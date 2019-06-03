Brown fat activation mitigates alcohol-induced liver steatosis and injury in mice

Ucp1 deficiency exacerbates ALD in male mice. To determine whether Ucp1-mediated thermogenesis ameliorates ALD, we placed Ucp1–/– and Ucp1+/+ males on a Lieber-DeCarli diet supplemented with alcohol (5%) for 7 to 8 weeks. Body weight and expression of Ucp2 or Ucp3 in BAT and WAT were normal in Ucp1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Levels of plasma alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (liver injury marker) were significantly higher in Ucp1–/– relative to Ucp1+/+ mice at 3 weeks after alcohol feeding (Figure 1A). Liver weight (Supplemental Figure 1C) and TAG levels (Figure 1B) were significantly higher, while hepatocyte lipid droplets were dramatically larger and more abundant (Figure 1C), in alcohol-fed Ucp1–/– mice. Liver cell death was substantially higher in Ucp1–/– than in Ucp1+/+ mice, as assessed by TUNEL assays and immunostaining of liver sections with antibodies against cleaved caspase 3 (apoptosis marker) and Rip3 (necrosis marker) (Figure 1, C and D). The levels of cleaved caspase-3 and Rip3 in liver extracts were substantially higher in Ucp1–/– mice (Figure 1E).

Figure 1 Ucp1 deficiency exacerbates ALD in males. Ucp1+/+ and Ucp1–/– males were fed an alcohol (EtOH) diet for 7 to 8 weeks (housed at 22°C). (A) Plasma ALT levels. Ucp1+/+, n = 5; Ucp1–/–, n = 6. (B) Liver TAG levels (normalized to liver weight, n = 3 mice per group). (C, D) Liver sections were stained with the indicated reagents. Positive signals were quantified (n = 3 mice per group). Scale bars: 200 μm. (E) Liver extracts were immunoblotted with the indicated antibodies. (F, G) Liver ROS and hydroxyproline levels (normalized to liver weight, n = 3 mice per group). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

Liver injury is known to trigger compensatory hepatocyte proliferation (36); accordingly, the number of liver Ki67+ proliferating cells was significantly higher in Ucp1–/– relative to Ucp1+/+ mice (Figure 1, C and D). Liver inflammation was more severe in Ucp1–/– than in Ucp1+/+ mice, as assessed by hepatic myeloperoxidase-expressing (MPO-expressing) neutrophil number and cytokine expression (Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 1D). Liver oxidative stress, as assessed by nitrotyrosine (Figure 1, C and D) and ROS levels (Figure 1F), was markedly higher in Ucp1–/– relative to Ucp1+/+ mice. Liver fibrosis (Sirius red staining) was undetectable in alcohol-fed Ucp1+/+ mice; strikingly, we detected abundant liver fibrosis in Ucp1–/– mice (Figure 1, C and D). Levels of liver hydroxyproline (fibrosis marker) and expression of fibrosis-related genes (e.g., collagen 1a1 and Timp1) were significantly higher in Ucp1–/– than in Ucp1+/+ mice (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1D). To extend these findings, we analyzed α–smooth muscle actin–expressing (α-SMA–expressing) myofibroblasts responsible for fibrosis (17, 37). Liver α-SMA+ myofibroblast numbers and α-SMA expression were substantially higher in Ucp1–/– relative to Ucp1+/+ mice (Figure 1, C–E). Aberrant cholangiocyte proliferation (ductular reactions) is linked to morbidity and mortality (38). Cytokeratin 19–expressing (CK19-expressing) cholangiocyte numbers were higher in Ucp1–/– mice (Figure 1, C and D). Notably, body weight, liver lipid levels, and liver integrity were normal in Ucp1–/– mice placed on the Lieber-DeCarli diet supplemented with maltose (Supplemental Figure 1, E–G). To further confirm the hepatoprotective function of Ucp1, we placed Ucp1–/– mice on an alcohol diet superimposed with multiple bouts of binge drinking (39). Body weight was comparable between Ucp1–/– and Ucp1+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). Plasma ALT levels became markedly higher in Ucp1–/– mice at 20 days after alcohol feeding (Supplemental Figure 2B). Liver steatosis, oxidative stress, injury, inflammation, and fibrosis were substantially more severe in Ucp1–/– relative to Ucp1+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Collectively, these results demonstrate that BAT and beige fat protect against ALD in males.

Ucp1 deficiency worsens ALD in female mice. To determine whether male and female sex influence the ability of BAT to protect against ALD, we placed Ucp1+/+ and Ucp1–/– female mice on an alcohol diet for 7 to 8 weeks. Body weight was comparable between these 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 3A). Ucp1–/– females, like Ucp1–/– males, developed more severe ALD than Ucp1+/+ females. Plasma ALT levels became significantly higher in Ucp1–/– relative to Ucp1+/+ females at 30 days after alcohol feeding (Figure 2A). Liver TAG levels were higher, while hepatocyte lipid droplets were larger and more abundant in Ucp1–/– females (Figure 2, B–D). Liver oxidative stress (e.g., ROS and nitrotyrosine levels), hepatocyte death (e.g., TUNEL+, caspase 3+, and Rip3+ cells), compensatory hepatocyte proliferation (Ki67+ cells), ductular reactions (e.g., higher CK19+ cholangiocyte number), liver inflammation (e.g., higher MPO+ neutrophil number), and liver fibrosis (e.g., increases in Sirius red areas, hydroxyproline content, and α-SMA+ myofibroblast number) were markedly higher in Ucp1–/– than in Ucp1+/+ females (Figure 2, C–D). The levels of liver cleaved caspase-3, Rip3, and α-SMA protein were substantially higher in alcohol-fed Ucp1–/– relative to Ucp1+/+ females (Figure 2E). Liver ROS and hydroxyproline levels were also significantly higher in Ucp1–/– females (Figure 2, F and G). To further confirm protection against ALD by Ucp1, we placed Ucp1–/– female mice on an alcohol diet for 6 weeks superimposed with multiple bouts of binge drinking. Plasma ALT levels, liver steatosis, hepatic oxidative stress, liver cell death and compensatory proliferation, ductular reactions, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis were markedly higher in Ucp1–/– relative to Ucp1+/+ females (Supplemental Figure 3, B–F). These results indicate that BAT and beige fat also protect female mice from ALD.

Figure 2 Ucp1 deficiency exacerbates ALD in females. Ucp1+/+ (n = 4) and Ucp1–/– (n = 4) females were fed an alcohol diet for 7 to 8 weeks (housed at 22°C). (A) Plasma ALT activity. (B) Liver TAG levels (normalized to liver weight, n = 4 mice per group). (C, D) Liver sections were stained with the indicated reagents. Positive signals were quantified (n = 3 mice per group). Scale bars: 200 μm. (E) Liver extracts were immunoblotted with the indicated antibodies. (F, G) Liver ROS and hydroxyproline levels (normalized to liver weight, n = 4 mice per group). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

Ucp1 deficiency augments acute binge alcohol–induced hypothermia and liver damage. To determine whether Ucp1 also confers protection against acute alcohol-induced liver injury, we administrated a single bout of binge alcohol into Ucp1–/– and Ucp1+/+mice. Surprisingly, all of the Ucp1–/– mice died within 36 hours following binge drinking, whereas all of the Ucp1+/+ mice survived (Figure 3A). Ucp1–/– but not Ucp1+/+ mice developed life-threatening hypothermia after binge alcohol intake (Figure 3B). Body surface temperatures were also lower in Ucp1–/– than in Ucp1+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 4A). We harvested livers at 24 to 36 hours after binge drinking. Plasma ALT levels, liver steatosis (liver TAG levels and lipid droplet number and size), liver oxidative stress (nitrotyrosine and ROS levels), liver cell death (TUNEL+, Rip3+, caspase 3+ cells), compensatory hepatocyte proliferation (Ki67+ cells), and liver inflammation (MPO+ neutrophil number and cytokine expression) were substantially higher in Ucp1–/– relative to Ucp1+/+ mice (Figure 3, C–H). Alcohol intoxication is known to cause fatal hypothermia in cold environments in humans (40), prompting us to determine whether hypothermia causes alcohol-induced death of Ucp1–/– mice. Alcohol increases heat loss by stimulating cutaneous vasodilation and skin blood circulation (40), so we raised the ambient temperature from 22°C to 30°C to reduce heat loss. Indeed, core temperature was indistinguishable between alcohol-fed Ucp1–/– and Ucp1+/+ mice at thermoneutrality (Supplemental Figure 4B). Remarkably, all Ucp1–/– mice survived following binge alcohol intake (n = 6). Likewise, acute binge alcohol intake also induced more severe liver steatosis and oxidative stress in Ucp1–/– mice at thermoneutrality (30°C) (Supplemental Figure 4C). Collectively, these results indicate that BAT and beige fat crucially protect against ALD in a body weight–independent manner.

Figure 3 Ucp1–/– mice develop fatal hypothermia and hepatitis in response to binge drinking. Male mice were treated with binge alcohol, and livers were harvested 24 to 36 hours later. (A) Survival rates (n = 9 per group). (B) Rectal temperature (n = 4 per group). (C) Plasma ALT activity (n = 5 per group). (D) Liver TAG levels (normalized to liver weight, n = 5 mice per group). (E) Liver ROS levels (normalized to liver weight, n = 5 mice per group). (F, G) Liver sections were stained with the indicated reagents. Positive signals were quantified (n = 3–4 mice per group). Scale bars: 200 μm. (H) Liver gene expression (normalized 18S levels, n = 5 mice per group). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

BAT suppresses lipid trafficking into the liver and secretes hepatoprotective adipokines. Given that alcohol intake stimulates adipose lipolysis (3, 4, 6, 41), we determined whether BAT impedes trafficking of circulating FFAs into the liver. Chronic alcohol intake increased phosphorylation and activation of WAT hormone-sensitive lipase (HSL) in both Ucp1–/– and Ucp1+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 5A), suggesting that WAT lipolysis is relatively normal in Ucp1–/– mice. Plasma FFA levels were comparable between Ucp1–/– and Ucp1+/+ mice under either baseline or alcohol-treated conditions (Supplemental Figure 5B), suggesting that the liver rapidly absorbs FFAs and consequently masks plasma FFA elevations. In line with this notion, liver expression of CD36, which mediates FFA uptake, was significantly higher in Ucp1–/– relative to Ucp1+/+ mice following chronic alcohol consumption (Supplemental Figure 1D). To further confirm BAT inhibition of lipid trafficking into the liver, Ucp1–/– mice were treated with β 3 adrenergic agonist CL316243, which stimulates both WAT lipolysis and BAT thermogenesis. Liver steatosis was substantially more severe in Ucp1–/– relative to Ucp+/– mice (Supplemental Figure 5C). Therefore, BAT alleviates liver steatosis at least in part by burning plasma FFAs, thereby decreasing lipid trafficking into the liver.

We reasoned that BAT might also protect against liver injury via adipokines. Primary hepatocytes were cocultured with BAT or WAT explants, and hepatocyte death was induced by palmitic acid (PA) treatment. Remarkably, BAT, but not WAT, blocked PA-induced hepatocyte apoptosis (Figure 4A). Similarly, CM-BAT but not WAT (CM-WAT) fully suppressed PA-elicited hepatocyte apoptosis (Figure 4B). Consistently, BAT explants and CM-BAT, but not WAT explants and CM-WAT, abrogated the ability of PA to activate hepatocyte caspase-3 (Figure 4D). Heat pretreatment abolished the ability of CM-BAT to suppress hepatocyte death and caspase-3 activation (Figure 4, C and D), indicating that BAT secretes heat-labile hepatoprotective factors. Importantly, Ucp1 deficiency impaired the ability of BAT to protect against PA-induced hepatocyte death; nonetheless, Ucp1–/– CM-BAT at high concentrations (>75%) still blocked hepatocyte death (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 BAT secretes hepatoprotective adipokines. (A–C) Primary hepatocytes were cocultured for 24 hours without (Con) or with BAT or WAT explants (A), BAT (CM-BAT) or WAT (CM-WAT) conditioned medium (B), or heat-inactivated conditioned medium (C) in the presence of PA and then subjected to TUNEL assays (n = 3 mice per group). Scale bars: 200 μm. (D) Primary hepatocytes were treated without (Con) or with CM-BAT or CM-WAT for 24 hours. Cell extracts were immunoblotted with the indicated antibodies. (E) CM-BAT was prepared from Ucp1+/+ (n = 3) and Ucp1–/– (n = 3) males (on alcohol diet for 10 days). Primary hepatocytes were treated with PA and CM-BAT. TUNEL assays were performed 24 hours later. (F, G) Ucp1+/+ and Ucp1–/– mice were fed an alcohol or maltose diet for 7 weeks. (F) Plasma protein was stained with anti-adiponectin antibody or ponceau S dye. MMW levels were normalized to ponceau S levels. (G) BAT extracts were immunoblotted with antibodies against adiponectin or p85. MMW levels were normalized to p85 levels. (H) C57BL/6 males were fed an alcohol or maltose diet for 7 weeks. MMW levels were assessed in BAT and epididymal WAT by immunoblotting (normalized to p85 levels, n = 3 per group). (I) CM-BAT was pretreated with anti-adiponectin antibody or PI. Primary hepatocytes were treated without (Con) or with CM-BAT in the presence of PA. TUNEL assays were performed 24 hours later (n = 4 mice per group). (J) C57BL/6 males were exposed to cold (8°C), binge alcohol, and anti-adiponectin antibody (PI as control). Liver TAG (normalized to liver weight), cell death (TUNEL), and oxidative stress (nitrotyrosine areas) were assessed (n = 4 per group). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Difference was analyzed by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (between 2 groups) or 1-way ANOVA (between multiple groups). *P < 0.05.

We postulated that adiponectin, which is known to protect against ALD (42), might mediate BAT protection against hepatocyte death. Chronic alcohol consumption increased plasma adiponectin levels, particularly medium molecular weight (MMW) adiponectin levels, in Ucp1+/+ but not Ucp1–/– mice (Figure 4F). BAT MMW expression was significantly lower in alcohol-fed Ucp1–/– relative to Ucp1+/+ mice (Figure 4G). Unexpectedly, alcohol intake increased BAT MMW levels while decreasing WAT MMW levels (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 6A). Ucp1 deficiency increased BAT oxidative stress (Supplemental Figure 6B), prompting us to determine whether ROS causes a reduction in BAT MMW. We treated in vitro differentiated brown adipocytes with antioxidant N-acetylcysteine (NAC) or with H 2 O 2 . NAC considerably increased, whereas H 2 O 2 dramatically decreased, MMW levels in Ucp1–/– brown adipocytes (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). Thus, Ucp1 promotes adiponectin MMW production at least in part through reducing BAT oxidative stress. To determine whether adiponectin mediates hepatoprotection, we pretreated CM-BAT with anti-adiponectin antibody to deplete this adipokine. Preimmune serum (PI) was used as control. Depletion of adiponectin significantly reduced the ability of CM-BAT to suppress PA-induced hepatocyte death (Figure 4I and Supplemental Figure 6E). To verify that adiponectin mediates BAT protection again ALD in vivo, we treated C57BL/6 mice with anti-adiponectin antibody while placing them in a cold environment in order to activate BAT. Remarkably, cold activation of BAT substantially attenuated alcohol-induced liver steatosis, hepatic oxidative stress, and liver cell death; adiponectin neutralization significantly attenuated cold protection against ALD (Figure 4J and Supplemental Figure 6, F–H). In addition to adiponectin, IL-6 was also involved in protection against hepatocyte death by brown adipocytes (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Collectively, these results indicate that BAT-derived adipokines (e.g., adiponectin and IL-6) ameliorate ALD.

Alcohol consumption robustly activates BAT. We next sought to determine whether and how alcohol intake activates BAT. Chronic alcohol consumption considerably increased BAT Ucp1 levels in C57BL/6 mice housed at standard room temperature (Supplemental Figure 8A). Raising the ambient temperature is known to cause BAT inactivation and whitening (43). We confirmed that at thermoneutrality (30°C), BAT became inactive, with enlarged lipid droplets and decreased Ucp1 expression (Figure 5, A and B). Remarkably, chronic alcohol consumption completely prevented warmth-induced whitening and inactivation of BAT (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 8B). BAT levels of Ucp1 and mitochondrial respiration complexes I, II, III, IV, and V were substantially higher in alcohol-fed mice housed at 30°C relative to maltose-fed mice housed at either 30°C or 22°C (Figure 5B). Alcohol feeding also increased BAT Ucp1 mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 8C). Accordingly, alcohol consumption markedly increased BAT activity, as assessed by O 2 consumption rates (OCR). OCR was significantly lower in maltose-fed mice at 30°C relative to 22°C; alcohol consumption significantly increased OCR (Figure 5C). Notably, alcohol consumption also promoted beige fat induction at thermoneutrality (i.e., Ucp1 expression) (Figure 5D). To further confirm alcohol activation of BAT in vivo, we performed cold tolerance tests on mice housed at 22°C. Body core temperatures were considerably higher in alcohol-fed relative to maltose-fed mice following cold exposure (Figure 5E). Energy expenditure, as estimated by O 2 consumption and CO 2 production, was also higher in alcohol-fed relative to maltose-fed mice, while respiratory exchange rates (RER) were lower in the alcohol group (Figure 5F). Alcohol consumption decreased body weight at thermoneutrality (Supplemental Figure 8D), presumably by increasing BAT/beige fat energy expenditure. Therefore, chronic alcohol intake potently activates BAT and beige fat, particularly in warm environments.

Figure 5 Alcohol consumption activates BAT. (A–D) C57BL/6 males were housed at 22°C or 30°C and fed alcohol or maltose diet for 13 weeks. (A) Representative BAT sections stained with H&E or anti-Ucp1 antibody (>4 mice per group). Scale bar: 200 μm. (B) BAT extracts were immunoblotted with antibodies against Ucp1, Oxphos antibody cocktails, and p85 (loading control). (C) BAT OCR (normalized to BAT weight) (n = 5 mice per group). (D) Ucp1 mRNA levels in iWAT (normalized to 18S levels) (n = 5–6 mice per group). (E, F) C57BL/6 males were housed at 22°C and fed alcohol (n = 5) or maltose diet (n = 5) for 13 weeks. (E) Cold tolerance tests (4°C, n = 5 mice per group). (F) Energy expenditure was assessed using metabolic cages (normalized to lean mass) (n = 6–7 per group). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA after Greenhouse-Geisser correction with subsequent Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons.

Alcohol activates a brain/sympathetic nerve/BAT/liver axis. We next set out to identify alcohol target tissues. Primary brown adipocytes and in vitro differentiated brown adipocytes were stimulated with ethanol for 5 to 18 hours. Alcohol did not increase Ucp1 expression (Figure 6, A and B). Considering that alcohol modulates neuronal activity, we centrally administrated a low dose of alcohol (5 μl of 40% ethanol, intracerebroventricularly) daily for 3 weeks. Mice were housed at thermoneutrality to reduce baseline BAT activity. Central alcohol injection, like alcohol feeding, largely blocked warm-induced whitening of BAT. BAT TAG levels were significantly lower (Figure 6C), while Ucp1 expression was substantially higher (Figure 6, D and E) in alcohol- relative to PBS-treated mice. Expression of multiple BAT markers (e.g., Pgc1α, Cidea, Dio2, Elolv3, and Prdm16) (Figure 6F) and BAT OCR (Figure 6G) were significantly higher in alcohol-treated mice.

Figure 6 Brain alcohol-sensing activates BAT. (A–B) Differentiated (A) and primary (B) brown adipocytes were treated with ethanol for 5–18 hours. Ucp1 mRNA levels were measured by qPCR and normalized to 18S levels (n = 3 per group). (C–G) C57BL/6 male mice were housed at 30°C and centrally administrated with alcohol for 3 weeks. (C) BAT TAG levels (normalized to BAT weight; n = 5 per group). (D) Representative BAT sections. TH areas were normalized to the total areas (n = 3 mice per group). (E) BAT extracts were immunoblotted with the indicated antibodies. (F) BAT gene expression (normalized to 18S levels; n = 4–5 per group). (G) BAT OCR (normalized to BAT weight, n = 5 mice per group). (H, I) C57BL/6 males were centrally injected with alcohol, and brains were harvested 2 hours later. Brain sections were stained with anti–c-Fos antibody, and c-Fos+ cells were quantified in different hypothalamic areas. PBS, n = 3; EtOH, n = 3. Scale bars: 200 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

To gain insights into alcohol-sensing circuits, we assessed neuronal activity using c-Fos as a marker. Central alcohol rapidly stimulated neuronal activities in the rostra raphe pallidus (rRPa) and dorsomedial hypothalamus (DMH), but not in the arcuate nucleus (ARC), medial preoptic area (MPO), and paraventricular hypothalamus (PVH) (Figure 6, H and I). DMH neurons monosynaptically activate iRPa premotor neurons, which project to sympathetic preganglionic neurons innervating BAT (26). Consistently, central alcohol significantly increased levels of BAT tyrosine hydroxylase (TH), a sympathetic nerve marker (Figure 6D). To determine whether sympathetic innervation is required for alcohol stimulation of BAT, we performed unilateral denervation of BAT while the contralateral side was sham-treated as control. Mice were, after surgery, placed on an alcohol diet for 4 weeks. They were housed at thermoneutrality to reduce baseline sympathetic activity. Denervation did not affect BAT morphology and Ucp1 expression in maltose-fed mice (Figure 7A). Remarkably, alcohol intake drastically increased expression of Ucp1 and TH in sham-treated but not denervated BAT (Figure 7, A–C). Denervation also blocked the ability of alcohol to increase the levels of HSL phosphorylation, mitochondrial respiration complexes, OCR, and MMW adiponectin in BAT (Figure 7, D–F). Collectively, these results unravel an unrecognized brain alcohol-sensing/DMH/rRPa/sympathetic nerve/BAT/liver axis (Figure 8).

Figure 7 Sympathetic nerves link brain alcohol-sensing to BAT activation. Unilateral BAT denervation was performed on C57BL/6 males housed at 30°C, followed by alcohol feeding for 4 weeks. (A–B) BAT sections were stained with antibodies against Ucp1 or TH. TH areas were normalized to total areas (n = 3 mice per group). (C, D, F) BAT extracts were immunoblotted with the indicated antibodies. (E) BAT OCR (normalized to BAT weight, n = 4 mice per group). Scale bars: 200 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA after Greenhouse-Geisser correction with subsequent Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons.