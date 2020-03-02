Annexin A1 drives macrophage skewing to accelerate muscle regeneration through AMPK activation

Animals. Male C57BL/6 mice, male alx/fpr2/3GFP/GFP mice (referred to as Fpr2/3–/–) bearing a knocked-in green fluorescent protein (27), and male AnxA1–/– mice (54), aged 10 weeks, were used for in vivo experiments. Both transgenic strains were fully backcrossed onto a C57BL/6 genetic background.

Production of recombinant human ANXA1. Human recombinant annexin A1 (hrANXA1) was produced by a prokaryotic expression system and purified essentially as described previously (55). Briefly, cDNA for human ANXA1 was inserted into the expression vector pQE30Xa (Qiagen Ltd.) and transfected into E. coli (SG13009 pREP4, Novagen), which were then grown in Luria-Bertani broth medium supplemented with ampicillin (50 μg/mL; Roche), kanamycin (30 μg/mL; Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 0.5% glycerol. Protein overexpression was initiated by addition of 5 mM isopropyl β-d-1-thiogalactopyranoside (Eurogentec), and proteins were purified by immobilized metal ion affinity chromatography. Purity and homogeneity were assessed by SDS-PAGE, Western blotting, and MALDI-TOF/TOF analysis. Endotoxin was determined with the Endosafe-PTS (FDA-licensed Limulus amebocyte lysate cartridge from Charles River Laboratories) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. HrANXA1 contained less than 0.2 U endotoxin per mg hrANXA1 protein.

Skeletal muscle injury. Skeletal muscle injury was caused by intramuscular injection of cardiotoxin (Latoxan) in the tibialis anterior (TA) muscle of male animals, as described previously (13). TA muscles were injected with cardiotoxin (50 μL per TA, 12 μM); 1, 2, 7, 14, or 28 days after lesioning, animals were killed by exposure to CO 2 or cervical dislocation after isofluorane anesthesia. TAs were isolated and snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen–cooled isopentane for storage and later analysis. Only muscles harboring more than 90% of myofibers with centrally located nuclei were considered for analysis.

Murine BMDMs. Bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) were prepared from adult male WT Sv129/C57BL/6 and Prkaa1–/– mice (referred to as AMPKα1–/–; ref. 28). Mice were killed by cervical dislocation under isoflurane anesthesia, and marrow was flushed from tibiae and femurs. Cells were plated, washed, and grown for 6–7 days in DMEM High Glucose High Pyruvate, 20% heat-inactivated FCS (Thermo Fisher Scientific), 30% L929 cell conditioned medium, 1% amphotericin B (2.5 μg/mL; Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 100 μg/mL streptomycin (Thermo Fisher Scientific). For phenotypic characterization, BMDMs were treated for 6 hours in the presence or absence of 10 nM hrANXA1 and fixed for 10 minutes in 4% formaldehyde, permeabilized for 10 minutes in PBS with 0.5 % Triton X-100, and blocked for 1 hour in PBS with 4% BSA. They were then labeled overnight at 4°C with anti–NOS-2 (ab15323, Abcam), anti-CCL3 (ab32609, Abcam), anti–TGF-β1 (ab64715, Abcam), anti-CD163 (sc-20066, Santa Cruz Biotechnology), and anti-CD206 (sc-58987, Santa Cruz Biotechnology), followed by incubation for 1 hour at 37°C with Cy3-conjugated secondary antibodies (Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories Inc.). Cells were stained with Hoechst (MilliporeSigma) and mounted in Fluoromount (Interchim), and pictures were taken on an Axio Imager.Z1 (Zeiss) at ×20 magnification connected to a CoolSNAP MYO CCD Camera (Photometrics).

In vitro model of adult myogenesis. Macrophages were obtained from bone marrow precursor cells extracted from 4 distinct mice that were cultured in DMEM containing 20% FBS and 30% conditioned medium of L929 cell line (enriched in CSF-1) for 7 days. Macrophages were activated with hrANXA1 for 3 days (10 nM) in DMEM containing 10% FBS. After the washing steps, serum-free DMEM was added for 24 hours to obtain macrophage-conditioned medium. Murine myogenic precursor cells (MPCs) were obtained from TA muscle isolated from 4 mice and cultured using standard conditions in DMEM/F12 medium (Gibco Life Technologies) containing 20% heat-inactivated FBS and 2% G/Ultroser (Pall Inc.). MPCs were seeded at 30,000 cells/cm2 on Matrigel (diluted 1:10) and incubated for 3 days with conditioned medium containing 2% heat-inactivated horse serum. In the case of direct treatment of MPCs, cells were directly incubated with 10 nM hrANXA1 for 3 days in the presence of 2% heat-inactivated horse serum. Cells were then incubated with an anti-desmin antibody (ab32362, Abcam), followed by a Cy3-conjugated secondary antibody (Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories Inc.) (13, 29). Cells were stained with Hoechst (Sigma-Aldrich) and mounted in Fluoromount (Interchim), and pictures were taken on Axio Observer.Z1 (Zeiss) at ×20 magnification connected to a CoolSNAP HQ2 CCD Camera (Photometrics).

Bone marrow transplantation. Bone marrow transplantation was performed as previously described (13, 56). Total bone marrow cells were isolated by flushing of the tibiae and femurs of 8- to 20-week-old donor mice (WT or AnxA1–/– males) with RPMI 1640/10% FBS. They were transplanted into 8- to 12-week-old recipient CX3CR1-GFP+/– males (monocytes/macrophages expressing GFP) previously lethally irradiated for 10 minutes with a dose of 0.85 Gy/min in an X-RAD 320 (Precision X-Ray). Total bone marrow cells were injected (107 cells diluted in 100 μL of RPMI 1640/50% mouse serum) into the retro-orbital vein of recipient mice. After transplantation, mice were fed with ciprofloxacin (10 mg/kg/d) in the drinking water for 3 weeks. Engraftment efficiency was determined by FACS analysis on peripheral blood 5 weeks after the transplantation and on bone marrow when mice were sacrificed. Briefly, red cells were lysed with ACK buffer, and leukocytes were incubated with FcR Blocking Reagent (Miltenyi Biotec) for 20 minutes at 4°C. Finally, cells were labeled with an APC-conjugated anti-CD115 antibody for 30 minutes at 4°C and analyzed on a BD FACSCanto II (BD Biosciences). DAPI was used as viability marker. Engraftment was determined as the percentage of monocytes not expressing GFP.

Human peripheral blood–derived macrophages. Human cells were prepared according to an approved protocol (East London and the City Research Ethics Committee and Queen Mary University of London [QMUL] Animal Welfare & Ethical Review Board; 06/Q605/40; P/00/029). Peripheral blood was collected from 6 different healthy volunteers by intravenous withdrawal in 3.2% sodium citrate solution (1:10). PBMCs were isolated by density centrifugation on a Histopaque-1077 gradient (Sigma-Aldrich) according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and were plated in RPMI 1640 for 1 hour. Cells were washed 3 times with ice-cold PBS without Ca2+/Mg2+ to remove lymphocytes, and adherent cells were incubated in RPMI 1640 containing 20% heat-inactivated FCS for 14 days.

Histological and immunohistochemical analysis. For histological analysis, muscles were harvested, snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen–chilled isopentane, and kept at –80°C until use. Cryosections (10 μm) were prepared for H&E or Sudan Black staining. Stained sections were scanned using an Axio Scan.Z1 (Zeiss) with a ×20 objective and a 3 CCD HV-F 2025 CL camera (Hitachi), and Sudan Black–labeled areas were quantified with ImageJ software (NIH). Briefly, images were converted into 8-bit binary image using a Yen threshold filter, and black pixels were enumerated and expressed as a percentage of the total pixels in the muscle section. Fluorescence immunohistochemical analysis was performed according to standard procedures. Briefly, transverse muscle cryosections (10 μm) were postfixed by incubation for 15 minutes in 4% formaldehyde, blocked, and immunostained using primary antibodies directed against Ly6G (1:100; 127602, BioLegend), F4/80 (1:200; 123102, BioLegend), ANXA1 (1:1000; 71-3400, Thermo Fisher Scientific), or Fpr2/3 (1:100; sc-18191-R, Santa Cruz Biotechnology). Secondary antibodies were Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated (AF488-conjugated) or AF594-conjugated goat anti-rabbit or anti-rat IgG (1:300; Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Sections were counterstained with DAPI, mounted, and examined using a TCS SP5 confocal laser scanning microscope (Leica Microsystems) fitted with 405-nm, 488-nm, and 594-nm lasers and attached to a Leica DMI6000CS inverted microscope fitted with a ×40 objective lens (NA 0.75 mm; working distance, 0.66 mm). Images were captured with Leica LAS AF 2.6.1 software and analyzed using ImageJ 1.51w software (NIH).

In vivo macrophage phenotype analysis. Macrophage phenotype was analyzed as previously described (13). Briefly, CD45+ cells were isolated from regenerating TA muscle using magnetic beads conjugated to anti-CD45 antibody (Miltenyi Biotec) and then incubated with Fc block (Miltenyi Biotec) for 30 minutes at 4°C. Finally, CD45+ cells were stained with antibody against Ly6C/G (17-5931-82, eBioscience) and against F4/80 (12-4801-82, eBioscience). Percentages of Ly6C/GhiF4/80lo and Ly6C/GnegF4/80hi cells were calculated among total F4/80+ cells after analysis by flow cytometry with a FACSCalibur instrument (BD Biosciences) and FlowJo version 9.2 analysis software as described below.

AMPKα1 siRNA. Primary human PBMC–derived macrophages were transfected with 1 of 3 different commercial siRNA sequences designed to target AMPKα1 or an Allstars negative control siRNA sequence using Hiperfect transfection reagent according to the manufacturer’s instructions (final concentration 2 nM; all Qiagen GmbH), alongside mock-transfected cells. After 48 hours, cells were analyzed for phenotypic conversion following hrANXA1 treatment (6 hours, 10 nM). A proportion of cells were analyzed for AMPKα1 expression by Western blot as described below or by flow cytometry. Briefly, 48 hours after siRNA transfection, cells were detached, fixed by incubation in 4% formaldehyde in PBS at 4°C for 10 minutes, and permeabilized by resuspension with vortexing in ice-cold methanol. Surface Fcγ receptors were blocked by incubation for 20 minutes at 4°C with IgG block (Thermo Fisher Scientific), then incubated for 30 minutes at 4°C with a rabbit polyclonal antibody raised against the human AMPKα1 subunit (1:1000; 2795, Cell Signaling Technology), followed by staining with an AF488-conjugated goat anti-rabbit polyclonal secondary antibody (1:500; A-11008, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were analyzed on a FACSCanto II flow cytometer (BD Biosciences) using FlowJo 8.8.2 analysis software (Tree Star Inc.). A total of 10,000 singlet events were analyzed for each sample.

Human macrophage flow cytometry analysis. Primary human PBMC–derived macrophages were labeled with FITC-conjugated mouse monoclonal anti-MHCII (11-9956-42, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and APC-conjugated mouse monoclonal anti-CD206 (17-2069-42, Thermo Fisher Scientific) or isotype controls (all Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s protocols. In all cases, 20,000 events were acquired using a FACSCalibur flow cytometer (BD Biosciences), and analyzed using FlowJo 9.2 analysis software (Tree Star Inc.). In some cases, macrophages were analyzed for surface expression of FPR2/ALX; surface Fcγ receptors were blocked by incubation for 20 minutes at 4°C with IgG block (Thermo Fisher Scientific), followed by incubation for 30 minutes at 4°C with mouse monoclonal anti–FPR2/ALX (1 μg/106 cells; GM1D6, Aldevron), then incubation for 30 minutes at 4°C with secondary antibody (AF488-conjugated goat anti-mouse, 1:300; Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Western blot analysis. Mouse muscle tissue and human macrophage samples were homogenized in RIPA buffer containing phosphatase and protease inhibitor cocktail (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Samples boiled in 6× Laemmli buffer were subjected to standard SDS-PAGE (10%) and electrophoretically blotted onto Immobilon-P polyvinylidene difluoride membranes (Millipore). Membranes were incubated with antibodies raised against human phospho–Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent kinase (12716, Cell Signaling Technology), phospho-AMPKα (2531, Cell Signaling Technology), AMPKα1 (2795, Cell Signaling Technology), phospho–acetyl-CoA carboxylase (3661, Cell Signaling Technology), acetyl-CoA carboxylase (3662, Cell Signaling Technology) (all 1:1000), ANXA1 (1:1000; 71-3400, Thermo Fisher Scientific, UK), or β-actin (1:10,000; A5316, Sigma-Aldrich) in Tris-buffered saline solution containing 0.1% Tween-20 and 5% (wt/vol) nonfat dry milk overnight at 4°C. Membranes were washed for 30 minutes with Tris-buffered saline solution containing 0.1% Tween-20, with the solution being changed at 10-minute intervals; membranes were then incubated with secondary antibody (HRP-conjugated goat anti-mouse, 1:5000; Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 2 hours at room temperature. Proteins were then detected using an enhanced chemiluminescence detection kit and visualized on Hyperfilm (Amersham Biosciences). Films were digitized and analyzed using ImageJ 1.51w software (NIH).

Quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR. Total RNA was prepared from primary human PBMC–derived macrophages using TRIzol reagent (Life Technologies Ltd.) and then reverse-transcribed with SuperScript III reverse transcriptase (Life Technologies Ltd.) according to the manufacturer’s protocols. Resultant cDNA was then analyzed by real-time PCR in duplicate, using the Quantitect primer system (primer sets: FPR2/ALX QT00204295, IL-10 QT00041685, NOS-2 QT00068740, TNF-α QT00029162, and TGF-β1 QT00000728; all Qiagen Ltd.) and Power SYBR Green PCR Master Mix (Applied Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Reactions were performed in 384-well format using the ABI PRISM 7900HT Sequence Detection System. The PCR conditions consisted of 95°C for 15 minutes, then 40 cycles of 95°C for 15 seconds, 55°C for 30 seconds, and 72°C for 30 seconds, with a dissociation step of 95°C for 15 seconds, 60°C for 15 seconds, and 95°C for 15 seconds included after the PCR reaction to confirm the absence of nonspecific products. Data were acquired and analyzed with SDS 2.3 (Applied Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific); fold change was calculated as 2−ΔΔCt.

For AnxA1 and Fpr2/3 quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR analysis, cell populations were FACS-sorted from mouse TA muscles as previously described (57) using a FACSAria II cell sorter (BD Biosciences). Total RNA was isolated using NucleoSpin RNA Plus XS kit (Macherey-Nagel) and retro-transcribed into cDNA using SuperScript II Reverse Transcriptase. Quantitative PCR was performed in triplicate on a CFX Connect Real-Time PCR Detection System (Bio-Rad) using LightCycler 480 SYBR Green I Master (Roche Diagnostics). Calculation of relative expression was determined by Bio-Rad CFX Manager software, and fold change was normalized as normalized relative quantity (NRQ) (or ΔΔCq) for each series:

(Equation 1)

where T is the target sample, Cal is the calibrator value (i.e., the mean of all sample Cqs of the series), and R is the housekeeping gene cyclophilin A. Sequences of primers used were as follows: 5′-GCACTCCAGCTTTCTTTGCC-3′ (AnxA1 forward), 5′-AATTTCCGAACGGGAGACCA-3′ (AnxA1 reverse), 5′-ACACCACAGGAACCGAAGAG-3′ (Fpr2/3 forward), 5′-TGGAGACAACCACCATTGAGA-3′ (Fpr2/3 reverse), 5′-GTGACTTTACACGCCATAATG-3′ (cyclophilin A forward), and 5′-ACAAGATGCCAGGACCTGTAT-3′ (cyclophilin A reverse).

Statistics. All quantified in vitro data are derived from at least 3 independent donors, with experiments performed in triplicate, and are expressed as mean ± SEM. Murine in vivo experiments were performed with a group size of n = 6, sufficient to identify a 20% effect size with a power of 0.8, and are expressed as mean ± SEM. All mice were randomly allocated to groups, and analysis was performed blinded to experimental condition. Data were analyzed by 1- or 2-way ANOVA as appropriate, with post hoc comparison using Tukey’s honestly significant difference test. For murine in vitro experiments, at least 3 independent experiments were performed, and statistical significance was determined using Student’s t test. In all cases, P less than 0.05 was taken as indicating statistical significance.

Study approval. All procedures were performed under the UK Animals (Scientific Procedures) Act, 1986, in the United Kingdom or in compliance with European legislation in France. Animal facilities were fully licensed by relevant national authorities, and protocols were validated by local ethical committees (CEEA55, Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1, and Animal Welfare and Ethical Review Body, in QMUL).