Posttransplantation cyclophosphamide prevents graft-versus-host disease by inducing alloreactive T cell dysfunction and suppression

PTCy effectively controls GVHD in a T cell–replete, MHC-haploidentical HCT model (B6C3F1→B6D2F1). On day 0, B6D2F1 (H2kd+H2kb+) recipient mice were lethally irradiated and transplanted with B6C3F1 (H2kk+H2kb+) T cell–depleted (TCD) BM ± splenocytes. As splenocytes contain T cells that mediate GVHD, splenocyte doses of 40 × 106 or more caused universally fatal GVHD, while lower doses resulted in fatal GVHD only in a subset of mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124218DS1). Consequently, a splenocyte dose of 40 × 106 cells was used. The median T cell (CD3+) content of B6C3F1 splenocytes was 34.3% (IQR, 31.8%–37.1%), while the median T cell content of B6C3F1 BM was 1.65% (IQR 1.4%–1.88%) before TCD and 0.3% (IQR 0.2%–0.48%) after TCD. The levels of phenotypic CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ Tregs and myeloid-derived suppressor cells in the spleens and BM of B6C3F1 mice are shown in Supplemental Figure 2.

PTCy was administered on days +3 and +4 to parallel clinical practice (2). PTCy doses between 10 and 50 mg/kg/d effectively prevented fatal GVHD, with 25 mg/kg/d being the optimal tested dose in this model (Figure 1A). Doses outside this range (≤5 or ≥100 mg/kg/d) proved ineffective in preventing mortality (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3). Full donor T cell chimerism was observed by day +21 in mice treated with splenocytes with or without PTCy (Figure 1, C and D).

Figure 1 In a T cell–replete, MHC-haploidentical, murine HCT model (B6C3F1→B6D2F1), optimally dosed PTCy prevents severe GVHD. On day 0, 10- to 12-week-old recipient female B6D2F1 mice were irradiated (10.5 Gy) and transplanted with 10 × 106 TCD BM cells ± 40 × 106 splenocytes (splen) from 10- to 12-week-old female B6C3F1 donors. PBS vehicle or PTCy was administered on days +3 and +4. (A) PTCy doses of 10–50 mg/kg/d prevented lethality and resulted in steadily increasing weights and normalization of clinical scores after days +90–100. (B) PTCy doses of 1 or 5 mg/kg/d were ineffective in preventing fatal GVHD. (C and D) Mice receiving T cell–replete grafts with or without PTCy became full donor T cell chimeras by day (C) +7 to (D) +21. (E and F) Mice treated with the optimal dose of PTCy (25 mg/kg) in this model had only mild histopathologic evidence of GVHD at either day (E) +7 or (F) +21. Combined results from (A, B, D–F) 2 or (C) 3 independent experiments are shown. n = 10/group for A and B; n = 6/group for C and E; and n = 8/group for D and F except for the 100 mg/kg PTCy groups in D (n = 5) and F (n = 7). ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA followed by the Holm-Šidák post hoc test.

Histopathologic assessment (Supplemental Table 1) at days +7 and +21 showed that mice treated with 25 mg/kg/d PTCy had minimal to mild GVHD, which was significantly less severe than that observed in mice treated with vehicle or with ineffectively low (5 mg/kg/d) or high (100 mg/kg/d) PTCy doses (Figure 1, E and F, and Supplemental Table 2). Mice treated with 25 mg/kg PTCy had a characteristic and reproducible loss in weight occurring between days +50 and +90 that was dramatic but transient for a given mouse (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 4) and was accompanied by worsening clinical scores during this period. Histopathologic assessment (n = 10) at day +50 showed focal proliferative and ulcerative intestinal lesions in half of the mice (Supplemental Figure 4), which may account for these clinical changes. Yet mice nearly always recovered, steadily gaining weight and normalizing their clinical scores after days +90–100. This phenomenon was not observed or was observed only to a limited extent in mice treated with TCD BM and PTCy without splenocytes (Supplemental Figure 5). Mice treated with 100 mg/kg PTCy had significantly worse GVHD histopathologically at day +21 compared with mice treated with 25 mg/kg PTCy (Figure 1F), but drug toxicity appeared to be a major contributing cause of late morbidity and mortality after the higher dose (Supplemental Figure 3). At day +200, surviving mice treated with PTCy, regardless of dose, had no histopathologic evidence of cutaneous, hepatic, gastrointestinal, or pulmonary GVHD.

Optimally dosed PTCy does not induce pan–T cell depletion, and even high-dose PTCy leads to immune reconstitution markedly distinct from TCD HCT. Some have asserted that PTCy works via in vivo T cell depletion. Total numbers of T cells recovered from blood, peripheral lymph nodes, spleen, and liver at day +7 were lower in 25 mg/kg PTCy-treated mice than in vehicle-treated mice, but were in the same log range (Figure 2A). In fact, the numbers of T cells infiltrating the liver, a GVHD target organ, were higher in mice treated with allogeneic splenocytes and 25 mg/kg PTCy than in syngeneic controls. 100 mg/kg PTCy did result in broad reductions in T cell numbers at day +7, but T cell numbers greatly rebounded by day +21 (Figure 2B). Furthermore, the composition of recovering leukocyte subsets in mice treated with 100 mg/kg PTCy remained markedly dissimilar from that in mice treated with TCD BM alone, but rather similar to that in mice treated with splenocytes and either vehicle or lower PTCy doses (Supplemental Figure 6). Thus, any T cell–depleting effect of the highest PTCy dose appears immunologically distinct from that with ex vivo TCD.

Figure 2 Optimally dosed PTCy neither induces pan–T cell depletion nor eliminates alloreactive T cells, but does reduce CD4+ T cell proliferation. Mice were transplanted as in Figure 1 and assessed at day +7, +21, or +200. All groups were allogeneic (Allo, B6C3F1→B6D2F1) unless specifically labeled as syngeneic (B6D2F1→B6D2F1). (A and B) T cell numbers in different tissue compartments at day (A) +7 or (B) +21. (C) High global T cell proliferation (Ki-67+) was observed at day +7. CD4+ T cell proliferation was reduced with increasing doses of PTCy, while CD8+ T cells continued to proliferate robustly despite treatment with 25 mg/kg PTCy. Only after 100 mg/kg PTCy was CD8+ T cell proliferation significantly reduced. (D–F) Regardless of PTCy treatment or dose, alloreactive Vβ6+ T cells persisted at levels similar to those seen in donors (dotted blue line; median values from Supplemental Figure 7: CD8+, 11.9%; CD4+CD25–Foxp3– conventional T cells [CD4+ T cons ], 10.5%) and even exceeded donor levels in the spleen and liver at day +7 after 100 mg/kg PTCy. These effects contrast with those in mice treated with TCD BM without PTCy in which Vβ6+ T cells were deleted over time. Combined results from (A, C, D) 3 (n = 6/group) or (B, E) 2 (n = 8/group except 100 mg/kg PTCy [n = 5]) independent experiments are shown. F shows data from all mice from Figure 1A surviving to day +200. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA followed by the Holm-Šidák post hoc test using the vehicle-treated splenocyte group as the control. LN, peripheral lymph nodes.

Optimally dosed PTCy significantly reduces CD4+ but not CD8+ T cell proliferation. PTCy is thought to preferentially kill proliferating T cells, contributing to its putative role in alloreactive T cell elimination (38). High proliferation (Ki-67+) rates were seen at day +7 in both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets of vehicle-treated mice (Figure 2C), consistent with high T cell proliferation (Ki-67+) rates observed early after transplant in humans treated with HLA-haploidentical HCT (36, 37). With increasing PTCy doses in our model, decreasing CD4+ T cell proliferation was seen. However, 25 mg/kg PTCy did not significantly reduce CD8+ T cell proliferation in nonblood tissue compartments; only with 100 mg/kg PTCy, a dose associated with worse GVHD in this model, was CD8+ T cell proliferation at day +7 largely halted.

PTCy does not eliminate alloreactive T cells regardless of PTCy dose or HCT model. The central tenet of the existing paradigm is that PTCy primarily works by selectively eliminating alloreactive T cells (38). In our B6C3F1→B6D2F1 model, Vβ6 TCR+ donor T cells are alloreactive, as they have specificity for the endogenous superantigen provirus MMTV7 incorporated into the B6D2F1 genome (18). We found that Vβ6+CD8+ and Vβ6+ conventional CD4+CD25–Foxp3– donor T cells were not eliminated at day +7 by PTCy (Figure 2D), but rather persisted at percentages similar to those seen in donors (Supplemental Figure 7). This persistence was seen regardless of PTCy dose; indeed, Vβ6+ percentages of CD4+ T cells actually were significantly increased in the spleen and liver of mice treated with 100 mg/kg PTCy (Figure 2D). The persistence of Vβ6+ T cells near or above percentages seen in donors continued at days +21 and +200 (Figure 2, E and F).

Total numbers of Vβ6+CD4+CD25–Foxp3–, but not Vβ6+CD8+, T cells did significantly decline at day +7 after 25 mg/kg/d PTCy on days +3 and +4, but still remained within the same log range as that observed in vehicle-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Expansion of Vβ6+CD4+CD25–Foxp3– and Vβ6+CD8+ T cell numbers from day +7 to day +21 was constrained in mice treated with 25 mg/kg PTCy. In contrast, in mice treated with 100 mg/kg PTCy, Vβ6+CD4+CD25–Foxp3– and Vβ6+CD8+ T cell numbers substantially rebounded by day +21 to levels found in vehicle-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D), potentially contributing to the worse GVHD observed histopathologically at that time point in mice treated with 100 mg/kg PTCy (Figure 1F).

Persistence of alloreactive Vβ6+ T cells after PTCy also was seen in other murine HCT models, including another MHC-haploidentical (B6→B6D2F1; day +7), an MHC-disparate (C3H→B6D2F1; days +6 and +200), and an MHC-matched (C3H→AKR; day +7) model (Supplemental Figure 9, Supplemental Figure 10, and Supplemental Figure 11). Furthermore, persistence of alloreactive Vβ3 and Vβ5 TCR+ T cells after PTCy was observed at day +7 in a B6→B6C3F1 MHC-haploidentical model (Supplemental Figure 12). In some models, the percentages of alloreactive T cells were reduced by PTCy compared with those in vehicle-treated mice, but this appeared related to curbing preferential expansion of alloreactive T cells, as the percentages remained near or frequently above donor percentages. Nevertheless, severe GVHD was abated by PTCy in these models (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 10) (15), demonstrating that selective alloreactive T cell elimination is not a necessary mechanism underlying PTCy-mediated GVHD prophylaxis.

Alloreactive 2C TCR+ T cells persist and expand despite PTCy, while nonalloreactive 2C TCR+ T cells contract. To confirm that persistence of alloreactive T cells was not an artifact of Vβ6+, Vβ3+, and Vβ5+ T cell responses in specific HCT models being superantigen driven, 2C TCR+ T cells (39), alloreactive to the major histocompatibility antigen H2Ld expressed by B6D2F1 mice, were used. To maintain a reasonably physiologic condition, but still preserve the ability to reliably detect changes in clone frequency with treatment, and since 2C TCR+ T cells are nearly all CD8+, we admixed B6C3F1 2C TCR+ T cells with WT B6C3F1 T cells to manufacture grafts in which approximately 8% of infused CD8+ T cells were 2C TCR+. In the alloreactive setting (B6D2F1 recipients), 2C TCR+ T cells were highly proliferative at days +3 and +7, and PTCy did not reduce this proliferation (Figure 3, A and B). Rather, despite PTCy on days +3 and +4, 2C TCR+ T cell percentages actually increased from day +3 to comprise 35%–80% of CD8+ T cells on day +7 (Figure 3B). 2C TCR+ T cells persisted at day +200 and remained highly proliferative (Figure 3C). These results further disprove that alloreactive T cell elimination is necessary for GVHD prevention by PTCy and reveal that alloreactive T cell clonal expansion can occur despite PTCy.

Figure 3 Alloreactive 2C TCR+ CD8+ T cells proliferate and preferentially expand despite PTCy, while nonalloreactive 2C TCR+ CD8+ T cells remain phenotypically naive, minimally proliferative, and consequently contract. (A–C) Splenocytes from 2C TCR+ B6C3F1 transgenic mice were admixed with WT B6C3F1 splenocytes to manufacture grafts in which approximately 8% (acceptable range 7.2%–8.8%) of infused CD8+ T cells were 2C TCR+ (Vβ8.1/8.2+1B2+) and then used as donor splenocytes to transplant mice as shown in Figure 1. (A) GVHD remained universally severe and fatal in vehicle-treated mice, while PTCy remained effective. (B) Left: high-level proliferation (Ki-67+) of 2C TCR+ T cells was observed in vehicle-treated mice at days +3 and +7. This proliferation was not reduced by 25 mg/kg PTCy on days +3 and +4. Right: 2C TCR+ T cells expanded from the 8% (dotted blue line) percentage in the allograft to dominate the T cell repertoire at day +7. This relative expansion was not blocked by PTCy on days +3 and +4. (C) 2C TCR+ T cells (left) persisted and (right) remained proliferative at day +200. The proliferation data shown are for the liver. (D–F) An admixed graft approach identical to that used in A–C was used, except that the model was B6→B6C3F1. 2C TCR+ T cells, nonalloreactive in this model, (D) proliferated at low levels, in contrast with alloreactive Vβ3+ and Vβ5+ T cells, (E) maintained a naive phenotype, and (F) consequently contracted by day +7 from the 8% (dotted blue line) percentage in the allograft. Combined results from 2 independent experiments are shown. n = 8/group. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ****P ≤ 0.0001, unpaired t test with Welch’s correction for the mice treated with or without PTCy assessed on day +7.

To explore the fate of nonalloreactive T cells after PTCy, we used the B6→B6C3F1 MHC-haploidentical model and manufactured analogous grafts in which approximately 8% of infused CD8+ T cells were 2C TCR+. 2C TCR+ T cells, nonalloreactive in this model, maintained low proliferation and a naive phenotype, and consequently contracted by day +7 irrespective of PTCy administration (Figure 3, D–F). Thus, in contrast with the current model (38), the CD8+ T cell repertoire surviving PTCy and present early after transplant appears to be dominated by alloreactive T cells.

Alloreactive 4C TCR+ CD4+ T cells also persist after PTCy. Given the differential impact of PTCy on CD4+ versus CD8+ T cell proliferation, we further explored the impact of PTCy on alloreactive CD4+ T cells by using T cells expressing the 4C TCR, which is specific for a widely expressed mouse peptide in the context of I-Ad (40). As B6D2F1 mice express I-Ad, 4C TCR+ CD4+ donor T cells are alloreactive in our B6C3F1→B6D2F1 HCT model, and thus we used an analogous approach to that which we used for 2C TCR+ T cells, but here admixed WT and 4C TCR+ B6C3F1 splenocytes in the allograft. PTCy did significantly reduce the proliferation of 4C TCR+ CD4+CD25–Foxp3– T cells (Figure 4A). Yet 4C TCR+ CD4+CD25–Foxp3– T cells were not eliminated, but rather were found at similar or even significantly higher percentages in PTCy-treated compared with vehicle-treated mice (Figure 4B). These results further confirm that alloreactive T cells, regardless of their specificity or identity as CD4+ or CD8+, are not eliminated by PTCy, but rather appear to persist near to or even above percentages observed in mice not treated with PTCy.

Figure 4 Alloreactive 4C TCR+ CD4+ T cells persist after PTCy. Splenocytes from 4C TCR+ B6C3F1 (CD45.1+CD45.2+) transgenic mice were admixed with WT B6C3F1 (CD45.1–CD45.2+) splenocytes to manufacture grafts in which approximately 8% (acceptable range 7.2%–8.8%) of infused CD4+ T cells were 4C TCR+ (Vβ13+CD45.1+). These splenocytes were then used as donor splenocytes to transplant mice as shown in Figure 1. (A) At day +7, 25 mg/kg/d PTCy on days +3 and +4 had significantly reduced the proliferation (Ki-67+) of 4C TCR+ CD4+CD25–Foxp3– T cells in the blood and liver, which was analogous to its effect on Vβ6+ CD4+ T cells shown in Figure 2C. (B) Nevertheless, 4C TCR+ CD4+CD25–Foxp3– T cells persisted at day +7 at similar or even higher percentages compared with levels observed in vehicle-treated mice. Combined results from 2 independent experiments are shown using n = 8/group for each of the vehicle-treated and PTCy-treated groups. n = 6 for mice assessed on day +3. *P ≤ 0.05; ****P ≤ 0.0001, unpaired t test with Welch’s correction for the mice treated with or without PTCy assessed on day +7. NE indicates that all samples in that subset were not evaluable due to the parent populations all being less than 100 cells.

Intrathymic clonal deletion is not necessary for GVHD prevention by PTCy. The second of the 3 mechanisms previously proposed to be responsible for PTCy-mediated GVHD prevention is intrathymic clonal deletion of alloreactive T cell precursors (20–22, 38). We tested this hypothesis by using thymectomized recipients in our B6C3F1→B6D2F1 model. PTCy (25 mg/kg) remained highly effective; indeed, outcomes were superimposable with results using nonthymectomized recipients (Figure 5), negating a necessary role for the thymus in PTCy-mediated GVHD prevention.

Figure 5 The thymus is dispensable for the efficacy of PTCy in preventing GVHD. (A) Thymectomized recipients were used in the B6C3F1→B6D2F1 model. PTCy remained effective. Combined results of 2 independent experiments are shown. n = 5 mice/group/experiment. (B) Data from nonthymectomized recipients (10 experiments, n = 49) are overlaid on results from A (n = 10); the outcomes were nearly identical. Survival was compared using the exact log-rank test. *P < 0.05 on point-wise comparison using Wilcoxon’s rank sum test.

Alloreactive T cells become functionally impaired, but not anergic, after PTCy. Despite alloreactive T cells persisting and even expanding after 25 mg/kg PTCy, heavily infiltrating a GVHD target organ, and remaining highly proliferative (Figure 2, C–F, Figure 3, B and C, and Figure 6A), minimal histopathologic evidence of GVHD was observed and GVHD-related mortality was abated (Figure 1, A, E, and F). To further test the functional ability of PTCy-treated alloreactive T cells, using our WT B6C3F1→B6D2F1 model, we isolated liver-infiltrating T cells at day +21 and restimulated them in vitro. Donor T cells from PTCy-treated mice had minimal proliferation in response to self (donor parental) antigen, but proliferated robustly upon reexposure to allogeneic (host parental or third-party H2kd+ strain) antigen (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 13). Even so, proliferation of CD8+ T cells and production of both Th1 and Th2 cytokines were significantly reduced compared with that in vehicle-treated mice (Figure 6, C and D).

Figure 6 PTCy-treated alloreactive T cells become functionally impaired, but not anergic, in response to alloantigen. Transplantation was performed as in Figure 1. PTCy was 25 mg/kg/d on days +3 and +4 where not otherwise specified. (A) High-level proliferation (Ki-67+) of liver-infiltrating alloreactive (Vβ6+) CD4+CD25–Foxp3– donor (H2kk+) conventional T cells at days +21 and +200. (B–F) At day +21, liver-infiltrating cells were isolated and restimulated (stim) in vitro with irradiated (30 Gy) donor-parental (C3H) or host-parental (DBA/2) splenocytes at 2 × 105 each of donors and stimulators per well. (B) Donor (H2kk+H2kb+) T cells from PTCy-treated mice had low proliferation to C3H at 5 days. (C) Proliferation was robust to alloantigen (DBA/2), although CD8+ T cell proliferation was reduced. (D) Cytokine production at 24 hours to alloantigen by PTCy-treated cells was markedly lower. (E and F) Procedures similar to those shown in B–D were followed, except responder T cells were flow cytometrically purified including removing CD4+CD25+ T cells (Tregs) prior to coculture. Similarly impaired (E) proliferation and (F) cytokine production by PTCy-treated T cells were seen. (G) The procedures in B–D were repeated at day +150. PTCy-treated T cells continued to proliferate and produce IFN-γ and IL-2 in response to alloantigen but not self-antigen; these differences were not due to disparities in the CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ T cell content of the restimulated cells (P = 0.21; not shown). Combined results from 2 independent experiments are shown for all parts. n = 8 mice/group for all parts except the 100 mg/kg PTCy group shown in the left panel in A (n = 5), the right panel in A (which shows all mice from Figure 1A surviving to day 200), E–F (n = 5-6/group), and the 25 mg/kg PTCy groups in G (n = 7). *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001, unpaired t test with Welch’s correction. ND, not detectable. Statistical testing of cytokines was adjusted for multiple comparisons by the Holm-Šidák method.

Given the recognized role of CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ Tregs in GVHD prevention by PTCy (33, 34), we repeated these experiments in the absence of CD4+CD25+ T cells. Despite flow cytometric Treg depletion, reduced proliferation and cytokine production persisted (Figure 6, E and F), suggesting that intrinsic functional impairment of alloreactive T cells occurs after PTCy. Even so, donor T cells did not become functionally anergic after PTCy, retaining the ability to proliferate and produce inflammatory cytokines in response to alloantigen at early and late time points (Figure 6, A and C–G). Furthermore, PTCy did not induce an anergic phenotype in alloreactive T cells (Supplemental Figure 14) (41).

We further tested the intrinsic functionality of PTCy-treated alloreactive T cells by flow cytometrically sorting viable 2C TCR+ T cells on day +5 after vehicle or 25 mg/kg/d PTCy on days +3 and +4 and reinfusing these cells into new, irradiated, thymectomized B6D2F1 recipients that did not receive further treatment. While the GVHD induced by the relatively low numbers of 2C TCR+ T cells was modest and nonfatal, mice receiving vehicle-treated 2C TCR+ T cells had significantly lower weights and worse clinical scores compared with mice receiving PTCy-treated 2C TCR+ T cells, whose outcomes were similar to those of mice receiving TCD BM alone (Figure 7 and Supplemental Figure 15). These results further support that PTCy induces intrinsic impaired functional responses of alloreactive T cells to alloantigen.

Figure 7 PTCy-treated alloreactive T cells have impaired intrinsic ability to induce GVHD on serial transplant. Irradiated B6D2F1 recipient mice were transplanted with 40 × 106 2C TCR+ admixed B6C3F1 splenocytes and 10 × 106 WT TCD BM cells as described in Figure 3 (8% of CD8+ T cells were 2C TCR+) or with 40 × 106 splenocytes and 10 × 106 TCD BM from 2C TCR+ B6C3F1 donors. Mice received either vehicle or 25 mg/kg/d PTCy on days +3 and +4. On day +5, splenocytes from these mice were flow cytometrically sorted to isolate viable 2C TCR+ T cells (LIVE/DEAD–CD8+Vβ8.1/8.2+1B2+). 0.5 × 106 2C TCR+ T cells from mice that had received 2C/WT admixed grafts or 1 × 106 2C TCR+ T cells from mice that had received only 2C splenocytes were combined with 5 × 106 2C TCD BM cells (BM from new 2C donors that was flow cytometrically depleted of Thy1.2+ cells). These grafts then were transplanted into new, irradiated (10.5 Gy), thymectomized, B6D2F1 recipients. These recipients did not receive any posttransplant treatment (i.e., no PTCy or vehicle on days +3/+4). Combined results from mice receiving 2C TCR+ T cells from 2C only grafts (n = 5 vehicle treated, n = 5 PTCy treated) or from 2C/WT admixed grafts (n = 5 vehicle treated, n = 4 PTCy treated) are shown as are data for 5 mice receiving TCD BM only. Results of each individual experiment are shown in Supplemental Figure 15. (A) Although the GVHD induced was not fatal for either treatment group, mice receiving PTCy-treated cells had superior weights and clinical scores compared with mice receiving vehicle-treated cells. AUC values were compared using Wilcoxon’s rank sum test. (B) These differences were seen even though similar numbers of 2C TCR+ T cells persisted in the liver at day +150 in mice receiving vehicle-treated or PTCy-treated cells.

CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ T cells, including those that are alloantigen specific, preferentially expand after PTCy. Induction of suppressor T cells is the third putative mechanism of the existing paradigm (20, 24, 38), and we have previously demonstrated that human (33) and mouse (34) CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ T cells preferentially survive PTCy in vitro. Yet in our B6C3F1→B6D2F1 model, we found that the percentages of CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ T cells as a bulk population were not increased by PTCy at day +7 (Figure 8A), but were similar to or even lower than in vehicle-treated controls. Nevertheless, by day +21, CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ T cell percentages were significantly increased in all tested tissue compartments of mice treated with 25 mg/kg PTCy (Figure 8B). PTCy-treated (25 mg/kg) CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ T cells remained largely demethylated within the Treg-specific demethylation region (TSDR) of the Foxp3 gene, suggesting that these were principally natural Tregs (Figure 8C).

Figure 8 CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ Tregs, including alloantigen-specific Tregs, preferentially expand after optimally dosed PTCy. Mice were transplanted as in Figure 2. For C, allografts were made using Foxp3-DTR-GFP–expressing B6C3F1 male donor mice. (A) At day +7 in the B6C3F1→B6D2F1 HCT model, Treg percentages were stable to slightly decreased after PTCy treatment. (B) However, at day +21, mice treated with 25 mg/kg PTCy had significantly higher percentages of CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ Tregs in all tissue compartments. This increase was blunted after 100 mg/kg PTCy, a dose associated with worse GVHD histopathologically. (C) At day +21, CD25+Foxp3(GFP)+ CD4+ T cells pooled from the liver, blood, peripheral lymph nodes, and spleens of mice (n = 3) treated with 25 mg/kg/d PTCy on days +3 and +4 were largely demethylated within the TSDR of the Foxp3 gene, suggesting that the CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ T cell population expanded after PTCy was primarily composed of natural Tregs. In contrast, CD25–Foxp3(GFP)– CD4+ T cells at day +21 from these same mice were nearly all methylated. The numbers indicate the CpG site location relative to the transcriptional start site. (D–E) The percentages of alloantigen-specific (Vβ6+) Tregs in the liver increased after PTCy at both days (D) +7 and (E) +21. Of note, all samples in the day +7 100 mg/kg PTCy group had Treg numbers of less than 100 cells and would therefore normally be excluded, but are included here for illustrative purposes. Combined results from (A, D) 3 (n = 6/group) or (B, E) 2 (n = 8/group except 100 mg/kg PTCy; n = 5) independent experiments are shown. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák post hoc test using the allogeneic (Allo) TCD BM and splenocyte, vehicle group (labeled Allo, vehicle for A, D and BM, splen, vehicle for B, E) as control.

Despite continued T cell, including Vβ6+ conventional T cell, lymphopenia at day +21 (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 8), total numbers of CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ T cells in 25 mg/kg PTCy–treated mice had recovered to levels similar to or even higher than in vehicle-treated mice at day +21 (Supplemental Figure 16A). Although the CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ T cell numerical recovery was similar or even more robust after 100 mg/kg PTCy, the percentages of CD4+ T cells that were CD25+Foxp3+ were blunted in mice treated with 100 mg/kg PTCy (Figure 8B) due to a disproportionately higher rebound of conventional CD4+CD25–Foxp3– T cells (Supplemental Figure 8). This relative imbalance of conventional T cell versus Treg recovery may contribute to the worse GVHD seen histopathologically in the 100 mg/kg PTCy treatment group.

Using Vβ6+ as a marker of alloantigen-specific Tregs, we found that mice treated with 25 or 100 mg/kg PTCy had increased percentages of alloantigen-specific Tregs in the liver at both days +7 and +21 (Figure 8, D and E). As with the numbers of all CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ T cells, the total numbers of Vβ6+ CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ T cells in mice treated with 25 or 100 mg/kg PTCy were similar or higher than levels found in vehicle-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 16B). Furthermore, in the B6→B6D2F1 and C3H→B6D2F1 models, the Vβ6+ percentages of CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ T cells in the liver at day +7 were similar between vehicle-treated and PTCy-treated mice, whereas the Vβ6+ percentages of CD4+CD25–Foxp3– T cells were significantly reduced in PTCy-treated mice, resulting in a favorable balance of alloreactive regulatory versus conventional CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 9 and Supplemental Figure 10).

Foxp3+ Tregs play a necessary role that is increasingly important over time. We have previously shown that CD4+ Tregs play a necessary role immediately after transplant in preventing GVHD in xenogeneic and MHC-matched murine HCT models (33, 34) and sought to confirm this role in our B6C3F1→B6D2F1 model. A magnetic-column depletion approach only reduced the CD25+ percentage of donor CD4+ T cells by approximately 80% and had minimal impact on transplant outcomes (Supplemental Figure 17). Therefore, we employed a multipronged approach to maximally deplete Foxp3+ Tregs. Leveraging the presence of the Foxp3 gene on the X chromosome, male B6C3F1 Foxp3 diphtheria toxin (DT) receptor–expressing mice were used as donors to ensure all Foxp3+ cells would be susceptible to depletion. DT was administered for 2 consecutive days at 25 μg/kg/d and then again 6 days later for 2 more consecutive days to overcome the Treg rebound seen approximately 7 days after depletion using this system (42). Thymectomized recipients were used to nullify any potential confounding effect of new Treg maturation in the thymus. This approach provided a greater than 2-log CD4+Foxp3+ depletion to less than 0.1% of CD4+ splenocytes on day +10. Foxp3+ depletion immediately after transplant in PTCy-treated mice resulted in severe GVHD clinically and histopathologically that was fatal in a subset of mice and was only partially attenuated with eventual recovery of Tregs to normal levels (Figure 9A, Supplemental Figure 18, and Supplemental Figure 19).

Figure 9 Foxp3+ depletion induces severe and fatal GVHD, particularly at later posttransplant time points. DT treatment of thymectomized B6D2F1 mice transplanted with Foxp3-DTR–expressing B6C3F1 grafts from 9- to 13-week-old male donors beginning (A) immediately after transplant (days 0, +1, +6, +7), (B) at day +30 (days +30, +31, +36, +37) or day +60 (days +60, +61, +66, +67), or (C) at day +150 (days +150, +151, +156, +157) induced severe and frequently fatal GVHD. Survival was compared using the exact log-rank test. AUCs were compared using Wilcoxon’s rank sum test. P values for B reflect comparisons of vehicle with DT day +30 (over days +30 to +150) or day +60 (over days +60 to +150), respectively. Weights and clinical scores in C were compared between the 2 DTR groups over days +150 to +250. Combined results from (A–B) 2 or (C) 4 independent experiments are shown. n = 10–16/group for A; n = 9–10/DTR group and n = 8/WT group for B; and n = 15, 9, and 12/group for the WT, DTR/vehicle, and DTR/DT groups, respectively, for C.

It is unknown whether Tregs are only critical for PTCy-mediated GVHD prevention immediately after transplant (33, 34) or whether their continued presence is necessary to maintain tolerance. Selective depletion of Foxp3+ T cells at defined posttransplant time points (day +30, +60, or +150) also resulted in severe GVHD clinically and histopathologically (Figure 9, B and C, Supplemental Figure 18, and Supplemental Figure 19). In fact, the rapidity, severity, and lethality of the induced GVHD were more pronounced when Tregs were depleted at later time points.

CD4+ Tregs given 4 days prior to conventional T cells can effectively prevent GVHD for MHC-matched murine HCT or (at high Treg/effector T cell ratios) TCD HLA-haploidentical HCT (43, 44). However, in our B6C3F1→B6D2F1 model, severe and fatal GVHD still resulted when CD4+ Tregs were given at physiologic or supraphysiologic doses 4 days prior to T cell–replete transplant (Supplemental Figure 20), suggesting that Foxp3+ Tregs, while necessary, are not sufficient to prevent severe GVHD in T cell–replete MHC-haploidentical HCT.

Highly active suppressive mechanisms are induced immediately after PTCy. We further tested the importance of suppressive mechanisms for PTCy-mediated GVHD prevention by taking previously transplanted nonthymectomized mice and reinfusing them with 40 or 120 × 106 splenocytes from new PTCy-nonexposed donors at specific time points. Regardless of time point, mice initially transplanted with TCD BM without PTCy developed severe, frequently fatal GVHD after splenocyte reinfusion (Figure 10, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 21). Conversely, mice transplanted initially with TCD BM, splenocytes, and 25 mg/kg PTCy all survived and even steadily gained weight after reinfusion at 4 to 5 months after transplant (Figure 10A and Supplemental Figure 21A). Similar findings were seen in thymectomized mice (Supplemental Figure 21B). We next assessed how early these suppressive mechanisms were induced. Mice transplanted with splenocytes and PTCy that received splenocyte reinfusion either on day +28 (Figure 10B) or even day +5 (24 hours after the last cyclophosphamide dose) (Figure 10C) did not develop GVHD and were indistinguishable from PTCy-treated mice reinfused with vehicle. Importantly, intraperitoneally administered cyclophosphamide has a short half-life of approximately 30 minutes in mice and is undetectable in the blood after 3 to 4 hours (45). These data suggest that PTCy rapidly induces suppressive mechanisms that are sufficient to prevent GVHD induction by alloreactive T cells not exposed to cyclophosphamide.