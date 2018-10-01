Both the PNPLA3 and TM6SF2 risk variants we identified are missense variants (Figure 4). In PNPLA3, methionine is substituted for isoleucine at position 148. In TM6SF2 the variant results in the substitution of lysine for glutamic acid at position 167. Homozygosity for either of the risk alleles is associated with an approximately 2-fold increase in median HTGC (33, 35). Heterozygotes have an intermediate HTGC.

Figure 4 Comparison of two major genetic risk factors for fatty liver disease: PNPLA3(148M) and TM6SF2(167K). The major features of the two missense mutations in PNPLA3 and TM6SF2 that confer susceptibility to fatty liver disease are summarized.

The frequency of PNPLA3(148M) parallels the prevalence of hepatic steatosis among ethnicities (33). The PNPLA3 risk allele is very common in Hispanics (49%) and much less frequent among African-Americans (17%) than among non-Hispanic whites (23%). This variant alone explains 60% to 70% of the interethnic differences in the prevalence of hepatic steatosis. TM6SF2(167K) is much less frequent in all three ethnic groups (3%–7%) (35). Although neither variant is associated with body mass index or insulin sensitivity (33), the impact of the variants on expression of FLD is highly dependent on the presence of these two risk factors. Both adiposity and insulin resistance increase the penetrance of both risk alleles (37).

Despite having similar effects on HTGC, the two risk alleles are associated with different levels of circulating lipids. PNPLA3(148M) is associated with significantly lower TG levels, but only among the very obese (38), and it has no effect on plasma cholesterol levels. In contrast, individuals with the TM6SF2(167K) variant have lower plasma levels of both cholesterol and TG (35, 39). These differences in circulating lipid levels provided the first clue that the variants caused FLD by different mechanisms.

PNPLA3 is a member of the patatin-like phospholipase domain–containing family of proteins that shares a common fold with patatin, a plentiful plant protein that has nonspecific acyl hydrolase activity (40, 41). A structural model based on the crystal structure of patatin predicts that the risk variant (I148M) is located in a hydrophobic groove that forms part of the substrate-binding site (42, 43). The longer side chain of methionine is predicted to prevent access to the serine of the catalytic dyad.

PNPLA3 is expressed at highest levels in adipose tissue and liver, where it is expressed in predominantly in hepatocytes (44). Approximately 90% of the protein localizes to lipid droplets and the C-terminal half of the protein is required for this localization (42). In mouse liver, PNPLA3 is expressed at very low levels in the fasting state and is among the most upregulated transcripts with refeeding (44). The gene is a direct target of sterol regulatory element–binding protein 1c (44), an insulin-responsive transcription factor that also orchestrates the upregulation of fatty acid synthesis (45).

The mechanism by which the I148M variant confers susceptibility to FLD remains to be clearly defined. The enzyme has TG hydrolase activity in vitro, and the I148M substitution attenuates this activity (46, 47), but Pnpla3–/– mice do not have hepatic steatosis, thus ruling out a pure loss-of-function mechanism (48, 49). Hepatic overexpression of the mutant protein, but not the wild-type protein, causes fatty liver, which is consistent with the variant being a neomorph (50). Wild-type PNPLA3 is rapidly degraded, whereas PNPLA3(148M) has a much slower turnover due at least partially to reduced ubiquitylation and proteasomal degradation (51). The mutant protein accumulates on lipid droplets (52), where it may alter the composition and/or architecture of the droplet in such a manner that it interferes with the action of other lipases on the droplet, thus impairing TG mobilization.

In contrast to PNPLA3, TM6SF2 is a polytopic protein of the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and Golgi complex (53, 54); the protein contains a Golgi retrieval signal sequence at the C-terminus (KKQH) and presumably cycles between these two compartments (55). TM6SF2 is expressed at highest levels in the intestine and liver, the two organs that synthesize ApoB-containing lipoproteins (35). Unlike PNPLA3, the expression of TM6SF2 is not altered significantly by dietary manipulation (53).

The E167K substitution destabilizes the protein and is therefore presumed to be a loss-of-function mutation (35). This notion is supported by our finding that Tm6sf2–/– mice recapitulate the phenotype observed in humans (53). These mice have reduced rates of secretion of TG from the liver. TG is secreted as a component of VLDL, which then matures into LDL as it circulates through peripheral tissues. The rate of secretion of VLDL-ApoB from the liver does not differ between wild-type and Tm6sf2–/– mice. Thus, TM6SF2 is involved in the lipidation of nascent VLDL particles. Absence of the protein results in the accumulation of TG in the liver, and reduced circulating levels of Apo-B–containing lipoproteins.

In conclusion, these two genetic risk variants confer susceptibility to hepatic steatosis by different pathways. PNPLA3(148M) is a lipid droplet protein that appears to disrupt TG mobilization from droplets, whereas TM6SF2(167K) is an ER/Golgi protein that limits VLDL-TG secretion.