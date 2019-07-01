Targeting VLA4 integrin and CXCR2 mobilizes serially repopulating hematopoietic stem cells

Combined targeting of VLA4 and CXCR2 results in augmented HSPC recruitment. We assessed the mobilization efficiency of a VLA4 antagonist alone compared with a CXCR2 agonist alone, as well as their combined effect in vivo. The previously described small-molecule VLA4 inhibitor firategrast (24, 25) along with the naturally occurring truncated form of the CXCR2 ligand Gro-β (tGro-β) (26, 27) were used in the initial experiment. As shown in Figure 1, combined treatment with both agents resulted in increased numbers of circulating WBCs and CFU-Cs of up to 3- and 10-fold, respectively (Figure 1, A and B). To circumvent the shortcomings of VLA4-targeting compounds hitherto tested as mobilizing agents, we selected a series of VLA4 antagonists that had been developed based on the structure of the well-known VLA4 inhibitors BIO5192 (28) and firategrast (24, 25). These compounds (CWHM-822, 823, 824, 825, and 842; Figure 1C) were synthesized as previously described (29–34). Properties of the inhibitors were assessed using a colorimetric, cell-free, solid-phase receptor binding assay (SPRA; Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124738DS1) as well as a flow cytometry–based soluble VCAM1 binding assay (Figure 1D). CWHM-823, -824, and -842 showed superior binding affinity to VLA4 compared with firategrast (Figure 1D). CWHM-822 and -823 had an improved water solubility compared with both BIO5192 and firategrast (Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 1 Targeting VLA4 and CXCR2 to mobilize HSPCs. (A–B) DBA2/J mice were treated with the VLA4 inhibitor firategrast (100 mg/kg, i.v.), the CXCR2 ligand tGro-β (2.5 mg/kg, s.c.) or both agents immediately after each other. Blood was analyzed for WBCs (A) and CFU-Cs (B). Data are mean ± SEM, n = 5. ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, compared with firategrast alone/compared with tGro-β alone. (C) Molecular structures. (D) G2-ALL cells were treated in duplicate with the VLA4 inhibitors shown in C. Percent inhibition of VCAM1 binding as compared with untreated samples. Data are mean ± SEM of a single experiment representative of 3 experiments. (E) DBA2/J mice were injected with tGro-β (2.5 mg/kg, s.c.), a VLA4 antagonist (3 mg/kg, i.v., for BIO5192, CWHM-823, and -842; 100 mg/kg, i.v., for firategrast), or their combination. Controls received vehicle only. Numbers of circulating CFU-Cs and LSK cells were analyzed 0.5 hours after the injection(s). Data are mean ± SEM, n = 8–10. ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.01, compared with tGro-β alone/VLA4 antagonist alone. (F) HSPC mobilization in CXCR2-KO mice using the CXCR2 ligands CXCL1, CXCL2 (tGro-β), and CXCL8 and the VLA4 antagonist CWHM-823 as well as their combinations was compared with that in WT BALB/cJ. Blood CFU-C numbers were analyzed at baseline, 15 minutes after injection of CXCR2 ligands (s.c., 1 mg/kg CXCL1 and CXCL8, 2 mg/kg tGro-β), 1 hour after injection of CWHM-823 (s.c., 3 mg/kg), and 30 minutes after the combined treatment (s.c. injection of each ligand together with CWHM-823 at same doses as single treatments). Data are mean ± SEM, n = 4–26 in mobilized groups, n = 51–78 in baseline groups. ***P < 0.001, compared with CXCR2 agonist alone/compared with CWHM-823 alone. Statistical comparisons were made using linear mixed models in A and B and ANOVA in all others, followed by step-down Bonferroni’s adjustment for multiple comparisons.

We next tested whether the synergism between VLA4 inhibition and CXCR2 stimulation was a compound class as opposed to a compound-specific effect. Therefore, mobilization with BIO5192 and firategrast was tested alongside the new compounds, CWHM-823 and -842. All 4 inhibitors mobilized HPSCs by themselves, whereas the mobilization response was enhanced up to 3- to 10-fold when combined with tGro-β (Figure 1E), suggesting a compound class–specific effect. Firategrast-related CWHM-823 outperformed the BIO5192-related CWHM-842 in vivo and was therefore selected for the majority of our subsequent analyses. Optimal pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics were determined to be associated with subcutaneous administration of the CWHM-823 plus tGro-β mixture (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Time and dose-response analysis revealed no increase in mobilization between 3 mg/kg and 15 mg/kg of CWHM-823, whereas peak mobilization was reached approximately 30 minutes after the injection (Supplemental Figure 1C).

Complementary to the testing of different VLA4 inhibitors, stimulation with tGro-β (CXCL2) was compared with that of the alternative CXCR2 ligands CXCL1 (Gro-α) and CXCL8 (IL-8). Again, all 3 agonists induced HSPC mobilization when given alone as well as in combination with CWHM-823 (Figure 1F). To control for specificity of the observed effects, CXCR2-KO mice were included. As expected, CXCR2 ligands alone did not induce mobilization in CXCR2-KO mice. Mobilization with the VLA4 antagonist was higher in absolute numbers yet qualitatively unchanged considering the higher baseline levels of circulating CFU-C (930 CFU-C/ml [BALB/cJ CXCR2-KO] versus 300 CFU/ml [BALB/cJ WT] at baseline, and 3800 CFU-C/ml [BALB/cJ CXCR2-KO]versus 1300 CFU-C/ml [BALB/cJ WT] mobilized with CWHM-823). Surprisingly, a decrease in mobilization with CWHM-823 was observed in CXCR2-KO mice when CXCR2 ligands were coadministered with the VLA4 antagonist. One possible explanation for this is that the bioavailability of CWHM-823 is reduced upon administration in conjunction with the chemokine as compared with its administration alone (Supplemental Figure 1B). Lack of specificity for the target receptor CXCR2 appears unlikely: in our comprehensive screening of tGro-β against a panel of 348 different G protein–coupled receptors, no cross-reactivity of the chemokine with any receptors other than CXCR2 was found (Supplemental Table 2).

Properties of mobilized cells. Having established that VLA4 inhibition combined with CXCR2 stimulation achieves superior CFU-C mobilization, we compared the repopulating capacity of the grafts mobilized with this new regimen, the single agents, or G-CSF (Figure 2A). For both VLA4 antagonists tested (firategrast and CWHM-823), a significantly increased blood graft–derived contribution in the primary recipients was detected when each antagonist was combined with tGro-β compared with engraftment from blood mobilized by either of the VLA4 antagonists or tGro-β alone (Figure 2B). More importantly, despite higher numbers of CFU-Cs mobilized by G-CSF (Supplemental Figure 2 and data not shown), the concentration of repopulating units in the blood of mice mobilized with VLA4 antagonist plus tGro-β was equal to that of G-CSF. Analysis of secondary recipients (i.e., evidence of serially repopulating units) confirmed virtually identical mobilization potency within the immature HSC fraction for G-CSF and VLA4 antagonist plus tGro-β (Figure 2C). Moreover, in a model of diabetes-associated poor mobilization (10, 35, 36) generated by exposure of mice to the pancreas toxic agent streptozotocin, mobilization was better preserved with VLA4 antagonist plus tGro-β combination as compared with G-CSF (7200 CFU-C/ml in diabetic compared with 22,200 CFU-C/ml in healthy mice with G-CSF; 9000 compared with 6350 CFU-C/ml with CWHM-823 plus tGro-β, Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 2 Properties of mobilized HSPCs. (A) Schema for analyzing competitive repopulating capacity. Blood (10 μl) from CD45.1+ donors (BALB/cJ, n = 2–3) mobilized with G-CSF (9 doses every 12 hours, 100 μg/kg per dose), tGro-β (2.5 mg/kg, 15 minutes after s.c. injection), VLA4 antagonist firategrast (100 mg/kg, 1 hour after s.c. injection), and CWHM-823 (3 mg/kg, 1 hour after s.c. injection), or the combination of tGro-β and VLA4 antagonist (dosed as indicated for single injections, 30 minutes after simultaneous injection) was mixed with CD45.2+ competitor BM cells (BALB/cJ, n = 2 donors, 2.5 × 105 cells per recipient) and transplanted into lethally irradiated primary CD45.2+ hosts (BALB/cJ, n = 8–10 recipients). (B) Percent CD45.1+ donor cells within the CD45+CD3– compartment of blood was evaluated 20 weeks after transplantation. Data are mean ± SEM, n = 8–10. ***P < 0.001 compared with VLA4 antagonist alone/compared with tGro-β alone. (C) BM from the primary recipients was harvested, pooled, and transplanted into lethally irradiated secondary recipients (CD45.2+ BALB/cJ, 2.5 × 106 per recipient). The percentage of donor-derived cells in the blood of secondary recipients 18 weeks after transplantation is shown. Data are mean ± SEM, n = 5 and are not significantly different. *P < 0.05. (D–F) LSK cells were sorted from the blood of DBA/2J mice mobilized with G-CSF (9 doses every 12 hours, 100 μg/kg per dose, n = 3), AMD3100 (5 mg/kg, 1 hour after injection, n = 3), or CWHM-823 plus tGro-β (3 mg/kg and 2.5 mg/kg, 30 minutes after simultaneous s.c. injection, n = 3). LSK cells from steady-state BM were included as control. Total RNA from sorted cells was subjected to microarray expression analysis. (D) Principal component analysis (PCA) of mRNA expression of different LSK species. (E) Corresponding hierarchical clustering map. (F) Normalized expression values for the genes Nr4A1-3. Each source/treatment group included n = 3 samples (pooled from up to 6 donors). Statistical comparisons were made using ANOVA, followed by step-down Bonferroni’s adjustment for multiple comparisons.

We then performed gene expression profiling of differentially mobilized HSPCs. LSK cells isolated from the blood of mice treated with AMD3100 (1 hour), G-CSF (5 days), or CWHM-823 plus tGro-β (30 minutes) along with LSK cells from BM of untreated mice were examined using microarray analysis. A high degree of similarity between the analyzed LSK types was found, with AMD3100-mobilized LSK cells being the only group clustering somewhat separately from the other 3 using principal component analysis (PCA, Figure 2D). In comparison to BM, LSK cells mobilized by CWHM-823 plus tGro-β had only 45 genes with significantly different expression levels (Supplemental Table 3). CWHM-823 plus tGro-β versus G-CSF had only 53 such genes (Supplemental Table 4). By contrast, 694 genes were significantly up- or downregulated between AMD3100 and CWHM-823 plus tGro-β–mobilized LSK cells despite their very similar kinetics of mobilization (Supplemental Table 5). The close relationship between CWHM-823 plus tGro-β–mobilized LSK cells, BM-resident LSK cells, and G-CSF LSK cells was further evident upon clustering of the top 1000 differentially expressed genes, which demonstrated clear separation of the AMD3100-mobilized LSK cells (Figure 2E).

Among the genes significantly enriched in CWHM-823 plus tGro-β–mobilized LSK cells, the transcription factors Nr4A1-3 were identified (Figure 2F). Members of this nuclear receptor family have previously been shown to specify a population of myeloid-biased long-term repopulating HSCs (37). This is consistent with a relative enrichment of the latter within CWHM-823 plus tGro-β–targeted HSPCs. Distinct properties of CWHM-823 plus tGro-β LSK cells were further confirmed when cell cycle status of differentially mobilized HSPCs was assessed (Supplemental Figure 3). LSK cells mobilized with CWHM-823 were predominantly quiescent with more than 70% found in the G 0 phase and approximately 25% and 3% found in G 1 and G 2 /S/M phases of the cell cycle, respectively. A much lower proportion of tGro-β–mobilized LSKs were not cycling (approximately 50% in G 0 ) and virtually no cells were in G 2 /S/M phase. In contrast, more than half of the LSK cells from CWHM-823 plus tGro-β–mobilized blood were actively cycling and 5% was found in the G 2 /S/M phase. Thus, LSK cells mobilized with the combination of VLA4 inhibition and CXCR2 stimulation do not simply represent a mix of those mobilized by single agents. Given the rapid kinetics of mobilization by these agents when administered alone and in combination, the discrepancies between the cell cycle distribution imply preferential targeting of distinct LSK species rather than changes induced upon exposure to the different agents.

Cellular mechanism of mobilization. We sought to determine which of the 2 events, CXCR2 stimulation or VLA4 inhibition, needs to occur first and is therefore the priming event for the subsequent response to the second stimulus. Pretreatment with the VLA4 antagonist (CWHM-823, 45 minutes prior to tGro-β administration) did not alter subsequent tGro-β–induced mobilization (Figure 3A). In contrast, albeit lower than when both compounds were given simultaneously, significantly elevated numbers of circulating CFU-Cs were detected in CWHM-823–mobilized mice that had been pretreated with tGro-β as compared with PBS. These findings pointed toward CXCR2 targeting as the priming event.

Figure 3 Granulocytes are indispensable for tGro-induced mobilization. (A) Effect of different sequences of injection. Two groups of BALB/cJ mice received pretreatment with PBS or tGro-β (2.5 mg/kg, s.c.) 15 minutes prior to the injection of CWHM-823 (3 mg/kg, s.c.). Accordingly, 2 other groups were pretreated with PBS or the VLA4 antagonist (3 mg/kg CWHM-823, s.c.) 45 minutes prior to tGro-β (2.5 mg/kg, s.c.) injection. A fifth group received a simultaneous injection of CWHM-823 plus tGro-β at the indicated doses. At 15 and 60 minutes after the administration of the second compound (or the simultaneous injection in the control group), circulating CFU-C numbers were measured. Each bar is mean ± SEM, n = 4–5. ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05. (B–D) For transient depletion of blood neutrophils, mice were pretreated with an anti-Gr1 antibody in vivo (200 μg/mouse, i.v.) 36 hours prior to mobilization with tGro-β (2.5 mg/kg, s.c., time point 15 minutes), CWHM-823 (3.0 mg/kg, s.c., time point 60 minutes), or the combined agents (doses same as for separate treatments, time point 30 minutes). Nonmobilized mice were used as controls (baseline). Moreover, all 4 conditions were analyzed in cohorts that had been pretreated with a control antibody (200 μg/mouse, i.v.). (B) Representative scatter plot analyses of unmobilized blood using flow cytometry, with granulocytes virtually absent in anti-Gr1–treated mice. (C–D) Numbers of circulating neutrophils (C) and CFU-Cs (D). Each bar is mean ± SEM, n = 7–9. ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01. Statistical comparisons were made using ANOVA, followed by step-down Bonferroni’s adjustment for multiple comparisons. Logarithm transformation was performed for the data in C and D.

Within the hematopoietic compartment, CXCR2 expression was detected almost exclusively in granulocytes, and specifically HSCs themselves were CXCR2-negative (Supplemental Figure 4). Therefore, as expected, when granulocytes were depleted from the circulation (Figure 3, B and C), mobilization responses to tGro-β alone as well as to the combination of CWHM-823 plus tGro-β were completely blunted (Figure 3D).

In order to distinguish between hematopoietic-intrinsic versus nonhematopoietic contributions for mobilization with CWHM-823 plus tGro-β, chimeric animals were generated by transplanting CXCR2-KO or WT BM cells into WT recipients and vice versa, WT cells into CXCR2-KO or WT recipients (Figure 4A). Following reconstitution, mice were mobilized with CWHM-823 alone, tGro-β alone, or the combination. As expected, mobilization with the VLA4 antagonist alone was similar in both hematopoietic and stromal CXCR2 knockouts (Figure 4B). No HSPC mobilization with tGro-β alone was observed in WT recipients reconstituted with CXCR2-KO BM (Figure 4C, first and second bars from left). Surprisingly, CXCR2-KO recipients engrafted with the WT BM also demonstrated attenuated mobilization (Figure 4C, fifth and sixth bars from left), indicating an additional contribution of nonhematopoietic (stromal) CXCR2 to the tGro-β–induced HSPC egress. Moreover, the combination of CWHM-823 and tGro-β mobilized HSPCs with almost equal potency in WT recipients of CXCR2-KO and WT BM (Figure 4D, comparing second and fourth bars from left). Mobilization of similar magnitude was also detected in CXCR2-KO and WT recipients reconstituted with WT BM. Stimulation of either hematopoietic or stromal CXCR2 was therefore sufficient to elicit synergistic mobilization when combined with inhibition of VLA4 signaling.

Figure 4 CXCR2 expression in both the hematopoietic and nonhematopoietic (stromal) compartment contributes to tGro-induced mobilization. (A) Hematopoietic-specific CXCR2-KO mice were generated by transplanting lethally irradiated CD45.1+ recipients (BALB/cJ) with CD45.2+ BM cells isolated from CXCR2-KO mice (BALB/c, 1 × 106 cells per recipient, n = 3 BM donor mice). A control group was reconstituted with CD45.2+ WT BM cells (BALB/c, 1 × 106 cells per recipient, n = 3 BM donor mice). Stromal-specific knockouts were generated by transplanting CD45.1+ WT BM cells (BALB/cJ, 1 × 106 cells per recipient, n = 3 BM donors) into CXCR2-KO mice (CD45.2+). In the corresponding control group, WT CD45.2+ recipients were transplanted with the WT CD45.1+ BM graft. (B–D) Three months after transplantation, circulating HSPC numbers (Lin-kit+ cells) were assessed in the different recipients at baseline and following mobilization with CWHM-823 alone (3 mg/kg, 1 hour after s.c. injection, B), tGro-β alone (2.5 mg/kg, 15 minutes after s.c. injection, C), and both agents combined (dosed as indicated for separate treatments, 30 minutes after simultaneous s.c. injection, D). Each bar is mean ± SEM, n = 4–5. ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05. (E) Lethally irradiated CXCR2fl/flCdh5Cre+ hosts (C57BL/6 background, CD45.2+) were reconstituted with syngeneic WT CD45.1+ BM (3 × 106 cells per recipient) to generate EC-specific knockout recipients. In the control group, CXCR2fl/+Cre+ and CXCR2+/+ Cre+ mice were used as recipients. Three months after transplantation, circulating HSPC (CFU-C) numbers were quantified at baseline and following mobilization with CWHM-823 alone (3 mg/kg, 1 hour after s.c. injection), tGro-β alone (2.5 mg/kg, 15 minutes after s.c. injection), and both agents combined (dosed as indicated for separate treatment, 30 minutes after simultaneous s.c. injection). Each bar is mean ± SEM, n = 6. Statistical comparisons were made using ANOVA, followed by step-down Bonferroni’s adjustment for multiple comparisons. Logarithm transformation was performed for the data in D and E.

Expression and functional role of CXCR2 in endothelial cells (ECs) has been described (38, 39). Our previous studies indicated the absence of CXCR2 expression in CXCL12-abundant reticular cells (CARs, another major cellular player involved in HSPC retention) (40, 41). We therefore tested whether CXCR2 ablation restricted to ECs would lead to changes in mobilization responses. As shown in Figure 4E, mobilization with all 3 regimens (CWHM-823, tGro-β, and CWHM-823 plus tGro-β) was decreased in CXCR2 EC-KO recipients compared with the control group. Most pronounced was the effect observed with tGro-β alone.

Role of cellular adhesion. Our studies suggested that stimulation of CXCR2 on either granulocytes or stroma was sufficient to recruit as many HSPCs into the circulation as when the target receptor was present in both compartments (Figure 4). This led us to investigate the role of adhesive cross-stimulatory interaction between neutrophils and stroma, likely initiated through exposure to the chemokine. Beta 2 integrins LFA1 (ITGAL/ITGB2, CD11a/CD18) and Mac1 (ITGAM/ITGB2, CD11b/CD18) are well-known crucial mediators of neutrophil adhesion to vasculature (42, 43). Both have been shown to become activated after CXCR2 stimulation (44–46) and have been previously implicated in CXCR2- and G-CSF–triggered mobilization (19, 47, 48).

At baseline, no significant hematological changes were found in mice lacking LFA1 (CD11a-KO) or Mac1 (CD11b-KO) except for a slight increase in circulating neutrophils in CD11a knockouts (Figure 5, A–C). Mobilization of CFU-C with CWHM-823 was approximately doubled in CD11a- or CD11b-deficient mice, whereas both strains’ response to tGro-β alone was the same as in WT mice, despite a dramatic neutrophilia induced in the CD11a-KO mice in response to tGro-β (Figure 5B). The response to the combination treatment was significantly attenuated (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Role of cell adhesion on mobilization. (A–C) Mobilization in LFA1 (CD11a) and Mac1 (CD11b) knockout mice. CD11a-KO and CD11b-KO as well as WT C57BL/6J mice received an injection of PBS, tGro-β (2.5 mg/kg, s.c., time point 15 minutes), CWHM-823 (3.0 mg/kg, s.c., time point 60 minutes), or the 2 agents combined (dosed the same as for separate treatments, time point 30 minutes). Mobilization of WBCs (A), neutrophils (NEs) (B), and CFU-Cs (C) was assessed. Each bar is mean ± SEM, n = 4–8. ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05. Statistical comparisons were made using ANOVA, followed by step-down Bonferroni’s adjustment for multiple comparisons.

Role of proteases. Considering the fact that CXCR2 is not expressed on the surface of the HSPCs themselves, we next addressed the question of the molecular crosstalk initiated by CXCR2 stimulation and how it enables HSPC egress. Previous reports aiming to elucidate the mechanism of tGro-β and AMD3100 plus tGro-β–induced HSPC release suggested critical involvement of the matrix metalloprotease 9 (MMP9) (49–52). Therefore, we compared mobilization with the combination of CWHM-823 plus tGro-β against AMD3100 plus tGro-β as well as single agent treatments in MMP9-KO mice on both FVB and C57BL/6 (B6) background (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). In addition, a pharmacologic model in the form of a broad-spectrum MMP inhibitor, batimastat, was employed (Supplemental Figure 5C). Baseline circulating HSPC numbers or AMD3100-induced mobilization were not affected by the genetic MMP9 deficiency or by the MMP blockade. CWHM-823–induced mobilization was equally potent in FVB WT and FVB MMP9-KO mice and was not affected by batimastat. However, mobilization was stronger in B6 MMP9-KO mice than in their WT counterparts. Conversely, tGro-β– and AMD3100 plus tGro-β–induced mobilization was significantly reduced in FVB MMP9-KO mice or following MMP inhibitor treatment, but it was not altered in B6 MMP9-KO mice. Interestingly, the combination of CWHM-823 plus tGro-β mobilized with equal efficiency in both knockout strains relative to WT control mice, whereas mobilization was slightly, but not significantly, reduced in mice pretreated with batimastat. Taken together, these data do not support a clear role of MMP9 in CWHM-823 plus tGro-β–associated augmented mobilization. Rather, they suggest differences in the mechanism underlying mobilization induced by combining CXCR2 stimulation and VLA4 blockade compared with CXCR2 activation in conjunction with CXCR4 blockade.