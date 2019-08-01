CDKN2B upregulation prevents teratoma formation in multipotent fibromodulin-reprogrammed cells

FReP cells exhibit significant myogenic differentiation potential in vitro. In vitro, we used an established 2-stage skeletal myogenic differentiation protocol (5) that was developed for conventional retrovirus-mediated BJ fibroblast–derived iPSCs (BJ-iPSCs) (14) on FReP cells. In addition, human satellite cells were used as a positive control in vitro. The differentiated FReP cells expressed myogenic markers in a fashion similar to that of myogenically induced BJ-iPSCs, including myogenic differentiation 1 (MYOD1), sarcomeric α-actinin (ACTN), α-sarcomeric actin (ACTA1), myosin, and desmin (DES; Figure 1A). In contrast, unreprogrammed parental BJ fibroblasts and FReP-basal cells failed to undergo myogenic differentiation when subjected to the same myogenic protocol (Figure 1A). Since gene profiling is a very reliable tool for analyzing the expression of a focused panel of genes, the “molecular blueprint” of FReP cell myogenic differentiation was comprehensively studied by a commercially available PCR array that revealed significant upregulation of 84 myogenesis-related genes in the myogenically stimulated FReP cells (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125015DS1). In addition, myogenically differentiated FReP cells exhibited creatine kinase activity similar to that of human satellite cells (Figure 1C), indicating comparable in vitro functional myogenic potential between FReP cells and satellite cells (15, 16). Taken together, these data suggest that FReP cells are fully capable of behaving like muscle progenitor cells.

Figure 1 FReP cells display myogenic differentiation potential in vitro. (A) Myogenic markers ACTN, MYOD, ACTA1, myosin, and desmin were found in FReP cells after cultivation using the established in vitro 2-stage skeletal myogenic differentiation protocol. Under the same differentiation conditions, parental unreprogrammed BJ fibroblasts and FReP-basal cells were used as negative controls, while retrovirus-mediated BJ-iPSCs and differentiated human satellite cells were used as positive controls. White arrowheads indicate the fusing myogenically differentiated cells; scale bar: 100 μm. (B) A PCR array revealed significantly upregulated myogenesis-related genes in FReP cells during the 3-week in vitro myogenic differentiation period. Unprocessed original Ct data are shown in Supplemental Table 1. n = 3 independent experiments. (C) The creatine kinase activity assay suggests that, after undergoing myogenic differentiation, FReP cells have biological activities similar to those of human satellite cells in vitro. **P < 0.005 (analyzed by 1-tailed Mann-Whitney and Kruskal-Wallis ANOVA tests); n = 6.

FReP cell implantation leads to skeletal muscle generation in vivo. To validate the myogenic potential of FReP cells in vivo, 5 × 105 cells that had not undergone any form of premyogenic stimulation were implanted in the left TA muscles of 2-month-old male SCID mice. All negative controls — PBS vehicle (no cells), BJ fibroblasts, and FReP-basal cells — did not alter the TA muscle mass at 6 weeks after implantation (Figure 2A). Only limited numbers of BJ fibroblasts and FReP-basal cells survived in vivo. Surviving BJ fibroblasts were found on the surface of myofibers, while surviving FReP-basal cells were detected in some myofibers (Figure 2B). Meanwhile, retrovirus-mediated BJ-iPSCs, acting as a positive control, showed differentiation and engraftment that directly and significantly boosted muscle mass as evidenced by the spatial colocalization of human markers with the skeletal muscle markers (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 1). Excitingly, FReP cell implantation increased muscle mass to an even greater extent than retrovirus-mediated BJ-iPSC implantation (Figure 2A). Meanwhile, a broad spatial overlap of human markers with skeletal muscle markers confirmed the myogenic commitment and engraftment of FReP cells in the SCID mouse TA muscles (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 1). Overall, FReP cells exhibited superior skeletal muscle generation in vivo when compared with iPSCs.

Figure 2 FReP cell implantation in SCID mouse TA muscle leads to the generation of skeletal muscle. (A) TA muscles of SCID mice were weighed, and the left (implantation side) and right (control with no implantation) muscles were compared at 6 weeks after implantation. Two animals implanted with retrovirus-mediated BJ-iPSCs formed tumors (highlighted by dashed lines). Data are presented as mean values. **P < 0.005 (analyzed by 1-tailed Mann-Whitney and Kruskal-Wallis ANOVA tests); n = 8 or 6 (BJ-iPSC group, excluding the 2 tumor-formation animals whose histological evaluation are shown in Supplemental Figure 2). Black asterisks indicate significance in comparison with the PBS vehicle control group; blue asterisks indicate significance in comparison with the FReP cell–implanted group. (B) Confocal microscopy images showing the coronal section view of SCID mouse TA muscles. Staining of ACTA1 was reduced to better visualize the staining of human MHC class I. The spatial colocalization of skeletal muscle marker ACTA1 with human MHC class I and human mitochondria shows the myogenic differentiation and engraftment of BJ-iPSCs, FReP-basal cells, and FReP cells in vivo. Scale bars: 25 μm. Confocal microscopy images showing the transverse section view of SCID mouse TA muscles are presented in Supplemental Figure 1.

FReP cells have less tumorigenic potential than iPSCs. Notably, 2 of 8 animals (25%) that underwent implantation of retrovirus-mediated BJ-iPSCs into their uninjured TA muscles experienced tumor formation with active cell proliferation instead of skeletal muscle generation (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2). Neither FReP-basal nor FReP cell implantation led to tumor formation during skeletal muscle (Figure 2) or bone (5, 7) regeneration, suggesting less tumorigenic potential than iPSCs.

Since iPSC tumorigenesis is considered to be driven by mutations associated with uncontrollable proliferation (17, 18), cellular proliferation was examined. In agreement with previous studies (5, 6), retrovirus-mediated BJ-iPSCs exhibited extremely rapid proliferation, while FReP cells proliferated minimally under undifferentiated conditions in vitro (Figure 3A). Next, a soft agar colony formation assay, the standard tumorigenicity test, was used to examine anchorage-independent cellular survivability under a low-nutrient and -oxygen microenvironment (19). After 14 days of cultivation with 10 μM Y-27632, the survival of BJ fibroblasts was negligible, while retrovirus-mediated BJ-iPSCs actively proliferated and formed colonies (Figure 3, B and C). Neither FReP-basal nor FReP cells proliferated or formed colonies; however, FReP-basal cells largely adopted a spindle shape while FReP cells remained morphologically round in the soft agar (Figure 3, B and C).

Figure 3 FReP cells proliferate minimally in undifferentiating conditions and do not form colonies in a soft agar colony formation assay. (A) A cell proliferation assay was carried out in 96-well culture plates after 2000 cells per well were cultured in undifferentiating conditions for 3 days. (B and C) A soft agar colony formation assay was performed after 14 days of cultivation. Five thousand cells per well were initially seeded. Data are presented as mean values. Gray dashed lines indicate the original cell seeding densities; black asterisks indicate significance in comparison with BJ fibroblasts; blue asterisks indicate significance in comparison with FReP cells. **P < 0.005 (A and B; analyzed by 1-way ANOVA and 1-tailed 2-sample t tests); n = 6; scale bar: 500 μm (C).

It is worth noting that the correlation between the soft agar colony formation assay and in vivo tumorigenicity tests is imprecise (20). The soft agar colony formation assay may underestimate the tumorigenic potential of reprogrammed pluripotent/multipotent cells, because only a small portion of tumorigenic iPSCs form colonies in the gel, owing to the dissociation-induced apoptosis of potentially tumorigenic iPSCs when conducting the assay (19, 21, 22). Since the intratesticular stromal cells may produce a milieu that is more supportive for implanted cells than subcutaneous or intramuscular microenvironments (13), 1 × 106 cells with 30 μL of Matrigel carrier were intratesticularly implanted into Fox Chase SCID Beige mice to further assess the tumorigenicity of FReP cells in vivo. In this system (20), intratesticular implantation of retrovirus-mediated BJ-iPSCs resulted in 100% (10/10) of the implanted animals developing teratomas with progressive growth (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 3B). Excitingly, none of the animals implanted with FReP or FReP-basal cells formed teratomas during the entire 4-month experimental period. Meanwhile, no human markers were detected in mouse testes implanted with FReP cells at 4 months after implantation (Figure 4A). A similar lack of human marker expression was also noted after BJ fibroblast or FReP-basal cell implantation in mice at the same time (Figure 4A). This suggests that, like BJ fibroblasts, FReP-basal and FReP cells that did not undergo predifferentiation stimulation did not spontaneously engraft or differentiate into the host testis tissue. Our previous kidney capsule injection (5) and current intramuscular and intratesticular implantation studies collectively constitute strong evidence that FReP cells are less likely to generate tumors than iPSCs.

Figure 4 Intratesticular implantation of FReP cells does not lead to tumorigenesis in Fox Chase SCID Beige mouse testes. (A) Gross appearance and histological evaluation (H&E staining) of adult Fox Chase SCID Beige mouse testes that were intratesticularly implanted with 1 × 106 cells were documented at 4 months after implantation. All implanted mice testes are shown in Supplemental Figure 3 (10 mice per group). In addition, by tracking of human mitochondria in vivo, significant survival of the implanted human cells was only observed in the BJ-iPSC group, in which teratoma formation was also detected. Scale bars: 5 mm (black), 1 mm (blue), or 100 μm (yellow). (B) The expressions of multiple proto-oncogenes were compared between parental BJ fibroblasts, retrovirus-mediated BJ-iPSCs, FReP-basal cells, and FReP cells. ERBB3, erb-b2 receptor tyrosine kinase 3; DEK, DEK proto-oncogene; DNMT3B, DNA methyltransferase 3β; FLT3, fms-related tyrosine kinase 3; FOXO1, forkhead box 1; LIN28, lin-28 homolog A; KIT, KIT proto-oncogene receptor tyrosine kinase; POU2F1, POU class 2 homeobox 1; TDGF1, teratocarcinoma-derived growth factor 1. Data are normalized to those of the BJ fibroblasts and presented as mean ± SD. **P < 0.005 (analyzed by 1-way ANOVA and 1-tailed 2-sample t tests); n = 3 independent experiments performed in duplicate. Dashed lines indicate the gene expression levels of BJ fibroblasts; black asterisks indicate significance in comparison with BJ fibroblasts; blue asterisks indicate significance in comparison with FReP cells.

FReP cells and iPSCs exhibit different proto-oncogene and tumor suppressor gene expressions. Since FMOD reprogramming is a genome integration–free technology (5, 7), the global gene profile of BJ-derived FReP cells (GEO accession number GSE104830) was first compared with that of BJ-derived iPSCs generated through non–genome integration procedures (GEO accession numbers SRR500985/6/7/8, ref. 23; and SRR1583694/5, ref. 24) to gain insight into the mechanisms governing the disparate tumorigenic natures of FReP cells and iPSCs. A total of 2300 highly differentially expressed mRNAs (fold change ≥ 2), identified by the TopHat-Cufflinks package (25) through the Galaxy platform (26), were further analyzed by the DAVID Bioinformatics Resource 6.8 for functional annotation (27). This analysis revealed an enrichment of genes involved in the “pathways in cancer” (Supplemental Figure 4A) with significant similarity (κ = 1.0). The differential expression of genes that aligned with human proto-oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes (TSGs) recognized in the UniProt database (28) is displayed graphically (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C).

In comparison with non–genome integration BJ-iPSCs, FReP cells displayed more proto-oncogenes with relatively lower expression levels (Supplemental Figure 4B). Meanwhile, in comparison with retrovirus-mediated BJ-iPSCs used in this study, quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) confirmed that both FReP cells and FReP-basal cells have significantly lower expression levels of proto-oncogenes (Figure 4B) such as MYC, known to markedly accelerate cell proliferation and promote iPSC generation and tumor formation (29), and lin-28 homolog A (LIN28), documented to augment iPSC induction efficiency in a cell division rate–dependent manner (30). Meanwhile, when compared with non–genome integration BJ-iPSCs, FReP cells have a greater number of TSGs with higher expression levels (Supplemental Figure 4C). Further analyses of highly expressed TSGs in FReP cells using the STRING database to retrieve protein-protein interactions (31) emphasized the central roles of tumor protein p53 (TP53 in humans) and CDKN2B (Supplemental Figure 4D).

Accumulating evidence demonstrates that activating TSGs, particularly TP53, cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor 1A (CDKN1A, also known as p21, which produces a translational product that mediates TP53-induced cell cycle arrest and tumor suppression; ref. 32), CDKN2A (also known as p16), and CDKN2B, reduces the efficiency of iPSC generation and limits the cancerous transformation of iPSCs predominantly by inhibiting cell division (17–19, 30, 33–37). For example, Menendez et al. reported that iPSCs derived from mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) with an elevated level of p53 (38) or the Ink4a/Arf locus (which encodes Cdkn2B, Cdkn2A, and Arf [an alternative transcript of Cdkn2A]) (39) have less tumorigenic potential than iPSCs derived from wild-type MEFs (19). In comparison with parental BJ fibroblasts, retrovirally derived BJ-iPSCs also have significantly less TP53 expression (Figure 5A). As seen in the MEF-derived iPSC study (40), expression of CDKN1A and CDKN2B, but not CDKN2A, was markedly reduced in retrovirus-mediated BJ-iPSCs (Figure 5, B–D). Meanwhile, these 4 genes were all upregulated in both FReP-basal and FReP cells (Figure 5), which aligns with our previous report in which these 2 populations were not distinguished from one another (5). Notably, higher expression levels of CDKN1A and CDKN2A were observed in FReP-basal cells than in FReP cells (Figure 5, B and C), while a more robust increase in CDKN2B was detected in FReP cells (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 FReP cells have higher expression levels of TP53 and CDKN genes in vitro. Gene expression levels of TP53 (A), CDKN1A (B), CDKN2A (C), and CDKN2B (D) in vitro. Data are normalized to BJ fibroblasts and presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005 (analyzed by 1-way ANOVA and 1-tailed 2-sample t tests); n = 3 independent experiments performed in duplicate. Dashed lines indicate the gene expression levels of BJ fibroblasts; black asterisks indicate significance in comparison with BJ fibroblasts; blue asterisks indicate significance in comparison with FReP cells.

FReP cells reprogrammed from CDKN2B-knockdown fibroblasts acquire teratoma-forming, pluripotent characteristics. To further investigate the effects of TP53 and these CDKNs on the proliferation, multipotency, and tumorigenesis of FReP cells, stable TP53- or CDKN-knockdown (KD) BJ cells were established, respectively, in which the RNAi effects were extended beyond the FMOD reprogramming process (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 5). All of the KD BJ cells had reduced CDKN1A levels, while CDKN1A KD did not affect the expression of TP53, CDKN2A, or CDKN2B. Also, because of the structure of the INF4A/ARP locus, expression of CDKN2A and CDKN2B was decreased by some degree in response to both CDKN2A and CDKN2B KD (Supplemental Figure 5). The upregulation of CDKN2B induced by FMOD reprogramming was also blocked by CDKN2B KD: CDKN2B expression increased 21.4-fold in the scrambled shRNA–transfected BJ fibroblasts (scramble FReP cells) in response to FMOD reprogramming; but in CDKN2B-KD BJ fibroblasts, CDKN2B transcription was not altered by continuous FMOD treatment (Figure 6A). Thus, the expression of CDKN2B in FReP cells derived from CDKN2B-KD BJ fibroblasts (CDKN2B-KD FReP cells) was comparable to that seen in BJ-iPSCs.

Figure 6 TP53 and CDKN gene–KD FReP cells have different gene expression profiles and myogenic differentiation potentials. (A) Gene expression of TP53 and CDKN genes was assessed in the FReP cells derived from different KD BJ fibroblasts. Data are presented as mean ± SD and normalized to those of the BJ fibroblasts without any shRNA transfection. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005 (analyzed by 1-way ANOVA and 1-tailed 2-sample t tests); n = 3 independent experiments performed in duplicate. Black dashed lines indicate the gene expression levels of BJ fibroblasts without any shRNA transfection (in brief, BJ fibroblasts); red dashed lines indicate the gene expression levels of BJ-iPSCs; blue dashed lines indicate the gene expression levels of FReP cells derived from BJ fibroblasts without any shRNA transfection (in brief, FReP cells); gray asterisks indicate significance in comparison with FReP cells generated from scrambled shRNA–transfected BJ fibroblasts (scramble FReP cells). (B and C) Myogenic differentiation of KD FReP cells was assessed by myogenic marker staining (B) and creatine kinase activity assay (C) in vitro. White arrowheads indicate the fusing myogenic differentiated cells. Scale bar: 100 μm (B). **P < 0.005 (analyzed by 1-tailed Mann-Whitney and Kruskal-Wallis ANOVA tests, C); n = 6.

Although CDKN2B-KD FReP cells presented higher expression levels of POU5F1 (also known as OCT4) in comparison with scramble FReP cells or the aforementioned FReP cells derived from BJ fibroblasts without shRNA transfection (in brief, FReP cells; Supplemental Figure 6A), all of these 3 FReP cells had similar multipotent differentiation capabilities and, importantly, myogenic differentiation potentials in vitro (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 6B). To rule out the possibility that the retained multipotent differentiation capability of CDKN2B-KD FReP cells was due to inefficient CDKN2B downregulation at the protein level, we carried out Western blotting to further confirm the markedly decreased expression of CDKN2B protein in CDKN2B-KD FReP cells (Supplemental Figure 7). This showed that decreased CDKN2B expression does not diminish the multipotency of FReP cells. Conversely, in agreement with a previous report affirming that permanent p53-p21 pathway suppression impairs the maintenance of iPSC identity (36), TP53- and CDKN1A-KD FReP cells exhibited reduced expressions of all the pluripotent markers, except for NANOG (Supplemental Figure 6A), and impaired myogenic differentiation (Figure 6B) when compared with scramble FReP cells and CDKN2B-KD FReP cells. Surprisingly, TP53, CDKN1A, and CDKN2A KD reduced the multilineage differentiation capacity of FReP cells (Supplemental Figure 6B), suggesting that the upregulation of TP53 and CDKNs is required for FMOD reprogramming and endows FReP cells with their unique triploblastic differentiation potency.

Meanwhile, all tested TP53- or CDKN-KD FReP cells exhibited increased proliferation rates in comparison with FReP cells or scramble FReP cells (Figure 7A). However, in vitro assays demonstrated that only CDKN2B-KD FReP cells were able to form colonies in the soft agar, similar to observations in retrovirus-mediated BJ-iPSCs (Figure 7, B and C). Moreover, in comparison with FReP cells and scramble FReP cells, CDKN2B-KD FReP cells had significantly elevated expressions of the aforementioned proto-oncogenes, except for DEK (Figure 7D). Intratesticular implantation of CDKN2B-KD FReP cells, but not the other aforementioned knockdown FReP cells, resulted in teratoma formation in 100% (10/10) of the tested animals (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 8E). The CDKN2B-KD FReP cell–derived teratomas were indistinguishable from retrovirus-mediated BJ-iPSC–derived teratomas (Figure 8B). These data constitute the evidence that CDKN2B KD alone converted nontumorigenic, multipotent FReP cells to teratoma-forming pluripotent stem cells.

Figure 7 TP53 and CDKN gene KD diversely alters FReP cell proliferation, anchorage-independent survival ability in soft agar, and proto-oncogene expression in vitro. (A) A cell proliferation assay was carried out in 96-well culture plates after 2000 cells per well were cultured in undifferentiating conditions for 3 days. (B and C) A soft agar colony formation assay was performed after 14 days of cultivation. Five thousand cells per well were seeded initially. (D) The expressions of multiple proto-oncogenes in scramble FReP cells and CDKN2B-KD FReP cells were compared. Data are presented as mean values (A and B) or mean values normalized with those of the BJ fibroblasts ± SD (D). **P < 0.005 (analyzed by 1-way ANOVA and 1-tailed 2-sample t tests); n = 6 (A–C) or 3 independent experiments performed in duplicate (D). Gray dashed lines indicate the original cell seeding densities (A and B); black dashed lines indicate the gene expression levels of BJ fibroblasts (D); red dashed lines indicate the gene expression levels of BJ-iPSCs (D); blue dashed lines indicate the cell densities (A and B) or the gene expression levels (D) of FReP cells, respectively; gray asterisks indicate significance in comparison with scramble FReP cells. Scale bar: 500 μm.