KBTBD13 is an actin-binding protein that modulates muscle kinetics

Lower muscle force and slower relaxation kinetics in NEM6 patients in vivo

Patient characteristics are shown in Table 1. In vivo muscle force and relaxation kinetics of deep-finger flexors were determined using noninvasive TMS (25) (Figure 2A). Maximal force was lower in NEM6 patients than in control subjects, both in males and in females (Figure 2B). Because relaxation kinetics were similar between males and females, these data were pooled. Figure 2A shows a typical relaxation trace of a patient and control subject with marked slower muscle relaxation. The normalized peak relaxation rate was lower in NEM6 patients than in controls (Figure 2C), and accordingly, the 75% relaxation time (time for force to drop by 25%) was longer in NEM6 patients than in controls (Figure 2D). This demonstrates that the origin of slower muscle relaxation in NEM6 patients is myogenic.

Figure 2 TMS to study in vivo muscle-relaxation kinetics. (A) Schematic of the experimental setup for TMS to induce involuntary muscle relaxation (top). Typical, superimposed, force traces, and corresponding electromyogram (EMG) of a control subject (CTRL) and NEM6 patient during maximal voluntary contraction and TMS-induced involuntary relaxation of the deep-finger flexors (middle and bottom). Note the motor-evoked potential on the EMG traces corresponding to the small superimposed twitch and the EMG silent period of approximately 200 ms corresponding to the drop in force, after which voluntary force is generated again. Note the slower relaxation in the NEM6 patient. (B) Maximal force is lower in NEM6 patients than in controls, both in males and in females. (C) The peak relaxation rate (normalized to maximal force; pRR) is lower in NEM6 patients than in controls. (D) The time to 75% of maximal force (0.75 relaxation time) is longer in NEM6 patients than in controls. Orange circle corresponds to the NEM6 patient harboring the KBTBD13K390N mutation, white circles to those with the KBTBD13R408C mutation. Student’s t tests were performed between NEM6 and controls. *P < 0.05. For detailed information on the number of samples and statistical tests and outcomes, please see Supplemental Table 1.

Table 1 Clinical characteristics and genetic information of patients and controls

Lower contractile force and slower relaxation kinetics in NEM6 muscle fibers

First, we studied whether changes in Ca2+ handling proteins contributed to impaired muscle relaxation in NEM6. The level of SERCA1, a key protein involved in sarcoplasmic reticulum Ca2+ handling in fast-twitch fibers, was not significantly different between NEM6 and control muscle (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). SERCA1 protein levels and SERCA activity strongly correlated with the area of fast-twitch fibers in muscle biopsies of NEM6 patients (Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). The ratio of phospholamban (active form) over phosphorylated phospholamban (inactive form) was increased in NEM6 muscle biopsies (Supplemental Figure 1F). As phospholamban slows SERCA activity, this might contribute to slower muscle relaxation in NEM6. Electron microscopy (EM) analyses showed no aberrations in the structure of the triads in muscle fibers of NEM6 patients.

Next, to study whether sarcomeric changes contribute to slower muscle-relaxation kinetics, we isolated permeabilized single-muscle fibers from biopsies of NEM6 patients and activated these with exogenous Ca2+. Patient characteristics are shown in Table 1. Figure 3, A and B, shows EM images of muscle fibers from a control and an NEM6 patient, and Figure 3, C and D, show images of representative slow-twitch and fast-twitch NEM6 patient fibers that were used for mechanics. In NEM6 patients, the ratio of slow-twitch/fast-twitch fiber cross-sectional area was increased (Supplemental Figure 2A), indicating that the fibers used for mechanics reflect the fiber size distribution in the whole biopsy as determined by histology (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Next, fibers were exposed to incremental Ca2+ concentrations and the resulting forces were recorded. Maximal absolute force (i.e., force at pCa 4.5) was lower in fast-twitch fibers of NEM6 patients compared with those of control subjects, but not in slow-twitch NEM6 fibers compared with those of controls (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). To correct for differences in fiber size, force was normalized to the cross-sectional area of the fiber (i.e., tension). In NEM6 patients, maximal tension of both slow-twitch and fast-twitch fibers was significantly lower than in fibers of control subjects (tension reduced by approximately 50%; Figure 3, E and F). The lower maximal active tension was not caused by shorter thin-filament lengths: the sarcomere-length dependence of maximal tension was not different between NEM6 and control fibers (Supplemental Figure 2F). This finding was in line with the unaltered thin-filament length in NEM6 fibers, as determined by superresolution-stimulated emission depletion (STED) microscopy (Supplemental Figure 2F). The calcium sensitivity of both slow-twitch and fast-twitch fibers was increased in NEM6 patients, as reflected by the higher pCa 50 (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). Note that we observed no changes in the passive stiffness of NEM6 muscle fibers (Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting that titin does not contribute to the muscle stiffness experienced by NEM6 patients.

Figure 3 Contractility assays to study relaxation kinetics of muscle fibers and myofibrils. (A) EM images from muscle fibers of a control and (B) a NEM6 patient (note the areas with myofibrillar damage, indicated by asterisks). (C) Light microscopy images of a slow-twitch and (D) a fast-twitch NEM6 patient fiber that were used for contractility assays. (E) Maximal tension of both slow-twitch and (F) fast-twitch fibers from NEM6 patients was significantly lower than that of controls. (G) Typical relaxation trace of a NEM6 and a control muscle fiber. (H) The kinetics of relaxation after maximal activation — reflected by the relaxation constant K rel — were markedly slower in both slow-twitch and fast-twitch fibers of NEM6 patients when compared with controls. The orange, green, and yellow circles correspond to NEM6 patients harboring the KBTBD13K390N, KBTBD13E83Q, and KBTBD13I369M mutations, respectively. The white circles correspond to patients with the KBTBD13R408C mutation. (I) EM images indicate a myofibril (highlighted in white) from muscle fibers of control and (J) a NEM6 patient. Note that these EM images are higher magnifications of the same images in parts A and B, respectively. (K) Myofibril mounted between a force probe and length controller for contractility assays. (L) The maximal tension of myofibrils of NEM6 patients was lower than that of controls. (M) Typical example of the activating kinetics and (N) the relaxation kinetics of a NEM6 and a control myofibril; note that activation and relaxation kinetics are from the same myofibril. (O) The relaxation kinetics were slower in myofibrils of NEM6 patients than in those of controls. Student’s t tests or Mann-Whitney U tests were performed between NEM6 and controls. *P < 0.05. For each biopsy, 4 to 12 muscle fibers/myofibrils were measured. For detailed information on the number of samples and statistical tests and outcomes, please see Supplemental Table 1.

Importantly, the kinetics of relaxation after maximal activation were markedly slower in both slow-twitch and fast-twitch fibers of NEM6 patients when compared with control subjects. Figure 3G shows a typical relaxation trace of a patient’s and a control subject’s muscle fibers. The relaxation kinetics, reflected by the relaxation constant K rel , were approximately 3-fold slower in NEM6 fibers (Figure 3H). Thus, our findings on permeabilized NEM6 muscle fibers suggest that the mechanism contributing to slower muscle-relaxation kinetics in NEM6 patients is at least partly sarcomere-based and independent of muscle-fiber type.

Lower contractile force and slower relaxation kinetics in NEM6 myofibrils

Considering that a single fiber (diameter ~100 μm) is a collection of myofibrils (diameter ~1 μm; Figure 1A), contractile weakness of single fibers could be caused by ultrastructural damage or misalignment of myofibrils. Furthermore, the determination of relaxation kinetics in fibers could be confounded by the different size of the NEM6 fibers compared with control fibers (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C), which affects diffusion time of solutions. Therefore, we also measured the contractility of NEM6 myofibrils. Figure 3, A B, I, and J, shows EM images of a control and an NEM6 muscle fiber (1 myofibril is highlighted). The EM image of the NEM6 muscle fiber reveals that areas with myofibrillar damage as well as areas with preserved myofibrillar ultrastructure are present within 1 muscle fiber (note that nemaline rods were frequently observed in EM images of the NEM6 patients; for a high-magnification example, see Supplemental Figure 4). We isolated single myofibrils from the intact areas of NEM6 muscle fibers and measured their contractile function (experimental arrangement shown in Figure 3K). As shown in Figure 3L, the maximal tension of myofibrils of NEM6 patients was lower than that of control subjects. Thus, in addition to myofibrillar damage, myofibrillar dysfunction contributes to fiber weakness in NEM6 patients. Importantly, whereas the activating kinetics were on average similar between NEM6 and control myofibrils (an example is shown in Figure 3M), the relaxation kinetics were slower in myofibrils of NEM6 patients than in those of control subjects (Figure 3, N and O; note that Figure 3N shows the same myofibril as in Figure 3M). Thus, our findings on individual myofibrils indicate that slower sarcomeric relaxation kinetics contribute to slow muscle-relaxation kinetics in NEM6 patients.

Structural changes in the thin filament suggest a stiffer thin filament in NEM6 patients.

As the findings from the fiber and myofibril studies point toward a sarcomere-based mechanism, we next determined whether structural changes in the thick and/or thin filament cause the slow-relaxation kinetics. At the Advanced Photon Source (Argonne National Laboratories), low-angle x-ray diffraction patterns were obtained from preparations in which 28 fibers were mounted and aligned in 1 plane between 2 halves of EM grids. This approach allowed for high-quality equatorial and meridional diffraction patterns (for example, see Figure 4A). The spacing of the equatorial reflections indicated that lattice spacing was not different between NEM6 and control fibers (distance between thick filament planes (d 1,0 ); see Figure 4B; 40.76 ± 0.37 vs. 40.95 ± 0.45 nm, respectively), and the equatorial intensity ratios indicated that the position of myosin heads between the thick and thin filaments was not different between NEM6 and control fibers (I 1,1 /I 1,0 , where I 1,1 indicates intensity resulting from 1,1 planes; see Figure 4B); 0.71 ± 0.13 vs. 0.68 ± 0.05, respectively). The meridional reflections indicated no spacing changes in thick-filament structure: both the myosin head displacement from the thick-filament backbone (M3 reflection: 14.53 ± 0.02 nm for control and 14.46 ± 0.03 nm for NEM6 fibers) and the thick-filament backbone periodicity (M6 reflection, Figure 4C) were comparable in fibers of NEM6 patients and those of controls. Reflections from the thin filament, however, were different between NEM6 and control fibers: the actin layer line 6 (ALL6) indicating the left-handed pitch of the thin-filament helix was shorter in NEM6 than in control fibers (Figure 4D). Thus, low-angle x-ray diffraction studies suggest that the actin-based thin filament is more tightly wound in NEM6 muscle fibers, a change that might reflect increased thin-filament stiffness.

Figure 4 Determination of the nanostructure of muscle fibers. (A, top) Image of 28 NEM6 muscle fibers mounted and aligned in 1 plane between 2 halves of an EM grid (bottom); typical example of the resulting low-angle x-ray diffraction pattern. Note the well-resolved equatorial and meridional reflections. (B, left) Schematic of a sarcomere and the thin and thick filament, highlighting the structures that underlie the ALL6 reflection and the myosin (M6) reflection; (right) schematic representation of a cross section of muscle (thin filament in yellow, thick filament in pink), indicating the 1,0 and the 1,1 reflections. (C) No change in M6 reflection (thick-filament backbone periodicity) is observed in fibers of NEM6 patients compared with those of controls. (D) The ALL6 reflection is reduced in NEM6 fibers compared with control fibers. The green circles and white circles correspond to NEM6 patients harboring the KBTBD13E83Q mutation and the KBTBD13R408C mutation, respectively. Student’s t tests or Mann-Whitney U tests were performed between NEM6 and controls. *P < 0.05. For detailed information on the number of samples and statistical tests and outcomes, please see Supplemental Table 1.

Slower relaxation kinetics and stiffer thin filaments in muscle of Kbtbd13R408C mice

To further investigate the effect of the Dutch founder mutation KBTBD13R408C on muscle-relaxation kinetics and thin-filament stiffness, we engineered a Kbtbd13R408C-KI mouse model (Figure 5A). Mice were studied at 9 months after birth (this age was chosen, as in patients the phenotype is slowly progressive).

Figure 5 Characteristics of the Kbtbd13R408C KI mouse model. (A) Image of Kbtbd13R408C WT and homozygous KI mouse. (B) Body weight was significantly higher in KI mice. (C) Gomöri trichrome staining of m. soleus cryosections. Scale bars: 100 μm. KI section shows nemaline rods in many muscle fibers (examples indicated by white arrow). (D) Phalloidin staining of a permeabilized fiber of m. soleus; note the abundance of actin-positive nemaline rods. (E and F) STED microscopy images (deconvolved) of permeabilized fibers of m. soleus stained with phalloidin (Phal) (to stain the thin filament) and with a pan-specific myosin heavy chain (MHC) antibody (to stain the think filament); right panels show the resulting thin and thick-filament lengths as a function of sarcomere length. (G) Maximal tetanic tension (150 Hz) of m. soleus was comparable between WT and KI mice. (H) The maximal tetanic half-relaxation time was significantly longer in m. soleus of KI than in WT mice. (I) Typical example of a low-angle x-ray diffraction pattern obtained from m. soleus of a Kbtbd13-KI mouse; note the well-resolved reflection of the actin subunit spacing (2.7 nm). (J) The spacing of the ALL6 reflection is reduced in muscle of Kbtbd13R408C-KI mice. (K) The actin subunit spacing (2.7 nm) is reduced in muscle of Kbtbd13R408C-KI mice. (L) The change in the actin subunit spacing (Δ2.7 nm) during maximal tetanic activation is smaller in Kbtbd13R408C-KI mice, indicating less thin-filament extension. (M) Thin-filament stiffness is higher in muscle of Kbtbd13R408C-KI mice than in muscle of WT mice. Student’s t tests were performed between KI and WT mice. *P < 0.05. For detailed information on the number of samples and statistical tests and outcomes, see Supplemental Table 1.

Basic characteristics of the model. Homozygous mice were born at significantly higher than Mendelian ratio (Supplemental Figure 5A). Quantitative PCR showed that homozygous KI mice expressed only mutant Kbtbd13 and that heterozygous mice expressed approximately 50% of mutant and 50% of WT Kbtbd13 (Supplemental Figure 5C). KI mice had higher body weight than WT mice (Figure 5B). Soleus and diaphragm muscle weights were higher in KI compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 5D). Picrosirius red–stained cryosections of m. soleus (representative images in Supplemental Figure 5E) showed a significantly increased area of extracellular matrix in KI compared with WT mice (14% ± 1% vs. 12% ± 1%, respectively). Soleus muscle of KI mice had a lower percentage of slow-twitch (type 1) fibers than that of WT mice (28% ± 2% vs. 60% ± 3%, respectively; Supplemental Figure 5E). The cross-sectional area of slow-twitch and fast-twitch (type 2A) fibers was larger in m. soleus of KI than of WT mice (Supplemental Figure 5F). Similarly to what occurs in NEM6 patients (Supplemental Figure 2C), in KI mice, the cross-sectional area of slow-twitch fibers was larger than that of fast-twitch fibers (Supplemental Figure 5G). Gömöri trichrome–stained sections of m. soleus showed nemaline bodies in muscle fibers (Figure 5C), a key characteristic of NEM. This finding was confirmed in fibers stained with phalloidin, showing actin-positive nemaline bodies (Figure 5D). Thin-filament and thick-filament length in muscle of KI mice was comparable to that in WT mice, as determined by superresolution STED microscopy (Figure 5, E and F). Thus, the pathology observed in Kbtbd13-KI mice resembled NEM6 pathology.

Relaxation kinetics. Maximal tetanic tension (150 Hz) of m. soleus was comparable between KI and WT mice (Figure 5G), and the force-frequency curve was shifted to the left (Supplemental Figure 5H). Importantly, similarly to observations in NEM6 patients, the relaxation kinetics of m. soleus after maximal tetanic stimulation were slower in KI mice than in WT mice (Figure 5H). After single-twitch stimulation, relaxation kinetics were also slower in KI mice compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 5I). The level of SERCA1 was not significantly different in KI compared with WT muscle (Supplemental Figure 5J).

Thin-filament stiffness. Next, we determined the structure of the thin and thick filaments in muscle of KI and WT mice. Low-angle x-ray diffraction patterns were obtained from intact m. soleus in the relaxed state and at maximal tetanic activation (Figure 5I). The meridional reflections indicated that, in the relaxed state, the structure of the thick filament was different in KI than in WT muscle: the thick-filament backbone periodicities (M6 reflection and the 2.8 nm reflection; Supplemental Figure 5, K and L) were both shorter in KI muscle than in WT muscle. However, the relative extension of the thick filament during maximal tetanic activation was comparable between KI and WT muscle (Δ2.8 nm; Supplemental Figure 5M), suggesting a comparable thick-filament stiffness.

Reflections from the thin filament were also different between KI and WT muscle. Similarly to the observations in NEM6 muscle, the ALL6 reflection was shorter in KI than in WT muscle (Figure 5J). Importantly, working with intact mouse muscles allowed us to determine actin subunit spacings (i.e., 2.7 nm reflections, Figure 5K). This reflection could not be resolved in the x-ray diffraction patterns of permeabilized human muscle fibers (Figure 4A). We took advantage of this opportunity and observed that in relaxed muscle, the actin subunit spacing was shorter in KI than in WT mice (Figure 5K), supporting our notion that the shortened ALL6 reflection indicates a more compact thin filament. Then, to study whether the thin filament is stiffer in KI mice, we analyzed the change in the 2.7 nm reflection during maximal tetanic activation. As shown in Figure 5L, the change in this reflection (Δ2.7 nm) was reduced in KI muscle. Thus, this indicates that during activation, the thin filament extends less in KI muscle than in WT muscle. Next, we used the Δ2.7 nm data to calculate the longitudinal stiffness of the thin filaments. To this end, it is important to investigate how the isometric tension is distributed over the myofilaments in the sarcomere. Hence, an ultrastructural analysis was performed on electron micrographs of KI and WT m. soleus cross sections. No significant difference was observed in myofibrillar fractional area in KI compared with WT muscle (intermyofibrillar mitochondria: 3.6% ± 0.1% vs. 2.4% ± 0.4%, respectively; subsarcolemmal mitochondria: 8.9% ± 0.5% vs. 7.9% ± 0.6%, respectively). We then calculated the force per individual thin filament in activated muscle. Briefly, the unit cell area of the myofilament lattice was calculated from the d 1,0 equatorial spacing (in relaxed state: 34.2 ± 0.1 vs. 32.7 ± 0.2 nm, KI vs. WT, respectively) according to Millman (26), with the number of unit cells per muscle cross section equaling the myofibril area (which was calculated using the mitochondrial area and the extracellular matrix area) divided by the unit cell area. Furthermore, the tension distribution along the thin and thick filaments was determined from their lengths (which were comparable between KI and WT muscle; Figure 5, E and F) and the overlap between them. For myofilament overlap, we assumed a sarcomere length of 2.8 μm (based on Kiss and coworkers; ref. 27). The force obtained per thin filament was significantly higher in KI muscle than in WT muscle (137.1 ± 2.8 pN vs. 124.6 ± 2.1 pN, respectively). Normalizing this force to the extension of the thin filament (Δ2.7 nm reflection) showed that the force required to stretch the thin filament was significantly increased in KI muscle compared with WT muscle (Figure 5M). Thus, thin-filament stiffness is higher in muscle of KI mice.

Normal relaxation kinetics in muscle of Kbtbd13-KO mice

We also generated a Kbtbd13-KO mouse model to study the effect of absence of Kbtbd13 on muscle-relaxation kinetics. Similarly to the mice of the Kbtbd13R408C KI model, mice were studied 9 months after birth.

Basic characteristics of the model. Homozygous mice (KO; Supplemental Figure 6A) were born at close to Mendelian ratio (Supplemental Figure 6B). Gene Array Analyzer showed that Kbtbd13 mRNA levels were severely reduced in KO mice (Supplemental Figure 6C). KO mice had lower body weight than WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6D). Soleus muscle weights were lower in KO mice compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6E), and quadriceps muscle weights were increased in KO mice.

Relaxation kinetics. The maximal tetanic tension (150 Hz) of m. soleus was reduced in KO mice (Supplemental Figure 6F), and the force-frequency relation was comparable between KO and WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6G). The level of SERCA1 was not significantly different in KO compared with WT muscle (Supplemental Figure 6H). Importantly, the relaxation kinetics of both single twitches and maximal tetani were comparable between KO and WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6I). Thus, the relaxation kinetics of muscle of Kbtbd13-KO mice do not mimic those of Kbtbd13R408C-KI mice and NEM6 patients.

Relation between thin-filament stiffness and sarcomere relaxation kinetics

To evaluate whether changes in thin-filament stiffness affect sarcomeric relaxation kinetics, simulations of paired compliant filaments were performed as described previously by Campbell (28) (for schematic, see Supplemental Figure 7A). Increasing the stiffness of the actin filaments slowed the rate of relaxation from 2.53 s–1 to 4.37 s–1 (Supplemental Figure 7B) without producing a substantial change in maximum isometric force (Supplemental Figure 7B). Thus, the combination of the results of the simulation experiments, the x-ray diffraction experiments, and the contractility assays in patient biopsies and in mouse models suggest that mutations in KBTBD13 increase thin-filament stiffness and that increased thin-filament stiffness can slow sarcomeric relaxation kinetics.

KBTBD13 binds to actin

In order to examine the potential for KBTBD13 to bind to actin, we turned to homology modeling, anticipating that structural features of the protein provide insight into potential interactions. Given the low sequence similarity between KBTBD13 and other proteins (<30%), 3 independent programs with different template starting structures were used for the modeling process. We note a high degree of structural similarity between the structured regions of our 3 resulting models (root mean square deviation [R.M.S.D.] < 0.8 Å) that supports the relevance of our model. Similar to other proteins that contain repeating Kelch motifs, the resulting KBTBD13 homology model contains a β propeller structure. The β propeller is located in the C terminal portion, while the BTB motif adopts a more loosely defined zinc finger in the -terminal region. Intriguingly, protein sequence analysis revealed similarities between KBTBD13 and the actin-binding protein scruin, found in limulus sperm (29). To assess the similarities between the scruin and KBTBD13 β propeller motifs, we also developed a homology model for the scruin protein. A different template structure was used for constructing the scruin homology model to avoid bias. We found several similarities between the β propeller motif of KBTBD13 and scruin (Figure 6A). In both β propeller motifs, the majority of cysteines were contained internally within the β sheets. In scruin, a single cysteine (Cys837) located in a loop at the surface of the β propeller was found to be important for the interaction with filamentous actin (30). Importantly, KBTBD13 has a single cysteine (Cys367) located in a similar position relative to scruin Cys837 (Figure 6A). Scruin is known to bind to filamentous actin, and Cys837 is important for this binding. These findings suggest that KBTBD13 might interact with actin. Strikingly, the location of 3 KBTBD13 mutations (I369M, K390N and R408C) are in close proximity to Cys367 (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Effect of KBTBD13 on sarcomere structure and function. (A) Homology modeling reveals that KBTBD13 β propeller motifs (left) have striking similarities with those of the actin-binding protein scruin in limulus sperm (middle). KBTBD13 has cysteine residue (Cys367) located in nearly the exact same position as scruin (Cys837, right). (B) SDS-PAGE image after pulldown assay in a mouse muscle lysate (muscle lys.). One unique band (*) was identified, excised, and analyzed with mass spectrometry. Actin was prominently present in excised band. (C, left). Amounts of KBTBD13 (gray) and KBTBD13R408C (blue) bound to actin versus free KBTBD13 were plotted and fitted. The shared fit is shown in black. (C, right) Western blot of KBTBD13 in pellet and supernatant fraction (in presence of actin, P+, and S+, respectively) and pellet fraction in absence of actin (P–) (lanes 1-3). Lanes 6–8 show dose-dependent detection of serial dilution of recombinant KBTBD13. (D) APEX-based EM of zebrafish expressing GFP-tagged KBTBD13. Positive cells stained dark in electron micrographs. Note that in cells, myofibrils in particular show dark staining. Scale bar: 1 μm. Top right: To increase contrast between KBTBD13-positive and -negative areas, images were converted from gray scale to spectrum scale, with KBTBD13 in light blue. Below, right: high magnification of myofibrillar compartment. Scale bar: 0.3 μm. Within myofibrils, A-band and I-band show labeling, indicating that KBTBD13 binds to thin filament and thick filament. Furthermore, z-discs, where thin filaments from adjacent sarcomeres overlap, show strong labeling. Below, left: high magnification of myofibrillar compartment of negative cell. Scale bar: 0.3 μm. (E) Left: representative image of actin filaments in solution. Inset illustrates determination of parameters required to calculate persistence length (Lp) of actin filaments. Right: KBTBD13WT protein does not affect Lp, but KBTDB13R408C increases Lp of actin filaments. (F). Left: relaxation traces of 2 segments of same permeabilized muscle fiber: one incubated with recombinant KBTBD13WT, the other with recombinant KBTBD13R408C. Right: In healthy control muscle, incubation with KBTBD13R408C slows relaxation kinetics. In NEM6 muscle, incubation with KBTBD13WT does not affect relaxation kinetics. Student’s t tests or Mann-Whitney U tests were performed. For detailed information on number of samples and statistical tests and outcomes, see Supplemental Table 1.

To test whether KBTDB13 binds to actin, we performed pull-down assays with full-length KBTBD13 and muscle lysates. The pulled down proteins were separated on an SDS-PAGE gel (Figure 6B). One unique band was observed at a height that corresponds to a molecular weight of 40–45 kD. The proteins in this band were identified by mass spectrometry. Actin was one of the major proteins identified. Then, to validate whether KBTBD13 also binds to filamentous actin in vitro and whether the most prevalent disease-causing mutation affects this binding, we expressed full-length KBTBD13 and KBTBD13R408C and performed a cosedimentation assay with filamentous actin. The data demonstrate that both KBTBD13 and KBTBD13R408C bind to filamentous actin with comparable affinities (Figure 6C). As actin-binding properties were not different between KBTBD13 and KBTBD13R408C, we fitted a single curve using the data from both proteins (shared fit). The resulting binding curve showed a Kd of 3.25 ± 19.08 μM to actin and a maximum binding of approximately 1.08 ± 1.92 μM KBTBD13 to 8 μM actin, suggesting a stoichiometry of approximately 1 KBTBD13 molecule to 8 actin molecules. Recombinant KBTBD13 also showed some sedimentation in the absence of actin (Figure 6C, P–); however, in the presence of actin (P+), greater amounts of KBTBD13 were consistently detected in the pellet and all data points are corrected for the amount of KBTBD13 sedimenting in the absence of actin at each concentration. Glutathione S-transferase (GST) alone did not sediment in the presence or absence of actin. Thus, our findings suggest that KBTBD13 is an actin-binding protein.

We next determined the localization of KBTBD13 in muscle fibers. We were unable to detect KBTBD13 using antibodies (we tested commercially available antibodies and 2 custom-made antibodies). Therefore, we generated transgenic Kbtbd13-EGFP and Kbtbd13R408C-EGFP zebrafish. Note that in these fish, the fibers display mosaic expression of KBTBD13; hence, only few cells show labeling. Confocal microscopy analysis suggests that both KBTBD13 and KBTBD13R408C localize to the myofibrils, and the fluorescence pattern, throughout the sarcomere with a peak at the Z-disc, appears consistent, with colocalization with actin (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Then, to more accurately localize KBTDB13, we made use of APEX — a peroxidase enzyme that can be used to stain samples for EM. The peroxidase was coupled to a GFP-binding peptide that then allowed for EM localization of GFP-tagged Kbtbd13. We made a transgenic line of fish that contains the GFP-binding APEX protein and injected these with Kbtbd13-EGFP. As shown in Figure 6D, the EM-APEX data indicate that KBTBD13 localizes to the myofibrils. Within the myofibrils, the A-band (mainly myosin-based thick filaments) and the I-band (mainly actin-based thin filaments) showed dark labeling, indicating that KBTBD13 binds to the thin filament and the thick filament. Furthermore, the z-discs, where thin filaments from adjacent sarcomeres overlap, show strong labeling. Note that to increase the contrast between KBTBD13-positive and -negative areas, the “normal” EM image (Figure 6D) was converted from gray scale to spectrum scale (Figure 6D), with KBTBD13 in light blue. The EM images of transgenic Kbtbd13408C-EGFP fish showed localization comparable to that of the transgenic Kbtbd13WT-EGFP fish (Supplemental Figure 8C). Thus, the data from these experiments support the confocal, pull-down, and cosedimentation data showing that KBTBD13 binds to actin in the thin filaments of muscle.

KBTBD13R408C increases the flexural rigidity of actin filaments

To study whether binding of KBTBD13 directly affects the structure of thin filaments, we tested the effect of KBTBD13WT and KBTBD13R408C on the flexural rigidity (assessed by determining the persistence length) of actin filaments in solution. Figure 6E shows a typical image of actin filaments in solution (Supplemental Videos 4–6 show actin filaments in solution). The results show that KBTBD13WT does not change the persistence length of actin filaments compared with that of actin filaments not exposed to KBTBD13WT (Figure 6E). However, KBTBD13R408C significantly increased the persistence length of actin filaments (Figure 6E). These findings show that binding of KBTBD13R408C directly increases the stiffness of actin filaments.

KBTBD13R408C slows relaxation of human muscle fibers

To study whether slower relaxation kinetics in NEM6 muscle fibers are a direct effect of mutant KBTBD13, we incubated permeabilized quadriceps single-muscle fibers from control subjects and NEM6 patients with either KBTBD13WT or KBTBD13R408C and studied contractile function (Figure 6F). In fibers from NEM6 patients, the maximal forces were comparable between groups (108 ± 20 mN/mm2 for fibers incubated with KBTBD13WT and 120 ± 17 mN/mm2 for fibers incubated with KBTBD13R408C). Incubation with KBTBD13WT slightly increased the relaxation kinetics compared with incubation with KBTBD13R408C (Figure 6F); however, this difference did not reach significance. In fibers from control subjects, maximal forces were also comparable between groups (125 ± 9 mN/mm2 for fibers incubated with KBTBD13WT and 114 ± 9 mN/mm2 for fibers incubated with KBTBD13R408C). However, incubation with KBTBD13R408C significantly slowed relaxation kinetics compared with incubation with KBTBD13WT (Figure 6F).

Together, these findings suggest that in the NEM6 fibers, the KBTBD13R408C protein was not replaced by KBTBD13WT protein, but the KBTBD13WT protein was added to the endogenous KBTBD13R408C protein. Apparently, the amount of endogenous KBTBD13R408C protein in the NEM6 fibers was sufficient to maintain the slow-relaxation kinetics. Similarly, in the healthy fibers, KBTBD13WT protein was likely not replaced by KBTBD13R408C protein, but the KBTBD13R408C protein was added to the endogenous KBTBD13WT protein. This addition was sufficient to exert an effect on sarcomere relaxation kinetics. These findings are in line with the R408C mutation being a dominant mutation.

Finally, it is important to note that in the experiments with permeabilized muscle fibers, the cytosol is replaced by experimental solutions. Therefore, our findings suggest that KBTBD13R408C is unlikely to act through ubiquitination or disruption of filament assembly/turnover, but rather that it regulates relaxation kinetics by direct binding to sarcomeric structures.