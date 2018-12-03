Commentary 10.1172/JCI124776

Seeing the forest for the trees: fractal dimensions measure COPD airway remodeling

Eleanor M. Dunican

School of Medicine, University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland. Department of Respiratory Medicine, St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, Ireland.

Address correspondence to: Eleanor M. Dunican, UCD School of Medicine, Education & Research Centre, St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin 4, Ireland. Phone: 353.1.221.3462; Email: eleanor.dunican@ucd.ie.

Find articles by Dunican, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published October 29, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 12 on December 3, 2018
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(12):5203–5205. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124776.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published October 29, 2018 - Version history

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is extremely heterogenous in its effects on airway remodeling. Parsing the complex and interrelated morphologic changes and understanding their contribution to disease severity has posed a significant challenge to the field. In the current issue of the JCI, Bodduluri et al. measured the complex effects of COPD on the airway tree using airway fractal dimension (AFD) on computerized tomography in a large cohort of smokers with and without COPD. They found that lower AFD was independently associated with disease severity and mortality in COPD. This work highlights AFD as a noninvasive approach to analyze complex changes in airway geometry.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
5204 Page 5203 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement