RNA biologist Joan Steitz awarded the 2018 Lasker~Koshland Special Achievement prize

Early in her career, Steitz was mindful that she was a role model for women in her lab and the department. Steitz was conscientious about ensuring that all of her students had independent research projects, a model which had sparked her own initial scientific success, and she especially encouraged female trainees.

Her foray into more active statesmanship would come much later in her career. In 2005, Steitz was asked to join a panel that would write a National Academy of Sciences report on the state of women in academic science (9). While working on this report, she learned about work in the field of psychology on unconscious bias and social identity threat. Through this lens, many of her own experiences through the years suddenly made sense. Steitz told the JCI, “I used to sit in meetings and be the only woman, and wonder why I didn’t feel like I could say anything. That feeling has to do with social identity threat. I always try to tell groups of women scientists about this phenomenon because I think it’s a major thing that continues to hold us back.”

Spurred by a new understanding of gender dynamics in the scientific community, Steitz vowed that she would speak out at any opportunity given. She became one the founding board members of the Rosalind Franklin Society, a group dedicated to honoring and promoting women in science, and she accepted as many speaking engagements as she could.

We’ve come a long way since the days when Steitz was the only woman in her incoming graduate student class, but Steitz emphasizes that there is still so much left to be done. A recent survey by the National Science Foundation found that 55% of PhDs in life sciences were earned by women (10) yet only 44% of newly hired assistant professor positions and about one-third of the total tenure-track positions are held by women (11). Such data point to several leaks in the pipeline of women progressing into senior positions in academic research. Steitz points to innovative programs that have been successful in improving retention of women, such as the Athena SWAN Charter in the United Kingdom, which holds institutions accountable for ensuring the progression of women through career benchmarks and improving institutional working environments for women (12). Since 2011, funding by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Biomedical Research Centre has required participation in the Athena SWAN Charter, which sharply increased membership, and participation in the Athena SWAN Charter more recently has expanded beyond the UK to institutions in Ireland and Australia.

Similar policy efforts have hit a wall in the United States, but Steitz notes with pride the work of a former undergraduate trainee in her lab, Nancy Andrews. As dean of the medical school at Duke University, Andrews made a concerted effort to hold departments accountable to higher standards for promoting and advancing women in science. Steitz comments, “Leadership all comes from the top. I learned from Beyond Bias and Barriers that there are many instances of institutions that have moved forward vastly under a particular leadership only to later backtrack.” Fortunately, Andrews’ legacy continues under the leadership of Mary Klotman, the current School of Medicine Dean at Duke. Notably, in the US, it is truly up to individual institutions to instate policies that ensure equitable treatment of women and minorities among their ranks.

Asked if she could use the platform afforded by her Lasker Award to promote any one change for women in science, Steitz remarked that universities and medical schools must stop fostering an atmosphere that is conducive to sexual harassment. She told the JCI, “The fact that universities keep rewarding people who’ve been not only been accused of, but found to have committed sexual harassment is unacceptable. We must stop those attitudes from poisoning institutions.” Institutions must avoid the temptation to succumb to inertia, and actively pursue more progressive and inclusive policies.