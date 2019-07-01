Dendritic cell NLRC4 regulates influenza A virus–specific CD4+ T cell responses through FasL expression

Nlrc4–/– mice have increased morbidity and mortality during IAV infection. To determine the effect of NLRC4 deficiency on outcome during IAV infection, we compared the morbidity and mortality of WT and Nlrc4–/– mice following infection with IAV. We observed significantly increased morbidity and mortality among the Nlrc4–/– animals compared with WT animals (Figure 1, A and B), accompanied by increased viral titers in the lungs of Nlrc4–/– mice on days 1, 3, and 7 after infection (Figure 1C). The susceptibility of Nlrc4–/– mice to IAV was dose dependent, and infection with a 0.25 median lethal dose (LD 50 ) inoculum of IAV resulted in similar mortality rates between WT and Nlrc4–/– mice (Figure 1D). Consistent with previous studies, Asc–/– mice had increased mortality compared with WT mice (Figure 1D) (21, 22).

Figure 1 Nlrc4–/– mice have reduced survival and viral clearance during IAV infection. (A–E) Mice were infected with a 0.5 LD 50 (A–C and E) or 0.25 LD 50 (D) inoculum of IAV. Mortality (A and D) and weight loss (B) were monitored, and pulmonary viral titers (C) were quantified by plaque assay at the indicated time points after infection. (E) Caspase-1 cleavage was assessed in lungs 24 hours after infection with IAV. Each lane represents 1 mouse. (F–J) Innate immune cells in the lungs were quantified at the indicated time points after infection. In addition to the markers shown, dead cells and doublets were excluded, and then cells were gated on CD45.2 expression. Data are from 1 experiment (E, n = 3 per group and D, n = 8–10 per group), or were pooled from 2 (A and B, n = 14 per group, and C, n = 5–9 per group) or 3 (F–J, n = 12–14 per group) separate experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Mantel-Cox test (A and D), 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis (B), and 2-tailed Student’s t test (C). Mo, monocytes; MΦ, macrophages.

NLRC4 is best known for its role as part of the NLRC4 inflammasome, which is formed upon recognition of bacterial flagellin and components of the type III secretion system by NAIP proteins (23, 24). Activation of the NLRC4 inflammasome results in cleavage of pro–caspase-1 into its active form, which in turn cleaves pro–IL-1β and pro–IL-18 into their mature secreted forms. Formation of the NLRC4 inflammasome within the lungs seemed unlikely in the context of a viral infection, and, indeed, we detected no defect in cleavage of pro–caspase-1 in lung homogenates from Nlrc4–/– mice 24 hours after infection with IAV (Figure 1E). These data suggest an inflammasome-independent role for NLRC4 in the control of IAV infection in vivo.

Nlrc4–/– mice have intact production of inflammatory mediators and innate immune cells in the lungs. Excessive inflammation is a well-documented cause of pathology during IAV infection (25, 26). Given the increased IAV-induced mortality seen among Nlrc4–/– mice, we compared the production of inflammatory mediators in the lungs of WT and Nlrc4–/– mice following IAV infection and found no significant differences (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124937DS1). Consistent with the similarity in the levels of innate cell chemoattractants in WT and Nlrc4–/– mice, the number of lung-infiltrating and lung-resident inflammatory cells was similar in WT and Nlrc4–/– mice on days 3 and 5 after infection (Figure 1, F–J).

Defective pulmonary IAV–specific T cell responses in Nlrc4–/– mice. The IAV-specific CD4+ T cell response occurs primarily within the lungs and comprises a wide variety of specificities, with a relatively small proportion of the cells being specific for each antigen (27–29). While useful for the immune response, this breadth of specificities complicates measurement of the total response as the sum of all the individual antigen-specific responses. Hence, we quantified the total IAV-specific CD4+ T cell response using the surrogate markers CD49d and CD11a (30), which are highly expressed on antigen-experienced cells and, in the context of IAV infection, reflect the cells that have been exposed to IAV-specific antigen (31). We detected a significant decrease in the total and IAV-specific CD4+ T cell response in the lungs of Nlrc4–/– mice compared with responses in WT mice on day 7 after infection (Figure 2, A and B). Interestingly, the decrease in IAV-specific CD4+ T cells in Nlrc4–/– mice was not present on day 3 or day 5 after infection in the lungs, dLNs, or spleen (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). Nlrc4+/– and Nlrc4+/+ littermates had similar numbers of pulmonary IAV–specific CD4+ T cells, suggesting that the Nlrc4 gene is haplosufficient (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F).

Figure 2 Decreased IAV-specific CD4+ T cells in the lungs of Nlrc4–/– mice 7 days after infection. (A–F) Mice were infected with a 0.5 LD 50 inoculum of IAV, and lung CD4+ T cell subsets were enumerated by flow cytometry on the indicated days (A, B, E, and F) or on day 7 after infection (C and D). Data are from 3 (C and D, n = 12–16 per group) or 4 (A, B, E, and F, n = 13–20 per group) independent experiments. Error bars represent the SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

The IAV-specific CD4+ T cell response is predominantly a Th1-polarized response with a smaller number of IAV-specific Tregs, which are protective during a primary infection (7, 32, 33). Consistent with the significantly decreased number of total IAV-specific CD4+ T cells in Nlrc4–/– mice, we found significant decreases in IAV-specific Th1 (Tbet+) cells and Tregs (Foxp3+) (Figure 2, C and D).

The IAV-specific CD8+ T cell response is crucial for viral clearance during a primary IAV infection, thus we quantified this response in WT and Nlrc4–/– mice (34). We detected small decreases in the frequency and number of total lung CD8+ T cells that did not rise to the level of statistical significance (Figure 2E), and no significant difference in the frequency or total number of antigen-experienced CD8+ T cells in the lungs was observed (Figure 2F).

Together, these data reveal a defect in the pulmonary IAV–specific CD4+ T cell response in Nlrc4–/– mice. IAV-specific CD4+ T cell responses are important for successful viral clearance and recovery from IAV infection (32, 35), thus these defects probably contribute to the enhanced mortality evident in Nlrc4–/– mice.

DC and T cell accumulation in lung dLNs is intact in Nlrc4–/– mice. To identify the cause of the blunted IAV-specific CD4+ T cell response, we evaluated key steps in the generation of this response. Initiation of robust IAV-specific T cell responses relies on successful interactions in the secondary lymphoid organs with antigen-bearing APCs, many of which have migrated from the lungs (6). Accelerated respiratory DC migration to the lung dLNs lasts for about 48 hours after IAV infection (36). Twenty-four hours after infection, we noted no significant difference in the proportion of CD11c+ cells originating from the lungs in the lung dLNs of WT or Nlrc4–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), indicating that defective DC migration was not likely to be contributing to the blunted IAV-specific CD4+ T cell response in Nlrc4–/– mice. Further characterization of the DC phenotype in lung dLNs revealed no differences in the abundance or expression of costimulatory molecules on DCs in WT or Nlrc4–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3, C–H). These findings are consistent with the normal accumulation of total and antigen-experienced CD4+ T cells in the lung dLNs 3 and 5 days after infection (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Considered together, these data argue that a defect in activation and expansion of T cells in the dLNs or spleen was not the cause of the blunted CD4+ T cell response in the lungs of Nlrc4–/– mice.

Increased T cell death in the lungs of Nlrc4–/– mice following IAV infection. Given that early DC-dependent events in the development of the IAV-specific CD4+ T cell response appeared to proceed normally in Nlrc4–/– mice, we assessed whether the decrease in CD4+ T cells was due to increased death among these cells. Annexin V and viability staining showed increased dead or dying IAV-specific CD4+ T cells in the lungs of Nlrc4–/– mice compared with that seen in WT mice (Figure 3A). Consistently, IAV-specific CD4+ T cells from the lungs of Nlrc4–/– mice had more active caspase-3/-7 and active caspase-8 as measured with a fluorescent inhibitor probe 7 days after infection compared with expression in CD4+ T cells from WT mice (Figure 3, B and C). These data suggest that increased death among IAV-specific CD4+ T cells may be driving their diminished presence in Nlrc4–/– lungs.

Figure 3 Increased death of IAV-specific CD4+ T cells in the lungs of Nlrc4–/– mice 7 days after infection. (A–C) Mice were infected with a 0.5 LD 50 inoculum of IAV, and cells staining positive for the indicated markers and dyes were enumerated in the lungs on day 7 after infection by flow cytometry. (D) CD90.2+ WT and Nlrc4–/– hosts received 1 × 105 naive CD90.1/2+ WT and 1 × 105 CD90.1+ Nlrc4–/– OT-II cells i.v., followed 1 day later by infection with a 0.5 LD 50 inoculum of IAV expressing OVA 323–339 . Seven days after infection, the indicated cells were quantified in the lungs. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments (n = 5–6 per group). Error bars represent the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Increased IAV-specific CD4+ T cell death in Nlrc4–/– mice is T cell extrinsic. To determine whether the cause of death in Nlrc4–/– T cells was a defect intrinsic or extrinsic to the Nlrc4–/– T cells themselves, we set up a side-by-side comparison of WT and Nlrc4–/– T cells in WT and Nlrc4–/– hosts. We adoptively transferred both WT (CD90.1/2+) and Nlrc4–/– (CD90.1+) OT-II CD4+ T cells, specific for the amino acids 323–339 of chicken OVA (OVA 323–339 ), intravenously into WT and Nlrc4–/– recipients (CD90.2+). One day later, we infected mice with IAV expressing the OVA 323–339 epitope and quantified the IAV-specific CD4+ T cell response in the lungs 7 days after infection. We observed significantly more OT-II cells with an antigen-experienced phenotype in the lungs of WT hosts than in Nlrc4–/– hosts, regardless of the OT-II donor genotype (Figure 3D), indicating that the cause of T cell death in the Nlrc4–/– mice was T cell extrinsic.

Increased FasL+ DCs in IAV-infected Nlrc4–/– lungs. Blunting of T cell responses by FasL+ DCs occurs in diverse inflammatory contexts (15, 16, 37, 38), thus we explored DC expression of FasL as a possible cause of the increased T cell death. We found that there were more FasL+ DCs (Siglec F–CD11c+) in the lungs, but not spleens, of Nlrc4–/– mice 7 days after infection (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) specifically within the CD11blo and CD11b– populations of DCs. The increase in FasL+ DCs matched the timing and location of the decrease in IAV-specific CD4+ T cells, as there were no differences in FasL+ DCs on day 5 after infection in the lungs of WT and Nlrc4–/– mice (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4B). The geometric mean fluorescence intensity (GMFI) for FasL was not different between DCs from WT and Nlrc4–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 4C), consistent with more cells expressing FasL rather than a higher expression level per cell.

Figure 4 Increased FasL+ DCs in the lungs of Nlrc4–/– mice during IAV infection. (A and B) Mice were infected with a 0.5 LD 50 inoculum of IAV, and FasL+ DCs were enumerated by flow cytometry for the indicated organ and time point after infection (A) or in the lung on day 7 after infection (B). Data are from 1 experiment (A, day 5, and B, n = 3–5 per group) or 2 separate experiments (A, day 7, n = 9–10 per group). Error bars show the SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Consistent with the normal activation of caspase-1 in lungs from Nlrc4–/– mice following IAV infection, we observed no increase in FasL+CD11blo or FasL+CD11b– DCs in the lungs of Casp1/11–/– mice 7 days after infection (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 5A). We also found no difference in the proportion of Fas+ IAV-specific CD4+ T cells in the lungs of WT or Nlrc4–/– mice, in agreement with the data indicating a T cell–extrinsic cause of death (Supplemental Figure 5B).

To determine whether DCs from IAV-infected Nlrc4–/– lungs were killing CD4+ or CD8+ T cells, we modified a previously described DC–T cell coculture assay (15). Seven days after infection, we isolated lung DCs and CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. Lung CD4+ and CD8+ T cell survival was measured following coculture with isolated WT or Nlrc4–/– CD11bhi, CD11blo, or CD11b– lung DCs for 12 hours. We noted similar survival rates of CD4+ T cells following culture alone or following coculture with Nlrc4–/– and WT CD11bhi DCs from the lungs, which had equivalent expression levels of FasL (Figure 5A). However, significantly fewer CD4+ T cells survived culture with CD11blo or CD11b– lung DCs from Nlrc4–/– mice, both of which contain more FasL+ cells than did the corresponding DC populations from WT lungs (Figure 5A). Additionally, we observed no difference in lung CD4+ T cell survival following coculture with splenic DCs isolated from IAV-infected WT and Nlrc4–/– mice, which have similar FasL expression levels (Supplemental Figure 5C). To test whether the increased killing of CD4+ T cells by Nlrc4–/– DCs was dependent on Fas-FasL interactions, we blocked this interaction by adding Fas-Fc to the cocultures. Addition of Fas-Fc to cocultures increased the survival of IAV-specific lung CD4+ T cells cultured with WT and Nlrc4–/– lung DCs to a similar degree (Figure 5A) but had no effect on CD4+ T cells cultured alone (Supplemental Figure 5D), indicating that DC FasL is responsible for killing CD4+ T cells. Consistent with the finding that CD8+ T cell numbers in the lungs of IAV-infected mice were not significantly diminished in the absence of NLRC4 (Figure 2, E and F), we observed similar survival rates of CD8+ T cells following coculture with Nlrc4–/– and WT CD11bhi, CD11blo, or CD11b– lung DCs (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Increased FasL-mediated killing of CD4+, but not CD8+, T cells by Nlrc4–/– DCs during IAV infection. Mice were infected with a 0.5 LD 50 inoculum of IAV or left uninfected (naive). (A and B) Pulmonary DCs and T cells were purified on day 7 after infection. Pooled WT plus Nlrc4–/– T cells were incubated with the indicated populations of DCs for 12 hours with (+ Fas-Fc) or without (No trx) 2.5 μg/ml Fas-Fc. Live CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (annexin V– viability dye–) were enumerated by flow cytometry. The proportion of live CD4+ and CD8+ T cells cocultured with DCs was normalized to CD4+ and CD8+ T cells cultured alone. (C–G) Five days after infection, WT mice received 5 × 105 WT or Nlrc4–/– BMDCs intranasally, and survival was assessed. (C) Pulmonary CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were quantified on day 7 after infection (C–G). Data are from 1 experiment (B, n = 4 per group) or 2 separate experiments (A, n = 8 per group, and C–G, n = 10 per group). Error bars represent the SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A, D, and E) and Mantel-Cox test (C).

To confirm that the enhanced IAV-induced mortality seen in Nlrc4–/– mice was due to killing of CD4+ T cells by FasL+ DCs, 5 days after infection, WT mice received an intranasal transfer of WT or Nlrc4–/– bone marrow–derived DCs (BMDCs). Like CD11bloCD11c+ and CD11b–CD11c+ lung DCs (Figure 4A), we observed increased FasL expression on BMDCs from Nlrc4–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 6A). Although 40% of the WT mice that received WT BMDCs survived to post-infection day 14, the WT mice that received Nlrc4–/– BMDCs had significantly greater mortality rates (Figure 5C). On day 7 after infection, we enumerated pulmonary CD4+ and CD8+ T cells for a subset of infected WT mice that received WT or Nlrc4–/– BMDCs. We observed a marked loss of total and IAV-specific CD4+ T cells in the WT hosts that received Nlrc4–/– BMDCs in comparison with the WT hosts treated with WT BMDCs (Figure 5, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). In contrast, no difference in IAV-specific CD8+ T cells was observed in mice that received WT or Nlrc4–/– BMDCs (Figure 5, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 6, D and E).

Decreased Akt1 and FoxO3a phosphorylation in NLRC4-deficient BMDCs. To determine how NLRC4 deficiency regulated FasL expression, we examined mRNA expression of Fasl in WT and Nlrc4–/– BMDCs by quantitative real-time PCR. We found that Nlrc4–/– BMDCs expressed higher levels of Fasl than did WT BMDCs (Figure 6A). To confirm these findings, we assessed FasL on BMDCs from an independently generated Nlrc4–/– mouse line (39). We again observed increased FasL mRNA and protein expression levels in Nlrc4–/– BMDCs compared with levels in WT BMDCs (Supplemental Figure 6, F and G). Consistent with inflammasome-independent regulation of FasL expression, we did not observe any significant difference in FasL expression in Asc–/– or Casp1/11–/– BMDCs compared with WT BMDCs (Supplemental Figure 6, H and I).

Figure 6 NLRC4 regulates FasL expression at the transcriptional level in BMDCs. (A) Fasl mRNA expression was assessed in WT and Nlrc4–/– BMDCs by quantitative real-time PCR and normalized to β-actin. (B and C) p-Akt1 and p-FoxO3a protein levels in whole-cell lysates of BMDCs from WT and Nlrc4–/– mice were analyzed by immunoblotting. Densitometric analysis was performed with Bio-Rad Image Lab software (version 5.2.1). Total FoxO3a, Akt1, and β-actin were used as loading controls. Data were pooled from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

FoxO3a, a member of the Forkhead family of transcription factors, has been implicated in the regulation of FasL expression. Furthermore, phosphorylation of FoxO3a by the serine/threonine kinase Akt1 prevents FoxO3a-dependent transcription by inhibiting its translocation to the nucleus and preventing it from activating its target genes (40). We observed that BMDCs from Nlrc4–/– mice had diminished Akt1 and FoxO3a phosphorylation compared with WT BMDCs (Figure 6, B and C), suggesting that NLRC4 may regulate FasL expression through Akt1 and FoxO3a phosphorylation.