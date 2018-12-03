Airway fractal dimension predicts respiratory morbidity and mortality in COPD

In a cohort of smokers, we demonstrated that the fractal dimension of the airway tree, a measure of airway branching complexity and remodeling, is significantly associated with airflow obstruction and respiratory morbidity as well as with lung function decline after adjustment for traditional measures of airway narrowing. We also showed that a significant number of smokers without airflow obstruction, who would be considered to have mild or no disease by traditional classification schema, can be identified to have high mortality risk based on grouping using fractal dimensions and peribronchial emphysema.

Airway remodeling in cigarette smokers involves a complex combination of airway wall changes, luminal narrowing, and eventual attrition of airways (21, 23, 24). A number of imaging metrics are used to quantify these changes, including airway wall thickness, percentage of wall area, or the summary measures of the square roots of the wall areas of hypothetical airways with internal perimeters 10 mm and 15 mm (Pi10 and Pi15) (9, 25). Although these airway metrics have strong associations with lung function and respiratory morbidity (10, 26, 27), these classic geometrical measurements are limited to dimensions averaged over a few generations of segmental and subsegmental bronchi. They assume that changes in some generations of airways are reflective of changes throughout the airway tree, and do not capture the complex morphological changes in the airway tree, which is highly irregular with rough surfaces and self-similar bifurcations at each generation. As fractals show self-similarity, they may better reflect the stochastic airway luminal narrowing and branching changes throughout the airways.

Airway fractal dimensions have considerable clinical implications. The branching angles and tortuosity impact airflow dynamics, as well as smoke and drug deposition (28–30). Weibel theorized that the fractal nature of airway branching enables the large central airways with a cross-sectional area of 5 cm2 to bifurcate and eventually connect with the alveoli with a total surface area of 130 m2 (13). Although this fractal nature is vital for efficient gas flow and diffusion, abnormalities induced by narrowing and loss of airways, and changes in curvature and branching angles, can impact outcomes in disease. Even mild asymmetries in the branching patterns of successive generations can create large variations in ventilation at the terminal segments, resulting in inefficiency of gas exchange (15, 16). Indeed, exhaled aerosol patterns demonstrate fractal behavior, suggesting an influence of fractal patterns on airflow and particle deposition (31). Although branching morphogenesis is initiated early in utero during embryogenesis, the patterns might influence deposition of cigarette smoke and other environmental agents, and potentiate a series of events marked by lung injury and further impact on fractals. It is postulated that there is a clock mechanism for airway branching in the developmental period that is key in timing the rate of embryonic airway bud extension and thus the inter-branch distance (32). Once emphysema has set in, it likely plays a role in changing the fractals as a result of peribronchial emphysema exerting mechanical effects. Emphysema adjacent to the airways can change the branching angle by pushing the airways away from the area of emphysema, especially if this is associated with local air trapping due to poor elastic recoil. For example, emphysema present within the arc of a branch point may widen the branching angle, whereas emphysema that is laterally present may cause the branching angle to narrow. In addition, the presence of emphysema adjacent to the airways may also predispose the airways to collapse, due to the untethering of airways (33, 34).

Our finding of the importance of AFD in participants without overt airflow obstruction is of particular clinical importance. Multiple recent studies have shown that approximately half the subjects at risk for COPD but without airflow obstruction on spirometry have evidence for structural disease on CT (35, 36). The strong associations of AFD with respiratory quality of life and functional capacity support these earlier studies. In addition, AFD can be used to predict disease progression measured by lung function decline as well as mortality in these subjects. Studies of mild disease show that airway loss occurs early in COPD, findings that likely explain the loss of fractal dimension (22).

AFD has been previously measured on silicone rubber airway casts made from autopsy samples of asthmatic airways, and fatal asthmatics had lower fractal dimensions compared with those with nonfatal asthma and controls without asthma (20). Casts from the fatal asthma cases showed substantial remodeling with tapering of segments and irregularity of airways and ridges. Casts from nonfatal asthma were visually not different compared with controls, but AFD was substantially lower in these cases compared with controls (20). In contrast to these studies on airway casts, our results extend the application of fractal analysis to noninvasive CT image reconstruction of airway trees to quantify airway remodeling in COPD. We found that AFD was lower in those with COPD compared with normal participants of roughly similar age, and there was a progressive decrease in AFD with worsening disease stages (P < 0.001). A reduction in AFD reflects either a loss of the complex branching pattern, perhaps due to loss of airways, or a progressive narrowing of the airways. Recent studies have demonstrated this loss of airways in vitro as well as on CT images, and this loss of airways has an impact on clinical outcomes (21, 23, 37). This loss of complexity has also been shown in emphysema progression in mice using fractal analysis (33, 38). In this study, we found that AFD provides additional prognostic information over that provided by current Euclidean-based measures of airway remodeling.

We also found that fractal dimensions can be used to stratify mortality risk in smokers, and this risk stratification provides information that is different from the traditional spirometry-based severity grading. Indeed, a substantial number of participants in groups III and IV had GOLD 0 or 1 disease. Although both groups III and IV were characterized by a higher-than-median percentage of peribronchial emphysema, the additional mortality risk seen in group IV suggests that low AFD is associated with the worst survival rates. The discordance between low AFD groups and mild GOLD stages with differences in outcomes suggests that AFD provides prognostic information that is different from that provided by GOLD alone. Although the reasons for this association remain to be investigated, it could be the culmination of the adverse influence of low AFD and its implications towards airflow dynamics, cigarette smoke and other particle deposition, inefficiencies in ventilation and gas exchange, and perhaps deposition of inhaled medications as well. These findings, in combination with the association between AFD and lung function decline, suggest that low AFD is associated with greater risk of disease progression.

Our study has a number of strengths. The COPDGene study is a cohort of well-characterized participants that included healthy controls as well as smokers with a wide spectrum of disease severity. We showed the utility of this novel measure independent of traditional measures of airway narrowing. Participants were extensively phenotyped with stringent quality control for spirometry and CT. Our study also has a few limitations. We used cubes to fill the airways and measure AFD, whereas the use of other shapes such as 3D triangles could result in slightly different AFD values. However, box counting with cubes has been previously used and provides robust values for AFD. As AFD is a global measure of airway branching complexity, minor alterations in airway structure may be missed; however, these early changes are also likely to be missed using existing metrics that measure geometric averages. All airway measures can be affected by the volume of acquisition, the display field of view, and spatial resolution of CTs, and more efforts are being made to standardize CT acquisition protocols to minimize these factors. Three-dimensional CT resolution is continuing to increase and will drive improvements in AFD accuracy in the future by enabling the use of smaller cube sizes. We did not adjust outcomes for medication data, but no medication has been shown to alter disease outcomes such as lung function decline and mortality. Finally, we calculated all-cause mortality, as mortality causes have not been adjudicated.

Conclusions. We found that the fractal dimension of the airway tree as a measure of airway remodeling in smokers is associated with respiratory morbidity, including exacerbations as well as lung function decline, and informs mortality risk beyond that inferred from airway wall thickness. Fractal dimensions may prove useful for phenotyping patients by providing a unique CT signature for modeling particle deposition and targeting drug delivery devices.