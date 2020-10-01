TET repression and increased DNMT activity synergistically induce aberrant DNA methylation

Chronic inflammation by H. felis is capable of inducing aberrant DNA methylation. Induction of chronic inflammation in mouse gastric tissues by H. felis infection was initially confirmed (Figure 1A). Hyperplastic changes with infiltration of inflammatory cells, predominantly mononuclear cells, were observed in gastric tissues at 40 weeks of H. felis infection (Figure 1B), confirming the presence of chronic inflammation. Il1b, Nos2, and Tnf, whose expression levels correlate with induction of aberrant DNA methylation in human and gerbil stomachs (refs. 26, 30, 31 and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124070DS1), were also upregulated in mouse gastric tissues infected with H. felis (Figure 1C). Activation of the NF-κB signaling pathway, a downstream pathway of Il-1β and Tnf-α, was confirmed by increased levels of the phosphorylated form of RelA protein (Supplemental Figure 1B) and the increased expression of a downstream target gene, Ccl2 (Supplemental Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Tet repression by exposure to chronic inflammation. (A) Experimental protocol of H. felis infection. Mice were infected with H. felis for 34 weeks (40 weeks of age) or 86 weeks (92 weeks of age). Inflamed, H. felis–infected; Ctrl, mock-treated. (B) Histological changes in the stomach by H. felis infection. Hyperplastic changes and infiltration of inflammatory cells were observed by H. felis infection. Inflamed, H. felis–infected; Ctrl, mock-treated. (C) mRNA expression changes of inflammation-related genes by exposure to chronic inflammation. Il1b, Nos2, and Tnf were upregulated by exposure to chronic inflammation. Inflamed, H. felis–infected (40 weeks, n = 16; 92 weeks, n = 14); Ctrl, mock-treated (40 weeks, n = 10; 92 weeks, n = 10). Data represent mean ± SD (Welch’s t test, *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01). (D) mRNA expression changes of the Tet and Dnmt genes by exposure to chronic inflammation. Tet3 was mildly repressed at 40 weeks of age, and all 3 Tet genes were repressed at 92 weeks of age. On the other hand, Dnmt expression did not show major changes. The stomachs of H. felis–infected mice at 40 weeks (inflamed, n = 16; ctrl, n = 10) and 92 weeks (inflamed, n = 14; ctrl, n = 10), the colons of DSS-treated mice (inflamed, n = 5; ctrl, n = 5), and the stomachs of H. pylori–infected humans (inflamed, n = 3; ctrl, n = 3 for both young and old) were analyzed. Data represent mean ± SD (Welch’s t test, *P < 0.05). (E and F) The 5-hmC content was measured by LC/MS/MS combined with HPLC. The 5-hmC content in genomic DNA was reduced both in the mouse stomach (40 weeks: inflamed, n = 16; ctrl, n = 10; 92 weeks: inflamed, n = 14; ctrl, n = 10) (E) and the human stomach (young: inflamed, n = 3, ctrl, n = 3; old: inflamed, n = 3, ctrl, n = 3) (F) by exposure to chronic inflammation. Data represent mean ± SD (Welch’s t test, *P < 0.05).

Genomic regions with aberrant DNA methylation were searched for by MBD-seq of gastric epithelial cells of 3 control and 3 H. felis–infected mice. Among the 28,761 promoter regions, 26,603 regions were commonly unmethylated in 3 control mice (Supplemental Figure 2A), and 215, 176, and 287 regions were hypermethylated (aberrantly methylated) in the 3 inflamed mice, respectively. One hundred thirty-eight regions were commonly hypermethylated in 2 or 3 mice (Supplemental Figure 2B) and a tumor suppressor gene, Ajap1 (32), was among them (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). A similar degree of overlap was observed for hypomethylated regions (Supplemental Figure 2E). These results showed that chronic inflammation characterized by upregulation of Il1b, Nos2, and Tnf, and aberrant DNA methylation, were induced in gastric tissues of H. felis–infected mice.

Tet genes are repressed by exposure to chronic inflammation. To explore the mechanisms of methylation induction by exposure to chronic inflammation, we first analyzed expression changes of DNA methylation writer (Dnmt) and eraser (Tet) genes in mouse gland–isolated gastric epithelial cells, mouse gland–isolated colon epithelial cells (31), gerbil gland–isolated gastric epithelial cells, and human gastric tissues, all of which were with and without inflammation. Regarding Dnmt genes, Dnmt1 expression increased by chronic inflammation in the mouse gastric epithelial cells, but not in the mouse colon epithelial cells or human gastric tissues (Figure 1D).

In contrast, Tet3 was consistently repressed in mouse gastric epithelial cells, mouse colon epithelial cells, gerbil gastric epithelial cells, and human gastric tissues with inflammation (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 3). In addition to Tet3, Tet1 and Tet2 were also repressed in mouse gastric epithelial cells with long-term exposure to inflammation (92 weeks). The content of 5-hydroxymethyl-2′-deoxycytidine (5-hmC) was reduced to less than half in inflamed mouse gastric epithelial cells and human gastric tissues (Figure 1, E and F), supporting the biological significance of Tet repression. These results showed that Tet genes were markedly repressed by exposure to chronic inflammation, such as H. felis–triggered mouse gastritis, dextran sulfate sodium–triggered (DSS-triggered) mouse colitis, and H. pylori–triggered gerbil and human gastritis.

Upregulation of specific miRNAs represses Tet genes. To identify the molecular mechanism of Tet repression by chronic inflammation, we analyzed the possibility of induction of Tet-targeting miRNAs based upon previous reports (33, 34). Expression analysis of 1,881 miRNAs in gastric epithelial cells from 4 control and 4 H. felis–infected mice revealed that 36 miRNAs were upregulated 5-fold or more in inflamed gastric epithelial cells (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 4). At the same time, in silico analysis predicted that 16, 67, and 51 miRNAs can potentially target Tet1, Tet2, and Tet3, respectively (Figure 2B). Combining the data, 12 miRNAs were considered to target at least 1 of the 3 Tet genes, and were upregulated by chronic inflammation (Figure 2C). Among the 12 miRNAs considered, 6 (miR-29c, miR-26a, miR-26b, miR-20a, miR-20b, and miR-106b) were predicted to target multiple Tet genes in both mice and humans (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 5), due to having multiple target sites at the 3′-UTR regions (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Upregulation of Tet-targeting miRNAs by exposure to chronic inflammation. (A) miRNA upregulated by exposure to chronic inflammation in a mouse (G5-4). Thirty-six miRNAs were upregulated 5-fold or more by exposure to chronic inflammation. (B) In silico prediction of Tet-targeting miRNAs. Sixteen, 67, and 51 miRNAs were predicted to target Tet1, Tet2, and Tet3, respectively. (C) Identification of Tet-targeting miRNAs upregulated by the exposure to chronic inflammation. Twelve miRNAs that can potentially target one or more Tet genes (shown by red squares) were upregulated by exposure to chronic inflammation in 4 mice. Data represent mean ± SD (n = 4). (D) Potential target sites for the miRNAs in the 3′-UTR regions of the TET genes. Some miRNAs had multiple target sites in a single TET gene. (E) Repression of TET genes by MIR29C, MIR26B, and MIR20A. Introduction of these miRNAs into 293FT cells repressed the expression of the TET genes. Data represent mean ± SE (Welch’s t test, *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01). (F) MIR26B target sites within the 3′-UTR region of human TET3. The 3′-UTR regions with WT sequences (WT) and sequences with 1 mutation or 2 mutations (Mut) were cloned into a reporter vector. (G) Luciferase assay using the 3′-UTR region of human TET3. Reduction of the luciferase activity by the introduction of MIR26B mimic was canceled by introduction of the 2 mutations into the target sites. Data represent mean ± SE (Welch’s t test, **P < 0.01).

TET-targeting activity of 4 (MIR29C, MIR26B, MIR20A, and MIR20B) of the 6 miRNAs was experimentally analyzed by introducing their mimics into cultured 293FT and MCF7 cells and measuring expression of the 3 TET genes. 293FT and MCF7 cells were used, as they had high transfection efficiencies and miRNA target sequences were unlikely to be affected by cellular contexts. MIR29C consistently repressed the 3 TET genes in the 2 cell lines, MIR26B repressed TET3 in the 2 cell lines, and MIR20A mildly repressed TET3 only in 293FT cells (Figure 2E). In contrast, MIR20B did not repress expression of any of the 3 TET genes (data not shown). The influence of the 3 miRNAs (MIR29C, MIR26B, and MIR20A) on the 5-hmC content was examined by transfecting 293FT cells with one of the miRNAs or their combination. The content was reduced to below the detection limit by MIR29C, MIR26B, and the combination of all the 3 miRNAs, and to 58.1% by MIR20A (Supplemental Figure 6).

Among the 3 miRNAs, MIR26B was also upregulated in inflamed human gastric tissues (Supplemental Figure 7). The expression level of MIR26B was negatively correlated with that of TET3 both in human and mouse gastric epithelial cells (Supplemental Figure 8). TET3 had 2 target sites of MIR26B in its 3′-UTR region (Supplemental Figure 9 and Figure 2F). Luciferase introduced with the target sites showed only half the activity in the presence of MIR26B (Figure 2G), but the reduction was canceled by the introduction of point mutations into the 2 MIR26B target sites (Figure 2G).

Upregulation of TET-targeting miRNAs is likely to be mediated by NF-κB activation. To analyze the mechanism of the upregulation of MIR29C, MIR26B, and MIR20A, we focused on the NF-κB signaling pathway. The 3 miRNAs were expected to be cotranscribed along with their host genes, respectively (35, 36), and both H3K4me3 and H3K27Ac were enriched around the promoter regions of the host genes in 7 cell lines from the Encyclopedia of DNA Elements (ENCODE) (Supplemental Figure 10). Therefore, we conducted ChIP-seq analysis of a human gastric cancer cell line, NUGC-3, treated with TNF-α to analyze the binding status of NF-κB subunit RELA (p65), around the promoter regions of the 3 host genes. NF-κB activation by TNF-α was confirmed by increased expression of a downstream target gene, IL6 (Figure 3A). Peaks with peak scores greater than 6.0 were detected in NUGC-3 cells treated with mock (1x PBS (–)) (n = 2739) and TNF-α (n = 19,206) (Figure 3B and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). NF-κB binding motifs were most significantly enriched among the peaks detected in NUGC-3 cells treated with TNF-α (Figure 3C), showing successful detection of RELA binding sites. RELA binding levels at the putative promoter regions of MIR26B (CTDSP1) and MIR20A (MIR17HG) robustly increased by TNF-α treatment (Figure 3, D and E), but the RELA binding level at the putative promoter region of MIR29C (C1orf132) did not (Supplemental Figure 11). The expression level of MIR17HG was accordingly upregulated by TNF-α treatment (Supplemental Figure 12). RELA binding levels at the host genes were comparable to the binding level at the IL6 promoter (Figure 3F).

Figure 3 Increased RELA binding levels at promoter regions of TET-targeting miRNAs. (A) Activation of NF-κB signaling pathway in NUGC-3 cells by TNF-α. A downstream target gene of NF-κB signaling pathway, IL6, was upregulated by TNF-α treatment. Data represent mean ± SE. (B) Heatmap of RELA binding levels in NUGC-3 cells treated with TNF-α. RELA binding levels at genomic regions around TSSs of 44,112 transcripts were aligned according to the binding level after TNF-α treatment. Clear increase by the treatment was observed. Each row shows ± 2.5 kb centered on TSS. (C) Enriched motifs in RELA peaks detected in NUGC-3 cells treated with TNF-α. NF-κB binding motifs were most significantly enriched in NUGC-3 cells treated with TNF-α, showing successful detection of RELA binding sites. (D–F) RELA binding status around the putative promoter regions of TET-targeting miRNAs. RELA binding levels at putative promoter regions of MIR26B (CTDSP1) (D) and MIR20A (MIR17HG) (E) were robustly increased by TNF-α treatment. RELA binding levels at these host genes were comparable to that at the IL6 promoter (F). Black boxes indicate genomic regions with peaks detected. The y axis represents the read pileup normalized to the total number of reads at a base pair position (rpm/bp).

The effects of NF-κB inhibition on the expression levels of the 3 miRNAs and their host genes were further analyzed in 293FT cells, in which RELA was phosphorylated even without TNF-α treatment. NF-κB inhibition by BAY 11-7082 was confirmed by the decrease of the phosphorylated form of RELA protein (Supplemental Figure 13A). The expression levels of CTDSP1 and MIR17HG were downregulated in a dose-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 13B), but those of MIR26B and MIR20A were not (Supplemental Figure 13C). The discrepancy between the host gene and miRNA expression could be explained by higher stability of miRNAs than messenger RNAs (mRNAs) (37). The results further supported that some TET-targeting miRNAs were likely to be upregulated by the activation of the NF-κB signaling pathway.

Nitric oxide exposure enhanced DNMT activity. In addition to Il1b and Tnf, Nos2 expression, involved in the production of nitric oxide (NO), has been consistently associated with aberrant DNA methylation induction (26, 30, 31). Based on the reports that exposure of nuclear extract to NO enhanced the DNMT enzymatic activity (38, 39), nuclear proteins extracted from gastric cancer cell lines HSC41 and TMK1 were treated with NO donors NOC18 or SNAP. The enzymatic activity of DNMTs was confirmed to be enhanced by both NOC18 (3.3- to 4.8-fold) and SNAP (1.4- to 1.5-fold) (Supplemental Figure 14). In contrast, expression levels of all the 3 TET genes were not repressed and those of MIR26B were not upregulated by treatment with NO (Supplemental Figure 15). These results confirmed that NO exposure enhanced DNMT activity.

Synergistic effect of a combination of TET repression and increased DNMT activity. To examine the effect of TET repression and NOC18 treatment on aberrant DNA methylation induction, TET3, most abundantly expressed in the stomach, was repressed by a short hairpin RNA (shRNA) in 293FT cells (Supplemental Figure 16). 293FT cells were used since CpG islands susceptible to methylation induction are already methylated in cancer cell lines. Cells were cultured for 4, 10, and 20 weeks because sufficient exposure time to chronic inflammation was known to be needed for methylation induction in vivo (26). DNA methylation induction was analyzed by a DNA methylation microarray, which is known to detect DNA methylation accurately in human cells (40, 41).

After a 4-week culture, TET3 knockdown alone induced aberrant DNA methylation (Δβ ≥ 0.2) at only a small number of genomic blocks (genomic regions within 500 bp; a total of 535,684 genomic blocks in the genome [ref. 42]) (3568; 0.67%). NOC18 treatment alone induced aberrant methylation at a limited number of genomic blocks (3158; 0.59%). In contrast, their combination induced aberrant DNA methylation at a larger number of genomic blocks (15,658; 2.92%) (Figure 4A). When culture periods were extended, the numbers of methylated blocks increased, especially those methylated by the combination (61,964 [11.57%] at 20 weeks) (Figure 4A). At 4 and 10 weeks, 2 more independent cultures were analyzed: for TET3 knockdown, using 2 additional shRNAs, and for NOC18 treatment, using 2 more biological replicates. The combination of TET3 knockdown by additional shRNAs and NOC18 treatment was also analyzed (Supplemental Figure 17). It was confirmed that similar numbers of genomic blocks were methylated, and the combination had strong effects.

Figure 4 Induction of aberrant DNA methylation by a combination of TET3 repression and increased DNMT activity. (A) DNA methylation analysis of 293FT cells with TET3 knockdown (KD) alone, NOC18 treatment alone, and their combination. TET3 knockdown alone induced aberrant DNA methylation at only a small number of genomic blocks. NOC18 treatment alone induced aberrant methylation at a minimal number of genomic blocks. In contrast, their combination induced aberrant DNA methylation at a large number of genomic blocks. The number of methylated genomic blocks by the combination markedly increased in a culture period–dependent manner. Genomic blocks with Δβ value ≥ 0.2 are in triangles with a red broken line, and their numbers are noted. The data obtained from 1 of the 3 independent cultures are shown. (B) Volcano plot analysis of DNA methylation differences. The number of genomic blocks with larger Δβ values (Δβ ≥ 0.2) and larger –log 10 (FDR q) values (≥ 1.3) greatly increased in 293FT cells treated with the combination. Red lines show Δβ value of 0.2, and –log 10 (FDR q) value of 1.3 (q < 0.05).

Using the methylation data from a total of 3 independent cultures at 4 and 10 weeks, a volcano plot analysis was conducted. The number of genomic blocks with larger Δβ values and larger –log 10 (FDR q) values greatly increased in 293FT cells treated with the combination (Figure 4B). Δβ values became much larger in 293FT cells treated with the combination at 10 weeks. However, –log 10 (FDR q) values at 10 weeks became smaller, due to the culture period–dependent increases in the noise of methylation levels (in control cultures, SD = 0.018 ± 0.016 at 4 weeks; 0.024 ± 0.020 at 10 weeks). These results showed that aberrant DNA methylation was strongly induced by the combination of TET repression and NO exposure.

Biological relevance of aberrantly methylated blocks by the combination. To examine the biological relevance of DNA methylation induced by the combination, a gastric cancer cell line, HSC60, was additionally analyzed (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 18). The numbers of methylated genomic blocks were smaller than those in 293FT cells, as expected. However, the combination effect was clearly observed also in the HSC60 cells (Figure 5A). After a 20-week culture, 15,007 genomic blocks were aberrantly methylated by the combination, and 8596 of them were not methylated (Δβ < 0.2) by TET3 knockdown alone or NOC18 treatment alone. Using these 8596 blocks, the nature of genomic blocks methylated by the combination was examined. Most of the blocks hypermethylated by the combination were located in gene body regions without CpG islands (Figure 5B). Twenty genomic blocks were located within promoter CpG islands, and biological relevance of the 20 promoter CpG islands was analyzed by gene ontology. Genes involved in responses to external stimulus, regulation of secretion, and cellular homeostasis were enriched (Supplemental Table 3). Importantly, these genes were also methylated in primary noncancerous tissues of gastric cancer patients (Figure 5C).