutrophils, Ly6Chi monocytes, and F4/80–MHC-II+ DCs isolated from kidneys of 16-week-old Tnip1+/+ and Tnip1–/– mice. n = 4. (D) Total number of cells of the indicated immune cell types isolated from PB of 12-week-old Tnip1+/+ and Tnip1–/– mice as defined in Supplemental Figure 3B. (E) Flow cytometric analysis of the indicated immune cell populations isolated from kidneys of a Tnip1–/– mouse 10 minutes after i.v. injection of anti-CD45 Abs. This result was confirmed in a second experiment. (F and G) Total number of cells of the indicated immune cell types isolated from kidneys of 16-week-old mice of the indicated genotypes. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Mann-Whitney U test (C and D) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (F and G). Symbols represent data from individual mice.

Given the established function of PMos inside of blood vessels, we investigated their topology by i.v. injection of Abs against CD45, a common leukocyte marker, followed by flow cytometric analysis. Virtually all PMos isolated from the kidneys were stained with anti-CD45 Abs, indicating their intravascular localization (Figure 4E). In contrast and consistent with their tubulointerstitial localization observed by histology, the majority of F4/80hi tissue macrophages remained CD45–, whereas staining of neutrophils showed that approximately 50% of the cells remained intravascularly located (Figure 4E). We confirmed the glomerular localization of PMos by isolation of kidney glomeruli, which strongly enriched the frequency of PMos at the expense of F4/80hi macrophages (Supplemental Figure 4F).

Given that GN in ABIN1-deficient mice is mediated by MyD88, we also assessed PMo and neutrophil numbers in MyD88-, TLR7- and TLR9-deficient mice. As expected, Myd88 deletion and combined deletion of Tlr7 and Tlr9 reduced the accumulation of PMos and neutrophils in PB and kidneys (Figure 4, F and G). Together, our data show that the PMo is the quantitatively dominating immune cell type in the glomerular capillaries of ABIN1-deficient mice and that the increased presence of PMos in PB and kidneys depends on signaling via nucleic acid–recognizing TLRs. Given their known responsiveness to nucleic acids and emerging function in vascular inflammation, PMos appear to be the prime suspects in GN.

PMos accumulate in kidney glomeruli of MRL/lpr mice and patients with SLE. To determine whether PMos are also involved in GN in another mouse model, we analyzed the kidneys of MRL.Faslpr (MRL/lpr) mice, characterized by the autoimmune background of the MRL strain and a loss-of-function mutation of Fas (lpr), which drives inflammation (44). In diseased animals with GN, as determined by histology, proteinuria, and increased ANA Ig, flow cytometry revealed significantly increased numbers of PMos in the kidneys of MRL/lpr mice but not in those of the respective control mice, and IHC analysis located these cells almost exclusively in the kidney glomeruli, akin to what is seen in Tnip1–/– mice (Figure 5, A–E). Similar data were obtained for the B6.Sleyaa model (see below).

Figure 5 PMos accumulate in the glomeruli of diseased MRL/lpr mice and patients with SLE. (A–C) Kidney pathology and function of 14-week-old MRL and MRL/lpr mice as analyzed by (A) histology based on H&E and anti-CD43 Ab staining, (B) measurement of average glomerulus size, and (C) measurement of proteinuria. Representative images of glomeruli are shown. Scale bars: 20 μm (original magnification, ×40; H&E and CD43) and 50 μm (original magnification, ×20; CD43). (D) Levels of ANA Ig in serum from the mice described in A. (E) Total number of PMos, tissue macrophages, and neutrophils isolated from kidneys of the mice described in A. (F) Numbers of CD16+CD14–CD15– PMos and CD16–CD14–CD15+ neutrophils in glomeruli sections of reperfusion renal transplant biopsies from control patients (Ctrl) or patients with lupus nephritis (class IV-G). Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Mann-Whitney U test. Symbols represent data from individual mice.

PMos were previously reported in the glomeruli of patients with SLE (25, 30). To confirm these findings, we established an IHC protocol using Abs against CD16, CD14, and CD15 for the unequivocal identification of CD16+CD14dim PMos and CD15+ neutrophils and exclusion of the small population of CD16+CD14+ cells, which are possibly an intermediate between classic CD16–CD14+ monocytes and CD16+CD14dim PMos (25, 30) (see Methods and Supplemental Figure 5). We analyzed kidney samples from 10 patients with a first episode of GN [class IV-G(a)] with moderate to severe activity and minimal to no chronicity (31). We found that glomerular PMo numbers were significantly increased in the kidneys of patients with lupus, whereas neutrophil numbers appeared to be increased but not to a statistically significant degree (Figure 5F). Collectively, the data from different mouse models and patients with lupus demonstrate a correlation between glomerular PMo accumulation and GN.

Genetic deletion of ABIN1 in monocytes drives GN. The data described above indicate a possible role of monocytes, specifically PMos, in GN pathogenesis in mice with germline deletion of Tnip1/Abin1. To determine whether more selective deletion of ABIN1 in myeloid cells, particularly those of the monocytic lineage, would recapitulate nephritis, we crossed conditional ABIN1-deficient mice (Tnip1fl/fl) (23) with LysMCre mice. LysMCre mice delete floxed genes efficiently in monocytes, macrophages, and neutrophils but only to a very small extent in DCs, and not in B or T cells (45). We confirmed deletion of ABIN1 in various cell populations by immunoblotting, which showed near-complete deletion of ABIN1 in macrophages, without affecting ABIN1 expression in DCs or B cells; ABIN1 was not expressed at measurable levels in neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 6A). Thus, crossing Tnip1fl/fl mice with LysMCre mice generates a model in which loss of ABIN1 function is (largely) restricted to the monocytic lineage. Consistent with a critical role of monocytes in lupus nephritis and similar to mice with germline deletion of ABIN1, Tnip1fl/fl LysMCre mice developed the major symptoms of lupus nephritis, including histologically apparent GN and proteinuria, which were also accompanied by increased numbers of CD43+ PMos in the kidney glomeruli and PB; classical Ly6Chi monocyte numbers were not affected (Figure 6, A–E). Neutrophil numbers in the kidneys, but not PB, were also increased in Tnip1fl/fl LysMCre mice, most likely reflecting a consequence of deregulated monocyte biology, given the lack of ABIN1 expression in neutrophils (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 6A). Interestingly, these mice also displayed other symptoms of inflammatory disease observed in germline Tnip1–/– mice, including myeloid cell infiltration into the liver, anemia, and splenomegaly, as well as reduced survival (Supplemental Figure 6, B–E). These mice also showed significantly increased levels of autoreactive Abs and glomerular IC deposits (Figure 6, A and F). Although such IC deposits are most likely irrelevant for kidney disease, as suggested by the Rag1 experiments described above, these results imply that deregulation of innate immune cell biology represents the major cause of development of the various inflammatory disease symptoms, including autoimmunity, rather than being a consequence thereof. We note that data emphasizing the role of innate immune cells as possible drivers of lupus-like inflammatory disease and autoimmunity were also obtained by CD11c-CRE–mediated deletion of the Src kinase LYN, most likely targeting LYN expression in DCs and PMos (46).

Figure 6 LysMCre-mediated deletion of ABIN1 promotes autoimmunity and GN. (A–C) Kidney pathology and function of 12-week-old Tnip1fl/fl and Tnip1fl/fl LysMCre mice as analyzed by (A) histology based on H&E staining and staining for Abs against CD43, C3, and IgG, (B) measurement of average glomerulus size, and (C) measurement of protein concentration in urine. Representative images of glomeruli are shown (scale bars: 20 μm). (D and E) Total number of cells of the indicated immune cell types isolated from (D) kidneys or (E) PB of 12-week-old Tnip1fl/fl and Tnip1fl/fl LysMCre mice. (F) Levels of anti–dsDNA Ig and ANA Ig in serum from 12-week-old Tnip1fl/fl and Tnip1fl/fl LysMCre mice. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Mann-Whitney U test. Symbols represent data from individual mice.

Given that PMos are most likely derived from Ly6Chi monocytes, whose numbers are not affected in ABIN1-deficient mice, it appears that ABIN1 specifically controls monocyte maturation. To determine whether this process is intrinsically (de-)regulated in developing monocytes, we used 2 independent experimental systems. In the first one, we took advantage of a recently established cell system that allows in vitro expansion of early hematopoietic progenitor cells (Hoxb8-FL cells), whose differentiation into different lymphoid and myeloid lineages, including monocytes, can be analyzed by adoptive transfer into irradiated mice (Supplemental Figure 6F) ( 47). Hoxb8-FL cells from WT and ABIN1-deficient BM cells were established and retrovirally transduced with vectors expressing different fluorescent proteins, allowing for adoptive transfer as mixed cell populations and precise ex vivo quantification (detailed in Methods). As shown in Figure 7, A and B, the frequency of PMos derived from ABIN1-deficient progenitors was strongly increased in the PB and kidneys. Retroviral reconstitution of ABIN1-deficient progenitors with ABIN1 reverted this phenotype without affecting the generation of Ly6Chi monocytes or neutrophils (Figure 7C). Given that both cell populations were transferred into the same animal, these data suggest that ABIN1 controls the numbers of PMos in a cell-intrinsic manner, either by regulating cell maturation or the half-life of PMos. We confirmed and extended these findings using mixed BM chimeras of either Tnip1+/+ and Tnip1–/– BM or Tnip1–/– and Myd88–/– Tnip1–/– BM. Although the total cell numbers and major cell lineages derived from Tnip1–/– BM including classic monocytes, B cells, and T cells were reduced, possibly reflecting a reduction of hematopoietic stem cells in the transferred BM from inflamed mice, the frequencyof Tnip1–/– PMos was strongly upregulated, confirming the select, cell-intrinsic upregulation of PMos due to a loss of ABIN1 function (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 7). Of note, Myd88 deletion in Tnip1–/– cells reverted this PMo phenotype completely and also rescued the efficacy of the overall reduced BM transfer of Tnip1–/– cells (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 7). Given the causal link between MyD88 expression and PMo deregulation, we tested whether genes with inflammatory function might be deregulated in ABIN1-deficient PMos. Indeed, Il6, Il1b, Csf3, and Cxcl1 were upregulated in ABIN1-deficient PMos, the latter of which has been shown to control PMo-mediated neutrophil recruitment (Figure 7E) (48). We note that these 4 genes are known target genes of the transcription factor C/EBPβ, which was found to be deregulated in ABIN1-deficient macrophages during TLR activation (22). These results and the data obtained from the monocyte-specific deletion experiments indicate that ABIN1 controls TLR (MyD88) signaling in PMos in a cell-intrinsic manner and that this signaling mediates inflammatory gene expression and deregulates PMo biology.

Figure 7 Cell-intrinsic function of ABIN1 controls the development and inflammatory phenotype of PMos. (A and B) Relative numbers of CD43+ PMos derived from Tnip1+/+ and Tnip1–/– Hoxb8-FL cells in (A) PB and (B) kidneys 11 days after adoptive transfer of Hoxb8-FL cells (detailed in Methods). (C) Relative numbers of Tnip1–/– and Tnip1-reconstituted (+ Tnip1) Ly6G+ neutrophils (left), Ly6Chi monocytes (middle), and CD43+ PMos (right) derived from the Hoxb8-FL cells described in A. Data on cells isolated from kidneys 8 days after adoptive transfer of Hoxb8-FL cells are shown. (D) Relative numbers of PMos in PB blood from BM chimeras (6 weeks after transfer), which were established from Tnip1+/+ and Tnip1–/– mice or from Tnip1–/– and Tnip1–/– Myd88–/– mice as indicated. (E) Quantitative PCR analysis of PMos that were FACS sorted from kidneys of BM-chimeric mice, based on BM from Tnip1+/+ and Tnip1–/– mice as indicated (25 weeks after BM transfer). Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test (A–D) and unpaired t test (E). Symbols represent data from individual mice.

Genetic depletion of PMos protects against GN. To directly address the question of whether PMos are pathogenically relevant for GN in ABIN1-deficient mice, we used Nr4a1–/– mice, which are defective in PMo generation (43). Nr4a1–/– mice consistently showed a strong reduction of PMos in the PB, which was maintained in Tnip1–/– Nr4a1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 8A). Given that NR4A1 plays additional roles outside the hematopoietic system (49), we focused primarily on chimeric mice that were generated using mice with a WT recipient background. Importantly, the reduction of PMo numbers upon Nr4a1 deletion resulted in significant protection from kidney pathology as assessed by histology and proteinuria measurement (Figure 8, A–D). The loss of PMos in the kidneys of Tnip1–/– Nr4a1–/– mice was accompanied by a reduction of neutrophil numbers, consistent with the interpretation that neutrophil accumulation is dependent on PMos (Figure 8D). In contrast, neither autoreactive Ab generation nor IgG or C3 deposition in the kidneys was affected by Nr4a1 deletion, suggesting that ICs are neither necessary nor sufficient for the development of GN, at least during these relatively early phases of disease (Figure 8, A and E). In qualitative terms, the same results were obtained with germline Tnip1–/– Nr4a1–/– mice, suggesting that NR4A1 function outside the hematopoietic system is less relevant in this model (Supplemental Figure 8, B–G). Similar to the generation of autoreactive antibodies, other disease parameters such as anemia, splenomegaly, and overall survival were not affected by Nr4a1 deletion, highlighting the selectively pathogenic role of PMos in GN (Supplemental Figure 8, H–J).

Figure 8 Genetic deletion of PMos protects against GN. (A–C) Kidney pathology and function of chimeric mice 16 weeks after transfer (Tnip1+/+ recipient mice were reconstituted with fetal liver cells from mice of the indicated genotypes) as analyzed by (A) histology based on H&E staining and staining for Abs against C3, IgG, and CD43, (B) measurement of average glomerulus size, and (C) measurement of protein concentration in urine. Representative images of glomeruli are shown (scale bars: 20 μm.). (D) Total number of CD43+ PMos and Ly6G+ neutrophils isolated from kidneys of the BM-chimeric mice described in A. (E) Levels of anti–dsDNA IgG and ANA Ig in sera from the BM-chimeric mice described in A. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Symbols represent data from individual mice.

To determine whether PMo are also functionally involved in GN in another mouse model, we analyzed B6.Sle1yaa mice, which have the Sle1 locus of NZM2410 mice (on a congenic C57Bl/6 background) and a gain of function (duplication) of the Tlr7 (yaa) gene (9). Flow cytometric analysis revealed significantly increased numbers of PMos in the kidneys of diseased animals but not in those of the respective control mice, and IHC analysis showed that these cells were almost exclusively located in kidney glomeruli, as is seen in Tnip1–/– and MRL/lpr mice (Figure 9, A and B). As with other mouse models, we found that disease was accompanied by an increase in glomerulus size and elevated levels of autoreactive Abs (Figure 9, C and D). Of note, genetic deletion of Nr4a1 in B6.Sle1yaa mice prevented GN but did not affect the serum concentration of autoreactive Abs or their glomerular deposition, suggesting an autoimmunity-independent pathogenic function of PMos, similar to what was observed in the Tnip1 model (Figure 9, A and D). Collectively, data obtained from 3 independent lupus models and human patients with lupus demonstrate an accumulation of PMos in diseased kidney glomeruli, and genetic suppression of PMos strongly suggests a pathogenic function. At the same time, the data confirm that autoimmunity, as reflected by the production of autoreactive Abs and glomerular IC deposits, and end-organ damage, as reflected by kidney pathology, can proceed independently of each other.