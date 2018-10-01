The 2018 Lasker~DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award recognizes John Baird Glen for the discovery of propofol

Iain Glen’s innovative career began with his studies of veterinary medicine at the University of Glasgow. After graduating in 1963, he spent a year as a veterinary surgeon at the University of Nairobi and returned with an interest in pursuing academic research rather than veterinary practice. In 1965, he accepted a lecturer position in the Department of Small Animal Surgery at his alma mater, an opportunity that would also allow him to conduct research in veterinary medicine. To facilitate his teaching role, he studied for the University of Glasgow Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons’ newly created specialty diploma in Veterinary Anesthesia. The training, which qualified him to teach the topic, also ultimately redirected his lifelong research interests.

Glen became particularly interested in investigating several newly developed anesthesia agents, including the steroid mixture of alfaxalone and alfadolone and the sedatives xylazine and droperidol. Eventually, Glen changed the focus of his PhD to studies on the pharmacology of injectable anesthetic agents.

In 1972, Glen joined ICI Pharmaceuticals’ anesthetics research team, which sought to identify a compound that matched thiopental’s induction speed but improved upon its slow metabolism. Although ICI’s chemists were producing new compounds with structures that resembled known anesthetics, Glen was paired with chemist Roger James, who thought it was worthwhile to revisit ICI’s existing compound collection.

The older arsenal of compounds had been abandoned because of poor solubility in water, a requirement for i.v. injection.

“It’s a bit of a catch-22 situation,” explains Glen. “You need a lipid-soluble molecule to get it into the brain, but if you have a lipid-soluble molecule, you can’t get it into aqueous solution.”

Auspiciously, the steroid anesthetics Glen had studied at the University of Glasgow had been formulated in a surfactant material known as Cremophor EL, which made it possible to solubilize lipid molecules in an aqueous solution. Glen and James identified anesthetic activity in 2,6 diethylphenol, but it was not sufficiently potent or rapidly acting enough to compete with thiopental. However, the observation turned their attention toward an array of similar hindered phenol compounds. Among the first three compounds tested was 2,6 diisopropylphenol (propofol). Although the chemical effort continued until 1976 and evaluated 300 phenols in total, no compound with superior properties to propofol was discovered. Over the duration of the project, more than 3,000 candidates were tested for anesthetic activity.