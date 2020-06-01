c-Rel gain in B cells drives germinal center reactions and autoantibody production

Enhanced c-Rel expression in B cells causes spontaneous expansion of GCB cells. To generate conditional transgenic (Tg) mouse models for c-Rel overexpression, we modified the mouse Rel gene locus on a bacterial artificial chromosome (BAC). To allow Cre-dependent expression of c-Rel and GFP–c-Rel loci, we introduced a strong CAG promoter followed by a loxP site–flanked STOP cassette upstream of the first translated Rel exon (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124382DS1). Modified BACs were electroporated into embryonic stem (ES) cells, and clones carrying a single BAC integrant were identified by Southern blot (Supplemental Figure 1).

Figure 1 B cell–specific c-Rel overexpression causes spontaneous GCB cell expansion and leads to an accumulation of class-switched plasma cells. (A) Scheme of the RelTG and GFP-RelTG BAC-transgenic loci. A CAG promoter followed by a loxP-flanked STOP cassette, an N-terminal HA tag or GFP fusion, and a carboxy-terminal FLAG tag were inserted. (B) Representative flow cytometry plots of GCB cells (B220+/CD19+ CD95hiCD38lo). Displayed numbers are median percentages of GCB cells within all B cells (n ≥ 8). Representative flow cytometry histograms of intracellular Bcl6 protein expression. (C) Cell numbers of CD95hiCD38lo GCB cells. Individual data points obtained in 3 or more independent experiments are plotted. Bars and numbers below graphs are median values. **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, 1-way ANOVA. (D) Frequencies of light zone (LZ; CXCR4loCD86hi) and dark zone (DZ; CXCR4hiCD86lo) GCB cells and DZ/LZ ratio. Individual data points are plotted. Numbers below graphs and bars are median values for frequencies and geometric means for ratios. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, unpaired t test. (E) Cell numbers of CD138+B220lo plasma cells. Individual data points obtained in 6 or more independent experiments are plotted. Bars and numbers below graphs are median values. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, unpaired t test. (F and G) Representative flow cytometry plots (F) and pie charts (G) of intracellular Ig isotype staining in plasma cells. Displayed median percentages include data from 8–14 mice analyzed in 5 or more independent experiments. Significant differences with respect to the CD19CreI/+ control genotype are indicated by asterisks adjacent to the respective percentages in the RelTG CD19CreI/+ charts. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001, unpaired t test. BAC, bacterial artificial chromosome; HygroR, hygromycin B resistance; SPL, spleen; LN, lymph nodes; MLN, mesenteric lymph nodes; PP, Peyer’s patches; BM, bone marrow; ND, not determined. See Supplemental Figures 1–4.

For B cell–specific c-Rel overexpression, we crossed resulting conditional c-Rel–Tg mice to CD19Cre mice (24). Although the B cell populations in bone marrow, spleen, and peritoneal cavity were largely unchanged in RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C), a higher cellularity of B cells in peripheral organs including lymph nodes (LNs), mesenteric lymph nodes (MLNs), and Peyer’s patches (PPs) was found (Supplemental Figure 2E). The cell-surface levels of B cell activation markers were largely unchanged, except that CD23 was slightly elevated in peripheral B cell populations (Supplemental Figure 2D and data not shown), although not to the same extent as caused by constitutively active canonical NF-κB signaling (25).

Conversely, in striking contrast to the effects of constitutive canonical NF-κB activation, c-Rel overexpression caused spontaneous GCs in spleen and LNs and enhanced GCs in gut-associated lymphoid tissues (GALTs), including MLNs and PPs (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). These expanded GCB cells expressed normal levels of the GC transcriptional regulator Bcl6 and other GC markers including GL7 and PNA (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 3, C–E) and showed a trend for a higher proportion of GCB cells with a CXCR4loCD86hi light zone (LZ) phenotype (ref. 26 and Figure 1D).

Enhanced GCs were accompanied by significantly augmented T cell populations in LNs (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), including specialized CD4+PD-1hiCXCR5hi T follicular helper (Tfh) cells that provide essential molecular cues for effective GC reactions. Tfh cells were expanded in spleen and LNs as well as in the GALT (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D).

This first characterization establishes that gain of c-Rel in B cells causes spontaneous GC reactions.

c-Rel gain induces immunoglobulin class-switched plasma cells. In line with expanded GCB cells, c-Rel overexpression in B cells also caused a spontaneous significant expansion of CD138+B220lo antibody-producing plasma cells expressing normal levels of the pivotal transcriptional regulators IRF4 and Blimp1 in both spleen and bone marrow (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 3, F–H). Although most plasma cells in control mice were of the unswitched IgM subtype, the majority of plasma cells in RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice had switched to other subclasses, including IgG1 and IgA. Particularly, the proportion of IgG1-expressing plasma cells was expanded 14- to 20-fold through c-Rel overexpression (Figure 1, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 3I). Accordingly, RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice presented with higher serum titers of the switched isotypes IgG1, IgG2c, and IgG2b, while IgM serum titers were significantly decreased compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 3J).

In summary, enhanced c-Rel expression specifically in B cells triggers an accumulation of class-switched plasma cells that translates into augmented antibody serum titers of switched isotypes.

c-Rel gain enhances GC reactions in response to immunization. We next investigated consequences of c-Rel overexpression during induced immune reactions. For this purpose, we immunized control and RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice with the T cell–dependent antigen sheep red blood cells (SRBCs). Although splenic total B cell numbers were unaffected (Supplemental Figure 5A), GCB cell, Tfh cell, and plasma cell populations were significantly expanded in RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice following immunization (Figure 2A, Supplemental Figure 4E, and Supplemental Figure 5A). Immunofluorescence microscopy revealed that SRBC-immunized RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice contained enlarged GCs (Figure 2B) accompanied by a trend for a higher number of total GCs (Supplemental Figure 5B). Furthermore, plasma cells of RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice were characterized by a higher fraction of class-switched plasma cells compared with controls (Figure 2C), which was also reflected by enhanced SRBC-specific IgG1 production (Figure 2D), while SRBC-specific IgM levels remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 5C).

Figure 2 c-Rel gain enhances immune responses upon immunization. (A) CD95hiCD38lo GCB and CD138+B220lo plasma cell numbers 10–12 days after SRBC immunizations obtained from 4 independent experiments. Bars and numbers below graphs are medians. *P ≤ 0.05, ***P ≤ 0.001, paired t test. (B) Areas of splenic GCs quantified based on Bcl6 immunofluorescence in 5 CD19CreI/+ and 5 RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice 10 days after SRBC immunizations (CD19CreI/+, n = 61; RelTG CD19CreI/+, n = 53). Bars and numbers below graphs are means. **P ≤ 0.01, unpaired t test. (C) Percentages of Ig subtypes in splenic plasma cells obtained by intracellular flow cytometry 10–12 days after SRBC immunization. Displayed medians include data from 6 mice from 2 independent experiments. **P ≤ 0.01, paired t test. (D) Individual anti-SRBC IgG1 titers analyzed by flow cytometry 10 days after immunization of 2 independent experiments. Bars and numbers below graphs are medians. (E) NP-CG–immunized mice analyzed after 14 days: Individual percentages of CD95hiCD38lo GCB and IgG+NP+ GCB cells within all splenic B cells are plotted. Bars and numbers below graphs are medians. *P < 0.05, unpaired t test. (F and G) Specific IgG1 serum titers measured by ELISA and calculated by absorbance summation (61) following NP-CG immunizations. Titers for NP2 (high affinity) and NP23 (high and low affinity) (F) and the NP2/NP23 ratio (G) are displayed from 2 independent immunizations. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, multiple t tests. (H) Affinity maturation 14 days after NP-CG immunizations analyzed by sequencing of IgG1 VH186.2 rearrangements in GCB cells for 2 independently immunized cohorts with 2 mice per genotype: 4 CD19CreI/+ mice: immunization I, n = 126 sequences; immunization II, n = 148 sequences; 4 RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice: immunization I, n = 122 sequences; immunization II, n = 117 sequences. The percentage of sequences with the VH186.2 W33L mutation is shown. SPL, spleen; Imm, immunized; ND, not determined. See Supplemental Figures 5 and 6.

To further characterize antigen-specific immune responses, we immunized mice with 4-hydroxy-3-nitrophenyl-acetyl chicken γ-globulin (NP-CG). This resulted in enhanced numbers of antigen-specific IgG+NP+ GCB cells and Igλ1+NP+ GCB cells (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 6A), correlating with overall elevated GCB cell numbers (Supplemental Figure 6B). Fittingly, the total number of cells producing NP-specific IgG1 (NP23) as well as the number of cells producing high-affinity NP-specific IgG1 (NP2) was also increased in RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 6C), corresponding to significantly higher serum titers of overall and high-affinity NP–specific IgG1 antibodies starting at 14 days after immunization (Figure 2F). Evaluating NP2/NP23 ratios, we observed a trend toward enhanced affinity maturation in RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice (Figure 2G).

Next, we performed VDJ sequencing on BCRs of the VH186.2 (J558) V gene family in GCB cells purified from mice immunized with NP-CG (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). No significant differences in the acquisition of somatic mutations or in the selection of the W33L mutation that increases the affinity of J558-bearing BCRs for the immunizing antigen NP 10-fold were observed.

We conclude that elevated c-Rel significantly enhances GC reactions and ensuing antibody production in response to specific antigens. Enhanced c-Rel levels do not affect somatic hypermutation and have only a minor, if any, impact on affinity maturation.

Enhanced c-Rel expression from the GCB cell stage onward is sufficient for GCB cell and plasma cell expansion. To verify our findings in an independent model, we analyzed single-copy BAC-transgenic mice conditionally expressing a GFP–c-Rel fusion protein. GFP-RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice essentially recapitulated the phenotypes observed in RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice (Figure 3, A and B), demonstrating not only the functionality of the GFP–c-Rel protein but also validating the robust in vivo consequences of c-Rel overexpression.

Figure 3 GFP–c-Rel transgene and c-Rel transgene overexpression limited to the GC stage and beyond phenocopy B cell–specific c-Rel overexpression. (A) Representative flow cytometry plots of CD95hiCD38lo GCB cells and CD138+B220lo plasma cells in GFP-RelTG CD19CreI/+ and control mice. Displayed numbers are median percentages (n ≥ 6). (B) CD95hiCD38lo GCB cell numbers and CD138+B220lo plasma cell numbers. Individual data points obtained in 2 independent experiments are plotted. Bars and numbers below graphs are median values. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, unpaired t test. (C–F) Representative flow cytometry plots and cell numbers of CD95hiCD38lo GCB cells (C and E) and CD138+B220lo plasma cells (D and F) in RelTG Cγ1CreI/+ and control mice. Displayed numbers in plots are median percentages (n ≥ 5). Individual data points obtained in 2 independent experiments are plotted in graphs. Bars and numbers below graphs are median values. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, unpaired t test. SPL, spleen; LN, lymph nodes; MLN, mesenteric lymph nodes; PP, Peyer’s patches. See Supplemental Figure 4F.

We then asked whether the developmental timing of c-Rel overexpression is critical for the observed expansion of terminally differentiated B cells. To address this question, we used RelTG Cγ1CreI/+ mice, in which c-Rel overexpression occurs in GCB cells and derivative cells (27). Interestingly, RelTG Cγ1CreI/+ mice phenocopied RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice with respect to GCB cell and plasma cell expansion (Figure 3, C–F, and Supplemental Figure 4F). These experiments demonstrate that c-Rel overexpression initiated at the GC stage suffices to cause spontaneous terminal B cell differentiation.

Transgenic c-Rel expression in B cells of c-Rel–knockout mice is sufficient to rescue loss of terminal B cell differentiation. Having discovered that enhanced c-Rel expression in B or GCB cells can drive spontaneous as well as induced GC reactions, we evaluated whether c-Rel expression in B cells alone can rescue the observed loss of GCs in c-Rel–deficient mice. To this end, we crossed our RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice to c-Rel–knockout mice (15). Remarkably, B cell–specific c-Rel expression fully reconstituted the populations of GCB cells, Tfh cells, and plasma cells in heterozygous and homozygous c-Rel–deficient mice (Figure 4, A–D). Interestingly, plasma cells showed a higher frequency of class switching compared with their c-Rel–knockout and CD19CreI/+ counterparts. In particular, switching to the IgG1 isotype, which was completely blocked in heterozygous or homozygous c-Rel–knockout mice, was fully rescued (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 B cell–restricted c-Rel expression in c-Rel–knockout mice fully rescues GC reactions and class switching. (A) Representative flow cytometry plots of GCB cells (B220+CD95hiCD38lo) and plasma cells (PC, B220loCD138+). Displayed numbers are median percentages (n = 5). (B–D) GCB cell numbers (B); plasma cell numbers and percentages of IgG1-expressing plasma cells (C); and Tfh cell (TCRβ+CD4+CD8–CXCR5hiPD-1hiICOShi) numbers (D). Individual data points obtained in 3 independent experiments are plotted. Bars and numbers below graphs are median values. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, Mann-Whitney test. SPL, spleen; PP, Peyer’s patches.

These experiments highlight the in vivo functionality of our transgenically expressed FLAG-tagged c-Rel. Importantly, our data demonstrate that c-Rel expression specifically in B cells is sufficient to drive GC reactions including the generation and expansion of GCB cells and Tfh cells as well as class-switched plasma cells in the absence of c-Rel expression in all other cell types.

GCB cells contain elevated c-Rel, and high c-Rel expression confers a strong competitive advantage in the GC. Our data reveal a selected impact of c-Rel overexpression on terminal B cell differentiation. To correlate the observed phenotypes with c-Rel protein abundance, we quantified c-Rel protein levels using intracellular flow cytometry in both c-Rel–Tg and control mice. Intriguingly, we discovered that c-Rel protein levels were upregulated in GCB cells compared with naive B cells (Figure 5A), contrary to what was reported for Rel mRNA levels (28, 29). This finding held true for GCB cells in all analyzed organs, including spleen, LNs, and GALT (Figure 5A). In control mice, c-Rel levels were around 2-fold higher in GCB cells than in naive B cells. In RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice, c-Rel protein levels were 2- to 3-fold higher in GCB cells compared with controls. Within the GC, c-Rel protein levels were moderately higher in LZ compared with dark zone (DZ) GCB cells, irrespective of the genotype (Supplemental Figure 7A). In contrast, in spleen and bone marrow plasma cells, c-Rel protein levels were approximately halved in comparison with naive B cells (Figure 5B). Notably, total c-Rel levels in naive B cells were only marginally higher in RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice compared with CD19CreI/+ controls (Figure 5A). The quantification of c-Rel protein was confirmed using an alternative anti–c-Rel antibody clone (data not shown).

Figure 5 c-Rel protein level dynamics during terminal B cell differentiation. (A and B) Intracellular flow cytometry data of c-Rel protein abundance. Representative flow cytometry histograms and relative median fluorescence intensities (MFIs) of intracellular c-Rel. Individual data points of 3 or more independent experiments are plotted. Bars and numbers below graphs are geometric means. The c-Rel protein fraction that is additionally present in c-Rel transgenic mice in comparison with respective control populations is highlighted in blue. (A) c-Rel levels in GCB cells (B220+/CD19+ CD95hiCD38lo) normalized to non-GCB (B, B220+/CD19+ CD38+CD95–) of CD19CreI/+ controls. (B) c-Rel expression in plasma cells (PC, B220loCD138+) normalized to B cells (B, B220+CD138–) of CD19CreI/+ controls. (C and D) Intracellular flow cytometry staining of FLAG. (C) Histograms with percentage of FLAG-positive cells of 2 representative RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice. Light blue, B cells (B220+CD38+CD95–); dark blue, GCB cells (B220+CD95hiCD38lo); gray filled, B cells of CD19CreI/+ control. Gate for FLAG-positive B cell population is displayed. (D) Percentage of FLAG-positive subpopulations in B cells and GCB cells. Individual data points (n = 7) and bars representing median values are shown. SPL, spleen; LN, lymph nodes; MLN, mesenteric lymph nodes; PP, Peyer’s patches; BM, bone marrow. See Supplemental Figure 7A.

Our BAC-Tg mouse models were designed with a FLAG tag added to the c-Rel C-terminus, which allows specific detection of transgenic c-Rel expression. Intracellular anti-FLAG staining revealed variegated expression of the transgene in naive B cells, of which 9%–30% displayed detectable FLAG expression. In striking contrast, within the GCB cell population around 90% of cells were positive for FLAG expression, indicating strong positive selection pressure favoring GCB cells containing high c-Rel levels (Figure 5, C and D).

Accordingly, we demonstrate that c-Rel protein abundance is specifically upregulated at the GCB cell stage and that B cells expressing high levels of c-Rel have a very strong competitive advantage in the GC.

GCB cells contain predominantly nuclear c-Rel. Elevated protein levels of the c-Rel transcription factor per se might not necessarily translate into enhanced function. As a correlate for c-Rel function, we therefore assessed c-Rel nuclear localization in B cells and GCB cells of both control and RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice by imaging flow cytometry. In agreement with published immunofluorescence data (30, 31), we found that in naive resting B cells c-Rel was predominantly cytosolic with only a fraction of cells showing partial nuclear stain, while in unstimulated control GCB cells c-Rel was more strongly localized to the nucleus based on a comparably higher nuclear localization score, defined as described in Methods below (ref. 32, Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7B). In RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice, c-Rel nuclear localization in GCB cells was even more pronounced than in control mice (Figure 6, A–C).

Figure 6 c-Rel protein nuclear translocation during terminal B cell differentiation. (A–D) Imaging flow cytometry analyses to assess c-Rel nuclear translocation in B cells (B220+CD38+CD95–) and GCB cells (B220+CD95hiCD38lo) in LNs. Cells were stimulated with anti-CD40 for 60 minutes or left unstimulated in the presence of the pan-caspase inhibitor Q-VD-OPh to prolong survival of GCB cells. (A) Representative images of c-Rel nuclear translocation in unstimulated cells. Images were selected based on average nuclear localization score. Scale bars: 10 μm. (B) Quantified c-Rel nuclear translocation score in unstimulated or anti-CD40–stimulated B cells and GCB cells. Individual data points were pooled from 4 mice per genotype obtained in 3 independent experiments (pooled data points for CD19CreI/+: B unstimulated, n = 67,148; B stimulated, n = 75,884; GCB unstimulated, n = 1129; GCB stimulated, n = 1267; pooled data points for RelTG CD19CreI/+: B unstimulated, n = 80,494; B stimulated, n = 89,012; GCB unstimulated, n = 1861; GCB stimulated, n = 1951). Bars and numbers below graphs represent mean values calculated from the mean nuclear translocation scores for each mouse. (C) Histograms to visualize the frequency distribution of nuclear translocation scores for a representative mouse for each genotype. (D) Percentage of cells within the population of unstimulated B and GCB cells with a nuclear translocation score of 2.7 or more. Individual data points for 4 mice per genotype obtained in 3 independent experiments and bars representing mean values are shown. (E) c-Rel protein analyzed by capillary Western blot. Non-GCB (B) and GCB cells were FACS-sorted 7–9 days after SRBC immunization followed by nuclear fractionation. Each data point represents 1 sample of 1 × 106 cells sorted from 2–3 mice. For quantification, c-Rel protein signals were normalized to PTEN (cytosol) or lamin B2 (nucleus). BF, bright field; Nuc, nucleus; Cyt, cytosol. See Supplemental Figure 7.

An essential signal for GCB cells is stimulation of the CD40 receptor that in vivo is provided by CD40L expression on Tfh cells. Upon in vitro anti-CD40 stimulation, c-Rel translocated to the nucleus in B cells and GCB cells of both control and RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 7C). Remarkably, the nuclear localization score of 2.6 in unstimulated c-Rel–overexpressing GCB cells reached a range similar to the score of 2.7 obtained in anti-CD40–stimulated control B cells (Figure 6B). Based on the nuclear localization score, we found that elevated expression of c-Rel in RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice increased the proportion of GCB cells with nuclear c-Rel localization to 50% compared with 26% in control mice and to 18% in non-GCB cells compared with 14% in control non-GCB cells (Figure 6D).

In line with the imaging flow cytometry data, the analysis of nuclear and cytosolic fractions of flow cytometry–purified B cell subsets from SRBC-immunized mice by capillary Western blot demonstrated higher c-Rel protein levels in the nucleus of GCB cells compared with non-GCB cells in CD19CreI/+ control mice and the highest nuclear c-Rel levels in GCB cells of RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice (Figure 6E).

In order to verify these results with a method that does not require organ disruption to generate single-cell suspensions, we performed immunofluorescence microscopy analyses on spleen cryosections of SRBC-immunized RelTG CD19CreI/+ and control mice, including c-Rel–knockout mice. Our analysis revealed higher c-Rel staining in GCB cells compared with mantle zone (MZ) B cells and strong cytoplasmic c-Rel staining in all cases, but also clearly detectable nuclear c-Rel staining. The exact boundaries of the individual tightly packed MZB and GCB cells could not be reliably established, which precluded a systematic analysis of cytoplasmic c-Rel levels. Ilastik-based (33) quantification demonstrated higher c-Rel staining intensities in GCB cell nuclei compared with MZB cell nuclei in CD19CreI/+ control mice and the highest intensities in c-Rel–Tg GCB cell nuclei (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). We confirmed the elevated nuclear presence of c-Rel in GCB cells in RelTG CD19CreI/+ spleens by 3D reconstruction analysis of B cell nuclei in thick splenic cryosections using the Imaris surface object creation module (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 8C). Independent analyses with a different anti–c-Rel antibody of FFPE-fixed splenic sections using the Vectra Polaris system essentially recapitulated the results (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 9A). In agreement with our mouse studies, Vectra Polaris analysis of human tonsillar sections demonstrated much higher c-Rel staining in CD20+BCL6+ GCB cells compared with CD20+BCL6– MZB cells, and quantification showed clearly elevated nuclear c-Rel levels in GCB compared with MZB cells (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 9B). All 3 fluorescent imaging approaches yielded a consistent result: Both mouse and human GCB cells are generally characterized by higher nuclear c-Rel staining intensities compared with MZB cells, and elevated expression of c-Rel in RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice is sufficient to cause a further increase in nuclear c-Rel in GCB cells.

Figure 7 Immunofluorescence of c-Rel nuclear presence in B and GCB cells. (A) Confocal immunofluorescence quantification of nuclear c-Rel intensities of B220+Bcl6– and B220+Bcl6+ cells for exemplary spleen sections from SRBC-immunized RelTG CD19CreI/+ and CD19CreI/+ mice is shown as scatter plots. Histograms depict median nuclear c-Rel intensities for all analyzed mice showing individual data points for each mouse. Green lines, bars, and numbers below graphs are median values (scale bars: 20 μm). *P ≤ 0.05, ****P ≤ 0.0001, unpaired t test. (B) 3D quantification of nuclear c-Rel in splenic B cell nuclei of an exemplary SRBC-immunized RelTG CD19CreI/+ mouse. Insert of a stained section (left; see Supplemental Figure 8C) shows cytoplasmic and nuclear c-Rel staining. Reconstructed surface objects (right) show abundant localization of c-Rel protein (green) in nuclei of Bcl6+ (red, n = 95) versus Bcl6– (white, n = 125) B cells. Graphs below show mean c-Rel 3D intensities in individual nuclei for the depicted insert (left) and for an entire spleen section (right) of B220+Bcl6– mantle zone cells (n = 5980) and B220+Bcl6+ cells (n = 1767); green lines and numbers below graphs depict median values (scale bars: 10 μm). ****P ≤ 0.0001, unpaired t test. (C) Nuclear c-Rel assessed by immunohistochemistry. Graphs display histogram of nuclear c-Rel intensities in B220+Bcl6– and B220+Bcl6+ cells in 3 RelTG CD19CreI/+ and 3 CD19CreI/+ mice (SRBC-immunized) and median nuclear c-Rel intensities for each mouse. Bars and numbers below bars are median values. Exemplary images are shown (scale bars: 50 μm). *P ≤ 0.05, ***P ≤ 0.001, unpaired t test. (D) Frequency distribution of nuclear c-Rel intensities and median nuclear c-Rel intensities in CD20+Bcl6– and CD20+Bcl6+ cells in tonsils of 3 human individuals assessed by immunohistochemistry. Exemplary images are shown (scale bar: 50 μm). **P ≤ 0.01, unpaired t test. See Supplemental Figures 8 and 9.

Together, our data derived from imaging flow cytometry data, Western blot, and immunofluorescence microscopy demonstrate that the extent of nuclear and therefore most likely transcriptionally active c-Rel in GCB cells is higher than that in naive B cells. These experiments emphasize the critical functional role of c-Rel protein abundance in GCB cells.

Gene expression profiling shows enrichment of cell cycle, cell growth, and Myc signatures in c-Rel–overexpressing GCB cells. In order to assess changes in gene expression that underlie the observed expansion of GCB cells and plasma cells caused by c-Rel overexpression, we performed RNA sequencing analysis. For this purpose, we FACS-purified splenic naive B cells, GCB cells, and plasma cells of 8 SRBC-immunized RelTG CD19CreI/+ and CD19CreI/+ control mice.

Comparing c-Rel–Tg and control naive resting B cells yielded only 9 differentially expressed genes (adjusted P value [padj] < 0.05) (Supplemental Information). In contrast, in GCB cells enhanced c-Rel protein levels significantly affected the expression of 282 genes, of which 137 were upregulated and 145 were downregulated. In plasma cells we found 87 significantly upregulated and 138 significantly downregulated genes (Supplemental Information). The expression of 28 genes was commonly regulated in both GCB and plasma cells (Figure 8A).

Figure 8 Strong enrichment of cell cycle and cell growth pathways in gene expression of c-Rel–overexpressing GCB cells. (A) Common significantly differentially expressed genes (padj < 0.05) in GCB cells and plasma cells (PC) of RelTG CD19CreI/+ compared with control mice. Z-transformed expression values for each of 8 individual mice per genotype are shown in a heatmap representation. (B) Categories of significantly enriched gene sets in RelTG CD19CreI/+ GCB cell population evaluated by GSEA of C2: CP data set. (C) Enrichment plot of enriched gene sets in RelTG CD19CreI/+ GCB cell population with the highest normalized enrichment score among C2 gene sets containing the term MYC. (D) On the left x axis, log 2 of transformed RNA expression values for Rel are plotted (gray bars). Individual data points are plotted. Bars and numbers below graphs are geometric means (n = 8). On the right x axis, geometric means of c-Rel protein levels are plotted (blue line) based on flow cytometry data presented in Figure 5A. FWER, family-wise error rate. See Supplemental Figure 10 and Supplemental Information.

In GCB cells, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (34, 35) of canonical pathways of the curated gene sets (C2: CP) pointed to a strong enrichment of cell cycle as well as cell growth and metabolic pathways (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 10A). In particular, cell cycle–associated gene sets contained cell cycle phase transition and DNA replication signatures. Predominant cell growth–associated pathways included metabolism of RNA and proteins as well as nucleotides and amino acids. Moreover, genes involved in glucose transport, glucokinase regulation, pyruvate metabolism, and the citric acid cycle were enriched (for gene set lists, see Supplemental Information). Thus, c-Rel overexpression promotes key energy metabolism and cellular biosynthetic processes. As expected, the significantly enriched pathways also contained immune system signatures, including genes involved in activation of NF-κB in B cells.

The proto-oncogene Myc was among the top 10% of differentially upregulated genes. Assaying transcription factor target gene sets (C3: TFT) by GSEA also indicated enrichment of c-Myc–driven genes (see Supplemental Information). Of 46 gene sets containing the term MYC extracted from C2, 19 were significantly enriched at a family-wise error rate P value less than 0.05 (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 10A). Also in plasma cells GSEA showed enrichment of cell cycle–associated genes as well as upregulation of Igh genes (Supplemental Figure 10B).

GCB cells contain elevated c-Rel due to transcription-independent mechanisms. Consistent with published data, Rel mRNA expression in CD19CreI/+ control mice (28, 29) was slightly lower in GCB cells and strongly reduced in plasma cells compared with naive B cells (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 10, C and D). Transgenic c-Rel overexpression increased mRNA 1.2-fold in GCB cells and 1.4-fold in plasma cells, but overall Rel mRNA expression in RelTG CD19CreI/+ terminal B cell differentiation still followed the same trend as in controls, which in GCB cells inversely correlated with c-Rel protein levels (compare with Figure 5A). Therefore, our data collectively demonstrate that c-Rel protein levels are specifically increased in GCB cells by transcription-independent mechanisms.

Enhanced proliferation contributes to the expansion of c-Rel–overexpressing GCB cells. Our RNA sequencing data illustrate that genes controlling the central processes of cell division and cell growth are affected by c-Rel overexpression in GCB cells. In order to determine whether this translates into substantial alterations in proliferation, we performed flow cytometry–based cell cycle analyses in RelTG C19CreI/+ and control mice. Indeed, the percentage of Ki-67–positive c-Rel–overexpressing GCB cells in G 2 /M and S phase was significantly increased in LNs and spleen compared with controls (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 11A).

Figure 9 c-Rel protein abundance dose-dependently increases GCB cell and plasma cell numbers. (A) Individual data points for percentages of cells in G 1 and the sum of cells in G 2 /M and S phase obtained in 3 independent experiments are plotted. Bars represent mean values. *P ≤ 0.05, ***P ≤ 0.001, unpaired t test. (B) Assessment of apoptosis in GCB cells of mice immunized with SRBCs 12 days before analysis. Individual data points of all viable and the sum of all nonviable splenic GCB cells obtained in 2 independent experiments are plotted. Bars represent median values. Viable: caspase– (C–), annexin V– (AV–), 7-AAD–; early apoptotic: C+AV–/C–AV+/C+AV+, 7-AAD–; late apoptotic: C+AV–/C–AV+/C+AV+, 7-AAD+; non-apoptotic dead: C–, AV–, 7-AAD+; GCB cells: CD19+B220+CD95hiCD38lo. (C) Correlation of c-Rel protein abundance with cellular expansion. Spearman’s correlation coefficient (r S ) and P values are given. c-Rel protein levels are normalized to non-GC or non-PC B cells of CD19CreI/+ mice. GCB cells (CD19+/B220+ CD95hiCD38lo): spleen, n = 140; plasma cells (B220loCD138+): spleen, n = 100. SPL, spleen; LN, lymph nodes. See Supplemental Figure 11, A–C.

In contrast, assessing the viability by staining for apoptotic markers annexin V and active caspases combined with a dead cell marker ex vivo did not reveal significant differences between c-Rel–overexpressing and control GCB cells (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 11B).

We conclude that c-Rel overexpression causes the expansion of GCB cells by enhancing proliferation.

c-Rel is a dose-dependent driver of terminal B cell differentiation over a wide dynamic range of protein levels. Based on the dominant role for c-Rel in GCB cells, we aimed at deconstructing the relation between c-Rel protein levels and the extent of the GCB cell expansion. We integrated data obtained from c-Rel–overexpressing, control, and heterozygous and homozygous c-Rel–knockout mice. The highest c-Rel protein level was observed in c-Rel Tg–expressing GCB cells, while GFP–c-Rel fusion protein–expressing GCB cells were characterized by intermediate c-Rel levels. Remarkably, our data sets demonstrated a highly significant positive correlation of c-Rel protein levels and the expansion of GCB cell populations in spleen and LNs as well as the GALT over a large range of c-Rel levels (Figure 9C and Supplemental Figure 11C). In addition, also in plasma cells c-Rel protein abundance significantly correlated with population size (Figure 9C). We conclude that c-Rel transcription factor levels dictate GCB cell and plasma cell expansion in a strikingly dose-dependent manner.

B cell–specific c-Rel gain induces autoantibodies and renal immune complex deposition. In humans, autoantibodies secreted by plasma cells are a hallmark of many autoimmune diseases. These autoantibodies are often class switched and are characterized by signs of somatic mutations and antigen selection indicating that the producing cells are of post-GC origin (36).

Remarkably, young RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice (8–13 weeks) already showed significantly elevated serum levels of anti-cardiolipin autoantibodies and anti-nuclear antibodies (ANAs) (Figure 10A). As many autoimmune diseases develop with time, we analyzed aged cohorts. Aged RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice (58–82 weeks) maintained expanded GCB cell and plasma cell populations, albeit not to the same extent as observed in young mice (Supplemental Figure 11, D and E). As in sera of young mice, titers of switched isotypes were elevated in aged cRelTG CD19CreI/+ mice, in particular IgG1 (Figure 10B), correlating with a higher percentage of IgG1-expressing plasma cells and a reduced fraction of unswitched IgM-positive plasma cells (Supplemental Figure 11F). These mice showed significantly elevated serum titers of ANAs and anti-dsDNA and anti-histone autoantibodies. In addition, anti-IgG rheumatoid factor autoantibodies significantly accumulated in aged RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice (Figure 10C). Finally, we detected significant deposition of IgG in the kidneys of aged RelTG CD19CreI/+ mice (Figure 10D).

Figure 10 c-Rel gain induces autoimmunity in mice. (A) ANA and anti-cardiolipin autoantibody serum titers of 8- to 13-week-old mice determined by ELISA. Individual data points are plotted (n = 7). Bars and numbers below graphs are median values. *P ≤ 0.05, Mann-Whitney test. (B and C) ELISA for Ig subtypes (B) and autoantibodies (C) in serum of 58- to 82-week-old mice. Individual data points are plotted. Bars and numbers below graphs are median values (CD19CreI/+: median age 522 days, n = 20; RelTG CD19CreI/+: median age 511 days, n = 11–12). *P ≤ 0.05, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001, Mann-Whitney test. (D) IgG kidney histology. Kidney sections from mice aged 58–81 weeks (CD19CreI/+: median age 522 days, n = 19; RelTG CD19CreI/+: median age 513 days, n = 10) were stained with anti-mouse IgG to detect IgG deposits. For each mouse, 30 images were scored from 0 to 3 according to strength of positive IgG staining. The mean score for each mouse is shown as individual data points. Bars and numbers below bars are median values (scale bars: 50 μm). **P ≤ 0.01, Mann-Whitney test. ANA, anti-nuclear antibodies; RF, rheumatoid factor. See Supplemental Figure 11, D–F.

In conclusion, our results provide in vivo evidence for a functional relevance of c-Rel gain of function in B cells as a causative mechanism in autoimmunity.