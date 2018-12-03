Seeing the forest for the trees: fractal dimensions measure COPD airway remodeling

Commentary 10.1172/JCI124776
School of Medicine, University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland. Department of Respiratory Medicine, St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, Ireland.
Address correspondence to: Eleanor M. Dunican, UCD School of Medicine, Education & Research Centre, St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin 4, Ireland. Phone: 353.1.221.3462; Email: eleanor.dunican@ucd.ie.
Find articles by Dunican, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published October 29, 2018 - More info
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is extremely heterogenous in its effects on airway remodeling. Parsing the complex and interrelated morphologic changes and understanding their contribution to disease severity has posed a significant challenge to the field. In the current issue of the JCI, Bodduluri et al. measured the complex effects of COPD on the airway tree using airway fractal dimension (AFD) on computerized tomography in a large cohort of smokers with and without COPD. They found that lower AFD was independently associated with disease severity and mortality in COPD. This work highlights AFD as a noninvasive approach to analyze complex changes in airway geometry.
