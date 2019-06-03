Inositol-triphosphate 3-kinase B confers cisplatin resistance by regulating NOX4-dependent redox balance

ITPKB expression positively correlates with cisplatin resistance in diverse human cancers. To better understand the link between protein kinase signaling in metabolic regulation and its contribution to cancer cisplatin resistance, we used a human kinome-wide lentiviral shRNA library to identify metabolic drivers that may impact cisplatin resistance. Two-step screening was performed to first select genes from 781 kinase and kinase-related genes that are only lethal when target-downregulated in the presence of a sublethal dose of cisplatin. Among the top 100 ranking genes in the primary screen, 16 kinases using metabolites as substrates were selected. These metabolism-related genes were evaluated in 3 different cisplatin-resistant (cisplatin-resistant) cancer cell lines — lung cancer A549cisR, ovarian cancer A2780cisR, and cervical cancer KB-3-1cisR cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124550DS1) — the cisplatin-resistant features of which are described in Methods. ITPKB, which converts IP3 to IP4, was identified as the most effective common target from the secondary screen by sensitizing cancer cells to cisplatin treatment across 3 cancer types (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 ITPKB upregulation is associated with cisplatin resistance in diverse cancer cell lines and primary patient samples. (A) RNAi screen result using 16 candidate kinases that phosphorylate metabolites selected among the top 100 leading candidates from a kinome shRNA library. Cancer cell lines (KB-3-1cisR, A549cisR, A2780cisR) were treated with pooled shRNA clones and sublethal doses of cisplatin (KB-3-1cisR, 5 μg/ml; A549cisR, 1 μg/ml; A2780cisR, 2.5 μg/ml) for 48 hours. Cell viability was assessed using CellTiter-Glo Luminescent cell viability assay. Minimum and maximum are at the ends of the whiskers. (B and C) The correlation between ITPKB protein level and cisplatin IC 50 in a panel of cancer cell lines (B) and patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tumors (C). (D) Immunohistochemistry analyses of ITPKB in primary tumor specimens collected from head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) patients treated with platinum therapy. Tumors from HNSCC patient groups who showed response (blue) or no response (red) to platinum therapy within a 2-year duration are compared. Data are mean ± SD of 3 technical replicates for A and are representative of 3 (A) and 2 (B and C) independent biological experiments. Data are mean ± SD from indicated sample numbers (n = 13 and n = 29) for D. Statistical analyses were performed by 1-way ANOVA (A), 2-tailed Pearson’s correlation coefficient (B and C), and unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (D) (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005).

To explore the relationship between ITPKB expression and cisplatin resistance in human cancers, we examined ITPKB expression and cisplatin sensitivity in 22 human cancer cell lines and 13 patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tumors of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), lung cancer, and ovarian cancer. ITPKB level and cisplatin resistance positively correlated in both cancer cell lines and PDX tumors (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Interestingly, PDX tumors, which are more clinically relevant than cell lines, demonstrated stronger positive correlation with r value of 0.92–0.96 compared with cancer cell lines (r = 0.44–0.74). Furthermore, ITPKB expression and its relationship to cisplatin resistance were further investigated in primary patient tumor specimens. Primary tumors from HNSCC patients who received platinum-based chemotherapy including cisplatin and carboplatin were stained for ITPKB (Supplemental Figure 1D). HNSCC patients were separated into 2 groups: patients who responded to platinum therapy for a duration of 2 years and patients who lost response within the 2-year period and had regrowth of tumors off treatment. The group of tumors from patients who had recurrent disease within 2 years (“no response” group) had higher expression of ITPKB compared with the group who responded to platinum therapy for over 2 years (“response” group) (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1E). Clinical information for all patients from whom primary HNSCC patient tumors and HNSCC, lung, and ovarian cancer PDX tumors were studied is provided in Supplemental Tables 1 and 2. These data demonstrate that ITPKB expression pattern positively correlates with cancer cisplatin resistance.

ITPKB is important for cisplatin-resistant cancer cell proliferation and tumor growth. To investigate the role of ITPKB in cancer cell growth in the presence of cisplatin, we target-downregulated ITPKB using 2 distinct shRNA clones in KB-3-1cisR, A549cisR, and A2780cisR cells. Knockdown of ITPKB significantly attenuated viability of the cells and decreased colony-forming potential only in the presence of cisplatin (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A). In addition, ITPKB knockdown sensitized the cells to cisplatin treatment as shown by the cisplatin IC 50 (Figure 2B). Similar results were obtained by ITPKB knockout using 2 distinct sgRNA clones (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Next, we validated the role of ITPKB in vivo in a xenograft mouse model. Tumors originating from KB-3-1cisR cells with ITPKB knockdown showed an apparent decrease in tumor growth and tumor size in mice treated with cisplatin (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2D). These data reveal that ITPKB promotes cisplatin-resistant potential and that targeting ITPKB sensitizes cisplatin-resistant cancer cells to cisplatin.

Figure 2 ITPKB is important for cisplatin-resistant cancer cell proliferation and tumor growth. (A) Cell viability (top) and colony formation potential (bottom) of KB-3-1cisR, A549cisR, and A2780cisR cells with ITPKB knockdown. Cells were transduced with ITPKB shRNA clones and treated with sublethal doses of cisplatin (KB-3-1cisR, 5 μg/ml; A549cisR, 2 μg/ml; A2780cisR, 5 μg/ml). Knockdown efficiency of ITPKB is shown by immunoblotting. (B) Cisplatin IC 50 in KB-3-1cisR, A549cisR, and A2780cisR cells with ITPKB knockdown. Cells were treated with increasing concentrations of cisplatin for 48 hours. (C) Effect of ITPKB knockdown and cisplatin treatment on tumor growth. Mice were treated with PBS or cisplatin (5 mg/kg i.p. twice per week) from 3 days after xenograft, and tumor size (left) and tumor weight (middle) were monitored. Knockdown of ITPKB in tumors is shown by immunoblotting (right). Scale bars represent 10 mm for tumor size. (A and B) Data are mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates of each sample and are representative of 4 (A) and 2 (B) independent biological experiments. (C) Error bars represent SEM for tumor volume and SD for tumor weight (n = 6). Statistical analysis was performed by 2-way ANOVA for tumor volume (C, left) and 1-way ANOVA for all other data (***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001).

IP4, the metabolite product of ITPKB, is responsible for cisplatin resistance. We next investigated whether ITPKB enzyme activity is important for cisplatin resistance. We produced a kinase-dead mutant form of ITPKB, D897N, in which the kinase activity that phosphorylates IP3 is lost (Figure 3A). Rescue expression of shRNA-resistant WT ITPKB but not the kinase-dead mutant (DN) ITPKB restored the decreased cell viability and cisplatin resistance mediated by ITPKB knockdown in cisplatin-resistant cancer cells in the presence of cisplatin (Figure 3, B and C). In addition, treatment with cell-permeable IP4, the metabolite product of ITPKB, partially but significantly restored the attenuated cell growth and cisplatin resistance of ITPKB-knockdown cells (Figure 3, D and E). To further validate whether target downregulation of ITPKB attenuates IP4 levels in cells and whether the addition of WT ITPKB or cell-permeable IP4 restores the decreased intracellular IP4 levels and controls cisplatin resistance, we measured IP4 levels in cells that harbor ITPKB variants by nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR). Knockdown of ITPKB abolished IP4 levels in cells, while expression of WT ITPKB or treatment with exogenous IP4 rescued the decreased IP4 levels in ITPKB knockdown cells (Figure 3F). These data suggest that IP4, the metabolite product of ITPKB, is the main factor that confers resistance to cisplatin.

Figure 3 IP4, the product of ITPKB, confers cisplatin resistance to cancer cells. (A) In vitro ITPKB kinase assay using IP3 as a substrate. ITPKB WT and kinase-dead mutant D897N were enriched from 293T by GST pulldown assay. Kinase activity of ITPKB was assessed using ADP-Glo kinase assay. (B and C) Effect of ITPKB WT or D897N rescue expression and ITPKB knockdown on cell viability (B) and cisplatin sensitivity (C). Cells with ITPKB variants were treated with a sublethal dose of cisplatin (KB-3-1cisR, 5 μg/ml; A549cisR, 2 μg/ml) for 48 hours, and viability was measured using CellTiter-Glo assay. Cisplatin sensitivity is shown as cisplatin IC 50 . (D and E) Restoration of decreased cell viability and cisplatin resistance by cell-permeable IP4 in ITPKB-knockdown cells. ITPKB-knockdown cells were treated in the presence and absence of 1 μM of cell-permeable IP4 (IP4-PM). Cell viability (D) and cisplatin IC 50 (E) were determined as described in B and C. (F) Intracellular level of IP4 in KB-3-1cisR cells with ITPKB variants was obtained by 31P nuclear magnetic resonance (31PNMR) spectroscopy. IP4 NMR spectra and concentrations in reaction buffer (μM) are shown. Data are mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates of each sample for A–E and are representative of 4 (A) and 3 (B–E) independent biological experiments. Statistical analysis was performed by 1-way ANOVA (****P < 0.0001).

ITPKB promotes cisplatin resistance by controlling cisplatin-induced ROS and apoptotic cell death. To explore whether ITPKB provides a metabolic advantage for cisplatin resistance, we performed a number of metabolic assays and investigated changes in bioenergetics, biosynthesis, and redox status upon ITPKB knockdown and cisplatin treatment. Attenuation of ITPKB and cisplatin treatment in cisplatin-resistant cancer cells did not affect intracellular energy levels, glycolytic rates, or biosynthesis of RNA and lipid (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). However, we found that knockdown of ITPKB and cisplatin treatment resulted in enhanced intracellular ROS and H 2 O 2 levels (Figure 4A). In line with this observation, antioxidant readouts including reduced/oxidized glutathione (GSH/GSSG) ratio and NADPH levels were significantly decreased (Figure 4B). These data suggest that ITPKB is critical for regulating redox status, particularly in regulating cisplatin-induced ROS.

Figure 4 ITPKB contributes to cisplatin resistance by attenuating ROS and suppressing apoptosis. (A and B) Effect of ITPKB knockdown and cisplatin treatment on redox status. (C) Effect of targeting ITPKB on apoptotic cell death in cells with ITPKB knockdown and cisplatin treatment. (D and E) Effect of apoptosis (D) or necrosis (E) inhibitors on cell death induced by ITPKB knockdown and cisplatin treatment. Cells were treated with Z-VAD-fmk (25 μM), cyclosporin A (100 nM), or necrostatin-1 (20 μM), and apoptotic or necrotic cell death was monitored by annexin V and propidium iodide (PI) staining. (F) Level of apoptosis-related factors in ITPKB-knockdown and cisplatin-treated cells was assessed by Western blotting. (G) Effect of Bcl-xL overexpression on apoptosis in ITPKB-knockdown and cisplatin-treated cells. (H) Bax mitochondrial translocation upon ITPKB knockdown in cisplatin-treated cells. c, cytosol; m, mitochondria. Data are mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates of each sample. Data shown are representative of 3 (A–E, G, and H) and 2 (F) independent biological experiments. Statistical analysis was performed by 1-way ANOVA (***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001).

To further examine whether ITPKB is involved in steps during the binding of cisplatin to DNA and cisplatin-mediated DNA damage, we measured cisplatin-DNA adducts and phosphorylation of γH2AX, respectively, in ITPKB-knockdown cells treated with cisplatin. Knockdown of ITPKB had no impact on cisplatin-induced DNA adducts or cisplatin-induced DNA damage, suggesting that the effect of ITPKB on cisplatin resistance occurs through neither pretarget nor on-target resistance, but through a post-target resistance mechanism (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Indeed, loss of ITPKB significantly sensitized cells to cisplatin-induced apoptotic cell death (Figure 4C). Together, these data suggest that ITPKB confers cisplatin-resistant cell survival by controlling cisplatin-induced ROS and consequently suppressing cell death induction. Our data suggest that the cell death induced by ITPKB loss and cisplatin treatment was apoptosis rather than necrosis, since treatment with a pan-caspase inhibitor, Z-VAD-fmk, but not cyclosporin A or necrostatin-1, which block necrosis, reversed the cell death induced by loss of ITPKB and cisplatin treatment (Figure 4, D and E). To further decipher the downstream mechanism by which the combination of ITPKB knockdown and cisplatin treatment increases apoptotic cell death, we assessed the level of apoptotic factors. ITPKB knockdown and cisplatin treatment specifically resulted in the attenuation of Bcl-xL (Figure 4F). In contrast, restoration of decreased Bcl-xL by overexpression significantly reduced apoptosis mediated by ITPKB knockdown and cisplatin treatment (Figure 4G). Bcl-xL is known to prevent the mitochondrial translocation of Bax, a critical event during apoptosis (32). Indeed, ITPKB knockdown and cisplatin treatment resulted in translocation of Bax to mitochondria (Figure 4H). These data suggest that ITPKB manages cisplatin-induced ROS and prevents cells from undergoing apoptotic cell death by maintaining antiapoptotic Bcl-xL and preventing Bax activation.

Consistent with previous observations in other cell types, impairment of ITPKB was accompanied by increased AKT signaling but no change in the MAPK pathway regardless of cisplatin treatment in KB-3-1cisR and A549cisR cells (Supplemental Figure 3E). Nevertheless, since ITPKB knockdown enhanced cisplatin-induced apoptosis and attenuated cell growth, it is anticipated that AKT is not part of the ITPKB-mediated cisplatin-resistant signaling axis and elevation of AKT signaling upon ITPKB knockdown does not compensate for the prosurvival potential lost in cisplatin-treated ITPKB-knockdown cells.

We next investigated whether the ITPKB product, IP4, contributes to the cisplatin-mediated elevation of ROS levels. Rescue of reduced intracellular IP4 levels by the cell-permeable form of IP4 or overexpression of WT ITPKB but not kinase-dead mutant D897N reduced the elevated ROS levels in ITPKB-knockdown cells, suggesting that the enzyme activity of ITPKB and its product IP4 is required to control ROS in cisplatin-resistant cancer cells (Figure 5, A and B). Next, we further confirmed whether ITPKB promotes cisplatin-resistant cell survival and tumor growth through redox regulation using antioxidant N-acetylcysteine (NAC). Indeed, treatment with NAC significantly reduced cisplatin-induced ROS levels and apoptotic cell death, and rescued cell viability in ITPKB-knockdown cells (Figure 5C). ROS scavenged by ITPKB and its product IP4 were nonmitochondrial, as neither ITPKB loss nor extracellular IP4 altered the levels of cisplatin-induced mitochondrial ROS (Supplemental Figure 4A). Overexpression of catalase, a cytoplasmic hydrogen peroxide scavenger, but not mitochondria-targeted antioxidant mito-TEMPO (Sigma-Aldrich) reversed the increased apoptosis and impaired cell viability induced by ITPKB knockdown and cisplatin treatment. This suggests that ITPKB contributes to cisplatin-resistant cell survival by removing cytosolic hydrogen peroxide rather than mitochondrial ROS (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). In line with the in vitro observations, NAC treatment diminished cisplatin-induced ROS levels and rescued the tumor growth of KB-3-1cisR ITPKB-knockdown cells in xenograft mice (Figure 5, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 4D).

Figure 5 Targeting ITPKB leads to cisplatin-induced ROS accumulation and rebalanced redox attenuates apoptosis and restores cisplatin-resistant tumor growth. (A and B) Intracellular ROS levels in cisplatin-resistant cells incubated with 1 μM IP4-PM (A) or with rescue expression of shRNA-resistant ITPKB WT or kinase-dead mutant (DN: D897N) (B) in the presence of cisplatin. (C) Effect of antioxidant NAC on cellular ROS level (top), apoptotic cell death (middle), and cell viability (bottom) of cisplatin-resistant cells with ITPKB knockdown and cisplatin treatment. Cells were treated with 0.5 mM NAC and cisplatin (KB-3-1cisR, 5 μg/ml; A549cisR, 2 μg/ml), and ROS levels and apoptosis/cell viability were measured after 12 and 48 hours, respectively. (D–F) Rescue effect of NAC on tumor growth of xenograft mice bearing ITPKB-knockdown KB-3-1cisR cells. Mice were treated with PBS, cisplatin (5 mg/kg i.p. twice per week), or NAC (10 mg/ml in drinking water) 3 days after xenograft, and tumor size was measured (D). Tumor weight (E) and H 2 O 2 level and ITPKB knockdown efficiency in tumors (F) are shown. Scale bars: 10 mm for D. Error bars represent SEM for D and SD for E (n = 8). Data are mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates of each sample for A–C and F and are representative of 2 (A, B, and F) and 3 (C) independent biological experiments. Statistical analysis was performed by 2-way ANOVA for D and 1-way ANOVA for all other data (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001).

ITPKB controls cisplatin-induced ROS by inhibiting the ROS-producing enzyme NOX4. To explore how ITPKB regulates the levels of cisplatin-induced ROS in cancer cells, we examined whether knockdown of ITPKB alters the activity of enzymes involved in ROS regulation. These enzymes include NADPH oxidase (NOX), glutathione peroxidase (GPX), glutathione reductase (GSR), thioredoxin (TRX), superoxide dismutase (SOD), catalase (CAT), and peroxiredoxin (PRX). Only activity of NOX, which produces H 2 O 2 , was significantly increased in cisplatin-treated cells that lack ITPKB (Figure 6A). Similar results were obtained in ITPKB-knockout cells. Knockout of ITPKB enhanced NOX activity and ROS and induced apoptosis in the presence of cisplatin (Supplemental Figure 5A). To further substantiate that ITPKB controls cisplatin-induced ROS by inhibiting NOX, we showed that inhibition of NOX by the NOX1/4 inhibitor GKT137831 decreased the enhanced ROS level and NOX activity, and rescued the reduced cell viability (Figure 6B). Interestingly, ITPKB knockdown enhanced NOX activity, ROS levels, and sensitivity to other DNA-damaging agents such as mitomycin C or doxorubicin but not to paclitaxel, which induces cell death through chromosome missegregation (Supplemental Figure 5B). Moreover, NOX4 but not NOX1 knockdown mimicked the effects of NOX inhibitor, resulting in reduced ROS and NOX activity as well as restoration of attenuated cell viability in ITPKB-knockdown cells treated with cisplatin (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 5C). NOX4, ITPKB, and IP4 predominantly exist in the cytosol, and cytosolic but not mitochondrial NOX activity was enhanced by ITPKB loss and cisplatin treatment, suggesting that ITPKB controls NOX4 activity in the cytosol (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). Moreover, inhibition of NOX4 restored the decreased Bcl-xL expression and retrotranslocated Bax from the mitochondria into the cytosol in cisplatin-treated ITPKB-knockdown cells, suggesting that ITPKB manages cisplatin-induced ROS and prevents cells from undergoing apoptotic cell death through inhibiting NOX4 (Figure 6, D and E). The ITPKB/NOX4 signaling axis was validated in vivo in xenograft mice. Mice bearing tumors with ITPKB knockdown and treated with cisplatin had significantly smaller tumors than control groups with ITPKB knockdown or cisplatin treatment alone, whereas inhibition of NOX significantly reversed the decreased tumor growth (Figure 6F), tumor weight (Figure 6G), enhanced ROS and NOX activity (Figure 6H), and tumor proliferation (Supplemental Figure 6E) of these cisplatin-treated ITPKB-knockdown tumors. These data together provide evidence that ITPKB signals through IP4 to inhibit NOX4 and control ROS and obtain resistant potential to DNA-damaging agents in cancer cells.

Figure 6 ITPKB contributes to cisplatin resistance by dampening NOX4 activity in cancer cells. (A) Effect of ITPKB knockdown on the activity of ROS-regulating enzymes in KB-3-1cisR and A549cisR cells. Cells with or without ITPKB knockdown were treated with cisplatin (KB-3-1cisR, 5 μg/ml; A549cisR, 2 μg/ml), and activities of redox regulatory enzymes were measured after 12 hours. (B) Effect of NOX1/4 inhibitor GKT137831 on ROS level, NOX activity, and cell viability in ITPKB-knockdown cells in the presence of cisplatin. Cells were treated with GKT137831 (10 μM) and cisplatin as in A. (C) Effect of NOX4 knockdown on ROS level, NOX activity, and cell viability in ITPKB-knockdown cells in the presence of cisplatin. (D and E) Bcl-xL expression (D) and Bax localization (E) change upon GKT137831 treatment in ITPKB-knockdown cells. c, cytosol; m, mitochondria. (F–H) The rescue effect of NOX inhibitor on the tumor growth of ITPKB-knockdown KB-3-1cisR xenograft mice treated with cisplatin. Mice were treated with vehicle control, cisplatin (5 mg/kg), and GKT137831 (30 mg/kg) by i.p. injection twice a week from 3 days after xenograft. Tumor size (F), tumor weight (G), H 2 O 2 level (H, top), NOX activity (H, middle), and ITPKB expression in tumors (H, bottom) are shown. Scale bars: 10 mm for F. Error bars represent SEM for F and SD for G (n = 7). Data are mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates of each sample and are representative of 2 independent biological experiments for A–E and H. Statistical analysis was performed by 2-way ANOVA for F and 1-way ANOVA for all other data (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.0001).

To explore the molecular mechanism by which ITPKB inhibits NOX4 activity, recombinant dehydrogenase domain of NOX4 (NOX4-DH) was purified (Figure 7A). Since our study demonstrates that the ITPKB product IP4 controls cisplatin-induced ROS, we hypothesized that IP4 binds to and inhibits NOX4. Thermal shift assay of recombinant NOX4-DH with increasing concentrations of IP4 revealed a direct interaction between NOX4 and IP4 (Figure 7B). The K D value of the NOX4-IP4 interaction was calculated to be 18.80 ± 6.35 μM, whereas K D values of the other inositol derivatives and NOX4 interaction were not determined. Incubation of NOX4 with various inositol metabolites, including PIP3, IP3, IP4, and IP5, indicated that NOX4 specifically binds to IP4 but no other inositol derivatives (Figure 7C). In addition, surface plasmon resonance–based kinetic analysis of IP4 and NOX4 showed that IP4 directly binds to NOX4 (Figure 7D). We observed that IP4 but not the other inositol derivatives interfered with NOX4 activity in vitro (Figure 7, E and F). Furthermore, IP4 competed with NADPH in binding NOX4 (Figure 7G). This suggests that IP4, the metabolite product of ITPKB, inhibits NOX4 by interfering in the binding of NOX4 to its cofactor NADPH.

Figure 7 The ITPKB product IP4 directly binds to NOX4 and suppresses its activity by competing with the cofactor NADPH for binding. (A) Purification of the recombinant NOX4 dehydrogenase active domain (NOX4-DH). Top: Schematic representation of NOX4 domains. TM, transmembrane domain; FAD, flavin adenine dinucleotide binding domain; NADPH, NADPH binding domain. Bottom: Coomassie staining of purified recombinant NOX4-DH. (B) Thermal shift analyses of NOX4-DH incubated with increasing concentrations of IP4. Tm, melting temperature. (C) Thermal shift analyses of NOX4-DH incubated with 80 μM of the inositol metabolites PIP3, IP3, IP4, and IP5. Dissociation constant (K D ) values for the interaction are shown. ND, not determined. (D) Interaction between IP4 and NOX4-DH was determined by Biacore surface plasmon resonance analysis and is shown as a K D value. (E and F) The activity of purified NOX4-DH was measured in the presence of increasing concentrations of IP4 (E) or 80 μM of different inositol metabolites (F). (G) Quantification of NADPH bound to NOX4 in the presence of increasing concentrations of IP4. FLAG-tagged NOX4-DH (30 μM) was incubated with NADPH (100 μM) and IP4 (0–100 μM). Amount of NADPH retained on immobilized NOX4-DH was determined by measurement of absorbance at A340 nm. Data are mean ± SD from 3 technical replicates of each sample for E–G. Data shown are representative of 2 (B–D) and 3 (E–G) independent biological experiments. Statistical analysis was performed by 1-way ANOVA (****P < 0.0001).

Both initial and cisplatin-induced ITPKB contributes to cisplatin resistance. We next examined whether the ITPKB that confers cisplatin resistance is intrinsic or acquired. Although they differed in ITPKB level and NOX activity, both naive and cispatin-resistant cell lines responded to ITPKB knockdown, showing enhanced NOX activity and elevated ROS levels, suggesting that ITPKB controls NOX and ROS in both parental and cispatin-resistant cells (Supplemental Figure 7, A–D). Moreover, modulation of ITPKB level by knockdown or overexpression altered cisplatin resistance in parental cells, suggesting that innate ITPKB contributes to cisplatin resistance (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F). We also compared ITPKB expression in pre- and post-treatment paired tumor samples obtained from individual HNSCC patients who received platinum-containing chemotherapy. Levels of ITPKB were significantly increased after treatment (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Patients who did not respond to therapy showed significantly greater ITPKB levels compared with the group who responded to treatment in tumors collected both before and after platinum treatment (Supplemental Figure 8C). Collectively, these results indicate that the initial ITPKB level contributes to cisplatin resistance while ITPKB is further induced during platinum treatment, and both initial and cisplatin-induced ITPKB contribute to cisplatin-resistant tumor growth.

Pharmacological inhibition of ITPKB sensitizes cancer cells to cisplatin in vitro and in vivo. Our finding that ITPKB is abundant in cisplatin-resistant tumors and that genetic loss of ITPKB refines cisplatin response indicates that ITPKB could be a promising anticancer target for cisplatin-resistant cancers. Therefore, we tested the efficacy of pharmacologically targeting ITPKB on cisplatin response in cancer cell lines and PDX mouse models. BAMB-4, a cell-permeable inhibitor of ITPK that competes with IP3 and ATP for binding, effectively inhibited the activity of ITPKB in vitro and in cancer cells (Figure 8A). Inhibition of ITPKB activity by BAMB-4 treatment resulted in increased ROS level, NOX activity, and cisplatin response in cancer cells. The BAMB-4 effect was abolished in cells lacking ITPKB (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). However, removal of inositol polyphosphate multikinase (IPMK), another kinase that uses IP3 as a substrate, did not alter the effect of BAMB-4 on cisplatin sensitivity, suggesting that this effect occurs by targeting of ITPKB and not by targeting of another kinase such as IPMK (Supplemental Figure 9, C–E). Lastly, we evaluated the effect of pharmacological inhibition of ITPKB on cisplatin-resistant tumor growth in vivo in PDX mouse models of ovarian cancer and lung cancer. No obvious histopathological changes or kidney injury were observed in mice chronically exposed to BAMB-4 (10 mg/kg), cisplatin (5 mg/kg), or the combination (Supplemental Figure 10). The combination of BAMB-4 and cisplatin significantly reduced tumor growth, tumor size, and tumor proliferation in ovarian cancer PDX and lung cancer PDX mice (Figure 8, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 11, A–D). BAMB-4 successfully inhibited ITPKB activity and elevated H 2 O 2 and NOX activity in PDX tumors (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 11E). These data provide proof of principle that ITPKB could serve as an effective synthetic lethal target partner with cisplatin in the treatment of cisplatin-resistant cancers.